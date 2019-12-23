Rep. Mark Meadows talks impeachment, decision not to run for reelection

This is a rush transcript from "Watters' World," December 21, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Jesse Watters, host: Welcome to "Watters' World." I'm Jesse Watters. "Impeachment Lite," that's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words. Way to go, libs. You impeached him.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

President Donald Trump: It doesn't really feel like we're being impeached.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

President Donald Trump: They call it "Impeachment Lite." It's "Impeachment Lite." I don't know about you, but I'm having a good time. It's crazy.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: You know the craziest thing? Trump's not even impeached. Nancy's keeping the two articles in her purse. She hasn't even sent them to the Senate yet. Now, once they get sent to the Senate, then impeachment's official. But she wants to play games. She wants to wait and squeeze a little more drama out of this whole boring deal. She's afraid if she sends these weak articles, the Senate's just going to find him not guilty and be done with it all. So, Nancy's making demands. McConnell has to run the trial her way or else. Sounds like Nancy's the one demanding a quid pro quo. Not how this works. The Speaker doesn't get to set the terms. The House investigates and the Senate judges. She doesn't have any leverage. The Democrats have already denied Trump due process, and now they're denying him a right to a speedy trial. It's par for the course. I thought Trump was a dire threat to democracy and he had to be impeached before he could rig the next election. Well, I guess there's no urgency anymore. That's how you know it was pure politics. This was never about the Constitution. Nancy only cares about the PR of impeachment. She wants Trump to be impeached, but not acquitted. McConnell called her bluff. He'll just keep confirming judges and blasting the scam.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Mitch McConnell: It looks like the prosecutors are getting cold feet in front of the entire country and second-guessing whether they even want to go to trial. The Senate exists for moments like this. That's why this body has the ultimate say.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: Game, set, match. Nancy's so overrated. She needs to get back to work. The president's working. Just look at the last few months: North American trade deal, China Phase One almost papered, Baghdadi's dead, NATO allies have to pony up more money, Space Force got funded, border wall funding, stock market records getting smashed, dozens of judges approved. The do-nothing Democrats lost the case. As of today, more Americans are against impeachment than for it. Impeachment collapsed. Look at the trend line here. It's a nosedive. And Trump approval ratings averaging close to his all-time highs, higher than Barack Obama's was, at this point in his first term. And this latest poll has Trump beating every single Democrat head-to-head, doing even better in the swing states. Just to give you a sense of how impeachment played in the swing states, take Pennsylvania. During the height of the hearings this fall, here's what people in the swing state, P.A., were searching for on Google. See the yellow and the green spikes there? Those are Steelers and the Eagles. At the bottom, you see, you could barely see it, that's red. That's impeachment. You don't care about political football. You care about the real thing. You all knew Democrats were just throwing a temper tantrum. Nancy's out there shushing her members like moms do at church.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Nancy Pelosi Article one is adopted.

[applause]

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: What a bunch of bad actors: Nancy, trying to put a serious face on this deal. But the squad was high-stepping it into the end zone.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Rashida Tlaib: I'm on my way to the United States House Floor to impeach --

Female Speaker: [laughs]

Rashida Tlaib: -- President Trump. On behalf of my incredible district, 13 District strong, let's do this.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: Remember, she was the one who said, "Impeach the MF'er" six months before the perfect phone call? The media couldn’t contain itself either. Here’s the Washington Post political team dinner, straight news reporters here, smiling and toasting, wishing everybody a, quote, “Merry Impeachmas” on the big night. They had to delete that. They wouldn’t want everyone to think they were biased or anything like that. Now, the left went crazy, and here we are. They couldn’t recover from Hillary losing, so they tried to frame Trump and kick him out. Mueller failed; impeachment failed. Now they’re out of ammo. It’s like in a movie when the bad guy runs out of bullets. Click, click. What are they going to do now? They’re going to run out another dossier, another Access Hollywood tape, another whistleblower? They don’t have any card left to play. Only Biden can save them now. Would you want your fate in sleepy Joe’s hands? Everything the left threw at Trump made him stronger. That’s because it’s not about him. It’s about you and the issues Trump’s fighting for. Trump completely changed the Republican Party. He modernized it, injected populism into it. He’s a post-post-Cold War president. He advanced new trade terms to keep jobs in America, new security deals in the Pacific, Mideast, and Europe. He strengthened the border. Energy independence, low taxes, taking care of the vets. Law and order, honoring our flag, history, and shared heritage. To hell with political correctness. This “America First” message -- that’s a majority message. That message broke down the blue wall and redrew the electoral college map. This terrifies Democrats. It’s a mortal threat to the national Democrat Party. It locks Democrats out of the heartland in a coast-only minority. Now, they’re trying to take Trump out dirty because he stole their states and their voters, and he’s going to do it again. It’s about power with the Democrats. You have it, and they want it. That’s what this is about. Here with reaction, Republican congressman Mark Meadows of North Carolina. All right, Congressman, what do you think about all this?

