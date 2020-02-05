Republican lawmakers praise President Trump's State of the Union

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," February 4, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity." We begin tonight with a Fox News alert. What a night this has been. We have a fully loaded show. I begin tonight, I have seen a lot of State of the Unions over the years.

Tonight, perhaps, by far, the best I've ever seen. I am now in my 31st year on radio. My 24th year, I'm honored to work here at the Fox News Channel.

Tonight, every American should be proud of their country. We are now looking and observing a tale of two very different Americans. You always hear about choice elections. We are about to have one in 273 days.

On one side, you have the Democratic Party, the do-nothing Democrats. They have offered nothing but three years of hate, rage, never-ending witch- hunt, socialism, conspiracy theories, lies, slander, besmirchment, character assassination.

Now, it's the part of that wants to what? Nationalize everything? Even supporting infanticide and abortion after birth, as the Virginia governor told us.

On the other side, you saw the president tonight. He is pushing prosperity, freedom, security. And moments ago, he delivered the compelling, uplifting speech of his life. Highlighting America's groundbreaking successes over the past 365 days, really the last three years. Jobs in America booming. Income and America soaring, poverty in America is plummeting, prime is falling, confidence surging, the country is striving and we are highly respected all over the world.

Tonight was about American greatness. It includes brave men and women who make this country the single greatest place God ever gave man. And moments ago, the president honored the parents of Kayla Mueller, the U.S. aid worker who was murdered by ISIS.

He also honored tonight a little girl who received a new scholarship tonight to advance her life and her education. We met a general tonight who was one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. And we met a brave member of this country's border control, as well as the brother of a man killed by an illegal immigrant tonight.

And a special moment with the family of an American soldier serving abroad. It brought the house down. Take a look.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: But, Amy, there is one more thing tonight we have a very special surprise. I am thrilled to inform you that your husband is back from deployment. He is here with us tonight, and we couldn't keep him waiting any longer.

HANNITY: Well, that's shock and awe.

Now, despite all of these powerful moments, what did we see tonight? Democrats barely cracking a smile. I have no idea what Nancy Pelosi was doing. It almost looked like a "Saturday Night Live" skit for the entire speech. They are clearly living tonight in a very different alternative reality. Another America that I don't recognize. One full of nonstop, never-ending hatred rage and witch-hunts and conspiracy theories.

Look at your screen. Tonight, Pelosi trying so hard. Look how miserable she was. At the end of the president speech tonight, she ripped up her copy of the president's speech. And has just defended doing so. One of the most classless things ever done in the history of the State of the Union.

And all throughout the night, she could barely bring herself to stand up for the roaring economy or any of America's great achievements. Let's take a look.

D. TRUMP: The veteran's unemployment rate dropped to a record low. A record number of young Americans are now employed. Real median household income is now at the highest level ever recorded.

We will always protect patience with pre-existing conditions.

Drug overdose deaths declined for the first time in nearly 30 years.

HANNITY: Wow. Pretty powerful. Now, all throughout the night, we will be listening and we'll be showing the president's accomplishments that he talked about tonight. Accomplishments for we the American people. Pelosi didn't even stand for the little girl who received a scholarship.

Is that not something every American can agree on? Apparently not. Take a look.

D. TRUMP: An opportunity scholarship has become available. It's going to you and you will soon be heading to the school of your choice.

HANNITY: Remember when we were talking about Baltimore and we identified 13 high schools, all these liberal cities that have been run for decades by liberal Democrats. Thirteen high schools in Baltimore alone were not a single kid proficient in reading or math. Not one. We can't fail our kids like that. God bless that girl and good luck to her and her future.

And Nancy Pelosi barely even applauding any of the president's special guest. Imagine being a Democrat and having that much rage, that much hate, that much contempt in your heart. And, of course, Pelosi's Democratic colleagues were just as bad. Many of them, they wouldn't even cheer for the historic advancement when the president mentioned women in the workplace, 72 percent of the new jobs created for women in this country. Watch this. A tale of two Americas.

D. TRUMP: At last year, women filled 72 percent of all new jobs added.

HANNITY: I see a lot of women and white. That's not worth standing for?

Now, despite the unyielding rage from the Democrats, president -- well, he delivered a powerful optimistic, patriotic speech with real statistics and success behind it. Conservatism works. It's working now, and it's working for the American people. Take a look.

D. TRUMP: Jobs are booming. Incomes are soaring. Poverty is plummeting. Crime is falling. Confidence to surging. And our country is thriving and highly respected again.

This is a blue collar boom. Members of Congress, we must never forget that the only victories that matter in Washington are victories that deliver for the American people.

The people are the heart of our country. Their dreams are the soul of our country. And their love is what powers and sustains our country. We must always remember that our job is to put America first.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Public servants serving the people. Look at your screen. Since the president has taken office, our economy has generated over seven million new jobs. The unemployment is now the lowest in over half a century. The unemployment rates for African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian- Americans, have reached the lowest levels in history. We have a record number of young Americans that are now employed. African-American poverty has now declined to the lowest rate ever recorded.

