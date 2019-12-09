President Trump's lawyer tells Democrats the White House will not participate in Monday's impeachment hearing

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," December 6, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Juan Williams: Hello, everyone, I'm Juan Williams, along with Emily Compagno, Jessie Waters, Martha MacCallum and Gregory. It's five o'clock in New York City. This is "The Five."

A lot of breaking news to get to, so let's begin. A major showdown over impeachment. The White House telling Democrats it will not participate in next week's hearings. Michael Bloomberg calling out his 2020 rivals, and Joe Biden picking another fight. We're going to get to all of that. But first: A Fox News alert. At least three people are dead, and several others wounded after a gunman opened fire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida. Authorities say he was a Saudi aviation student, and the FBI is now taking charge of the investigation, looking into whether the attack is terror-related. Jonathan Serrie is standing by with the latest. Jonathan?

Jonathan Serrie: Hi, Juan. As far as this morning's attack goes, they believe the gunman acted alone, and so, the immediate threat has been eliminated. However, the base remains closed as the active investigation continues into the circumstances that led to this morning's violence. Naval air station Pensacola went on lockdown as reports came in of an active shooter in one of the classrooms. Escambia County deputies responded, shooting and killing the gunman. The Navy confirms four people have died, including the gunman. At least seven others were hurt. The facility, which is home to the Blue Angels, also hosts military students from around the world. And U.S. officials have identified the gunman as a Saudi national. Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott is calling for a full review of U.S. military programs that train foreign nationals on U.S. soil. President Trump spoke with the Saudi king earlier today, says King Solomon told him the Saudi people are angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter and those actions do not reflect the views of the Saudi people. Juan, back to you.

Juan Williams: Jonathan, thank you for that report. Now onto our other top story. President Trump's lawyer telling Democrats the White House will not participate in Monday's impeachment hearing. This comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is raising questions about the Democrats' motives for investigating President Trump. Take a look at this.

Nancy Pelosi: Damage that this administration has done to America. America is a great country. We can sustain two terms -- I don't know. Civilization as we know it today is at stake and the next election.

Juan Williams: And one of President Trump's biggest critics, Congressman Al Green, not ruling out impeaching the president multiple times.

Al Green: A president can be impeached more than once. We can still investigate other issues. And when the president has committed additional offenses, and my suspicion is that he will, we can take those before the Senate. There is no limit on the number of times the Senate can vote to convict or not a president. No limit to the number of times the House can vote to impeach or not a president.

Juan Williams: Does that mean this is never ending?

Martha MacCallum: Do you think?

Greg Gutfeld: You're looking at me?

Juan Williams: Yeah, yeah, yeah. You get upset anytime we have to cover this.

Greg Gutfeld: Oh, I am. I mean, the White House won't participate. We should do the same. Because now, what he's just said is that the Dems in the media look at impeachment as like an unlimited game of corn hole or bean bag. It's as long as they can keep throwing it, there's no reason to stop because there are no consequences to this action. Why stop? They're at the blackjack table playing with our money. So, there has to be consequences, meaning that we have to look and see when this is all over and done with, and it will be, we have to look at what are the consequences? What are the abuses of power that they're participating in right now? We've got to figure out how to remove senators and congressmen. The threat to civilization is what they're doing right now. And the best part about this is today, massive job numbers, record low unemployment, the best economy in my lifetime. And I'm like 35.

[LAUGHTER]

Good news for the Dems and good news for the media is kryptonite to them. You look at CNN, how dreadful it is for them to report that good news. It's eating them alive, so they cling to impeachment like a long-lost lover because it's the only thing they have that keeps them afloat.

Juan Williams: So, Jesse, I guess Green's point was, if you get new information, then you can act on it.

Jesse Watters: Green predicted Trump was going to commit more impeachable offenses.

Juan Williams: Oh, ok. Ok.

Jesse Watters: Yeah! And we know he said the same thing last year. He said we have to impeach him because we know we can't beat them. And that's what this is, Juan. They hate him because they can't beat him. He's not a threat to civilization. I mean, look at this suit you're wearing. See how expensive that is?

[LAUGHTER]

I don't even know what Gutfeld spent on dinner last. This is the height of civilization. Everything is fine.

Greg Gutfeld: I spent forty dollars on Thai food. That was just the appetizer.

[LAUGHTER]

Jesse Watters: Listen, Trump is not a threat to civilization, he's a threat to the Democrats power, and that's what this is about. By pumping Trump up to make him look like he's the biggest and the baddest man out there, he does feel like he's the biggest and baddest man. It's almost helping him, and it's helping his supporters. And they get it wrong every time. They're like bad weathermen that say there's going to be a Cat 5 hurricane month after month after month, and then every time it's downgraded to beautiful and sunny. And that's why we don't trust these people anymore, because they're constantly wrong.

Now, think about what they've done in terms of abuse of power, and you just mentioned that. They've now accessed Rudy Giuliani's phone records after they raided the last lawyer Trump's had office, and they wiretapped his presidential campaign.

Juan Williams: Oh.

Jesse Watters: Okay, so if you think about abuse of power, that's where the abuse of power is. And there's -- just play a little game right now. Imagine if Lanny Davis, crooked Hillary's lawyer's office had been raided, his phone records have been seized, his phone calls were tapped. That would have been bananas. But this is just like any other day.

Juan Williams: Right. So, like if Lanny Davis was spending time in Ukraine right now, Republicans would be apoplectic. Right?

Jesse Watters: No.

Juan Williams: Oh.

Jesse Watters: It's not like someone not going to Prague to hatch a witch hunt.

