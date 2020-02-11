Sen. Cotton on Democrats' failure to get impeachment witnesses

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," February 1, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, HOST: Hello and welcome to "Justice." I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.

And thank you so much for giving "Justice" a huge audience with more than three million plus viewers last Saturday. So tonight, as we gear up for Super Bowl Sunday, let's go for another big score.

And on the field to help us get there tonight are Republican Congressmen Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows and Doug Collins, as well as Senator Tom Cotton. Kimberly Strassel from "The Wall Street Journal," and a little later on my one-on-one exclusive with Trump campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

Plus, we take you live to Miami to talk all things Super Bowl on the eve of the big game with Fox Nation's Kasie McDonnell. It's all coming up, but first by open.

I want to take this opportunity to thank our friends specifically Democrats Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, and the whole unhinged lot of them for guaranteeing the reelection of President Donald John Trump in 2020.

Their non-stop hate, hypocrisy and hysteria has so exhausted us that we honestly can't wait to reelect him again. Their political stunts have been a colossal waste of time and have sealed his reelection.

Although technically it hasn't happened yet, his acquittal in the Senate is a foregone conclusion, delayed yet again. And you, senators had to drag this out until next week and couldn't work through the weekend, why?

Now, I keep asking myself why these Democrats keep making liars and fools of themselves? The President is a Russian asset. No, says Robert Mueller. The President is the illegitimate occupier of the Oval. No, says the Electoral College.

The President is as described in the dossier, no, says the chief judge of the FISA court as well as the Department of Justice.

The President is a racist. No, says African-American unemployment and Ben Carson's opportunity zones.

The President will ruin the economy. No, says this stock market over and over and over again.

And the latest Ukraine claim, no, says the best evidence, the real evidence -- the transcript.

And Adam Schiff says the President's misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box because, "We cannot be assured the vote will be fairly won." Adam, are you stupid or do you think we are?

Aren't you guys embarrassed yet? Why the Democrat Party allegedly the party of inclusion, and openness is at this moment in time, the most obstructive, a mutinous, non-productive, rebellious group of haters the party has ever seen, can only be attributed to their Trump derangement syndrome.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): Impeach 45.

AUDIENCE: Impeach 45. Impeach 45.

REP. AYANNA PRESSLEY (D-MA): I will always refer to him as the occupant as he is only occupying space.

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI): We are going to go in there. We are going to impeach the [bleep].

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: They're like a bunch of thugs ganging up to destroy and remove the President. Hate is their crusade, overthrow is their mantra.

And they use impeachment to overturn the will and the election of the American people.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

PIRRO: The funny thing is they call President Trump a monarch, a dictator, a fascist, but they do exactly what they accuse the President of doing every day.

And they have the hutzpah to complain about this Senate trial when they brought their case in a Star Chamber. They turn American jurisprudence upside down, saying the President's claim of executive privilege is proof of his guilt, when the whole point of executive privilege is to protect the Constitution and this separation of powers.

And they look like fools fighting to get to the camera first to get as much face time as possible. Watch Schiff try to pull back Nadler.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN ROBERTS, CHIEF "Justice", U.S. SUPREME COURT: Any other comments the Senate would benefit from hearing before we adjourn for the evening?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): Jerry. Jerry. Jerry.

REP. JERROLD NADLER (D-NY): Mr. Chief Justice, members of the Senate --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: You know, I think I want a moratorium on the "I" word. I'm so over talking about impeachment, and I'll bet you are, too. I don't ever want to have to mention it again.

But it won't be over on Wednesday. They're going to do it again. They'll find another make believe whistleblower, or another foreign agent that they'll pay to make up lies about our President.

So I say to myself, self, what are these fools doing in Congress? They could care less about us, about immigration or heroin coming through the southern borders, or the fact that they held back the USMCA for months, because they didn't want to give President Trump a win.

They can't even give the President credit for taking out two of the world's worst terrorists in a matter of weeks with no collateral damage.

The military is rebuilt. The economy is soaring. Unemployment at an all- time low. So I guess I'll just end it where I started.

I want to thank our friends, the Democrats for taking off their masks and exposing their hate, their condescension and their disgust for the rest of us.

I also want to thank the Democrats for uniting the Republican Party, except for Mitt. We didn't want Mitt anyway.

And I want to thank Donald Trump not only for teaching the Republicans finally, how to fight, but for putting up with the nonsense that he goes through every day for the rest of us to make America great.