A 70-year record low unemployment for women in this country. 72 percent of all new jobs added are going to women in the workforce. Veteran unemployment, that rate dropping, again, to a record low.

The unemployment rate for disabled Americans, a record low, all-time low. The unemployment rate for workers without a high school diploma is now at a record low. Seven million of our fellow Americans are off of food stamps. Ten million people have been lifted off of welfare.

The net worth of the bottom half of wage earners in America has increased by a whopping 47 percent. Low income workers in America have seen a 16 percent pay increase. Median household income is now at the highest level ever recorded, 12,000 new factories. Who said those jobs are not coming back? A booming stock market. That means America is winning. America has forgotten men and women are winning.

Tonight's speech was not just about the massive success of the Trump agenda. The president also, he took time along with the first lady, Melania Trump, and they gave a very special award to one of the single most influential important stoic voices this country has ever known. Let's take a look.

D. TRUMP: Here tonight is a special man. Beloved by millions of Americans who just received a stage four advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news. But what is good news is that he has the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh, thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country.

HANNITY: I thought the left celebrated the free open exchange of ideas and opinions. But apparently not conservative ones, and we pray for Rush Limbaugh tonight. He is a fighter. Well-deserved. My friend, Neal Boortz, called Rush the Babe Ruth of talk radio. He paved the way for all of us that do opinion and talk radio in the country.

There was a farced. He cleared the path. We all got to walk through an easier path because of him. Perhaps no one in modern history has advanced the cause of patriotism, free speech, love of country, love of the constitution of the United States, more than Rush. Without Rush, well, nothing I do here would be possible. That path that he forged for all of us in the conservative movement all over America and fought each and every single day to make this a more perfect union.

Everyone who has ever battled cancer, knows someone who has battled cancer, you do understand how difficult, how earthshattering this diagnosis could be.

You know, some of the same politicians that have -- well, they go on controversial shows like (INAUDIBLE) just passed away or Howard Stern. He goes on his show. He said controversial things. We ought to celebrate freedom of speech whether you agree or disagree. But we are blessed to live in a country that, thank God, we have the greatest, the best scientists, doctors, and health care professionals anywhere in the world.

And Rush is blessed with a wonderful family, a deep, unyielding faith, belief in God. We all pray for his speedy recovery tonight. And coming up, we'll have more of that powerful moment.

But we also have full reaction tonight, analysis, to the president's address from Senator Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Ivanka Trump, so much more.

We also have a lot of other big breaking news to cover today, and we will start with what is known as the dumpster fire of the Iowa democratic caucus. The Trump campaign called it the "Sloppiest train wreck in history." That's probably an understatement. It has been more than 24 hours since the votes took place. We still do not have the full results. And for the better part of the day, we didn't have any results at all. Nothing.

Democratic Party blaming it on a coding error in its election software and problems with its backup system. Wow. It kind of reminds me of their promises of ObamaCare, keep your doctor, keep your plan on average, save $2,500 a year. Millions lost their doctors, millions lost their plan. We all pay almost 200 percent more. We didn't save anything. And almost 40 percent of Americans only have one option on ObamaCare exchange.

That's the promise of the left. Same people that have destroyed one big city in this country after another. They want to control your health care, they want to control your businesses, now, they want to nationalize the entire energy sector, the light bulb of the world's economy. And they can't even count a few thousand votes in the state of Iowa. I don't trust them. It's pathetic.

And tonight, it is clear, and it's -- actually, not clear, why a huge percentage of the vote is MIA. We have no idea what really happened. One thing we can tell you in that certain, Bernie Sanders, his supporters, well, it looks like they are after Bernie again.

It seem like we were an island here when poor Donna Brazile had to call Bernie Sanders as we told you last night and say, yes, they stack the deck against you. They rigged it. They're rigging it again, likely Iowa frontrunner, could have been robbed. Nobody will know.

Quid pro quo Joe. He's been given ample cover for what looks like a pathetic fourth place finish, a disaster for him. This comes on the heels of more panicked attempts by the DNC officials. Well, they want to change the rules again because they think Bernie has a shot at winning.

Look at this political report that came out yesterday. Some have discussed, changing the rules to give the super delegates more power. They want the votes to count like they did in Hillary's 2016 election.

Recently, the party rewrote the big qualifications. Well, Biden's falling apart. So maybe it'll help Mike Bloomberg, in case we need him at some point.

By the way, he can buy his way onto the debate stage. Even Michael Moore is furious about that. This is 2016 on steroids all over again. History more than repeating itself. Remember, they cheated Bernie, and then they used the dirty Russian dossier that they leaked to the press, and then we found out that they took away one person's civil rights, Carter page, his civil liberties. Why? So they could back door and spy on a presidential campaign of Donald Trump then his transition team, and then deep into his presidency. All of that happened.

