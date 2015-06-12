Robin Leach calls New York Times Rubio reporting 'laughable'; McKinney resident receives death threats for defending cops

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," June 11, 2015. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Tonight...

JON STEWART, "THE DAILY SHOW": How is this front page news? I can't think of a single person who would be bothered by this.

HANNITY: The New York Times is blasted by liberals for their hit piece on Senator Rubio. The former "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous"

host Robin Leach is here to weigh in on the liberal hypocrisy.

BENET EMBRY, MCKINNEY RESIDENT: This is not Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown or Eric Gardner or anything like that.

HANNITY: Meet the African-American McKinney, Texas, resident who's how receiving death threats.

EMBRY: What this is, is an out of control pool party.

GRIFF JENKINS, FOX CORRESPONDENT: Rank-and-file cops have said that you don't have their back. What would you like to say to them?

MARILYN MOSBY, BALTIMORE CITY STATE'S ATTORNEY: I'm not going to comment on that. I come from five generations of police officers. That's absurd.

HANNITY: Plus, Griff Jenkins confronts Baltimore state attorney Marilyn Mosby, and she was not happy about it. A Baltimore police officer explains how cops really feel.

HANNITY: All right, welcome to "Hannity." The left-wing New York Times is facing massive ridicule tonight after a laughable hit piece that they printed against Senator Marco Rubio. Now, they lambasted the 2016 Republican hopeful for making what the paper described as "frivolous"

purchases.

Even Obama lover Jon Stewart -- he couldn't believe it. Watch this.

STEWART: This morning, The Times (INAUDIBLE) a front page story, front page. It's going to blow the chinos right off of the Rubio campaign.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: After a publisher paid him $800,000 to write a book in 2012, the senator paid off $100,000 in law school loans.

STEWART: You bastard!

STEWART: Paying off law school loans? How dare you?

Those may not seem like particularly extravagant expenses worthy of being the New York Times front page cover story, but it's a slippery slope.

It wasn't long before the Rubios were splurging on a whole house. How is this front page news? I can't think of a single person who would be bothered by this.

HANNITY: By the way, this was after a report that both Rubio and his wife got tickets from the police, like everybody else. Now, to highlight just how bad this smear job really was, well, we decided to have a little fun with this, and we have brought in the one and only Robin Leach. Now, this is a man who knows a thing or two about lifestyles of the rich and famous, to perform a dramatic reading of some of the most ridiculous parts of this article. Let's watch this.

ROBIN LEACH, VEGASDELUXE.COM: "In speeches, Mr. Rubio, a Florida Republican, spoke of his prudent plan for using the cash to finally pay off his law school loans, expressing relief that he no longer owed a lady named Sallie Mae, as he once called the lender."

"But at the same time, he splurged on an extravagant purchase, $80,000 for a luxury speedboat state records show at the time. Mr. Rubio confided to a friend that it was a potentially inadvisable outlay that he could not resist. The 24-foot boat, he said, fulfilled a dream."

HANNITY: Where's the luxurious speedboat? So you would be surprised to know that the glamorous boat that you just heard described in vivid detail is actually similar to this little boat that looks more like a dinghy that might fit five people, a simple, no-frills, two-engine, 24-foot fishing boat common among, by the way, Floridians living in coastal areas.

The New York Times described that as a luxurious speedboat.

Joining me now is the man you heard from, former "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" host Robin Leach. How are you, sir?

LEACH: I'm very well, thank you, Sean.

HANNITY: Look, he...

LEACH: It's laughable.

HANNITY: A 24...

LEACH: It's totally laughable.

HANNITY: To the Kerrys, for example -- we have pictures of John Kerry's boat, which is a $7 million yacht that was built in New Zealand, not in New England, where the boat-building industry is struggling, that he parks -- that's it right there -- that he parks in Rhode Island to save

$500,000 in Massachusetts taxes. You got to see the inside of this thing.

The New York Times is describing Rubio's boat as a luxurious speedboat! You've covered rich and famous. Is that a luxurious speedboat?

LEACH: No, and it wouldn't be on the show if the show was still on today. Mr. Kerry's yacht, luxury super-yacht, would be on the show. But I'm afraid that Mr. Rubio's little dinky toy wouldn't make it.

HANNITY: You might even say it's a dinghy, you're right, as compared to, you know -- all right. So it's probably, like, the cheapest boat you can buy almost to have a halfway decent boat you can take out and go fishing in.

Now, you did a dramatic reading following The New York Times quote about Marco Rubio's house. I want to play that for our audience.

LEACH: "The Rubios have completed the purchase of a new home, twice the size of their previous one, for $550,000. The house among the more expensive in west Miami, stood out from the aging homes nearby. It includes an inground pool, a handsome brick driveway, meticulously manicured shrubs and oversize windows."