And that's my open. Let me know what you think on my Facebook and Twitter #JudgeJeanine.

The end of this impeachment charade is finally near with the Dem gang giving it their all and coming up with nothing.

Adam Schiff, even desperately resorting to one of his make believe lying wishful thinking scenarios, again, trying to pin something on the President that hasn't happened.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCHIFF: Let's say Rudy Giuliani does another errand for the President, this time an errand in China. And he says to the Chinese, we will give you a favorable deal with respect to Chinese farmers, as opposed to American farmers. We will betray the American farmer in the trade deal, but here's what we want.

The quid pro quo is we want you to do investigation with the Bidens. You know, the one, the one the President has been calling for. They would say that's okay.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Joining me now with reaction to that and so much more, Congressmen Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows and Doug Collins, who is running for Senate in Georgia in a special election this year, all part of the President Trump's impeachment team.

All right guys, do you feel like it's almost over? Or do you feel like it's just going to keep going on and on. But let me -- let me just start with that. You know that was so much like the parody he read in the House.

This guy is making up stuff. He's so over the edge. I mean, I'll start with you, Congressman Mark Meadows. I mean, has this guy lost his -- I mean, does he need a lobotomy or what?

REP. MARK MEADOWS (R-NC): Well, they are works of fiction, Judge, what we have is Adam Schiff, not once but dozens of times, making up fictional narratives that he's trying to sell to the American people and yet, they're not buying it.

The other problem that we have with that is that it's not over. You're exactly right. He's going to continue on. He'll do it in his closing remarks, indeed on Monday, and then they will start all over again, because they only know how to do one thing. And that's impugn the reputation of this President and try to replace their will for the will of the American people.

PIRRO: And you know, Congressman Collins, I mean, what I'll ask you is Schumer has actually said, it's not a real acquittal, it can't be a real acquittal without witnesses. I mean, what do you say to that?

REP. DOUG COLLINS (R-GA): Well, that's just a joke. I mean, if you look at the whole process that we came through and with Mark and Jim and I had to live through this. They brought in 17 in all witnesses through there.

In fact, they still held about one transcript. They've never had a fair process and for them to actually have the audacity to go on any place and say that this is not a fair trial with what came out of the House, I mean, it is just -- honestly, I believe the American people are not watching what's happening.

The sad part about it is, is when they do the makeup stories that Adam Schiff does, and you have the rants of Jerry Nadler, you have Chuck Schumer actually putting the integrity of the Senate on trial, because that's exactly what they want to do.

They knew they didn't have a case so what they said was, we'll just say that the Senate -- the Republican senators are the problem. They're corrupt, because we can't make our case. We'll just blame them. And that's what they're doing.

PIRRO: Well, you know, it's amazing, Congressman Jordan, you know, that -- you try cases, I mean, anyone who tries cases knows you don't insult the jury. You don't start by saying you're part of the cover up and expect them to like jump on your side right away.

But I just want to hear for maybe the last time, give me the four reasons why this was it was not a crime. Hit it, Jim Jordan.

REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Well, first of all, presumptions, assumptions, hearsay and lies never beats the truth and the truth has always been on the President's side, and the truth is these fundamental facts that have not changed and will never change -- we have the transcript, no quid pro quo and the transcript we've all read it.

We have the two individuals on the call, President Zelensky and President Trump, who've repeatedly said there was no linkage of release of the aid to any type of investigation.

The Ukrainians didn't even know at the time of the call that aid was on pause. And most importantly, they didn't do anything. They took no action to get a call from the President, to get a meeting with the President and to get the aid released. No announcement of investigation, no promise of an investigation. So there was never a quid pro quo.

PIRRO: Okay. Thank you, Jim Jordan. Now listen, were you guys embarrassed when Adam Schiff got up and said -- when Jerry Nadler approach the podium and he said "Jerry, Jerry, Jerry," because he wanted to talk? I mean, what was your reaction to that? I was horrified. I felt bad for them. Go ahead, Doug.

COLLINS: Yes, I think what I was -- I've wanted to say that for a long time, for almost the last year, I wanted him to say stop, stop, stop. Because it has just been one painful lie and one painful you know, statement after another attacking this President, attacking him over and over.

And Chairman Nadler has built it up for almost 30 or 40 years infighting with President Trump, then he was a developer Trump.

So this is just building up in him. He can't stand that President Trump is successful. And he's done exactly what he said he do for the American people and that is to put them first.

