Rep. Jordan: You do 302s because you're out to get someone, they were out to get Trump

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right, Brian. Good show. Thank you.

Buckle up. Welcome to “Hannity.”

As we begin with a Fox News alert. Tonight, we have huge, massive breaking news in our investigation into the investigators. I want to stop and say something -- between now and the fall, everything we have reported is true and this is just the beginning of what will be a huge confirmation that we've been right all along, because breaking just moments ago, the Bruce Ohr 302s have now been released and they are damning and revealing in so many ways.

We have been demanding this particular document now for over a year, and finally, Judicial Watch, they have obtained these all-important records.

For background, these 302s, what they are, official notes from the FBI's interviews with the DOJ official Bruce Ohr. Now, between 2016 and May of 2017, agents with the bureaus spoke to Ohr multiple times about his contact with the phony Russian dossier author, the one that Hillary paid for, Christopher Steele, and, of course, his wife's research firm, they're the ones that -- well, they put together the dirty dossier, Fusion GPS.

Without any question or ambiguity at all, these 302s show that the FBI, Fusion GPS, who was working on behalf of the Clinton campaign, she was paying for it, Christopher Steele, the Obama State Department, the Obama DOJ, all of them working together to dig up dirt on all things Donald Trump before and after the election. The after part would be the insurance policy part.

Think about this. The upper echelon, as I call it, the highest levels of our government and the Clinton campaign working together, using their immense power, these incredible resources, tools of intelligence, to stop Donald Trump one way or another. This is the single biggest abuse of power, corruption, scandal, in American history.

We've got a lot of ground to cover. We'll explain it all in detail. It's going to take time throughout the hour.

Joining is now with more, Judicial Watch president, Tom Fitton.

First, let me applaud you. You have through Judicial Watch, and Freedom of Information Act request, you've done this country as great service. This is just the beginning. What I have read, and I have them all -- hang on -- right here in front of me.

TOM FITTON, JUDICIAL WATCH PRESIDENT: Yes.

HANNITY: It's damning and revealing on multiple levels. Why don't we begin to go through it?

FITTON: Well, let's start from the beginning. Christopher Steele had been working for the FBI during the campaign and the FBI fired him because he was a leaker. So they went to Bruce Ohr, whose wife was working at Fusion GPS, after the election, and started talking to Ohr who was talking to Steele, and Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS. And these are the reports of those discussions.

And according to these documents, the first one they release, it's clearly referencing Steele, although they don't mention his name. He says that this person, presumably Steele, was quote, desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being the U.S. president.

So, this is how it starts off, Sean, with the source desperate to keep the president out of office after he is elected.

So, Bruce Ohr continues to talk to the FBI and the DOJ. He confirms that it Glenn Simpson at the Fusion GPS had been talking to the State Department and this information was going over to a State Department official, the Clinton campaign, and the FBI. Talk about a joint operation.

Steel and Bruce Ohr are communicating using the WhatsApp application. An application that provides secure communication which is -- you know, if that doesn't suggest there is something wrong going on, I don't know what does.

And frankly, the fact that Bruce Ohr is being interviewed at all, repeatedly at a witness in this investigation, a DOJ official? What is he a witness? He's working, of course, with his wife.

HANNITY: This is important, Tom, the fourth highest ranking DOJ official at the time.

FITTON: Interviewed a dozen times by the FBI and this get Trump operation. He is funneling information directly from Fusion GPS on thumb drives to him, including a thumb drive from his wife's research for your Fusion GPS to get Trump, and they stripped the Fusion GPS off of the documents that they handed to the FBI.

HANNITY: Slow down. This is important.

So, he gives him the thumb drive, but he took away the fact that, yes, my wife worked for Fusion GPS. There's a lot of damning information here not only for Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Christopher Steele, but also Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS.

Let's slowly keep going through the information that is in here.

FITTON: Glenn Simpson confirms that he was directing or confirms that Glenn Simpson was directing leaks from Fusion GPS to the "Mother Jones" and other publications. You have Bruce Ohr working for the FBI and trying to set up continued communications back with Christopher Steele.

Remember, Steele had been cut off and the FBI is using Ohr to try to convince him to meet with them and they tried with him in the United Kingdom, these documents show. You have Bruce Ohr acknowledged that his wife knew that she was working on behalf of the Clinton campaign in conducting this investigation for Fusion GPS.

And the FBI -- Christopher Steele goes to Bruce Ohr, and he's worried about his business, and he is creating a proposal to work with the FBI again. And again, Bruce Ohr is the intermediary here.

The details about the State Department communication showing that Simpson was talking to a top State Department official under Obama repeatedly, Victoria Nuland. So, this is top level that the State Department working with the Clinton campaign operative on this get-Trump effort. It shows you the broad nature, unprecedented nature, secretive nature, corrupt nature, of the investigation targeting Trump that involved the FBI, the DOJ, and the State Department.

