Sean Hannity on COVID-19 origins, Biden administration's handling of border crisis

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," May 25, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Thanks, Tucker. And I've got your chicken.

It's ready for you. Whenever you want, I'll deliver wherever you want.



CARLSON: Anytime.



HANNITY: It's going to be delivered.



I like Kentucky Fried Chicken himself, original recipe, preferable.



CARLSON: Come on.



HANNITY: But that's a different issue.



All right. Welcome to HANNITY.



Tonight, the world is a complex. It is a very dangerous place. Tensions are

high in the Middle East. Iran, we know, they're funding all their proxy

wars all over the region and the world. Russia is ramping up hostile

maneuvers in Eastern Europe.



And we are now witnessing what is the emergence of an extremely disturbing,

unholy alliance that has formed with both Russia and China providing arms

to Iran for their proxy wars and the rest of the Middle East.



In other words, welcome to sippy cup Joey Biden's doctrine, the doctrine of

appeasement.



Now, add to this, for the past two years, the entire world suffered because

of a deadly pandemic unleashed by the People's Republic of China. Now, more

than ever, the U.S. needs a strong, clear-thinking leader, one that is able

and willing to defend our great American way of life.



Oh, I have a present for Joe. Joe, I got your own, with the presidential

seal, your little sippy cup. You're obviously not that guy.



And the sad thing for everybody out there is all the world's hostile

regimes, they all see a weakened American president and a weakened America.

They sensed the weakness.



Day after day, Joe is struggling to do basic things, you know, like, oh,

speak coherently.



Here is yet another example from yesterday. You decide.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's about having people's

backs in the toughest moments that they face. Ready with food, water,

blankets, shelters and more. But, there's -- you know, there to be -- you

know, beginning this effort for 2021 is, I think we learned a few lessons

from last year as well. It's helped us there -- you know, being there to

help clear roads, rebuild main streets and so that families can get back to

their lives. That's what FEMA does.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: OK. Does that look like a guy capable of standing up to Russia,

Iran, China?



Because guess what? In April of 2020, more than a year ago, President Trump

he was right. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, he was also right. And by the

way, we're not patting ourselves on the back, I kind of wish we were wrong,

but we were also right to raise the questions at the time.



We're talking about the origins of COVID-19. The new -- the compelling

evidence originating at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, you know, the lab

that studied deadly coronaviruses.



Now from cell phone data showing a potential shutdown at the lab in the

fall of 2019, reports of hospitalized workers in November of 2019, China's

silencing of journalists and doctors and other whistleblowers we have long

now covered the very real possibility that the Wuhan lab, was the origin

was the source of COVID-19.



During the Trump administration so-called journalists, so-called fact

checkers, the media mob in general, they call this a debunk conspiracy

theory. "The New York Times" reporting, quote, the lab has been the focus

of unfounded conspiracy theories promoted by the Trump administration about

the pandemic's origins.



"Washington Post" -- those geniuses -- called it a conspiracy theory that

was already debunked.



PolitiFact also labeled it a debunk conspiracy theory.



One voice, fake news CNN, they called it a conspiracy theory that, quote,

almost certainly is not true.



NPR, national propaganda radio that you pay for, they reported scientists

had debunked the theory.



"The A.P." referred to it as a myth that was surviving online despite the

facts.



"Politico" reported the lab was the center of a Trump-driven conspiracy

theory, and a so-called expert on MSDNC said there was no debate, none

whatsoever. This virus definitely did not come from a lab in Wuhan.



They had this all wrong. You decide.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. VIN GUPTA, PULMONOLOGIST, UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON MEDICAL CENTER:

There are virus hunters out there that have looked at what's the most

likely cause and there's no debate here. Among serious people, there is no

debate, this was most likely what we call a zoonotic disease. It went from

animal to human, likely in a market in Wuhan. It's not uncommon.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I just want to point this out because in this

briefing, you saw Kayleigh McEnany tried to shift a lot of the blame to

China, the blame for this virus and that's part of the administration

efforts for this political season to blame China and deflect from the

missteps that this administration had when it came to pandemic response.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Yeah. And believe it or not, it gets even worse. Last year, one

so-called fact checker at "The Washington Post" -- we needed a fact checker

for the fact checker -- a complete moron by the name of Glenn Kessler

tweeted, quote: I fear Ted Cruz missed the scientific animation in the

video that shows how it is virtually impossible for this virus to jump from

the lab or the many interviews with actual scientists. We deal in facts and

viewers can judge for themselves.



Well, today, Mr. Kessler tweeted: Timeline how the Wuhan lab leak theory

suddenly became credible.