PIRRO: Okay. And Congressman Meadows, I mean, I want to ask you about you know, what we're talking about with the Congressman Schiff.

I mean, the guy literally says things all the time that aren't true. Like he'll say things like, you know, that there's a lot of evidence here or that the President -- he never met with the whistleblower, his team never met with the whistleblower, you know, things that are relevant to impeachment.

MEADOWS: Or that the FISA applications are all okay, or that he has information on Russia collusion.

Listen, it goes on and on and on, and we can complain about it all day long. But here's what I think we ought to do.

PIRRO: What?

MEADOWS: We ought to put forth a rule in the House that you can't impeach a President on strictly partisan lines. We can do that in the house. Let's call it the Trump Rule where never again, does any President whether it's this President or any future President have to go through that.

And so we'll be proposing that to make sure that my colleagues will never again use this as a weaponized tool to go after a sitting President.

PIRRO: And Congressman Jordan -- that makes great sense.

JORDAN: No, yes. Right. And Mark makes a great point, because when they started this, September 24th, Nancy Pelosi announced that they're going to do this impeachment investigation.

No one predicted that every single Republican would vote against the Articles -- that one Democrat would vote with us; another Democrat would vote with us on one of the articles. A third Democrat would vote the President and a fourth Democrat would vote with us and then switch parties.

And you know, what's going to happen on Wednesday? I think it's going to be a bipartisan majority in the United States Senate that will vote with the President as well. So it doesn't matter how much the left dislikes our President and the disdain that was in your opening statement, the disdain they have for all of us who support the President. That doesn't matter because the truth wins in the end.

PIRRO: Well, and then so we'll go back to you Congressman Collins, I mean, you know, nothing can be done to Schiff. I mean, he has lied in the chamber. I mean, there is no question that he has lied.

There's such a thing as hyperbole and exaggeration, but outright lies that he has engaged in repeatedly, aside from the fact that I mean, do you guys play basketball or baseball together? I mean, does anybody want to play with that guy? I mean, on a team?

COLLINS: Yes, no, nobody wants -- nobody wants to be around him, especially on our side because you just don't trust him.

Everything he comes up with is hyperbole is fact to speech and hides behind the speech and debate calls.

But let me tell you what is happening and what Adam Schiff is led along with Nancy Pelosi and Jerry Nadler, they have brought down the level of the standard for impeachment to a scary level.

But more importantly, and I think Mark touched on this and Jim as well a little bit. They have also tore down the rules of the House so bad that now, they just made it hard for people to believe it because when they said that we have one end in mind that's to impeach Donald Trump. They said we don't care how we get there.

We've got to raise the discourse back up to where the American people trust what we do and we put them first. The Democrats have torn that down because they have no plan. They have no purpose and they have no way to win an election because Donald Trump is going to beat them.

So what do they do? They try to tear him down instead of actually putting forward plans. They don't have any because all they can do is fight against him.

PIRRO: Right. They obviously don't, but Congressman Meadows, I mean, you're not going to be running again. When is your term up?

MEADOWS: Well, January 3rd of next year so I've got another year.

PIRRO: Oh, next year. Okay, so you've got another year. What do you think is going on in Pelosi's head? I mean, how is she going to conduct yourself? Do they just like make believe it never happened and just keep moving?

MEADOWS: Well, they'll continue to make believe like it didn't happen. They'll also come before their audience and suggest that it had all kinds of basis in fact, and yet, they know the facts don't support it.

But more importantly, this is about Nancy Pelosi, staying Speaker. Had she not done this, then she would have had a revolt from the progressives, because they were going to call on it, they would have suggested that they get a new Speaker.

So this is about her power and her ability to stay in control.

PIRRO: All right, 10 seconds, Congressman Jordan, will Joe Biden and Hunter Biden ever be investigated?

JORDAN: It's going to be up to -- it's not going to happen in the House. But that'll be up to Senator Graham and Senator Johnson over there. What I do know is from the House side, they're never going to stop. Mark is right, they are never going to quit because they just -- they're going -- they've been going after this President since before he got elected.

PIRRO: All right. I and I want to thank the three of you and congratulate the three of you for being such staunch supporters, not only of the President, but of the American people and the agenda to make it better for all of us in this country.

Congressmen Jordan, Meadows and Collins, thanks so much.

All right, and what a week ahead. The Iowa caucuses, the State of the Union and the expected acquittal of a President.

