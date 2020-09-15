San Diego County supervisor on push to defy Gov. Newsom's 'forever lockdown'

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," September 14, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Hannity, I think it's great that the President went to California. I hope he goes to Oregon, Washington State, Illinois--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Listen.

INGRAHAM: --every state because he's President of all the people. I think it's fantastic that he's going everywhere. Reagan did in 1984--

HANNITY: Listen. I agree--

INGRAHAM: --in 1980. Go everywhere.

HANNITY: I agree. I don't think he's got a shot in hell of winning California, my own--

INGRAHAM: Doesn't matter.

HANNITY: --humble opinion. But he's still there helping the people of California because that's his job. And--

INGRAHAM: Yes. And I think - I think--

HANNITY: --Gavin Newsom praised him for it.

INGRAHAM: I think every vote - every vote matters. So people in red states, they're going to vote for Trump. But people in blue states who support him or leaning towards supporting him, everyone has to get out and vote because you can win the popular vote, you can maybe put down some of the--

HANNITY: Listen--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: --some of the unrest.

HANNITY: This election is not in the bank. This is not an - it's never easy for a Republican.

INGRAHAM: No.

HANNITY: And if you don't want to wake up the morning after the night before and say why didn't I do more, now is the time.

INGRAHAM: Absolutely.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: --engage now.

INGRAHAM: All right. Fantastic. Hannity, awesome show. Great to see you as always.

HANNITY: All right. Thanks, Laura. Have a great show.

INGRAHAM: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is “The Ingraham Angle” from Washington tonight. Who's trying to censor White House Adviser Scott Atlas and why are they doing it? He's here to respond.

Also, after that horrific ambush of two L.A. County deputies over the weekend, The Ingraham Angle obtained audio and video of the immediate aftermath. The stunning footage ahead.

Plus, Biden's bumbling climate address and Kamala's Florida flop. Raymond Arroyo joins us in "Seen and Unseen."

But first, the coming Biden lockdowns. That's the focus of tonight's angle.

You know the old saying "no news is good news?" Well, where COVID is concerned, why does it always seem like good news is actually bad news? Well, it's just as “The Ingraham Angle” told you months ago, Biden has not one but two running mates. Well, there's Kamala. Right? We know about Kamala. And then there's COVID. The more active across the country they both are, the less old Joe has to campaign for himself.

Now, the problem for the Biden COVID ticket is that the virus is slowing down just like the presidential nominee himself. Come on, man. Well, in the last two weeks, the average number of daily COVID cases has plummeted 17 percent.

Now, remember when we were first sold the lockdowns, it was all about saving the hospitals. It was very important to do that. Well, check out the latest data on COVID hospitalizations by age group from the CDC. It's down, down, down among all age groups. The hospitalizations and deaths in Arizona, in Texas and in Florida also continue to decline sharply. This is all good news.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We continue to make progress in our fight against the China virus. New weekly cases have declined by 44 percent since July. Deaths declined by 20 percent compared to just last week. It's going down very rapidly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, of course, Dr. Fauci could not let an upbeat view go without critique.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: I have to disagree with that, because if you look at the thing that you just mentioned, the statistics, Andrea, they are disturbing. We're plateauing at around 40,000 cases a day and the deaths are around 1,000.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK. Again, we don't know how many of those 1,000 people died from COVID or with COVID. And Dr. Fauci didn't elaborate on that. But he did drop this bomb shell.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FAUCI: If you're talking about getting back to a degree of normality, which resembles where we were prior to COVID, it's going to be well into 2021, maybe even towards the end of 2021.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK. Let me translate that for you. If Biden wins, you're going to be locked down on and off for most of the next year-plus. Now, when Biden says he's going to listen to the doctors, it's not just Dr. Fauci, he also means epidemiologists Michael Osterholm from the University of Minnesota, who co-authored a piece several weeks ago urging that we, quote, "commit to a more restrictive lockdown state-by-state for up to six weeks to crush the spread of the virus."