No, Glenn, it was always credible and always logical. You were just dead

wrong. Eat that fact check. That's called the truth.



You, your abusively biased colleagues in the media mob, you just hated

Trump so much that you're willing to push Chinese propaganda from the World

Health Organization to try and make Donald Trump look stupid. He was right,

Glenn. What are you going to apologize? And who looks stupid now? Care to

fact check that fact?



Then, of course, this doozy from Maggie Haberman. You know, the people at

"The New York Times", they get Pulitzers for stories that are false.

Anyway, she has a different, unsurprising theory about how the media got it

all wrong.



They got it wrong because Donald Trump made them get it wrong. It's his

fault. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDOE CLIP)



MAGGIE HABERMAN, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST: I do think it's important to

remember that part of the issue when this was first being reported on and

discussed back a few months after the pandemic had begun was that then

President Trump and Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state, both suggested

they had seen evidence that this was formed in a lab and they also

suggested it was not released on purpose, but they refused to release the

evidence showing what it was. And so, because of that, that made this

instantly political. I think that it was, you know, example 1,000 when the

Trump administration learned that when you have burned your own credibility

over and over again, people are not immediately going to believe.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: You mean like, you, your newspaper, Maggie, saying, oh, who says

it's not a good idea to travel to China after the travel ban or the lies

and conspiracy theories you peddled about Trump Russia conspiracies and

your newspaper peddled.



I'll say it once again. Journalism in America is dead. It's buried. And the

great irony, every single one of these media mob outlets, all of them,

they're the ones that peddled in the massive Trump-Russia conspiracy theory

lies. They spread the lies for three long years. They've never been held

accountable. They've never apologized. They've never corrected the record,

but there are more pressing matters in hand.



And that is that China likely caused this virus and spread it to the entire

world and they lied and covered up. We've been pointing out they did have

their own travel ban. You couldn't travel from Wuhan to any other place in

China or for any other place in China to Wuhan province, but you can leave

Wuhan and bring your virus with you to the rest of the world.



Now, I got a question for -- I got this present I'll give it to Peter Doocy

to get to circle back Jen Psaki. You can give it to Joe. His new sippy cup,

open it up, put some warm milky in there, cookies. It will be great, Joe.



But the question is, Joey, what are you going to do about it how is the

United States going to hold the People's Republic of China accountable for

the death, the carnage, the economic destruction that they caused in this

country and the rest of the world? Because according to your

administration, Joe, yeah, you plan to do absolutely nothing. Not a thing.

You're going to depend on the WHO? Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Does President Biden

think these theories we hear more about now that COVID-19 may have been

man-made and escaped from a lab in China are a wacky conspiracy theory or

based on what he has heard and been briefed on? Does he think that's

possible?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, we went through this journey

together yesterday. So let's do it again. So the president believes there

needs to be an independent investigation, one that's run by the

international community. It's an international pandemic that has killed

hundreds of thousands of people around the world.



He believes the Chinese need to do more to put forward data to be more

transparent. And in the second phase of this effort he's certainly hopeful

that will be the case. And he believes that every theory should be explored

through that process but that we shouldn't jump to conclusions before that

data and that information is made available.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: So instead of Joe Biden and his administration doing their own

investigation, they're going to let the corrupt World Health Organization

take the lead. The WHO is little more than a propaganda arm for the

communist party of China. They have been lying for China since the very

beginning.



This is beyond pathetic. Americans are dead Joe you tried to remind us a

lot during the campaign to blame everybody but China, and America deserves

better. But don't expect the media to hold Biden's fee to the fire instead

they will do what they always do the Biden protection program as they have

for Joe Biden and all other socialist Democrats at all costs. Joe's likely

hoping for, what, another $1.5 billion deal with the Bank of China for zero

experience Hunter. Who knows?



The mob is the propaganda arm for the New Green Deal, Democratic socialist

party, plain and simple. They will cover it all up for Joe, just like they

did -- oh, the nursing home scandal in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania,

Michigan and California. And Governor Whitmer's -- oh yeah, all of her

hypocrisy. One photo showing Whitmer hanging out with a large group of

friends at a Michigan restaurant, just like Gavin Newsom, clear violation

of her very own COVID protocols. And she never went to Florida either until

she got caught.



Now, by the way the media mob, they may act as the press wing of the

Democratic Party but the American people, they're pretty smart. They're

figuring this out.



2022, you can see it beginning to build. There will be a reckoning.