And the dirty Russian dossier? Hillary Clinton paid for, apparently Democrats didn't care about Russian interference, only if it was Donald Trump, which didn't happen. Or Ukrainian interference which we're told also happened as chronicled by the January 11th, 2017 political investigation and by a Ukrainian court.

That's right. A DNC operative going into the Ukrainian embassy to get dirt on Donald Trump and others. Nobody seem to care. Like they don't care about quid and pro and quo Joe. You're not getting the billion unless you fire the prosecutor, investigating my zero experience son being paid millions.

This continues, we are on the verge of a civil war within the Democratic Party. They will soon nominate a radical, devout, communist. Well, in the case of Bernie Sanders who actually honeymoon in the Soviet Union, you can't make this up or another radical socialist who will pretend to be a moderate in the general election and will inspire nobody.

Look at the enthusiasm gap now, despite essentially running uncontested. The president didn't need many people to show up in Iowa last night. But guess what, a massive amount of Iowa Republicans turned out to caucus for President Trump. Look at these reports. It was the most ever for a sitting president.

And meanwhile, Democratic numbers, they're way down from the Obama years. As one article put it, Democrats were counting on Barack Obama levels of enthusiasm. And they got Hillary Clinton numbers instead. And a friendly reminder, Hillary lost the state of Iowa and lost the election.

And in fast forward to today, and now it's important to ask yourself, and this is for every election. Are you better off than you were four years ago? Look at your screen. Perhaps, you'll find the answer there, because I think the answer is pretty clear.

On every single promise that the president make it, that the president keep it. By the way, these polls are now reflecting the president's tremendous success.

Look at the Gallup poll out today, showing that the president's approval numbers are at an all-time high. According to the same poll, Americans confidence in the economy is higher than at any point in the past two decades. National satisfaction is the highest in nearly 15 years.

In fact, it is the highest economic approval rating not only for Donald Trump, but for any president since George W. Bush enjoyed the stratospheric job approval ratings in the first few months after the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks.

And that's not all. Look at this new poll. The president's approval rating is above 50 percent and expanding base of minority and suburban voters. Surprise, surprise, it looks like the president's accomplishments are paying off and Democrats three plus years of doing nothing, absolutely nothing except conspiracy theories lies, hoaxes, and witch-hunts, are not particularly doing well for them.

And tomorrow the latest insane charade will officially be over. Thank God. The president will be acquitted with the even possible bipartisan support.

Even moderate Republican, Susan Collins, she made a compelling case why she is voting no on both articles of impeachment too. She is moaning to acquit. And you, the American people, and 273 days, you will be the ultimate jury. You will render the final verdict and you have the ability and the opportunity to once again shock the world.

Joining us now with his reaction, Texas senator, Ted Cruz. Senator, I can't really describe it any better than saying wow. You got one America, principles you and I have believed in our entire lives, conservatism, ending burdensome regulation, lower taxes, energy independence, conservative justices, securing our borders, fair trade deals. All of it. We don't -- you know, taking out terrorists, they couldn't even stand for that tonight, Senator.

SEN. TED CRUZ, R-TEXAS: Well, Sean, I thought it was a terrific speech. I thought the president gave the single best speech I've ever seen him give. It was powerful, it was positive, it was uplifting, it was forward-looking.

And it focused on the real successes for the American people. And the contrast, as you said, Congressional Democrats. I thought the performance was stunning. You know, over the last three years, we've seen Congressional Democrats getting worse and worse and worse at a State of the Union Addresses, but this is the worst I've ever seen.

They wouldn't applaud for record low unemployment. They wouldn't record for record low African-American unemployment. They wouldn't applaud for record low Hispanic unemployment. They wouldn't applaud for women. They wouldn't applaud for 12,000 new factories in the United States and a blue-collar boom. And I'll tell you the moment that actually I thought was the saddest and most revealing early in the speech, at least.

When the president talked about seven million people coming off of food stamps, there were Congressional Democrats who hissed, who audibly hissed. Now, think about what that reveals, that they are rooting for Americans in poverty to be trapped independence. That's seven million people that have gotten jobs that are providing for those kids, the single moms that have the pride of putting food on the table.

And the Democrats are hissing, and it culminated in the moment at the end when Nancy Pelosi ripped that speech. It was disgraceful. It was disgusting. I was sitting 50 feet away from her and it made me angry because what she showed, and what Congressional Democrats showed, was contempt for America. That they won't root for the American people. And they want show even the barest modicum of respect for the president of the United States.

I thought the president did fantastic. And I think Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats were disgraceful tonight.

HANNITY: Yes. You know, it was an interesting moment, Senator. I know you didn't see it as I saw it on T.V. The president talks about all these new jobs for women. And I saw a lot of women in white in the chamber tonight. And they just sat on their hands. I'm like, OK. I would think that would be something you want.

CRUZ: Stone cold silence.

HANNITY: Or a scholarship for a young woman. Yes. A future.