OK. The assumption being that doing so would stop the virus. Well, Dr. Osterholm is widely expected to be a likely candidate for a top job in the Biden administration. He genuinely seems to despise red state America where people have just decided, you know, we understand the risk, but we have to move on with our lives.

Think about this. In Kentucky, and in lots of other states, they're now playing high school football and other sports. In Texas, they're going to in-person school five days a week. In Tennessee, people are scheduling weddings again. In Nebraska, they're now in stage four, meaning it's back to normal. Kids are in school and learning.

And that means - what does that mean? The media has to push the panic 24/7 all the more, especially about the schools. Now, look at these scary headlines. Terrible. OK. About the teachers. Now, every loss of life is horrible. But as many, including "The Washington Examiner," pointed out what these stories have in common, there is no evidence that any of the teachers mentioned contracted the virus while teaching. And if any one thing drives the left off the ledge, it's an indoor Trump rally where people are having fun, like last night's in Nevada.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The event was in defiance of state regulations. His leadership is killing people.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is the White House telling us that they really have a callous disregard for human life.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He chose to show callous disregard in a reckless, selfish, irresponsible way.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CA: It was an anti-science rally in Nevada.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: As usual, they're all super-spreaders of hypocrisy, always complaining about what regular Americans are doing to try to go on and live normal lives. You know, that whole pursuit of happiness thing? But they never complain, none of them, when hoards of looters race into stores, smash through cities and basically do whatever they want whenever they want to. And when they're in a desperate need of a blowout, well, of course, mask optional, of course.

Well, although governors from Florida to South Dakota recognize that COVID is a horrible tragedy and that many might still die from it, they've taken shutdowns off the table. Well, they've done that because the societal cost to daily life, to everything about the lives we lead is just too high.

First, lockdowns don't work. Just look at the number of cases rising in Europe if you think they do work. Second, the damage that causes catastrophic to our economy, our children's education - we're all seeing that - mental health, and our safety. By the way, they're also illegal.

Today, a federal district judge in Pennsylvania issued a stinging 66-page rebuke striking down Governor Tom Wolf's emergency COVID measures, citing multiple constitutional violations. Violated the First Amendment right of assembly, the due process clause and the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

Judge William Stickman wrote, "The response to a pandemic, or emergency, cannot be permitted to undermine the system of checks and balances. Here, defendants are statutorily permitted to act with little, if any, meaningful input from the legislature. The Constitution cannot accept the concept of a new normal where the basic liberties of the people can be subordinated to open-ended emergency mitigation measures."

Now, it was a phenomenal ruling. And we've been telling you this for months. Our Constitutional rights may not be indefinitely abridged by executive fiat. Period. Now, I expect similar challenges to be launched in other blue states by businesses, parents, schools and churches who at this point are just fed up with being shut down. But remember, for Biden's team, it will never be the right time to return power to the people.

So I think of it this way. If you want to see your grandparents next year, if you want your son to have an actual graduation ceremony, now if you're a college student and you want to be on campus, if you want to watch March Madness, for goodness sakes, or you want to go to Easter Sunday services, you should not vote for Biden. Because if he wins, none of that is going to happen, not even in red states. The doctors will always tell him it's not safe until we have an effective vaccine that has been successfully administered to most Americans, whether we want it or not.

The consequences will be disastrous. Millions of jobs will be permanently lost, and all of America will start looking like New York and California, rolling blackouts, rolling rioters and BLM radicals have the run of the streets, unchecked and unchallenged.

The choice in November, day-by-day, could not be clearer. Liberty or lockdown. Strength or submission. The Constitution or chaos. And that's the ANGLE.

