Sen. Graham responds to the left's shameful attacks on Kavanaugh

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 1, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity."

I am not overstating this. This is literally now a tipping point in American history. Democrats and the media, they have no shame. Zero restraint, zero concern for truth, zero concern for innocent lives, and they are all too willing to destroy, all for political power. That's more important than what is truth and justice.

Now, we have one party in this country, it's about smears, slander, besmirchment, bludgeoning, and the media in this country, they are the willing accomplices and we've got the evidence tonight. They're using every dirty trick in the book to run out the clock on Judge Kavanaugh's nomination.

Last week, they got their wish. The FBI performing a background check into allegations against Judge Kavanaugh, his seventh background check. But already, they have moved to the goalpost, almost instantaneously. They want more investigations. Longer investigations and guess what? There are no testing out a brand-new accusations in the mainstream media.

What they are forgetting here is that this is a real man's life. A real family, real kids, for them, it's just a political game, a quest for power and attempt to wait it out for 36 days until the all-important midterm elections. We're going to break all of this down with all the information you need including a report from the independent prosecutor who questioned both Kavanaugh and Professor Ford. She is calling the allegations weak, uncorroborated. We also have a message tonight for Dianne Feinstein, whose dirty tricks are now being investigated. And as per usual, disgraced former FBI director, James Comey, he is trying to weigh in from the sidelines and once again siding with all of his friends in the Democratic Party and a brand-new NBC interview, an unmitigated disaster on so many levels.

So, said tight, buckle up, it's time for our D.C. opening monologue.

(MUSIC)

HANNITY: All right. If you are the average American that works hard, plays by the rules, pays their taxes, raises their kids and serves the country every day, providing goods and services, good Americans need to step back tonight. This isn't about Republican, Democrat, or liberal at all.

With no due process, zero corroborating evidence, the left in America is now smearing an individual and they been doing it now for 15 consecutive days -- calling him evil, accusing him of being a serial rapist, a sexual predator, a violent drunk, a liar, a perjurer, and much more -- classic character assassination of a man who has served his country and has been in the spotlight for 40 years without a single whiff of misconduct until 15 days ago.

As we Americans now, we better get this as a country right because the collective rush to judgment, getting rid of all the presumption of innocence and due process, it is a clear and present danger to all of you, to every American. And tonight, at a huge rally in Johnson City, Tennessee, President Trump stood up for his Supreme Court nominee, and the pillar of what is America's justice system, the presumption of innocence.

Let's watch the president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Democrats are willing to do anything to hurt anyone to get their way, like they are doing with Judge Kavanaugh.

(BOOS)

They have been trying to destroy him since the very first second he was announced because they know that Judge Kavanaugh will follow the constitution as written. And he is a good man, great student, great intellect, never had a problem. All of a sudden, oh, let's go back to high school, maybe they should go before high school.

And then they want to take a lot longer with the FBI. No, the FBI, they should take -- by the way, if we took ten years, they would want more time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So, here we are, day 15, the Democrats are attempting to stop Judge Kavanaugh at all costs, at a wild press conference earlier today, the president let loose, had this to say about the important process that the media and Democrats -- they are trying to now upend. This is dangerous. But he took it on.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I want the FBI -- this is now their seventh investigation. So, it's not like they are just starting. I want them to do a very comprehensive investigation, whatever that means according to the senators and Republicans and the Republican majority. I want them to do that.

And the reason I would like to go quickly, very simple, it's so simple, because it's unfair to him at this point. What his wife is going through, what his beautiful children are going through, is not describable. It's not describable. It's not fair.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, of course, Kavanaugh's vote was once again delayed last week because the left successfully coerced one notoriously flaky Republican, senator, to go along with their demands. A new background check into the allegations made by Professor Christine Ford, limited in scope, only a week.

This weekend, Senator Jeff Flake sat down with one of his Democratic colleagues on "60 Minutes" to pat himself on the back for his heroic stance. He was out running for president in Massachusetts earlier today, but he did admit in the interview, if he was seeking reelection, he never would have done this, ever, and caved to the Democratic demands. He is now their hero.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INTERVIEWER: You've announced you are not running for reelection and I wonder, could you have done this if you are running for reelection?

SEN. JEFF FLAKE, R-ARIZ.: No, not a chance.

INTERVIEWER: Not a chance?

FLAKE: No, no.

INTERVIEWER: Because politics has become too sharp, too partisan?

FLAKE: There is no value to reaching across the aisle. There is no currency for that anymore. There is no incentive.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I just lie like I always did.

Now, tonight, the FBI's background check unto Professor Ford, these are all important facts we've got to remember. It is well underway.

