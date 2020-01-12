Sen. Chris Coons on impeachment developments, efforts curb Trump's ability to use military action against Iran

This is a rush transcript from "Fox News Sunday," January 12, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: I'm Chris Wallace.



President Trump says Iran appears to be standing down in the wake of his

decision to take out its top general. And he is offering Tehran both

carrots and sticks.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The United States is ready

to embrace peace with all who seek it.



MIKE POMPEO, SECRETARY OF STATE: We believe the sanctions that we impose

today further that strategic objective.



WALLACE: But does the president have a strategy that will work?



TRUMP: As long as I am president of the United States, Iran will never be

allowed to have a nuclear weapon.



WALLACE: We'll discuss the state of relations with Iran and the prospects

for peace with Robert O'Brien, the White House national security advisor,

in his first appearance on "FOX News Sunday". Then --



SEN. CHRIS COONS (D-DE): Only Congress has the power to declare war and a

critical question that many raised is whether or not consultation with

Congress is a necessary and constructive thing.



WALLACE: We'll ask Democratic Senator Chris Coons about that effort in

Congress to limit the president's military actions against Iran. Plus, House Speaker Pelosi announces she'll send the articles of

impeachment to the Senate this week. We'll ask our Sunday panel what the

impeachment trial will look like.



All, right now, on "FOX News Sunday".



WALLACE: And hello again from FOX News in Washington. The fallout from President Trump's showdown with Iran continues to be felt

across the Middle East. Thousands of Iranians protest as Tehran now admits

shooting down that Ukraine airliner. The president tells FOX News the top

Iranian general he killed was planning attacks against four U.S. embassies. And Senate Democrats pushed for a vote to limit the president's military

powers while also preparing to deal with the articles of impeachment. The

House will send over this week. In a moment, we will discuss the U.S. face-off with national security

advisor Robert O'Brien. But first, let's bring in Kevin Corke with the

latest from the White House -- Kevin.



KEVIN CORKE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Chris, calls for change echoing

across Tehran once again this weekend, those demands however garnered the

attention of a rather prominent observer half a world away.



CORKE: Protests swept over the Iranian capital over the weekend in

response to the downing of the Ukrainian airliner that killed everyone on

board including many Iranian university students who had been studying

abroad. Some of the protesters even calling for the supreme leader to

resign. After days of denial, Tehran acknowledged it launch the missile strike

calling it a mistake but later claim without evidence that the aircraft

turned towards a sensitive military site. The angry demonstrations were in

sharp contrast to the days of morning following the death of Iranian

General Qassem Soleimani who the president accused of plotting attacks on

several U.S. embassies, justifying his removal from the battle field. The president took his concerns directly to the Iranian people tweeting in

Farsi and in English that the government of Iran must allow human rights

groups to monitor and report facts from the ground, adding that there

cannot be another massacre of peaceful protesters nor an Internet shut

down. The world is watching. Meanwhile, back in Washington, the Senate is watching and waiting for

Speaker Pelosi to transmit articles of impeachment. If she does so on

Tuesday and Wednesday as many expect, a Senate trial could begin soon. But, first, the California Democrat is expected to select four to ten

members of the House to manage the trial period ends



CORKE: Sources tell FOX News, the speaker will likely make her selection

from a diverse group of members, among them the Intel Committee Chair Adam

Schiff of California. He, of course, Chris, ran the Trump Ukraine

investigation.



WALLACE: Kevin Corke, reporting from the White House -- Kevin, thank you. And joining us now, White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien. Welcome to "FOX News Sunday".



ROBERT O'BRIEN, NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Good to be with you, Chris.



WALLACE: After first denying it, Iran now admits that it accidentally shot

down that Ukraine airliner with 176 people on board. But Iran's foreign

minister says, and we're putting it up: Human error at time of crisis

caused by U.S. adventurism led to disaster. A couple of questions. What does President Trump think of Iran's effort to

shift the blame for the shoot down of a civilian airliner? And is there

anything the president can do beyond tweets to support the thousands of

protesters in the streets?



O'BRIEN: Oh, it's a great question. First of all, our condolences go out

to the families and friends of the folks who were lost on that Ukrainian

Air Flight 752, a tragedy. But the Iranian response is typical. First, they cover it up. And then when

social media came out with photos of the missiles, they couldn't cover it

up. Then they said the plane veered towards sensitive military -- sensitive

military area. That turned out not to be true. And now, Zarif, who's one of the great dissemblers in international

diplomacy, is attempting to shift the blame to the United States. And so,

we -- we'll reject that. The Ukrainians have to have an international investigation has to be

apparent. They have to apologize. They have to pay compensation to the

families, and they need to make sure this never happens again.



WALLACE: And what can we do to help the protesters this week? Some of whom

are calling for the supreme leader, the Ayatollah Khamenei, to step down.



O'BRIEN: What's interesting is they're chanting "death to the dictator".

And when President Trump tweeted yesterday in Farsi, it had 200 times

support of the protesters, it had 200,000 likes. I'm told that's the world

record for the number of likes in social media for a Farsi language tweet. So, unlike past administrations where there hasn't been support

demonstrated to the Iranian people, President Trump has made it clear

throughout his administration that he stands with the people in Iran, not

with the regime, and we're going to continue to do so.