Here with more FOX News analyst Kayleigh McEnany, along with the author of

a brand new book -- it's out in bookstores everywhere, https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__Amazon.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=5LuKdj09aIGgUQFp2XqDtNkh-k6PEkvSQlpxA8ppLWw&s=2Tj8YDUwnUU5IpLKU33BPHm65KSUX-vB6Bqgd-bcC2I&e= , if you

buy it there. We'll put it up on https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__hannity.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=5LuKdj09aIGgUQFp2XqDtNkh-k6PEkvSQlpxA8ppLWw&s=EtrMYOvPA3Yi50GH_iN0iSAX2VMlPfVsL4piEDPfwQc&e= -- "Panic Attack: Playing

Politics with the Science in the Fight Against COVID-19", FOX News

contributor, Dr. Nicole Saphier.



Dr. Sapphire, let's start with you.



Now, I remember back in the day, I actually never heard of what a wet

market is that sells exotic animals, and we saw these pictures of these

bats and the association that we knew with previous coronaviruses related

to animals. That was -- that was out there. That was legitimately being

investigated.



But then you had the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and then you know that

they also worked with coronaviruses. Then you heard about the scientists

that were being silenced in China. Then you heard about China's own travel

ban. It was beginning to make sense very early and Donald Trump and Mike

Pompeo were right.



DR. NICOLE SAPHIER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Sean, you know, I can tell

you, before even the news came out this last couple of weeks, that there

was already an ample circumstantial evidence and some strange occurrences

that went on in the -- in the area of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. And,

yes, of course, natural spillover with a wet market when you have animals

in close proximity to humans that is how usually you have local outbreaks

epidemics and pandemics.



But, unfortunately, people continued to not look at the fact that there was

a very strange coincidence that you had this virology institute 10 miles

from that wet market, and that virology institute had known data that they

were working on coronaviruses, specifically the most genetically similar

coronavirus to that of SARS-CoV-2, and they've even published on the fact

that they were doing certain mutations to this virus, to see if they could

increase its virulence. That's what we've -- you've been hearing in the

media. That gain of function research.



Now, you played a lot of those clips. I can tell you, I was a target of a

lot of those media hit campaigns when I gave some credence to a possibility

of a lab error, of a mistaken escape that could come because you cannot

deny that there are those coincidences. Yes, the probable thing that

happens with all pandemics is the natural spillover, but the fact that they

were denied access to asking questions to the lab and then you move forward

to know that China also concealed a lot of more information in terms of

hospitalizations, cases, deaths, transmissibility, all of that, you have to

put it together, and, you know, it's criminal what happened that they did

not actually investigate that lab early on.



HANNITY: Well said. Kayleigh McEnany, now that Joe Biden is not going to

do a thing and he's going to allow the corrupt WHO to investigate on our

behalf, why would we ever trust the propaganda arm of the Chinese

government for this investigation?



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, FOX NEWS ANALYST: Well, we shouldn't, but that's exactly

what President Biden is doing. President Trump was right to be skeptical of

that information coming from the Chinese communist party. He was very right

to question that perhaps the lab was the impetus for all of this, an

accidental spill or releasing of this virus. He said that.



And immediately after -- and the -- my very first press conference, I was

grilled on this matter and, of course, you went through all of the

headlines, the media completely carried the water for China because of

their disdain and their animosity for President Trump and it is so

shameful.



And here, we will see the same thing happen. You have Joe Biden who's

saying WHO is going to lead this, the same WHO that misled the world, the

same World Health Organization that told us there was no asymptomatic

spread, they were parroting Chinese talking points, and we're going to

trust them to lead this investigation?



Absolutely not. And reporting came out from CNN that there was a Pompeo-led

investigation, so a U.S.-led investigation by the State Department into

this matter that was shut down by Joe Biden. Why are they shutting this

down? Why do they not want answers? It's a question that is simply

confounding.



HANNITY: Great analysis both of you.



By the way, do you still have friends at the White House that could pass

the sippy cup Joe for his night-night hot warm milky? Do you know anybody

still there, Kayleigh, by any chance? I'm just asking.



MCENANY: I know if I know a few people but I wouldn't say we talk

regularly or on friendly terms but the sippy cup -- boy, that was pretty

hilarious. Maybe they'll put him in the White House gift shop.



HANNITY: Well, one thing we do know -- it looks like Joe needs one, goes

to bed very early, starts his day less than one event a day on a schedule.



All right. Thank you both, Kayleigh, Dr. Saphier.



