Rep. Collins: Democrats want to use Stone sentencing as another impeachment

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," February 12, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm easy. Anyway, we'll see if he takes us up on our offer. Mayor Pete you're welcome. All right, we'll always be fair and balanced. We're not the destroy, hate, rage Trump media. We seek the truth and let not your heart be troubled.

Laura Ingraham, wouldn't you like to see that hour?

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I guess. Not sure I want to see that.

HANNITY: No, I don't want to see it. Is that what you're saying?

INGRAHAM: No, I'm not taking a snipe at you. I mean, I know you won't suck up to him but so that's good but you would be tough which is--

HANNITY: I'd be tough and fair, I mean, he wants to be--

INGRAHAM: But here's the problem. Here's the problem. On radio, like I think - I think I'd like it on radio. I'm working against the interests of our network by saying. On radio, you'd be tougher like in person, he's so sweet looking and he's such a sweet nice person, it's going to hard to be tough.

HANNITY: Listen, this is about the country.

INGRAHAM: Like I can get a puppy. He's like a cute little puppy.

HANNITY: This is about the country. This isn't about personality. This is business. We are in business to elect the best person and I kind of - I'm not sick of winning. I like economics success and I like foreign policy success.

INGRAHAM: If I'm Pte Buttigieg and he knows that you love Trump, why is he going to come on and spend the hour with you? I mean, I guess he could.

HANNITY: I kind of heard as well, did you talk to so and so in my campaign and then he goes well, I'll give it due consideration so I took that almost as a no but I said, I think you're making a mistake. Come on the show.

INGRAHAM: Yes, never going to happen but I'll watch. OK, you've convinced me. I'll watch. I'll talk to you later. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. Now we have a lot to say about Pete.

Isn't that ironic that Hannity just said what he did because I think listening to the media, you think Pete Buttigieg beat Bernie Sanders last night. So what are they missing about Mayor Pete. Someone in South Bend who knows the real truth will be here tonight in just a few moments.

Plus the establishment of her party wants her out. We're going to ask Tulsi Gabbard why she's still in the race and despite the Democrats dominating the headlines, it was actually President Trump who set a record last night. Nobody covered it.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Governor Mike Huckabee tell us what that means and Raymond Arroyo takes us through an embarrassing - this is almost sad, this is elder abuse. 24 hours for the Bidens, come on and we bid farewell to some more 2020 aspirants. Seen and Unseen ahead.

But first, not an Obama repeat. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE. Bernie Sanders cannot get a break. After 2016, when he was essentially hosed by the DNC and dismissed by the media, this was supposed to be his time. Then in Iowa despite getting the most votes, he ended up with fewer delegates than Pete Buttigieg giving the former mayor, a rosy press narrative, going into New Hampshire.

But even when Bernie pulled out a clear victory in New Hampshire, it's still not even treated like a win.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The big winner last night could be Mayor Bloomberg.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Biden split the moderate vote with their combined percentage overwhelming that of Sanders.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We've got two moderate candidates who come out of this in very strong shape tonight.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Again, they all support anybody except the guy who actually won. But the reason is obvious. The establishment and the elites don't want the curmudgeon socialist Bernie Sanders to run away with the nomination and because what would that do? That would append their comfy if ineffective status quo.

Now Joe Biden was supposed to stop him but we feel the need to stop him from embarrassing himself. Call the care giver. The man should be doing some age appropriate group activities that will keep his mind active but campaigning shouldn't be one of them for portal Biden.

Now given all this, where are the party apparatchiks and media toadies going to turn to now? To the person whom I dubbed last winter as the last new 'It boy.' The newest Darling of journalists, Hollywooders and metro lefties is the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

The coastal elites, I don't think they've ever loved a mid-westerner as much as they love Pete. He's a charmer. He looked dashing in his army fatigues too, right? I mean a policy wonk, a Harvard guy, rose color.

Yet, he's very modest. He's a modern day renaissance man.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: God bless Buttigieg but he kind of talks at the level of Mr. Rogers in that sort of like composure and poise and he just did it up here in the stage in New Hampshire. He speaks in perfect sentences. It's impressive. He's an amazing human being.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Doesn't Pete just make you all feel inadequate? And there's more. Pete evolves too.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We're talking about growing as a candidate.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, he was Mayor of South Bend, Indiana and now he's you know, co-front runner perhaps for the Democratic nomination.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Wait, a co-front runner? Is that what they said? Well, I guess technically, maybe. You could say that but he's polling 13 points behind Bernie Sanders nationally, not to mention that in the next two nominating contest, Nevada and South Carolina, he's at 7 percent and 5.5 percent respectively.