Joining me now is Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution Senior Fellow. Victor, the Democrats' plan is pretty obvious at this point. Dish out as much punishment as possible with COVID panic and hysteria before the November election, try to stop any economic recovery, and frighten people into somehow voting for Joe Biden. Thoughts?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, HOOVER INSTITUTION SENIOR FELLOW: Yes. I think he is - he is holding the country hostage but in a strange way, Laura. He's being held hostage because that screen image we see when he does these remote Zoom or Skype messaging with us is like The Wizard of Oz.

It's a false allusion there's somebody manipulating. And we get glimpses of that. Every once in a while when he says bring the teleprompter closer or the reflection shows that there's a teleprompter that we're not seeing or his campaign director cannot deny that he's using a teleprompter or the messages are pre-selected or journalists will go off-script and say that.

So we know that he's - that they have made a calculated decision that the risk of running a virtual campaign is not as great as letting him be out and be a regular candidate, which he can say anything anytime that might risk the entire campaign.

But in the - we are - and so he's also being held hostage by - as you pointed out the agenda, he can't deplore the police violence. He can't come out and non-equivocally say I'm fracking. He can't praise the Middle Eastern breakthroughs of Trump administration because there's elements within his base that won't let him and he can't (inaudible) himself to get nominated and he sees to get elected. So he's never going to criticize (inaudible).

So what does he do in that void? He does two things. And you said one of them, that he campaigns on the idea that the chaos will magically disappear, the anarchy, the looting when I'm president, the recession, the quarantine, the lookdown. He may be right about that because I think a lot of the agents of that chaos and anarchy are--

INGRAHAM: I disagree with that. Yes.

HANSON: Yes.

INGRAHAM: I disagree with that. But I think the exact opposite. We've seen- -

HANSON: But I--

INGRAHAM: --what the looters do in blue cities across the country when they're getting catered to, when they're getting pizzas delivered to them--

HANSON: Yes.

INGRAHAM: What do they do? They go take over the mayor's residence and make him move. OK? So I think--

HANSON: No. I think--

INGRAHAM: --caving to them - hold on - caving to them gives them exactly what they want, more running room. I got to move on, though. Let's - Biden accused President Trump, Victor, of being a climate arsonist today. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: We have four more years of Trump's climate denial. How many suburbs will be burned in wildfires? How many suburban neighborhoods will have been flooded out? How many suburbs will have been blown away in super-storms?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Blown away in super-storms, Victor. Did Biden, anywhere in that speech, lay out his solution to prevent any wildfires in the future or the people who are actually intentionally setting them in California, including antifa?

HANSON: No, he didn't. And I'm looking out of my window right now, and I can hardly see anything because it's dusk, but it looks like a nuclear winter. We're 50 miles from the creek fire. I have a home that's surrounded by flames as I'm speaking. And for five years, Laura, since 2014 drought, people have begged the federal and state governments to clean up these 65 million dead trees.

And you know what their attitude was? These are natural mulches. They'll enhance the ecosystem. And what was the result? Year-after-year, we had fires, we warned them, and now we have a catastrophe. It's sort of like green napalm in our forests. And we have a lot of great people who are on bulldozers who are graving their - risking their lives to go into the flames to make firebreaks. We've got chainsaw, loggers. We've got everybody out there to save property.

But this is a strange attitude that the left has. It's almost as if logging and recreation and going into the forest to enjoy it is somehow unnatural. And we've got to just pull out and let nature periodically consume it with fires. And so they haven't done anything. And now they're panicking because the state is enraged. I've never seen people this angry at the state and federal governments' dereliction of duty, not to protect their lives and property because of these flames. And for Biden to (inaudible) that as climate change is absurd.

INGRAHAM: It's - now, the entire - the politicization of the fire, it is - it's shameful along with many other shameful things. Victor, stay safe out there. We'll keep praying for you and all our friends in California.

And the left's manipulation of science isn't just some - it's not political game. It has extremely painful real-life consequences. Just look at what junk COVID science is doing to the restaurant industry. Now, back in July, it was estimated that 60 percent of restaurants that locked down for COVID had already gone out of business. I see that in the Washington D.C. area.