And, you know, when you look at the corruption as it is described here, because it is corruption, then you have to step back and recognize none of this was told to the FISA courts as they're authorizing spying based on this garbage, an unprecedented spy warrants targeting President Trump.

HANNITY: We also know from Bruce Ohr's previous notes that have been revealed that Steele, after he was fired from lying and leaking, was still trying to funnel information to hurt then president-elect and President Trump -- I guess at that point, president -- to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Now, we haven't gotten any confirmation beyond the fact that they're in Bruce Ohr's notes, but it would seem to fit. So, what we have is a nexus here of Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, Clinton campaign funding. We have the John Solomon's reporting that the FBI determined in early 2017 at some point that over 90 percent of the Steele dossier was garbage and not true and not verifiable, but we also know it's unverifiable because an interrogatory in Great Britain, we know Steele didn't stand by his own dirty dossier.

But yet, all this information, and you see a desperation, and then you see, again, more acknowledgment -- oh, yes, still had an agenda, he hated Trump. OK, Hillary hates Trump. Nellie Ohr is digging up dirt on Donald Trump. And together, they are all working and Bruce Ohr is in the middle of this.

What do you think the impact is the specifically on Bruce Ohr because he is now only been, what, demoted how many times?

FITTON: Well, you know, Bruce Ohr -- the initial impression one had of Bruce Ohr is that he was a receiver. He was just a receiver and a conveyor of information. These documents show he was an active participant in the effort to get Trump.

We have other documents we have uncovered from the State Department showing he was working with State Department officials to get allegations against Trump in Russia going. And, obviously, he was conflicted in six ways to Sunday because of his wife's professional relationship with Fusion GPS.

Another big point that we should mention is, Bruce Ohr confirms in these FBI reports that Steele told him he met with the McCain staffer in October of 2016 obviously about the dossier. And just before Mueller was appointed as -- those meetings that the FBI was trying to set up with Steele, that's when all of that was coming into a head just days before Mueller was appointed. The FBI is desperate to meet with Christopher Steele in the United Kingdom, and you have to wonder if Mr. Mueller -- and I suspect he did, as pointed out -- took up the baton and began -- continued his working relationship, working relationship with Fusion GPS.

HANNITY: Stay right there. Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch, they got this information, these 302 is being released. There's a lot of information here to break down.

We are also tracking and other developing story out of the Washington swamp because we have now known to leaker and liar himself, Andrew McCabe, he has followed Peter Strzok's league. Apparently, this is their strategy. And they now, too, are suing the federal government for wrongful termination.

Good luck with that. Coming's right-hand man, Andrew McCabe, fired for repeatedly lying to the FBI. The inspector general reported that McCabe lacked candor. By the way, we just heard that about Comey.

By the way, there will be more into come on that. McCabe was even caught red-handed leaking sensitive government information. According to reports, he was facing a criminal investigation for his misconduct. But Andrew McCabe wants you to know that he has been wronged. He wants to collect more of your hard-earned tax dollars.

This comes from a brand-new report out tonight, Sara Carter, investigative reporter, revealing more information about the former deputy assistant director who was reprimanded by the inspector general for leaking that sensitive information.

Here now with more on that, the executive vice president and investigative reporter from "The Hill", John Solomon, FOX News contributor, Sara Carter.

We have come a long way in over two and a half years from unpeeling the layers of the onion. Sara, let's start with your report.

John, I know you have a lot to add to this, especially in light of you figured out that the FBI had a spreadsheet that disproved -- said 90-plus percent of the dossier was a lie.

Sara, tell us what you know.

SARA CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR: So, one of the issues that we were looking into was the inspector general's summary that was released in May. It was a short summary that said deputy assistant director at the FBI had actually leaked information to the media, sensitive information, that was under seal basically in the courts. There was a lot of concern, a lot of people reference to that report but nobody was ever named.

According to my sources and according to people that I've spoken with, it was Bryan Paarmann. At the time when he leaked that information, he was head of the FBI division here, international division, operations division, at the FBI in Washington. He was transferred, actually, to New York, kind of shuffled aside by Christopher Wray and moved over to the head of counterterrorism New York and I was told just recently that it was several weeks ago that he was actually walked out of the office. He is now on leave and pending -- I'm assuming -- an investigation right now.

This is important, Sean, because this is what was happening inside the highest levels of the FBI. It was related to Russia, the leaks were related to the Russian investigation. Obviously, we haven't been able to talk to Paarmann himself. I've reached to him. I've reached out to the FBI.

It was confirmed by a senior DOJ official that the reason they didn't decide to prosecute wasn't under William Barr, and that specific. It was made prior to William Barr coming into being the attorney general. So, this was a concern I had after what happened with James Comey and that they decided not to prosecute him.

So, here we see a systemic habit by senior level FBI officials of leaking to the media sensitive and classified information, and I guess the concern would be here, and as Judicial Watch reported, that there's 14 of them, only four have ever been reprimanded.