Juan Williams: Oh, because I see Giuliani is in the Ukraine right now. Martha, let's go back to Nancy Pelosi, because my friends here say, "Hey, you know, she's making this out to be civilization is at stake with Trump. This is ridiculous." But I noticed Nancy Pelosi has never lost a vote. And next week, you're going to be on the camera a lot because it looks like she's going to call for an impeachment vote.

Martha MacCallum: Yeah. I find the pacing very interesting here. Everybody can't wait to get this over with at this point. I think the American people, and I know Greg Gutfeld, are included in that.

But, you know, look, the definition of civilization is society, culture, and a way of life. I think she's working very hard to convince people and her verbiage on this has been escalating over the last several days. It's, you know, it's grievous. It's an insult to the constitution. Now, the entire civilization is beginning to crumble because of this. And I think that that is a ramp up not only to her own Democrat constituency, but to these people that The Washington Post thinks are undecided in the middle, who you have to start to lasso and make sure that they get it, because they're very upset that the reporting isn't doing a good enough job.

I just think the fact that she's speaking in these terms makes it very clear that she is concerned that it's not strong enough to get it over the finish line.

Jesse Watters: Right.

Martha MacCallum: And just one more thing.

Juan Williams: But wait, do you think --

[CROSSTALK]

Greg Gutfeld: The Washington Post?

Martha MacCallum: Yes.

Greg Gutfeld: Your point has to be stressed.

Emily Compagno: It's incredible. [laughs]

Greg Gutfeld: They were asking to propagandize this.

Martha MacCallum: Yes.

Greg Gutfeld: They want to make like movie trailers.

Martha MacCallum: Well, an editorial has been -- but she said, you know, why are journalists shouting into the void?

Greg Gutfeld: Yes.

Martha MacCallum: You know, you need to work harder to bring over the undecideds. So I don't know. In my in my world, we try to tell people what's going on all sides of the fence here. We don't shout at one side to try to convince them that the other side is right.

[CROSSTALK]

Jesse Watters: Just to pick up --

Jesse Watters: If that works, Juan would be a Republican.

[CROSSTALK]

[LAUGHTER]

Juan Williams: Who knows? But just to pick up here very quickly, do you think she has the votes? Are you -- it's a question of mine.

Martha MacCallum: I think she probably does. I mean, don't you think the White House thinks that? Everybody -- at this point, I think it's pretty clear. They think going to pass in the House, and then they've got to figure out whether or not they're even going to take it up in the Senate.

Juan Williams: Emily, I'm going to come to you on legal puzzler, which is you see complaints, Jesse mentioned this about the fact that phone records were obtained by the Democrats of phone logs between Giuliani and some of the Ukrainian nationals going in. But there's no indication from Schiff that he ever subpoenaed the records. So, the question is, where do these phone records come from? And was it, as Jesse suggests, maybe an overreach on the part of investigators?

Emily Compagno: Absolutely. And there's a specific point to that that I want to talk about. Did you guys see this morning Congressman Eric Swalwell? He came on America's Newsroom and he said something to the effect of, "Well, don't talk to indicted felons if you don't want your call logs seized.”

Greg Gutfeld: Right.

Martha MacCallum: He doesn't even --

Emily Compagno: That is exactly the elitism that we are dealing with from the left. It is a luxury for him, this privileged white boy who grew up in Dublin --

Greg Gutfeld: Oh. California.

Emily Compagno: -- for him to owe him for who is a prosecutor, for him to say, "Oh, I've never talked to an indicted felon." Well, guess what? I have. I've talked to a lot. And there's a lot of Americans that have that felony conviction and that record. And for him to display that hubris, which I'm sure he displayed as a prosecutor, I'm sure justice for him wasn't collaborative. I'm sure it was just seeking convictions. That's what we're dealing with, and that is why the Democrats don't care, especially him as their poster child, don't care about the FISA abuse of power. They don't care if the government is surveilling its citizens as long as the citizens are the GOP, and they're Republicans on the Hill. And he tells the president to grow? I want him to grow up. I want the Democrats to grow up. He tells the president he says, "You're wasting taxpayer dollars on pressuring foreign powers." No, you're wasting my tax dollars. All of them.

Greg Gutfeld: You know what, though -- what is amazing about you is that because you're from Oakland, you spit out the word "Dublin" like it was a sin.

Emily Compagno: [laughs]

Jesse Watters: He's from Dublin, California.

Emily Compagno: It is a -- [laughs]

Greg Gutfeld: Yes. Just like you said, he's from Dublin. Nobody in the United States --

Emily Compagno: He's probably a Niners fan.

[CROSSTALK]

Marth MacCallum: Not even from Ireland --

Jesse Watters: Like he can't run for president.

Marth MacCallum: Not even a citizen.

Emily Compagno: [laughs]

[CROSSTALK]

Jesse Watters: People in Northern California are going, "Yes!".

Marth MacCallum: How did he serve in the congress?

Juan Williams: Yeah, well.

Marth MacCallum: Go Raiders.

[LAUGHTER]

Juan Williams: All right. We're going to try to keep this under control. Up next, Mike Bloomberg. He's not mincing words and calling out his 2020 rivals. Plus, former vice President Biden picking a fight after a dust up, another one, on the campaign trail. All next on The Five.

Martha MacCallum: All right. We are back. 2020 Democrats --

[LAUGHTER]

I don't usually have a music intro so kind of fun.

-- taking aim at each other. Michael Bloomberg not holding back with his attacks on his rivals. Watch this.