I'll talk about all of it next week with one of the senators who will vote to decide the outcome of this crazy trial in Washington on Wednesday. Senator Tom Cotton joins us live next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): If my Republican colleagues refuse to consider witnesses and documents in this trial, the President's acquittal will be meaningless because it will be the result of a sham trial.

If there are no witnesses, no documents in this trial, there will be a permanent asterisk next to the acquittal of President Trump written in permanent ink.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: That's Chuck Schumer blasting GOP senators before what we now know was a vote against calling witnesses paving the way for the President's acquittal next week.

Joining me now to discuss the latest in the impeachment trial as well as the global threat of the coronavirus, author of the new book, "Sacred Duty," Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton.

Senator, thanks so much for being with us this evening. You know, Chuck Schumer when he talks about this, you know, being a sham trial, after the Senate made a decision not to call witnesses what's your take on that?

SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Good old Chuck, Jeanine.

I'll tell you what, from the very beginning, this trial for Chuck Schumer has not been about getting Donald Trump out of the White House. It's been about getting Susan Collins out of the Senate.

He's not going to get Donald Trump out of the White House, and he's not going to get Susan Collins out of the Senate, and he's not going to win back the majority, because the American people know that the Democrats in Washington have now wasted five months of their time, rather than focusing on the people's business.

PIRRO: Okay. And Susan Collins, why?

COTTON: So Chuck Schumer said from the beginning, he said it in the newspaper just a couple of weeks ago that this was a win-win situation for him.

Either President Trump is removed from office, or he thinks it's bad for Republican senators who are in tough races like Susan Collins or Cory Gardner and Martha McSally.

This is for Chuck about winning back the Senate Majority, not about removing Donald Trump from the White House. He knew that he'd never had the votes to do that.

PIRRO: Well, you know, it's so disingenuous, Senator and I have to tell you, it's very disappointing. I mean, that is the most exclusive club, you know, many would say in the world but certainly in the country.

But you know, you you're all going to have 10 minutes to make your final statements. Are you looking forward to hearing your fellow senators talk for 10 minutes about what they think about this impeachment?

COTTON: You know, these last two weeks have been unusual in more than one way in the United States Senate.

One way in particular, though, is that all 100 senators have had to sit silently at their desk. I can tell you for a lot of those senators, that's a form of shock therapy. So they are itching to get even 10 minutes of time to speak.

PIRRO: Yes, well, that makes sense. But you're lucky Schiff and Nadler aren't there. They'd be -- there would be a huge fight to get to the camera.

But I do want to talk about something serious. You were the first to actually call for a travel ban when you heard about the coronavirus and of course, the President is now instituting a travel ban.

You certainly had exceptions for you know, Americans who wanted to come back to this country, as long as they were, you know, there were limits and making sure that everyone who came back was examined.

But we now have eight cases in the United States, the latest in Massachusetts, and one of these people, I believe had just come back from China. Aren't we quarantining these people?

COTTON: I want to commend the President for decisive action to try to arrest the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

I've been following this matter very closely for the last two weeks and earlier this week, I sent a letter to the administration, spoke to the President and the Vice President multiple times this week, urging them to halt entry into the United States from Chinese nationals or for anyone who has been in China for the last 14 days.

As you say, of course, we always take care of American citizens, but if they've been in the proximity of the outbreak, we will quarantine them for 14 days. If they've been elsewhere in China, then we will monitor them from their home for 14 days as well.

But this is one case where we should take seriously the maxim of Benjamin Franklin, an ounce of prevention is truly worth a pound of cure.

PIRRO: And do you think that the Chinese government has been honest with us in terms of how you know they've identified this virus and do we even know what it's from?

COTTON: Absolutely not. The Chinese Communist Party has been lying from the very beginning. It's well documented that the Chinese Communist Party crackdown on doctors who tried to sound the alarm on social media in late December, at the very time after a month of this virus spreading that the Chinese Communist Party shared the news with the World Health Organization in late December, they were cracking down on dissent in their own country.

This combination of both duplicity and incompetence has proven fatal now for over 300 people, and I want to say the Chinese people are the first and the worst victims of their own government.

So our prayers go out to them. We need to work as quickly as possible to find a way to arrest of the spread of this virus and also to develop a vaccine.

PIRRO: Do you think that we will be able to do it in time?

COTTON: I have high hopes. Some of the world's best scientists and medical researchers are working in some of the most amazing laboratories and companies right here in the United States.

