President Trump slams Supreme Court decisions on tax returns

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters, along with Greg Gutfeld, Juan Williams, Dana Perino, and Kennedy. It is 5:00 in New York City, and this is The Five. President Trump ripping into Democrats and calling out the Supreme Court after a pair of his decisions on taxes, the high court ruling the president does not have absolute immunity from prosecution, and that a New York district attorney can subpoena his tax returns.

And then a separate case, the Supreme Court blocking House Democrats from getting their hands-on Trump's financial records for now. Both of those cases are being thrown back to lower courts. Here is the president's reaction.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This is a political witch hunt the likes of which nobody has ever seen before. it's a pure witch hunt. It's a hoax just like the Mueller investigation is a hoax that I won. And this is another hoax. This is purely political. I win at the federal level, and we won very decisively and so they sent it in to New York.

And you know what's going on in New York. Everyone is leaving. It has turned out to be hell hole. And they better do something about it because People are leaving New York. it's a political witch hunt that just continues.

WATTERS: And Nancy Pelosi responding to the rulings by vowing to keep investigating the president.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): We have a path that the Supreme Court has laid out that we certainly will not ignore. And we will never stop our oversight. This isn't so much about the president's records, although we would like to know, you know, how Russia funded his operation all those years. But that's not what is at stake. What is at stake is the president above the law.

WATTERS: All right. Kennedy, here is what I don't like about this. They are going to get their hands on these tax returns, and then they're just going to leak them. And then you are back to the whole Russia thing where these mysterious people are leaking things. You don't know if it's true or not. And then it just spins up a lot of fake news and speculation. It's pretty unfair.

LISA KENNEDY MONTGOMERY, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, it's interesting because I think more information is better. I would like to see everyone's tax returns who wants to be the most powerful person in the world. I don't have a problem with that. I do have a problem with the overt politicization. And that's what the Supreme Court blocked today.

And they made note that this is what the framers wanted to make sure didn't overtake the branches of government. And they didn't want the Congress to be able to hectare (ph) the president with superfluous requests. And so they did block that. But also what you have to see here is, you know, this was not a slim majority. This was a 7-2 ruling in two cases that were lumped together here.

And Gorsuch and Kavanaugh were two Justices that although they agreed with the majority opinion, they also made note that the president should have some claims to block certain requests in the lower court. And, you know, to your point about leaking the process through the lower courts now may take so much time that if the president is worried about these things being known before the November election. Because it's going back and has a restart, that may be politically favorable to him.

WATTERS: Juan, why do guys you have to keep hectoring the president with superfluous requests?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, you know, at first, I just want to say I thought Kennedy was on target overall. I mean, the key thing here for the president in the short term is that his taxes will not likely be out in public before the November election. So in the short term, I think, you know, although we saw him with his hands across his chest looking very defensive and talking about Obama and the witch hunts.

I think if you're looking at it politically, Jesse, he really came out on top in terms of the Congress not having immediate access to the records. But in the long term, I think the big ticket here is that you have a conservative Supreme Court saying very clearly that in terms of prosecution, in terms of investigation, that the president is not above the law.

That everybody, every American, including the president, has to respond to legal subpoenas and actions in that regard. And I think that's something that goes beyond the political moment, goes beyond. The president said he was -- could not be investigated, couldn't be prosecuted, could shoot a man on Fifth Avenue. He even said he could pardon himself.

Well, here is a Supreme Court saying that's not the case, Mr. President. No kings around here.

WATTERS: I don't know if that's exactly what the ruling stated, but that's neither here nor there. Dana, how do you see this SCOTUS ruling?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: It's hard for me to see anything because you are not wearing a tie and I don't understand why.

WATTERS: It's a long story. I don't have enough time to get into all of that.

PERINO: I'm so thrown off that I am flabbergasted. OK, so this decision might have been a huge bang to the end of the Supreme Court session. Instead, it's just a little bit of a whimper. And that's because of all of the things that have already been said. Te White House press secretary today in her briefing, she described the decisions as a win for the president.

And I thought that that was -- I thought it was skilful the way that she handled those questions. And also, she is a lawyer, so it really helps. And I think that that was the best way to do it. And I would not talk about this much more because this is not going to happen before the election. What did this insure is that there's going to be a lot more litigation going forward.

What Andy McCarthy and John Yu (ph), two intellectual legal scholars that we all listen to, one of the things they said is it might be a political win for the president today. But it was a drastic, terrible decision for the presidency, the office of the presidency. Because going forward, this basically means that any U.S. attorney that wants to basically drag any sitting president into court is going to be allowed to do so.