So, there's a lot of concern, there's a lot of FBI's sources that are very upset with the fact that people are not paying the price for breaking the law while others, like Michael Flynn, were forced basically, strong-armed into a guilty plea --

HANNITY: After they told him he didn't need a lawyer and after they sent their agents --

CARTER: That's right.

HANNITY: -- to take advantage of the chaos, I believe. Comey said that they'd never do that to the Obama or Bush administration.

Let me bring in John Solomon.

John, I specifically want to see, and we have confirmation of this, that Ohr was the conduit for Steele after Steele is fired from lying and leaking and what's more interesting about this is Ohr knew Steele was desperate and, by the way, we know that Ohr said he warned everybody in 2016 that in fact, Steele was political and hated Trump, but desperate at this point that Trump not be elected. Then it gets into what we also know from Bruce Ohr's notes, he was not only a conduit for Christopher Steele after being fired for lying and leaking. But he was the conduit to the special counsel's office.

And Andrew Weissmann was also warned in August of 2016 about Steele's political agenda, Hillary paying for it, not being verifiable.

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL'S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT: Yes, absolutely. First, it's great to be joining you from the great campus of Liberty University. It's awesome to be here.

HANNITY: By the way, Liberty -- Falwells are two of the nicest people you'll ever meet. But I wish I was there with you.

SOLOMON: They are. I wish you were here too.

So, today is the most extraordinary day in the unraveling of the Russia case for this reason. Let's take it at 30,000 feet.

First, everything that's in the Bruce Ohr's 302s, nearly everything was on your show more than a year ago because of the reporting of the team that has worked to expose this. But now, the rest of the media gets to see exactly what we knew and reported, and that is, the FBI allowed itself to be used for a political dirty trick.

The State Department, the FBI, Bruce Ohr, his private citizen wife, Nellie Ohr, Glenn Simpson, and Christopher Steele, were in a triangulated relationship to get Donald Trump with a dirty political intelligence that turned out to be wrong and that is the ultimate result of this investigation.

And the two men who ran it most closely, Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok, want the American people to believe that they are victims for having allowed that ruse on the American people to go. It is irrefutable that the FBI was used and helped facilitate a political dirty trick where there shouldn't have been no FBI involvement. These 302s are clear.

Steele was as flawed and informed as you could possibly have, politically motivated, spewing uncorroborated things, going to John McCain before the election. All of those are breaches of the protocol of the normal human source inside the FBI and the two men who allowed all of that to happen, Pete Strzok, and Andrew McCabe, want us to feel like they are victims.

This is a backward story and I think the American public will be able to figure out who the real victims were, the American public.

HANNITY: The amount of contacts that was internal analysis by our own Catherine Herridge, who's also been doing some terrific work on all of this.

SOLOMON: Yes.

HANNITY: But she rightly points out and reminds us that the amount of contact was so frequent after -- in fact, Christopher Steele was fired and that Ohr was the conduit, they used WhatsApp, which is an application to shield their communications, and then the FBI began the briefing Ohr after Steele was fired but Steele is still feeding information to Ohr. He is the conduit even into the special counsel's office.

Sara, how are we to interpret that? Why would Ohr -- by the way, his wife is responsible for a lot of these lies that Fusion GPS put out.

CARTER: Right.

HANNITY: Why would he be a conduit to the special counsel's office? Who was involved in that? Why didn't -- why weren't they taking information from a known liar and leaker? Why was Ohr entertaining in any of the information he was feeding considering all the other information we know the FBI determined was false?

CARTER: Absolutely. I mean, this is the main reason why John Durham is being asked to look into the special counsel in Robert Mueller because these questions need to be answered, Sean. And also, with significantly important here is Christopher Steele is a foreigner. This is a foreigner messing into a U.S. election and being utilized by people in an opposition.

So, this is what is so significant about this and this wasn't just dirty tricks. This is an attempt at a soft coup. That's exactly what this is.

HANNITY: I want to get this because there are multiple methods of spying here. We number one have the fake, phony Clinton paid-for Russian dossier which was unverifiable. They used it anyway. They even used in knowing Steele had lied and leaked long after they knew it. He is still acting as a conduit.

We are going to get back to all of this and we got, again, everybody has been warned but they did it anyway. They still use the lying information as the foundation for the FISA warrants, but more broadly, then they outsourced spying, which would have been illegal by our intelligence community, and then they spied a backdoor way, Joseph Mifsud, and, of course, Stefan Halper, looking into Carter Page, Sam Clovis, and George -- and Papadopoulos.

All right. Stay right there. You were going to be with us for a long time, for the rest of this hour.

Joining us live now on the phone with reaction to this breaking news, former New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani.

Mr. Mayor, he was fired for lying and leaking. The amount of contact with Christopher Steele, who everybody knew, and then confirmed by this point, line, leaking, hated Trump, and feeding the special counsel's office through his conduit Bruce Ohr? Really?

