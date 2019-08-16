Report: Epstein autopsy finds multiple broken bones in neck

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," August 15, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, HOST: Hello everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Emily Compagno, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00 in New York City and this is "The Five." A barrage of over 200 bullets flying for nearly eight hours in Philadelphia.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Shots fired at police inside the property. Give me SWAT, ASAP! Long guns, ASAP!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Please, send additional cars immediately. Send additional cars!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: The high stakes standoff finally ending, but only after six cops were shot. The police chief saying it's a miracle none of them were killed. New footage showing the scene outside the house where a narcotics bust turned into a wild firefight.

In the chaos, two cops ended up getting trapped inside and were shot at for hours before eventually being rescued. We are also learning about the suspect's extensive criminal history. He has a rap sheet, 12 pages long with a litany of crimes including burglary, assault, illegal gun possession, and attempted murder.

The D.A. says the gunman should not have been on the streets. The tense scene sadly only made it harder for police by heckling crowds, one officer even being hit by an object.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

PERINO: Juan, yesterday as this news was breaking, you are one of the first people I wanted to hear from because you covered Philadelphia when you were a young journalist.

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: Yes. So, this was an area that I knew. It's, you know, near Temple University, near the Temple hospital at Hope. So ff you go up Broad Street you get eventually close this area. Broad Street is the main artery in the city of Philadelphia. Jesse, would know this for sure.

And so what you had here was the shutdown where you have an incredible shoot-out in a high population area. So there's a lot of risk involved that goes beyond the primary shoot-out. There are a lot of people. There was -- I read this morning there was a day care center for like 30 plus children right next door.

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So, this is the kind of thing that, you know, happens in a big city and you forget how difficult it is, not only for the police, but for the residence. He was the man -- the gunman was in the residential building, Dana. So, there are people who are trapped in the building who just live there and suddenly some guy is shooting through the floor.

PERINO: From a law enforcement angle, Emily, what have you thought about this? Obviously, he was somebody who now the D.A. says should not have been out on the streets.

EMILY COMPAGNO, HOST: A hundred percent and I think you don't need to come from a criminal justice background to see that rap sheet, and the criminal justice system totally failed everyone in that town. And thankfully, no one was killed, right.

And I think that this -- that footage of getting heckled by the crowd, that speaks to a larger data supported concept that our law enforcement agencies are being decimated. And we had a rise in agency -- we had a rise in police officers -- becoming police officers for 16 years.

And then in three years, we lost 23,000, and in recruitment and retention, all over the place. And I think that level of stress we are seeing in all aspects of it, and just yesterday, we lost an NYPD officer to suicide. And that is the ninth this year.

So, I think that all levels of our law enforcement obviously deserve only our utmost respect and gratitude, but also that we're seen in a very real way, way that has an impact on the communities who are less safe because of those ranks are stressed and they are now being decimated.

PERINO: Jesse, could you take a listen to Kamal Harris, she was on T.V. yesterday. We also have -- excuse me -- Senator Booker, both commenting on this issue last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: When will it stop, right? We need Congress to act. We do not lack for good ideas. We do not lack for tragedies. When elected, I'll give the United States Congress 100 days to pull their act together on this and put a bill on my desk for signature.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Often the voices you hear are calling for the kind of gun safety that I put in, sort of my very bold plan -- our police officers wanting it to happen because their lives are getting increasingly dangerous.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: I thought that was interesting, Jesse, because you have Senator Booker who was the mayor of Newark who has experienced violence and tried to address it. I thought Kamala Harris' answer was interesting, because she was a prosecutor and she didn't take the angle of basically saying that he shouldn't have been on the streets.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: And that's exactly true. To politicize this, while police officers are getting their wounds tended to and we don't know what's going on, it's totally reckless. How would gun control stop this at all? The guy is a felon. He's not even allowed to have a weapon. And the one charge he got for the federal beef, he'd scratched out the serial number to another gun.

So, it's not like he'd go to a licensed arms dealer in north Philadelphia and pass a background check. If you bend (ph) certain rifles, that's just going to make sure that guys that use them for sport can't use them. The bad guys are still going to get them.

But the law enforcement did a great job. It's the D.A. and it's the judge that totally fell flat on their face. If you have a guy with 30 charges in 10 years -- attempted murder, escaped from prison, drugs and weapons, and that's not even including his juvenile record.

And everything gets plowed down. He doesn't spend a lot of time. He gets probation and all that. You think, what are they doing there? And one of the reasons people are upset is because the new D.A., Larry Krasner, ha downgraded a lot of these hardcore charges.

He got $1.7 million from George Soros. He is a restorative justice kind of guy. And what kind of deals is he making with these judges where the guy gets like really no hard time? It's sickening and it's irresponsible. And arms charges, guys that do that have a very high rate of recidivism, almost as high as child molesters. If you do it once, you're probably going to do it again.

And the fact that these police officers were out there literally saving babies from a day care center, and then you have the community throwing things and heckling. It was totally, it was sad, that's what it was. It was sad. And you don't like to see that.

PERINO: The police chief today gave a press conference, Greg, and he was like so sincere and so measured and like quite a leader, and I thought, wow, that's like a public servant that you would really want to be.

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: You know, obviously, not all of Philadelphia is like this.

PERINO: I love Philly.