WALLACE: There's been quite a debate this week about the president's

justification for taking out Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. He has said,

top administration officials have said, you have said, that there was an

imminent threat. The president was a little bit more specific about that threat when he sat

down with Laura Ingraham on Friday. Take a look.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I can reveal that I believe

it would have been four embassies, and I think that probably Baghdad

already started.



WALLACE: But members of Congress who attended a 75-minute briefing with

the secretaries of State, Defense, the CIA director, say there was not a

single mention during those 75 minutes -- classified briefing, members of

Congress about imminent threats to U.S. Embassies. So why is he saying it on television but that top officials didn't tell

members of Congress?



O'BRIEN: Well, I think something we've been clear on -- I've seen the

intelligence on this, Chris, and it was very strong and -- looking and in

some ways I would love to release the intelligence and show the American

people. And I can tell you, they can trust the administration on this.

Unfortunately, we don't want to lose that valuable stream of intelligence

that will allow us to protect Americans going forward. Going to the briefing Congress -- what we've always said -- well I've said

from day one is that there were severe threats to American diplomats, to

American soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and to American facilities in

the region, Iraq, likely Syria, and potentially other countries that I

won't name now. So, you know, I think that -- I think what the president

said is consistent with what we've been saying since day one --



WALLACE: But could you explain because there does seem to be a

contradiction? He's telling Laura Ingraham, our esteemed colleague, but in

a 75-minute classified briefing your top national security people never

mentioned this to members of Congress. Why not?



O'BRIEN: So I wasn't at the briefing, and I don't know how the Q&A went

back and forth. I mean sometimes it depends on the questions that were

asked or how they were (INAUDIBLE). I don't know. I wasn't there. All I can tell you is we've been clear from

the start that there were very significant threats to American facilities

in the region and to American military officials -- officers and men and

women and also the U.S. diplomats. And I think that's consistent with what

the president's saying now.



WALLACE: And would you agree with what the president said that there were

specific imminent threats to four U.S. embassies?



O'BRIEN: I -- look, it's always difficult, even with the exquisite

intelligence that we have to know exactly what the targets are, but it is

certainly consistent with the intelligence to assume that they would have

hit embassies in at least four countries.



O'BRIEN: But again, if we -- we knew there were threats to American

facilities. Now whether they were bases, embassies -- you know, it's always

hard until the attack happens, but we had very strong intelligence that

they were looking to kill and maim Americans at U.S. facilities in the

regions. And -- and so I think the president's absolutely right, you know,

when he talks about the threats to America that they came from Soleimani,

they came from the Quds Force and they came from their proxies.



WALLACE: I want to step back a little bit and talk about the whole

question of the administration's strategy for dealing with Iran. The U.S.

imposed still more sanctions on Iran on Friday and the Secretary of State,

Secretary of Treasury said, you have two goals; you want Iran to behave

like other nations in the world and you want them to stop their nuclear

program. But let's look at the record so far, the administration has now imposed

sanctions on more than 1,000 Iranian companies, organizations, and

individuals. Back in September the Treasury Secretary said basically we

have cut off all funding to Iran. And instead of caving, Iran is moving

step-by-step out of the nuclear deal and in recent months they had six

ships attack Saudi oil facilities and set fire to the U.S. embassy in

Baghdad. You said this weekend in an interview with "Axios" that you think Iran is

now more likely to negotiate but the maximum pressure campaign -- at least

if you look at the last six months, has made Iran less aggressive -- more

aggressive rather, not less aggressive.



O'BRIEN: Look, I think the maximum pressure campaign is working. It's the

demonstrable that it's working. The Iranian economy is contracted by at

least 10 percent. I mean, we haven't seen that with a modern economy in

many, many years. Iran went from producing 3 to 4 million barrels of oil a

day down to 150,000 to 400,000 barrels depending on the day. Iran is being choked off and Iran's going to have no other choice but to

come to the table. We had to get out of the JCPOA, it was a terrible deal.

It had a sunset clause and I don't think a lot of people realize that on

the JCPOA this year, in 2020, Iran would have been permitted to buy

advanced ballistic missiles, main battle tanks, fast attack jets, a whole

range of weapons would have been on the shelf of the Iranian --



WALLACE: I agree with all of that. And you certainly whipped (ph) them,

but they haven't been less aggressive. They haven't indicated that they're

going to come to the table. In fact, they've been more aggressive and

they're pulling out of the nuclear deal. So, why do you say as you've said this weekend, you think that they're more

likely to negotiate?



O'BRIEN: Because Iran is being choked off, and Iran is going to have no

other opportunity. There's no other way for them to get the money they need

to fund the guard, to fund their regime, to fund their malign activities.

And you're seeing protests now breaking out across Iran, and we've seen it

now for several months, people are fed up with this regime. If Iran wants to maintain a modern country, a modern economy, they're going

to have to come to the table and negotiate. I think that's highly likely.



WALLACE: But I remember in September, you were the national security

adviser then, President Trump was at the U.N. I interviewed the Iranian

President Rouhani. The president and the French President Macron were

trying to get him even to get in the phone and talk, and he refused to do

so. I will tell you, he said at that time to me, there was no chance we're

going to negotiate unless and until the U.S. lift sanctions.