RUDY GIULIANI, ATTORNEY FOR THE PRESIDENT (via telephone): Sean, we have known this for a year, right?

HANNITY: Yes. Now, we have confirmation.

GIULIANI: I began investigating this a year ago when I took on his defense. You can't believe what's going to come out. And this is of the dramatic revelation now.

But Bruce Ohr should have been prosecuted and his wife of conflict of interest ten months ago. It's because we had a Justice Department that was completely warped.

The fact is, these are crimes that are shocking. These are crimes that go to the very heart of our republic. These people had a plan to stop the Republican candidate from getting elected and then they executed a plan to remove him from office on false evidence, false testimony.

The whole thing was made up from the very beginning. And they sold it to 90 percent of our media. It's a tragedy. It's a tragedy.

HANNITY: Mr. Mayor, they knew in August of 2016 that it was an unverifiable document. Long after the FBI, John Solomon broke the report that the FBI spreadsheet debunking the Steele dossier, but they still used it as the bulk of information to continue to spy on Carter Page and the Trump presidency.

GIULIANI: Correct. And Andrew Weissmann knew it from the very beginning, and then he trampled over three to four people's rights, the press didn't care because they were going after Donald Trump. So, you can just destroy people if you are going after Donald Trump, whether it's there or not.

This is a terrible crime. The dimensions of it, you still don't realize. There's plenty of evidence of what happened in Ukraine, plenty of evidence of what happened in the U.K., and Italy. This was a massive conspiracy to try to deprive the American people of the person they elected as president. That should never happen, Sean.

HANNITY: Why -- because also these 302s are also full confirmation of the reporting of John, Sara, Catherine Herridge and others, that Steele had contact with Victoria Nuland and Kathleen Kavalec and Jonathan Winer at the State Department. They all knew that this guy was desperate to get the dirt out on Trump but the fact that it then continued after he was proven to be a liar and leaker, and that Ohr went along with it, who also went along with it? How high up today go, Mr. Mayor?

GIULIANI: Jim Comey. Jim Comey put his signature on an affidavit swearing that Steele's information was verified.

HANNITY: Three times.

GIULIANI: Yes, I don't know. I mean, I don't want to presume that he is guilty but it leaves someone should question whether he shouldn't go to jail.

HANNITY: Do you believe, Mr. Mayor, do you believe, sir, that it looks like it John Durham is spending an awful lot of time in Europe, 16 hours, he apparently had with --

GIULIANI: I know -- I know why he's spending a lot of time in Europe. He spent a lot of time investigating Ukraine, Italy, U.K., and Australia.

HANNITY: In other words, Mr. Mayor, I'm going to ask you a direct question.

They're outsourcing of techniques that are illegal, in other words, did our top intelligence officials, did they outsource spying on American citizens for the purpose of hurting President Donald Trump or candidate Trump order transition to be President Trump? Did they outsource intelligence gathering methods to spy on Americans, to circumvent U.S. law, and outsource it to even allied countries? Did that happen, sir?

GIULIANI: There is plenty of evidence that it happens, Sean. Plenty of evidence. Some of it is documentary. At some of it already recorded and for a year, people in Europe have been trying to get this to our FBI and they have been thwarted and ignored and pushed aside.

There was a deliberate effort to cover this up. It didn't just happen. Even during the Trump administration, it was a deliberate effort to cover this up to protect the pride of wrongdoing. That's really sick. There's something really wrong with that.

And we've got to get to the bottom of it because we have to get this cancer out of our justice system and our intelligence apparatus.

HANNITY: Mr. Mayor, I know you stepped out of an event to join us with this breaking news. Thank you, sir.

GIULIANI: These are very important things to be able to deal with intelligence honestly, decently, and these people have disgraced thousands of really, really good people who do this every day for us. It's a shame. And it's only a few of them.

HANNITY: It's only a few. Very important point. I agree.

GIULIANI: We should that. FBI, CIA, they are better than you and me. They put their lives at risk and then they got a couple of people at the top who have completely corrupted themselves.

HANNITY: Mr. Mayor, thank you for stepping out of your event to spend time with us. We appreciate your infinite insight. This is huge news tonight.

And joining us now with all these breaking news, we have Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan. Remember Jim Jordan and guys like Matt Gaetz and certainly, Mark Meadows and John Ratcliffe, I don't want to miss anybody. They have behind closed doors, as Congressman Doug Collins revealed, you are asking the right questions at the right time.

Now that we have these 302s over all of this confirmation that you are hearing tonight, Congressman, we seem to have two separate paths that we use for spying. Again, the 99 percent of the FBI, great people.

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OH: Right.

HANNITY: The premier law enforcement agency in the world. On our intelligence side, the premier intelligence agencies in the world. But at the highest levels, it seems that both we had outsourcing of tactics and means of spying on Americans that would be illegal, they did it purposely to seemingly to circumvent American laws and on the other side, of course, we have the dirty dossier.