GUTFELD: I wouldn't go that far.

PERINO: I do.

GUTFELD: But I think we live in a time where the police continue to be portrayed in the media as interlopers in their own community. And here they are in their community, protecting the community from a madman who's been selling drugs in that community. That is a scourge of the community.

They should be going after that guy and not the people that are protecting them from that guy. And I'm really surprised that a hardened violent criminal is ignoring gun laws. Next you're going to tell me he doesn't own an alpaca.

But the story to your point, Emily, is about how useless it is to arrest people if you don't keep them in jail. That's what's that point. It's now a revolving door. And I think, you know, we talk about prison reform, prisons do serve a purpose. You put people away there that shouldn't be on the street, you know.

And the good news is, the good news is we put a lot of people in prison and violent crime has been going down decade by decade. And I know that --

PERINO: I did wonder about that.

GUTFELD: And I know that Joe Biden doesn't like to admit, you know, that he had a role in that, but he, you know, getting violent people off the street isn't a bad thing.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think violent crime is going down including in Philadelphia. I was curious about that today so I looked it up. The other thing to say is this guy is not, you know, El Chapo. He's not the drug cartel. He is not Tony Soprano. He is not some big mafia. This is a petty street criminal with a long rap sheet, right?

PERINO: Right.

WILLIAMS: And first of all, let me just say kudos to the police.

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: For their restraint because, you know, you can imagine the kind of tension and ager directed at somebody who has been shooting and in fact succeeded in shooting police. And they waited him out and they got him out of the building. So, I'm just so pleased, and hats off.

But I will say this, I'm amazed, Jesse, when people try to politicize the tragedy. You say politicize, I think they politicized it the other way against cities and politicians and to ignore calls for gun control in the aftermath of the big shootings.

WATTERS: Well, like I said, if you issue a gun-control law, there's no way that that would have kept that gun out of that criminal's hands. I think you can --

PERINO: Yes, hold on just one second. I'm just asking the control. We have President Trump, he's leaving the White House making a few remarks.

(BEGIN VIDEO)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: I think we're going to have a very long period of wealth and success. Other countries are doing very poorly. As you know, China is doing very, very poorly. The tariffs have really bitten into China. They haven't bitten into us at all except for the reporters who want to make it look that way, but they don't understand what's happening.

The tariffs, we've taken in close to $60 billion in tariff money, and the consumer has not paid for it. Now, at some point, they might have to pay something, but they understand that and who really understands that is our great farmer.

The farmers of this country really understand that they know we had to do something about China and we are doing something about China. With that being said, I think we are having very good discussions with China. They very much want to make a deal. We'll see what happens.

We had a deal and they decided not to make it. Now, I think that they would like to have had that opportunity again because I think they really would - - I think they really missed a great opportunity. I think they feel that they made a missed a great opportunity. But China very much wants to make a deal. We're talking to them. We'll see what happens. Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But why did you feel the need to get involved in the two congresswomen's trip to Israel?

TRUMP: Well, I'm only involved from the standpoint of they are very anti- Jewish and they are very anti-Israel. I think it's disgraceful the things they've said. You have lists of -- this isn't just a one line mistake.

What they've said about Israel and Jewish people is a horrible thing and they've become the face of the Democrat Party. So, I did absolutely put out a very strong statement. I think if you look at their language, if you look at what they've said, if I ever said it, it would be a horrible -- it would be a horrible month, to put it mildly.

So, the things that they've said, Omar Tlaib, what they've said is disgraceful. So I can't imagine why Israel would let them in, but if they want to let the men, they can, but I can't imagine why they would do it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you worry that a prolonged trade war with China would pitch the economy into a recession?

TRUMP: No. I think the longer the trade war goes on, the weaker China gets and the stronger we get. We're taking in massive amounts of money, billions and billions of dollars, Steve, as you know. And I think the longer it goes, the stronger we get.

I have a feeling it's going to go fairly short. I think it's going to be -- China has lost millions of jobs. You saw that reported today. Thousands of companies are closing in China. And I don't know, you know, maybe they want to do this for a year. They'd love to have somebody like Biden who doesn't know what he's doing.

I mean, I just put a clip where he said, "Oh, we want to build up China. We want to build up China." Well, they gave us a very strong China. China has taken out over $500 billion a year for many years from our country. And that's not going to happen anymore.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Sir, just --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How concerned are you -- let me just follow-up, sorry.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Sure, go ahead.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How concerned are you about a violent crackdown by the Chinese in Hong Kong?

TRUMP: Well, I am concerned. I wouldn't want to see a violent crackdown. I put a little bit of a memo out last night. He's a man I like a lot. I get along with him very well - President Xi. And I said that I would be willing to bet that if he sat down with the protesters, a group of representative protesters, I bet he'd work it out in 15 minutes. I bet he'd work it out very quickly.

I know it's not the kind of thing he does, but I think it wouldn't be a bad idea. I really believe that if he sat down, they have a ceratin little leadership pool. If he sat down with that leadership pool, I'll bet he'd work something out very quickly.

It really seems like things -- it could be worked out pretty easily.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did you speak with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the congresswomen coming?

TRUMP: I don't want to comment about who I spoke to, but I think my social media statement pretty well speaks for itself. I feel that they are so anti-Israel, so anti-Jewish. Again, if other people made that statement, there would have been hell to pay. So -- but I did speak to people over there, yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Sir, China has said that they want to retaliate, that they are going to retaliate because of the tariffs increase that you announced. What is your response to that?