Mark Meadows: Listen, Jesse, you’re spot-on. There’s nothing serious about what Nancy Pelosi has done, other than the fact that she was serious about trying to get a political advantage, and you’re pointing it out. They’re actually not just coming after Donald Trump; they’re coming after every single person who vote for Donald Trump. This is all about making sure that 233 Democrats -- well, excuse me, 232 Democrats -- actually, you know, will supplant their will for the will of the people. But there’s also one other glaring thing that you need to point out.

Nancy Pelosi wants to control what happens in the Senate. She wants to bring new witnesses. I thought their whole case was unbelievably ironclad and certainly beyond anything that we could ever imagine, and yet she wants more witnesses. That’s because there’s a flaw in the case that she’s already made.

Jesse Watters: And she’s exposed herself by playing these games, and it looks partisan. It looks political, and McConnell is not going to put up with any of this. I don’t know what’s going on in the Senate or how it’s going to shake out, but it’s not going to shake out in Nancy’s favor, I'll tell you that. So, you’re now -- you walk around the halls of Congress; you see your colleagues, you see Nancy, Schiff, Nadler. What’s it like? What’s the atmosphere like right now in Congress?

Mark Meadows: Well, a lot of the Democrats were wearing black to try to put on this PR stunt as if it was a somber mood. They’re putting on black because for a lot of them, this is their political funeral. I can tell you they’re high-fiving in the hallways --

Jesse Watters: Really?

Mark Meadows: -- if they’re from a real Democrat district, a real progressive district. The rest of them are very scared, and they should be, because the American people -- just like you pointed out, the American people are seeing beyond this. This is nothing more than a political stunt, and you’re right, Mitch McConnell is not going to listen to Nancy Pelosi, and neither are the other 53 Republicans that are over there. This is ultimately going to be decided by them and the American people, and I can tell you, the American people are not buying the argument that Nancy and her colleagues have put forth.

Jesse Watters: Yeah, that’s pretty selfish if these deep-blue Democrat district representatives are out there high-fiving, fist-bumping, celebrating, spiking the football, because I don’t see how Nancy keeps the gavel after this stunt, do you?

Mark Meadows: Well, I don’t. I can tell you that what happens is in some of those states that you were talking about, the traditional states that no Republican was ever supposed to win, and yet Donald Trump won them. What’s happening is many of those Democrat members of Congress will go home. This may be the only, quote, “important” vote that they ever take, because what’s going to happen is when 2020 rolls around, they’re going to find themselves on the losing side of the vote tally.

Jesse Watters: So, word on the street, Congressman, is you’re getting out of town. I don’t know when you’re getting out of town, but I hear you’re getting out of town. What have you got planned now?

Mark Meadows: You know, I’m going to continue to fight for this president, I don't care where I am. We’re going to continue to fight right now. We’ve got a job to do, and that’s to make sure the American people see this impeachment scam for what it is. I’m going to fight with Jim Jordan and John Ratcliffe, Matt Gaetz, and others, and as we look at that, I can tell you we’re going to stay in the fight, because the job of actually returning America to its rightful owner, we the people, is not done. We’re going to get Donald Trump reelected, and I’m all in for that.

Jesse Watters: All right. So, no Cabinet position?

Mark Meadows: You know, it’s nothing definite planned other than I’m going to help the president and work hand in glove with --

Jesse Watters: All right.

Mark Meadows: -- him and his team.

Jesse Watters: All right. You wouldn’t tell me anyway. Thank you very much, Congressman Meadows. Let’s bring in former White House press secretary Sean Spicer; the host of “Get Tammy Bruce” on Fox Nation, Tammy Bruce, and former Republican congressman and Fox News contributor, Jason Chaffetz. Congressman, what do you think about impeachment? Where does it go now that Nancy is trying to play games with the Senate?

Jason Chaffetz: She is totally playing games. I think it’s an admission that Donald Trump is stronger politically that he has ever been. The fact that they very quickly had to add in the USMCA, which is good for the country, but could have done a year ago -- it was a card that Nancy Pelosi had to play and say, “Oh, we’ve been distracted by impeachment, but by the way, we can walk and chew gum, too.” But what --

Jesse Watters: Now, with the do-nothing Democrats, Tammy, that’s starting to hurt them, I think. That’s why they caved on USMCA.

Tammy Bruce: Well, they’re trying to figure out. They’ve seen the numbers go down. They’ve realized they’ve convinced no one. And it’s not even a static position. The numbers have gone down for them; they’ve gone up for Trump. They remain perplexed at why Americans are responding the way they are, and it’s because they’ve refused to engage with the American people on what’s changed. I can tell you, though, this is exactly like the Kavanaugh situation, trying to destroy a man in public with a pseudo-trial and then dropping him out into the public with no real way to get that reputation back.

Jesse Watters: Yeah, and then you keep adding other allegations --

Tammy Bruce: That’s exactly it.

Jesse Watters: -- that are even less likely.

Tammy Bruce: And this is what they’re doing. This is what they also want to do to the American society. This is the nature of this group of people. Of course, it wouldn’t be different.