O'BRIEN: What's going to cause them to negotiate is the pressure on their

economy and when you got students out chanting "death to the dictator" and

when you have thousands of Iranians out protesting the street, that's the

sort of pressure that's going to bring them to the table. And, listen, the president has made it very clear to Iran, we're not

talking about regime change. We want to see an Iran that forswears nuclear

weapons, that stops taking Americans hostage, that stops supporting proxies

and terrorism in the region, and stops building these ballistic missiles

which we saw them launch last week. We can get there. And I think, by the way, Chris, you're going to see more support from our

allies in the coming days and week in Europe as they realize how dangerous

this Iranian situation is.



WALLACE: All right. Let's change a little bit. Iraq's prime minister has

sent a message to the United States. I want to put it up on the screen. He's asked the U.S. to send representatives to Iraq to put in place a

mechanism for implementing the parliament's decision, implementing

parliament's decision for the safe withdrawal of forces from Iraq. But Secretary of State Pompeo says that we will continue our mission there. Question, on what ground is the U.S. saying we're going to ignore the

request by a sovereign nation to leave?



O'BRIEN: Well, with respect to the resolution you're talking about, that

was a nonbinding resolution. So, it seems like they've learned something

from our democracy, with nonbinding resolutions.



WALLACE: Yes, but this is a specific statement by the prime minister.



O'BRIEN: This is a nonbinding resolution passed by a Shia only group of

legislators. The Sunnis boycotted it, the Kurds boycotted it, and --



WALLACE: But the Shia represents a majority. They can control the

parliament.



O'BRIEN: It -- yes, we'll see what happens when they have a full vote. But in any event, our goal is to get out of Iraq as well. The president

said, we want to be out of the Middle East, and -- and -- but what we need

to do is leave on our terms and we need to leave in a fashion in which

ISIS, Daesh, is -- has been fully eliminated. We took care of the physical caliphate, and we're working very hard now to

mop up the rest of ISIS. We saw that with the raid that took out al

Baghdadi. We made tremendous progress there. Well, we will certainly work with the Iraqis. We look forward to doing so.

We talk with them every day. We talk with our counterparts there. And I think we're going to have -- you know, we're working on a resolution.

We had a team from NATO here this week. I think you're going to see far

more NATO involvement in Iraq. So, this will be --



WALLACE: But the belief (ph) that we'll leave on our terms, they're a

sovereign country. If they tell us to leave, you're saying we're still

going to leave on our terms?



O'BRIEN: Look, we'll work with the Iraqis and we look forward to leaving

an Iraq that's safe and that's secure and that's independent. And that's

what the Iraqis want as well. And we're going to continue to work with all

our partners in Iraq.



WALLACE: I'm running out of time. I've got a couple of quick questions. There's a report today that the U.S. is expelling a dozen Saudi servicemen

who've been training at U.S. military bases, this after that terrible

shooting at Pensacola, do we have indications that more of these Saudi

servicemen had ties to extremism?



O'BRIEN: Yes, I don't want to say that. I think Secretary Esper has done a

great job over at the Pentagon in reviewing the way we vet foreign troops

that come over and train with Americans. We have a longstanding

relationship with the Saudis to train their pilots. We work with them both

in Saudi Arabia --



O'BRIEN: Well, I think we're being very careful. Obviously Pensacola

showed that there had been errors in the way that we vetted, and I think

out of an abundance of caution Secretary Esper's taking these actions to

protect our service men and women.



WALLACE: Finally, let's talk about Congress. President Trump says he

didn't notify the Congressional leaders -- the Gang of Eight, the majority

and minority leaders, the heads of the Intelligence Committees beforehand

about the attack on Soleimani basically because he didn't trust them. Here he is this week.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: So they want us to call

them. Now Schiff is a big leaker. You know he leaks to crazy CNN, off the

record, they've got the number one terrorist in the world Soleimani, and

they're going to get him. They're going to take him out in the next 10

minutes.



WALLACE: Ambassador O'Brien, can you point to a single instance when

President Trump, your administration, has given sensitive national security

information to top congressional leaders about an ongoing military

operation, and they have leaked that to the media?



O'BRIEN: I think what President Trump is doing there is something very

consistent with what President Obama and other leaders did. President Obama

did not brief the congressional leadership before the sensitive raid on

Osama bin Laden. He did not brief the congressional leadership prior to

taking out Anwar al-Awlaki in Yemen. This is --



WALLACE: -- he never said it's because I don't trust them to leak.



O'BRIEN: This is standard procedure and as soon as Soleimani was taken off

the battlefield, the Gang of Eight was notified, the intelligence

committees and key leaders in Congress were notified. I participated in a

number of those calls. And then we had a very long briefing, as you

referenced at the top of your show, 75 minutes with all the members of

Congress, both House and Senate. So we think we've met our obligations in notifying Congress. And we think

we're also very consistent with what the Obama administration, the Bush

administration, the Clinton administration --



WALLACE: Specifically, is there reason to believe that if that information

had been given to Adam Schiff, he would have leaked it?