But Rachel Mitchell, remember the independent prosecutor hired by the Senate Judiciary Committee to question both Professor Ford and Judge Kavanaugh, well, she's already released her report to the Senate Judiciary Committee. In these findings, they are devastating, this is what she says. A he said, she said case is incredibly difficult to prove but this case is even weaker than that.

Dr. Ford identified other witnesses to the event and those witnesses either refuted her allegations are failed to cooperate them.

Now, for the reasons discussed below, I do not think any reasonable prosecutor would bring this case based on the evidence before the committee. And the prosecutor went on to list multiple issues where Professor Ford's accusations, including no consistent account of when the alleged assault actually happened, a failure to previously identified Judge Kavanaugh as the assailant, inconsistent descriptions of the alleged assault, a failure to remember key details including who invited Ford to the party, how she got to the party, where the party even took place, and how she got home from the party.

She does however remember unrelated details like the consumption of exactly one beer and that she took no medication that day.

Another issue listed by prosecutors surrounds the fact that Ford's allegations have been corroborated by nobody, including a lifelong friend. And Dr. Ford also struggled to recall recent events related to her accusation, including the date of a polygraph test.

Now, there are also inconsistencies with Ford's psychological trauma claims, including her alleged fear of flying. That despite the fact that she flies frequently and many of her hobbies involve flying all over the world.

And Rachel Mitchell also reported, the activities of congressional Democrats and Dr. Ford's attorneys likely affected Dr. Ford's account.

It is important to remember that Senator Feinstein -- this is where we get into facts matter. Corroboration matters. She mentioned these four people, none of them corroborated her story, including an alleged eyewitness to the incident.

And Dianne Feinstein played politics with Professor Ford's very serious claims from the very beginning. She knew about this in July. And last week, Senate Democrats demanding an FBI investigation, but Feinstein and her colleagues have known about this, as I said, since July, where is their calls for an investigation into Keith Ellison? Or for that matter, Juanita Broaddrick and Bill Clinton? Why didn't Senator Feinstein ask Kavanaugh about these allegations when they met personally, while -- at the very same time she's advising Professor Ford on what attorney to hire?

Instead of contacting her with a qualified, experienced, nonpartisan lawyer, well, Feinstein suggested what turns out to be a partisan left- winger, big time Democratic donor named Debra Katz, once proclaimed on national TV she would resist President Trump. She dismissed Paula Jones -- oh, it was only 10 to 12 minutes.

Excuse me. He exposed himself, Bill Clinton, at the time. That was the allegation.

And then she defended creepy Senator Al Franken. And according to a report from The Washington Free Bacon tonight, one of Katz's close friends is now searching for anyone willing to come forward against Kavanaugh, they are sending out emails to people, literally soliciting people as late as last week.

Now, if Feinstein cared about getting to the truth, why suggest a Democratic hack that's inconsistent on one is a serious issue today? And meanwhile, even though Professor Ford requested her name remain private, it was leaked, because congressional Democrats were the only officials with access to her story and Senate Republicans are a now vowing, rightly so, to investigate Dianne Feinstein and the Democrats' handling of this case.

Of course, Senator Feinstein is denying any responsibility for the leak but earlier today, president Trump called out the senator for her shameless political tactics and they were shameless. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Dianne Feinstein knew about those two months earlier. If she wanted a really thorough investigation, we had all the time in the world. She didn't have to wait until after the hearing was closed, essentially. She should have said, listen, I have a problem. I have this report. I'd like the FBI to look at it while we are doing the hearings. We have two months.

For the Democrats to be talking about, we want more time for the FBI, if you wanted more time for the FBI, why didn't Dianne Feinstein bring this up?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Why didn't she? America deserves an answer to that question. And why didn't she tell her Republican colleagues, say, oh, we need time, we can rush this? We have plenty of time.

And Democrats are continuing their political stall tactic. Last week, it was a narrow investigation, limited to only a week. Now, despite President Trump ordering the FBI to investigate any and all legitimate claims, it's still not enough for the left.

They want FBI investigations into every single claim made against Kavanaugh no matter how unsubstantiated and some are even calling for investigations into whether or not Kavanaugh lied about how much you drink in high school. He said sometimes he drank a lot, like a lot of kids in high school and college.

Now, that's called moving the goalpost, that's called changing the game in the middle of it. And as we've been saying for months, they want to stall the nomination, they want the midterm elections. These facts all matter because 36 days, you, we, the people, if you want to put these people in power, they want to impeach the president, endless investigation, they want their crumbs back, they want open borders, they want to keep Obamacare.