TRUMP: Well, if they did retaliate, which I don't think they will do because we're talking to them and they're offering things that are very good. I don't think they'll retaliate, but if they did, we have the ultimate form of retaliation.

I think that they'd have very few jobs left in China because we'd be able to step it up. Just so you understand, I've been very mild about it. Very, very mild. There's a long way I can go, and somebody had to take on what was happening with China.

We can't allow China to take out of our country $507 billion every year, not including intellectual property theft and so many other things. So, we are having very good talks with China. I think things will happen, but we'll see.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If they do retaliate, will you want your team to meet with them in September as planned, or no?

TRUMP: Well, that's too -- I -- look, September, the meeting is still on, as I understand it. But I think, more importantly than September, we're talking by phone and we're having very productive talks. They would like to do something. I will tell you that.

And the talk we had a few days ago with my two representatives, nobody knew what was on that talk except for myself, China, and those two people. That was a very good conversation.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you want Jay Powell to cut interest rates some more?

TRUMP: Jay Powell should be cutting rates because every country all over the world is cutting and we want to stay, sort of, even. And I don't mind if we are higher -- we're better -- we're a better credit -- but we are way too high.

Jay Powell has made a big mistake. He raised them too fast, and he also quantitative tightened. He did quantitative tightening. That was a big mistake -- $50 billion a month. And it put us in a position, and interestingly, even with normalized interest rates, President Obama was paying nothing and we have a much better economy.

And you have to look at our economy, also, from the day after my election because we picked up tremendous steam the day after the election. That's not attributable to President Obama. They only did that because of us. So when somebody says from January 20th, it's not from January 20th. It's from November 9th, the day after the election. We picked up.

The fact that I won lifted our economy greatly. And if I didn't win, it would go down. And frankly, if, for some reason that happened in the 2020 election, you'll see this economy go down the tubes. I will tell you that right now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President, do you have any idea on when China is going to follow through on their egg (ph) purchases and crackdown on fentanyl?

TRUMP: They want to follow through very quickly. This was part of the conversation that we had. They had a special representative actually come over and talk to us -- different group -- and a message to me, a very strong message to me. They want to start doing that very quickly. I'll be honest, I'm not there yet.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did you -- did you tell Israel to --

TRUMP: It's not China. I'm not there yet. We'll see what happens. I do want to -- I really would like to see China in a humane way to solve the problem in Hong Kong -- humanely solve the problem in Hong Kong. And I think they could do it very quickly.

You know, I said yesterday, I really have a lot of confidence in President Xi. I know that if he sat down with their representatives, I have no doubt he would solve that problem quickly.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: In your conversations with people connected to Israel, did you encourage them to reject the congresswomen?

TRUMP: No, I don't encourage or discourage. I think that if Israel allowed them to come in for the normal reasons other than those reasons, I really believe that it would be a terrible thing for Israel. I think it would show a terrible sign.

They want to do boycotts. They've said horrible things about Jewish people. They've said horrible things about Israel and Israelis. I think it would be a terrible thing, frankly, for Israel to let these two people, who speak so badly about Israel, come in.

And they have become amazingly the face of the Democrats. The Democrats don't want to do anything to condemn them. If they were -- if this were 10 years ago or if this were may be a different time or a different people or whatever, they would be condemned for the things they've said.

They've said some of the worst things I've ever heard said about Israel. So how can Israel say, oh, welcome? I don't think it will be a good thing for Israel.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President, do you think that Steve King needs to resign?

TRUMP: I don't know the situation with Steve King. It looked like I read a statement that supposedly he made. I haven't been briefed on it, but certainly it wasn't a very good statement.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, you're going to go to the G7 pretty soon, and I think you are going to meet with Boris Johnson. Are you going to have some sort of declaration about the intent to seal a trade deal with him, with the Britons?

TRUMP: So, we're dealing with the U.K. on trade and a trade deal, and we're going to have a great deal made. I've been dealing with Boris Johnson. I just spoke to him yesterday. I'll speak to him again. He and I are very much aligned. We feel very good about each other.

I think we'll make a fantastic and big trade deal with the U.K. Actually, we should do much more business than we're doing with the U.K. You know, it's a -- they are probably -- I don't want to say our closest, because I don't want to insult other people, but certainly -- or countries -- but certainly they are one of our closest allies anywhere in the world.

We are going to have a fantastic relationship with the U.K. And we are going to have a great trade deal with U.K. And that's moving along rapidly.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Any other goals for the G7 sir?

TRUMP: I think just relationship. We'll see what happens. We have a lot of things to discuss, a lot of things to discuss.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is Corey going to announce tonight?

TRUMP: I don't know. Corey Lewandowski, I think would be terrific if he ran, but I don't know that he's going to run. I spoke to him about it a week ago. Frankly, I think it's something he'd like to do, but I don't know that he's going to do it. I think you'd be very good. He loves New Hampshire. He loves our country. If he did it, I think it would be very formidable.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What executive actions are you prepared to take on guns? Executive actions on guns.

TRUMP: We are going to look at that very closely and we are looking at the whole gun situation. I do want people to remember the words mental illness. These people are mentally ill and nobody talks about that. But these are mentally ill people.