O'BRIEN: Look, I think there's always a concern when you have an operation

that is this sensitive and the lives of our servicemen and women are in

danger as we go after a leading terrorist, you have to be extraordinarily

careful with that information no matter who it is.



WALLACE: Finally, as you know, the House has voted to limit the

president's war powers, the House -- the Senate is working on that. Under

what circumstances would the administration feel it had to go to Congress

to get approval for action against Iran?



O'BRIEN: Well, I think that's set out in a number of cases. So, under

Article Two of the Constitution the president is allowed to exercise

military power to defend the American people and defend our soldiers,

sailors, airmen, and marines. And if it's in the national interest, and the

action doesn't rise to the level of war -- so that's a long and substantial

involvement, the president has that Article Two power to take action to

protect America. And that's what we did here, and that's what we'll continue to do in the

future. If that changes and there's a situation where there -- what we

expect, a conflict that will have a scope and duration that's similar to

war, certainly, we'd go to Congress, and again I think we're in -- on firm

legal footing here, very similar to President Obama, President Bush,

President Clinton.



WALLACE: Ambassador O'Brien, thank you. Your first time on "FOX News

Sunday", I hope we didn't scare you off and that you'll come back.



O'BRIEN: I look forward to it. Thank you, Chris.



WALLACE: Thank you, sir. Up next, Democrats move to rein in President Trump's ability to use

military force against Iran unless he gets approval from Congress. We'll

discuss that, plus what to expect from the impeachment trial in the Senate

with Democrat Chris Coons. That's next.



WALLACE: Democrats in the Senate are looking to drum up bipartisan support

to limit the president's ability to use military force again Iran without

congressional approval. Joining us now here in Washington, Delaware Senator Chris Coons, a top

Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee. And, Senator, welcome back to "FOX News Sunday".



SEN. CHRIS COONS (D-DE): Thanks, Chris. Great to be with you again.



WALLACE: Ever since President Trump took out General Soleimani about a

week ago, Democrats have been calling it a major escalation and have been

warning of dire consequences. But after a pretty ineffectual missile strike, Iran's foreign minister,

Javad Zarif, said this, Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in

self-defense. And here's what President Trump said.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Iran appears to be standing

down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing

for the world.



WALLACE: Senator, isn't it possible that President Trump's action,

decision worked, that it took out one of our worst enemies in the Middle

East and re-established American deterrence?



COONS: Well, it certainly took out one of our worst enemies in the Middle

East. Let's start there. None of us are going to mourn the passing of

General Qassem Soleimani. The Quds force, which he commanded, was

responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans in Iraq and throughout

the region thousands of civilians. So nobody should be mourning his

passing. But the larger question is, does it make us safer? Did it make our position

in the region more stable? And is there a clear strategy for moving

forward? President Trump ran, in no small part, on ending the forever wars in the

Middle East, but we've got 15,000 more troops in the Middle East today. And

the very real prospect, as you were just discussing with the national

security advisor, of our being expelled from Iraq. Soleimani, that's been one of his core goals for 15 years. He may

accomplish our expulsion from Iraq and the creation of a big vacuum there

in his death in a way he couldn't in his life.



WALLACE: But wouldn't you at least concede that President Trump -- and I

know there was a lot of concern, oh, my gosh, this is going to get us into

a war -- that so far the Iranians have, as the president said, stood down,

said we don't want to escalate this situation and maybe it made things

better, not worse, maybe?



COONS: This is an opening for the president and his whole team to show

that there is a path towards negotiation and towards reengagement with Iran

about what a stronger, better, longer Iran nuclear deal might look like.

And I hope they'll take it. My concern is that Iran has lots of ways that they can take action against

us, both overt and covert, and I don't think they're done trying to seek

revenge. The real question in front of us, I think, Chris, is whether or not

President Trump and his senior administration officials believe that before

taking actions that predictably, over months, over a long period of time

could lead to war with Iran, they have to come to Congress to seek

authorization.



WALLACE: All right. We're going to get to that in a moment. I want to talk about one of the other issues out there, the debate over how

imminent the threat was that Soleimani represented and why they had to take

him out. Here's what Secretary of State Pompeo said on Friday.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



POMPEO: This was going to happen and American lives were at risk and we

would have been culpably negligent, as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of

Staff said, we would have been culpably negligent had we not recommended to

the president that he take this action against Qassem Soleimani. He made

the right call and America is safer as a result of that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: Is the secretary of state lying?



COONS: Well, I won't say that. Frankly, in the classified briefing that

lasted 75 minutes and had virtually the entire Senate there, we got less

detailed information than President Trump shared with Laura Ingraham. So we were told repeatedly that there was reliable intelligence of an

imminent threat. That's it. There was no more detail than that. There was

no more specifics than what the president's been comfortable sharing on

cable news. So the larger point about the consultation with Congress, working with

Congress on a bipartisan basis to come up with a strategy that will work in

the Middle East and that gives us some chance of deterring Iran, that's the

big and the larger question. I'll remind you, President Trump taken some very impulsive, even erratic

moves in the Middle East recently. His decision to abandon our Kurdish

allies in Syria led to hundreds of ISIS fighters being released, led to a

number of our close European partners in the counter-ISIS campaign to be

frustrated with us. So some skepticism on the part of Congress about whether or not there

really is a thorough and a deliberate strategy here I think is justified by

recent action.