And, of course, if the FBI does extend the investigation of the second and third accuser, well, we already know about the second accuser and we find again unsubstantiated claims from a woman who is claiming that Kavanaugh may have exposed himself to her at her drunken college party when he was a college freshman. She doesn't really remember. In fact, she said she wasn't totally sure if Kavanaugh was the perpetrator.

She called around, according to The New York Times, to see if they remember the incident, whether it was him, they did not. She even acknowledges that she has significant memory gaps from that evening. "The New York Times" refused to report the story because of the lack of evidence.

And, of course, there is the third accuser, here name is Julie Swetnick. In this case, the FBI is likely to find a lot of inconsistencies from her wild allegations. Remember, she is claiming Kavanaugh was involved in the serial drugging and gang rape scheme and the '80s that happen almost every weekend. And she went to attend these parties.

And today, Swetnick represented by the all famous seeking attorney, Michael Avenatti, the new face of the Democratic Party, sat down with NBC news in what turned out for NBC by the end of the day to be a disaster. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: In that statement, Swetnick said she became aware of efforts by Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge to spiked punch at parties. In our interview, she said she saw them near the punch but did not specifically say she saw either men spike it.

Did you see Brett Kavanaugh, you know, spiking the punch? Putting --

JULIE SWETNICK, KAVANAUGH ACCUSER: I saw him giving red solo cups to quite a few girls during that time. I saw him around the punch -- I wouldn't say bowl, or the punch containers. I don't know what he did but I saw him by them.

REPORTER: Are there friends who remember these parties, too, and remember you --

SWETNICK: I think everybody in the county remembers these parties.

REPORTER: Because we haven't heard from those friends. So, I'm asking, you know, are there people alive today who you say yes, I went to those parties with you?

SWETNICK: Yes, there are people that know about these parties.

REPORTER: This morning, Swetnick provided four names of friends that went to parties with her. One of them said he does not recall a Julie Swetnick. Another of the friends she named his deceased. We've reached out to the other two and haven't heard back.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Still, zero corroboration.

The same NBC News that sat on that interview with Juanita Broaddrick when she was making rape allegations about Bill Clinton, they refused to air it for over a month all because they said it couldn't be corroborated. They needed time to vet at.

NBC should -- this is a disgrace. This is not news. This is them letting an individual make uncorroborated claims and then just airing it. Here they are running totally unverified, uncorroborated claims against Judge Kavanaugh and multiple inconsistencies yet again.

Are there any new standards over there? Should we at all be surprised? This is now an unmitigated disaster for NBC News.

By the way, Tom Brokaw, if you are watching, if somebody calls you in three minutes, would you air this? You need to speak out publicly. You spend your whole life trying to build that brand.

All three of these stories do have one thing in common: zero corroborating evidence, outright denials of so-called witnesses and many inconsistencies. After all, this is how your mainstream media is now treating the ongoing Supreme Court battle.

This weekend, a cartoonist drew this vile depiction of Judge Kavanaugh's young daughter praying for her, quote, angry, lying, alcoholic father for sexually assaulting Dr. Ford. Never made it into a newspaper. The cartoonist published it online on his own. Did not return our request for comment, shocking.

And then there's the media darling James Comey. He, of course is calling for an unlimited time frame for FBI investigations and bashing anybody did -- get this -- you won't sit down with FBI investigators. Writing, quote, most people will speak to the FBI, refusal to do so is it some kind of statement.

And I'm thinking, really? Asked General Flynn and George Papadopoulos about speaking to the FBI, that literally worked out perfect for them. In the case of even General Flynn, they didn't think he lied. He was charged with lying.

Now, when you see all of these antique Kavanaugh offense and people like Jim Comey asking for more information, when you see people rushing to judgment, when you see Democrats demanding more and more investigations, you've got to remember this one clear point and this is what matters tonight, this is all about politics. It's now about power. It's not about the truth.

Democrats have been against Kavanaugh publicly from the day he was announced. No matter what this investigation finds, they're never going to vote for him anyway, they never were. It's likely every single important event in modern history. This is a matter that we better get right.

If you don't have evidence, and you are going to rush to judgment, and you're going to have zero presumption of innocence, by the way, this is not the first time. Ferguson, Missouri, Richard Jewell, Baltimore, Maryland, Cambridge police, Duke lacrosse, UVA rape allegations, now Judge Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas? We have a party of smear, slander, lies, and no due process, none.

This shouldn't be political. And all their left-wing friends in the mainstream media, the deep state, are backing them up, all along the way. There is no life they are not willing to destroy for power, no reputation they won't defile, no process they want corrupt at this point, no issue they won't politicize. And that means there is no shame. Their actions are literally, as we speak, reprehensible, and we've got a lot to get to tonight.