Jesse Watters: Yeah, they’re --

Sean Spicer: I think the other point, to touch on what Jason said; Pelosi basically made 31 of those Democrats that are in Trump districts walk the plank for her, and part of the reason she put USMCA up right away was to give them a -- “Hey, you just walked the plank. Now I’m giving you a talking point to say you did something.” The interesting thing to me was when she was caught in the hallway of the Capitol by reporters saying, “We want to talk to you about impeachment.” The morning after she voted on it, she said, “I’m done talking about it.” I mean, it was like, you just did one -- a very historic thing, and yet now you don’t want to even talk about it. The other thing that -- when you started the question with Jason, you said, “What happens next?” I think any 3-year-old or 6-year-old that’s watched Schoolhouse Rock knows the House passes a bill, it goes to the Senate. I mean, in this case, it’s a little different, but you have Nancy Pelosi who tells us how important impeachment is. “We need to pass it. Everything is at stake. The Constitution” -- it passes, and she goes, “I don’t know if I’m going to send it to the Senate.” What -- I mean, that -- it isn’t --

Jesse Watters: [laughs] She exposed herself, and we didn’t even have to lift a finger --

Tammy Bruce: It’s the depth of unfairness. It’s the unfairness.

Jesse Watters: -- because we needed a rest. All right. Also, big news in John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, New York Times reporting Durham now looking into the role of ex-CIA direction John Brennan, that he played in the investigation. Durham has requested all of his emails, his call logs, and a bunch of other documents from the Central Intelligence Agency. AG Bill Barr weighed in on this with Martha.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Bill Barr: He’s not just looking at the FBI. He’s looking at other agencies, and also private -- and departments and also private actors. And so, it’s a much broader investigation. And also, he’s not just looking at the FISA aspect of it. He is looking at all the conduct, both before and after the election.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: Congressman, you think John Brennan is a little nervous?

Jason Chaffetz: He should be nervous, and he should start lawyering up, because this is an admission, I think, and a hint from the Attorney General that this goes far beyond just the FBI. You know, the IG report starts with a friendly foreign government meets with Papadopoulos. Why? Like, why was a friendly foreign government meeting with a kid in his twenties with basically no background? The predicate is what they’re looking at, and most importantly, I think what Durham and Barr can do that Horowitz could never do is issue subpoenas and look at the flow of money. If you want to see the Democrats, they spent millions of dollars. Who got those millions of dollars? Why did they get those millions of dollars? Follow the money and I think that's where this is going [unintelligible].

Sean Spicer: Well, also, it's important to note the Horowitz investigation report was limited in the scope of where it could look and the subject. So, it looks -- had to stay within the Department of Justice. Durham's investigation goes across everything. So, to Jason's point, if it started somewhere but ended over here, Horowitz had to keep his investigation very, very focused and linear. The ability of Durham, now, to look across these agencies and see where it started, where it went, who touched it, when it went back is going to be, I think, mind-blowing when we finally uncover this.

Tammy Bruce: And if I could add that you're looking at an individual, also. We've got to make sure that there isn't just one sacrificial lamb, that this -- he's not going to take the brunt of all of this --

Jesse Watters: Right. Tammy Bruce: -- that he's one cog that was a fascinating --

Jesse Watters: And, Jason, not only that --

Tammy Bruce: -- [unintelligible]

Jesse Watters: -- there's text messages -- page struck -- that say, "POTUS wants to know everything we're doing."

Jason Chaffetz: Go to page 76 of the inspector general report and you'll start to read that Comey admits that he did brief the president on several times. The -- what's also in the report is --

Jesse Watters: -- on Crossfire Hurricane?

Jason Chaffetz: On Crossfire Hurricane. And that it was asked by the president, by Sally Yates, and by Rod Rosenstein to give actual defensive briefings, something that they never did to President Trump. There's a lot more to uncover there. But the president was briefed as early as August of 2016.

Jesse Watters: So, you can't impeach Barack Obama, right? It's too late for that.

Jason Chaffetz: We're past that.

Jesse Watters: I think we're past that.

Sean Spicer: But, look, they -- the defensive briefing brings up a whole 'nother thing. On January 5th, I was in the room with the president when those intelligence chiefs briefed President-elect Trump, they asked -- Comey asked President-elect Trump to wait, stand behind in the room while we all exited, and let him know that there was this addendum to this report, it was no big deal, we should --

Jesse Watters: The dossier?

Sean Spicer: The dossier. And so, they were very clear that, "Hey, we wanted you to know it existed, but don't worry about it." It's amazing how that has evolved into now this central document that --

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Sean Spicer: The other thing that's important is, right leaning up until the election, we were brought in to get briefed by the Department of Homeland Security. Trump, at the time, had said -- was questioning, you know, maybe the outcome of the election. And they said, "We want you to have the utmost faith in the integrity of the system. When we vote, we want the parties to be able to come out and say, 'This was a fair vote, we have this under control, there's no threats.'" So, there were no threat three weeks out. Two weeks after the election, suddenly, we're talking about Russian influence. It is just amazing how the government handled it when they thought Hillary Clinton was going to win it.