WALLACE: OK, let me pick up on that because you heard me question

Ambassador O'Brien, the national security adviser, about the larger

strategy. There is no question that as part of the Iran nuclear deal, the deal that

John Kerry and Barack Obama negotiated, Iran got back billions of dollars

in frozen assets and that it used those assets to spread terror -- give it

to Hezbollah, Hamas, other bad actors -- around the Middle East. Would you be willing to concede that as part of the president's maximum

pressure campaign that at least they turned off the terror money spigot?



COONS: There's been a real impact on the Iranian economy and on the

resources available to the terrible Iranian regime as a result of the

maximum pressure campaign.



WALLACE: So that's a success?



COONS: That's a positive. But here's the negative that's happening at the

same time -- a real weakening of our alliances and our partnerships. What

made the Iran deal possible was getting most of the world aligned with the

United States in putting sanctions pressure on Iran. That's what got them

to the table. Now, we're in a place where, although President Trump, and I appreciate his

saying this, is saying, here's a moment for diplomacy. We need NATO more

engaged in the Middle East. We need our partners in Europe. Lots of other

actions and steps he's taken in the last three years have weakened and

strained those alliances and those partnerships.

This recent incident of killing Qassem Soleimani has further strained some

of our partnerships with Germany, with France, with the U.K. in the region

and we need them if we're going to build a stronger next Iran deal.



WALLACE: In this week's classified briefing, the 75 minutes we've been

talking about, you confronted Secretary of State Pompeo at the end, I

gather, three times.

What happened?



COONS: Well, I was simply trying to -- to get us to a point of what I

thought would be common agreement, that if there's an instance of imminent

threat, Article Two, commander-in-chief, the president has the power to act

to protect our troops and our interests overseas. But, if there's an instance, as we now seem to be embarking on, where the

president's drawn a clear red line, no nuclear weapons for Iran, and

there's the real risk of months and months of preparation for a military

strike to prevent that, of course, in that fact pattern you have to come

seek authorization.

There wasn't a clear commitment to doing that. And I think there has to be.

A democracy, when we go to war, is stronger when the Constitution is

followed and the people's representatives authorize that conflict. I think

that strengthens our resolve as a nation and I think that strengthens our

hand in the world. To ignore Congress, to not even consult with us, let

alone seek authorization, I think weakens us on the world stage.



WALLACE: Finally, Speaker Pelosi will finally send the articles of

impeachment over to the Senate this week. The Senate's going to begin its

trial. How confident are you, if not at the beginning, at some point, that you can

get four Republicans to come over and agree with the Democrat to call key

witnesses?



COONS: Well, that's what this is all going to come down to is Majority

Leader McConnell is going to give us as much of a fair trial as four

Republican senators demand. There's a key difference between trials and

cover-ups. Trials have witnesses. Cover-ups don't. President Trump might have had his reasons for being skeptical of the House

process. In a Republican-controlled Senate, I can't think of any reason he

wouldn't want folks like Secretary of State Pompeo or National Security

Adviser John Bolton, who were in the room, who were on the e-mail chains,

who know what happened to come to the Senate, testify and clear his name.

If he is exonerated in the Senate by a purely partisan vote, I don't think

he will have been exonerated at all.

And this is only the third time, in our nation's history, that we're going

to have an impeachment trial.



WALLACE: Do you have any commitment from senators, Republican senators,

that they will vote to call witnesses?



COONS: No. At this point there's just conversations, trying to find some

reasonable, bipartisan path forward to insist on a fair trial. I respect that there are Republicans who deeply want President Trump to

have a fair trial. I think that's what all of us should want. But to have a

trial where the critical witnesses were blocked by the president from

appearing in front of the House, to have a trial where there's no sworn

testimony available, is unprecedented. President Clinton, even President Nixon, directed his closest advisers and

cabinet officials to cooperate. And in the Clinton impeachment trial, there

was sworn testimony that they were debating about how it would be

presented.



WALLACE: I've got about a minute left.



COONS: Yes.



WALLACE: President Trump says if John Bolton is subpoenaed, and if John

Bolton agrees to testify, he won't allow him to discuss their conversations

about Ukraine. Take a look.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I would love everybody to

testify, but there are things that you can't do from the standpoint of

executive privilege. You have to maintain that.



WALLACE: Would any president allow his national security adviser to discuss

the conversations they had over national security in the Oval Office?



COONS: If that national security adviser could clear his name by doing so,

I think most presidents would. The executive privilege doesn't exist to

allow you to cover up a crime. That's what the president's being accused of

here. I think he should want a former national security adviser to testify

truthfully in front of the Senate.



WALLACE: And if he says -- if Bolton -- there are a lot of ifs here.



COONS: There's a lot of ifs.



WALLACE: If Bolton is allowed to testify and the president invokes

executive privilege, your response would be what?



COONS: You can't invoke executive privilege to cover up a crime. Bolton

should testify.



WALLACE: Senator Coons, thank you. Thanks for coming in.



COONS: Thank you.