Our government now that we've gotten a handle on entries into this country from China are working on tracing and monitoring people who had previously been to China in the last few months, needs to start a Manhattan Project level effort to accelerate the discovery of a vaccine for this virus, in part because there are still so many unknowns.

And when there are so many unknowns, it is best to err on the side of caution.

PIRRO: Certainly. And you know, my concern, though, is for people coming through maybe the West Coast, maybe Hawaii having other stops.

But I just want to ask you quickly, because I have about 15 seconds now. Do you think that the Democrats are going to stop or do you think they're going to continue to try to impeach this President?

COTTON: I don't think they're ever going to surrender the goal of trying to remove this President from office. I don't know if they'll be able to get their Impeachment Articles again before November.

But after he wins in November, I'm afraid that if they still control the House of Representatives, they'll do it again because they do not accept the fact that he won in 2016 or that he will win again in 2020.

PIRRO: Okay, Senator Tom Cotton, thanks so much for being with us. And my next guest says at the end of this impeachment trial, it really came down to one big question. So what is it? And what's the answer?

Fox News contributor and "Wall Street Journal" columnist, Kimberley Strassel -- she is really smart -- joins me next with a very interesting take.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

JACKIE IBANEZ, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Live from "America's News Headquarters," I'm Jackie Ibanez in New York.

Multiple airlines suspending flights between the U.S. and China tonight as the coronavirus continues to spread. The companies claim there is a sharp drop in demand following the eighth confirmed case right here in the U.S., and after the Pentagon announced approval for the use of military bases to quarantine up to a thousand people who may be carrying the virus. Over 14,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, along with 304 deaths.

And we are less than 24 hours away from the biggest game of the year. San Francisco 49ers will battle the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami for the right to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

You can watch the Super Bowl on your local Fox station starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern tomorrow. I'm Jackie Ibanez, now back to "Justice" WITH JUDGE JEANINE. For all of your headlines log on to foxnews.com. Have a great night.

PIRRO: The Dems impeachment circus is almost over as we head towards a vote next week that will end this chapter, at least of the left's false attacks and lies about President Trump.

Author of the book "Resistance At All Cost," "Wall Street Journal" columnist and Fox News contributor Kim Strassel joins me now with more.

Kim, first of all, you wrote an excellent article, crying wolf on impeachment on Thursday, and I believe it is -- you talk about the consequences of this and the fact that what the left has done is by creating this non-impeachable offense, they've somewhat lost their credibility. Why don't you elaborate on that?

KIMBERLEY STRASSEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, look, I think part of this was what we saw happen this week is that we had this very deliberately timed release about John Bolton, and it was put out there specifically to rattle Republicans, to make them believe this Democratic and media narrative that it was their obligation to call witnesses and keep going or that it would hurt them politically.

And I think the good news is what you saw happen at the end of the week as Republicans came back to some core truths that had been there since the very beginning.

And, you know, one of those was that this was a fundamentally flawed process that had come to them from the House and no amount of witnesses was ever going to correct that -- the secret hearing, et cetera and, you know, I think the other thing is they realized that as was voiced by Lamar Alexander, that even if you took the worst case scenario about what everyone was claiming John Bolton would say, this still didn't rise anywhere near to the level of something that was impeachable.

That's why you saw Republicans do the right thing in the end on witnesses.

PIRRO: Well, you know, what's amazing to me is I mean, I know John Bolton, I was rather shocked and you know, the manuscript leaks that came through "The New York Times" was within hours of the pre-orders beginning on Amazon, and that was kind of shabby, I thought.

And you know, I don't know what role he played in that timing, but I've got tell you, it's not good, and I was very disappointed in him.

But you know, I keep repeating Kimberley, that the truth is that the transcript is the best evidence, the only evidence, turn the lights on and off and take it to the jury. Everything else is superfluous.

But let me talk -- go ahead.

STRASSEL: No, no, no, you and you heard Congressman Jordan -- I always love to hear his four points. And yes, those four points remained relevant all through these months and were relevant and will be the most relevant aspects when you have the Senate move for acquittal this week.

PIRRO: All right. And what about Nancy Pelosi? I mean, she made the mistake of saying she would only do it if it was bipartisan and compelling. And you know, then she put it in the Intelligence Committee. Where does this leave Nancy Pelosi?

STRASSEL: Well, first of all, I would point out that all of these Democrats that are now complaining about the way the process went, they caused it to go this way. Okay.