Now, tonight, it is clear the Biden administration is unwilling to stand up

to the world's hostile regimes and hostile actors. The administration is

defending their decision to lift sanctions on and this I find amazing on a

Russia pipeline. Give Vladimir Putin, give him the waiver, so he can

continue building his pipeline to supply energy to our allies after he

killed the high-paying career jobs and energy independence that our energy

was giving us here at home.



In fact, Joe is honoring Putin by granting him a one-on-one meeting next

month. Maybe Putin can challenge him to another debate and wish that he

feels better, pretty insulting. I'm sure that's going to go so great for

Joe. I wonder if they're going to get lectured like the Chinese lectured

Joe Biden and his administration in Anchorage.



Now, meanwhile, Joe Biden won't even stand up for basic American values

here at home conservatives. They're now fighting back.



Steve Miller's America First Legal, they want a temporary restraining order

for a restaurant owner who says Biden's COVID relief plan is discriminatory

for prioritizing minorities for relief funds. And the same group has filed

a proposed class action on behalf of restaurants in Texas and Pennsylvania

who say the COVID relief law discriminates against them because of their

race.



Here with the reaction, the author of the upcoming book, "Do What You Said

You'd Do: Fighting for Freedom in the Washington Swamp", Ohio Congressman

Jim Jordan -- who should be running for Senate, but he won't listen to me;

and former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows.



We'll get to you in a second -- but, Mark Meadows, this legal group with

Stephen Miller, that's your group.



MARK MEADOWS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, it is. Stephen's

doing a great job and it's not surprising that the left is already saying

he's the worst individual in America because he's actually taking it to

them and holding the Biden administration accountable. But somebody needs

to hold him accountable because he is missing in action and Joe Biden in

his leadership style is Mr. Appeasement across the board.



HANNITY: Last night, I mentioned that I guess the Reagan Library, Peggy

Noonan is host -- is hosting some event, a time for choosing for the

Republican Party, Jim Jordan.



Well, I don't know. I haven't changed my agenda. It's the Make America

Great Agenda. It's the America First agenda. That's the agenda that worked

so well for Donald Trump in his first three years prior to the pandemic, I

believe would work again.



What does Peggy need to choose? What, she wants to eliminate any and all

conservatives from the party? Is that what they're choosing?



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): No, and it's also an American strength agenda so

that we project strength around the world not this weakness that our

enemies see. You've talked about what took place in Anchorage two months

ago where the treatment that Secretary Blinken received from his Chinese

counterpart, that would never happen to Mike Pompeo and the Trump

administration.



And then you put everything with it, Sean. The lack of respect from our

adversaries, coupled with the crisis on the border with inflation. Sean,

every -- lumber's up, aluminum's up, steel's up, the price of gas, the

price of eggs, the price of milk, the price -- everything you can think of,

the price is up. American sense that and then they also see just the chaos

surrounding Biden.



And they also understand that their taxes are going to go up and more

spending is coming. That's what they're -- that's what they fear.



So let's get back to America First and projecting strength around the world

to our adversaries.



HANNITY: Well, I've been saying it every night. I won't repeat the list.

It only takes me a minute, Mark Meadows. It's not that complicated because

it's also everything I believe for 33 years in radio, and I've expressed

and tried to articulate.



But why is there any debate whatsoever?



Because it seems like the establishment RINOs that -- let's see, didn't

have a plan to actually repeal or replace Obamacare, which I know you know

very -- intimately all the details of, they weren't ready for Donald Trump

to go along with him when the moment came when it wasn't a show vote

anymore.



MEADOWS: Well, listen, they're talking about it's a time for choosing. The

American people have already chosen, and they showed up in unbelievable

volumes that said: what we want is a president who will keep America first.



Joe Biden is America last. We don't have to look any further than the

cancellation of the Keystone pipeline. And then what do they do for Russia?

They take off the sanctions so that they can finish their pipeline.



We see not -- not surprisingly today that the Palestinians actually

referred to Secretary Blinken as Secretary Clinton -- well, that's because

they're reverting back to a Clinton way of doing business.



And what do they get -- what did -- what did the Biden administration do?

Two thousand rockets into Israel, and what are they getting returned? They

get all kinds of concessions from the Biden administration.



That's not leadership. It's time that we can revert back to what works and

that is peace through strength, a boldness that President Donald Trump

brought to the American people.



HANNITY: Okay, Jim Jordan, is Donald -- both of you are close to the

former president. Is Donald Trump running for president?



Jim Jordan, we give it to you first.



JORDAN: Yeah, I think he is. Every time I speak to him, it -- he says that

he wants to run. He plans to run I think but he hasn't fully committed that

yet.