We needed to get the 0.5 percent in. But what he lacks in popularity on main street come on, Pete makes up for it more than that on Wall Street. Let's face it. They want to hedge against Bernie and they know Pete will be putty in the hands of someone like President Xi and that's good for the globalists.

At first glance, Buttigieg seems to have a really pretty good political resume, right? A former small town Mayor, an army reservist, Rhodes scholar and the first gay presidential candidate. But while he may be a first like Obama, Obama had both charisma and he at least had been a senator.

Buttigieg really is kind of bland composite of a lot of things but with zero relevant experience. The only thing he's ever run South Bend, Indiana is a crime ridden mess. Violent crimes surged 70 percent during his time as mayor while the country as a whole saw crime fall by 2 percent in that same time frame.

But pay no attention to the facts just keep hinting that he's like Obama, except gay and white.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There's no question at all that Pete Buttigieg is occupying a bit of that Obama lane.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Reminds me a little bit of early Obama in the campaign.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Like Barack Obama before him, Pete is young, he's inspiring, he brings fresh ideas to the table.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, I like Obama who could inspire with his supporters with soaring rhetoric. Remember that 2004 DNC speech and grand idealism when Buttigieg tries to make profound statements. He just ends up sounding like an idiot.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETE BUTTIGIEG (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It is time to walk away from the politics of the past and toward something totally different but this time it's not just about winning an election. It's about winning an era.

The shape of our democracy is the issue that affects every other issue.

The taking out a bad guy is not a good idea if you do not know what you were doing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Wow, deep. For self-absorbed liberals, Buttigieg though is kind of like an ink splotch. He's a Rorschach test. They read into him what they want to see even if it's not there. The seething hatred of all things Trump has turned otherwise reasonably intelligent Democrats into puddles of goo looking for their next crush.

But like all shallow crushes, this one too will end up disappointing. Once you get past the butterflies and that's THE ANGLE. All right, joining me now is someone who experienced first-hand the spike in crime during this time as Mayor. His name is Harvey Mills, police officer and President of the South Bend Fraternal Order of Police.

Harvey, Mayor Pete has tried to blame things like racism for South Bend spike in crime. But you experience this and your men and women in uniform experience this every day. What is the real story there?

HARVEY MILLS, PRESIDENT, SOUTH BEND POLICE UNION: Right, Pete has is blamed our entire police department of being racist and that's obviously not the case. We have men and women of all colors at the police department and we all thrive to serve our community, protect our community no matter what color anyone is.

INGRAHAM: Well, Harvey I want to--

MILLS: That's absolutely ridiculous.

INGRAHAM: Yes, I want to show you what south bend residents themselves told our own Raymond Arroyo last year about the state of the city.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Do you feel safe in South Bend?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Not at all.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Honestly, I can't wait to get out. I get tired of hearing shootings every night.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I feel like I'm on guard. I feel like they try to like cover it up.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I particularly, do not go downtown especially after late.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm trying to get out of South Bend currently. I don't really see a lot of opportunity in this city.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: It doesn't sound like Mayor Pete left South Ben in a better condition than that - than he found it. I mean, these are people across all ethnicities, racial lines. The men, women, young, old.

I mean, the resounding line from this, Harvey was we want to get out. I mean they're not Notre Dame kids, right? These are people who live in the city itself.

MILLS: That's right Laura. There's - there's no reason that people all throughout our community should be afraid to walk down the streets at night or anytime during the day for fear of being shot.

You know Mr. Pete has done a great job of putting down some great sidewalks and streets in South Bend but what about the neighborhoods? What about where it really counts where crime is soaring and where violence is out of control? I mean, we've had our second homicide today.

We're at six already for the year and we're only a city of 100,000. That angers me.

INGRAHAM: I mean, that's stunning. Congressional black caucus member, Anthony Brown is out defending Mayor Buttigieg and his record. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANTHONY BROWN, CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS MEMBER: One of the things that attracted me to Pete Buttigieg was his record in South Bend, Indiana. As a Mayor, working with a very diverse multi-cultural community which comprises 30 - 25 percent African-American, they made a lot of progress in terms of formal housing, reducing black poverty by 40 percent, black unemployment by 70 percent.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: He's Congressman from Maryland however but have you had some improvements under Mayor Buttigieg as well.

MILLS: Well, like I said. he's made downtown look pretty with some coffee shops and some restaurants and new streets but we haven't seen an improvement in the neighborhoods where it belongs.

INGRAHAM: Harvey, we're going to be watching this closely and we'll be back in South Bend, I'm sure we'll see you again. Thanks so much for being here tonight.

MILLS: Thank you very much, Laura.