Jesse Watters: Wow, all right.

Tammy Bruce: And let me add something to that.

Jesse Watters: I got to run. I got to run.

Tammy Bruce: The interview itself was —

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Tammy Bruce: -- fascinating with Martha.

Jesse Watters: It was.

Tammy Bruce: He did --

Jesse Watters: She did a great job.

Tammy Bruce: -- he went much further than I thought he would.

Jesse Watters: Not as good of a job as Spicer did on "Dancing with the Stars," --

Tammy Bruce: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: -- but a very good job. [laughter]

Jesse Watters: All right. Sean, Tammy, Jase, thanks. Coming up, supermodel Kate Upton attacked by animal rights activists. Wait till you see this video. And crazy revelations about Epstein's New Mexico ranch. Was there a Clinton connection there? Stick around.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

[COMMERCIAL BREAK]

Jesse Watters: The Democrats debated this week, and no one watched. [laughs] Just like impeachment, the more they're out there, the more people don't want to see him. Only 6 million people tuning in to watch on Thursday. And that's combined CNN, PBS. Here with reaction: Trump 2020, National Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany; and pollster, Frank Luntz. Let's go first to this insane answer from Joe Biden on jobs. Watch.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Reporter Question: Three consecutive American presidents have enjoyed stints of explosive economic growth due to a boom in oil and natural gas production. As president, would you be willing to sacrifice some of that growth, even knowing, potentially, that it could displace thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands, of blue-collar workers in the interest of transitioning to that greener economy?

Joe Biden: The answer's "Yes."

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: Frank, is this a colossal mistake by Joe Biden or is this just another gaffe that we're just going to say, "Oh, there goes Joe?"

Frank Luntz: Well, let's focus on the Democrats. Because remember that Biden is trying to win the Democratic primary. He's not trying to win the general election.

Jesse Watters: Right. I guess I'm looking forward.

Frank Luntz: So, his goal in that -- and he addressed it earlier in the debate -- is the middle class. If you talk about economic numbers, then Donald Trump cannot be defeated. The unemployment numbers are a record low: African-Americans, Latinos, young voters. The numbers are amazing. The stock market is even greater. But what Biden is trying to do is he's trying to focus on the ideology of climate change, combining that with the economy and the cost of living. And when he talked about the middle class, the struggling middle class, that resonated with Democrats, but it will not resonate in November.

Jesse Watters: I do find it a little disjointed, though, because he's been in there for the last eight years and now he's coming in and saying, "Everyone in the middle class is struggling and I need to fix it," after you just had eight years. And, Kayleigh, even CNN has a poll: 76 percent of Americans say, "The economy is really good right now." I just don't see how the Democrats can sell this economic message.

Kayleigh McEnany: No, they certainly can't. You know, they're trying to paint a picture that does not comport with the reality Americans are feeling, the reality that is in those poll numbers. But you're exactly right to point to Joe Biden's record under eight years of Obama and Biden. We had the slowest economic recovery since World War II, hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs hemorrhaged, and now you have Joe Biden doubling down on that policy, saying, “Yeah, I’m prepared to eliminate hundreds of thousands more,” the same ones President Trump has re-added to the economy. Not a winning message. You will be hearing that soundbite again from our campaign, I can assure you of that, in the general election.

Jesse Watters: Okay. Also, on the whole rich/poor debate, Mayor Pete took it on the chin a few times. Here he is defending himself against Liz.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Elizabeth Warren: So, the mayor just recently had a fundraiser that was held in a wine cave full of crystals and served $900-a-bottle wine. Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States.

[applause]

Male Speaker: Mr. Mayor, your response?

Pete Buttigieg: You know, according to Forbes magazine, I am the -- literally the only person on this stage who’s not a millionaire or a billionaire. So, if --

[applause]

This is important. This is the problem with issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass.

[cheering]

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: Ooh, countered the wine cave pretty effectively, didn’t he, Frank?

Frank Luntz: Well, actually, we did a focus group, a town hall, with the L.A. Times, and viewers can download the L.A. Times app and watch the entire four hours with these Democratic voters. It was -- that was the low point of the debate.

Jesse Watters: Really?

Frank Luntz: They did not like Elizabeth Warren going after Buttigieg for holding that fundraiser -- Democrats now -- and they did not like what Mayor Buttigieg said back, attacking Elizabeth Warren, because their focus -- and I’ve come across this -- because of the way this is positioned, I come across as a Democrat, and I’m not -- but the Democrats want to focus on Donald Trump. They don’t want to be beating up on each other. They are hostile to millionaires and billionaires; they’re hostile to how much money is in the campaign process right now. And frankly, if the Democrats are going to do that and butt heads like that, that’s going to give Donald Trump a reelection.

