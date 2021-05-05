Ron Johnson: Unequal application of justice should 'frighten every American'

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," May 4, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to HANNITY this Tuesday night.



And tonight, the left's radical, hyperpartisan New Green Deal belief that is not only infiltrating every part of your life, from social media, big tech, large corporation. Now, it's professional sports. It's our educational system, judicial system, even now juries.



In fact, we now know tonight that one juror in the Derek Chauvin case, the George Floyd incident, before the trial actually attended a rally where the relatives of George Floyd were featured speakers while wearing an anti- Chauvin, BLM, Black Lives Matter t-shirt.



Now, the Sixth Amendment guarantees an impartial jury to every American, right? So what is going on here? Will this verdict now be thrown out?



I would argue the odds may be higher than you would think. More on this coming up. Alan Dershowitz, Leo 2.0 Terrell.



Plus, we'll have a closer look at how the widespread vilification of police is now impacting law enforcement, including disturbing scenes like this. Buckle up.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



POLICE OFFICER: I pulled you over because --



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because you're a murderer. Yes, I started to record because you're a murderer.



POLICE OFFICER: You can't be -- you can't be on your cell phone while you're driving.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I was on phone. I was recording you because you scared me.



POLICE OFFICER: You can't -- you can't --



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: We're going to play the full video coming up, and believe it or not, it gets way worse from there.



Also tonight, a very important update on the upcoming midterm election in 2022 and the presidential election in 2024. Eric Trump, he will be here with us straight ahead.



But first, let's take a closer look at how the radical left is now tainting America's most important and most revered institutions.



Let's start with the FBI. Now, for years this program has detailed high ranking members of the FBI who abused the FISA court system. I told you many times, premeditated fraud on the FISA court to spy on presidential candidate and on a president, and a transition team.



And just last week, a newly declassified report from a FISA court judge corroborated everything that we have been telling you all along. They found widespread violations in the warrant process. Now, Congressman Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, they are demanding, rightly so, answers and specifically what is the bureau doing to prevent the warrantless surveillance of American citizens and protecting our civil liberties?



By the way, FBI Director Wray, where are you? Do you even care to comment? Are you doing anything at all to prevent the further abuse of power and corruption? Because 99 percent of good agents, they deserve for you to clean it up.



We are now years now, we've been telling you about Comey and company, you know, Carter Page using the Hillary Clinton bought and paid for dirty Russian misinformation, unverifiable Clinton dossier. And yet, no one has been held accountable. Nothing appears to have changed at all.



John Durham, anybody? John Durham, where are you?



And tonight, it's not just the bureau's FISA abuse that is concerning top lawmakers. In the Senate, Ron Johnson he is now demanding a meeting with Director Wray after a classified security briefing was partially leaked to "The Washington Post" in a deceptive way in order to make Republican lawmakers look like unwitting Russian stooges. In other words, they haven't changed. Apparently.



Now, meanwhile over at the CIA, political correctness, far left, woke cancel politics appears to be of top concern of America's spy agency. Take a look at their, well, let's call it, cringe-worthy new recruiting video. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm a woman of color. I am a mom. I am a cisgender millennial who has been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder. I am an intersectional but my existence is not a box checking exercise. I'm a walking declaration, a woman whose inflection does not rise at the end of her sentence suggesting that a question has been asked.



I did not sneak into CIA. I am unapologetically me. I want you to be unapologetically you, whoever you are. No your worth. Command your space. Mija, you're worth it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: The CIA's out there tonight defending the video, claiming that it is helping attract qualified candidates. But the ad is getting mocked pretty much along both political sides of the aisle, including one comic who made a very own CIA recruiting video. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I have never been like other girls. You know, I have never done what the patriarchy wanted me to do. When we played I-Spy, I would always find the communists, right? I'll always find the communist. And so, just things like that.



You know, in college, when other girls were doing acid, I was the one giving them the acid and then I would psychologically torture for information. I've always just been a little bit different. And that's why I joined the CIA.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: All jokes aside, you, the American people must demand better, our unelected woke bureaucrats, especially those in really important positions in law enforcement and the CIA. Yeah, let's make sure everybody is nonpartisan because their jobs are very tough. They are very dangerous. We need them to do a tough job.