HANNITY: Would a $550,000 home -- would it make on it "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" today, Robin.

LEACH: Definitely not. And I think all the homes down in that area of Florida have oversized shrubs. I mean, this is a totally ridiculous piece of reporting. I mean, even I couldn't make that look glamorous and make it sound glamorous.

HANNITY: Look, I think the show should still be on the air. All right, now...

LEACH: Thank you.

HANNITY: ... let's do a little comparing and contrasting here, and let's put up a reading of Hillary's wealth and background. Listen to this.

LEACH: Now you're talking.

LEACH: The former first lady claims she was pinching pennies when her time ran out at the White House.

HILLARY CLINTON (D-NY), FMR. FIRST LADY, FORMER SEC. OF STATE: We came out of the White House not only dead broke but in debt.

LEACH: But let's take a closer look at how the woman gearing up to be the next president really lives. HRC hasn't driven a car in nearly 20 years.

CLINTON: We'll have time to talk later. Thank you, all.

LEACH: And gets round-the-clock protection from the Secret Service.

The political power couple has two multi-million-dollar homes, a mansion just outside of New York City they dished out a reported $1.7 million for.

They also call this D.C. colonial- style beauty (ph) home, which set them back almost $3 million. All told, the Clintons have a staggering net worth estimated to be around 55 million bucks. And the cost of that private Internet server at home, priceless!

HANNITY: All right, so Robin, she hasn't driven a car in 20 years, flies around the world on private jets, $30 million they raked in last year, $200,000 speeches, multiple million-dollar mansions. They would make "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," wouldn't they!

LEACH: Absolutely.

HANNITY: You can't make this up!

LEACH: No. This is better than could be written by a Hollywood script writer.

HANNITY: All right, Robin. Thank you for having some fun with us.

We appreciate it, my friend. Thank you.

Joining us now with more reaction, communications director for Senator Marco Rubio's presidential campaign, Alex Conant is with us. How are you, sir?

ALEX CONANT, COMMUNICATIONS DIR. FOR RUBIO PRES. CAMPAIGN: I'm good.

Thank you for having me, Sean.

HANNITY: All right, in a way -- well, the Rubios got tickets. If you went and checked out my record, I used to speed. I'm a more careful driver in my older age. I had tickets, too. And then I hate to -- I don't want to diminish the size of their boat, but that isn't really a luxurious speedboat to me.

CONANT: Yes, I think Marco was surprised when he woke up and read in The New York Times that he now owned a luxury speedboat because it's...

HANNITY: But they're after you guys.

CONANT: Yes. I mean, we take these attacks very seriously, as we need to. Clearly, The New York Times has an agenda here. They're trying to make Marco Rubio out to be something other than he is.

Here are the facts for your audience. Marco Rubio did not inherit any wealth. He took out student loans to go to college and then law school.

He has since paid off those students loans. He has contributed nearly

$150,000 to charity in recent years.

He puts his kids to Christian private schools -- his four kids to Christian private schools in the Miami area. He only has one debt in the world, and that's his home mortgage. He's not rich, but he's not dead broke, as Hillary might say, either.

He considers himself very blessed, and I think his story is one that most Americans can actually relate to, certainly more than...

HANNITY: Yes, I mean...

CONANT: ... they can relate to Hillary's situation.

HANNITY: What was Hillary's -- Hillary got a $14 million advance on a book that bombed! His book -- where was it on the New York Times list?

CONANT: Well, we made -- he was on the best-seller list, enough so that they had to write a sequel. It came out earlier this year. In fact, I think he came on your show to promote it.

HANNITY: All right, and then he actually did something so outrageous.

He took the money in advance and he paid off his student loans. I mean, how dare he?

CONANT: Right. Yes, he used the loans -- he used the advance to pay off his student loans, to invest in his kids' college funds, and then he did buy himself a family fishing boat.

HANNITY: By the way, a luxurious speedboat. You got to...

CONANT: Oh, excuse me.

HANNITY: Alex, you got to be fair. You got to get it right.

CONANT: As The New York Times would say, right.

HANNITY: By the way, did you see inside of John Kerry's yacht that he had built in New Zealand and he parks it in Rhode Island to save money?

CONANT: He hasn't invited me on that, no.

HANNITY: He hasn't invited me, either. All right, you know, what?

It's important because the media -- sometimes their bias is shown by the stories they choose to run, not necessarily the stories they do run. And this is an obvious hit job and I think a hit to their credibility. Thank you for being with us. Appreciate it.

CONANT: Hey, thanks, Sean.

Now, later in the program, we're going to ask to you weigh in on the Rubio story.