INGRAHAM: 2020 hopefuls, Michael Bennett, Andrew Yang and Deval Patrick are calling it quits after poor showings in New Hampshire. But there's one Democrat who is refusing to quit, refusing as she said to be erased by the party establishment.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Tulsi Gabbard is obviously not putting points on the board anywhere.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's never good when Kornacki has to scroll up to find you parked next to Tulsi Gabbard.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There's some unusual candidates, we'll say like an Andrew Yang or Tulsi Gabbard. If they come in you know, 1-2 percent, I think they're going to have a really tough case to justify staying in the race.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, she actually received 3 percent in Hampshire, beating that last pundit's hurdle. Well, here to respond is 2020 Democrat candidate, Tulsi Gabbard herself. Congresswoman, great to see you tonight.

Now you hear the comments from all corners in the media but you're still barnstorming through South Carolina tonight. You have Town Hall scheduled before the South Carolina primary so why you staying in?

REP. TULSI GABBARD (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It is interesting to hear those comments coming from members of the corporate media who have very literally conducted almost total corporate media black out of my campaign, making it very difficult for voters to be able to hear my message, to hear about the experience that I bring, to be able to serve them as Commander- in-Chief.

We see for example, how Pete Buttigieg, he's had 11 national televised Town Halls. Throughout the course of this campaign, I've had one - one since this campaign has begun, it certainly hasn't been for lack of asking for those opportunities.

So it's been difficult for voters to be able to hear my message and to be able to get that kind of exposure but none the less, we are continuing on because of the importance of this sea change in our foreign policy that we need to see in this country and bring the experience that I have of serving as a soldier for almost 17 years.

INGRAHAM: Now Pete Buttigieg - hold on Congresswoman. Right, but Pete Buttigieg, he served in uniform and he ran a decent sized town so why isn't that enough?

GABBARD: As I said on the debate stage, I respect Pete for his service. My service is far more expansive and I deployed to Iraq during the height of the war in 2005. I deployed again a couple of years later to the Middle East and continued to serve now for almost 17 years.

But military service alone is not enough. Combining that experience with that service in Congress now over 7 years, focused on our nation's security and foreign policy on the Foreign Affairs, Armed Services and Homeland Security committees provides me with that unique experience, prepared to walk in on day one to fulfil that responsibility as Commander-in-chief.

INGRAHAM: Why Pete Buttigieg? What is it? What is it?

GABBARD: Look, that - that's a great question but I think it points to the issue behind that question that you're raising is that when you look at how many in the corporate media pick and choose their winners and losers, who they want their viewers to learn more about and frankly, others whom they want to smear, who's campaigns they want undermine, this is exactly what we've been going through.

And really it's because, I don't march to the beat of anybody else's drum. I am an independent thinker and I make my decisions on policy, on legislation and the focus of my campaign based on what is in the best interest of the country.

INGRAHAM: But what do you say about the Democratic party's leadership as you've describe your own process in this?

GABBARD: Well, it's increasingly becoming more and more clear to Democratic voters, those who are coming out and voting in this presidential primary, that there has been a clear failure of leadership in the DNC, which is why I've called for Tom Perez to resign.

You can look to what's happened in the Iowa, how Iowa voters were really screwed out of making sure that their voices were heard. They took that time to go in and cast their votes only to have to deal with the debacle one after the other.

Tom Perez failing to take responsibility for that. You mentioned Michael Bloomberg, the DNC holding their own pre-primary process, deciding which candidates they want voters to hear from and then changing the rules for a billionaire, Michael Bloomberg to come in and take the debate stage.

INGRAHAM: Is there a--

GABBARD: One example after another. Now the DNC really needs to be in touch with what our primary voters are looking for, a fair transparent process, where they are the ones who get to make this decision.

INGRAHAM: Congresswoman, the other night, the other morning I guess, Buttigieg said that basically there is no room in the Democratic Party. It's not the right place for pro-life Democrats. You danced around songs in the Democrat party on foreign policy and other issues. Do you agree with him on that issue that you should start excluding people on the basis of what they believe on protecting the unborn?

GABBARD: I don't. I don't agree with that position. The Democratic Party has traditionally been the open tent party that is inclusive of people who have different views on different issues and I disagree with the statement that he and others have made that the Democratic Party should start excluding others.

I hold my own views on this position. I believe Roe V. Wade should be upheld and put into law. I think that a woman's right to choose must be preserved. My own choice may be different from another woman but I'm not going to be in a position to dictate what her choice should be.

However, I think there should be some restrictions in the third trimester that abortion should only be option is so the life of the mother or severe health consequences are a risk.