Then, we have a guy that's fired for lying and leaking and he's got a conduit and the conduit is Bruce Ohr whose wife, by the way, how to build the dirty Russian dossier for Hillary Clinton and Fusion GPS. As you read this, fill in the blanks so the audience here can understand this completely.

JORDAN: No, that last point I think it is important. Why do you terminate your direct relationship with Christopher Steele and then encourage a top Justice Department official to keep meeting with him and then coming in briefing knew about each of those meetings into those conversation? So, that's point number one. It seems like you are trying to hide something or camouflage something when you do that.

Second, why do you do 302s? You do 302s because you're out to get someone. And we know they weren't out to get to Bruce Ohr. They're out to get someone else. Who are they out to get? The president of the United States. Look at the 12 302s and notice the dates.

There's three bursts. There's the bursts right after the election. There's the bursts right after the inauguration, and then there's the ones in May right after the special counsel is named.

So, this all just shows they were out to go after the president of the United States. And never forget, the guy who is leading the investigation said Clinton should win a hundred million to zero. Don't worry. Lisa will stop Trump. We got an insurance policy.

So, that's the key takeaway and you've been on this for a couple of years. But when you now put this altogether, it seems pretty clear what they were up to.

HANNITY: All right. Let's stay right there. I want to bring back into the program, John Solomon and Sara Carter.

It's interesting. There haven't been many of us. In Congress, it's been people like Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, Matt Gaetz, Doug Collins, John Ratcliffe. Here, it's been all of us, Joe, Victoria diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Gregg Jarrett -- I'm going to miss people, so Tom Fitton who is still with us, and he will join us in a minute.

Let's go back and look at the questions we were asking in the beginning. How -- let's -- what now will we write on, John Solomon, and what now do we know may be that didn't know before?

SOLOMON: I think one interesting revelation -- and most everything on Ohr, Steele, Simpson relationship is, we've done a good job of getting that out there long before this came out and it's shameful that the DOJ kept them for two and half years and drop them in the dead of August when most people at the beach. I don't think that's an accident because this is embarrassing to the FBI and the DOJ in a big way.

There are a couple of important revelations. We know that Nellie Ohr specifically created the dossier on Paul Manafort. Here's a question we need to find out from Manafort's lawyers. Were they ever given out in discovery? Did they know that Nellie Ohr had created dirt to be used against Paul Manafort, take him as a campaign chairman and give it to the FBI? That's a very important revelation.

There is talk in there of multiple contacts between Kavalec and Steele. Much earlier and much more extensive suggested in this notes. I think we need to look at that and find out if there are other records of the State Department beyond the ones we recently found through the lawsuit in September.

Here is the most important revelation. It is clear now that the State Department was a major conspirator in building this story. Going back to win the State Department invited Ukrainian prosecutors here in January of ‘16 and met with them, along with National Security Council and the Justice Department, asked them to go find dirt on Paul Manafort, all the way through facilitating these contacts with Christopher Steele, John Winer, Victoria Nuland, Kathleen Kavalec, three people that probably need to be deposed by Congress now so we can find out exactly what they were doing.

But you have a State Department acting like an extra legal Justice Department arm. And that is very troubling. You job is diplomacy --

HANNITY: Yes, both of you, stay right there.

SOLOMON: Yes.

HANNITY: Sara, we are going to get back to you. Tom Fitton, we're going to get back to Tom.

But, first, to weigh on more of this breaking news. He will have a big part to play in this in the United States Senate, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

Senator, I think we are beginning now -- the painting -- the pictures is beginning to fill in with the corroboration. Not that we needed it, we haven't been wrong here.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: Right.

HANNITY: We've been way out of the curve. Thanks to great reporting of people we have on the show tonight and many, many others that I've mentioned.

But these are questions now that your committee will be dealing with, to get to the bottom of it. Take us this news and tell us what -- how you interpret it.

GRAHAM: Well, this is the tip of the iceberg. I know personally, there's a lot more out there, and the word that keeps coming up his bias. The people investigating Clinton wanted her to win and Trump to lose. The people who started the investigation against President Trump wanted him to lose and her to win.

The chief source of FISA warrant was Mr. Steele, who hated Trump's guts. So, there a common theme here that the investigation of Trump was very biased. And the fact that McCabe has sued is very interesting to me. It gives me a chance as the Chairman of the Committee to look into whether or not the FBI acted inappropriately toward Mr. McCabe or was it his fault that he got fired. I'll look into that.

HANNITY: Mr. Senator, is it fair for me to say the following? That all of this cast of characters the majority of them were involved in a rigged investigation where the evidence into violating the Espionage Act was overwhelming incontrovertible, and that being the underlying crime the subpoenaed e-mails that were deleted and acid washed and beaten up with hammers et cetera, that that would be a slam dunk obstruction case.