But I certainly hope he does, because no president has done more of what he

said he would do than President Trump. Best president I think we've ever

had. Keeping his word, doing what he said, doing what he was elected to do.



That's the kind of individual we need in the White House and that's the

kind of individual that our adversaries respected because they knew he was

putting America's interests first and standing strong for the principles

that matter.



HANNITY: Last word, Mark Meadows.



MEADOWS: Yeah, listen, Sean, when he came down that escalator, the left

has been going after him attack after attack after attack, from Russia

hoax, to impeachment. Now, we're even still seeing it in New York City.



Here's what I will say is, the American people want him to run, I believe

he'll run. And at the end of the day, it's a time for choosing and the

American people will choose Donald Trump.



HANNITY: And really all he needs to do right now is just enjoy life,

recharge the batteries, play golf because Joe Biden is doing everything

that you'd ever want to ruin the country in the meantime. So there's

nothing he can do until he or somebody gets back in power and implements

that agenda.



By the way -- and Jim Jordan should run for Senate with his new book, just

saying.



Thank you both for being with us.



See? That's two against one.



All right, up next, the dangerous consequences of the "defund the police"

agenda, and how Democrats, BLM, other groups continue to make our cities,

communities less safe. Dana Loesch, Larry Elder join us with reaction.



And tonight, well, a message from Mark Levin, the great one, to Joe Biden,

straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now, the New Green Deal, Democrats far left socialist efforts to

defund and dismantle the police departments around the country is now

undeniably a complete total disaster, and it is now leaving cities and

towns less safe, less secure and a lot more violent. For example, out in

Minneapolis, crime continues. It surged there. Homicides are up, robberies

are up, police activity way down.



Just today at the George Floyd Memorial, gunshots rang. It happened right

during the middle of a newscast.



Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: Bill of comprehensive police reform to be --



(GUNFIRE)



REPORTER: It's going to be (INAUDIBLE) some gun shots.



(GUNFIRE)





REPORTER: That sound like gunshots. I didn't know what this is. They do

seem to be gun shots.



(GUNFIRE)



(EXPLETIVE DELETED).



REPORTER: We are okay. We are okay.



(GUNFIRE)



REPORTER: We're just going to go.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let's go! Let's go!



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Sounds like a war zone.



And that's not all, look at this video released by the St. Louis Police

Department showing an unruly mob storming and attacking a squad car while

thankfully no one was injured. Far too often, this is what police officers,

what they're dealing with every single day, day after day, week after week,

month after month.



Democrats -- oh, they're not riots at all. Keep defunding the police. Then

the media mob groups like Black Lives Matters, other groups continue

demonizing our police officers, the 99 percent that protect and serve their

communities and now, as a result every community is less safe.



And rather than hold these groups responsible and accountable for the

destructive agenda that is hurting poor and minority neighborhoods all

around the country, the Biden administration is appeasing and emboldening

them. As U.S. embassies in Greece, Spain, Cambodia were seen hanging BLM

flags from their facilities today on the anniversary of George Floyd's

death.



Remember, there's a difference Black Lives Matter the group, you know,

chanting, what do we want? Dead cops. When do we want them? Now. Pigs in a

blanket, fry them like bacon. We played it many times.



Where the flags and displays remembering the victims, the names we scrolled

last night, the 50 people shot, the 12 killed in Chicago this weekend?

Their lives do matter.



And don't all lives matter at this point? You would think it's a simple

answer. Apparently not.



Here with reaction, radio talk show host Dana Loesch and Larry Elder.



You know, Dana, Larry was on last night and when he was on we were

scrolling the names of all the people in Chicago and around the country

that were shot over the weekend. And my point was, I don't think most

people could have -- could name any of the people on that list or the cops

that have been killed this year, 120-plus now in the line of duty.



Why don't we know the names of the people shot, for example, in Chicago?



DANA LOESCH, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: That's the million-dollar question,

isn't it, Sean? I was -- I was thinking of something like this after

retired Police Captain David Dorn was murdered in my hometown in St. Louis

trying to protect his friend's business during the night of arson and

assault and robbery with, you know, the riots. That people were rioting and

this the circuit attorney there let most of those people out of jail.



David Dorn was murdered and I thought -- well, I guess black lives only

matter if they're not wearing a police uniform or maybe Black Lives Matter

only if they can be exploited by a Marxist group that tries to seize upon

the pain between the black American community and policing and use that for

you know use that for their own agenda.



I mean, this is one of the things that Breonna Taylor's mother had blasted

the official BLM group over.