INGRAHAM: Congresswoman, your party has moved way to the left on that issue. We really appreciate your joining us here tonight and we have to see you back here soon. Thanks so much.

GABBARD: Thanks Laura.

INGRAHAM: Coming up, while Dems got all the attention, it was actually President Trump who broke a New Hampshire record, last night. House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy tells us what it is and what it means. Plus where's Obama? Does he really want to stop Bernie Sanders like it's been reported?

Mike Huckabee has a hunch. He shares it ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Last night, as you know we had a very interesting election and from the standpoint of the Republican Party and myself, but from the standpoint of the Republican Party was a tremendous success.

I got more votes than any incumbent President in many decades.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: President Trump obliterated the record number of votes for an incumbent as he said in the New Hampshire primary. A 118,000 people, more than double what Obama got in 2012. Now this comes as the new Gallup poll shows a whopping 61 percent, marinate that for a second, of Americans say they're better off today than they were three years ago.

That too is a record high for an election year with an incumbent running. Joining me now is House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy. Congressman, do Democrats have any sense of what's going on here?

I mean, they're focused on who's going to be their nominee, I understand that but these are incredible numbers for an incumbent President.

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-C): No one 's having. He broke the record in Iowa but even more important, 91 percent of Americans feel good about their life. Ronald Reagan taught us the number one question about running for President, are you better off today than you were four years ago?

The question - the answer is going to be yes for this President but now we're finding that the Democrats, they had a special meeting because they don't know what to do with impeachment. So now they're faking all the facts about this economy because the Democrats know we are flourishing.

If you read the quotes from the day with Pelosi and the others. They are trying to talk that the economy is not good and all the facts say something different.

INGRAHAM: Well, they're even now and we're going to get into some of this later on the show tonight. They're even now hinting at impeachment directed at Barr at the Attorney General. So the President with Barr, another cabal, trying to engineer you know, pressure on you know, U.S. attorneys or U.S. attorneys or the judge.

Now they're saying let the judge make their own decision about Roger Stone. But liberals used to be in favor of taking a step back from the sentencing guidelines, not like - Roger Stone.

MCCARTHY: What about the justice inside this country? It's outrageous when they went to go to his house, they had CNN, that they had 27 FBI agents. What's more important here, this is all the Democrats know impeachment. That's why in this next election, it's not just about electing this President, it's about taking the house and I said if you go to takethehouse.com, you can change the direction.

INGRAHAM: But if you want to take the House, Congressman McCarthy, if you want to take the House, you need to get women solidly in the fold of the Republican Party and some of them have left. There's no doubt about it.

The President is extremely popular. However women - a lot of women say they just want things to calm down, they want to hear about policies, they want to hear about healthcare, they want to hear about how the country is going to be safer. So--

MCCARTHY: Security comes--

INGRAHAM: Yes, is it smart to kind of keep going back, we got Strzok, Page, Vindman. No one wants to hear about that. Nobody cares about Vindman. Literally nobody, God bless him but nobody cares about him. They're glad that's over.

If we have to find another fight, we'll fight it but is it time to turn the page on that?

MCCARTHY: It's time to start governing just like we have been doing. Think about how much this president has been able to accomplish with a Congress that's trying to impeach him. Now when you talk about women, I'm very proud of the fact that the record number of Republican women ever running for Congress is 143.

You know how many running today? 210. We're shattering it because they see the difference between what that squad is doing. They have now become not Democrats but the socialist Democrats. That's what they call themselves and I - you are 100 percent correct.

People want to feel secure. They want to feel secure in their country, want to feel secure in their jobs. They want to feel secure in their future, they want to feel secure for their children.

INGRAHAM: A sure sign that--

MCCARTHY: And stronger today.

INGRAHAM: A sure sign that President Trump is in an enviable position is how The Washington Post is writing about him tonight. President Trump is testing the rule of law, one week after his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial.

I'm skipping down here. Simmering with rage, fixated on exacting revenge against those he feels betrayed him and insulated by a compliant Republican party, I guess that means you, Congressman.

MCCARTHY: This is so outrageous.

INGRAHAM: That's all he's doing. He's not doing anything else for the country. Thank you very much.

MCCARTHY: No, he didn't get USMCA. He didn't get a China agreement. He made the economy strong than it's been in 50 years and it lifted everybody in America. The wages are up but this is the difference. The Democrats want to control.

They want to control who they nominate. They want to control our life. They want to control the--

INGRAHAM: They want this to be a referendum on his personality. Do they not? They're going to personality where they'll say he's unstable. They're going back to the golden and all the things they tried in 2017 that didn't work. That's a Pelosi thing.