Is it fair to say that the Russian lies that Hillary Clinton bought and paid for that even Steele didn't stand by was in fact used as the basis of a FISA application on four separate occasions. One full year denying the civil liberties of one Carter Page and also back during spying into the Trump campaign, Trump transition and later Trump presidency.

And is it fair to say that it was looking more likely every day that top officials in our intelligence community abused their power and to circumvent American law outsourced things that would be illegal for them to do, spying on Americans and using spies like Joseph Mifsud and step on help or allies of ours, again to - on a separate track to again spy on the Trump transition, Trump presidency. Is that is that a fair conclusion at this point, where we're going?

GRAHAM: Yes, I think it's a pretty good overview. The question for me is the reason Hillary Clinton wasn't prosecuted is because they wanted her to be President. If they knew that they knew that if they brought a case against Hillary Clinton for compromising classified information, she would lose the election and they didn't want her to lose.

I think the insurance policy is what we're seeing here getting into the Trump campaign. The FISA warrant against Carter Page was a fraud, I believe. The counter-intelligence investigation is something we need to look at really closely.

HANNITY: All right. Let me let me go back to Sara Carter. Sara Carter I want to just ask is it fair to say rigged investigation. Is it fair to say Russian lies used as a basis, known lies, unverifiable lies, the foundation to spy. Also outsourcing of intelligence methods that would be illegal to circumvent American laws and that all of this now is going to come into play?

SARA CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR: All of this is going to come into play Sean, and so much more. Senator Graham's absolutely right. This is just the tip of the iceberg. I know that John Durham and others inside the Department of Justice are looking at various aspects of this summit which are going to stun the audience when they hear about it, because they are just not going to even imagine it coming to them that way.

What we know is this - and let's go back to your first question that you asked John. Sean, you said when this all started years ago, let's not forget that then Chairman Devin Nunes when he was Head of the House Intelligence Committee, began looking into irregularities with unmasking of Americans. Remember, that is so important here.

Because when we're looking at the intelligence community and the government and particularly what was happening under the Obama administration, the unmaskings were extraordinary. No one had ever seen anything like this.

That means they were actually unmasking communications between Americans overseas. They were taking those removing all barriers. They extended the ability for people within the intelligence community to then spread these, what they called, Tech cuts, these conversations throughout, that's how the information leaked on Michael Flynn, and then Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

I think something that's going to be extraordinary here is to find out how many unmasking, why they occurred, who were they looking at and how those were leaked? And when you think of Fusion GPS and the State Department they are going to be the epicenter of all of this, because you have to think how it started and why it was spreading.

And you can look at the transcripts, the 302s they're out there now, Judicial Watch has them for everyone to see. Look at the May Judicial Watch 302 and how terrified Steele was of what Comey was going to say to Congress.

HANNITY: All right stay right there. We're going to more on this breaking news. Tom Fitton stays with us Sara Carter stays with us, Jim Jordan, John Solomon, Senator Lindsey Graham stay with us, as we continue with this breaking news development. Confirmation of so much that we we've reported over the last two and a half years. Where is it going, we'll get to that next.

HANNITY: All right. Just breaking, the Ohr 302s have now been released. The contents were damning. Now undeniable, irrefutable proof, we have been right all along. America's powerful government bureaucracy was in fact weaponized against the Trump campaign, the Trump transition and the Trump presidency.

We continue now with Congressman Jim Jordan and Senator Lindsey Graham. I have a funny feeling, Jim, that in the house, Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff - Adam Schiff, by the way, is a guy that we actually have on tape colluding with Russians trying to get dirt on Donald Trump. We have the tape, so ironic. But we will put that aside.

Now the question is, now that we know this all happens, now that we know that Steele - the liar, the leaker, had a conduit, Bruce Ohr. Now that we know that conduit, even went as far as trying to feed Special Counsel Mueller's team - more dirt. Now the question is what laws are we talking about likely broken here, Jim.

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OH: Well, I mean, Bill Barr I'll get to the bottom of it. Bill Barr said this three months ago. He said there was a failure of leadership at the upper echelon of the FBI. We know that's the case.

We also know now was that the head of DOJ - top of DOJ with Bruce Ohr, he said spying took place, there's a basis for his concern and he used the terms political surveillance and he used the term unauthorized surveillance.

I think the big irony here and what drives Americans crazy is the very week we get this information, Bruce Ohr's 302s, and sort of puts it all together for us, the very week we get that is the same week these people at the upper echelon are suing the American taxpayer to get paid for wrongful termination.

Andy McCabe who lied three times under oath, Peter Strzok who ran both investigations and he was fired because of things he said like Trump - we'll stop Trump and he shouldn't--

HANNITY: Well, they didn't go after General Flynn for being a lack of candor and Paul Manafort like candor, and they went after Michael Cohen lack of candor and they all paid a criminal price.