Michael Bloomberg: I watched, and I said, "We just can't have another four years of this. And then I watched all the candidates, and I just thought to myself, "Donald Trump would eat 'em up.".

I gave 100 percent of the money away. What's wrong with all of that? And then I turned and they're criticizing me for it. I don't ask them what they're doing. Why didn't they do that? They had a chance to go out and make a lot of money. And how much of their own money do they put into their campaigns?

Martha MacCallum: And after this fiery exchange with a man at a town hall, Joe Biden is picking a new fight. Watch this.

Joe Biden: You guys got it all wrong about what happened. Just bad judgment. You all thought that what happened was the party moved extremely to the left after Hillary. AOC was the new party. She's a bright, wonderful person. But where's the party? Come on, man.

Martha MacCallum: Come on, man. Come on, Jesse. You know, this is interesting what we're seeing from Joe Biden this week. There's like a feistier Joe Biden. He's hitting back at the other 2020 candidates. He's saying, "Come on, man." He told that guy -- what did he say to that guy? "You know, get your fact straight, Jack.".

Jesse Watters: Jack!

Martha MacCallum: That kind of stuff?

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Martha MacCallum: How's that going?

Jesse Watters: Only Hunter had a more lively week than Joe. I think Biden tries to convince everybody when he says, "Come on, man." Like that's going to explain everything.

Greg Gutfeld: Yes.

Jesse Watters: We've got to raise taxes. Come, on man. Like that's it like -- here's the thing. He's wrong about so many things, but he's right about this. Twitter is not where regular Americans are, especially regular Democrats, black, white, brown, with families, with cars, with jobs. They want to keep their health care. They want to keep their SUV. They want to keep their money. These people don't understand that. And then they come around and throw people like AOC, the squad, the green new dealios, Liz Warren, and they want to revolutionize America. They're not with that whole crowd. And that's pretty obvious even to sleepy Joe.

Juan Williams: Well, wait. I would just say this to affirm what you just said. The fact that he's in the lead as the centrist is evidence that the left is not dominating even among the Democrats.

Martha MacCallum: No, that's very true and --

Juan Williams: So, you see a rise in the number of people who are self-identified among Democrats as liberal. But it's still the case that most Democrats self-identify as either moderate or conservative Democrats.

Martha MacCallum: What you think about Michael Bloomberg, though, Juan. Because, you know, the feeling was at some point that if Joe Biden was in the race, there was going to be room from Michael Bloomberg or a, you know, Mr. Starbucks. Howard Schultz. Thank you. You know, so do you think there is now? And do you think people are looking for that alternative to Joe Biden?

Juan Williams: The thing is, Joe Biden hasn't faded, Martha. So --

Martha MacCallum: No.

Juan Williams: The argument would be for Bloomberg, I'm electable. I can beat Trump. And by the way, he may be a very good candidate if it's just Bloomberg versus Trump. But his problem is he's got to get through the Democratic primaries. He needs a lane. And at the moment, the lane is occupied and successfully occupied by Joe Biden. The question for Mr. Bloomberg is, how do you say to voters, "Oh, yeah, I'm better for you than Joe Biden.".

Jesse Watters: But Juan, he's only at 19 percent nationally. That's very vulnerable --

Juan Williams: You're not talking about Bloomberg. You mean Biden.

Jesse Watters:

Biden's only at 19 percent.

Juan Williams: That's fine.

Jesse Watters: I mean, that's easy pickings.

Martha MacCallum: Yeah. And Bloomberg is actually gaining some traction. I guess he's got nowhere to go but up.

Greg Gutfeld: Well, yeah, pretty close to traction at that age. I mean, this Democratic Party, who knew. They are the party of grumpy old men. And you got to think about this. This isn't really about their candidates. It's about Trump. Trump is not that much different in age, but it's so obvious in terms of energy and spirit. There is a gulf. I mean, he's like, Trump isn't much younger, but he's like a diner cup of coffee, a bottomless, bottomless energy. I was going to say something else, but I stopped. But if you look at, if you compare people his age, look what he did to Robert De Niro. Right. He turned him into a sputtering jackass. Biden pretends he's Clint Eastwood in Gran Torino. And it's kind of feeble, if you ask me. Bloomberg is Scrooge McDuck finally in pants. It's like he could. I don't see how any of these guys are going to stand up to that kind of energy.

Jesse Watters: They're just going to challenge him do a push up contest.

Greg Gutfeld: Yes. And then --

Martha MacCallum: Oh yeah.

Greg Gutfeld:

What is with that?

Jesse Watters: I don't know.

[CROSSTALK]

Martha MacCallum: Take him out behind the barn or into a brawl, and now we're going to have a push up contest. Emily --

Greg Gutfeld: Take off the shirt.

[CROSSTALK]

Jesse Watters: No, don't do that.

Martha MacCallum: About Medicare for all. And you know, that may be the hill to die on for some of these candidates because it looks like that's becoming very problematic. And that's, I think, what's going to help Michael Bloomberg as he moves forward here and perhaps Biden.

Emily Compagno: Yeah. And I think what's interesting, too, is, you know, a lot of his messaging, which what we just saw in earlier, it's all about the Democratic candidate field. Right. And it's why they're terrible, but not quite yet why he's awesome, as you were pointing out. And contrast that along with Biden's message of the looming recession with the last Democrat to win the White House with Obama's message, "Hope and Change." And obviously, half the country rolled their eyes, but it resonated clearly and especially with the Democrats. And I think that's why Mayor Pete is surging and resonating in Ohio -- Iowa --

Jesse Watters: Positive.