MCCARTHY: You know what's interesting? If you go to New Hampshire when I was with him just the other night, he shattered the record. In Iowa, he shattered the record. Whatever they keep trying to do, I don't think will work because the American public is going to sit back and say maybe, if I disagreed with the tweet but you know, what I do agree with?

How he's managing this country. That I am better off than where I was three years ago.

INGRAHAM: So the rally's focus on the fun, it's a fun to political here. They're fun but also this is what's going to happen to your country in the next four years when I'm leading it and this is what they're going to do it. Very simply put, I think that's needed.

MCCARTHY: That's needed and also imagine for one moment, what does this cabinet of Bernie Sanders looks like?

INGRAHAM: No thanks.

MCCARTHY: What's totally - what's the others? That is the fear we have and the big part about this is, don't just keep our President but change Congress. That is the key point.

INGRAHAM: You got to take the House of Representatives. They're going to be fighting that tooth and nail. We got to House.

MCCARTHY: That's why I tell everybody, go to takethehouse.com and let's help those 210 women who are running for Congress today as Republicans and show the difference, what we understand not only just security but a future, make a stand with America first.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, great to see you, tonight. Thank you so much.

MCCARTHY: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And speaking of 2020 race, there's one prominent Democratic who's yet to back a candidate. Barack Obama. Now why? Maybe because he wants to stay on the back burner, sit it out for a while but maybe it's because of that old friend of his, lousy track record.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES: A leader that we're going to send back to the United States Senate, my friend, Bill Nelson, the next governor of the great state of Florida and Andrew Gillum.

You know who will fight for the little guy? Stacey Abrams.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And he couldn't get the Olympics for Chicago. He's good at campaigning for himself but not so good for some of the others. Mike Huckabee, former 2016 Presidential candidate, Fox news contributor.

Very cheeky on Twitter tonight. Governor, is Obama staying out of primary just because he - it's not appropriate or does he want to just avoid embarrassment and just you know, chalk up all the money over there at Netflix?

MIKE HUCKABEE (R), FORMER ARKANSAS GOVERNOR & FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's pretty typical that a former President doesn't get involved in his party's primaries for President. Now he may use his political capital for some of the down ballot races but there's no upside for him to go and get involved in the presidential primary.

Bush didn't do it. Clinton didn't do it. Reagan didn't do it. It's just not something that is typical but I also think there's another reason. Obama really wants to see where this thing is headed. He doesn't want to get out there and pick a person and it's very interesting, he certainly didn't pick his former Vice President Joe Biden and I think he's really glad he didn't do that because Joe is beginning to fall apart.

But the fact is there's no upside for him to do it. He needs to be the guy that shows up at the convention, this summer and announce the nominee, whoever it may be and then he can be heralded.

INGRAHAM: I get it. I mean that is the tradition but this is like a 911 situation for the Democrats. This might be here well you have to do the first thing, always talking about first. He was the first, Buttigieg would be the first. So maybe this is a year, we say look, things are so important, that they're so fixated on getting rid of Trump that the only guy who, frankly, knows how to campaign out there is Obama. Who of these other people know how to campaign all that well, who really have a chance at beating Trump? Obama was the best they had, and they haven't found another Obama.

MIKE HUCKABEE, (R) FORMER ARKANSAS GOVERNOR: And that's part of the reason he's not going to go out there. He's not going to use all his water on a fire that is smaller than his was. Why would he do that? It cheapens his brand. And right now he's making a bunch of dough, and I say good for him.

But there's one other thing. Let me throw something really bizarre out there for you. Suppose they can't end up with a candidate and they don't have anybody when they get to the convention but somebody suggests that Michelle Obama could be waiting in the wings --

INGRAHAM: Never going to happen.

HUCKABEE: -- and that she could jump in there and take the nomination by acclamation, he can't mess that up. Just throwing it out there, laying it on the table for you, putting it out.

INGRAHAM: Governor, every time I hear "contested convention," it is fun to talk about. It ain't going to happen. It wasn't going to happen with old Ted Cruz, it was going to happen. We're weren't going to have McMuffin or whatever his name was, God bless him. He wasn't going to come in, McMuffin, and then you had Bill Kristol. This was a fantasy, OK? And this is going to be over by mid-March. It's going to be determined. They are not going to go any further. But I think Obama doesn't want to be considered like the rightwing radical now of this party. I think that is part of it, because compared to these other characters, he's kind of moderate.

HUCKABEE: Who would ever have thought that Barack Obama now represents the conservative wing of the Democratic Party? Compared to some of these guys, I'm telling you, he is starting to look really much more like a center- right guy. And maybe he doesn't want to be associated with some of these candidates and their platforms and policies, because they so are to the left of anything he ever put forth. And we all thought he was pretty left of center.