Now we have the FBI - former FBI directors - super patriot Jim Comey apparently who had a lack of candor and that's just the tip of the iceberg for him. I suspect Lindsey Graham and you're a lot smarter than me, I'm just a little talk show host. I'm just thinking that maybe if my name was Brennan and my name was Clapper I might not be sleeping too well tonight.

GRAHAM: Well, let's go back to what Jim just said about the lawsuit. McCabe would have you believe that Horowitz is the guy that believes that found that McCabe violated his duties, right. Who replaced Strzok who, it was Mueller. It wasn't - Mueller fired Strzok. It was Horowitz that told us about what McCabe did wrong. This whole idea that the Trump Justice Department was out to get these guys, I don't think will hold water. But--

HANNITY: Do you believe Senator that they lied purposefully? They were warned numerous times - Kathleen Kavalec, Bruce Ohr--

GRAHAM: This is really good question.

HANNITY: Do you believe they purposely lied in the FISA applications, a premeditated fraud on the court to obtain a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign, transition and presidency?

GRAHAM: The best you could say is that they were incompetent. The most likely outcome is that they wanted a result. Here's what we're looking at, systematic corruption at the highest level of Department of Justice and the FBI against President Trump and in favor of Hillary Clinton.

HANNITY: Senator, what you're saying is that they tried to rig a presidential election?

GRAHAM: I think that's just what--

HANNITY: What you're saying is they tried to destroy a duly elected President?

GRAHAM: That's what this is all about. Was there systematic corruption at the highest level of Department of Justice and the FBI in favor of Clinton to the point that she got a pass on something you went to jail for.

Was there a bias to open up the investigation at Trump regarding Russia, did they ignore every stop sign out there? Did they press forward knowing it wasn't reliable just because they wanted an insurance policy? Was there an effort to invoke the 25th Amendment?

You're the only guy and a few people at Fox are talking about this. If the shoe were on the other foot - that this was a--

HANNITY: Bingo.

GRAHAM: --Democratic President and this was a Republican operative being paid for by the RNC--

HANNITY: Should I laugh at this?

GRAHAM: You could not turn on your television. So to my friends on the other side, I gave Mueller the space to do his job. He reached a conclusion - no collusion, no charges regarding obstruction. Please help me find if--

HANNITY: Don't hold your breath Senator.

GRAHAM: I'm not holding by breath.

HANNITY: Don't do it. You're going to suffocate. You'll die.

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: But Jim Jordan here's the thing. As bad as I thought FISA was going to be, premeditated fraud denying the constitutional civil liberties of one American for no darn good reason at all, based on the Opposition paid for Russian lies.

Oh, as the New York Times suggest, there was probably from the get go it was likely Russian disinformation, which means that - it looks like the Russians might have really wanted Hillary to win in the end.

But here's the question. As bad as premeditated fraud on a FISA court, it sounds like the Horowitz report, which I think will lead to indictments - should in my view, might be nothing compared to what may become let's say a Durham report.

JORDAN: Well, we'll have to see John - Mr. Horowitz's report, we hope, comes in September. And like Lindsay said, it was just last year when Mr. Horowitz told us about Andy McCabe line three times under oath and that's why he got fired and as Lindsey said, Peter Strzok got terminated because that - Bob Mueller fired him because of the text message between him and Lisa Page.

HANNITY: Do you believe they'll be held accountable, both of you real quick? Yes or no?

GRAHAM: I do. I do.

JORDAN: Yes, yes.

GRAHAM: I really do.

HANNITY: You do. By accountable there'll be charges?

GRAHAM: Well, I don't know about that. That's not my lane. But I know that's not--

HANNITY: All right. Let me let me go back to Sara, Tom and John really quickly here. Do you three believe as I do that, as bad as the FISA report will be, now it has gotten much deeper and Clapper, Brennan are far more deeply involved in something that may even be more sinister than anything else. John Solomon we'll start with you.

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT: I think Attorney General Barr's statement that there was spying and political surveillance that goes beyond what we see in these Ohr documents today, tells me that there's a much deeper layer still to be revealed. But we don't know what that is yet.

So before we can assign culpability like the media did to Trump--

HANNITY: You believe that they outsourced spying that would be illegal?

SOLOMON: There are suggestions of it. Now we need to find out if it actually happened, right. There's no evidentiary suggestions.

HANNITY: OK. Tom Fitton--

SOLOMON: --not enough to say conclusively.

HANNITY: --what do you say.

TOM FITTON, JUDICIAL WATCH PRESIDENT: Well, they were paying Steele during the campaign. We have the documents showing FBI met with him 13 times in 2016, paid them 11 times and then they continue to work with him after Trump was elected.

These documents show there was never a good faith basis to suggest it was Russian collusion. For all the big revelations we have, there's no revelation that Trump did anything wrong. And it just further undermines the collusion - the collusion hoax.