And much of it is being driven by ridiculously shoddy science like a recent CDC study promoted by NPR last week. Here's the way it read. "Adults with COVID-19 twice as likely to have eaten at restaurants," CDC study finds. That sounds really scary, right? Until you dig into the data.

First, this work was based on a survey of just 314 out of the more than 6 million people who've contracted COVID. Furthermore, it's only based on people who voluntarily took the survey, which even the researchers themselves admit is a serious limitation of the study itself.

Now, finally, there's this flaw. The question assessing dining at a restaurant did not distinguish between indoor and outdoor options. And the question about going to a bar or a coffee shop didn't distinguish between the venues or service delivery methods. In other words, NPR's alarmist headline is unscientific garbage.

Joining me now is someone who's pushing back against this junk science, Jim Desmond, San Diego County Supervisor.

Jim, you'll be making a motion at your supervisor's meeting tomorrow, calling the whole board to defy Governor Newsom's orders and allow all of San Diego's businesses to reopen if they choose. Why are you doing this now?

JIM DESMOND, SAN DIEGO COUNTY SUPERVISOR: Well, we've been backed up into a corner. Governor Newsom keeps changing the rules, changing the goal posts, making it more impossible for businesses to even open up. This new color- coded system that he gave us, you really can't get to the highest tier, which is yellow. It's not even green. And yellow is only 50 percent capacity for restaurants and for gyms and even churches. And so what he's done is say we cannot have more than one person testing positive out of 100,000 people.

So, even if we had a vaccine and no vaccines are 100 percent accurate or going to cure anything 100 percent of the time, this - with the vaccine, it'd have to cure 100,000 people and not have one test positive. So he's given us some arbitrary rules to live - we can't even - we can't get out of and we're going to be locked down forever.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Jim, this is - but this is the plan, to keep it locked down. And I want to reference with a graphic what you just talked about, which is this staged color-coded designation--

DESMOND: Yes.

INGRAHAM: --that California is using. Now, they want to get down to minimal. Let's put it up on the screen, please. Less than one daily new coronavirus case per 100,000, most indoor businesses are open but with modifications. One case per 100,000? How is that flattening the curve? How is that stopping the spread?

All the stuff we heard from the CDC and Fauci back in March and April, all out the window as a major power grab against individual liberty in the State of California. If people aren't seeing this at this point, then I don't know, I have to get a blackboard and chalk or something because this is beyond obvious. Jim, I'm sorry. I'm torqued. I used to live in California.

DESMOND: Well, it's impossible to reach. So it is in - and forever lockdown is what it's really going to come to. And so I plan on making the most. We still want to stay safe in San Diego County. We still want to follow other safety protocols, but I do not want to be enforcing the lockdown rules of certain businesses and picking winners over losers in businesses.

It's not the businesses that are causing the spread of the virus. It's other things. And we keep blaming the businesses, and we keep opening and closing. It's a yo-yo effect. And many businesses are - they're fed up. Is that - I'm done. I can't do this anymore. And so that's what I'm pushing for is for local control. And if a business can open and operate and be safe, let them do so.

INGRAHAM: Well, Jim, we've already had successful cases in Pennsylvania. You saw the federal district judge there today ruling across the board multiple Constitutional violations on these ongoing executive orders, emergency orders, and you can't deprive people of their Constitutional rights indefinitely without legislative involvement.

There's got to be successful litigation opportunities all throughout California. I know Harmeet Dhillon is doing a lot of them, and others. But you've got to take them to court and you've got to start winning. You've got to shut them down in the courts, we've got a lot of good Trump judges there.

Jim, we appreciate what you're doing. Other restauranteurs in Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has got to loosen up some of his regulations there as well. It's not just the blue states. We're seeing it in Texas as well.

Jim, thank you so much.

DESMOND: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: All right. And coming up, a depraved and brutal ambush in Compton leaves two L.A. County deputies fighting for their lives. “The Ingraham Angle” has the emergency dispatch from the moments after they were shot. The audio is shocking. Next.