The safety and security of Americans, that's not a partisan issue. Combating threats, foreign, domestic, that's not a partisan issue. But we don't like politicians, oh, say, like, President Trump, who are willing to hold these massive institutions accountable. These institutions will continue to deteriorate and we will all be less safe, less secure, less free.



Here with the reaction a ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, along with Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.



Good to see you both.



Let me go to your side of the House, first, Jim Jordan, and let's -- let's get these new developments that we found out today are pretty revealing. They're acknowledging everything, people like you and I were saying for three years about what happened.



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Yeah, widespread abuse, Sean. And we need to put it all in context. Ten years ago, the IRS was targeting people who -- conservatives, people who view your show.



Five years ago, as you pointed out, the FBI abused the FISA process to target President Trump's campaign, to spy on President Trump and his campaign.



And now, we find out there is widespread abuse in the FISA process. No change. Remember, it was just a year and a half ago that Mr. Horowitz said that 29 randomly selected applications you look at, there were problems with all of them. Four of them, they couldn't even find the underlying documentation which is required, the Woods file. They couldn't even find that before the 29.



So, it looks like nothing has changed. And when you couple all that with what they did to Senator Johnson, what they did to the president's lawyer last week when they raided his apartment, this is frightening.



HANNITY: And it's -- you know, when confidential information is leaked, Senator Johnson, doesn't that put everybody at risk? Sources, methods, operatives in the field?



SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): I believe so. You know, I referred to the Obama administration as a lawless administration. This is in the face of President Obama declaring there wasn't a scintilla of proof of any scandal in his administration -- completely false. But it's just a continuation of this.



When you see the unequal administration, application of justice and the law, that should frighten every American and we'll continue to see.



My latest episode had to do with a briefing I received. Apparently, they were looking at giving Rudy Giuliani a similar briefing -- I suspect at the time was a complete set-up. And I'm quite certain based on how this was leaked to "The Washington Post" and other publications, it was a complete set up to, again, paint me as some kind of dupe of Russia, nothing could be further from the truth, and trying to destroy me politically.



But that is what the left does and that's how the press cooperates with Democrat Party which is they are basically the communication shop of.



HANNITY: Let me go back to Jim Jordan.



Okay, we now know that the dirty Clinton bought and paid for Russian misinformation dossier, we know a lot about it. We know that Christopher Steele himself didn't stand behind it and that was before January of 2017. We know that the main source of the dossier, no, this was all bar talk.



In other words, it was lies, unverifiable lies. Last time I checked, I've been told I haven't seen one, but it says at the top of the FISA application, verified. But now knowing all we know, it's unverified, and even Comey and Yates and Rod Rosenstein, all three of them have said while knowing what we know now, we wouldn't have signed off on it.



Well, if it was verified, why did -- unverifiable, why did you sign off on it? And when you found out the truth, as a matter of law, you're supposed to go back and tell the court, we gave you information we believed to be true. It turns out not to be true.



But they just continue to apply every three months for another warrant.



Now, Jim Jordan, tell me if I'm wrong. I'll hand it to you. If I lied to a FISA court, where would I be right now?



JORDAN: No, you'd be in jail. And again, Sean, you're exactly right. Never forget, we deposed Jim Comey after he had been fired.



And he told us in that deposition after ten months of investigating President Trump, this whole fake Russia-Trump collusion efforts, this whole fake ordeal, after ten months, they still didn't have anything. But he didn't tell us that. In fact, he pushed for the special counsel and we had to live through another two years of that. And now we find out that the abuse is still going on.



I always remind people, remember, this is spying on Americans, what they're doing here, it's the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. It's a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. What are they doing spying on Americans?



That is the thing that troubled us so much and this is why we should have hearings. But Jerry Nadler has yet to have a full committee hearing this entire Congress. I bet he is probably not going to be first one on this issue.



HANNITY: Let me move to a different issue with you, Senator Johnson, because you and your colleagues, Senator Charles Grassley, you put together a report on Hunter Biden. Last night on this program, we showed Joe Biden leveraging a billion taxpayer dollars, telling Ukraine at the time he's vice president, in charge of Ukrainian policy, that either you fire a prosecutor or you're not getting the billion. You've got six hours, bragging that he got them to fire the prosecutor.