CRUZ: And, you know, that little girl, that fourth-grade girl from Pennsylvania who wants to go to a school, who wants hope. And the Democrats message is that that child is going to remain trapped. You know, the president called for Congress to pass my legislation, my school choice legislation that is $10 billion a year. Hundred billion dollars over 10 years in federal tax credits for contributions to scholarship granting organizations to give that little girl and a million kids across the America hope and school choice and vocational training. And the Democrats sat and glared.

You know, that's not right. And I got to say what we saw tonight is really the manifestation of hatred. Today's Democratic Party the only sentiment they have is they hate Donald Trump. You could see it as Pelosi ripped those pages and that hatred consumes any other sentiment they might have. It was really -- I was sad for America watching it because it's not good for our country to see that vicious hatred manifested it in half a Congress.

HANNITY: If we can't stand for a scholarship. If we can't agree on that, we've got a problem. You know, you say that, Senator, and I'm listening to you very closely, and I will tell you. You know, when you get moments. It's not just President Trump they hate. You saw those on CNN with Don Lemon there or they're snickering. Why all them there, you know, what them lines on the map? They're mocking smelly, Walmart shoppers. I like Walmart. Walmart you get great deals.

CRUZ: Yes.

HANNITY: Trump supporters or irremediable deplorables or better Americans clinging to God, I'm guilty, our constitution guilty, our bibles and our religion guilty, guilty, guilty as charged.

And I think these moments reveal how they really feel about we the people. And it's not flattering. They don't like us, it seems.

CRUZ: Well, and when the president introduced each of the guests in the gallery, there was one powerful moment after another after another. He started early on with the African-American gentleman from Ohio who had been homeless, who had been able to get a job at an opportunity zone which we passed through Congress encouraging development in low income neighborhoods and in predominantly minority neighborhoods where people were struggling.

And to watch the Democrats, it's bizarre because most of those neighborhoods are represented by those Democrats, and they're glaring, they angry to see somebody getting a job. Get off of addiction, getting a home, providing for their family. You know, we ought to be able to come together and say people achieving a better life, their incomes rising.

You know, when the president talked about how the Americans with the lowest incomes are seeing the biggest increases in their wages and the money they're bringing home to their families, everyone in Congress ought to stand and applaud for that.

You know, look, when the president honored Rush Limbaugh. Rush is a friend of yours, a friend of mine. He's an extraordinary hero. He is a patriot. It's been heartbreaking the news of stage four cancer, and I can tell you, my mom is a two-time cancer survivor. My prayer, prayers, I know your prayers, and Americans across the country are praying for Rush. And yet, Democrats, you couldn't see one hint of compassion, one hint of humanity. Instead, it was us versus them.

And Rush -- and even more so, the American people that Don Lemon and all the others were making fun of, they view as the enemy. That's unfortunate.

We shouldn't see someone who disagrees with us as the enemy. We ought to be rooting for America. And what I saw tonight was a bunch of Congressional Democrats who refuse to root for America.

HANNITY: Senator, thank you. We appreciate you being on, as always. Senator Ted Cruz.

By the way, in just a few short hours, Democrats' latest with-hunt, it is officially -- will be officially over. Now, just when you thought it couldn't get more bizarre, you have the compromised, corrupt, congenital liar himself, Adam Schiff. I've been telling you, he's losing it. Going off to deep bed. He's now pushing a new bizarre conspiracy theory that the president might offer Alaska to the Russians. Or move to Mar-a-Lago and let Jared Kushner be the de facto president with the power to start wars. Hannity, you must be making this up. No, I'm not. Take a look for yourself.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF.: If abuse of power is impeachable, even though it is clear the founders can sit at the highest of all high crimes and misdemeanors, but if it were not impeachable then a whole range of utterly unacceptable conduct and the president would now be beyond reach. Trump could offer Alaska to the Russians in exchange for support in the next election or decide to move to Mar-a-Lago permanently and let Jared Kushner run the country, delegating to him the decision whether to go to war.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: This guy lost his mind. He really needs help. This is not a sane person. And by the way, it is shocking that he used to be a federal prosecutor. There is a professor -- Washington law professor, Georgetown law professor now slamming his character.

And by the way, saying we need to go back and look at any case he's ever been involved in, because his never-ending conspiracy theories of witch- hunt actually cast doubt on any case he ever worked on or handled as a prosecutor. That is somebody that is quite unhinged, the continental liar. And that's the guy they put forward to lead their Schumer-Schiff sham impeachment show.

And meanwhile earlier tonight, two democratic congresswomen also deeply impacted by their derangement syndrome, just could not bring themselves to sit and listen to the president speech. Yes, both Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the real speaker of the House and Congresswoman Presley, boycotted the State of the Union. They were miss sorely.

Actually, Ocasio-Cortez spent the night sulking on Instagram. Meanwhile, Senator Lindsey Graham twitted quote, "I can't blame AOC for boycotting the State of the Union. It must be painful for a committed socialist to hear the record of accomplishments regarding economic growth and prosperity we have achieved under President Trump. We will scroll them again as we speak."