Jesse Watters: I don’t know. Kayleigh, in a way, it could just create a very long primary, because if no one’s competing, and no one is throwing any sharp elbows, this thing could drag out to a brokered convention. You’ve got 30 seconds.

Kayleigh McEnany: Exactly right. If it does that, remember, on the first ballot the superdelegates don’t vote; on the second ballot, they do vote at the DNC, and then you’d have the elites of the Democrat Party selecting the nominee, and a lot of Bernie Sanders populist-type voters sitting out or voting for Trump.

Jesse Watters: Yeah, they’re all going to be sitting in the wine cave, picking the nominee.

Kayleigh McEnany: Yes.

Jesse Watters: All right, guys, good talk. Thank you.

Frank Luntz: Thank you.

Kayleigh McEnany: Thanks, Jesse.

Jesse Watters: Still ahead, tis the season for a “Watters’ World” Christmas quiz, but first, PETA attacking supermodel Kate Upton. Crazy. Don’t miss it next.

[COMMERCIAL BREAK]

Aishah Hasnie: Live from America's News Headquarters, I’m Aishah Hasnie. President Trump speaking in Florida tonight at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach as congressional leaders clash over how to handle a Senate impeachment trial; the president tonight slamming what he’s calling a sham process, while taking aim at some of his 2020 rivals and touting some of his administration's successes. President Trump will stay in Florida through the holidays. Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is coming back home. The unmanned spacecraft launched from Cape Canaveral yesterday for a long-awaited test flight, but a technical glitch prevented it from docking at the International Space Station, as originally planned. It is set to make an early return to earth, landing in White Sands, New Mexico, tomorrow morning. We’re going to cover it for you right here on Fox. I’m Aishah Hasnie. Now, back to Watters’ World.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Jesse Watters: Crazy scene in Manhattan this week. Kate Upton -- you know, the supermodel -- she got attacked by animal rights activists. She was teaching a fitness class; they stormed in, all because she’s partnering with a clothing company, Canada Goose. Watch. [BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Male Speaker: [unintelligible] Kate Upton are promoting a company that has [unintelligible] --

Female Speaker: [unintelligible]

Male Speaker: Shame on you.

Female Speaker: Shame on you.

Male Speaker: Shame on you.

Multiple Speakers: [unintelligible]

Male Speaker: Canada Goose has blood on their hands.

Female Speaker: [unintelligible]

Female Speaker: You need to leave.

Male Speaker: Canada Goose has blood on their hands.

Multiple Speakers: Canada Goose has blood on their hands.

Male Speaker: Kate Upton has blood on her hands.

Multiple Speakers: Kate Upton has blood on her hands.

Male Speaker: Canada Goose --

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: Joining me now, Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, I’m not a lawyer, but can you just tackle these clowns and drag them out?

Raymond Arroyo: Well, by the looks of some of these protesters, they should have grabbed a mat and got in line and just did what Kate was doing, you know. They’re a little stringy. They’re an odd-looking group. But here’s my question. They’re attacking this supermodel. She signed on with this group, Canada Goose, Jesse, on World Kindness Day to promote the conservation of polar bears, okay? That’s her association with Canada Goose. It’s a winter wear line, okay? What did they think coats are made out of, polyester? Everyone made out of polyester? Yes, it takes goose down to make your warm comforters and your little coats, and every now and then this company uses coyote fur to line the coats.

Jesse Watters: Oh, coyote fur.

Raymond Arroyo: Well, this is called --

Jesse Watters: I thought coyotes were bad.

Raymond Arroyo: Well, right. They usually kill other things, but I guess for the -- you know what I think? We should let these protesters loose with a couple of coyotes. That’ll be their workout. They can outrun the coyotes, and Kate can watch through the comfort of, you know, a bar or a glass [unintelligible].

Jesse Watters: I like how you’re body-shaming the animal rights activists.

[laughter]

Raymond Arroyo: I would never do that.

Jesse Watters: You would never.

Raymond Arroyo: In the spirit of the season.

Jesse Watters: Right, right, right.

Raymond Arroyo: Never.

Jesse Watters: Very forgiving, Raymond Arroyo. All right, not so forgiving --

Raymond Arroyo: Prayerful and solemn Raymond Arroyo --

Jesse Watters: Yes.

Raymond Arroyo: -- Jesse.

Jesse Watters: Political correctness has invaded Hollywood, and now Hollywood is kicking them the hell out. Look, Whitney Cummings, actress, liberal, comedian, Hollywood-type, very talented. She got in trouble for saying, “Merry Christmas.” Listen to this on Conan.

Raymond Arroyo: [affirmative]

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Whitney Cummings: Last year, I was working on a TV show, got in trouble with human resources for saying, "Merry Christmas," to an intern.

Conan O'Brien: Is that true?

Whitney Cummings: That's true. I was, like, "Bye, guys. Merry Christmas." Like, just a formality, what you would say --

Conan O'Brien: Right.

Whitney Cummings: -- right?

Conan O'Brien: Right.