The prosecutor was looking into and investigating Burisma, oil and gas company, and zero experience Hunter, his 50-year-old son, admits on "GMA" he had no experience in oil, gas, energy, or Ukraine.



And then your report went further about a Kazakhstan oligarch and monies that were transferred to his company, the first lady of Moscow, $3.5 million, $100,000 shopping spree with the Chinese national. And then, of course, the $1.5 billion deal with the Bank of China with seemingly no experience in that field either.



So my question is, how come nobody ever got to the bottom of that? Because I suspect, Senator Johnson, if I did that too, I think I'd be in jail with Jim Jordan.



JOHNSON: But, Sean, you're a conservative. You're a Republican. So, yeah, they're going to go after you with everything they've got.



Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, they're Democrats. So, they get to skate home free. John Kerry lies about the fact that he apparently knew nothing about the fact that Hunter Biden got a board position in Burisma. Now, he is lying about not apparently revealing classified information to the Iranian foreign minister.



So, again, Democrats escape because the media is part and parcel Democrat Party. They will cover for them. They will explain problems away.



But it's -- and unfortunately, our FBI, our Department of Justice is equally biased and they're not administering justice equally in this country and that should concern every American.



HANNITY: Last time, Senator, you were on this program, I kind of was probing. You'd be up for reelection in 2022. Are you planning to run?



Because Democrats have already put a target, a political target, be clear, on you and your seat. They want -- they want to defeat you more than any other Republican in this current cycle going into 2022. Are you planning on running?



Because I think a lot of the country would like to support you and I think the people of Wisconsin will also. Just like they'd support Jim Jordan if he had the courage to step up and run for Senate.



JOHNSON: Well, the attacks certainly fired me up. I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that this U.S. Senate seat stays in the hands of Republicans. I could go a full Instagram (ph), and say, if you want to donate, RonJohnsonforSenate.com. But I won't go that far. Oh, I guess I did.



But, you know, Sean, I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that this thing, this seat stays in the hands of Republicans. And that will certainly be part of my decision factor.



HANNITY: All right. We'll look forward to that decision.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: What do you think about -- what do you think about Senator Jordan? Do you like that name, Senator Johnson? I like -- it sounds good -- rolls off the tongue really well.



JOHNSON: It does, but Congressman Jordan does a great job in the House as well.



JORDAN: I'm for Senator Johnson.



HANNITY: All right. We'll just keep the pressure on. He's a wrestler. He's tough to take down and pin down.



All right. Thank you both, Senator and Congressman.



All right. Tonight, the 2022 midterm elections, they are just a little more than one year away. Democrats are starting to worry that their razor thin margins in the House and the Senate will be soon gone. On Saturday, a special election in a Texas congressional district that Trump carried by only three points in November was a massive win for the GOP. Republicans carried all of the top spots in the runoff, meaning a Democrat will not even be eligible to run.



And according to a FOX News report, the GOP is now expanding their list of Democratic districts that they think that they can win.



Needless to say, Joe Biden not exactly helping his party's popularity. With each day, the struggling, the frail, the weak, the cognitively weak Joe Biden seems to get worse and worse. Here's the latest. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Visit vaccines.com -- dot-gov, vaccines.com or text to -- text your zip code to 438829, 438829. That's why I'm asking people to continue to follow the CCD guidelines -- CDC guidelines as we work to get more people vaccinated.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: So can you imagine a scenario in where that guy faces off against President Trump. Well, that could soon be a reality. In an interview with Candace Owens that will air tonight on "The Daily Wire", President Trump said his supporters will be very happy with his decision.



Here to react from all of this from the Trump Organization, his son Eric Trump is with us.



All right. You're shaking your head, like please, don't drag me through this one more time, or go run dad run?



ERIC TRUMP, TRUMP ORGANIZATION: I -- no, I honestly when I when I see a president of the United States that can't say CDC, that worries me, Sean. Honestly, it worries me tremendously. He can't get out a text code. He can't get out a website.



He doesn't know the difference between dot-com and dot-gov, right? I mean these are, you know, pretty basic things.



I think the commander-in-chief should have a -- you know, that vocabulary and he should be able to get something off of a teleprompter and he can't. It's why they wouldn't let him out obviously during the campaign. It's why he hid in his basement. It's why you no longer see him.



He has no appointments scheduled during the day. He's got no energy. He's got no charisma.