Emily Compagno: -- I'm sorry. And New Hampshire. Exactly, because it's that positive spin. But if he wins the primary, he's going to have to thread that needle, because obviously, once we get past the primaries, the question is Trump or the different direction. But they have to start being a little bit more positive.

Martha MacCallum: Yeah. No, I agree with you.

Emily Compagno: It's --

Martha MacCallum: I think you cannot win without -- you can't be an incumbent without a huge positive message that galvanizes voters and makes them drawn to you. Okay. Coming up next, a liberal city under fire over a program that relocates homeless people.

Jesse Watters: The homeless crisis in liberal cities spiraling out of control. It's so bad in some places they're now outsourcing their problems to other states. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is under fire for spending millions to dump the city's homeless population across the country. The Trump administration is calling them out.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Lynne Patton: This isn't the first harebrained idea that the mayor has had with respect to homelessness. I'm quite frankly surprised more mayors aren't suing de Blasio, because this program is ridiculous. It literally helps people one time. The president doesn't want homelessness moved. He wants homelessness resolved.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: Yeah. The situation in Oakland so bad that private citizens are using giant logs to stop people from camping out on the streets. And this could be big, the Supreme Court is considering whether the Constitution gives homeless people a right to sleep on the sidewalk. Martha, you know what this reminds me of? When you're blowing leaves in your yard --

Jesse Watters: -- and you blow all the leaves into your neighbor's yard, and then just go right inside. That's what they're doing with homeless people.

Martha MacCallum: Are you comparing homeless people to dead leaves?

Jesse Watters: No, but --

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs]

Jesse Watters: -- I think you understand my analogy.

Martha MacCallum: I do understand.

Jesse Watters: It's not really solving a problem.

Martha MacCallum: No. No, I think you're absolutely right. They're just pushing their problem across the river into my home state of New Jersey, which I don't think is a good idea. He's also sending them to North Carolina, a state that he once banned for his own travel because he was so upset about the controversial bathroom bill. Bill de Blasio, once again is, you know, sort of passing the buck in a way that he loves to do. And then he comes back and blames and says that they're insensitive and heartless about homeless people.

Jesse Watters: [laughs] Yeah.

Martha MacCallum: And my favorite part is, you know, he said, "These are just working people who are looking for another chance in life." Why don't you provide them that chance here? The Thrive program has been a huge boondoggle. The mental health programs have not succeeded. If some of those things had succeeded, perhaps New York wouldn't have such a big homeless problem.

Jesse Watters: And so, this may be reviewed by the Supreme Court, whether you can sleep on a public sidewalk. I've always said I think people should be allowed to pass out on a sidewalk, but not sleep. There's a difference.

Emily Compagno: Right. So, to be clear, the ruling was that it's cruel and unusual to prohibit sleeping on the sidewalks if there are no shelter beds available. And I think that caveat is important here, because it basically dovetails in with why the program worked in New York, which is essentially providing -- that's right -- providing that resource. But I have to point out that, you know, that the bleeding-heart approach and that oversimplification is basically saying, "Look, the poor soul has nowhere to go." Right? And then there's the law enforcement angle, which is, "Well, I go to the park, I don't feel like having, you know -- stepping on a needle or having diarrhea thrown in my face," like what just happened in Los Angeles.

And we have the Eric Garcettis and the Gavin Newsoms that say, well, all we have to do is throw billions at the singular approach, which is providing new housing, ignoring that it's a complex multifactored issue. We need those resources to treat drug addiction, to address the domestic and international drug supply, mental health, and law enforcement. And without that acknowledgement of all of those factors, we're still going to get the de Blasios which are just pouring money into a ridiculous part of the equation.

Jesse Watters: Juan?

Juan Williams: Well, you know, what strikes me is I know there's so many critics of Bill de Blasio around here. So, de Blasio was criticized on the homeless issue for not doing anything. Now he does something, and people say, "Well, we don't like what he does." And I must say, I'm with you, Emily. I don't like the idea that you ship homeless people off. I just think, you know, these are vulnerable people. You don't want to abuse them in any way or treat them like that. But I will say that when I watched the federal official on Fox & Friends, I think you were doing that interview, my question is, "Okay. So, where's the federal government? Where's the federal energy?".

I think Greg and I've been over this with Dr. Drew, and Dr. Drew was saying what you're saying. It's a multi-dimensional issue with people who are drug addicts, people who have mental issues, and you've got to have some kind of investment. I don't think you can ignore the need for investment, but you need real solutions, real ideas. It's not about picking on the homeless or picking on some Democratic mayor or a Democratic state and saying, "Oh, it's those liberals and they're softy issues." No, I think it's all of us that have to deal with this in an era of high-income inequality.

Jesse Watters: That is a good point. But as we've seen, the more money you spend on combating homelessness, Gregg, it doesn't always reflect in the drop in homelessness.

Greg Gutfeld: Number one, who are the homeless? They aren't illegal immigrants. So apparently millions of illegal immigrants can find housing. So, it's not a housing crisis, right? They are coming from somewhere else, and they could find a place to live, so it's not about housing. It's not about economic inequality. Right? There are people that have really smart solutions. I give credit to de Blasio. He got part one, right, relocation. But he didn't have part two, which is a temporary residence in which they can camp, have access to clean water, and amenities and have people figure it out. That's what they're doing.

Jesse Watters: The Hamptons. Send them to the Hamptons.