He's been in the forefront of all of this, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

Senator, welcome. It's good to be back in your hometown.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: Speaking of reprehensible, here's Lindsey.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: I didn't mean that all.

GRAHAM: No.

HANNITY: To me, this is serious. You made a deal on Friday. What was the deal Friday?

GRAHAM: OK, so here's the deal -- Senator Flake voted yes in the committee with the understanding that he would like the FBI to interview the three Ford witnesses that were interviewed by the Republicans on the committee, Democrats wouldn't help us. It's P.J., Ms. Leland, Leland, what's her last --

HANNITY: Her best friend.

GRAHAM: Yes, and Mark Judge. Let's see, Lisa Murkowski said I'd like the FBI to kind of check the committee's homework and we also agreed to interview Ms. Ramirez, the allegation not printed by the New York Times.

HANNITY: That was The New Yorker.

GRAHAM: A week, once the FBI has done their interviews, they send it back to the Senate, and if they want further interviews, they'll sit down with Senator McConnell and see what we can work out. So, we have a deal for a week, we limited the interviews to three people, named by Dr. Ford, and Ms. Ramirez, and we'll see what the FBI finds.

HANNITY: And is now been expanded out, by the way. The president said --

GRAHAM: No, it's not. That this is a request by the Senate. So, we're -- nobody asked to do Ms. Swetnick.

HANNITY: Ramirez, yes.

GRAHAM: Ramirez, yes.

HANNITY: Ramirez, yes, Swetnick.

GRAHAM: No, nobody asked for that. Not one Democrat asked for that. The senators in question did not feel that was necessary. It's an accusation on its face that makes no sense.

So let me go over it again. The Dr. Ford witnesses, Mark Judge, Leland, and P.J., right?

HANNITY: Right.

GRAHAM: And Ms. Ramirez. That's it. Do it within a week. Report back to the Senate, and we'll move forward.

HANNITY: NBC News ran this interview. Not only was one person -- the other person said they never heard of her. She literally changed the story, including -- remember, she was saying that there were systematically almost every weekend, those were her words --

GRAHAM: I can take care of this in 30 seconds.

HANNITY: Yes.

GRAHAM: What reasonable person would go to a party, witness drugging of women, gang raping of women and go back nine more times --

HANNITY: And boys lined up.

GRAHAM: Yes. And go back nine more times and never tell anybody.

HANNITY: And tonight, she said, I didn't see that he put the drugs in the punch but he was near the punch. Why does NBC run this?

GRAHAM: Well NBC -- here's the biggest offense to me. They have been a co-conspirator in the destruction of Kavanaugh from my point of view. There was an anonymous letter received by Cory Gardner, the senator from Colorado, with no return address, no information, just the letter, accusing Brett Kavanaugh of assaulting somebody in a restaurant in 1998 in Colorado.

HANNITY: Right.

GRAHAM: Cory handed to the committee. Somebody on the Democratic side leaked that letter, it got on the "NBC Nightly News," the fourth allegation. Do you think they would have done that --

HANNITY: There's a fifth in Rhode Island. That was debunked also.

GRAHAM: Do you think NBC would have gone that if it had been a Democratic male nominee?

HANNITY: What if it was Tom Brokaw?

GRAHAM: All I can say is that their journalistic integrity has been destroyed over this.

HANNITY: All right.

GRAHAM: Regarding this case.

HANNITY: It's a very tight margin in the Senate. And you've got Jeff Flake, who knows what you think is going to be do. Let's be honest. And then who knows what Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins.

Let me ask this.

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: You fall one vote short --

GRAHAM: OK, number one, I don't think we will and let me tell you why. I don't think we're going to find anything new from the supplemental FBI investigation to take Jeff from yes to no. I think Senator Lisa Murkowski and Senator Collins want to make sure that the FBI did their homework to check the committee's work, that, you know, our work was good. I think that is what this is all about. No more, not expanding it to all this crazy stuff.

Now what would happen if something really weird that occur and we are one vote short? Here is what I would tell the president. I would appeal the verdict of the Senate to the ballot box.

This good man should not be destroyed if you legitimize this process by one vote short, we will be onto the next person. I'd hate to be the next person nominated. I would f feel horrible that we destroyed Kavanaugh.

So, what would I do? I would renominate him and I would take this case to the American people and I would ask voters in Indiana and Missouri and North Dakota and other places where Trump won, saying who he would nominate if you got to be president, and see if voters want to appeal the verdict of their senators.

HANNITY: So, if -- you say, if you fall one vote short, you are saying --

GRAHAM: I would appeal the case to the American people.

HANNITY: For this election in 36 days?