This was a mistake of their own making, because when you go out there and you yell cover up enough times again and again and again, pretty soon the alarm bells go off, even in Republican senators heads, and they realize that no matter what they did, they could have called 20 more witnesses, they were still going to get accused by the Democrats of a cover up because that's all Democrats have at the end of the day.

Donald Trump is going to be acquitted, and so they have to claim that this was the result of an unfair trial.

Okay, and now what they're going to do, too, and you can take this to the bank is that from now until November, they're going to go back and continue digging up more things and investigating.

But the risk to them there again is, American voters want to know what would come with Democratic leadership, and you've had no sense of that for the past year despite them running the House because they've been too involved in this, and that's the real risk, especially to their more vulnerable members in some of these districts.

PIRRO: Interesting. It will be interesting to watch. Kim Strassel, thanks so much. Always great having you on "Justice."

And how is the sham impeachment helping the Trump campaign? My exclusive sit down with Trump campaign manager, Brad Parscale is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: The countdown to the Iowa caucuses is on as the Dems make their final push.

Earlier, I sat down with Trump 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale to talk about how the impeachment trial has affected the campaign and who the President really wants to run against. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

PIRRO: All right, Brad, thanks so much for being with us. I know that you're beginning a very busy time for you and for the campaign. But let's talk about impeachment. What's going on? How is that impacting the campaign? Does it cause you to do things differently? Or, you know, do you expect it to be over soon?

BRAD PARSCALE, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN MANAGER: The impeach-mint, you know, M- I-N-T --

PIRRO: Mint.

PARSCALE: Mint.

PIRRO: Mint.

PARSCALE: The mint is bringing us so much money. I'll tell you, it's activated our base. I mean, the fundraising is out of this world, and I think we've done really good.

I mean, we raised $463 million last year, which is a record. The President is continuing to have a great fundraising month.

On top of that, every metric we have show the President up since this happened. I think they miscalculated the President.

PIRRO: Well, how do you identify its impeach-mint, as you call it, as opposed to, you know, whatever the issue of the day may be?

PARSCALE: Because we send out e-mails and we ask for people fundraise off different items and other type of things.

We will say, look what they're doing today, the radical Democrats with impeachment and all of a sudden, wallets open up. We can see that.

PIRRO: All right.

PARSCALE: So right now, the number one thing that's driving back the fundraising is e-mails, text messages, and communications about the impeachment.

PIRRO: So the money that you have for the election in 2020, how does it compare to the money you had in 2016?

PARSCALE: Well, that's a great number. So in 2016, we sort of had 280 million. We have 200 million right now between our committees and the bank. Think about that?

PIRRO: And you've got another eight months to go -- nine months.

PARSCALE: We didn't even start fundraising last time until June.

PIRRO: Really?

PARSCALE: Yes.

PIRRO: All right. So you're ahead of the game.

PARSCALE: So think -- we are way, way, way ahead of the game.

PIRRO: Okay. So now that you have money, and you're confident with this, now and cognizant that the polls last time didn't matter, how are you going to campaign differently, if at all, because this time the President is the President and he's not the underdog that people didn't think was going to win, especially given the polls?

PARSCALE: That's a good question. I actually don't ask -- I don't get asked that a lot. But there's a few things that are significantly different.

First, our ground game operation is night and day. We're in 17 states. We've expanded -- New Hampshire, Nevada, New Mexico and Minnesota.

PIRRO: Why 17?

PARSCALE: Well, because we're going to be ready in all of the states because we also want to win back the House. We want to do things. We we're working with the party.

PIRRO: But why only 17? Is that a lot?

PARSCALE: Well -- oh, yes, that's a lot.

PIRRO: Why is that a lot?

PARSCALE: That's just one of the largest maps ever, you know, of really being active on the ground. I mean --

PIRRO: So, how do you decide which of the 17 -- which of 50, you're --

PARSCALE: So we look at the states, the ones that are must wins, right? Ohio's and Florida's, right?

PIRRO: Right.

PARSCALE: Then you kind of look at your, you know, states you want to just sure up, you know, the ones that might be like Arizona, like, you know, it's pretty much in there, but you want to sure it up.

And then you have the expansion maps like a state like Minnesota where the budget in all of 2016 to win Minnesota for the Trump 2016 campaign was $35,000.00. Now, it's tens of millions. Think about that? And we only lost that by one and a half percent.

PIRRO: All right, so what about the states that you lost? How many states did you lose in 2016?