Greg Gutfeld: But I mean, they're really smart people. I think we talked about Sunrise, which is an organization, and Dr. Drew's talked to the people in San Diego about turning --getting homeless into, you know, city owned land in which you can get them clean, and then you can approach them, separate the mentally ill from the non-mentally ill, the people that actually do want to get off the streets, because that's the reality we're not talking about here, is that there are some that don't want to get off the streets. Some of them are mentally ill and do not -- and reject the idea that they're mentally ill, which is actually a disease in itself when you deny your own mental illness. There are people who are there for drugs, there are people there just because of the lifestyle when they're young. So, there are all these different types and we have to stop. We have to stop criticizing people with ideas that aren't controlled by the government as somehow poking fun at the homeless or targeting the homeless when they're actually trying to help. If you want to get the homeless off the street, you know, that's a good thing.

Martha MacCallum: You're so right. It's obviously not an economic problem. We've seen, you know, an enormous amount of job growth. We haven't seen the kind of job participation levels in this country since the 1960s. So, it is a problem of drugs. It's a problem of mental illness. And those issues need to be addressed in a compassionate way. I completely agree. And with housing, which I think Ben Carson has worked on doing in California and the projects and he's been doing. But yeah, throwing money at it as we learn time and time again is not the solution.

Emily Compagno: Quick interjection. There's a gentleman running for city council in Los Angeles and his son was lost on Skid Row, is a drug addict there. And his campaign ad is him searching for his son and trying to draw attention to that way to all of our points, which is, look, we need a holistic, compassionate approach. We need much more than the --

Jesse Watters: Stay right there, the most compassionate television show in America. We'll be right back with The Fastest Seven.

Emily Compagno: Welcome back. Time for The Fastest Seven. First up, our tech addiction isn't just distracting us, it's actually landing some people in the hospital. A new study says there's been a surge in cell phone users tripping, falling and hurting their heads and necks. Some cases are so severe they've resulted in facial and brain injuries. All right. So, what -- I see it on your face.

Juan Williams: Yeah. Because people especially around here in the holiday season - I liked your music - these people are on the cell phones in the middle of a mob trying to get down the street. You think how selfish, how rude. And then if they trip it, somehow, it's my responsibility. Come on. And they bump into people. It's willy nilly. I don't like it.

Jesse Watters: Juan, you sound like me. I like that.

Juan Williams: I'm a grumpy old guy now.

Jesse Watters: And I have an exercise to prevent the iPhone shoulder slump. It's called a face poll. You know, the cables you use for the triceps? You take it like this and rack it up the cable high and then just pull. Pull and it's just perfect posture like that.

Martha MacCallum: That's the whole thing. You have to like do the, like, try to squeeze a pencil behind your shoulder blade --

Jesse Watters: Yes, Martha knows what I'm talking about.

Martha MacCallum: -- because I've always said this for a long time even when these smartphones first came into our culture, that smartphones are our smoking. They're our generations smoking. So, around the same time we started to discover all of these problems, and you had people standing up, the tobacco guys standing up in Congress talking about what they knew. Right? This is what is going on. So, unfortunately, it was lung cancer. This is going to be like major realignment of your entire spine and kids, little kids -- I mean, cell phones are poisonous to your body, to your health, to your psyche, everything. Everyone needs a huge break.

[CROSSTALK]

Greg Gutfeld: This is what happens when new technology arrives because you can't adapt to something if it doesn't exist yet, right? So, there were hundreds of thousands of people who died in car accidents before you had, you know, safety belts, mandatory safety belts. So, it always -- you can't expect -- you're going to have the problems before you solve the problems. Right? You can't prevent this if you don't have the phone first. So, you got to go through all these problems. This happens with cars. It happens with the atomic bomb. It happens with Maroon 5. People going to get sick. They're going to be figuring out what has Maroon 5 done to people's brains?

Juan Williams: No, no. Implant the phone in your head, Greg.

Emily Compagno: All right. Up next, are the days of calling out of work sick just because you had a little too much to drink the night before could be over. Chipotle is causing controversy after the CEO says it has employees pass a wellness test with a nurse before taking a sick day. A Chipotle spokesperson, then claimed it's just a voluntary service. Okay, Greg, I feel like you feel strongly about that.

Greg Gutfeld: The irony is how many people have called in sick because of Chipotle. We don't have sick days at Fox News, it's called Chipotle days. It's when you're about to leave to go to work and then you stop. Then you turn around and then for the next three hours you're counting the bathroom tiles.

Emily Compagno: Martha, what do you think?

Martha MacCallum: Well, I don't believe in sick days at all. I mean, I don't believe in sick days. I think if you're sick, you should not come to work, right? But this idea that, like you get a certain number of sick days, I think is really bogus. I don't believe in that. Every employer, if you are sick, you should be able to stay home. Right? The compassion thing again, if you're sick, don't come to work. But I think this -- I love this line about like you have to prove to the nurse that you're not just sleeping off last night's White Claws because I did one time have a few White Claws and they give you the worst headache in the world. But fortunately, it was on a Saturday.

[CROSSTALK]

Jesse Watters: I just like this idea because I like the idea of calling out other people's bluff. You don't think I'm sick? You really think I'm hungover? Test me, nurse. See, 102. There you go, boss. Then the next time, the boss won't be so quick to accuse you of being hung over because he doesn't want to be wrong twice.

Emily Compagno: Yeah. Last word, Juan.

Juan Williams: Well, I just think Jesse's on something here about not trusting your employees. At some point, it's evidence of bad management and who you select. Now, they may have high turnover in Chipotle, I guess, but to me, you have to have some level of trust. If you're doing business between an employer and employee.

Greg Gutfeld: I hate the fake sick voice, though.