INGRAHAM: This past Saturday, two Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were parked in their patrol car outside of the MLK Transit Center in Compton. Shortly before 7 p.m., broad daylight, a lone gunman, walked up to their car, unloaded his magazine, hitting both officers. One of them a young mom, struck in the jaw. She could barely speak. The gunman, like the spineless coward he is, ran from the scene.

Now, despite being gravely wounded, the female officer managed to help save her partner's life and then get out this emergency dispatch, which “The Ingraham Angle” has obtained.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: 998, Compton PAX.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: 602 Frank, you have traffic?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Compton PAX, deputies down. Compton PAX. 998.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: 602 Frank, I can't copy you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: 998.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (inaudible) unit, 602 Frank is advising a 998, Compton PAX, you'll have units to respond in three or less.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: 998, 998, deputy shot in front of the head, bleeding, female, Compton PAX, please.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is the person who first obtained this audio, Former Police Lieutenant Randy Sutton, Founder of the organization called The Wounded Blue.

Randy, I am enraged. I'm enraged listening to this. And I'm incredibly proud of the bravery of these deputies at the hands of these absolute animals who did this. You also got your hands on this image from a nearby surveillance camera showing the wounded officers after they've gotten out of their vehicle.

There it is.

Randy, given your organization is dedicated to chronicling these acts of violence against the cops, are you seeing an uptick in violence?

LIEUTENANT RANDY SUTTON, THE WOUNDED BLUE FOUNDER: Oh, absolutely. The Wounded Blue helped injured and disabled officers, whether that injury is physical or emotional. And we have seen hundreds, in fact, thousands of law enforcement officers injured in the line of duty in the recent spades of violence across the United States.

And what my organization does is works with these men and women. My whole team is made up of officers who have been shot and stabbed and beaten and run over. And reaching out to these men and women is an incredible experience.

Now, what you saw and what you heard there was not only chilling but also filled us with pride as well because what we saw there was an incredible amount of courage and the warrior spirit by those two deputies.

Now, even though they were both grievously injured, you could still hear the calmness in that deputy's voice. Remember, both of them, they've only been on the street for 14 months. So they're recent officers. And yet, they were able not only to exit the car because now that car could have become a death trap had there been other assailants.

So they had the presence of mind, the female officer to call for help even though - can you imagine the frustration of trying to get that officer- needs-help call out. And because of the injuries to her jaw because she had been shot in the jaw, they couldn't understand her. But yet, they got out and they found positions of cover. They followed their training. And not only that, but it's so important to understand what the warrior spirit means. You--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Yes. We're seeing--

SUTTON: --that you are - you are--

INGRAHAM: Let me just - let me just tell everybody what they're seeing here. They're seeing pictures of the deputy, who again - she was shot not only in the jaw but multiple other gunshot wounds, I believe, to her arms as was reported, and is still managing to apply first aid to her partner who was shot in the head and also in the arm.

But I want to get into this, Randy. This is how Joe Biden reacted to the shooting of the L.A. Sheriff's deputies. He said, "Weapons of war have no place in our communities. We need to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines."

Randy, he obviously condemned the violence against these officers. But aside from the fact that the gunmen seemed to be using a handgun, not an AR-style semiautomatic rifle, what kind of response does that - what does that tell you?

SUTTON: That was pathetic. What it showed me was that he's so out of touch that he was - that he was willing to use this horrendous assassination attempt not to show that he cared about the police but that he wanted to get a political point that had nothing to do - absolutely nothing to do with this brazen, cowardly attack. So what it shows me is exactly what I expected from Joe Biden. He couldn't care less about the police.

INGRAHAM: Randy, thank you so much for bringing this audio and some of this video to light tonight.