WALLACE: We'll be watching what happens this week both on Iran and the

impeachment trial.

Up next, we'll bring in our Sunday group to discuss whether the showdown

with Iran is over or just taking a short pause.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We caught a total monster and

we took him out. And that should have happened a long time ago. We did it

because they were looking to blow up our embassy.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): We must avoid war. And the cavalier attitude of

this administration -- oh I inform you by reading my tweets, no, that's not

the relationship that our founders had in mind.



WALLACE: Well, President Trump defending his decision to kill Qasem

Soleimani, while House Speaker Pelosi criticizes his handling of the

operation. And it's time now for our Sunday group. Jonah Goldberg, editor in chief of "The Dispatch," Fox News political

analyst Juan Williams, former DNC chair Donna Brazile, and Fox News

correspondent Gillian Turner.

Jonah, there, I think it's fair to say, has been a lot of hand-wringing

from -- about President Trump from Democrats, that he's in the process of

getting us into a war in the Middle East. But after Iran's, I think it's

fair to say, half-hearted missile salvo and then Iranian officials saying

that they have concluded their response, is it fair to say at least so far,

so good?



JONAH GOLDBERG, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Absolutely. Look, as you know, I'm a

-- sort of a Trump skeptic, but this seems like an unalloyed -- with the

exception of the shooting down of the Ukrainian plane, this seems like an

unalloyed win for the United States of America. The intended point of this

wasn't to start World War III, as a lot of people screamed. It was, in

fact, to end an escalating cycle where Iran was more and more using its own

forces rather than proxy forces to try to chase us out of the region.

And if the trade-off is killing -- is -- is -- is taking Soleimani off the

board in exchange for some empty barracks, that is an unalloyed win for the

United States.

What makes it so perplexing is, this guy needed (ph) killing a thousand

ways from Sunday. Why the president feels the need to talk about this --

these embassy attacks as -- when no one else can confirm it, just -- it

gets in the way of what I think is a perfectly solid case on the merits.



WALLACE: Donna, and I think it's fair to say that there are -- the

Democrats had been a lot of doom saying. Oh, this is going to get us into a

war. This was a risky escalation. Don't Democrats run a risk here when they

raise concerns about the killing of one of the worst people on earth when

they immediately rush to the floor of the House and now to the Senate and

demand war power's limitations, don't they risk running -- looking like

they're weak on national security?



DONNA BRAZILE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Absolutely not. And -- and here's why. First of all, we have heard four, maybe five different conflicting reasons

of the imminent threat that the general appeared to have made towards the

United States. No one mourned his death. Not a -- not a Democrat or a

Republican. He was a wretched human being.

The problem that Democrats have -- and I think the problem that most

Americans -- is that, what is the strategy? We knew maximum pressure was to

try to get Iran back to the table. That didn't work. And now we have a

situation where the Iraq he prime minister is calling upon the United

States to begin to figure out the mechanisms to withdraw.

So, no, I think the Democrats are absolutely right to put a resolution on

the floor. We know that, you know, since the AUMF was -- was --



WALLACE: Authorization for the Use of Military Force.



BRAZILE: Authorization -- I mean that is as old as my you know what. We

need a new rationale for starting wars, ending wars or being in the Middle

East.



WALLACE: No, wait, wait. I mean George Bush started new wars without

getting a new AUMF. Barack Obama took out Gaddafi in Libya. He didn't get

an authorization for the use of military force. I mean talk about being as

old as --



BRAZILE: But -- but -- but Congress had already -- but Congress had already

approved of those measures. Congress did not have --



WALLACE: They -- they hadn't approve taking out Qaddafi in Libya.



BRAZILE: Congress -- they -- they -- Congress had already -- well -- well,

we can get into Libya. Congress had already authorized that. We need of new resolution, Chris. And -- and what this -- and if Iraq

decides to expel U.S. forces, at a time ISIS is still, you know, active,

this would all have been for not. I -- I just think it was still a huge

mistake.



WALLACE: Gillian, there's the bigger question, which -- which Donna raised,

which is, does this administration have a strategy for dealing with Iran?

And you heard my conversation with the national security advisor, maximum

pressure, more sanctions, bring them to the table. But although Treasury

Secretary Mnuchin announced still another round of sanctions on Friday,

they we about sanctioned out and Iran is not getting less aggressive,

they're not being more pliable, they're being more aggressive. I mean

they're -- you know, they -- they've gone after tankers in the Persian

Gulf. They went -- went after the Saudi oil facility. They're pulling out

of a nuclear deal. Is -- is there a strategy that's going to work?



GILLIAN TURNER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, first of all, there was what

precipitated the last ten days of this crisis. We -- everybody -- I think

it bears a reminder was and Iran-sponsored attack on the U.S. embassy in

Baghdad. It wasn't the killing of Soleimani. That didn't set this chain of

events -- this particular chain of events in motion. It was the attack on

Baghdad, which, according to many defense analysts, in of itself

constitutes an act of war. So I think it's -- that bears a reminder for

people here.