Joining us now with reactions. South Carolina senator, Lindsey Graham.

I actually retweeted you because you're on a roll today. You had your talk show game on just like when you said B.S. on the show twice. I was very proud of you. I wish I could do it. I have to deal with, you know, six weeks of getting beat up.

But we are watching something historic unfold. And that's our country succeeding. That's one America. And on the other side.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: Yes, a compelling narrative that every American from every walk of life is doing better economically. Our military is strong since Reagan. I've never seen it this strong. Tariffs are dead that deserved to be dead. And when that soldier came to see his wife and his two kids, I just lost it.

So President Trump is well on his way to getting reelected. And AOC probably is glad she didn't come because if you're a committed socialist, this speech was a speech from hell. Because it talked about freedom, the power of the individual versus the power of the government. It taught about prosperity for all best achieved through economic growth, lower taxes, less regulation. This is a speech a socialist could not stand.

And to Speaker Pelosi, you can tear up the speech but you can't tear up the accomplishments, and that's what this race is going to be about in 2020.

HANNITY: That's a powerful line. You know, as I -- as I looked through all of this, and you are -- you had a career moment, rightly so in the Kavanaugh case. We know how hard you work to get the truth out and the double standard and breathtaking hypocrisy. There's a lot of winning going on that will scroll that again now, if we can put that up, the success of the president.

But there's also a lot of losers. Winners and losers, I would say here. And I would venture, you had a pretty good guess to that.

GRAHAM: Yes. Well, we're going to acquit the president tomorrow in a bipartisan fashion, this has been a sham of an impeachment. But I think the American people are going to win when we acquit because they can vote for this good man again. Who in their right mind would fire Donald Trump after this accomplishments in his first term?

But we did lose months of time to do things on behalf of the American people through impeachment and the process in the House. The biggest winner is Mitch McConnell. He kicked Schumer's yet again. He did in Kavanaugh, and now he's done it in impeachment.

But the biggest winner of all, by far, is President Trump, because he comes out of this thing stronger, he's got more support today than he did before impeachment. And he's well on his way, I think, to getting a second term.

And Pelosi is a major loser. She's lost the speakership to AOC, Tlaib, and the Squad. And let me tell you, Schiff is actually a winner because he's going to be the heir apparent to Dianne Feinstein, and that tells you how screwed up California politics is.

HANNITY: You know, Nancy Pelosi says I tore it up. I was trying to find one page with truth on it and I couldn't. Why -- it is so petty. They couldn't stand for a -- they couldn't stand for a young woman getting a scholarship. Women -- job creation. Yes, go ahead.

GRAHAM: I want to make a challenge to Nancy Pelosi: give me facts, to dispute what the President said about economic growth among all sectors of society, for women, for African-Americans, for Hispanics, for low income earners. Don't tear up the speech. Tell me where it's wrong. And you know why Trump's going to win? The speech is absolutely the truth, and the best is yet to come.

HANNITY: Senator, if you get me that turnip speech. I'll donate 25-grand in your favorite charity, and I'm going to -- I have --

GRAHAM: It should be to the campaign.

HANNITY: OK, exactly!

GRAHAM: OK.

HANNITY: Senator Lindsey Graham, South Carolina, thank you for being with us tonight. Now, tonight, the president spread a message of optimism of it the Democrats endless partisan never-ending witch hunts. Now, Pelosi caught -- look at this, look at this, ripping up the hard copy of the President's speech. I want to buy that. Anyone has it. I'll pay for it. As I said earlier, one of the most classless things I have ever seen ever at a State of the Union. And I've been doing this a long time. And after Pelosi is asked, why did you do it? Well, it's pretty disgusting answer. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Madam Speaker.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: Because it was (INAUDIBLE) thing to do considering --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with reaction, Republican Congressman Jim Jordan, Devin Nunez, Mark Meadows and Matt Gaetz. See these four guys right here? This is the heart of, of fighting within the House of Representatives. Devin Nunez was right. Jim Jordan was right. Mark Meadows is right. And Matt Gaetz is almost always right, occasionally says things that get them in trouble but we like him.

You know, Devin, I'd listened to -- we just played Adam Schiff, we just see Nancy Pelosi doing her thing, we see the Democrats sit on their hands and they couldn't applaud a single thing that you would think everyone would agree on. And that I remember you're right, and you told the American people the truth when you came out with your report. Adam Schiff, we now know knew the truth and purposely lied.

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: Well, a couple things, Sean, I actually tried to go up and get that speech, so Lindsey Graham would have owed me 25,000 or you or whoever it was that promised 25,000 but it was gone. I really didn't try to find it. Secondly, when you look at what Adam Schiff has been saying, for the last three and a half years, I'm just so happy that the United States Senate gets to deal with him.

They've got to meet him and be introduced to him for the last couple weeks during the trial, and tomorrow, we'll finally come in into the story time. However, it's going to start back up in the House, next week, you can you can be sure of that.

