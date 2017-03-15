Rep. Waters slams President Trump's Cabinet

DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING "Cost of Freedom Recap" CONTAINS STRONG OPINIONS WHICH ARE NOT A REFLECTION OF THE OPINIONS OF FOX NEWS AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON AS INVESTMENT ADVICE WHEN MAKING PERSONAL INVESTMENT DECISIONS. IT IS FOX NEWS' POLICY THAT CONTRIBUTORS DISCLOSE POSITIONS THEY HOLD IN STOCKS THEY DISCUSS, THOUGH POSITIONS MAY CHANGE. READERS OF "Cost of Freedom Recap" MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEIR OWN INVESTMENT DECISIONS.

DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKER BLASTS PRESIDENT TRUMP'S CABINET FOR BEING 'ORGANIZED AROUND MAKING MONEY'

Jessica Tarlov: It's not appropriate and that starts at the top with President Trump who we have on tape talking about, grab her by the-- crooked Hillary and Carly Fiorina, look at that face. Get down to business and stop name calling and that begins with the leadership.

Amy Holmes: You don't have to say what if a republican would say that. We know what happened when a republican said that. Dan Burton in the '90s called President Clinton a scumbag and it became national headline news. Dan Burton was excoriated up and down for using that language. It was completely inappropriate using that about the president of the United States.

Rachel Campos-Duffy: Of course it's hypocrisy. Donald Trump was a president about one week before Maxine Waters called for his impeachment. What I think is interesting about this comment is how revealing it is not just of Maxine Waters, but the Democratic Party in general. Why are they calling them scumbags? They are calling them that because they're successful. This is about denigrating success.

ANTI-TRUMP PROTESTERS INTERRUPT TOWN HALL ON VETERANS

Rachel Campos-Duffy: A lot of this protest is just about disruption, which is part of the whole rules for radicals’ playbook, disrupt and cause trouble. We've seen this before. I'm coming to you out of, as you know, Wisconsin. When Scott Walker enacted Act 10 which stirred up the left, they even interrupted and disrupted a Special Olympics fundraiser that Scott Walker attended. The bottom line, they don't care about vets or Special Olympic athletes. They're narcissistic and sore losers and if they have to do this, they'll do it.

Amy Holmes: Do you remember Nancy Pelosi breaking into tears because she was so overwhelmed by the opposition to ObamaCare at this town hall. It was the summer of 2009 when they really got going and Robert Gibbs was wrong. The anger was real and you can ask a number of Democrats who lost their seats in the following midterm election in 2010. What I would say about the protests we're seeing now, yes, a lot of that anger is very real, but seems unfocused and I’m not sure it's going to end up being a political juggernaut the way the tea party did in opposition to ObamaCare.

Jessica Tarlov: This isn't a new phenomenon. Not only did this go on when ObamaCare was pushed through, but town hall meetings are always well attended. Right now though, it makes sense for the media to be covering it like this, because it creates a ruckus and frames the anti-Trump sentiment. Which I believe is pervasive in this country. Pay attention to the constituents. Tom Cotton, great you stood up there and you took it.

MASSACHUSETTS POLICE DEPT ENDS 'HIGH-FIVE FRIDAYS' AT SCHOOLS AMID WORRIES KIDS MIGHT BE OFFENDED

Amy Holmes: There's something else that concerns me about this. The school is teaching the students to mistrust and be fearful of police officers. Police officers are public servants and they serve the community and we need to improve the relationship between police and kids and that can't happen if children are told that guy or woman in the blue uniform is scary, stay away.

Rachel Campos-Duffy: If your child gets stressed out at the sight of high-fiving friendly policemen you have probably done something very wrong as a parent. Police officers are heroes and we should not accept the narrative by black lives matter that somehow they are the aggressors and not the criminals and law breakers. Shame on that school for canceling the program.

Jessica Tarlov: We definitely all agree here that relationships between communities, especially communities of color and policemen need to improve. It's different with what's going on right now with the ice officers out there. There are reports they have come to schools and appearing in misdemeanor courts, it's a different time obviously than before, but I’m all for a high-five.