GRAHAM: I would tell --

HANNITY: And he president should renominate?

GRAHAM: It's up to the president. But one, you would be legitimizing the destruction of a horrible person -- I mean, a horrible process and a good person. You'd be legitimizing the worst tactics, I think.

HANNITY: Wow. So, in other words --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: -- the American people's referendum. This would be a referendum.

GRAHAM: This would be an appeal from a political body to the people who put us here and see if these Trump states that elected President Trump could do exactly what he is doing, on cutting taxes, and putting conservative judges, if they are OK with the decision of their senator. I don't think we're going to get there. I think we are going to get 50 plus.

But if we fell one vote short, for the good of the nation, I would appeal this to the people of the country and to let them have a say.

HANNITY: Senator, thank you for being with us. Appreciate it.

GRAHAM: Thank you.

HANNITY: Michelle Malkin, David Limbaugh, Newt Gingrich, a lot more. straight ahead from D.C., the swamp. Straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now with reaction to all the days' breaking news and much more, the host of "Michelle Malkin Investigates," CRTV, Michelle Malkin. The author -- by the way, a brand-new book, and I'm going to be releasing on foxnews.com my review of this book, because David Limbaugh has so inspired me and my life. I am a baby compared to him in terms of the knowledge. "Jesus is Risen: Paul and the Early Church." It's out tomorrow.

My friend David Limbaugh, yes, he has done legal work for me like everybody else because I'm in a lot of legal trouble all the time apparently.

Let me start, David, with you, and I break down in every single case here, there is no corroboration. We watched Julie Swetnick tonight literally reverse herself on key details that she made in a statement that her lawyer released last week. The same thing with Ms. Ramirez, we have problems with her story. We read all of the inconsistencies of Professor Ford's story, and again, no corroboration there.

Are we getting rid of due process and presumption of innocence now?

DAVID LIMBAUGH, "JESUS IS RISEN" AUTHOR: Well, obviously, this isn't a criminal proceeding, where those guarantees are attached. But as Jonathan Turley said, they still apply by analogy. It's a tradition in this country that people who are accused of these kinds of activities should get a presumption of innocence and the accuser should have to produce evidence or credible evidence.

Nobody is denying -- well, some people are denying -- I don't deny the sincerity of Dr. Ford but it seems like she is troubled. And there are some inconsistencies in her testimony.

I'm not even -- my quarrel isn't with Dr. Ford, who I believe is in good faith. My quarrel is with the Democrats who are lying in wait to ambush any nominee who is a constitutionalist because they want judges on the Supreme Court, justices, who will legislate their political liberal agenda. And it's horrendous. They have no moral or ethical standing.

And so my real thrust here is for feckless conservatives, feckless Republicans to, naive Republicans, accommodating Republicans to realize why President Trump is so popular and it is because a feckless conservatism isn't impotent conservatism.

We are in existential war our struggle or whatever you want to call it, for the future of this country and the Democrats are relentlessly pursuing their agenda. They will do anything they can to thwart President Trump's appointments. This idea that they are doing this to find the facts is just ridiculous.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Well, let me--

LIMBAUGH: Go ahead.

HANNITY: Let me bring in Michelle. The problem here is guilt by accusation. I've been very critical this, Michelle at times, and you have been of the Republican Party. But honestly they took this with the proper seriousness that this topic deserves.

They were very professional as they should have been with Professor Ford. But this, if she identifies an eye witness and the eyewitness contradicts what she says, that is just problematic.

Without saying anything about her personally at all we cannot assume that people are guilty knowing that this is a tactic that is used in Supreme Court nominations and in political campaigns, often by people that don't care about the truth.

MICHELLE MALKIN, HOST, CRTV: The radical and extreme left, particularly radical feminists exploit the fact that Republicans act in good faith.

LIMBAUGH: Yes.

MALKIN: And we have to stop tiptoeing around this. Timing, matter, motives and manner all are important in judging the credibility and the strength of these kinds of accusations.

Every day in America, innocent men of all races, backgrounds, socioeconomic status are falsely accused of sexual assault and rape and they can never ever get their names back. Many of them have been successful in getting themselves exonerated after being falsely convicted.

It takes five, 10, 15 years. And whatever civil settlements that they can finally win after losing their freedom and losing their lives and reputations, it can never compensate for the loss, the devastating loss--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: But we have the--

MALKIN: -- that they and their family suffer. And so that is why, rape of course is a very serious crime but so is lying about it. And until there is criminal liability for it this is going to keep happening over and over again, Sean.

HANNITY: In every case there are inconsistencies. Every case there is no corroboration to the people that they say where there which happened again on NBC News tonight.