And after those two wounded L.A. sheriff's deputies arrived at the hospital, BLM protesters stormed the building, tried to block the entrance to the E.R., and even openly mocked the officers who were nearly executed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It was happening right here, right. They got these pigs out here. They are telling us that we cannot come in here and see these individuals who had been shut down at the mother -- train station.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We hope that bitch die. We hope that bitch die.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oink, oink. Oink, oink. Oink, oink.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: -- the police. I hope they die, mother --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Jamie McBride, Director of the L.A. Police Protective League. Jamie, we all are probably thinking things we couldn't say on TV in response to that disgusting display. Most of them seem like they're probably on drugs as well. Your response?

JAMIE MCBRIDE, DIRECTOR, L.A. POLICE PROTECTIVE LEAGUE: What we're seeing is this cheering is the face of the defund police movement. That's what it is. And I blame the lawmakers, some city leaders, and people of influence, like celebrities and sports figures that we see. They need to stand up and protect their police officers.

This is the -- the American police officer is under attack like has never been under attack before. And law enforcement is the only profession where people want to kill you strictly because you're a police officer. And that needs to be fixed. This is the most dangerous time I've seen in my 30 years. And to the deputies that were attacked there today, my heart goes out to them. I have a daughter that' 23. She's on the job. I have a brother that's on the job, a cousin. It was very, very emotional.

INGRAHAM: This is an Instagram post from Jose Ometeotl, who is the city manager of Lynwood, writing "Communities like Compton have been plagued by deputy gangs. These deputies murdered, framed, and stole from the community just because they could. The fact that someone randomly opened on deputies is to be expected." Jamie, KTTV Bill Melugin reports that Ometeotl may be dismissed over this post. But these are the people who are in charge in some way, shape, or form?

MCBRIDE: Right. And I also believe he said that chickens come home to roost, if I remember correctly, as a social media post. That's dangerous. It's people like that that fuel this fire, this antipolice movement, and it's dangerous. I understand that there is a city councilperson who is trying to run a motion to have him removed. And he should never, ever hold a public office again. He's dangerous and he's dangerous to the community.

INGRAHAM: You know what I think. I think of all these celebrities who funneled money into these bail funds for the Antifa and the BLM radicals, hundreds of thousands of dollars in places like Minnesota where people who get freed, some of them have gone on to commit horrific acts of violence. And I saw one of the police officials tonight on Twitter reach out and say sports figures, why don't you give some money to find this murderer, or would-be murder, of these police deputies in L.A. Cough up some money for the reward. That would be nice.

MCBRIDE: I do know there's $100,000 reward right now offered to help identify and apprehend the suspect. And we really want to do that as quick as possible for several reasons. One, we want to get a dangerous person off the street. Anybody that goes up and openly attacks police officers like that and deputies needs off the street.

Second of all, we are in a scary time here in Los Angeles. We have a district attorney race which Jackie Lacey, and we want to make sure this person is apprehended before the end of the year, as soon as possible, because I know and we know that Jackie Lacey is going to prosecute that individual to the fullest.

INGRAHAM: All right.

MCBRIDE: And if George Gascon is elected, he is just going to give him a strong talking to, and that's about it.

INGRAHAM: Better elect the right person in the D.A.'s race in L.A., and we'll have to tackle that later. Jamie, thank you so much tonight.

And coming up, Biden temporarily busts out of the basement to challenge Trump. But nature intruded yet again. And why is Joe racing black to Florida? Raymond Arroyo reveals it all in Seen and Unseen next.

INGRAHAM: It's time for Seen and Unseen segment where we expose the story behind the headlines. For that, we're joined by Raymond Arroyo, Fox News contributor, author of forthcoming book "The Spider who Saved Christmas." Raymond, Biden and Trump held dueling events today. But I noticed that Joe stayed in Wilmington for his.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, correct, Laura. Biden left the basement for what might be called his field of schemes where he took the president to task over the environment. Even though he was outdoors, the teleprompter reading has not improved.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Millions of Americans live in the shadow of an orange sky, and they're left asking, is doomsday here?