But first tonight...

But first tonight...

EMBRY: The whole thing with this racial stigma -- I don't believe that that police officer came out there with the intent of throwing a 14- year-old girl down and starting this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, that resident of McKinney, Texas, is now receiving death threats because he dared to say that the incident in Texas had nothing to do with race. He said it right here on this program. He'll be back tonight for a "Hannity" exclusive.

And then later tonight...

JERRY SEINFELD, COMEDIAN: ... because you're afraid to be criticized because you can't come up with funny jokes that don't insult people cheaplessly (ph).

(END VIDEO CLIP)

That and more straight ahead.

That and more straight ahead.

EMBRY: The whole thing with this racial stigma -- I don't believe that that police officer came out there with the intent of throwing a 14- year-old girl down and starting this. This is not Ferguson. This is not Baltimore. This is not Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown or Eric Gardner or anything like that.

HANNITY: Let me...

EMBRY: What this is, is an out of control pool party. This is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right, that's a McKinney, Texas, resident that you just heard from now, and he's now receiving death threats for those remarks made here on this program. Is that what happens if you tell the truth? He saw the entire incident, and he actually told the truth, that it was exculpatory for police?

Here now is the man under attack for those comments, and that's Benet Embry is with us. Thank you for coming back. First, tell us about these death threats. How many have you received?

BENET EMBRY, MCKINNEY RESIDENT: Well, without going into a lot of detail, it was a little bit -- I want to say right over 20 death threats.

I really can't allow -- I mean, elaborate too much more on that because the government -- I can't even say the agency that's investigating, but the government agency that's involved in that is doing their thing with that.

HANNITY: Yes. All right, that's really important. Thank you for coming back and sharing your story. You told us the other night you saw the entire incident, correct?

EMBRY: Correct.

HANNITY: OK. Let's walk -- walk us up to what we see on tape and what happened before that most people don't know about.

EMBRY: Well, like I said, you have a deejay there that is playing music. You have people coming from outside of the community, trying to get into the swimming pool. And you know, you can't get into the swimming pool unless you live there, unless you're a guest of a resident there. So you had the -- you know, the security guard calling the cops and everything like that. And then from that particular point, that's where everything jumped off (ph).

But I do want to reiterate that we do not live in a racist neighborhood. We are, you know, good, honest, hard-working, diverse, with black, white, Hispanic, East Indian, whatever the situation is. And right now with all this media coverage, it's really taking a toll on the community itself. They're trying find some form of normalcy now and peace.

HANNITY: Mr. Embry, I've looked at your Facebook posting. And I'm assuming this is you, that you said, Look, I live in the community. This entire incident is not racial at all. You stand by that, right?

EMBRY: I still -- I still stand by that. This was not a racial event.

HANNITY: and you said a few thugs spoiled a community event by fighting, jumping over fences into a private pool, harassing and damaging property. Not everything is about race. We have other issues that need our attention, other fights made up -- make up -- believe causes. You said all that, right?

EMBRY: Yes, sir, I did say all that. But let me clear something up because I'm catching a lot of flak for, and amongst other things. When I used the definition of thugs, there was no way, shape, form or fashion was that directed toward the African-American children that was there.

What that comment was directed towards were the actual individuals that started this whole melee. But that wasn't a general statement or description of African-American children or kids, or whatever the situation is. I'm still trying to figure out how "thug" and "black" became synonymous with one another.

HANNITY: I concur with you. And you said from the beginning this wasn't about race, and you saw the whole thing. Another resident by the name of Brian Gestner (ph) -- maybe a neighbor of yours. Do you know him?

EMBRY: Yes, sir, I do know him.

HANNITY: He posted a Facebook thing that said, It was a Twitter party that turned into a mob event, jumping pool fence, assaulting security guards, attacking a mother with three little girls. The video doesn't show everything. And he went to say kids were drinking, smoking weed and wouldn't listen to any of the adults around the pool.

Is that accurate?

EMBRY: Well, first thing, I would like to reiterate that Brian Gestner is not a racist. I know in Twitterverse and social media, they're trying to portray him as that, but that is definitely not the case. He was actually one of the people there that was helping the kids and trying to establish order by giving them water and wiping off faces and things of that nature.

For the rest of his comments and his statement, since has an attorney now, I can't comment on anything of what he may have said of may have been thinking.

HANNITY: Well, let's take him out of equation. Were there -- were kids acting that way, drinking, smoking weed, and two security guards and a mother of three kids -- did that all happen?

EMBRY: Well, from my viewpoint, I didn't see, you know, any assault on any children. You know, definitely not. You know, as far as they're smoking weed or drinking or whatever the situation is, I didn't see anything of that nature. It may have been there, but I didn't see it. I was on the opposite end doing my thing.