But you bring up a good point because -- you know, I mean, if this is

really about saving people's lives and about reducing this friction between

certain communities, between certain demographics and policing, then why is

it that those conversations seem to be sabotaged. Every time we turn around

and that anytime meaningful conversation is attempted, it's usually

thwarted and it's called for people call for defunding the police and then

one bad officer's actions are used to immediately just paint all officers

everywhere as being bad.



HANNITY: You know, I look at these names of officers that are killed in

the line of duty. That's this year alone. I bet, Larry, as we talked about

last night, we can't name one.



Back when Joe was vice president and Obama was president and all of these

thefts were happening in Chicago and all these shootings were happening in

Chicago, they barely mentioned it, and back and it going back that far we

were scrolling names of people nobody ever knows. Their names or hears

their names data raises the right question real simple: Why? Why -- if

every life matters, many minority names here -- meaning minorities that are

shot here, why aren't their lives mattering to people that say lives

matter?



LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONALLY SYNDICATED HOST: Well, I think you

know the answer to that. The answer to that is that this does not drive the

systemic racism narrative that they want. So they only care about a blacks

when they are killed by cops and the fact is that you look at the data the

police kill more unarmed whites every year than unarmed blacks. I defy your

audience to name an unarmed white person that's been killed. The CDC says

over the last 50 years or so, the rate at which the police have killed

blacks have declined 75 percent while the rate at which the police have

killed whites has flat-lined.



You can't get much more woke than a guy named Marc Lamont Hill who is a law

professor a big Black Lives Matter proponent. He even conceded in an

interview with Candace Owens that the studies do not show that the police

are killing blacks just because they're black. That the police are using

deadly force against blacks just because they're black.



It is a lie and researchers at Washington state over a number of years have

done three experiments, Sean, and they found that the police are three

times more hesitant three times more reluctant to pull the trigger on a

black suspect than a white suspect. It is a lie and it's getting people

killed because cops pull back, bad guys know it, crime goes up and you've

been pointing out -- the people who they get hurt the most are the very

people that the Black Lives Matter proponents claim that they care about.



HANNITY: We were showing this video now, Dana, and I know you lived in in

St. Louis for a while and this has been happening in cities all around the

country. We saw it all last summer. Bottles, rocks, bricks, Molotov

cocktails hurled at police officers. Look, you know, the attacks the

dousing of police officers with water. You know, destroying police

equipment.



Why this -- why are people so emboldened to do this to officers even when

they're being taped they're doing it?



LOESCH: Yeah, they've been given the green light, Sean. They've been given

the okay to do this.



I mean, you saw what happened just when there was a not so peaceful protest

outside of the McCloskey house which was down the road, by the way, from

where I used to live in downtown St. Louis. I mean I lived like several

blocks away from where all this happened where you had people who broke

through private property and were -- you know, they were a mad, angry,

threatening mob, yelling threats and that was all audible.



But the bottom line is that no one was ever held accountable for that

because it's like if you are of one political ideology and if you are

advocating for Marxist breakdown of police and the republic of America and

getting into CRT, the offshoot of Marxist theory, then you're excused. You

have a green light to do all of this stuff.



And in St. Louis, you know, crime has been increasing for quite some time.

It's at a 50-year high actually right now crime in St. Louis.



HANNITY: Yeah, let me --



LOESCH: And what's crazy is that you have the mayor in St. Louis, Sean,

who they had what 98 police vacancies and they decided to scrap those,

scrap filling those and fill those with social workers instead, which I

don't even know how social workers can respond to emergency situations

without a safety officer there to clear that situation for them. It makes

it even more dangerous. Furthermore, they give wrist slaps to these repeat

offenders.



The recidivism rate is high. All of this is making, Sean, for a really bad

situation as you see in the video. No respect and green light.



HANNITY: You got 20 seconds. Last word, Larry.



ELDER: In Chicago, Sean, the police chief is black, the mayor is black,

the public superintendent of schools is black, tough to blame this on

systemic racism when blacks are running the system.



HANNITY: All right. Larry, thank you. Dana, thank you.



When we come back, Biden continues to bow down to the extreme destructive

forces within his own party. Well, the great one, Mark Levin, has a message

for Joe sippy cup your president, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: So, now, more than ever, the U.S. needs a strong, forceful, clear

thinking leader, who is able, willing and committed to defending our great

American way of life and willing to stand up to the hostile regimes,

America's interests in a world stage, no matter what.



Unfortunately, sippy cup Joe, he's obviously not that leader. He can't even

stand up to the extreme, destructive force of his -- forces inside his own

party.