And people have to start thinking about it. I think we have to start building institutions again because, you know, if you look at the 60s and 70s, so many of these institutions were closed. And the people were just allowed to go onto the streets. And that was a terrible thing for our country.

They closed them. Cities couldn't afford them, and they closed them. I mean, I can tell you, in New York, they closed a lot of them. And the people went out. They went out onto the streets and it's a terrible thing.

But a lot of our conversation has to do with the fact that we have to open up institutions. We can't let these people be on the street. So, we have a tremendous crowd in New Hampshire. It's all over the place. Everybody's saying, wow.

Our competitor has virtually no crowd. I don't know what that means. I assume that's a poll of some kind. But I think we are going to do very well in New Hampshire. New Hampshire should have been won last time except we had a lot of people come in at the last moment, which was a rather strange situation.

Thousands and thousands of people coming in from locations unknown, but I knew where the location was, but I think we are going to have -- I think we're going to have a tremendous success in New Hampshire. These are great people. And the relationship is very good.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you still plan to commute the sentence of Blagojevich?

TRUMP: We are looking at it. I feel very badly. I think it was very harshly sentenced, but we're looking at it very strongly. People feel very strongly about it. I floated it and I wanted to see where the Democrats stood, where the Republicans stood.

People feel very strongly about Rod Blagojevich and his sentence. He has been in there for seven and a half years. That's a long time. And what he did was terrible, but it's a long time. It's a long time.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you pushing Mitch McConnell on background checks?

TRUMP: I've been dealing with Mitch McConnell. He is a man who we have had tremendous success with judges and judicial appointments. We are going to be up to 179 federal judges within the next two months. Nobody would have believed that's possible. And that was because President Obama was unable to get them completed.

So, I inherited about 138 empty seats. Nobody can believe it. And we will have them almost all filled with tremendous judges and tremendously talented smart people. They will be filled within two months. So I have 179 judges and two Supreme Court justices. That's something that nobody would have ever thought possible. I want to think very much President Obama for that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But I was asking about background checks for gun owners, for gun purchasers.

TRUMP: Yes, we do. I have been speaking to Mitch about that. I've been speaking to everybody about it. And we don't want to see crazy people owning guns. But I also want to remember that mental illness is something that nobody wants to talk about.

These people are mentally ill and we have to study that also because, you know, it's them. They pull the trigger. The gun doesn't pull the trigger. They pull the trigger. So we have to look very seriously at mental illness and we are doing that at a level that hasn't been done before, OK?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (Inaudible) speaking with, Mr. President, besides the Senate Majority Leader and Pat Toomey? Is there anyone else who you're talking to?

TRUMP: Yes. I'm speaking to many Republicans. And I'll tell you, it's -- it's been pretty -- an amazing experience. They want to see something happen. And basically, it's very simple. They don't want to have insane people, dangerous people, really bad people having guns. Republicans agree with me on that, I think, you know, I would say pretty much uniformly.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you think this will be easy to do when the Senate comes back?

TRUMP: I'm afraid that if we came up with a good bill, I think the Democrats then might up it and then do things that can't be done and that the public wouldn't want done. I hope that wouldn't happen, but that's happened in the past. You understand.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you support universal background checks?

TRUMP: I support strong, meaningful background checks, where people that should not have guns, people that are insane, people that are mentally ill, people that are bad, bad people, like this guy in Philadelphia, who has been arrested numerous times, he's a bad guy -- where people like that would not have guns.

And frankly, people like that should be locked up. He shouldn't have even been on the streets. Thank you. Thank you very much.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did you talk to Xi directly? Was that who you talked to in China?

TRUMP: I will speak to him. We have a call scheduled soon, President Xi. We will be speaking to him very soon. I really believe he can work it out. I know him well. If he wants to, he can work that out in a very humane fashion. He can work something and everybody's happy. Thank you.

(END VIDEO)

PERINO: Right. President Trump, taking many questions from Morristown, New Jersey. He is boarding Air Force One now. He is going to go to Manchester, New Hampshire. He has a rally tonight at 7:00 p.m. He took a lot of questions along different topics. One of them, Greg, was Israel's decision to deny the two congresswomen, from Minnesota and Michigan, entry into Israel. He talked about that and you were listening.

GUTFELD: Yes, you know, part of me says, okay, that once again allows them to play the victim. However, you know, I'm not going to invite somebody into my house knowing that they are going to break the dishes. And the people that are helping to organize this trip do not like Israel. They don't like them at all. So they are going there, and they are going to -- they're going there to eff it up. And so I totally get it.

I don't want you in my house if you're going to be rude to my family, you're going to break things, you're going to throw up on the rug and, you know, pee on the sofa. You're out.

PERINO: But your house --

GUTFELD: You too Emily.

PERINO: Your house is not a Democratic country.

GUTFELD: You know what, it's an analogy, Dana. Do I need to point that out?

PERINO: No.

WATTERS: It's a dictatorship.

GUTFELD: And a metaphor.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I was going to say, what is a dictatorship?

PERINO: He also talked a lot about China trade. He was asked about Congressman Steve King's comments. He said he hadn't been briefed on that but from what he heard, it was not a good statement, which is probably not good news for Steve King, and it should not be. Anything stuck out to you?