MALKIN: Yes.

HANNITY: Let me ask you both this, Lindsey Graham I think had a pretty good idea. I think he was really suggesting tonight that if the Democrats if Republicans fall short here.

And Flake, or Collins, or Murkowski go with the Democrats, he is basically saying, let the American people vote on this very topic and basically let President Trump re-nominate, if you will, Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the it becomes a referendum. David, do you like that idea? I like this.

LIMBAUGH: Possibly, I do like it. But it depends on what this prolonged investigation adduces. Now what if he appoints someone else. If he really gets taken out and he appoint someone else, I'm telling you they'll attack him, it's like blood to a shark. It will be a feeding frenzy, they will be encouraged by this ambush. And they will do it again.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: we'll never get good people.

LIMBAUGH: They are not in good faith. Yes. And like Michelle said--

HANNITY: In the government. Michelle, we'll give -- yes.

(CROSSTALK)

LIMBAUGH: -- they're not in good faith. Yes.

MALKIN: This is an existential crisis and every time that voters have a chance to weigh in on it at the ballot box they absolutely should do that. Because it could happen to you next and we don't draw the line right now, it's going to embolden the social justice mob, not just to go after high profile Supreme Court nominees but your father, your grandfather, your uncle, your son.

HANNITY: No corroboration, inconsistencies, very troubling. No due process, no presumption of innocence, this is scary.

All right. Thank you both for being with us. David, I'm going to put up tomorrow on my Foxnews.com article your new book. It's amazing, that's one short word.

When we come back, the latest on the FBI investigation. Ed Henry is studio with us. Newt Gingrich joins us from our nation's capital as we continue. Yes, we are right here in the middle of the sewer where it is all happening. We're glad you're with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. So where the things stand with the FBI in the background checks this hour with Judge Kavanaugh. Joining us now with more, Fox News chief national correspondent, Ed Henry. Well, I thought you are in the studio but you have your own studio, I see.

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Yes. We are separate, Hannity.

Here's the bottom line. President Trump is pushing back today on what he essentially calling fake news. The idea that there are various reports over the weekend that he is restricting the FBI probe of Judge Kavanaugh. He said absolutely not. That the FBI is moving quickly and intensively and he is staying out of the way.

In fact, they started their work Friday after the Senate compromised and the president says they work through the weekend. In fact, we learned a short time ago that Kavanaugh friends Mark Judge has already talk to the FBI, though his lawyer says they have not completed that. He is going to talk some more.

Remember, he has already said he doesn't remember anything about Dr. Ford's allegations.

The Senate deal by Republican Jeff Flake and Democrat Chris Coons led to a one-week pause so they could focus on what is called current and credible allegations like the charge from Dr. Ford. Not nuance with a deadline for the FBI this upcoming Friday.

But Coons cracked the door open to expanding this, saying he cannot control new allegations. Sure enough other unverified charges have been popping up. Tonight a Washington Post story quoting a former Yale classmate saying that Kavanaugh was a violent drunk.

The White House tonight releasing a long statement from two of his classmates, saying that it is grossly untrue. Republican Mitch McConnell charge the Democrats are trying to move the goalpost beyond Friday so that they can keep investigating Kavanaugh.

Sure enough, Democrat Richard Blumenthal suggests they should go on longer. He falsely charged that the White House is micromanaging the FBI probe. So the president at the Rose Garden news conference fired back. He said that's not true. He said, he'll do what the Senate wants in terms of this playing out. And he ripped into Blumenthal by nothing he lied about his service in Vietnam. Sean?

HANNITY: All right. Ed Henry in Washington. Joining us now with reaction, he is the author of the New York Times bestseller, "Trumps America: The Truth About Our Nation's Great Comeback," former Speaker of the House, Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich.

In every case, you have inconsistencies now tonight it was glaring in this Avenatti client of his. No corroboration from the very people that they said would corroborate.

NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. Kavanaugh--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: that's a problem.

GINGRICH: I will take you off for 30 seconds away from this. All of us should recognize in the last 24 hours President Trump has won an enormous victory with Canada and Mexico in the middle of all this noise.

HANNITY: That's a good point.

GINGRICH: Big things are happening to create a lot of new jobs, to keep the economy going. Because the president is delivering and he is getting results. I just want to do that--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Now it's not insignificant. Honestly, this to me is a real threat.

GINGRICH: Yes.

HANNITY: It's one of the foundational principles that we share, all of us. This is why I say it's not Republican or Democrat.

GINGRICH: Here's what I don't understand, OK. And you know, I've had this in a long time.

HANNITY: Not a little bit.