HANNITY: OK. You know what? It takes courage to come out and speak the truth. I'm sorry that you come under attack. We appreciate you sharing your story so that the public can get the real truth here. Thank you.

EMBRY: Well, Sean?

HANNITY: Yes, sir?

EMBRY: Well, I just would like to also reiterate that I'm not the black guy that supports abusive cops, OK? Because I see a lot of things and a lot things coming out of whatever the situation is. In no way did I agree with the cop's actions toward this little girl.

What we have here is two individuals in a charged situation that made poor decisions on both ends. So that means there's fault on both sides.

So -- but all the other things that happened and everything, I'm glad the investigation is continuing to go forward and that we're getting all the facts.

Again, we as a community, as a people, as a nation, cannot take seven minutes of a 30-minute incident and then make an opinion. Wait until all the facts come out before we have these kneejerk reactions.

HANNITY: All right, Mr. Embry, good to see you again. Thank you so much for straightening it all out for us. We appreciate your time.

Also tonight, a Miami high school principal has been removed from his post after showing support for Officer Casebolt on Facebook, where he wrote, He did nothing wrong. He was afraid for his life. I commend him for his actions.

Well, according to reports, the now former principal's going to be reassigned to administrative duties. Here with reaction to all of this, from the National Bar Association, President Pamela Meanes, and also FOX News contributor Deneen Borelli is with us.

Deneen, let me start with you. Let me go to the videotape. Let me go to this slowed-down version because this is important. I agree with the principal. I don't think a principal should be fired.

Watch this slowed down. These two guys are right within less than two feet of the cops. That's when he draws the gun. It is not on the girl on the floor. He doesn't know whether these guys have a gun or a knife or a threat to him. And he also has to protect his gun there.

I think his actions are appropriate because they are taunting him.

Your thoughts.

DENEEN BORELLI, FOX CONTRIBUTOR: Sure. Well, listen, what we're witnessing is mob rule. You have individuals who are coming out on this incident, and they are just stirring up the pot, Sean.

And I applaud Mr. Embry for coming out. He's a brave soul to do so.

He's unfortunately paying the consequences for doing so, which I find utterly outrageous. But again, you have people who are agitators.

What they really don't want are black Americans to recognize how progressive policies are failing urban communities. And they're trying to make this an issue about race, and it's not an issue about race, based on what we know so far.

HANNITY: All right, Pamela Meanes, are you taking a position on the cop's actions?

PAMELA MEANES, NATIONAL BAR ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT: I certainly am.

And Sean, thank you so much for having us on the show.

HANNITY: You're very welcome. Thank you for being here.

MEANES: The position I'm taking is the cop's behavior toward the young lady was out of control. Police officers have an obligation when they enter into a situation to deescalate the situation, and not escalate it.

If you look in the seven-minute clip, you see two officers standing there. There's one officer standing, having a conversation with the young people. You don't see the chaos. When you see Officer Casebolt, you see chaos, and he is out of control also.

The great thing about America is, is that we have a constitutional right to voice our opinions and to agree to disagree. But we ought to do it in a way that is so respectful. I, too, applaud...

HANNITY: Pamela...

MEANES: ... the gentleman for coming out, giving his perspective of the story. But Sean, you also should applaud those individuals -- as he said, he was on the other side, seeing people do their thing. There was a young lady on your show who actually said that the security guard kept approaching only her and her guests, and she did feel that it was race- based. And I think we should...

HANNITY: All right, but let me -- let me...

(CROSSTALK)

MEANES: ... her opinion as much -- let me finish.

HANNITY: Go ahead.

MEANES: I think we ought to respect her opinion as much as we respect that gentleman's opinion...

HANNITY: But he eyewitness...

MEANES: ... who believes that it was not.

HANNITY: There was an eyewitness that was quoted as saying that the videotape does not capture the whole story. And we're trying to get what led up to this. There's a couple of things. We -- nobody died here, thank God. Nobody was shot here. Nobody was injured. There's no lasting harm done.

But I think it's -- I think we can use this as a teaching moment in some ways. And those kids that came up behind the cop -- I think they provoked him and created a very dangerous situation that we should learn when police are in the middle of their job, you cannot come in behind them like that, in my opinion.

But here's the -- here's the question I have. Maybe -- we can maybe agree, disagree on Officer Casebolt. His career is now over as a result of this.

Did you know that earlier in that day, he had to go console a family, take pictures of a man who had just committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in front of his children? And then before he got to this incident, he had another girl that was on top of a home threatening suicide, talked her -- had to talk her down. And then he was into this moment.