Those follow record floods and hurricanes, sped by windstorms, all this year. The speed of those windstorms has been incredible.

Parents already worry about COVID-19 for their children when they're indoors, and now they're worried about asthma attacks if their kids are outside.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: You can't go outside, you can't stay in, Laura. Where can you go? The Biden argument is that Trump is father nature and has control over hurricanes and the wind and the air. He's got more tricks than Moses, this guy.

INGRAHAM: He was squinting at that prompter. That was the thing I noticed. I don't think the read was that bad. But I thought Obama was going to -- wait. Wasn't Obama going to fix the environment?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: This was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Like the geese in the backyard, Laura, or the birds that find him on the road, nature has a way of bugging Joe Biden. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: -- for environment just. Sorry. There's a bug.

If he gets a second term, these hellish events will continue to become more common, more devastating, and more deadly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: So basically, Trump is to blame for all natural disasters, Laura. Here's my problem with this. I looked at the emissions, carbon emissions, which is the gold standard for this whole climate argument. Trump's carbon emissions are lower than Obama's at any time in his eight-year administration. Take a look at it. It's on the EPA figures there. So it's game over if we're looking for carbon emissions. If that's the standard, Trump wins.

INGRAHAM: That's why they want to keep us locked down going into next year, because they want to have no carbon emissions, no productivity.

ARROYO: That drives it down.

INGRAHAM: Yes, exactly.

Meanwhile in California, Trump was getting kudos, Raymond, on his efforts to focus on the wildfires from Governor Gavin Newsom.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM, (D) CALIFORNIA: I want to thank you and acknowledge the work that you've done to be immediate in terms of your response to our FMAG requests, 14. And we were just talking, Mark Ghilarducci, the head of the Office of Emergency Services, maybe a record that the states received in the FMAG support as well as the major disaster declaration.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: That was a big moment for the president there, to get such accolades from the governor of California given all of the bad words we've heard from Gavin Newsom in recent weeks toward Trump.

But Laura, I found this tonight about Joe Biden. He is continuing this environmental argument. He had an environmental virtual meeting tonight. I want viewers and you to look on the right side of your screen. Note the cord from Joe Biden's ear. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: -- environmental justice so we can turn a faucet on and drink water, breathe clean air. I'm sorry. I'm about to end. But we have to live so -- we have to just give people a chance.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: That prompter, he'll never be fluid on the prompter, Laura. I'ts unbelievable.

INGRAHAM: Oh, no. My question, Raymond, was the cord attached to anything there, or was it just a decoration at that point?

ARROYO: I don't know. Maybe that operates the mouth. Maybe that's what opens the mouth. I don't know what that is, but it looks like an earpiece cord to me.

But look, Biden wasn't the only Democrat having trouble in the field, Laura. Kamala Harris ran into her own difficulties at a surprise visit to Miami late last week. She went to Florida Memorial University for a meeting with black leaders. And though she was greeted by the university's marching band your pal Ana Navarro at a local restaurant, crowds of Hispanic Trump supporters filled the streets to protest Harris's visit. They were concerned that the Biden-Harris agenda is socialistic and communistic.

And look, this is exactly what these people from Venezuela and Cuba fled. They're very afeared of encountering something like that in the United States should Biden win. I was just down in Florida. It's quite a scene down there.

INGRAHAM: The president is doing a big pitch for Hispanic voters. So why is Biden going there tomorrow?

ARROYO: He's going there tomorrow, because if you look at that NBC Marist poll, Trump is up 50 percent over Biden, who is at 46 percent among Hispanics in Florida. And think of this. Against Hillary Clinton, Trump was at 35 to 65. These are numbers that Joe Biden can't have if he's going to be competitive in Florida.

INGRAHAM: Good stuff. Good stuff. We're going to keep an eye on that. Raymond, thanks so much.

ARROYO: You bet.