PARSCALE: Well, I think we -- I think it's 30 to 20, I think was the official, plus one, the D.C. I've got to think about that. It's 30 to 20 states, I think. We won 30, but --

PIRRO: Okay. All right. But let's talk about the ones that you lost. How do you go back at them? In addition to a ground game, if there is a ground game, but do you go and say like, if it's Arizona, guns are important in Arizona or healthcare is important. How do you how do you decide?

PARSCALE: Well, firstly, you'll ask the question, our map is expanding this time. We weren't able to really, in 2016, from the budget, the time constraints really go to new places the way we were this time.

Last time, we had to like give up on states like Virginia to move into Wisconsin, right? This time we don't have to do that as much. We have a much wider map that we can do.

And I think that you're seeing that like the President going into New Mexico. Our rallies in Manchester and New Hampshire. Now, New Hampshire is always kind of been in play, but it's been a while since a President has gone in -- you know, candidates gone into New Mexico trying to win that. Nevada, Colorado -- the states are still there.

By the way, there are several states the President lost in 2016 that are much better positioned for 2020 because of his winning policies. The number one policy in New Mexico that's helping us pull ahead, Chinese trade deals.

PIRRO: Really?

PARSCALE: Yes, they love that. That is helping their economy grow. The people of that state recognize that and that's important for 2020.

PIRRO: And it's important for you to get that message out.

PARSCALE: Yes, yes.

PIRRO: Because, you know, the problem is the President's doing all of these great things, and they're saying impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, drowning out the good stuff the President is doing.

PARSCALE: Yes, but I will tell you, though, I think that them not actually talking -- only talking about big government socialist policies and impeachment, just far left talking points has given a vacuum into that independent voter.

The one that says, well, while they're all talking about that, the President is talking about jobs. He is making the country safer. He is talking about, you know, curbing illegal immigration, to get them free healthcare and things like that.

And continuing to talk about healthcare itself.

PIRRO: His strong suit.

PARSCALE: Well, he can -- we can be out there now talking to them while they are obsessed with just impeachment.

PIRRO: Okay. All right. Let's talk about -- the last time, the President ran against Hillary Clinton. He ran against a woman. They say some of his vulnerabilities now are the suburban women.

Whether he runs against a woman or not, whether it's you know, Warren or Klobuchar or a man, how does he sure up that suburban woman vote? And is it as bad as they say it is?

PARSCALE: First of all, I do not think it's bad as -- I think the suburban women across the country just don't like politicians first of all. They just don't approve of any of us -- any of them. Sorry, I'm not a politician. Any of them, okay? That's one.

Now, the second thing about that is the President actually in 2016 won 15 percent of his vote were people who disapproved of him. So approval and voting are two different things.

Just like I say sometimes my wife some days doesn't approve of me, but she would definitely vote for me.

PIRRO: Okay.

PARSCALE: Right?

PIRRO: Okay, I don't know. You're telling me.

PARSCALE: So we all know there's approval --

PIRRO: You tell me. Okay.

PARSCALE: Well, you say it. That's how approval -- approval is a very -- here you are, you approve everything Donald Trump is doing.

PIRRO: Got it. Okay. What about Bloomberg and the -- you've got this guy who's billion -- a huge billionaire. He's willing to put his money in against Donald Trump, irrespective of whether he is the candidate. How does that affect how you handle this campaign?

PARSCALE: Look, a lot of people ask me on Bloomberg, those billion dollar numbers go flying around to be able to get a little excited in the media. But I can tell you right now, he's not even, you know, he can't even beat Mayor Pete or Pocahontas right now, so I'm not too worried about it.

I also have not worried about soft money. Soft money, once they're not the candidate --

PIRRO: It doesn't matter.

PARSCALE: A lot of the science shows that --

PIRRO: Who do you want to run against?

PARSCALE: You know, right now, I'd love to run against Warren.

PIRRO: Really? Why?

PARSCALE: I just think she's the one. I just don't think -- I don't think she connects --

PIRRO: The most beatable?

PARSCALE: She is the most beatable.

PIRRO: Who is the toughest?

PARSCALE: I don't know who's the toughest yet. I think that the two-way race between, you know, Biden and Bernie right now. I think Bernie is surging. I think he's doing well, I think he is --

PIRRO: What about Biden?

PARSCALE: Biden seems to have a ceiling a little bit there. But I think overall that he --

PIRRO: No, I know. Who does the President not want to run against?

PARSCALE: Oh, I think the President wants to fight anybody. The President will run against all of them one time.

PIRRO: Gee, that's a shock, isn't it?