When people might be sick, but they have to act it out a little more.

Juan Williams: But I'd much prefer as Martha was saying that people who are sick not come in. Because I don't want to get sick.

Greg Gutfeld: But then I'd never be here. I'd never be here, Juan.

[LAUGHTER]

Juan Williams: You've never be here?

Greg Gutfeld: I'm just naturally sick.

Juan Williams: Oh.

Martha MacCallum: One time I had a guest who sneezed all over my phone.

Juan Williams: Oh.

Emily Compagno: Oh, my God.

Martha MacCallum: And I was like, "Uh.".

Jesse Watters: Was it Swalwell?

[LAUGHTER]

Jesse Watters: We love you, Eric.

Emily Compagno: No, we don't. Okay.

Martha MacCallum: Oh, boy.

Emily Compagno: And finally, a piece of art featuring a banana duct taped to a wall has sold for a whopping 120,000 dollars. The Italian artist behind it reportedly claims he spent a year working on it. So, you know, apparently the value of something is how much someone is willing to pay for it, would you argue?

Juan Williams: This is stupid.

[LAUGHTER]

It's just pure stupidity.

Jesse Watters: I like Juan on Fridays.

[LAUGHTER]

Juan Williams: Now, wait a second. As I recall, you went down to this Basel thing and --

Jesse Watters: Yes. Yes, I saw a picture of a hot dog for 30 grand.

Juan Williams: Seriously? You're joking.

Emily Compagno: Really?

Martha MacCallum: Really?

Jesse Watters: A photograph of it. Look, that hot dog picture?

Juan Williams: Hey, that's you.

Jesse Watters: Thirty grand. I also saw some other things that were around 30 grand, but I can't show them on television.

Juan Williams: [laughs] Did you buy anything?

Emily Compagno: Did you buy it?

Jesse Watters: No, I didn't buy it. You know what I should do? I should slap a banana to my wall in my apartment, invite my friends over, and tell him I just bought this piece. Really impressive.

Juan Williams: That's good. That's it.

Martha MacCallum: I'll bet people will do that. I bet people will just take the banana and put the duct tape on, "I'm the guy. Hundred and thirty thousand.".

Jesse Watters: Hundred and fifty thousand.

Greg Gutfeld: I don't see the appeal.

[LAUGHTER]

By the way, what a great metaphor for impeachment. The American public is being sold a duct tape banana on a wall for much more than a 130 grand. It's more like 130 million.

Juan Williams: No. No. His hair is orange, not yellow.

Greg Gutfeld: No.

[groans]

Juan Williams: [laughs]

Emily Compagno: Okay. Don't go anywhere, you guys. Fan mail Friday is next.

Jesse Watters: Yay.

Emily Compagno: [laughs]

Greg Gutfeld: Got it. Gone.

Emily Compagno: Phew.

[LAUGHTER]

Martha MacCallum: Order restored.

Greg Gutfeld: The order with the questions was out of order because of Martha.

Martha MacCallum: So sorry.

Emily Compagno: [laughs]

Greg Gutfeld: There are rules here, Martha. Now I'm -- got so angry.

Martha MacCallum: I always through the whole show is completely ad lib.

[LAUGHTER]

Greg Gutfeld: All right. First question from Helen L., who or what do you think you were in a past life? Juan?

Juan Williams: You know, I think my life is so good --

Greg Gutfeld: That you were you?

Juan Williams: Well, I could -- no, no. I just think I've. I'm at a higher point now. So, I think maybe like, you know, I was a poor kid in India, or I was like a right-handed pitcher in the bullpen for the Texas Rangers in a losing season. I don't know.

Emily Compagno: [laughs]

Greg Gutfeld: Emily?

Emily Compagno: Oh, I don't know. Maybe some type of elf.

Martha MacCallum: [laughs]

Emily Compagno: Fairy creature.

Juan Williams: What?

Jesse Watters: What?

Greg Gutfeld: A fairy creature?

Emily Compagno: Yeah, because I love all of that fantasy stuff --

Greg Gutfeld: A woodland nymph?

Emily Compagno: Tolkien and --

Jesse Watters: [laughs] A nymph?

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs] Well, that's what it -- an elven creature --

Emily Compagno: Oh, for God's sake, Greg. Stop it.

Greg Gutfeld: -- would be like a woodland nymph. What? You're thinking of something else.

Juan Williams: [laughs]

Emily Compagno: Nobody else answered.

Martha MacCallum: You had that immediately.

Jesse Watters: Well, I know for a fact what I was in the past life because I had a vision one time --

Greg Gutfeld: Oh, my God.

Jesse Watters: -- during a flashback.

Martha MacCallum: Really?

Jesse Watters: George Washington.

Greg Gutfeld: Oh, really?

Jesse Watters: Yes.

Emily Compagno: Oh, whoa.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah. Because you'd never be somebody obscure, would you, Jesse?

[LAUGHTER]

Jesse Watters: That's what I saw in my vision.

Greg Gutfeld: Yes.

Jesse Watters: Did you have teeth?

Martha MacCallum: You were George Washington?

Jesse Watters: I was, among other people.

Martha MacCallum: Really? Did you have wooden teeth?

Greg Gutfeld: But at George Washington from Newark, New Jersey [LAUGHTER]

Emily Compagno: Not the George Washington. Martha?

Greg Gutfeld: Not the George Washington.

Martha MacCallum: Well, I don't know about past lives, but, you know, I was -- if someone said, "Like, if you want to do something totally different, what would it be?" In my dream, I would be like a singer who had an amazing voice. And we're talking about Whitney Houston, like that. That would be the dream. So maybe the past life I --

Greg Gutfeld: Not for her, apparently. It didn't end well.