HANNITY: Oh, we're going to we're going to go through more of this, ss that what you're saying? Here we go again.

NUNES: I can't -- how does he going to stop? He hasn't stopped for three and a half years.

HANNITY: You know, and I guess Jim Jordan, the facts, the four facts that never changed, not one single time. Don't matter. That was the winning argument and you said it again and again.

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OHIO: Yes, nobody cares what Schiff says now he can make all his comparisons, talk about Alaska, talk about whatever. He's the same guy who said that Devin Nunes was inaccurate when he was, he's the same guy that said you can trust the FISA process. He's the same guy who said I haven't heard from the whistleblower, we're going to hear from the whistleblower at some point, and our staff hasn't met with him. So, he said all kinds of false things.

I think the American people quit listening a long time ago. But what they got to hear tonight from the President, the President didn't just tell us how great our country is. He showed us how great our country is. But that little 2-year-old girl who was born at 21 weeks, all the way up to the to the guy who was 100-year-old Tuskegee Airmen and all the Americans in between Rush Limbaugh that military family, he showed us what makes America such a great place. And Adam Schiff's lies will never change that fundamental fact.

HANNITY: You know, Congressman Mark Meadows, I -- I've been at this a long time, 31 years in radio, 24 years I've been blessed to be here at Fox, seen a lot of State of the Unions. Since I'm a teenager, I'm addicted to politics, I don't know why. My parents used to yell at me to turn the radio off, because I was listening to late night the origins of beginning of talk radio. And I will tell you, I've never seen a more compelling case. Are you better off than you were four years ago? Here's the list. It's pretty significant.

REP. MARK MEADOWS, R-N.C.: Yes, it's, it's a significant accomplishment. When you look at what we, we can celebrate. But you know, it's interesting tonight, we saw Nancy Pelosi ripping up a speech, just like Adam Schiff, and Nancy Pelosi and others have been trying to rip apart America for the last three years. But Jim's exactly right, the President showed us what we're about.

From the greatest generation, we had a general there now tonight, a new general from the greatest generation that, that showed us back then during World War II, what it was like to be an American. Well, again, we got to see that from two years of age to 100 years of age, and in between what is important, and we can celebrate that. And I think across the country, no one will ever doubt that this was the best State of the Union Address that has been ever given in that chamber tonight.

HANNITY: I thought it was. And I've covered this president a lot. I've been on the road. I've done town halls with him. I've -- we've carried the speeches here, his, his, his rally speeches. I think was the best speech he's ever given in his life tonight by far. This, this was -- this was a list of accomplishments. Matt Gaetz, I am not as good a list giver as Jim Jordan. I'm trying. I'm working on it. But Biden-Obama gave us 13 million more Americans on food stamps after years, they gave us eight million more in poverty.

They gave us the lowest labor participation rate since the 70s. The worst recovery since the 40s. And they took on more debt than on 43 presidents perform combined. I'll put the eight million new jobs at Donald Trump and the eight million fewer people on food stamps up against that eight year record any day of the week.

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.: Well, and this wasn't just a celebration of the greatness of our country, though it was that. It was a comparison of two different worldviews. The free market, free people, America First approach that the President has put into place, really improving quality of life for people in every aspect of life against the America last apologetic, big government, anti-freedom approach that Barack Obama used that had create stagnation throughout our country. When you look at the last few days, it's really been a remarkable run for the President. Historic turnout in the Iowa caucuses nailing the State of the Union and tomorrow Donald Trump will be acquitted in the United States Senate. I'd say that's a heck of a run.

HANNITY: I think it's a (INAUDIBLE). By the way, we do give -- we put the four boxes up and you can keep up the big accomplishments to all four of us do give Matt a hard time but we're really admirers of Matt Gaetz. I want to be very clear, Matt.

GAETZ: Thank you. Thank you, Sean.

HANNITY: We, we -- everyone on the show. OK. So, with all of these accomplishments, I would say that we, we now have in 273 days, we have a case to be made. Where does this end, Devon Nunez? How big -- how important is how the Democrats have acted? I can't name an accomplishment except they hate Trump versus the President's real list of accomplishments. How does that play out in 273 days with the ultimate jury? The American people?

NUNES: It's almost as if that, it's almost as if the president knew that Pelosi was going to rip up his speech to shreds because he actually talked about planting millions of trees. So, it was an amazing speech in that sense. But I would say that, that the list of accomplishments that the President listed off in that speech was so powerful that he only has to run on his records. And I think the American people know that Nancy Pelosi is going to try to stop him at every step of the way the rest of this election, so it's going to be very difficult for us to pass anything because they don't want anything passed.

HANNITY: Jim Jordan, I agree with all of that, and I think Devin is dead on accurate here. I just, you know, I look at the record, I think it's going to be hard to beat that record.

JORDAN: No, no, because he's doing what he said he would do. This job is real basic: do what you told the people you're going to do. This President has done that and done it better than even indicated he was when he ran for the job.