WATTERS: Yes, the China situation. We're on a collision course with China. It's been that way for decades. Trump is the first president to actually take bold action. Right now they can just shove exports down our throat and we can barely sell anything there.

So, he's just trying to re-balance that relationship because over the last two decades, it's created a huge manufacturing vacuum in this country. All we want to do is this. Keep the deal simple, tight, so that they don't cheat and get it done as quickly as possible.

Because the longer this deal takes, it's going to be a huge drag on the president especially his re-election campaign and some of these manufacturing states and some of these farm states. But we are winning. There is short term pain here for long term gain.

And we just need to wait them out because right now their GDP number came back at the lowest it's been in two decades. And I'm sorry, because they manipulate their currency we are paying a little bit more here, but not as much as we could be.

PERINO: And one of the things is that they have so much buying power, Juan, than, you know, it's like if they catch a cold, the rest of the world might get pneumonia, but --

WILLIAMS: I'll tell you what got my attention. I think that what's on his mind is the shooting stuff. He mentioned Philadelphia and he said the guy had a long record so, you know, apparently he's aware of it. But I think, from what I understand, you know, that he is really stuck on trying to do something in terms of gun control.

And what you heard here today was he saying, well, I don't know. What about mental health? We should keep those mental institutions open. Well, this is bogus. There is no connection between people who have mental health issues or video games and mass shootings.

But he is perpetrating this, I think, because he's having trouble getting the NRA and getting the Republicans in Congress on board for some real action. In fact, Wayne LaPierre, like the NRA has told him, it's going to cost you with your base.

But we had a Fox poll yesterday, Dana. The Fox poll said 56 percent of Americans thinks easy access to guns is to blame for mass shootings. A bipartisan support, 90 percent, folks, say background checks should be instituted.

PERINO: But we also know, Juan, that the White House --

WILLIAMS: Two-thirds say assault ban weapons. I mean, you know.

PERINO: But we also know that the White House is making phone calls to several members of Congress --

WILLIAMS: No, they are.

PERINO: -- and if the president decides to push, he could maybe get something done.

WILLIAMS: He could but what -- but instead, they're having they're own poll because he's afraid -- he's afraid that if he acts, it will have political damage to his base.

PERINO: Well, you could also call that gathering information, but Emily.

COMPAGNO: I'm not -- I felt like that was an acknowledgment that it's a multifaceted issue and you're not able to reduce it to simply kind of the singular over generalized, it's about background checks. I thought that was him kind of being his own opening act, right.

He's going to New Hampshire tonight. There's a ton of things he's going to talk about. He hammered a bit at Biden and he said, no, I'm going to see New Hampshire. Great people whatever. Unemployment is down to 2.5 percent in that state. Among the lowest it's ever been.

And since his administration, it's now -- let's see, we have 20,000 jobs that have been added. So I think he was just kind of getting warmed up and talking about everything and it's going to be a successful night for him.

PERINO: He was indeed. All right, while that was happening, we have a Fox News alert for you. Famed NASCAR drive, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. has been hospitalized following a plane crash in Tennessee. Trace Gallagher has the breaking details. Trace?

TRACE GALLAGHER, CORRESPONDENT: And Dana, we can confirm that Dale Earnhardt, Jr. was with his wife, Amy, and their one-year-old daughter, Isla, another passenger along with two pilots, when that CESNA citation, which is 10-seat, twin engine plane crashed at the Elizabethton Airport in eastern Tennessee. That's in Bristol, Tennessee near the North Carolina border.

If you don't know the area, we are talking about halfway between Charlotte and Knoxville. The plane, by the way, if you see the pictures of the smoke, the plane had about a thousand gallons of fuel on board. And authorities say a significant amount of that leaked. And you can see right there from the fire.

As bad as that fire looks, we are being told right now that Dale Earnhardt, Jr., his wife and young daughter and all the passengers suffered only minor injuries. There was some video showing Dale Earnhardt, Jr. laying on the ground after getting out of the plane.

They were putting a neck brace around his neck, but it appeared that he was lifting his head on his own. His sister, who is also his business partner, Kelly Earnhardt tweeted the following, quoting here, "I can confirm Dale, Amy, Isla, along with his two pilots, were involved in a crash in Bristol, Tennessee this afternoon.

Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for understanding." Of course, he's been taken to Johnson Hospital.

We do not know the severity of the injuries, but we do know that everybody who was on the plane got off the plane. Those who don't know, of course, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., 18-year career, won two Daytona 500's. He went on to win 26 cup races, which places him like 40th of all time in NASCAR.

He's working for NBC now as an analyst and the reason he was flying to Bristol was to cover this weekend's races in Bristol, Tennessee. Again, with his wife and his one-year-old daughter and the latest reports are that they all got off the plane and there are only minor injuries. And when you see the smoke like that and if you saw other pictures of the plane itself, which came in and rolled off the end of the runway, you would be surprised that anybody walked away from that.

We'll have much more breaking information on the crash of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane. Remember his father died in a crash at the DAYTONA 500 back in 2001. Much more on the breaking news as it comes in.