HANNITY: Sara last question. We're going to have the Horowitz report. We're pretty confident we know the outcome. Laws were broken. Everything was passed aside. They allowed - they purposely lied to spy on Americans. But now are we going to have a Barr or Durham report that's even worse?

CARTER: Durham is investigating, Sean. Durham's not even - I mean this is a serious investigation by the Department of Justice and we're going to have to see if he calls a grand jury. We may not know that. It may leak. We may find out. But this is a very serious investigation by John Durham and Horowitz--

HANNITY: Will people be held accountable and charged, Sara Carter?

CARTER: They better be. They better be, because the American people are not going to put up with the two tier system of justice.

HANNITY: John Solomon, will people be charged?

SOLOMON: I'll wait to see on that one. I don't have as a high degree of confidence that that will happen unless more evidence comes out. They had an opportunity to charge McCabe and they had an opportunity charge Comey, so far that passed.

HANNITY: So they only charged Manafort - they charged General Flynn--

SOLOMON: That's right.

HANNITY: They charge charged Cohen. But the other guys do the same thing and get away with it Tom Fitton?

FITTON: Yes. It won't happen unless there's more transparency like this. Because if the corruption is--

HANNITY: Keep it up--

FITTON: --there will be pressure.

HANNITY: Great job today.

FITTON: We got to get the pressure.

HANNITY: Great work tonight. Tom Fitton. Of course, my friends at Liberty and Sara thank you, also Senator Graham and Jim Jordan. Dan Bongino, Geraldo Rivera, Sebastian Gorka next, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Our top story. Bruce Ohr 302s are out, and they confirmed what we've been reporting now for pretty much two years. Joining us Fox News Contributor Dan Bongino, Fox News Correspondent-At-Large, Geraldo Rivera, Salem Radio host, Dr. Sebastian Gorka.

Dan, we will begin with you. It couldn't be more damning and then when you see that now the investigation is moved to Europe and Christopher Steele gave 16 hours to Durham. You got to think this is getting - really the heat is on.

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR: It's clearly information laundering operation now. I've been calling it the flood the zone strategy. What they were doing is taking Steele's original information, flooding it through Ohr's, flooding it through the State Department, flooding it through the FBI and making it appear like it was all independent sources verifying itself.

But as you see tonight where it appears the Isikoff piece appears again, they were doing the same thing with the media too. In other words--

HANNITY: Oh, you mean Michael Isikoff, the one that printed Russian propaganda and lies?

BONGINO: Same guy.

HANNITY: The conspiracy guy?

BONGINO: Same guy. Same guy.

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka?

SEBASTIAN GORKA, SALEM RADIO'S "AMERICA FIRST" HOST: It's very hard for the average viewer, Sean, to keep track of everything that you and your colleagues have unmasked in the last few months - the 302s, FISA courts and everything else.

Let's put it into a simple sentence. Hillary Clinton, the DNC, and the Obama administration at the highest levels, used the U.S. intelligence community and foreign governments and foreign agents to include British intelligence, the Australian Government--

HANNITY: Italian intelligence--

GORKA: Italian intelligence to derail an American election and to illegally spy on a Republican presidential campaign and then afterwards a presidential administration. That is the enormity of the scandal we are talking about and people have to go to jail, Sean.

HANNITY: You know, Geraldo you're going to be celebrating 50 years with an unbelievable career. I've never seen anything like this. I couldn't even imagine it. I couldn't write a novel that has now proven out to be true like this.

GERALDO RIVERA, CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: You have to take a victory lap, pat yourself on the back, without you it never would have happened. Remember ladies and gentlemen, what almost happened here.

You had credible media sources, renowned media sources reporting that the President of the United States was reliably accused of being a spy for the Russians, committing treason against the Republic of the United States of America, that's what he was accused of.

There was credible reporting that the 25th Amendment, to have it removed from office was being discussed at the highest levels--

HANNITY: And impeach.

RIVERA: And for what? And for what? Because Bruce Ohr's wife Nellie worked at GPS Fusion and the DNC had paid and they had Christopher Steele and these BS lined about the golden showers in Moscow hotel rooms. It is a sin. It is outrageous and if it wasn't for this little show, on this little network, it all would have unfolded--

HANNITY: You and all the people we've hand on tonight, including you three, you and the diGenovas, Toensings and the Judge Pirros, we're getting to the truth. It's happening. Straight ahead.

HANNITY: This is taking it to a new level. I want to thank the people, the Gregg Jarretts, Judge Pirros, the victoria Toensings, the Saras, the John Solomons, the - oh, man, Tom Fittons of the world, Joe diGenovas of the world, Jay Sekulows of the world, they've made this happen.

We will never be the media mob. This is going to break wide open. Let not your heart be troubled. There she is Tammy Bruce. She's got her own show on foxnation.com and has been doing an awesome job filling in. I'm not sure why I'm not seeing her. But hello, Tammy.