INGRAHAM: I'll say. He might say just let them implode, and then four years later I'll come around and help you figure it out. Governor, great to see you tonight, as always.

HUCKABEE: Thanks, Laura.

INGRAHAM: And in moments, we bid some presidential hopefuls goodbye. And Joe Biden, well, call Visiting Angels. Raymond Arroyo walks us through all of it, "Seen and Unseen" next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day. 2020 Dems are dropping like flies, and surprise, surprise, more Biden gaffes. Joining us with all the details, Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor. Raymond, last night's primary was rough for some of the contenders.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It was indeed, Laura. And so we bid a sad farewell. We wanted to do a tribute to those who fell in New Hampshire -- Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, and Deval Patrick.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDREW YANG, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: So I'm now interviewing myself. Andrew, how do you come up with such innovative ideas?

(LAUGHTER)

YANG: I'm glad you asked.

SEN. MICHAEL BENNET, (D-CO) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We have the same red Jell-O every day for lunch. So you wonder with why so many varieties of Jell-O we have to have the same one. Hillary Clinton was still there. John Kerry was still there. And they are sitting there just eating Jell-O like anybody else.

INGRAHAM: Deval Patrick today having a rocky start to his presidential campaign. The event was canceled because, well, no one showed up.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why should people want to make a change, though?

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: That's up to them to decide.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why should they?

BIDEN: That's for them to decide.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Make your case.

BIDEN: I'm not going to.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Wait a second. Wait a second, Biden didn't drop out of the race?

ARROYO: I know he didn't drop out of the race, but doesn't it feel like he is gone, Laura? It really does. It feels that way. Part of the problem are moments like this where his wife, Jill Biden, not only finishes sentences for him and does interviews for him, she even bounces hecklers now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Thank you, thank you. I tell you what, the same guy back.

(BOOS)

CROWD: We want Joe! We want Joe! We want Joe!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Jill cleans him right up.

INGRAHAM: She is tough.

ARROYO: That is an avenging Visiting Angel. She drives him right out of the place. She is like the night nurse on the floor that protects all the doors. Protect the doors, make sure nobody gets away.

INGRAHAM: Care unit, there is a red light flashing. Biden's sister also got into the act last night. When he fled New Hampshire after his fifth place, Valerie Biden Owens awkwardly introduced her brother at the New Hampshire rally this way.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I can sense it in the air, I know my big brother is around here someplace. So Joe, is there anything you want to say?

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: A few things, Val, a few things. Let me begin by saying thank you, Valerie.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Wait a second. This is when you don't care enough to show up. She had to pitch to him in South Carolina. He beat it after his fifth-place loss.

INGRAHAM: Before the loss.

ARROYO: But this is the same sister, Valerie Biden, who built $2.5 million from a pair of PACs and moved them into her personal consulting campaign. Peter Schweizer's book reported that. There's only one problem -- she was running his campaigns at the same time. It's unbelievable.

Then when Biden finally spoke to the crowd in South Carolina, he couldn't even remember which primaries he had just participated in.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It is important that Iowa and Nevada have spoken. But look, we need to hear from Nevada and South Carolina and Super Tuesday states and beyond.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: He hasn't competed in Nevada yet. Laura, the country is looking for Dirty Harry, and they got Gran Torino, that is what happen here. This is like a mess. The problem for Biden is he is pinning all of his hopes on South Carolina, and the African-American voters there, did you see the new ad? You need to see this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We don't feel no ways tired. We've come too far from where we started, and I don't believe he brought me this far to stop now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, wait a second, wait a second, wait a second, wait a second. That reminds me of someone.

ARROYO: Who could it be?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, (D) FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I don't feel no ways tired. I come too far from where I started from. I don't believe he brought me this far to leave me.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Did they consult the white people's guide to black culture? This a spiritual written in 1976, James Cleveland's I don't feel no ways tired. Are there no other spirituals or black touchstones of culture for these people? By the way, Biden, his black firewall in South Carolina, he's dropped 20 points in the last poll. He's down to 30 percent, Steyer is at 24 right behind him. He's going to crumble and fall. This is not --

INGRAHAM: Buttigieg, will get some of the --

ARROYO: The black vote? Oh, please. He's like kryptonite to African- Americans.

INGRAHAM: Black voters, we will see. Raymond, this was a cruel segment, but --

ARROYO: "Seen and Unseen," my dear, "Seen and Unseen."

INGRAHAM: Somehow we enjoyed it.