PERINO: All right, Trace Gallagher, thank you so much. And up next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARC SIEGEL, PHYSICIAN: I am now more suspicious than ever that this could be a homicide.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: The new revelations that are making everyone even more skeptical about Jeffrey Epstein's death.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Serious new questions being raised about how Jeffrey Epstein died. A new report deepening the mystery by revealing the sex offender had broken bones in his neck, including one which could point to suicide. But is also common in victims of strangulation. Dr. Marc Siegel saying these new details are very concerning.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SIEGEL: The hyoid bone in the neck being fractured and other fractures in the neck make it more likely and again this is a percentage call, more likely that it was a homicide than a suicide, but it can be both. It can be either rather, it can either be a suicide or a homicide still. That hasn't been confirmed.

I am now more suspicious than ever that this could be a homicide.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: We're also learning that Epstein reportedly told his lawyers, his cellmate "roughed him up", leaving him nearly unconscious last month and that incident helped get him off suicide watch.

So, Greg, when this happened, I was thinking he definitely hung himself because he's not the kind of individual that wants to face life behind bars, but now it's suspicious.

GUTFELD: Yes, you know, this is the greatest story for the media, because it features the four magical words, it raises more questions. So, this thing is like 24. At the end of every episode, they introduce another twist. So, you're forced to watch the next one.

I think it's like - and I also do think it's like a good therapeutic drug for people coming off with the collusion addiction. This is their methadone. We've got another conspiracy.

But my possible explanation is that those bones were broken when he hung himself. That's a boring explanation. So, my alternative one, a Russian oligarch strangled Epstein with Bill Clinton's blue dress. I hate to disagree with my doc though, but--

WATTERS: Dr. Siegel is the best.

GUTFELD: Yes. So, but I go with the young--

WILLIAMS: You know when I saw what Dr. Siegel said, I immediately thought and looked up the facts and the facts are that in people who are older, it's been found that they are more likely when they hang themselves to break bones in their neck.

GUTFELD: Their bones are brittle.

WILLIAMS: Right. So, this has been like - there was a study done in Thailand, one in Peru, another in England and they all come up with the same thing. If you're over 45 and he was I think 64. It's more likely to happen. The other thing that's interesting though is I did not know about the ex-cop who looks like a tremendous bodybuilder who has been convicted of killing people. And he was the cellmate that Epstein says beat him up.

WATTERS: Roughed him up.

WILLIAMS: Well, if that's the guy that's beating him up, that guy could do some damage. WATTERS: That's right. And a lot of people probably pretty happy about that. What do you think? Suspicious or not?

COMPAGNO: Suspicious. I will say I know if you guys know this, but I used to be an EMT. I moonlighted as one with--

GUTFELD: Why am I not surprised.

COMPAGNO: Corps for fire department in between college and law school. And my point is that so with the deaths that I saw, there is never any dignity in death and truth is often stranger than fiction. And so, I feel like you know obviously I'm not a doctor, but I've seen my share of totally weird things where anything technically is possible. But at the same time, yes. You know Colonel Mustard in the library with a rope and maybe that's the simplest thing I think bottom-line, there is more information to come. And yes, that raises more question.

GUTFELD: It raises more.

WATTERS: But Dana, the totality of some of these regularities like taking off suicide watch, the transfer of the cellmate, the guard that slept and then fudged the notes and there was a shriek.

GUTFELD: The shriek.

WATTERS: The shriek.

GUTFELD: The shriek was explained.

WATTERS: Was it?

GUTFELD: Yes, it's the guards--

PERINO: When they found it.

GUTFELD: And the female guard.

PERINO: And then realized that they had to falsify the record.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Something I think is quite strange. And I know that the Attorney General is trying very hard to get as much information as quickly. In fact, he was asking for updates every three hours. Right. So, you imagine he wants answers.

We are now five days since this happened like we - I think that the public really does deserve answer. This is the most horrible criminal that was on - about to face trial. We have lots of victims that want justice. All of a sudden you have this; you have all these questions. Where's the video. Where's the camera angles. Where's it like - it shouldn't take this long.

WATTERS: No, is the Barr investigation they're just looking at the incident at the correctional facility or are they expanding it.

PERINO: I believe so.

WATTERS: OK. So, they're not going back into--

PERINO: Not that I've heard.

WATTERS: Against children.

WILLIAMS: Wait a second.

PERINO: No, no. I mean what Barr was asking for every three hours was an update on what happened on Saturday night.

WILLIAMS: In the jail.

PERINO: Friday night in the jail.

WILLIAMS: But they are going back to look at--

PERINO: But that the prosecution continues.

WILLIAMS: The whole case and the sex violation.

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And going to the - what do they call that island.

WATTERS: Yes.

COMPAGNO: Yes. And both the FBI and IG are conducting investigations into MPC, the actual organization and how it worked. And he is doing a reconstruction of the suicide. There is multiple.

WILLIAMS: And then today there was a sighting apparent at hamburger joint of Ghislaine Maxwell.

PERINO: Yes. Ghislaine.

GUTFELD: In and out.

PERINO: In and out burger in Los Angeles.

COMPAGNO: Who is that big monster? She is the new - yes.

GUTFELD: That's a great--

COMPAGNO: Abominable. New abominable.

WATTERS: All right. Up next, piles of trash rats everywhere and warnings about the plague. Emily takes us on the ground to the epicenter of LA's homeless crisis.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

COMPAGNO: I've lived on the West Coast my entire life and I've seen firsthand how the homeless crisis is spiraling out of control in cities like Seattle and Los Angeles. And in California, things are going from bad to worse with an explosion of trash buildup and rat infestation.