HANNITY: And Mark Meadows, the American people, they've gotten -- this is what a disrupter iconoclastic president looks like, this is what draining the swamp looks like.

MEADOWS: They feel it in their pocket book, they've seen it work for them. We were just in Iowa. You can't deny the success of this president and his entire team on making sure that America is First. We can celebrate that and we're doing that tonight.

HANNITY: All right, thank you all, including Matt Gaetz. We like you, Matt. Thank you very much. All right, when we come back, exclusive interview Ivanka Trump. Also, more Rush Limbaugh tonight, incredible touching moment he got tonight, received tonight in that chamber, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Amazing moment straight ahead.

D. TRUMP: Our roaring economy has for the first time ever given many former prisoners the ability to get a great job and a fresh start. This second chance of life is made possible because we pass landmark criminal justice reform into law. Everybody said that criminal justice reform couldn't be done, but I got it done and the people in this room got it done.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right, joining us now: Advisor to the President, then also the First Daughter, Ivanka Trump is with us. Ivanka, thank you for being with us. I know you raced over. You were in the room.

IVANKA TRUMP, ADVISER TO THE PRESIDENT: Yes.

HANNITY: I've been describing tonight what is a tale of two Americas, a list of accomplishments. We have been scrolling the list all through the show tonight. Versus I can't think of a single thing that Democrats do culminating when Nancy Pelosi ripping up the speech and just trying to justify it out pretty stunning -- a tale of two Americans. This is a choice election like I've never seen in my life.

I. TRUMP: Well, certainly the contrast and the choice stands out in, in stark relief, that really was an incredible opportunity for the President to look directly at the American people and share all the things that this administration has accomplished. Obviously, we see what's happening from an economic growth perspective and how his policies are lifting the lives of so many historically low unemployment across every single demographic, historically low unemployment for disabled Americans, historically low unemployment for African Americans, for Asian Americans. It is incredibly exciting.

And for us not to come together as a nation and celebrate, America's success is not forgivable. And I think that's why the viewers were watching today and realizing and celebrating alongside the president, alongside the rest of this country, what is happening because we have completely changed the trajectory of this country and the President is unabashed in being excited about it and celebrating it, and, and just being a cheerleader for American excellence. I think you saw that on display today.

HANNITY: You know, I'm watching Ivanka, the president saying the unemployment rate for women, lowest level in 70 years. Last year, women 72 percent of all new jobs. Record low unemployment: African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans, women in the workplace, youth unemployment. They don't stand for that.

They don't stand when, when a young woman gets a scholarship, they don't even stand -- I mean, I'm shocked with record low unemployment for our veterans. I can understand political differences, but there's certain things that I would think we all should cheer together as Americans. That didn't happen.

I. TRUMP: What, what motivates this president and what motivates all of us who work for him is the desire to uplift all Americans, which is why it was so important to start at the beginning of the speech, talking about how all Americans are benefiting from these policies, especially blue-collar Americans and those who had been left behind.

The fact that the average unemployment rate of this administration is lower than at any other time in history and are under any other presidency and then to go through and itemize everyone that's benefiting and, and it really is everyone. You mentioned women before, women now represent the majority of the American workforce.

And not only are our pro-growth policies and the macro policies, helping them thrive, but also the President has passed historic legislation around paid family leave recognizing the enormous cost of raising children giving parents the opportunity to send their children to, to the schools of their choice. So, it is really an exciting time to, to celebrate what is happening in this country, and I believe that most people are.

One of the statistics that on a personal level gets me the most excited about because the president really went around the country for four years talking about how he would leave no one behind, how he would be the warrior of the forgotten men and women of this nation.

The fact that all the new jobs created last year, 73 percent of them went to Americans that were marginalized, that were on the sidelines of the economy, not even those who were unemployed, completely on the sidelines. The fact that 10 million Americans have been lifted out of welfare, it is amazing and he wants that for all Americans.

HANNITY: All right, Ivanka, thank you. Amazing insights. Now, following the devastating news of his cancer diagnosis, stage-four lung cancer. America's Anchorman Rush Limbaugh was invited as one of the President's special guests at the State of the Union tonight, where he, in fact, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor a civilian can receive. Watch this.

D. TRUMP: In recognition of all that you have done for our nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and that you inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country's highest civilian honor: the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Then, of course, the First Lady will show that pending in on him and giving it to him joining us with reaction: former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, Sarah Sanders, Fox News Contributor Dan Bongino. Dan, I begin with you. This is personal for us. Because that path that he forged, opened up opportunities for all of us to give our opinions every single day, and it wasn't easy cutting the path that he's cut.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, you know, Sean, he was a trailblazer. And if whenever, you know, if it weren't for trailblazers, like Rush, you wouldn't see people like me here today. You know, I'll never forget being an 18-year-old just getting ready to go to college sitting in a pharmacy picking up one of Rush's books and I had known who he was, but hadn't really been into the talk radio scene back then.