INGRAHAM: And right now there's a very public and a transparent effort at not just discrediting my next guest, but censoring his ideas. Dr. Scott Atlas will respond to those charges in moments.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Dr. Scott Atlas has been out there saying basically it's fine for young people to get sick.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Dr. Scott Atlas, who joined the task force in August, who has publicly stated that he doubts the efficacy of wearing masks.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Dr. Atlas, who says herd immunity, just let it go, that is not a plan. That's a plan for death in the millions, not the hundreds of thousands.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: It's not just the chattering class coming after Dr. Scott Atlas. Now roughly 100 of his Stanford University colleagues want to keep Dr. Atlas's views out of the public sphere. Why is he such a threat? Dr. Scott Atlas, Hoover Institution senior fellow, former Stanford Neuroradiology chief, joins me now. Dr. Atlas, thank you for joining us tonight. It seems the goal here is to intimidate you, maybe even silence you, censor you. What is your reaction tonight?

DR. SCOTT ATLAS, ADVISER TO THE PRESIDENT: Well, thanks for having me, Laura. It's sad to see as soon as you get a White House badge, you're a subject to attack. This is the world we live in. I was sort of na<ve. Although I knew the media was biased, I didn't realize that things had deteriorated to this point. It's sad. There's no one who knows me who would think that I'm not about the science. My words have been distorted.

But I'm not the story here. The story is the pandemic. The story is that we have almost 200,000 Americans who have died. And the story is that anybody who is worth anything in their life who would be asked by the president of the United States to help -- I'm in healthcare policy. I understand the medical science from a career in academic medicine. And if somebody asks me to help in the greatest crisis in a century at least, there's something wrong with you if you would say no that.

Of course, I already need a new White House badge because I have a lot more gray hair in the few weeks that I've been here. But there's no chance that I'm a mouthpiece for the president or that I'm going to be intimidated by people who are my former colleagues who somehow think that they can silence people who disagree with them. I think it's outrageous. I think it's sad. I think it shows where the country is right now. I think it shows where universities are right now. And I think Americans ought to look at this very critically and understand what they're doing with their lives. We're in a crisis. We ought to get together as a country and do everything we can to help everybody get out of this.

INGRAHAM: This is what CNN's medical contributor said about the president. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN BERMAN, CNN ANCHOR: Dr. Reiner, you all what the president did last night at this indoor rally with thousands of people, most, if not many not wearing masks. You call it negligent homicide. Why?

DR. JONATHAN REINER, CNN MEDICAL ANALYST: That's what you'd call the actions of somebody who through their negligence causes the death of other people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: This is a former Bush White House medical adviser, Dr. Atlas. Negligent homicide -- have they hit rock bottom yet?

ATLAS: Again, politics has entered a discussion in the middle of a pandemic. It's a disgrace. The country is an embarrassment, in my view, in many ways. I have people from all over the world asking me what is happening in the United States. You guys have lost your mind. It's unfortunate this has come during an election, I guess.

But I know for a fact that the Trump administration did everything they could to have people. They gave masks to everybody, they strongly encouraged people to wear masks. They had hand sanitizer everywhere. They gave the option of people attending at a distance. The kind of hyperbole is so destructive to people. And the problem with it is that kind of wording instills fear. And we're in a country here where fear is the contagion at this point. We have to get ourselves together here and be rationale, be logical, have common sense. And the policies of the president are just that. Really double down protecting the people who are at risk, making sure hospitals can handle things and handle medical care for everybody. And then in the end, safely, safely with all the mitigation factors --

INGRAHAM: Dr. Atlas, we're out of time, unfortunately. I hate to do that for you. We want you for the hour. Thank you so much, sir.

Have you noticed that President Trump has been playing "Y.M.C.A." at the rallies? Why, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: “The Ingraham Angle” has investigated and we may finally have figured out why President Trump is using the song "Y.M.C.A." to close out his rallies now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(MUSIC)

END