Martha MacCallum: I can't do it in this one.

Greg Gutfeld: I would say -- I'm going to pick something inanimate like a plate because everybody always picks like George Washington. I was probably just like a shovel or a stick.

Martha MacCallum: You were a teacup in Beauty and the Beast?

Greg Gutfeld: Yes, exactly. All right.

Martha MacCallum: Oh, cute.

Greg Gutfeld: Karen V asked, what is the one food you will never eat based on its name? That's a pretty good question.

Juan Williams: All right. Here's the thing. You know, when I hear some of these foods --

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah?

Juan Williams: Actually, when I was a kid, I'd say I don't want to eat foie gras. I don't want to eat escargot.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

Juan Williams: Right? I don't want to eat --

Greg Gutfeld: So you hate foreigners.

Juan Williams: -- patee. I mean, what is this stuff? Why don't you tell me what you feeding me? Yeah. But I don't know. Not --

Greg Gutfeld: Patee all the time, I say. Jesse?

[LAUGHTER]

Jesse Watters: One time I tried to impress someone on a date and order something that I didn't know what it was.

Greg Gutfeld: All right.

Jesse Watters: And it turned out to be glands.

Greg Gutfeld: [noise of disgust]

Jesse Watters: What is that?

Greg Gutfeld: Well, what you're pointing out, it's an organ, right?

Jesse Watters: But what's the name of that? Sweetbreads.

Greg Gutfeld: Sweetbreads.

Martha MacCallum: That's what I was going to say.

Jesse Watters: Yeah, I ordered sweetbreads, and I will never do that again.

Greg Gutfeld: That's a --

Martha MacCallum: Aren't sweetbreads like intestines.

Juan Williams: No, brain, I think.

Martha MacCallum: They're like, inner --

Jesse Watters: Brain?

Juan Williams: Brain.

Martha MacCallum: Yes. But I -- totally. That's so funny because that's exactly what I was going to say. Because sweetbread sounds like something yummy, like pumpkin bread --

Jesse Watters: Right?

Martha MacCallum: But it is not.

Jesse Watters: No.

Greg Gutfeld: Emily?

Emily Compagno: I'm pretty adventurous food wise, like I'll try anything edible.

Greg Gutfeld: But based on its name, what you wouldn't eat.

Emily Compagno: The fad now, bugs. People eating crickets and grasshoppers.

Greg Gutfeld: But, no it's --

Jesse Watters: That's a fad?

Greg Gutfeld: It's the name. A cricket would be it.

Emily Compagno: Right. Because it'd be something that I know I wouldn't eat.

Greg Gutfeld: I -- you guys didn't get this question. I would -- the name eggplant just sounds disgusting.

[LAUGHTER]

It's about the name of something. It's like, I can't eat "eggplant.".

Jesse Watters: You thought about this beforehand.

Martha MacCallum: Yeah.

Greg Gutfeld: Well, it's purple. It's gross. Heather asked, what is something that you look forward to every day? All right, Ms. Positive.

Emily Compagno: Not you.

[cheers]

Juan Williams: Oh, my God.

Jesse Watters: Burn.

Martha MacCallum: You are an Eric Swalwell out there right now.

[LAUGHTER]

Greg Gutfeld: I'm just a boy from Dublin.

[LAUGHTER]

Emily Compagno: This show.

Martha MacCallum: A white boy from Dublin.

Emily Compagno: Being here. Every day, being here.

Greg Gutfeld: You're also doing my show tomorrow.

Emily Compagno: Yes.

Greg Gutfeld: So, you better look forward to that.

Emily Compagno: Which proves you do like me. We are buds.

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs] Barely.

Emily Compagno: [laughs]

Greg Gutfeld: Barely stomach you. Martha?

Emily Compagno: [laughs]

Greg Gutfeld: What do you look forward to every day?

Martha MacCallum: What I do I look forward to every day? Well, I look forward to The Story at 7:00 every single day.

Greg Gutfeld: There you go. Good company person.

Martha MacCallum: I also like getting into my bed, you know, like I love my bed. It's, like, so cozy.

Greg Gutfeld: There 16 ways to go with that, and I'm going to just skip them all.

[LAUGHTER]

I want to go home after work.

Juan Williams: Yeah. Earlier this week, Dana was holding Jesse's hand to keep him out of trouble. I want to hold your hand --

[LAUGHTER]

Greg Gutfeld: Jesse?

Jesse Watters: On Wednesday, I look forward to Wednesdays with Watters on The Story.

Martha MacCallum: Me, too. Me, too.

Jesse Watters: And then at 12:00 noon Eastern, [singing] Limbaugh. Why's everybody looking at me like I'm crazy?

[LAUGHTER]

It's the Limbaugh bumping song.

Juan Williams: Why only Wednesdays?

[CROSSTALK]

Martha MacCallum: I look forward to --

Jesse Watters: Every day, Juan.

Juan Williams: That's what I said. Why did you say --

Jesse Watters: Everyday.

Juan Williams: I thought you said Wednesday.

Martha MacCallum: No, Wednesdays is when he's with me.

[CROSSTALK]

Greg Gutfeld: Juan, save this segment.

[LAUGHTER]

Juan Williams: Well, you know, I like food a lot. So, when I wake up, I'm thinking, "Hey, what's for breakfast? I want to go get some food.”

Martha MacCallum: I love that answer.

Jesse Watters: Just not eggplant.