You have a country right now, Sean, where lumber is going through the roof. You know, price of two by fours right now, it used to be $3 under my father, and now, it's $9, $10. If a person wants to go out and build a deck on the back of their house, it costs them 4,000 bucks when it never did before.



Gas prices are doubling. There's a disaster at the southern border. Tax increases.



We're not respected. China's laughing at us. Russia's laughing at us, the whole world's laughing at us, you know? And, you know, the guy's wearing a mask up to a virtual -- you know, a joint session of world leaders. He's the only guy to be doing it.



I mean, I could go on and on and on, Sean, but this is a disgrace. I love this country. I've spent the last six years of my life, as is my father, as is our entire family fighting for this country and frankly, what you see in the White House right now is an embarrassment.



HANNITY: There are a number of things that now states are working on in terms of fixing election problems that we had in 2020. For example, I've identified five things. Every state I think must have voter ID, just like Joe's state of Delaware.



I would say signature verification is critical. That needs to be added to the Georgia bill.



E. TRUMP: Yeah.



HANNITY: Chain of custody needs to be respected. Both sides should be able to keep an eye on the ballots when they come in. I think ballot -- the ballot rolls should be cleaned up and verified, you know, every election, so that they're fresh. And partisan observers, as -- as a matter of statutory law wasn't followed in 2020, has to be followed in the future.



Is there anything else you would add to that?



E. TRUMP: That's right. Well, I'd add ballot harvesting. I mean, I think that's one of the big ones, right? I mean, they went -- I can't tell you how many people did this. It certainly happened in Georgia.



But went all over the place, collecting ballots, harvesting ballots, right, and there was real effort behind that, and there's real money behind that effort, make no mistake about it.



And, you know, those people should be prosecuted. Those people should be thrown in jail. I mean, you have that.



And, Sean, how about how many duplicate ballots got sent? I mean, you have one person that moves from one state to the other and, all of a sudden, they're getting four ballots in one state four ballots in the other. That's not acceptable.



Every person in this country should get one ballot and they can't just be you know mailed out to random lists. I mean, states need to do a substantially better job. And the voting system in this country, there were a lot of problems with it.



I don't think after seeing the joint session of Congress the other night where Biden gets 11 million viewers, my father had 50 million viewers. Biden gets 11 million, and you want to tell me that he got 14 million more votes than Barack Obama. Give me a break, Sean. No one -- no one --



HANNITY: Actually, those were the three networks, 11. It was 24 total. I think your dad's lowest was like 36 million. Its highest in the high 40s. So, you know, almost double.



You mentioned a lot. You mentioned immigration. You mentioned the economy and all these things are very important. Energy is another part of it.



But you forgot one big important part. That is the power grab. That's HR-1, SR-1, that would be court-packing, that would be ending the legislative filibuster, D.C. Puerto Rico statehood, and that's only the start of what would be an attempt to stay in power in perpetuity.



E. TRUMP: That's exactly what they want, Sean. They want to stay in power and perpetuity and when you have AOC coming out and saying, yes, I'm very pleased with the very progressive agenda. I could not be more pleased.



I mean, it's very scary. They do want to pack the Supreme Court and they do want to expand the number of senators they have in congressional districts.



But we've had a lot of great wins and people aren't even really talking about it. I mean, you obviously see that Florida and Texas and Montana and a couple other states are picking up congressional seats. That's a wonderful thing for Republicans.



And you see states like California, and New York and Illinois, they're losing congressional seats. I think 2022 is going to be an absolute bloodbath for the Democrats. I really believe that.



There is no enthusiasm surrounding this administration. There's no enthusiasm surrounding the current president. They're not out there fighting.



I mean, you know, love him or not, you know, the one thing that no American will ever say is that Donald Trump didn't go to war for this country every single day. Go fight for this country against our adversaries around the world.



And you're just not -- you're not seeing that. You're seeing a very, very sleepy quiet, you know, rather boring administration in there. And I think -- I think '22 is going to be a bloodbath for them. I really, really do Sean.



And I think 2024, I'm very excited. My father kind of put out some -- some words the other day, as you mentioned at the top of this show. But I don't think it's going to be the last of him and he cares deeply about this country and he's ready to fight for it.