Whitney Cummings: I come back, like, June 6th. HR calls me and they're, like, "Hey, we need to talk to you. One of the interns is pissed off that you said, 'Merry Christmas.'"

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: Oooh. I just love this --

Raymond Arroyo: Oooh.

Jesse Watters: -- because we've been warning about this. We've been saying, "There's a war on Christmas." You may -- get made fun of by other people when you say, "There's a war on Christmas." Now, Hollywood is, like, in the Christmas battle.

Raymond Arroyo: [laughs]

Jesse Watters: And, now, all of a sudden, it's a real thing. What do you think?

Raymond Arroyo: Well, you know, Jesse, they got all over Neil Gorsuch, the Supreme Court Justice, this week, for appearing on Fox and Friends and daring to say, "Merry Christmas." You know, they attacked him. How dare he say that? He's reciting a GOP talking point. And the last time I checked, that's not a GOP talking point. But maybe -- maybe Ronald Reagan and Edmund Burke came up with, "Merry Christmas --

Raymond Arroyo: [laughs]

Raymond Arroyo: -- but I didn't find that citation --

Jesse Watters: Oh --

Raymond Arroyo: -- on Wikipedia.

Jesse Watters: -- maybe if he had said --

Raymond Arroyo: But I wasn't --

Jesse Watters: -- "Happy Kwanzaa," that would have been okay.

Raymond Arroyo: Now, that might have been, certainly, more inclusive.

Jesse Watters: Right.

Raymond Arroyo: With Whitney here, I'm not sure if this is a comedy riff gone bad or if the intern actually complained. Because, I mean, what do you have to do? Do you have to check the nationality? "Feliz Navidad" or "Happy --

Jesse Watters: [laughs]

Raymond Arroyo: -- Christmas," instead --

Jesse Watters: Feliz Navidad.

Raymond Arroyo: or, "Merry Christmas?" I don't know what they want. But you know, Jesse --

Jesse Watters: Yeah?

Raymond Arroyo: -- if you want to stay an intern, keep reporting this kind of stuff to HR.

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Raymond Arroyo: This is a good way to remain an intern.

Jesse Watters: Yeah, that's right. All right. There he is. It's the season --

Raymond Arroyo: [laughs] Merry Christmas

Jesse Watters: -- and Raymond is decorating everyone's tree for Christmas, all right?

Raymond Arroyo: I'm coming now, right now. I'm coming over.

Jesse Watters: Still ahead --

Raymond Arroyo: Thank you, Jesse.

Jesse Watters: -- a special Watters’ World Christmas treat. But first, very disturbing information coming out about Jeffrey Epstein's ranch in New Mexico. What he was really doing there. It will sicken you. Next.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

[COMMERCIAL BREAK]

Jesse Watters: The Jeffrey Epstein case gets more and more bizarre. Now, we have new information about this New Mexico ranch. Geraldo Rivera has been digging into it. Very different than his other property on the island and in Manhattan; Geraldo, what are you finding out about the use of the ranch, specifically?

Geraldo Rivera: Well, Jeffrey Epstein intended it, Jesse, to be a baby farm in which he would impregnate as many as 20 young women -- girls, really -- at a time. It was a relatively remote, a vast compound. It was never, as far as I know, used to produce babies. But he did have some distinguished visitors, purportedly including the Clintons, at least at his old west section of that vast compound.

Jesse Watters: All right. So --

Geraldo Rivera: The other part of it was the mansion he had.

Jesse Watters: All right. So --

Geraldo Rivera: You know, I --

Jesse Watters: So --

Geraldo Rivera: -- forget -- 30,000 square feet.

Jesse Watters: -- back up one second. Before we get into the Clinton situation, how do we know -- what evidence do we have that he was intending on mass impregnation on this property? Were there doctors? Were there devices? How do we know?

Geraldo Rivera: Epstein -- good question. Epstein made a point of reaching out to various scientists and specialists, and endowing the various universities, and colleges, and institutes, and using some of the same techniques that, or at least -- you know, advocating or planning on using the same techniques -- that the Nazis used, in terms of racial purity, you know, weeding out the defectives, getting rid of anyone with, you know, any kind of medical malformation, just breeding the perfect blondes with Epstein's own sperm. He figured that he was a special -- a special person and, you know, should, you know, profligate his species around the world. He's a --

Jesse Watters: Wow. I mean, so --

Geraldo Rivera: -- totally disgusting person.

Jesse Watters: -- so, psychologically, we don't even have enough time in the entire show to discuss what that actually means for Epstein. You mentioned Bill Clinton. There were reports that former President Bill Clinton had been on this property, but not, specifically, in the baby-making section?

Geraldo Rivera: Exactly right. But I'm not sure if those reports have ever been confirmed yet. So, I think we have to go cautiously. There were the reports. They were rumors that included the IT guy who set up the security system. But when I contacted him in Albuquerque, New Mexico, he told me that he'd never had any confirmation that the Clintons, indeed, had been there. Of course, with Epstein, you know, this was a person who, from presidents to princes --

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Geraldo Rivera: -- many powerful men wanted dead. You know, that's why nobody can believe that he really committed suicide, even though he attempted it two times.