The strategy for the Trump administration so far with these sanctions has

been very successful, widespread consensus that they are working -- a lot

of analyst describing them as crippling on the Iranian economy. But as you

mentioned, Chris, the problem now is we are very rapidly reaching the end

of their utility, as was evidenced on Friday when the Trump administration

announces this new round of sanctions, which really were not new sanctions,

but a sort of re-doubling down on industries they've already sanctioned in

the past.

I will say about the nuclear deal, looking forward, another alarming thing

for those who want to say mission accomplished and now everything is OK

between the U.S. and Iran is our nuclear scientists, America's best nuclear

scientists are now predicting Iran's seven to 11 months away from

developing its own nuclear weapons capability.



WALLACE: So they're closer to breakout.



TURNER: They're -- they are closer today and they could be even closer if

they instead are able to buy components from other countries, from other

non-state actors, which is still a possibility.



WALLACE: Juan, it was interesting to me this week to see -- and this isn't

a new thing but it just continues -- the degree to which President Trump

wants to be the anti-Obama. His reaction, and I think Gillian's right, the

precipitating cause for taking out Soleimani was the attack of the embassy.

He said we're -- there's not going to be a Benghazi on my watch. And he

continues to attack President Trump's Iran nuclear deal saying that it --

it --



JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS POLITICAL ANALYST: President Obama did.



WALLACE: President Obama, sorry, nuclear deal because of the fact that it

opened the spigot and released billions of dollars to Iran for them to

spread around the Middle East.



WILLIAMS: You know I call this Obama derangement syndrome, Chris. I mean,

to me, from the racist birther lies that he told, to now the lies about

Obama gave this money that's now being used to fire missiles at Americans,

the fact is that money was unfrozen as part of the nuclear deal. That's the

fact. It's nobody giving any -- and it was their money. So it was unfrozen

money.



WALLACE: Well, but it was frozen.



WILLIAMS: Correct.



WALLACE: And -- and the point he's making is it gave a maligned regime more

resources.



WILLIAMS: You know what, it was their money and what we got out of it was

that they agreed to stop development of nuclear weaponry. That's the deal

that we entered into. It was a containment plan, not appeasement,

containment of an enemy, and it was quite effective.

Now we're seeing, as we move forward, we don't have the leverage of that

nuclear deal. The sanctions, as you've point out repeatedly on this show,

have not had the effect of slowing Iranian aggression. So now we don't have

the leverage that came from having them in the nuclear deal.

What Gillian just said about the range of time that they could develop

nuclear weaponry puts our key ally in the Middle East, Israel, at greater

risk. We're not in position to fight ISIS at the moment or protect the oil

reserves. All of this at greater risk because of the provocative action

without long-term strategy taken by President Trump.



WALLACE: All right, we're not going to settle this today. we're not going

to settle this in this segment. And we have to take a break here.

But, when we come back, we're now just three weeks from the Iowa caucuses.

The latest on the fast-moving Democratic race.

Plus, what would you like to ask the panel about Speaker Pelosi sending

over the articles of impeachment in the next few days, kicking off the

trial in the Senate? Just go to FaceBook or Twitter at FOX NEWS SUNDAY and

we may use your question on the air.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think it's ridiculous. I --

she should have sent them a long time ago. It -- it just -- it belittles

the process.

Nancy Pelosi will go down as probably the least successful speaker of the

House of the history of our nation.



WALLACE: President Trump reaction to House Speaker Pelosi's announcement

she'll finally send the articles of impeachment over to the Senate sometime

this week.

And we're back now with the panel.

Well, we asked you for questions for the panel, and on this question of

Pelosi's deciding to finally send over the articles of impeachment, we got

this on Twitter from Mya Voice, which is an interesting name, will the

Senate call relative witnesses with direct knowledge of the president's

actions and conduct a fair trial.

Juan, did Pelosi's delay at least put a focus on this issue of whether or

not to call witnesses and now you hear that Republican Senator Susan

Collins of Maine is working with a few of her other GOP colleagues on

exactly that issue, whether or not to call witnesses?



WILLIAMS: Yes, I think that if you were to say, what's the good of the

delay, you'd say number one is the spotlight on fairness of the trial. A

"Washington Post"/ABC poll this week had 70 percent, including 64 percent

of Republicans saying, if you don't have documents and witnesses, this is

nothing but a cover-up. That whole focus now, I think, is the result of

Pelosi delaying sending over the articles of impeachment.

Remember, on all 15 prior impeachment of federal officials, there have been

witnesses and documents. Clinton had witnesses. Clinton didn't block other

people from testifying. But as you point out, the only hope is Susan

Collins, Lisa Murkowski, maybe Mitt Romney, because you only need 51 votes

to change the rules.



WALLACE: Well, you need -- you need one more than those.



WILLIAMS: Yes, but you don't -- but, yes, they have 53 Republican senators.

You take away a few and suddenly Mitch McConnell, who says he's

coordinating with the White House Council, will be in a position of having

to accept witnesses.



WALLACE: Gillian, what do you make of former National Security Advisor John

Bolton saying, if subpoenaed, he will testify? And we heard earlier

President Trump say he would invoke executive privilege. If he did invoke

it, does John Bolton have to live with that or could he just ignore it and

say what he wanted to say?