HANNITY: All right. Eric Trump, great to have you back. Thank you for being with us.



When we come back shocking revelations around the Derek Chauvin murder trial coming to light tonight, including some that may jeopardize the guilty verdict. We'll explain. We'll check in with Alan Dershowitz and also Leo 2.0 Terrell.



And later, you won't believe where Joe Biden forgot to wear a mask. Wow. Mix message -- straight ahead.



HANNITY: An explosive development tonight in the conviction of Derek Chauvin, remember in the George Floyd case. One juror may have now jeopardized the guilty verdict by attending a rally last year wearing a, quote, "get your knee off our necks" BLM t-shirt.



Brandon Mitchell known as juror 52 reportedly answered no when asked during jury selection if he had attended any protests for George Floyd, raising serious questions about impartiality and whether or not Chauvin got a fair trial and whether or not appeal could render this verdict -- reverse the verdict actually. Meanwhile -- say, we have to have a new trial.



Meanwhile, out in Los Angeles County, you know, you want to be a police officer these days? Look at what one deputy had to deal with during a recent traffic stop. It's pretty disgusting. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



POLICE OFFICER: I pulled you over because --



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because you're a murderer. Yes, I started to record because you're a murderer.



POLICE OFFICER: You can't be -- you can't be on your cell phone while you're driving.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I was on phone. I was recording you because you scared me.



POLICE OFFICER: You can't -- you --



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And so you're giving me a cell phone ticket is that why you're harassing me?



POLICE OFFICER: Not harassment. I am enforcing the law --



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And I'm perfectly legal and I'm a teacher. So there.



POLICE OFFICER: Congratulations.



POLICE OFFICER: That's it.



POLICE OFFICER: There you go, ma'am. Sign inside the ring --



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: For him being a Mexican racist, what is that name?



POLICE OFFICER: Sign the citation, ma'am.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Here you go, Mexican racist. You're always going to be a Mexican. You'll never be white you know that, right?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Wow. Everything is routine, right? Routine traffic stop, doesn't look too routine.



Here with reaction civil rights attorney and FOX News contributor Leo 2.0 Terrell, along with Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz.



Professor, I -- you've now had an opportunity. This one juror actually attended that event that had George Floyd family members speaking. He didn't say that on the jury question form that he was given.



Will that -- will that guilty verdict be vacated?



ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR: It should be without a doubt. This was not a juror. This was an advocate. And if it had not been an anonymous jury, probably people would have disclosed the fact that this is a juror who had a point of view before he heard a single bit of evidence.



And when you combine that with the threats to the jurors, why do you think this juror came out now and publicized himself because he voted to convict? If he had dared to vote for a quit, he'd never have disclosed himself because he knows he'd be attacked. That's not the way the jury system should operate in America.



HANNITY: Okay. Your take, Leo?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, I agree with the professor. I think the key here is this, the defendant has definitely earned the right to have an evidentiary hearing to see if that jury questionnaire, if he did lie, I think it guarantees a reversal.



And more importantly, the Maxine Waters, the Ben Crump, the Al Sharpton who were trying to influence the jury pool, this might just be one of several other jurors who may have been influenced by the activities outside the courtroom.



HANNITY: This raises a lot of questions now. Does the country have to go through all of this again or would the prosecutors likely try to make a deal with the defense, knowing that the other 11 jurors went in the same direction, Professor?



DERSHOWITZ: Well, they're going to have to go through it again because we have the trial of the three other co-defendants. We have the trial nearby of Kim Potter. We're going to see many of these trials with threats to jurors. That's why we have to have sequestered jurors in all of these cases.



That's why the Supreme Court should take this case and lay down an unqualified rule, sequestered jurors, so that Maxine Waters doesn't get into the jury room even though she's not selected as a juror. She was in that jury room telling those jurors if they vote to acquit or less than murder, there is going to be hell to pay and it will affect their own neighborhoods, their own businesses, and their own friends.



HANNITY: Let me go to this videotape and we keep hearing about all these traffic stops, Leo. They're just routine and we even have some real geniuses out there saying police shouldn't have any ability to protect themselves during a routine traffic stop. I don't think that's going to end well in -- for a lot of people if God forbid that ever happened.



You're a Mexican racist. You're a murderer. You'll never be white. I think it shows how hard that job of being a police officer is for every cop out there today.