And reading for the first time some facts and data that contrasted what I'd heard and liberal New York for my entire life. Rush literally changed my life. I doubt I'd be here today if it wasn't for him, and I just want to leave with this and tell you: You know, there are very few people who can exit stage left and Rush is going to fight this, I mean for his career. I know he'll fight this and say that the world is a demonstrably better place because of, because of them. Rush can say that. He should hold his head high. It was an honor to know him.

HANNITY: You know, Ari. I remember Mary Matalin one said that: How would we ever survived -- and by the way, married to James Carville, the Clinton years, but it's not just the Clinton years, it was also the George W. Bush years, and the Obama years, and now the Trump years. And I agree with Dan, we pray for his recovery. A viewpoint representing millions of us, you know, the irredeemable, deplorable smelly Walmart Trump supporters.

ARI FLEISCHER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: You know, he's conservatism's cleanup hitter. You know, when the bases are loaded, when you have men on base, who do you want to go to knock the men in and win the game? It's Rush Limbaugh. You know, when I was working in politics as a young man, if Rush Limbaugh mentioned an idea somebody was working on, it was huge for that idea. If he said the name of a candidate or a congressman or a senator, it was so significant.

And at the White House, if Rush would rally the troops to something that the President was doing. It meant the world to the president and meant the world to all of us at the White House because he can move people. That's what the cleanup hitter does. And that's what he did for conservatism and he still does it.

HANNITY: You know, my good friends, Sarah (INAUDIBLE), she's now retired from talk radio and I grew up listening to guys like Barry Farber, and Gray and, you know, Gene Burns, and Jerry Williams, and David (INAUDIBLE), and later Bob Grant, and you know, all controversial hosts. Talk Radio is quintessentially American. Freedom of speech. Stern. You know what they say what they think, and it makes us -- even Bill Maher who I've defended and I hate so many times and let him say what he wants to say. And, and, you know, I can't imagine in America we don't have that.

SARAH SANDERS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: It there's no doubt about it that Rush is one of the most influential and effective conservative voices in this generation. I mean, truly a remarkable person and not just for the path that he has forged for so many, and the voice that he has given to so many, but also all of the things that he does all fair. Let's not forget, he gives so much of his time, his money and his energy to causes across this country.

He has helped thousands of them Americans in so many different ways, through the things that he does off air as much as he does speaking up for people across this country on air, and truly just a remarkable person from a remarkable family. And I thought what the President did tonight to honor him was special and amazing and very well deserved.

HANNITY: And we all know, David Limbaugh, his brother, has been my agent, like three decades, Dan, and you know, I look at this, the great one, Mark Levin, I thought put a very well a lot of people don't know, the generosity, millions. I know that he's given away. And the fascinating thing is, he's actually shy. He, you know, in his own way. Mark is right about that.

BONGINO: Well, yes, you know, Sean, I know that applies to you, too. Although I know you'll never take credit for it either, and that's what's fascinating. People like Rush and you were frequently pilloried for being these evil conservatives. I've had the pleasure and distinct honor of I hope being able to call you all friends, and knowing what happens behind the scenes what you do.

HANNITY: You're a friend. All of you are my friends.

BONGINO: I appreciate that. Can I, can I say one more thing about Rush? And you know, I still listen to Rush, and what's incredible is, what 30 years he's been on the air? Gosh, I'm only 45 years, I don't know when -- I don't know the year without Rush Limbaugh. You know his show today is still as good as it was the first day, I heard it 20-plus years ago. Amazing!

HANNITY: I actually argue it's better, but I can't imagine -- we all pray for his recovery. Thank you all. When we come back breaking news of the Iowa caucus. Chaos continues straight ahead.

HANNITY: Fox News Alert, Democratic Iowa caucus has been a complete unmitigated disaster, a Schiff show, if you will. At this hour, the party still cannot seem to tally their votes and name a winner. Mike Tobin joins us live from Des Moines with the latest. We still don't have a winner, Mike, really?

MIKE TOBIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: We still, we still don't have a winner, but we have some movement with the numbers where it's 71 percent of precincts reporting now up from 62 percent earlier in the day. You still have Pete Buttigieg in the lead. Here's Mayor Buttigieg.

PETE BUTTIGIEG, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: That fact, represents an astonishing victory for this campaign, this candidacy and this vision that you all have been a part of.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TOBIN: And a close second is Senator Bernie Sanders. He remarked that in New Hampshire, they know how to count votes. Now, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party says if it's due to a phone app malfunctioning that caused the votes to go bad or the tallies to go bad, but it's all backed up on paper. He apologized and promised the vote will be accurate going forward.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The reporting of the results and circumstances surrounding the 2020 Iowa Democratic Party caucuses were unacceptable. As chair of the party, I apologize deeply for this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TOBIN: Iowa Republicans told their Democratic counterparts take all their time and all the they need to make it accurate. Sean, back to you.

HANNITY: Mike, thank you. As the president said tonight, the best is yet to come with the big show tomorrow night. Let not your heart be troubled. Here is Laura.