PARSCALE: Yes, yes, yes. My job is to decipher down that but, you know, I think -- look, you asked me three months ago, I said Warren was a lot tougher, you know, and I think that things change.

PIRRO: Not anymore.

PARSCALE: Not anymore.

PIRRO: Brad Parscale. Thanks so much for joining us.

PARSCALE: Thank you very much. I love having been on.

PIRRO: Take care.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

PIRRO: Okay, get out the chips, the dips and the wings and maybe even a beer. Kacie McDonnell from Fox Nation joins me next live from Miami to preview the big game.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: We're just hours from the start of Super Bowl 54 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Let's go live to Miami to talk about all the excitement with Fox Nation lifestyle and sports host, Kacie McDonnell. All right, Kacie, so we're less than 24 hours away. What are people most excited about? Are they excited about the game? Are they excited about halftime? Are they excited about the commercials? Is it JLo? Shakira?

By the way, Kacie, are they singing together?

KACIE MCDONNELL, FOX NATION LIFESTYLE AND SPORTS HOST: Very unclear, Judge, thank you so much for having me and good evening.

PIRRO: WE love having you.

MCDONNELL: I'm so excited. I don't know if I was more excited or my grandma was more excited. I really can't tell you. She is probably at home, just crying right now.

The atmosphere is absolutely incredible. I'm personally excited. You mentioned the wings and the dips and maybe beer. I'm excited for the calories that absolutely do not count tomorrow a few hours from now, but I really think people are genuinely excited about this matchup.

I was fortunate enough to speak to Hall of Famer -- Football Hall of Famers Rod Woodson and also Warren Moon earlier this week when I was cruising some of the red carpets and they are just so amped up about this matchup.

You've got these awesome young quarterbacks, you've got the defense in the 49ers. You've got this offense in the Kansas City Chiefs. So many storylines. You've got Kyle Shanahan making his head coaching debut here.

His father, Mike, very decorated two Super Bowl titles for him. So a lot of storylines, a lot riding on this game, and I think it's going to be a genuinely great matchup.

PIRRO: Well, it sounds like it and you know, for someone like you, you're covering sports in Kansas City, and I understand you also cover the New England Patriots. When now 49er quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was on that team. Who are you rooting for Kacie? Are you saying?

MCDONNELL: Jimmy GQ. Yes. Jimmy GQ when he was in Boston, he was behind Tom Brady. So he's actually got two Super Bowl rings at home.

PIRRO: Wow.

MCDONNELL: But he didn't actually win the Super Bowl. He wasn't out there on the field. So he's definitely looking for that. You've got a young coach in Kyle Shanahan so it's easy to root for the 49ers, but they've been here so many times.

This is Kansas City's second trip. The last time they were here, we went to the moon, 1969. So the fans are here. They're so stoked. And I'm a Philly girl originally. So I'm rooting for Andy Reid to get a ring for himself -- a lot of storylines.

PIRRO: All right. There are a lot of this and you can certainly tell, but you know, there's one thing I have to say, I was a Kobe Bryant fan. I'm still sick about it -- about him and his daughter and the seven other people. Is there going to be any kind of tribute? Do you know with the Super Bowl for Kobe Bryant?

MCDONNELL: Right. Well, here's the thing. I mean, that story, that tragedy struck everyone on so many different levels, nine lives lost and Kobe Bryant was just this beacon who transcended basketball.

I was looking on Instagram and Alex Rodriguez and JLo as you mentioned performing at halftime wrote these beautiful tributes to him and just reaching out to his family and his wife, Vanessa.

Roger Goodell, the commissioner did come out and say simply Kobe Bryant was an amazing person. We will do something.

PIRRO: Oh, they will.

MCDONNELL: Unclear way that will be and then JLo potentially will do something.

PIRRO: Well listen, Kacie, I'm going to like live through this vicariously through you. Have a great time tomorrow. Thanks so much for being on "Justice." Say hi to your grandma.

And you can watch Kacie and the rest of the Fox Nation gang tailgate in Miami out of the big game. They will show you what's happening off the field.

So check out Fox Nation and we'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: Finally tonight, thanks for watching and have you gone to my store -- judgejeanine.store. They have those shirts that say "Impeach this." "Are you stupid?" "That's my open."

I'm Jeanine Pirro and advocating for truth, justice and the American way. "The Greg Gutfeld Show" is coming up.

And I'll see you next Saturday night. Same place, same me.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of Fox News Network, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.