TERRELL: Well, let me tell you, first of all, that woman represents what you call the ugly American. Se is capitalizing on what I call and what will happen for the next 10 or 12 years, the George Floyd effect. She wasn't in the scenario like George Floyd, but she's going to use that to attack any cop over a cell phone ticket. She ramped up the anger or her hatred towards police by calling him a murderer.



That's the George Floyd effect. It's a -- it's a war. It's an attack. It's a hatred towards police and you can expect more later on.



Coming from that lady, that is a sad state of affair of how the public perceive law enforcement.



HANNITY: You know, the woman actually professor in the video called internal affairs, filed a harassment complaint against the deputy immediately after the incident. The department also said the woman has a history of making false claims against deputies.



Now, we have people -- Democrats in particular -- that defund or dismantle the police crowd, they're also talking about removing indemnification for police officers. Now, if you take away -- if police officers are sued and they now have to pay for their own attorneys, they certainly will never be able to afford you. I can't afford you. Leo can't afford you.



But in all seriousness, every criminal arrested will file a lawsuit. That will prevent cops from ever having any interaction with anybody in the public. It will make their job impossible if indemnification is taken away.



DERSHOWITZ: Well, first of all, I represent policemen and army officers for free. People who have served our country helped us and defended us are entitled to a defense from me, I'll continue to do that.



But the problem is that policemen, some of them will be so deterred by that. You know, judges have immunity. Prosecutors have immunity, and they want to take away immunity from police? But they're the ones who need it most.



And the idea of disarming police -- look, this person will stop because she was on the cell phone while she was driving that endangers all of us. I want to see the policeman enforce, those laws and other laws that protect the public safety. But you're absolutely --



HANNITY: But why am I thinking, this woman ought to be charged, because what she claimed by filing -- I would say argue she filed a false complaint?



DERSHOWITZ: She is in the same position as the woman who was in Central Park who complained against a black man, she complained against the policeman. I don't see any big difference there. She filed a false complaint and she should be treated as somebody who filed a false complaint. I agree.



HANNITY: Last word, do you agree, Leo?



TERRELL: Oh, I agree completely. And I hope it serves as a deterrent for those people who are going to attack police officers simply because they're a police officer.



This ugly American got caught lying on a police officer who did a professional job. He was perfect in executing his duties.



HANNITY: Who wants that job? Nobody is going to want this job. And we're all going to suffer as a result. Not good.



All right, thank you both.



When we come back, big tech continues their tyrannical censorship of all things conservative, every conservative voice. Zero experience Hunter planning another book after the biggest flop in his, quote, autobiography. Senator Josh Hawley, he weighs in next, straight ahead.



HANNITY: And breaking tonight, we are learning more about President Trump's new communications platform called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump".



The announcement coming just ahead of Facebook's decision tomorrow about whether to reinstate the pages of President Trump who was censored by the platform earlier this year. It's just one of many acts of tech tyranny in recent months, like how Twitter censored "The New York Post" story about Hunter Biden's laptop before the election and falsely claimed it was obtained by hacking.



And get this, speaking for Mr. Zero Experience Hunter Biden, apparently he's doubling down on failure because after his memoir "Beautiful Things" flopped in sales, he sold left what ten thousand his first week. Hunter says he's writing a sequel.



Hunter, maybe in this book, you can explain how you inked the deal after deal with Ukraine and oligarchs in Kazakhstan and in Russia and China and shopping sprees. Maybe you could tell us where that experience of yours got us or did you have any qualifications whatsoever about -- on any of these issues. And did you lie on your gun application form about your record on the issue of substance abuse?



But, of course, just like we've been telling you, the media mob, big tech, they are now acting as an arm of the Biden and the New Green Deal Democratic socialists and as Josh Hawley, the senator warns in his new book, if Republicans don't take action now, America will be transformed forever and we'll silence our speech and upend our system of government.



Here to explain more, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.



Look, you've been through a lot. You know, Regnery, I know, ultimately published your book. It was actually the same publisher as me and Levin that originally planned to publish your book. They're the ones trying -- apparently people in the company trying to silence Vice President Pence's book. You've heard about that as well.



SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO) : Yeah, this is a pattern, Sean, where you look at these corporate -- these big woke corporations as Simon & Schuster, the publisher you're referring to, who commissioned my book and then -- and then canceled it, and is under pressure to cancel a lot more conservatives.



And the left is not going to rest until they get every mega corporation in America to do their bidding.



And big tech is the worst. Big tech has more power than any monopoly in our history. The left wants to use that monopoly power to censor our speech, to shut us down, to run our government. We can't let it happen.



HANNITY: You know, cancel culture is nothing new to me or to any conservative radio talk show host. In all 33 years of me being on the radio, I've had to deal with this. Twenty-five years, believe it or not here at FOX, I've had to deal with this. People that want to shut you down, silence you.



But now, it's even gotten worse because you -- as far as I'm concerned, by censoring, for example "The New York Post" story as big tech did, isn't that an in-kind donation for Joe Biden?



HAWLEY: Boy, I sure thought so, which is one of the reasons at the time, Sean, I asked the Federal Election Commission to look into that very question. I said, how is it that these tech companies seem to be coordinating with the Biden campaign and doing them a lot of good by arbitrarily shutting down that story, stopping its circulation.



You know, I think Twitter had the post locked out for what was like two weeks from their -- from their platform, their own Twitter account. And then in January, we saw these same companies get together, cancel Parler, a conservative competitor, throw Donald Trump off of social media, throw a bunch of other conservatives off.



These companies are monopolies, Sean. They have too much power. The liberals want to have this liberal big government big business alliance. We need to break it up.



HANNITY: I said for years, the only antidote to liberal media and I actually said on this program in 2007, journalism is dead. I was right. I was more right than I knew.



To me, I -- and then I used to say, we've got to become the media. So conservatives found an outlet, talk radio. FOX News is now in its 25th year. There was never a FOX News before.



Isn't it really -- isn't the real antidote to -- I know Parler tried it to compete with Twitter. Maybe that'll work, maybe it won't work, I don't know -- but to create their own social media platforms, to bypass these other companies? In other words, their own Twitter, their own Facebook, their own YouTube, their own Instagram.



And I know their efforts to do this --



HAWLEY: Yeah.



HANNITY: -- but that to me seems like the only answer.



HAWLEY: Yeah, that's -- you're talking about competition, Sean. And you're exactly right, what we need is real competition. Why do these companies get by with ignoring 75 million Americans and trying to censor them? It's because they don't have any real competition.



And this is what we have monopoly laws for. This is what trust-busting's for. It's to open up space for competition.



You know, I'm not a big fan of trying to regulate these companies at this, that, telling what they -- what they can and can't say. That's what the Democrats want to do.



What we need to do is we need to bust up these trusts and get real competition in social media, real competition in technology, take away the power that these people have amassed.



By the way, they've amassed it using big government. It's because of the big government handouts that these big tech companies have gotten so powerful.



So we need to stop the gravy train. We need to break up their monopolies and we need to get real competition back in the market.



HANNITY: All right. Congrats on your new book. Senator Josh Hawley, we appreciate it.



HAWLEY: Thank you.



HANNITY: All right. When we come back, we're going to preview our exclusive interview with Caitlyn Jenner. That takes place tomorrow in California. Joe Concha, Tammy Bruce, they join us next when we return.



HANNITY: All right. Now, tomorrow, we'll be out in California. Caitlyn Jenner will join us on the program, exclusively, for her first TV interview since announcing a gubernatorial challenge to Gavin Newsom after the recall. Earlier today, she released her first campaign video, calling herself a, quote, "compassionate disruptor."



Take a look at this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CAITLYN JENNER (R), CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: This past year has redefined our career politicians as elitists, and the people of California as the warriors, the kings, and the angels. It's time to reopen our schools, reopen our businesses, reopen the Golden Gates.



So I don't care if you're a Republican, Democrat. I'm running to be governor for all Californians. Together, we'll restore and renew the California dream.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Here with reaction, FOX News contributors, Tammy Bruce, Joe Concha.



By the way, Joe Concha, there's not a single media reporter in the country that is not radical left except you. You are the only one. That's why you should have your own show and Tammy also. Called Joe and Tammy or Tammy --



JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Wow.



HANNITY: Well, it's true. There's not one honest media reporter in the country except you. You're the only one.



All right. So I'm actually really looking forward to this. I've known Caitlyn Jenner for many years.