And as someone who has practiced law there for years, I find it heartbreaking and in fact the situation is so dire. Experts have been sounding the alarm about the potential for a plague outbreak. I went to skid row with Dr. Drew Pinsky to see the devastating conditions. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DREW PINKSY, DOCTOR: The entire LA basin is at risk for a public health crisis. Now if it ends up being typhus or plague, I don't know what it's going to be, but rodents are a vector and we are one of the only cities in the country that doesn't have a rodent control plant. Heroin and meth take people to the street.

COMPAGNO: You guys have been here for so long; I mean have you seen it exponentially exploding the last couple of years?

LESLIE, HOMELESS LOS ANGELES RESIDENTS: Yes.

MAD DOG, HOMELESS LOS ANGELES RESIDENTS: It's gotten worse.

LESLIE: From last year to this year, it's gotten worse. A lot of it is drugs, dope. A lot of it is mental illness.

PINKSY: So, you don't feel either category.

LESLIE: Yes, I do. Oh absolutely.

PINKSY: Which one?

LESLIE: I'm in recovery myself.

PINKSY: You're recovering, OK.

REVEREND ANDY BALES, UNION RESCUE MISSION CEO: It is a FEMA (ph) like Red Cross, and I will say National Guard like disaster that we're seeing. And it's not just Skid Row, it's all over.

PINKSY: There is no attempt to do anything on sanitation. Right. See all that trash and stuff.

COMPAGNO: Yes,

PINKSY: Look at that sewer vents, all garbage, rats and feces. It's all going directly to the LA River right up to the ocean. The sanitation promotes the rat population.

JUANITA, SKID ROW RESIDENT: I'm staying right there. 417. Is it better with wood rats and roaches. We have roaches the size of my finger here. Rats, this big.

PINKSY: Estimates are that we have around more rats than humans around 12 million rats here. And if 2 percent of the rat population comes up with CNE (ph), you will see plague in the human population. We already have typhus exploding much like malaria exists in certain areas. Typhus exists in certain areas.

This is one of those areas and now the state of California is about to outlaw rodents' sites, because of concerns about the mountain lions which I share. But if we don't do something about this, your children are going to be exposed and die. MRSA is all over the place. Reverend Bales lost his leg because of MRSA.

BALES: I got a blister and the blister turned into a wound and it was almost healed but I was out walking the streets of Skid Row giving out water and I stepped in human waste and I got E. coli strep and staff flesh eating disease on the streets and that infection finally caught up with me and I lost my leg two years later.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How are you doing, man.

BALES: I would lose my other leg if we actually solve this urgent situation of homelessness.

PINKSY: Tuberculosis is exploding, non-tuberculosis AFB is exploding. Syphilis is rampant. The airborne disease. If measles gets into this population, this is not an optimally immunized population. Measles will tear through this population and we have the rat born illnesses which are vectors. I'm appealing to the federal government; we need to triage this. We need to inventory it. And we need to treat it and manage this like the humanitarian crisis than it is. I don't understand how people can live with this. I can't as a doctor, I cannot live with this going on in my city.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COMPAGNO: Yes. Nothing was like being there in person and seeing firsthand that all of those factors coming into play with my own eyes.

GUTFELD: Yes, you know the - one thing that strikes me about this and in other cities, these things don't happen overnight. They just kind of happen and then all of a sudden you have a situation which is this vast area of Skid Row, but you see like - you see a few people here and there in New York City, and it's - you just stay, you're OK with it. Then it just gets worse. Then all of a sudden you have this. It's because, it doesn't happen. It just gradually gets worse and it won't stop until you stop it.

PERINO: Emily, I thought that was the most moving and persuasive piece on this that I've seen, and it was - I'm interested in the scale of it. Right. So, we can see from our vantage point, from your vantage point, from the cameras what you have, but when you're there on the ground, does it feel like it's growing.

COMPAGNO: Yes. And first of all, all credit goes to producer Mark (ph). Obviously did an outstanding job of seeing that narrative and Skid Row itself is just block upon block upon block of yes, a concentrated vast huge area, but then also everywhere in LA, everywhere you go there are the lights of the tents and the people that are well beyond just homeless and sitting with a sign that says please help.

This goes way beyond compassion for someone down and out on their luck. There is obvious and really just huge volume of people everywhere that are really sick and are addicted to drugs and have mental health issues clearly. And you don't have to be a professional to identify it.

WATTERS: Well, I've been to Skid Row before and it was terrifying and I recognized some of these pictures and it looks like the guy that was actually trying to help lost his leg just for trying to help and I'm wondering how scared were you and how do you think this is scaring off other people who may be in a normal situation would help, but they have so much fear about disease or anything like that that they just want to stay away.

COMPAGNO: That's a great question. I think this is frankly an issue that isn't talked about as much. I'm so glad and grateful that we're airing it here, because I think from what we hear oftentimes from city officials for example coming out of LA. Oh! It's an under a skyrocketing property value issue. There's no problem with rats. What are you talking about? I think it's minimized. And I also think that when people say that they want to help, since they're not boots on ground, they have no idea of the magnitude.

WATTERS: Because you need boots on ground.

