Rosie O'Donnell Out at ABC

As predicted here last January, Ms. O'Donnell is leaving "The View." She made the announcement today, making me an oracle:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: I don't think that the company is going to absorb this kind of pain much longer. You say it's a slow motion train wreck. This thing is off the track now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Truthfully, that wasn't a very hard prediction to make. In corporate America, there are boundaries. People who make money for corporations can stretch the boundaries. But sooner or later, the corporations, in this case Disney, has to decide what's best for the shareholders.

Here's the No Spin on Rosie O'Donnell: She's talented, troubled, and she allows her emotions to run wild. She does not feel a responsibility to back up her statements with facts. And she feels personal attacks on people are fine.

Ms. O'Donnell is a committed far left individual whose statements offended millions of Americans. The Walt Disney Corporation is a squeaky clean concern that wants to make as much money as it possibly can. But it also wants the American public to like it. Since millions of Americans don't like Ms. O'Donnell, Disney had a problem.

More no spin. I never called for Rosie O'Donnell to be fired. I simply said that many of her statements were untrue, irresponsible, and damaging to America. When you are telling the world that 9/11 was an inside job, that Britain and the USA set up the hostage situation in Iran in order to start another war, that President Bush is guilty of treason, when you are saying these kinds of things, that is irresponsible.

Now I don't know whether Ms. O'Donnell left "The View" on her own or was pushed. — I wasn't there. I do know that performers who make money for a corporation can usually work out a deal. I also know that the reputation of Barbara Walters was being battered, and that anger was growing over Ms. O'Donnell's conduct.

On Monday of this week, she launched into an obscene tirade at a New York City awards event over Donald Trump. Disney could not have been happy. Here's how Mr. Trump reacted today on "The Radio Factor."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP: We both understood she's basically a person that self- destructs. She's got some serious psychological problems. And you know, I had no doubt that this was going to happen. And I said this a long time ago.

And you know, as far as her ratings are concerned, her ratings were great in January when she and I were going at it. But since then, they've been falling precipitously. They've been falling like a rock. And...

O'REILLY: Now as a businessman, do you believe that Disney wanted out of this relationship?

TRUMP: Totally wanted out — I have no doubt about it. Don't forget, Barbara gave this beautiful oh, she's my friend. But she said the same thing about Star Jones. Two days later, she totally denied it. OK?

O'REILLY: Do you have any inside information about Disney?

TRUMP: I don't want to say what I have, Bill. I can just tell you that this was a deal that was not going to happen. And she —most likely — I mean the straw that broke the camel's back was what she did at the Waldorf- Astoria.

O'REILLY: Yes, that's what I believe, too. But let me just get this straight. You don't have to burn any sources, but you are convinced that Disney threw her over the side.

TRUMP: I am convinced that Disney threw her over the side, absolutely.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Again, I don't know what happened. But I do know that never in American television history, never has one performer acted so irresponsibly and so defiantly. Again, it wasn't a hard prediction that Rosie O'Donnell and Disney would part ways.

And that is "The Memo."

Most Ridiculous Item

A bunch of medical people in South Florida decided to blow off some steam by dressing up as cartoon characters and going out drinking. Might not have been a good idea, especially for Captain America, who apparently approached a woman with a burrito. — He had a burrito in his hand — and talked to her in a provocative way.

Well, the lady objected. Captain America was arrested, as you see, and is charged with disorderly conduct. I would love to see the mug shot on that.

The burrito was not held — by the police that is.

Ridiculous? I'd say just a tad. Captain America.