Jesse Watters: Right.

Geraldo Rivera: You know, but there is still, and will always be -- I'm not a conspiracy theorist, Jesse. But there is, and will always be, deep suspicion that this guy just took his own life.

Jesse Watters: Right.

Geraldo Rivera: You know, he was in jail. He was in the first time he tried to kill himself in prison. I don't know why they picked this particular roommate, but he was in prison with a meatball, ex-cop, 50-year-old guy, a muscle-type guy, steroid guy, Nick Tartaglione, a Briarcliff Manor cop who, purportedly, killed four associates -- Latino associates -- in a --

Jesse Watters: Wow. So --

Geraldo Rivera: -- cocaine ring --

Jesse Watters: -- and then buried them on property that he rented.

Jesse Watters: Wow. An alleged dirty cop, on the juice, it looks like; you can't say, for sure. But, I mean, Jesus, look at that guy. You know, who knows what he could have been promised? I’m not a conspiracy guy myself, but it just all adds up. It just -- it adds in every single way.

Geraldo Rivera: My favorite theory, Jesse, is that Epstein wanted to kill himself and got someone to help him kill himself. For instance, he -- the noose that he fashioned out of sheets. Why did he have real sheets? Who helped him tear them? A tiny, little man, 120-pound man. How does he strangle himself to death with this little -- sitting on the first bunk of a bunk bed, how does he manage to get enough torque to break his neck and kill himself? I thought that the cop -- who’s facing the death penalty, incidentally; he’d be the first since the Rosenberg nuclear spies back in the ‘50s to actually be executed in the federal court system, in the New York area, at least. So, he’s facing the death penalty, accused of killing four people, and they put this guy in jail with Jeffrey Epstein, the multi-multimillionaire that everybody wants dead. You know, and then he ends up all beat up. He purportedly told his lawyers, we are told, between the suicide attempts that Tartaglione did cause him injury.

Jesse Watters: Right.

Geraldo Rivera: The lawyer for the cop facing the death penalty denies that. I haven’t heard anything to corroborate it, but the case is, as you know, still open, Jesse.

Jesse Watters: And just -- Geraldo, just looking at the picture of the guy, if the guy wanted to do injuries, he could do some serious injuries. [laughs] I don’t think he tried to do something and wasn’t successful.

Geraldo Rivera: He could eat Epstein for a snack [laughs].

Jesse Watters: I mean, one shot, and you’re done. All right, Geraldo, thank you very much. That’s right.

Geraldo Rivera: Okay, Jesse. My pleasure.

Jesse Watters: Up next, my gift to you this holiday season, a Watters’ World Christmas quiz. [BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: The three wise men brought gifts for the Jesus baby. What were they?

Male Speaker: Some sandals.

[sound effect]

[END VIDEO CLIP]

[COMMERCIAL BREAK]

Jesse Watters: Christmas just days away and, you know, you get caught up with the Santa Claus and the shopping and all the gifts, but there’s a lot more to Christmas than the material things. So, I quizzed folks a little while ago about the real reason for the season. Check it out.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: Christmas season is upon us. Where was Jesus born?

Male Speaker: Jesus was born in -- somewhere in Jerusalem, I believe.

[sound effect]

Male Speaker: Wow. [laughs] Wow. Wow.

Female Speaker: Wow.

Male Speaker: Like, by Europe?

[sound effect]

Female Speaker: [unintelligible]?

[sound effect]

Jesse Watters: Where was Jesus born?

Female Speaker: Bethlehem.

[sound effect]

Male Speaker: Bethlehem.

[sound effect]

Jesse Watters: Correct. The three wise men brought gifts for the Jesus baby. What were they?

Male Speaker: Some sandals --

[sound effect] -- a robe --

[sound effect] -- and some bread.

[laughter]

Female Speaker: Food.

[sound effect]

Male Speaker: Man, I haven’t been to Sunday School in years.

Male Speaker: What were the gifts?

Male Speaker: Help.

Male Speaker: Gold -- [sound effect]

-- frankincense --

[sound effect]

-- and wings, chicken -- I don't know.

[sound effect]

Jesse Watters: Frankincense --

[sound effect] -- myrrh –

[sound effect]

-- and something else.

Jesse Watters: What’s myrrh?

Male Speaker: Myrrh is something they use in making perfume.

[sound effect]

Jesse Watters: Are you wearing anything right now?

Male Speaker: No, I don’t wear cologne. You are. I can smell you from here.

Male Speaker: Stings the nostrils.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: What was Jesus’ profession?

Female Speaker: He was a prophet. Let’s do that.

[sound effect]

Male Speaker: He was a carpenter.

[sound effect]

Male Speaker: He was a carpenter.

[sound effect]

Jesse Watters: Yes.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Male Speaker: So, what got you into carpentering?

Male Speaker: I guess I’d have to say Jesus.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: The Christmas tree itself. What country did that originate from?