So there is some caution there. But I think overall for the president, I -- not a bad day.

WATTERS: Yeah. I mean, Greg, you have told me in the greenroom many times that's one of the reasons you're not running for the presidency because you just don't want to have your taxes exposed to the American people. You have a very complex tax return. And you just don't want Americans to see that.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yeah. There are a lot of unusual medical deductions that I take. And it would just confuse the public. By the way, Dana, I will tell you why Jesse is not wearing a tie, great news. They are rebooting Falcon Crest. And Jesse is playing Lorenzo Lamas' role. I think his name was Lance Cumson.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Please do. Please do.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: We don't see enough of that manly chest.

PERINO: I'm so distracted.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I will button it back up.

GUTFELD: Yes. There you go. Here's the deal. I will make two points. The fact is Trump won the presidency. He was given -- and we know this. But he was choice beforehand. Release your taxes and potentially, potentially muck up the campaign. Don't release them. And if you lose, nobody cares. And if you win, great, you won and we can deal with that problem later about not releasing the taxes.

So this is very smart strategy from 2016 to just say let's just see what happens. Now, it also pays to point out what energizes the media. They are always consumed by any potential avenue of muck regarding people who don't share their assumptions. So everybody becomes a Woodward and Bernstein around the people they hate.

But imagine if the media had been this energized about Harvey Weinstein 10 years ago or Jeffrey Epstein 10 years ago of the decay of Democratic cities, 20, 30 years ago or just recently, the scandalous rest home deaths or baby Hunter Biden's enriching himself off his dad. Or who push the Steele dossier? I mean, we haven't heard about the Steele dossier, the Clinton-funded author of it.

Christopher Steele has been ordered to pay damage on the dossier lies. So the bottom line here is media bias isn't always about the stories that the media chases. It's the stories they pretend that don't exist.

WATTERS: That's a good point. So why doesn't the president maybe just acid wash his returns, because that's what Hillary did and no one really seemed to care.

GUTFELD: There you go.

WATTERS: Sleepy Joe Biden now ripping off one of Trump's signature campaign promises. Greg has a monologue on that next.

GUTFELD: You know what makes me sick, all this America first crap from Donald Trump.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: When the federal government spends taxpayers' money commit, we should use it to buy American products and support American jobs. During my first term alone, we will invest $400 billion. The products and materials our country needs to modernize our infrastructure.

GUTFELD: Wait, wait, wait. Did he just say use it to buy American products? I wonder where he got that idea.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: In my administration, we live by two simple rules. Buy American and hire American. Buy American and hire American. Buy American and hire American. I've been saying buy American ever since I announced I was running for office and long before that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: True. Well, maybe that wasn't such a bad idea after all, Mr. Trump, another one of those nasty (ph) moments when he turns out to be right all along. Just wait until Biden asks for a wall. So the rest of us have caught up to Trump. For example, we now realize China is engaging in war against America. And it's not a cold one but a sleek lab built hot war that destroys an economy and disrupts political life with a weapon more modern than a bomb.

And minus the messy retaliation, but I thought Joe was known for sticking to his guns. I mean, it was just days ago that he was barely able to say this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: This guy's whole idea of America -- America on its own has been America alone. We are out there by ourselves.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: How can you not remember the second word in America first? And Sorry, Joe, creating a policy that stresses buying American goods over not American goods is actually putting America first. But I get it. He's got a lot on his mind. Plus, it's all covered with plugs. I mean, what does Lonnie know?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Lonnie knows -- I believe this every fiber of my being. We're posed -- what I propose is it can be done. I think we are in a position to really make it happen. And my team and your team are already working closely together to light up the path forward here. Critical laws like the pro- actors, collective bargaining. On politics like prevailing and -- look, yes, I'm getting -- I'm taking too much time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Yes, you are. I have no idea what he just said. Love or hate Trump, his sentences actually connect two dots often loudly. But Joe's words are just like Joe, always in danger of wandering off into the woods. But maybe that's the strategy. You can't criticize what cannot be deciphered. So text Joe at 1-888 -- I forgot the rest.

Where's my soup? So Jesse, you once said that why should you vote for Joe Biden if Joe Biden is going to be a Trump light? Is this is an example of him being Trump-like?

WATTERS: Yeah. I mean, he plagiarized buy American, hire American basically. It wouldn't be the first time Joe Biden plagiarized in politics. But I don't care. I think it's actually great that both candidates from both parties have a more economic, nationalist, populist approach to the U.S. economy. So if Biden moves to the right on this, good.