TURNER: Well, this is, to me, one of the more interesting plot lines in the

impeachment story, John Bolton's willingness and aversion into going along

with the administration at different points in this process. The president

said Friday, essentially, I will block his testimony because -- not just

because of executive privilege, but because of national security concerns.

And I think for the administration, that's the more powerful line of

argument to get at here. With somebody like a Bolton, unlike with somebody

like a Mick Mulvaney, or some other folks --

WALLACE: But -- but I don't know if you know the answer to this. If -- if -

- I understand it's an excuse for a witness who wants to take it, but if

Bolton wants to testify in the president says, no, executive privilege,

does Bolton have to observe that?



TURNER: Well, unless --



GOLDBERG: No, I think it's up to Justice Roberts to rule on that.



TURNER: It's up -- ultimately he'll have to rule on it, which, ironically,

will give Bolton the outcome he has most desired all along. When he

initially joined -- filed to join the Charles Kupperman lawsuit, what his

attorney said was, he doesn't want to be the man in the middle that has to

choose between following guidance from congressional regulators and from

the commander in chief. So you all in the courts figure this out and let us

know what you want us to do. This is a way for Bolton to get where he

wanted to be anyway.

A lot of conspiracy theories surrounding why he's agreeing to do this now.

I think it's probably simpler than people imagine. I think it's probably

because he's going to get the outcome he wanted. He won't have to make the

decision.



WALLACE: Meanwhile, the Iowa caucuses are just three weeks from tomorrow.

We're finally getting there, folks. And the always reliable, often

reliable, I guess nobody's always reliable, new "Des Moines Register" poll

is out this weekend. It shows Bernie Sanders back in the lead at 20

percent. That's up five points from November with Warren and Buttigieg and

Biden all closely bunched, as you can see, with Buttigieg, who was the

leader in the previous November poll, down nine points.

Donna, given his lead in that poll, given how well he's doing in New

Hampshire, given the fact that he is the strong leader in fundraising, is

Bernie Sanders now the frontrunner in the Democratic race?



BRAZILE: Oh, you know, two weeks ago someone said is Mayor Pete the

frontrunner. Four months -- four weeks ago it was Warren.



WALLACE: I understand that. We've got to cover the news.



BRAZILE: Yes. Well -- yes. And, you know what, and he is the frontrunner.

He's the frontrunner at this hour.

I suspect that over the next couple of days, especially as we prepare for

the next debate, he's going to come under a lot of scrutiny. Maybe one of

the second tier candidates will take a aim -- a shot at him. Not literally,

but in terms of politically.

Look, at the end of the day, Chris, we are in no way close to deciding who

the nominee is. I see pluses and minuses in -- in the polls for Bernie, but

I also see Joe Biden as still the -- the frontrunner overall in the race.



WALLACE: OK.

And that brings me to Joe Biden, because the other news to me, not just

that Bernie is doing so well, Biden, in that poll -- I understand it's

within the margin of error -- was in fourth place for all of his support

and, yes, he has a lot of support in the African-American community, which

would come into place once we get to South Carolina.

If Joe Biden, the former vice president, the punitive frontrunner, finishes

fourth in Iowa, how damaging?



GOLDBERG: I think it's damaging but it -- unlike a lot of these other

candidates, it wouldn't be fatal because of the firewall he's got in South

Carolina and in Nevada.

This is, in a lot of ways, shaping up to me to be really reminiscent of the

2004 Kerry versus Howard Dean dynamic where a large segment of voters were

basically voting to -- the person they thought most likely to beat George

W. Bush and then another segment, those are the progressive wing, was

voting their hearts and desires and all the rest. And what's interesting

about this time around is that the tiebreaker between these two opposing

forces of sort of moderates versus, you know, progressive, is actually the

African-American vote. And that seems decisively to be going for Biden. So

I still think Biden is a -- is better placed than -- than Bernie Sanders

is.



WALLACE: And let me throw, Juan, another scenario at you, and we've only

got about a minute left. You could end up with different winners -- there

are four early races, Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina -- four

different winners in all of them. Wouldn't that set things up, at least

theoretically, perfectly, for Michael Bloomberg, who's sitting there on a

huge war chest, slightly raising -- rising in the polls, for Super Tuesday?



WILLIAMS: You know, it's incredible to me, but it does look like the stars

are aligning for Mike Bloomberg if you're thinking, well, could we go to

the point where on Super Tuesday it's like 40 percent of the delegates,

that's when he gets in. His advertising has been overwhelming. He's even

bought a Super Bowl ad. I think you will see it.

And, to me, the idea that he bought a minute on the Super Bowl, I think $10

million, it's boosted him now to about 6 percent in the polls. He's now

going to, you know -- he can't participate because he hasn't raised enough

money. He just relies on his own. But he has a chance that I didn't think -

- I really didn't see it, but he does have a chance now better than at any

point.



BRAZILE: Juan, he may go up in the polls, but, remember, it's about

delegates. And unless you get to a 15 percent threshold, not only statewide

but per congressional district, you get no delegates.



WILLIAMS: But in an open convention?



WALLACE: Well, and, I've got to say, you cannot watch TV and not see those

ads. Thank you, panel. See you next Sunday. Up next, I'll be back with a big announcement.