I'm not saying that justifies whether you think did he right or wrong in this particular case. I'm only pointing out I can only imagine. That's not an easy day at the office for anybody. What's your reaction learning that?

MEANES: You know what? I completely agree with you, which is why this is a classic case of what the National Bar Association has been saying since July. There needs to be stricter mental health testing. When you are in a situation like this -- and I applaud the officers that go out and put their lives on the line daily. But I have four children, Sean.

They're 14, 9, 6 and 4. When I have a child that is out of control and their emotions are out of control, I make them have a time-out.

HANNITY: Yes, my father gave me a time-out with a belt. I got my time-outs...

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Go ahead.

MEANES: You know what?

BORELLI: Pamela...

MEANES: Well, Sean, I got my time-out with a belt, too. No, no, no.

What we're going to do on this show -- he asked me a question...

(CROSSTALK)

BORELLI: ... long time. I've been sitting here a long time, too.

MEANES: ... each other, but we're going to respect -- what I'm not going to do...

HANNITY: All right, finish -- Pamela, just finish quick...

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: ... we'll let Deneen back in. Go ahead.

MEANES: I'll finish quickly.

HANNITY: Thank you.

MEANES: What we have here is we're -- a time-out. This is a great moment for us to say he deserved to have some standards in place that would have said that when you have a day like that, maybe you should not...

HANNITY: All right...

BORELLI: Pamela --

MEANES: ... be out...

(CROSSTALK)

BORELLI: Pamela, you're actually part of the problem...

MEANES: ... -and you should sit down.

BORELLI: ... because there is a video out of you on the ground with someone on your back, mimicking what the police officer did. So really, you're part of the problem, Pamela, the propaganda that you're putting out, and these young children are seeing these actions of what you're saying and what you're doing. You are part of the problem.

HANNITY: Well, is it because...

MEANES: I'm glad she brought...

HANNITY: Wait a minute! Hang on!

MEANES: ... that up...

HANNITY: Pamela, hang on. Is it because none of us know the entire story?

BORELLI: We don't know the entire story. And not only that, to put out such a video of that sort -- basically, I was waiting for Al Sharpton to come out on the scene with you, as well. You were part of the problem, and you should be held accountable for that, as well because what we've witnessed in this incident, based on even Eric -- Mr. Embry's testimony -- and he said he was there. He said it was not about race.

MEANES: You know...

BORELLI: He said it was not the police brutality.

HANNITY: All right...

BORELLI: So clearly, you are part of the problem.

HANNITY: Quick answer. We have 15 seconds, Pamela, and we're out of time.

MEANES: Let me give you the 15 seconds. I'm glad you brought that point up because the point of doing the demonstration is to show that under the Tennessee versus Garner (ph)...

BORELLI: It's propaganda!

MEANES: ... had we not -- I didn't interrupt you. I got 15 seconds, give them to.

BORELLI: You've been talking most of the show.

MEANES: Had we not seen -- had we not seen the video, the narrative may have been different.

HANNITY: All right, I got to end it there.

MEANES: And that's the reason why all of us, all of us...

BORELLI: Propaganda, ma'am.

MEANES: ... can (INAUDIBLE) a moment of respect.

BORELLI: Yes, Al Sharpton is probably looking for you.

HANNITY: All right, we're going to...

MEANES: Thank you so much. I appreciate it.

Coming up -- now that Officer Casebolt has resigned, will others involved in the pool party incident take responsibility and admit wrongdoing?

And later tonight...

And later tonight...

MARILYN MOSBY, BALTIMORE CITY STATE'S ATTORNEY: Of course, I have -- I work with the police department. We rely on the police department to get these violent repeat offenders off of our streets. That's absurd.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby fires back at FOX News reporter Griff Jenkins for daring to ask a question about police morale. A Baltimore cop will be here to tell us what it's really like right now for the police department in that city.

Plus, liberals are slamming Jerry Seinfeld for daring to speak out against the PC culture in America today. We'll show you that. It's pretty shocking -- straight ahead.

HANNITY: And welcome back to "Hannity." Now that Officer Eric Casebolt has taken personal responsibility for his actions in the aftermath of the out of control Texas pool party, well, it's time for others involved in this incident to do the same.

Here's part of my interview last night with 18-year-old Adrian Martin.

He denies doing anything wrong when he ran up on Officer Casebolt in the video. Watch this.

HANNITY: It looks to me like you're trying to get in the way of the cop doing his job. And then he comes out. He doesn't -- from his perspective, he doesn't know if you have a gun or a knife or what you're doing behind his back, does he.

ADRIAN MARTIN, TEEN MCKINNEY COP DREW GUN ON: No, sir. But as you can see, like I said, we are on an incline. And my friend accidentally bumps me twice, which makes it look like I'm charging toward the officer.