Here with a little message to Joe sippy cup. She's asleep right now. Maybe

he'll hear about it tomorrow.



With reaction, he has this brand new book -- I see that book, that book

will be the way out of this mess, called "American Marxism" -- the host of

"Life, Liberty and Levin", the number one show here on Sunday night on the

FOX News Channel.



I understand, Mr. Levin, that you have a message for sippy cup.



MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST, "LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN": You know, Sean, here's

a couple things I want to say to Mr. Sippy Cup.



Number one, he is the human pandemic I said he is. I want to address

something very specifically to Joe Biden and his party. This poison of

anti-Semitism is growing in your party and your silence isn't going to fix

it. Tlaib, who in my opinion is an out of the closet anti-Semite and she's

joined by or others of the hard Marxist Hamas wing of the Democrat Party,

you have Omar and AOC and Pressley and Bush, you have Bernie Sanders -- I

don't care how Bernie Sanders identifies. It's irrelevant.



The Democrats in the House of Representatives voted unanimously against

sanctioning Hamas last week, during the time when Hamas was firing 4,000

missiles into Israel. Now, Joe Biden sees this. He sees on TV individuals

with Antifa-like clothing, with the Palestinian flag chasing down Jews, in

cities throughout this country, in cars, attacking Jews, organized like

Black Lives Matter and Antifa, beating Jews, graffiti on synagogues,

including swastikas and so forth. We haven't seen anything like this and I

don't know ever.



The FBI says 60 percent of all anti-religious hate crimes is against Jews.

The Jews are a tiny percentage of the population.



What did Chuck Schumer say about this who's Jewish from New York? I didn't

hear him say anything. If he said anything, he did it under his breath.



What did the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi say about it? I didn't hear

her say anything. If she did, it was under her breath.



Joe Biden had to be lobbied by liberal Jewish groups to do something on

Friday and finally Saturday put out a statement.



What did the attorney general say? Nothing that I'm aware of.



How about the cabinet secretary that runs Homeland Security, what did he

say? Nothing that I heard of.



How about the FBI director who says white supremacy is the great danger in

this country? Is he blind to what's taking place?



No, this is frightening and it's happening all over the world. But to be

happening in the United States of America is absolutely appalling. And I

blame the Democrat Party because the Democrat Party is stirring this stuff

up. You have members of the Democrat Party that are tweeting things and

putting things on Facebook that are absolutely bigoted and anti-Semitic,

about Israel and the Jews.



It's a tiny little country. It's the only Jewish state on the face of the

earth, and Arabs in Israel have more liberties, more due process rights,

more property rights, more legal rights than Jews do in any country in any

Muslim or Arab society, which means they have none.



So, this is quite appalling to me and at the same time, this is going on,

you have Democrats embracing Black Lives Matter, which is a hate America,

Marxist, anarchist violent organization that also is anti-Semitic and backs

the BDS movement.



And we have Democrat mayors across this country painting Black Lives

Matter, not Black Lives Matter, the group Black Lives Matter on their

streets and promoting it. You have corporations embracing them. You have

LeBron James and sports stars, ESPN sportscasters embracing it.



It is a disgusting, appalling thing that's going on in this country right

now. And in the media, "The New York Times" and "The Washington Post", both

of which did the best they could to censor the Holocaust. This is the best

they can do to make -- to make light of this? To defend Black Lives Matter

who pretend these sorts of things aren't going on? This is a shocking event

that's taking place.



So I wanted to say to Joe Biden -- what the hell are you going to do about

this? Our prior President Donald Trump was a strong supporter against anti-

Semitism, against anti-Semitism, a strong supporter of the Jewish

community. And what's going on in this country is a disgusting disgrace,

that we've allowed these Marxist leftists and others to do what they're

doing.



Pushing critical race theory, another racist theory -- Joe Biden is funding

critical race theory to go into our classrooms. This is separatist,

nationalist, Black Panther 1960s crap that they're trying to put into the

minds of our children? What the hell is going on in this country and with

that party?



I want to save a minute or two for my dear friend, President Trump. This

Democrat Party adopts the worst policies the world has ever seen. They're

acting like the Soviet communist party in the city of New York and the

state of New York where they go after politicians and former officials they

don't agree with. Here's tonight's headline: new grand jury seated for next

stage of Trump investigation.



Trump investigation? Donald Trump is a multi-billionaire. He has multiple

corporations, so what are they trying to do to Donald Trump? They're

digging into his tax returns, they're threatening his longtime financial

officer, they're going after his son and the divorce that took place with

his former wife. They're interrogating them. They're trying to pressure

them to do anything they can to find a gift tax violation, to find some

other tax violation. The fed's already investigated Trump clean.