Armchair legal analysts have been throwing fits over Bill Barr's decision to scale back Roger Stone's absurd sentencing recommendation. Congressman Doug Collins, Harmeet Dhillon set them straight next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Attorney General Bill Barr is going to testify before the House Judiciary Committee next month regarding scaling back the sentencing recommendation of Roger Stone. Democrats flew off the handle yesterday after the DOJ overruled an earlier recommendation that Stone get seven-to- nine years. There are rapists who don't get seven-to-nine years. For some reason the party of ending mass incarceration is upset a Trump ally won't be rotting in a jail cell.

Joining me now is Doug Collins, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Congressman, is Jerry Nadler setting this up to become another impeachment inquiry?

DOUG COLLINS, (R-GA) HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE: Yes, we saw the hysterics of not only Jerry Nadler, but Eric Swalwell. Remember, Mr. President, I'm sorry. Eric Swalwell, who first got out, say, oh, this is another part of impeachment.

INGRAHAM: We have it, let's play it, and then we can get you --

COLLINS: It's amazing.

INGRAHAM: Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: Might you impeach him over this? Over Roger Stone and the sentencing?

REP. ERIC SWALWELL, (D-CA): We are not going to take our options off the table. We are not going to let him just torch this democracy because he thinks that he's been let off once and we are not going to do something about it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Torch this democracy? This is from a party that can't hold an Iowa caucus or do a poll for "The Des Moines Register."

COLLINS: Oh, my God. If Eric Swalwell could find a match to light a torch that would be interesting. This is just crazy. There's nothing happening here except Bill Barr, who is the adult in the rooms, saying look, we've got a problem here. This is nothing but the deep state lashing out again, saying we didn't get anything during Mueller, we didn't get any Crossfire Hurricane. In fact, with the problems of Crossfire Hurricane, why don't we go back and actually begin to look at this entire process with the corrupt cabal of Comey, McCabe, Page, Strzok, Brennan, Clapper.

INGRAHAM: The president shouldn't have to waste his time on this anymore. He needs to focus on policy and winning this next election. I can see why he gets frustrated, though, when Senate Republicans let people slide all the time. They let the Kavanaugh stuff slide with that leak out of Dianne Feinstein's office. That slid, I don't know where that investigation went. And on this, the same deal. They had that whistle-blower collaborating, conspiring with Schiff. And now what? When is anyone going to pay for this? But the president shouldn't have to worry about this, congressman.

COLLINS: No. And I think he needs to look forward and say exactly what he has done for the American people. That is why this turnout is up. That's why when I travel across Georgia, they are saying, why are they keep attacking the president? He is doing good. Look, it's time for members of Congress in the House and the Senate to stand up on the Republican side and say enough of this crap out of the Democrats. Enough of this attacking the president.

And this constant investigation, this constant demeaning of him, this constant trying to smear him is only one reason. They have a clown car of a bunch of candidates for the president. They're not going to win because the president has the best message, the best messenger in himself, and he's showing the world what we can actually do here. This is the part that I want Republicans to stand up and share the message of conservatism that actually matters to all Americans.

INGRAHAM: The philosophy matters. I think, as Reagan understood, I think the president at his core understands this. When he gives a great speech on foreign policy, you understand why America first has strengthened us and kept our allies safe, because the more prosperous we are, the more likely it is that we are going to have the wherewithal to help other countries. He makes that point really well.

COLLINS: He makes a great. And when he talks about overseas, he comes back home and he means it as well. When he talks about African-American, when he talks about minority communities. When he talks about how everybody is lifted up. That is what makes us different. When we talk about criminal justice reform, when we talk about those things, that is what makes him different.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, the media are trying to paint you and your colleagues as hypocrites.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BROOKE BALDWIN, CNN HOST: Republicans lost their minds when former president Bill Clinton met with A.G. Loretta Lynch. Remember that? You laugh, but people went bananas over that. And yet nothing to add here? How is this not just total and complete hypocrisy?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Is this a fair comparison? Barr, Trump, meeting on a tarmac?

COLLINS: Not a complete comparison at all. In fact, that is a ridiculous investigation. That was actually an investigation that was about them. When we look at this, the president made a comment about this, he's talking about an investigation that we've already proven to have significant holes in it. And before then, Attorney General Barr had this information beforehand. He was not influenced by this. He had already began to look at this. So again, let's do away with the hysterics --

INGRAHAM: I can't wait until he is up there, though. I love Barr at these hearings. Well, what about this? And I love how he sits and goes, no. He treats someone with such contempt. I'm sorry, I love Bill Barr. Bill Barr is awesome, OK. I love how he drips with absolute condescension to their hysterics, and I hope he does it again.

COLLINS: I think he will.