But as you can see in the video, I slipped, and back up immediately.

HANNITY: No, I don't...

MARTIN: Honestly, sir, I wasn't being provocative. I had no intention on charging the officer whatsoever.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here now with reaction, from the Black Lawyers for Justice, Hakim Abdul Muhammad, and FOX News contributor David Webb.

Mr. Mohammed, I look at the video -- very clear. Police is working on this young woman. There's a long incident. We just had an eyewitness that saw the whole event. There's a lot more that's not on tape that wasn't seen. They come up behind him. and as you can see, they're right in that officer's grill (ph). They're in that two-foot zone, right there, very, very close, doing a little dance, getting the officer's attention.

They're right near his gun. What do you expect an officer to do if he doesn't know if they have a knife or a gun?

HAKIM ABDUL MUHAMMED, BLACK LAWYERS FOR JUSTICE: Well, first of all, let's put it like this. It was the apostle Paul show said when I was a child, I acted like a child and did childish things. Now that I'm a man I put away childish things and do I what a man do.

HANNITY: What does that have to do with the question?

MUHAMMED: Straight out. I'm not going to make nobody, because first of all, we don't need no super heroes. As you know, I prosecute police officers. I just come out of Baltimore.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You're not addressing the issue. The issue is --

MUHAMMED: I told that you they kids, first of all. Did you hear what I said? They're kids. First of all, the super hero had no reason to run up. He do what he done.

DAVID WEBB, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm trying to take this segment seriously, Sean. I'm finding it hard to take you seriously in a discussion on this.

MUHAMMED: First of all --

WEBB: How about you let me speak?

MUHAMMED: You asked me a question. Do you want flow finish or not?

Or are you going to cut me off?

WEBB: Go ahead.

WEBB: I was told when the apostle said that when he was a child did he childish things. The officer evidently wasn't prepared for what he was doing. First of all, I've been in law enforcement over 40 years. I'm a specialist. Now, there is no way as a black man I would have ran up on those kids and did what he done. It's wrong.

HANNITY: Let's let David respond.

WEBB: The last thing he said is what matters here, Sean. The fact is that whether you agree or disagree with the officer's actions, which, as we talked about, should be looked into. When you have got someone in your periphery and you don't know what's going on and they're on that side, it doesn't matter whether they're black, white, young, old. You know that you have something behind you. That's a human reaction.

HANNITY: And not just behind you. They're within two feet.

WEBB: The point I'm trying to make is this is a human reaction. On top of that you have an office we are a weapon, which means the officer is charged with maintaining control of his weapon. So we can have this specious debate, these specious arguments. But the reality is he did, he drew his weapon, OK, you can look at that. He didn't point, and he readied his weapons, and he went back to what he was doing.

By the way, the other officers followed those kids. So there were other people making judgments. They decided they needed to find out what was going on

MUHAMMED: No, wrong, wrong. You chased those children around that tree. He chased those children around that tree. He chased them. Look at the video good. He pursued those children.

(CROSSTALK)

WEBB: Here we go. Two other officers come up. He says something now. Now the other officers run after the other kids. That's what I'm talking about. It means they were following up, which is what they're supposed to do. That's their job. If you've been in law enforcement, then you understand that your job is also to protect the community. If you have a potential threat --

HANNITY: Nobody died. Nobody was shot. Nobody was injured.

WEBB: Right.

MUHAMMED: Yes it was. Those children was injured. Those children are scarred for life.

(CROSSTALK)

MUHAMMED: The good ship Jesus. There's no way you abuse authority with a child and do what he did.

WEBB: Let me tell you something, those kids are not necessarily scarred for life. And what you do --

MUHAMMED: Let me come to your house. Let me chase your children with a gun. Let me sit on your daughter's back. See how you like it.

HANNITY: OK, real quick. We've got to go.

WEBB: The problem we have here is in all this discussion around this case we have not heard from the parents or other children there. There is a responsibility by the community, by the police department. Where are those parents of those kids? Why were 14-year-olds involved in this kind of situation?

HANNITY: We have to leave it there. Thank you both.

Coming up next tonight right here on "Hannity."

MARILYN MOSBY, BALTIMORE CITY STATE'S ATTORNEY: I'm not going to comment on that. I come from five generations of police officers. That's absurd.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right, Griff Jenkins appears to have gotten under the skin of Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby. A cop from that city will be here next to tell us how low the morale is in the police force.

And also later tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I kind of roll my eyes at Jerry Seinfeld. He's

a billionaire. I don't feel sorry for him if people don't laugh hard enough at his jokes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Wow. Liberals are just lashing out at Jerry Seinfeld. Why?