It moves the conversation in the right direction because this is where the conversation is going. It's going to be a less multilateral world. We're going to have more of a kind of a gunboat mercantilism, if you guys know what I'm talking about, where we're going to protect our own shipping with our own Navy and not protect the entire world's free trade with our Navy.

Those days are over. The cold war is kind of crumbling. And we are kind of getting back to American first. And Trump was right about it. Now, Joe is going far left on the environment, and he's gone far left on the de-fund police. So I honestly don't know where Joe is at any given moment, and neither does he.

GUTFELD: Lorenzo dropping the mercantile in the response. Juan, so now we have two Republicans running for president. That's got to be good news.

WILLIAMS: Right. You can't say that he's (INAUDIBLE) left wing. But here's my take on this. You know, President Trump's ratings are pretty low right now. They've gone down. But the one area in which he still polls very well and gets the approval of the American people in his ability to handle economic issues. People see him as someone who can do that.

And I think Joe Biden and his campaign are speaking to that strength right now in saying, well, let's look at manufacturing. Let's look at mining. Let's look at some of the issues like farming. Has that gotten better? Has President Trump lived up to all the promises that he made about reviving those economic sectors and saying no.

And if you elect Joe Biden, Joe Biden says, he, in fact will make real on those promises -- those failed promises that came from Donald Trump. That's a big difference to offer a positive vision. And I think the slogan they have is build back better. And I think what it is saying, hey, I can really deliver on the economy where the incumbent has not -- doing it.

It's a positive agenda. And I think, you know, you think back to the tax cuts, the whole thing that led to buybacks for the big corporations that enrich the very rich in our country, didn't bring back wages or jobs. And I think he is saying that was a failed economic package. And here is an opportunity to actually really bring to life what President Trump had been talking about. So it's not plagiarism. It's saying let's actually do it and get it done.

GUTFELD: You know, Dana, who knew that Joe Biden is a jingoistic white nationalist?

PERINO: Look, think about where he gave his speech today -- Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania's going to be the main battleground state, I think, coming up in these 3.5 months when -- on Election Day. And so Joe Biden is -- has some work to do, especially in these counties where he was today. I understand that voter registration for Democrats is about down 20 percent.

So if he wants to try to find voters who went from Obama to Trump, and he wants to try to get them back to his corner, he has work to do. And so that's one of the reasons that you saw him go out there and do this today. The other thing that happened is that Bernie Sanders invited and have working -- their staffs have been working on these committees to try to figure out where might they be able to agree.

And instead of moving to the center, as general election candidates usually do, Joe Biden continues to move more to the left. Maybe not on this economic issue in particular, but I think that Bernie Sanders would be very comfortable with buy American, hire American. Like, that's, like, that's his whole world. The other thing is that Biden -- as soon as he -- as soon as the Trump campaign starts to focus on pushing him to where he is and say he's so far left.

And he's going to go even further left, he likes what Bernie likes. He wants to give healthcare to illegal immigrants. He's going to do The Green New Deal all the way. We're going to eliminate all these jobs in Pennsylvania. Just relentlessly focusing on how Biden will actually be beholden to the left seems to me to be where the Trump campaign should try to focus in the next few weeks.

GUTFELD: What do you think, Kennedy?

MONTGOMERY: I'm not a big fan of populism on either side. But it's especially dangerous when it comes from the left because it breeds this authoritarianism. And then the economy is really going to go down the toilet, because what they are going to do is have these federal mandates on what you can buy and who you can buy it from.

It's not just a sense of goodwill that I want to help out American manufacturers and workers and Americans who have great idea and buy their products and services. It is going to be done by force. So when you increase spending, they're also going to increase taxes. There is no greater certain way to tank the economy than to marry those two devils.

And that's what Joe Biden is doing with this. And when he's working in concert with Bernie Sanders, who is a devout socialist, it is horrible news for the economy. And I think the more Biden moves up in the polls, the worst it's going to be for the markets. And they're really going to start reacting to that. And also, it's always -- Dana can tell you this.

It's always a great idea to steal whatever is working from your opponent. But if the president were to steal something from Joe Biden -- what is it. What is his phrase or his idea? Or the foundation of ideology that is so populist and is working so well that the president would want to borrow from that? I can't think of anything.

GUTFELD: Yeah, neither can Joe. Ahead, Beto O'Rourke now blaming Republicans for the surge in violence in liberal cities, that's next.