Now, the politicians, the Democrat Party in New York in the state. You have

an attorney general who's a complete hack, Letitia James, she came into

office saying she was going to go after Trump. You have this Manhattan

district attorney, Cyrus Vance, who's a real punk, a political hack, who's

done a lot of things that are highly questionable.



And I want the American people to understand -- they're trying to drag this

president, our president, Trump, in front of this grand jury, a Democrat

Party, Democrat city, Democrat state to find something, anything that they

can use against him, because they don't want him to run for office again

and they are trying to destroy him.



Joseph Stalin would be very proud of you Democrats in New York. I must say,

I'm disgusted with the Democrat Party and I am disgusted with these hacks

in New York and that is it.



HANNITY: Great one Mark Levin. See that book "American Marxism", going to

lead hopefully this country back to life. He's on every week night -- every

Sunday night rather, "Life, Liberty & Levin", 8:00 p.m. on the FOX News

Channel.



When we come back, an exclusive report on the border with our investigative

reporting team, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now, a HANNITY exclusive, investigative report from our own

investigative reporter, Sara Carter, about how a congressional delegation

again denied access to a DEA border of facility in El Paso.



Sara Carter, I thought they were supposed to have oversight? Apparently

not.



SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, yes, it is their constitutional

duty, Sean, to have oversight over these facilities that are paid for by

taxpayer dollars. This congressional delegation was led by Congressman

Brian Babin, Congressman Mark Garcia was out here, among others.



There were 12 congressional members denied access into the El Paso

intelligence center. I want you to hear what they said and how frustrated

these congressional members are that they are know getting answers from the

White House.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: Why do you think the Biden administration is refusing to cooperate

with Congress on oversight and allowing congressional members to do their

job, from the Donna facility to ORR to Epic (ph)?



REP. BRIAN BABIN (R-TX): All I can say is, Sara, I don't know what they

have to hide. I can only imagine. But for some reason, we were not allowed

in.



I can only imagine what is it that they want to hide and not show the very

representatives of the American people that have oversight over this

facility that fund it and then authorize it. Why don't they want us to see

it?



REP. MIKE GARCIA (R-CA): This is not something that we surprised them

with. We didn't ask them a day before, or two days before. We've been

trying to get them there for a couple of weeks, and it's coming from the

top. It's coming from the White House.



They don't want us in there. They don't want to see what it is. You can

make conjecture about why it is they don't want us in there. In my opinion,

and I won't prejudge it, but my opinion is they have data that they are

gathering at this intelligence center which clearly indicating that our

open borders are actually more serious than the average American

understands right now.



REP. VICKY HARTZLER (R-MO): Because they don't want the American eyes to

see the operations and to see what they are doing. And then when we come

here, they don't allow us to tour the fusion center, which is the

intelligence operation for this region.



And I would have liked to have the opportunity to visit with the FBI, to

visit with the agents there at the fusion center to learn more about what

the drug cartels are doing and what strategy we are employing to stop. But

we were denied to have that opportunity.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: Sean, the congressional members say this is not about what the

boots on the ground or the men or women that are working every day to

secure our borders and secure our nation. But they say this has to do with

the White House and the Department of Justice, and they want answers and

they expect answers.



HANNITY: All right. Amazing. They are hiding something like the kids in

cages.



Thank you, Sara.



When we come back, a comedian that has a Biden impression you don't want to

miss. Our video of the day straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Our video of the day features comedian Austin Nasso who's known

for his impersonations of political figures. This week, he turned his

attention to sippy cup Joe.



Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



AUSTIN NASSO, COMEDIAN: I remember when I was just a little boy, the year

was 1901, I was this big. I remember, we lived in a two by four. And I

would ride this little snail to work. I would deliver newspapers.



And it was an incredible thing. I had a friend, he was an ant. And he told

me, he said to Joe, one day you are going to be a man (ph). Come on, look,

folks.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Come on, man. Are you a junkie? Anyway.



A reminder, tomorrow night, live at 9:00 p.m., we'll be at Nashville,

Tennessee, Music City town hall, Republican Governors Association about the

future of conservatism. I have a funny feeling it might be a little

different than what Peggy Noonan is planning at the Reagan Library.



All right. So, those people will all be joining us tomorrow, 9:00 Eastern.

Please set your DVR, never miss an episode.



In the meantime, let not your hearts be troubled. Laura Ingraham who always

leads the way.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All

materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not

be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You

may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from

copies of the content.