Tammy, I'll start with you. Funny story. Diane Sawyer interview takes place, talking about the interview on my radio show. I get a phone call. It's Caitlyn Jenner.



We start talking about, you know, everything that had gone on, the interview with Diane Sawyer. And then she goes, Sean, you're not going to believe this. I said, what?



She goes, Diane Sawyer, the thing that shocked me the most is when I said I'm a Republican and a conservative. She couldn't believe it.



What's your reaction to that?



TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, that's the problem, of course, is that identity politics is the height in racism and homophobia, transphobia, sexism, because it presents this idea that all of us think the same. If you're a minority, you must think the same way as though individuals do not exist. That is stereotypically bigotry, is you don't even see the individual. They become invisible, if you will, in the mix of this whole big mob.



And I think that America is dealing with that. But that's what the left now represents as well. Caitlyn Jenner getting in trouble for not conforming, and really, Sean, that's the height of irony, considering what the civil rights movements were about, right? Which is allowing individuals to not be treated as though they were a group of people that should be treated in one way, a bad way, and allowing individuals to thrive in this country based on opportunity of what their individual talent was.



So, now, you've got on the left punishing people for not conforming. It's outrageous.



HANNITY: You know, I'm watching this very closely. Now, Caitlyn could have done the interview with anybody -- everybody would want this interview, Joe. I think you would agree with that. And we just spoke briefly and what I heard in that brief conversation, I'm not talking about the questions, obviously, was somebody that is committed to winning and somebody that is committed to dealing with substance and ideas.



And I find this "compassionate disruptor" line interesting. I am assuming I am a disruptor like Donald Trump, but I may be not going to tweet as much, if that's a quick interpretation.



CONCHA: It's interesting. You saw that campaign ad. That's one of the best that you'll see. And this is a rookie politician. But whoever she's hiring in terms of doing those ads and the messaging, she's doing very well out of the gate right now because that ad, it was meticulous in laying out all of the problems, crises quite frankly that California has in terms of high taxation, in terms of skyrocketing homelessness, in terms of an exodus, people leaving California, more than any other state outside of New York. That's according to United Van Lines.



So, the question is, can Jenner win? Remember how recall works, Sean. First question is, should Governor Newsom be removed? If so, would you think should replace Governor Newsom?



And from there, it's a crapshoot. It's basically who gets the most votes. And with the current Democratic leadership, it's easy to draw a contrast when you are dealing with Newsom, Feinstein, and Pelosi and Schiff. So, Arnold Schwarzenegger won in 2003, somebody from the entertainment field. Why can't Caitlyn Jenner do the same here in 2021?



HANNITY: Exit question, one word answer.



BRUCE: Yeah.



HANNITY: I will ask you both the same. Can Caitlyn win? Tammy?



BRUCE: I don't think so. There needs to be big plans, not just commercials and name recognition. I don't think so.



HANNITY: Joe.



CONCHA: Maybe? You said one word.



HANNITY: I --



CONCHA: I don't know. I got to see more, Sean. I've got to see more.



HANNITY: I think it's very possible. Could shock the world.



We'll know a lot more after the interview tomorrow.



All right. Thank you both.



When we come back, more HANNITY after the break. You will never guess where Joe Biden forgot to wear his mask. Not a good idea either. Take a look, coming up.



HANNITY: All right. Before we go tonight, let's take a look at what happened last week when the Bidens went to visit former President Jimmy Carter, now 96 years old in Georgia, here they are vaccinated but still wearing their masks.



But take a look at this picture inside. Yes, next to the elderly carters, 96, 93 respectively, no social distancing, no mask whatsoever, exactly the opposite of current CDC guidelines and, well, how hypocritical is all of that?



I thought we were told we've got to protect the older population, which I agree with. Joe and Jill forgot, I guess.



Anyway, tomorrow, please join us. We'll be in sunny, beautiful southern California. We will interview Caitlyn Jenner.



We'll talk to her about the failures of Gavin Newsom, whether she supports the Trump America First agenda, how to solve the problems and the mass exodus of the Golden State, in her first interview since announcing her run for governor.



We hope you'll set your DVR. Never miss an episode.



In the meantime, let not your hearts be troubled -- Laura Ingraham takes you home.



END