COMPAGNO: Exactly.

WILLIAMS: But I think the mayor has said he's got a rat's issue and he's got a homeless issue. So, he said that, and we saw press conferences. I just thought it was terrific piece because emotionally it is engaging. But I think the second part of it is this is political. I think you have various people who want to get something done about the rapidly rising number of people who are living not only in Los Angeles, but as you point out Emily, Seattle.

We see it here in New York. I see it in D.C. and Baltimore. So, but to me there is a political agenda here in which, which scares me is not being - I've been on Skid Row that does scare, what scares me is you demonize a very vulnerable population instead of saying I'm an exterminator and I want to use this poison that may be killing some Mountain Lions, but I want to use it.

You say, oh, you know what these people are disease and they're a threat to all of us.

GUTFELD: That's not demonization, that's helping them. That idea Juan is what prevents help.

WILLIAMS: No, it doesn't.

GUTFELD: Saying that like helping is evil.

WILLIAMS: I think we can help.

GUTFELD: You just said, helping is evil.

WILLIAMS: I think what's evil is when you make a very vulnerable group who are homeless mentally ill as Emily was saying or drug addicted and you make them into the problem instead of saying, hey, we as a society, we have a moral obligation.

GUTFELD: No one's done that.

PERINO: No, the government is not picking up the trash or dealing with the rats and that's hurting the people.

COMPAGNO: Right. And the city officials are calling it just a homeless issue and talking only about property values totally takes away from the multifaceted element of it and the mass amounts of drug addiction and possible communicable diseases that are rising out of it.

Tomorrow though, we're going to air part two and that will focus on the failures from local officials that have created this situation. There is a lot more to talk about, a lot more to see. One More Thing is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Time now for One More Thing, Jesse. Time to get your merchandise if you like The Five. If you like Fox News, go to shop.foxnews.com and check out this stuff. We've got tumblers. We've got mugs. We have hats and you guys going to look really fly rocking those things at the beach this weekend, so pony up, throw it on the credi.

GUTFELD: Where is the thong? I want The Five thing.

PERINO: That's coming out at Christmas.

WATTERS: We're getting those drag. Also, I'm on Hannity tonight and I will not be wearing a thong.

GUTFELD: Thank God.

PERINO: Well, that is good information to have. I want to give you some more information about a man and his 89-year-old grandmother, they're on a journey of a lifetime as a road trip across United States to visit all 61 U.S. national parks. This is a goal I have as well.

When Brad Ryan learned that his grandma. Her name is Joy. She's an Ohio native and she had never seen the mountains or the ocean. He decided to do something about it. They started their journey in the summer of 2017, 10,000 miles, 28 day trip across United States. They went to Badlands National Park and they have continued to do that. She turns 90 next year. So, you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram at Grandma Joy's road trip.

Great pictures and a really cool thing to do with your grandma.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Or your friend or--

GUTFELD: Going to a bunch of parks.

PERINO: Greg.

GUTFELD: Going to a bunch of parks.

PERINO: Really fun to go on a road trip with you.

GUTFELD: Oh! Yes. Hey, I'll just do this. Fox Nation, my guest for Fox Nation is the great Dr. Marc Siegel. We talk a lot about stuff that I can't remember, but it was good. But I can't remember what we talked about. Oh! I was about health care. It's fun though. That's really good.

And then we talked about Epstein.

WATTERS: Great plug.

GUTFELD: Thank you. And then also, foxnewspodcast.com. Everybody is going to love this one too. I spoke with the shark expert William McKeever, whose new book Emperors of the Deep is about how people like Jesse Watters demonize sharks and so people kill sharks. My goal is to - and we had to talk about the sex life of sharks.

PERINO: OK.

WATTERS: They have a sex life?

PERINO: And I get schooled, I can't wait. Juan?

WILLIAMS: All right. So, as you know when my family goes on vacation, we love to wear the same sweat suit.

WATTERS: Oh! Boy.

WILLIAMS: Take a look at this, right.

WATTERS: Oh! My God.

WILLIAMS: So, imagine, my excitement when I saw this Sacramento couple. They say the key to a happy marriage is wearing the matching ensemble. Take a look at them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My mother bought us matching T-shirts when we were in high school. I picked them out and so we've matched ever since.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Francis and Rose Mary Klotz (ph) had been married for 67 years. To this day, she picks out matching outfits that the two wear daily. Her husband by the way, he loves this idea.

"She lays the outfit out." I don't have to worry about a thing he says. And they also sing together as singing chaplains for their church and at hospitals. But their most outstanding duet for my mind is their wardrobes. Dana, I think you and Peter would just look great.

PERINO: Yes, get ready Peter.

WATTERS: We should wear those on The Five, you know.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: We should. Emily.

COMPAGNO: OK. I am the youngest of three girls in my family, so I really appreciated this hilarious dad interrogating his daughter's date. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I have to see your face, but you don't get to see mine.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You don't have to worry, sir.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What time you guys you're going to be coming home.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Probably before 11.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh! I heard 10:30. OK. That's good.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COMPAGNO: Hilarious right. So funny. That's camera like that. So funny.

GUTFELD: That's not funny.

PERINO: I'm glad that we didn't have those back in the day. Greg has been a real pill and so we are going to. Call him right after this. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of The Five. Special Report is up next. Hey John.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.