GINGRICH: They talk about this deal that Coons made. Coons gave up nothing. I mean, Republican sometimes have this passion for being stupid. Flake got nothing out of Coons, nothing. So Coons plays this game. We're really bipartisan. Let me see I can rip you off again.

And Republicans on the vote, would you please rip me off a little bit because I feel so much better when you take advantage of me? I mean, people, there is a reason people get fed up with the stuff.

Lindsey Graham while you had on a while ago is the most effective guy on the judiciary committee. He told the truth. And I think we as the American people have to stand up and say they don't want a country that is dominated by these kinds of people. I think it's a really serious threat.

HANNITY: What did you think of Lindsey's idea that if they fall both short, there should be a referendum election then on this issue?

(CROSSTALK)

GINGRICH: I think it's a good idea.

HANNITY: But the American people, and the president would re-nominate maybe perhaps.

GINGRICH: I think it's a good reason. The Alabama senator who supposedly not a liberal, does come out and he is going to vote with the left. You have Donnelly representing the vice president's home state is going to vote with the left.

You probably going to have Heitkamp in the state which Republicans have carried 16 out of the last 17 presidential campaigns. She is probably going to vote with the left. And you had Tester in the state we carried 15 out of 17.

HANNITY: You mention Manchin.

GINGRICH: Well, I think Manchin is going to vote for Kavanaugh.

HANNITY: Well, it is--

(CROSSTALK)

GINGRICH: I tell you what, if Manchin doesn't vote for Kavanaugh, they definitely should bring Kavanaugh back up because after the election, Manchin will have disappeared.

HANNITY: Yes. You know, one of the problems we've gotten too use to, and I bring this. I warn this audience, my radio audience every two or three years. Racist, sexist, misogynist--

GINGRICH: Sure.

HANNITY: -- homophobes, xenophobes, Islamophobes, dirtier water killed children and killed grandma.

GINGRICH: Right.

HANNITY: They're all over the clip. I watched you go through this. I was there. I saw it all. But there is a certain embracing of slander now where it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter whose family is hearing this. It doesn't matter what they are saying.

GINGRICH: Well, they score points with their crazed friends. The more vicious you are the more your friends celebrate you. The nasty you are the more your friends celebrate you. I mean, that's what people are saying.

We are in a moment, this election is called is about two Americas. It's about in America that thinks bullying you in a restaurant, bullying you in an elevator, harassing you, destroying you, smearing you, shaming you in front of your children is fine because they are morally pure.

HANNITY: So, I see I never hear a single positive agenda item that's going to benefit the American people from the Democrats.

This is what I hear, they want to impeach Trump, they want endless investigations, they want to keep Obamacare which has been a disaster.

GINGRICH: Sure.

HANNITY: They want to get rid of ICE and open borders. And they want the crumbs back. They want the tax cuts back that they call crumbs. But these crumbs they want them back.

How do Republicans defeat history in the sense that it's only happened three times in the last 100 years. The party gets the power in the White House. And then win seats or hold on to power in the midterms.

GINGRICH: Well, the same reason same way we won in '16. We get more votes where it matters. And the objective fact is, I'm going to go out on a limb, I did this within '16, and I'm going to go out on a limb here. I think election night this year will be worse for liberals than 2016.

I think there's going to be a shock. The Democratic Party now, for example, Gavin Newsome, the candidate for governor in California wants to have government run health care to pay for health care for illegal immigrants.

HANNITY: Ten million.

GINGRICH: Think about it.

HANNITY: Illegal immigrant.

GINGRICH: That's this year.

HANNITY: Yes.

GINGRICH: But when the workers out across the planet go to California and get free healthcare, how many people every person get sick on the planet is going to be told get to California they want to take care of you. I don't that, I think those kinds of policies are so unsustainable.

HANNITY: Bob Menendez is in 2.10 (Ph) in New Jersey.

GINGRICH: By the way, the most important recent indicator is to lead me it doesn't want to look at is we want a seat in south Texas. We have not had it 139 years, it's 53 percent Hispanic and the minute they learn that the Democrats favor tax paid abortions, they just left. They said we're not with you.

HANNITY: If this doesn't awaken the base of the conservative movement, Republican Party, Trump supporters, I don't know what will.

GINGRICH: But it is waking them I think. I had a friend that said to me today, they have never seen as many conservatives as angry as they are now. Because it's when you look at Kavanaugh and you look at his two daughters and you look his wife and you think, these bad human beings--.

HANNITY: Thirty sends--

GINGRICH: -- are willing to do this because of his family.

HANNITY: Without any corroboration at all.

GINGRICH: Right.

HANNITY: Scary. Mr. Speaker, good to see you.