He dared to question how PC this country has become. That and much more

straight ahead.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby angrily shot down a question from "On The Record's" Griff Jenkins yesterday when he asked her for reaction to some Baltimore cops saying that she doesn't support them.

MOSBY: I come from five generations of police officers. That's absurd. Of course I have -- I work with the police department. We rely on the police department to get these violent repeat offenders off our streets. That's absurd.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: A FOX affiliate reporter also attempted to ask Mosby a question. Here's that response.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MOSBY: What I've been very clear about is that I'm not going to litigate this case in the media. I'll litigate in the courtroom.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, really? That's interesting since it was just a little over a month ago when Mosby actually took advantage of being in front of the media to proclaim that she'd seek justice for Freddie Gray. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MOSBY: To those that are angry, hurt, or have their own experiences of injustice at the hands of police officers, I urge to you channel the energy peacefully as we prosecute this case. I have heard your calls for no justice, no peace. However, your peace is sincerely needed as I work to deliver justice on behalf of Freddie Gray.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here now with reaction is a current Baltimore city police officer. He is choosing to keep his name and identity hidden. Sir, welcome back to the program. Thank you for being with us.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thanks for having me, Sean.

HANNITY: OK, this is really important. What is the feeling among rank and file, and tell me what percentage of officers feel that way, to Marilyn Mosby and what she has done here?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We heard her comment that she has a close relationship with the police department. I just shake my head and say you have to just wonder if she's living in west Baltimore or the moon, because the moment she stepped into office, the relationship with the department was bad as it was, has only gotten 50 times worse since she unjustly indicted these officers.

HANNITY: Yes. First I think it's important for our audience to know, if your identity was known, what would be the consequences served for you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There would be, you know, administrative repercussions. I could be fired, you know, worst-case scenario.

HANNITY: A number of police officers that have spoken, hidden as you are tonight. Has there been a search to find out who you are?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Not that I know of. But you know, people ask, but, you know, that's about it.

HANNITY: What was your reaction to Griff Jenkins' question about her not supporting the police and the rank and file believing they do not -- that she does not have their back in light of report that came out yesterday, the note that she was asking police to go into the exact area and do the job that they were doing in the case of Freddie Gray.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: First of all, five generations, wow. Just to think about that on its own. Three weeks prior to Freddie Gray being stopped she is specifically asking enforcement at the exact intersection where Freddie Gray was initially spotted. And not to disclose that during any of this is a travesty.

HANNITY: What about the cops that are indicted? Have you had contact with them? Have you spoken with them?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, sir.

HANNITY: What do they say?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They're just waiting to get their opportunity to come to court. They're looking forward to being able to present their case. They're looking forward to being vindicated in this entire mess.

You know, and I think, God willing, they will be. But it just might take a little time.

HANNITY: Mosby will not release the autopsy report. It is available.

Do you have any knowledge as to what is in that report?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The autopsy report will be made available in discovery to the defense attorneys. I can only imagine that there's information in there relative to some of the injuries that would raise questions about this being ruled a homicide.

HANNITY: And so you think it might be exculpatory for the six officers, that it would be very telling? Do you know that for a fact?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I know that for a fact that I think once the autopsy report is release asked gone through by another set of eyes outside of the office of the medical examiner, that there will be serious questions raised about the manner of death of Freddie Gray and how it was in fact ruled a homicide.

HANNITY: Let me ask you a last question. There has been a 40-year high in murders in Baltimore and a 56 percent reduction in the month of May as it relates to arrests by officers. Is that going to continue? Are police officers now reactive and not proactive as they once were?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I can imagine it will probably continue for quite a while. You can almost put, just thinking about it, the actions of Ms.

Mosby have caused this incredible spike in crime. You know, 40 additional mothers are having to wonder why either sons or daughters were murdered.

It is all relative to the injustice bestowed upon the police. How can you go out and do your job when you don't have the back of your mayor and state's attorney?

HANNITY: We appreciate -- by the way, cops do have First Amendment rights. We do appreciate you taking time to tell that story. Thank you for being with us, sir.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you, Sean.

And coming up next tonight right here on Hannity.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Stop being lazy and write some smart, funny jokes. How about that?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Right. Well, there is that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think it is so cheap and easy to be able to insult people who are socially marginalized.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The left is just lashing out at Jerry Seinfeld because he dared to challenge how PC this country has now become.



BOB COSTAS: Awarding the Arthur Ashe Award to Caitlyn Jenner is just a crass exploitation play.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Wow. Bob Costas questions ESPN's decision to give Caitlyn Jenner a courage award. We'll check in with Ainsley Earhardt and Tammy Bruce. That's all straight ahead.