INGRAHAM: Educate and school these people. Congressman, great to see you tonight, as always. I'm glad they didn't rough you up there too much up there at B.C. Law School.

COLLINS: No.

INGRAHAM: I heard about the event. Congressman, thanks so much.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: A rule of law emergency is unfolding in the incumbent administration.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is what a banana republic does. This is what a dictator does.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I've never seen anything like this, bonkers.

MADDOW: You will tell your kids and your grandkids what you were doing when this unspooled.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What uninformed hysterics. Here is a free lesson for all of our friends over there at the other network. These Mueller prosecutors wanted up to 108 months for Roger Stone. That is nine years. For comparison's sake, the sentencing guidelines for using a gun in a violent crime, or trafficking drugs, for instance, is up to 60 months. If you brandish that firearm, it goes up to 84 months.

And consider this. Ethan Couch killed four people, got two years. The Massachusetts man convicted of killing a state trooper with his car, obviously these are state issues, but got five to seven years. Remember Brock Turner? He got three months for sexual assault.

Joining me now, Harmeet Dhillon, attorney, Trump 2020 advisory board member. Harmeet, speaking of the need to school people, you're a brilliant lawyer, brilliant, brilliant. Tell us why this hysterical response from the left is just so off-base.

HARMEET DHILLON, ATTORNEY: What they should be responding to hysterically is the abuse of the process of the prosecutors to seek enhancements in the sentencing guidelines that are unjustified, and most lawyers are reacting to it that way.

INGRAHAM: What were the wrong enhancements?

DHILLON: So the enhancement was because Roger Stone allegedly made these threats, I'm going to kidnap your dog, to one of his friends when he was trying to say you shouldn't cooperate.

INGRAHAM: And what did his friend say when asked about it?

DHILLON: His friend said I was not intimidated. I did not view that as a death threat. So it was the type of hyperbole that Roger Stone is known for. But the victim said he wasn't victimized. So basically seeking that enhancement doubled the penalty. And without that enhancement it would've been three to four years in the recommendation.

INGRAHAM: And when you think about Barr making his views known on this, that is kind of what the Democrats used to before.

DHILLON: Absolutely.

INGRAHAM: How many times, Harmeet, have we talked about over the years since law school -- Harmeet and I went to law school -- the sentencing guidelines, the left hates the sentencing guidelines because the judge doesn't have discretion to bring them down.

DHILLON: But beyond that, why the sentencing guidelines were ultimately made nonmandatory is because judges were allowed to sentence people based on things that weren't proven beyond a reasonable doubt. And so that is the big problem with them. Like you said, Justice Scalia was the first person to blow the whistle on that back when we were in law school --

INGRAHAM: I never liked the sentencing guidelines. They were a disaster. You would think, as I said, some of the 2020 Democrats would by happen then about DOJ's move. But?

DHILLON: They are huge hypocrites.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, (D-MA) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We should not only work this criminal justice system from the front end all the way through the system, policing, the court system, the jail system.

PETE BUTTIGIEG, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We know that we can act on things like mandatory minimum.

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: No more minimum mandatory prison sentences, period.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Apparently that is all out the window now, Harmeet.

DHILLON: In California we have free range criminals with our sanctuary cities situation. The guy who killed Katie Steinle got zero time in jail for that, and yet on other end of the spectrum, these process crimes are being abused.

INGRAHAM: You also have talked about -- we don't have much time -- to the elimination of cash bail. That is a disaster. That is going to lead to more crime.

DHILLON: Absolutely. We are seeing that in states where it is happening, New York, New Jersey, California. You are seeing criminals being let out on the street, repeat offenders. There seems to be no concern of the rights of the citizens anymore. So they have it upside down. If you're a political prisoner or dissident, you're being treated one way, but if you're an actual criminal killing people, like --

INGRAHAM: No bail, and go out on the streets and have a good day to smoke some weed.

DHILLON: Absolutely. Absolutely.

INGRAHAM: Harmeet, great to see you, as always.

And stay tuned. I'm going to be reading more of your emails. Keep them nice, at least a few.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Time again for "Ingraham's Inbox." The first email comes from Mike in San Antonio. "If V.P. Biden runs low on cash, he can always borrow money from Hunter." Oh, mean. The next is from Travis, who says "What has happened with regard to the ethics complaint Matt Gaetz filed against Pelosi for ripping up her State of Union Address? It's so unbelievably disrespectful, like something Antifa would do." We'll look into that, but I'm not sure that was government property, per se.

Make sure to send me any thoughts, comments, even video questions. ingrahamangle@foxnews.com. It's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream and the "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT team take it all from here.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.