Male Speaker: I believe it was in Russia.

[sound effect]

Male Speaker: U.S.?

[sound effect]

Male Speaker: Buffalo, I think. I don’t know.

[sound effect]

Jesse Watters: Buffalo is a city.

Male Speaker: Probably not the Middle East.

[sound effect]

Male Speaker: Sweden maybe?

[sound effect]

Jesse Watters: Close.

Male Speaker: Was it Norway?

[sound effect]

Jesse Watters: Closer.

Male Speaker: Finland?

[sound effect]

I don’t know. I’m out of guesses.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Male Speaker: We can stop now if you want.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Male Speaker: I believe it was Germany.

[sound effect]

Male Speaker: Maybe Germany.

[sound effect]

Female Speaker: Germany.

[sound effect]

Jesse Watters: Unbelievable. Do you say “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays?”

Male Speaker: “Merry Christmas.”

Jesse Watters: Wrong, it’s “Happy Holidays.” Be inclusive. Have you bought your Christmas tree yet?

Female Speaker: I have. It is artificial.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Male Speaker: Clark, it’s the gift that keeps on giving the whole year.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: Do you know how many fossil fuels are burned to make that plastic tree?

Female Speaker: I know, but it’ll last forever.

Jesse Watters: The environment won’t.

Female Speaker: [laughs]

Jesse Watters: What are you asking for for Christmas?

Female Speaker: Jewelry.

Jesse Watters: With all the heartbreak and devastation in this world, you want jewelry?

Female Speaker: Just not anything big.

Female Speaker: Batteries. I have kids.

Jesse Watters: What do you need batteries for?

Female Speaker: Their toys.

Jesse Watters: Got you. What kind of toys are buying your kids for Christmas?

Female Speaker: I got Xbox 360 --

Jesse Watters: Xbox 360?

Female Speaker: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: How about a book instead?

Female Speaker: What?

Jesse Watters: You’re shopping at the Donald Trump store. What kind of things did you buy at the Trump store?

Male Speaker: Cufflinks for my son.

Jesse Watters: Cufflinks?

Male Speaker: And a shirt.

Female Speaker: A Lexus SUV for my sister.

Jesse Watters: Ever heard of a Prius?

Female Speaker: Oh, no, no.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Male Speaker: Prius, huh? Good mileage?

Male Speaker: Oh, outstanding.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: What would you get Trump for Christmas?

Female Speaker: Nothing.

Male Speaker: Some decent Cabinet members.

Male Speaker: He has everything, so maybe he needs to get me something for Christmas.

Male Speaker: A new toupee.

Jesse Watters: That’s all real, baby. What would you get me for Christmas?

Female Speaker: I would probably get you a nice suit.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Male Speaker: The name is James Bond.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: You don’t like my suit right now?

Female Speaker: The tie is beautiful.

Jesse Watters: Thank you very much. Can I stroke the fur?

Female Speaker: Yes, you can.

Jesse Watters: Oh, you didn’t kill any animals for this fur, did you?

Female Speaker: It’s completely fake.

Jesse Watters: Do you know who I am?

Female Speaker: No.

Jesse Watters: I’m Watters.

Female Speaker: What?

Jesse Watters: And this is my world.

Female Speaker: Oh [laughs].

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: Oh, man, that was a good one. Last call is up next, with an animal.

[COMMERCIAL BREAK]

Jesse Watters: Last call. With the holiday season upon us, everyone's traveling, flying, and airports, busier than ever. Everyone's stressed. So, one airport is trying to help people relax with a therapy pig. A pig. The pig's name is LiLou, and Fox's Claudia Cowan paid her a visit.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Female Speaker: Sit. Good girl.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Claudia Cowan: Decked for the holidays from head to toe –

LiLou: [snort]

Claudia Cowan: -- LiLou, the therapy pig, hoofs it to work at San Francisco International Airport, hogging the spotlight wherever she goes.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Female Speaker: So adorable.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Female Speaker: I've seen a monkey and some other weird things -- birds and that -- but never a pig.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Female Speaker: Do you want a [unintelligible]?

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Claudia Cowan: The 5-year-old Juliana Mini Pig doesn't need to do much to charm busy holiday travelers, some of whom go to extremes for that swine selfie; others dusted off their pig Latin.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

LiLou: [snorts]

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Claudia Cowan: LiLou spent a year in training before becoming the first non-canine member of SFO's volunteer wag brigade, complete with her own trading card and Instagram account. At 110 pounds, she's good for about 90 minutes, bringing smiles and stress-relief to passengers and staff, alike. As far as anyone knows, LiLou is the only certified therapy pig at any airport in the world. But with this kind of response, others are sure to -- wait for it -- piggyback on a way to let travelers enjoy a stop in hog heaven.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

LiLou: [snorts]

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: [laughs] And they definitely need a lot of therapy in San Francisco. That's all for us tonight. Merry Christmas to everybody. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. "Justice with Judge Jeanine" is next. And remember, I'm Watters and this is my world.