GINGRICH: Always great.

HANNITY: Great to be in your hometown, the swamp. Well, I guess now Italy would be your hometown, the Holy See, but, thank you.

GINGRICH: Here we go.

HANNITY: All right. When we come back, well, we stole his studio but he is coming back. Tucker Carlson he is going to weigh in on this fishing expedition on Judge Kavanaugh, as lot more as we continue from Washington, D.C. Please stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Despite getting the White House to agree to an FBI investigation, the Democrats have not slowed down their attack on Judge Kavanaugh.

Joining me now with reaction, well, he is the author of a brand-new book, "Ship of Fools: How a Selfish Ruling Class is Bringing America to the Brink of Revolution," is our own Tucker Carlson who we see every night.

Congrats on the book, number one.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Thank you.

HANNITY: Thank you for letting me use your studio, number two. Number three, these are really scary times.

CARLSON: Yes.

HANNITY: And I think your book is impacting that. I'm really worried if it's guilt by accusation now.

CARLSON: Of course. I mean, it's not a question of one party beating another in election, it's a question of whether the basic ideas upon which all of what we have are founded are swept away in this revolution.

So, free speech, due process, the meritocracy. I mean, the things that have made our culture and our economy and our government possible for 240 years. These are all being blown up right now.

And what's so fascinating and the reason I wrote the book, is it's liberals making arguments against the things that they defended for a hundred years. Free speech, colorblindness, they are attacking those very concepts.

So, like the ACLU existed so that you could say what you thought was true without being punished. The great people who ran the ACLU have said the money are now trying to get you fired for disagreeing with them. Liberals fought against segregation. Good for them. Now they are holding segregated graduation ceremonies at Harvard, what? You see in every sphere--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Let me ask you this. Tucker, serious allegations like this, there are evil predators in this world.

CARLSON: Yes.

HANNITY: There are. I think the Republicans have handled it with an appropriate seriousness. But if you have inconsistencies, look at NBC, the allegation of Julie Swetnick. She is backtracking on very key details. She was describing the systematic, almost weekly drugging of young girls and gang raping them.

And then she is like, well, I saw Judge Kavanaugh near the punch bowl. And one person she gave the name of his dad and another one said I've never heard of her.

CARLSON: Well, it's ludicrous.

HANNITY: Why was that covered?

CARLSON: Well, if you want to discredit legitimate claims of sexual abuse and discredit the survivors of sexual abuse, take obviously ludicrous claims seriously. Which is exactly what they are doing. I went to nine gang rapes in a row, public gang rapes on the tent. I was raped but I never filed a police report or told my friends? that is not plausible? There are plausible claims to--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: She is claiming she did speak to one -- they're looking into it to one officer.

CARLSON: Yes, she did not file a police report. She did not. There is no evidence that she sought medical attention. But the idea that there could be 10 public gang rapes in Chevy Chase Maryland, refers (Ph) to Maryland, a small tight-knit community and no one remembers.

I mean, it's not, look, it doesn't stand the plausibility test. Other claims do, this is not one of them. And for people to repeat them uncritically is reckless. When it corrodes the things that we need to preserve.

HANNITY: And when an eye witness in an alleged incident not only doesn't corroborate but says it didn't happen, that's problematic. Especially if you believe in due process.

CARLSON: Well, look, the problem is as you know, the left now controls every institution, essentially may be other than the White House in our society. They are deeply threatened by what's happening and so they are clamping down.

HANNITY: Yes.

CARLSON: Fearful people hate free speech, that's what you need to remember.

HANNITY: "Ship of Fools," I've been reading it and it really is ripped from the headlines in so many ways. Tucker, congratulations. Amazon.com. Now in bookstores across the country. And thanks for joining us tonight.

All right. When we come back, highlights the president had a rally tonight. A lot of people haven't been paying attention to it based on all the breaking news, we're going to show you some of that next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: With all the news that we didn't talk about, the president the deal with NAFTA, a new NAFTA with obviously Canada and Mexico. He wrap up a rally in Tennessee, here is what he had to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Democrats believed that they are entitled to power, and they have been blinded, and a blind rage ever since, boy, they lost the 2016 election. They have gone loco.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: They have gone loco. They have gone crazy. This election is a choice between the Republican Party that is building our future, and the Democrat Party that is trying to burn our future down.

Democrats can no longer be trusted with your power and with their power. You can't let it happen. They have moved so far left that Pocahontas is considered a conservative.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: In 36 days, five weeks from tomorrow, you have the power to shock the world again and the media and the left.

We'll be back in D.C. tomorrow. Let not your heart be troubled. Here's Laura Ingraham next studio over.

Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.