JERRY SEINFELD: I can imagine a time, and this is a serious thing, I could imagine a time when people say, well, that's offensive to suggest that a gay person moves their hands in a flourishing motion and you now need to apologize. I mean, there's a creepy PC thing out there that really bothers me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That was Jerry Seinfeld lashing out. Has the country become way too PC these days? And liberal, not surprisingly, they were quick to jump on Seinfeld's very honest comments. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I kind of roll my eyes at Jerry Seinfeld.

He's a billionaire. I don't feel sorry for him if people don't laugh hard enough at his jokes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Boohoo, Jerry Seinfeld. How about stop being lazy and write some smart, funny jokes? How about that?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Right. Well, there is that.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think it's so cheap and easy to be able to insult people who are socially marginalized. All right, then lose out on money just because you're afraid to be criticized because you can't come up with funny jokes that don't insult people.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If Jerry Seinfeld is banished from society, then I'll feel differently about it. But I'm sure he's fine.

NIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think he made $820 million in his career. So I bet his exile will be comfortable.

HANNITY: My head is exploding. I can't take this. Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Tammy Bruce and "Fox & Friends First" co-host Ainsley Earhardt. I am tired. I can't take it anymore. We can't. I can't -- I told a joke last night. What's an Irish seven course meal? You know what it is. You weren't watching. A six pack and a potato.

HANNITY: I can only say that because I'm Irish. We have gotten, this is so anal retentive it's ridiculous. Reaction?



TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, look, the left needs to have a sense of humor. They need to get over themselves. Seinfeld is one of the funniest men.

HANNITY: I know. They are very funny jokes.

BRUCE: And their ignorance, though, is clear. They have no idea what they're exposing about themselves. Comedy has also been used politically. It is the way to ridicule and mock the status quo. And that is what threatens the left so much. It tells people that you can think a different way, you can diminish the thing that tells you that they're going to lord it over you.

HANNITY: Is there anything that has offended you being a feminist?

You were once the former president of NOW. Is there anything that offends you?

BRUCE: Well, look. I think all kinds of things offend everybody every day. You then think about who is that person? People complaining about Seinfeld, that is offensive. It's also frightening. But then you get over it. Yu look and you put it into context because it's also not personal, and even what he was talking about in his joke.

HANNITY: Ainsley?

AINSLEY EARHARDT, FOX NEWS HOST: People are so sensitive, people are so defensive. I agree with you. We have to learn to loosen up, lighten up, and laugh a little bit. This all started when he was talking about not wanting to speak or do his comedy routine in colleges because they didn't get his humor. They're so PC.

HANNITY: Real quick, Caitlyn Jenner, Bruce Jenner, I don't know what is the proper term is.

EARHARDT: Caitlyn Jenner, yes.

HANNITY: His mother calls him Bruce, OK, so whatever. He's getting this Arthur Ashe Award for courage, and Bob Costas was upset about it.

What is your reaction to that?

EARHARDT: Many people do agree with Bob Costas because he says there are other candidates that better exemplify this award. We all watched that interview. I was crying when I watched that international. I feel very sorry for -- I felt sorry for Bruce Jenner. I'm glad that Bruce Jenner is not Caitlyn if that makes her happy because she was struggling so much.

However, I do think you've got Noah Galloway who is that Iraq vet who lost his arm fighting for our country, lost his leg as well.

HANNITY: Real quick I have to get reaction from Tammy.

BRUCE: This is like Barack Obama getting the Nobel Peace Prize.



HANNITY: Why do you say that?

BRUCE: There are so many -- you have to think of context when it comes to the other people, a young woman who is playing basketball with brain cancer who died. He should get an award for courage for coming out as Republican, because when you look at the international reaction.

HANNITY: You see Diane Sawyer's reaction over the interview?

BRUCE: This guy has been lauded and embraced. This has not been a tough framework. And, look, women go through something tough every day.

In this kind of an instance I think Jenner could also refuse the award for these reasons.

EARHARDT: I guarantee that he sees there are other people are more deserving. When you are a veteran and you have someone who died.

BRUCE: That would be a good move for Caitlyn to do.

HANNITY: Thank you both, good to see you. Thank you.

And coming up, Marco Rubio, his 24-foot, let's see, huge yacht,

luxurious speed boat? We need your help on that question coming up next.

HANNITY: Just right. Anyway, welcome back to "Hannity." It's time for today's "Question of the Day." Does the "New York Times" owe Senator Marco Rubio, 2016 presidential candidate, an apology? For me, yes, they do. Just go to Facebook.com/SeanHannity, Twitter @SeanHannity, let us know what you think.

That's all the time we have left this evening. We hope you'll set your DVR so you'll never miss an episode. We hate to miss you. Thanks for being with us. Back here tomorrow night.