Juan Williams: No eggplant. Well, if Greg's over, I serve a lot of eggplant.

Greg Gutfeld: I just look forward to doing my charity work when I get home, but I guess I'm different.

Emily Compagno: Oh, we know that. Tell us something we don't know.

Greg Gutfeld: A bottle of wine, I'm out. All right. One more thing is up next.

Juan Williams: Time now for a holiday edition of One More Thing, Greg.

Greg Gutfeld: All right, The Greg Gutfeld show tomorrow night, 10:00 p.m. I had this -- I don't know who this lady is.

Emily Compagno: [laughs]

Greg Gutfeld: Emily Compagno, comedian Joe DeVito, Kat Timpf, Tyrus, that's Saturday, December 7th, 10:00 p.m.. Watch it. Now it's time for Greg's diet tips. You know, the holidays are tough if you're trying to keep from gaining weight. I know I have issues. What I suggest is always to go eat with friends and share like these little fellas here.

Martha MacCallum: Aww.

Emily Compagno: Cute.

Greg Gutfeld: They just ordered one entrees at the Olive Garden, one entree, one pasta dish, and they share it. And that way they can just like enjoy their time together and not gain weight. That's my tip. Eat with friends and don't eat your friends, you little guinea pigs.

Jesse Watters: Huh, cute.

Emily Compagno: It's like The Lady and the Tramp.

Martha MacCallum: Yes, pasta.

Emily Compagno: With the spaghetti.

Greg Gutfeld: Stay out of my One More Thing, Emily.

[LAUGHTER]

Juan Williams: All right. My turn. It's an early Christmas story for all of you. In a Michigan court yesterday, there was an adoption hearing for Michael Clark Jr., but Michael decided he didn't want to do it alone. He invited the entire kindergarten class, his class in East Grand Rapids, into the courtroom to share his moment. Here's Michael and his new dad after the ceremony.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

David Eaton: No, this process has been amazing. We've been working with Catholic charities, and the workers there have just been amazing.

Michael Clark Jr.: And I love my daddy.

David Eaton: That -- wow. I --

Michael Clark Jr.: I love my daddy so much.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Juan Williams: Oh, boy.

Emily Compagno: Aww.

Juan Williams: The big day for Michael is a reminder for all of us, for all of you, that if you have room in your heart, if you have room in your life, you can create your own Christmas miracle with foster care and especially with adoption. Martha,.

Martha MacCallum: It's an amazing story. So tomorrow is December 7th, 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor when 350 Japanese fighters and bombers swept in at just 50 feet off the water in the harbor, bombed the U.S. fleet, you know, completely almost out of existence. The next day, President Roosevelt spoke to the American people and said this.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

President Roosevelt: No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Martha MacCallum: So it is that moment that is the starting point for something that I have been working on for two and a half years, which is amazing to me to see that cover after all of that work and my journeys to Guam and to Iwo Jima to meet with survivors of these wars. That's where it begins. And that is the book Unknown Valor: A Story of Family, Courage, and Sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima. And more information on release dates will be coming in the new year.

Juan Williams: Well, congratulations.

Martha MacCallum: Guys, thank you.

[CROSSTALK]

Juan Williams: Jesse.

Jesse Watters: Chills listening to Roosevelt right there. Wow.

Juan Williams: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: So do you ever like hand a cell phone to a teen, and they're just like [sound effects] make the whole thing blow up. Everything is good. They can set your DVR, your HDMI, they're just wizards, right? But they can't even open a can with a basic can opener.

Emily Compagno: Oh, my God.

Jesse Watters: This is a 16 year old. He struggled for about five minutes. Couldn't figure it out. Just a can.

Juan Williams: Oh, my gosh.

Jesse Watters: Couldn't do it. Doesn't that make you feel better about yourself --

Emily Compagno: Yes.

Martha MacCallum: [laughs]

Jesse Watters: -- now, when they try to set up your DVR, your TiVo or whatever it's called?

Greg Gutfeld: Do you even have cans in your kitchen, Jesse?

[LAUGHTER]

Jesse Watters: I don't.

Martha MacCallum: I think can openers are --

Greg Gutfeld: You live in New York. All you do is you order food like I do.

Jesse Watters: No cans at all.

[LAUGHTER]

But I do know how to do that. Watters' World, 8:00 p.m. Eastern Saturday night. We have an exclusive interview with a private eye who is on the tail of Epstein and knows a lot about the flights he took with Bill Clinton, interviewed one of the copilots. So tune in for that. Also, I'm on Tucker, defending my crown against Melissa Francis in the news quiz tonight. So watch that.

Juan Williams: Emily, bring us home.

Emily Compagno: All right, you guys. So this week, the Milwaukee County Zoo decided to run a contest for people to guess the weight of their polar bear Snow Lily. They offered to free admission tickets to the winner. They were met with a huge response, over 4,000 people guessing her weight. This is her on the scale with the help of some fish treats. And she weighs a whopping 567.5 pounds. Just a few pounds below me after --

Greg Gutfeld: Should have asked us to guess, Emily.

Emily Compagno: Oh, sorry.

Martha MacCallum: Yeah, I was going to say 535.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah, you totally screwed that up, Emily. It would have been so much fun if you asked all of us. But no, you didn't.

Emily Compagno: Sorry. Okay, well, I wouldn't --

Juan Williams: How much do you weigh, Jesse?

[LAUGHTER]

[CROSSTALK]

Emily Compagno: -- whatever.

Juan Williams: That's it for all of us. We're going to see you back here on Monday. Don't miss it. We're right here. Have a great weekend, everyone.