WILLIAMS: Welcome back. Beto O'Rourke causing controversy for suggesting Republicans are to blame for the recent rise in violence in American cities. Take a look.

BETO O'ROURKE (D), FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: If you look at the gun laws that are on the books and the gun laws that should be on the books and aren't in this country. In some way, we have tacitly accepted this historic, tragic level of gun violence in America that continues to rise. We saw that just over the weekend in many American cities.

It's that same kind of death cult mentality that ask us to accept one quarter, 25 percent of the world's COVID cases, one quarter, 25 percent of the world's COVID deaths, though we represent only four percent of the globe's population.

WILLIAMS: And Attorney General Bill Barr, he is saying all black lives should matter after an increase in violence.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL BARR, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: Obviously, black lives matter. I think all human life is sacred. And also think that it's being used now as sort of distorting the debate to some extent because it's used really to refer exclusively to black lives that are lost to police misconduct, which have been going down statistically.

Five years ago, there were 40 such incidents. This last year, it was 10. So at least it's a positive trajectory there. But then you compare to 8,000 homicides in the African American community. Those are black lives that mattered too.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Greg, can you agree with Beto O'Rourke that even after the big shootings in Newtown, in Vegas and promises from President Trump. Little has been done to deal with gun violence and easy access to guns in America.

GUTFELD: You know, this is a really -- this violence explosion is an incredibly serious topic. And Beto is not a serious person. He is the poster child for petulant stupidity. He is the actual opposite of wisdom. So he should not be taken seriously at all. So here is a serious explanation for this problem. We have it all backwards, right?

It's not about cops. It's about crime, OK? Crime requires -- crime in inner cities, the black on black crime requires police involvement. Police involvement means more stops, right, more stops. They end up becoming more engaged with young, black men. And more stops create more opportunity for incidents, especially in high crime areas where compliance is a big challenge. So the media pushes this idea that it's police misconduct and police brutality, when the real issue is the crime and the police dealing with the crime and the number the sheer number of police stops, which then makes the incident of the incident percentage drop.

It's not as big as the media says it's because it's such a vast number of police stops. So it's about the crime, it's not about the cops. I know you look confused right now Juan, but you can play the show back later and play it really slow, and it'll all make sense to you, and then you'll smile for once when I'm talking.

WILLIAMS: OK. Kennedy, you know, the attorney general -- the attorney general was saying in that interview that in Kansas City where they've seen a surge in violence, especially homicides, mostly gun related over the last half a year or so, they're going to work with the mayor and the governor to put in more cops for a 10-day period. Do you think more cops would stop that?

MONTGOMERY: Stop a surge of violence that seems to be momentary. It certainly can. But this is what I was talking about. This is what I've been saying for weeks and weeks. When there is a perception that there will be no consequences for your actions, and you have a bunch of people who are out of work, they are frustrated, and they are bored, and now they are angry, and now they're on a mission, and they think the cops aren't going to do anything, yes, they're going to -- they're going to go out and they're going to cause some problems.

So there has to be a shift in perception. And that's going to mean more cops, not less. So the whole deform the police movement, it has -- the foundation there is so incredibly shaky that it's going to fall apart and it's going to bring about the exact opposite of what it purports to want.

And as far as Beto O'Rourke, he -- all he does is snack on fallacies. He's not a senator, he's not going to be president, he probably won't be anywhere near the Biden ministration if the former vice president wins, but he still can't put two cogent points together to make a logical argument about anything.

So he's saying the democratically run cities are somehow subject to a Republican death cult mentality that is then perversely tied to COVID cases. None of that makes sense. He needs to stop talking.

WILLIAMS: Dana, in New York City, they say there's a surge in police seeking to retire. Do you think there'd be any trouble replacing them in the current economy?

PERINO: Well, sure, because the other thing that I believe that the defund the police movement did was it froze the recruitment for a year. So yes, that's going to be a problem. You need really good cops to be training. The -- what do you call them? They're not freshmen -- rookie cops, rookie cops. Sorry, I'm like, cadets, I don't know. I'm like -- I'm like that other candidate that we've been talking about all day. And now I've got it in my ear as well.

All right, the other thing I was going to say is don't forget that Joe Biden has said that he would lean on Beto O'Rourke for his gun policy. Again, another issue that we've been talking about, like showing that the left is going really far to the left. That's what you would end up with.

The other thing I wanted to mention about this, is it's been on my mind, is a really distressing editorial in the Wall Street Journal yesterday, about a lot of the business owners, all minorities that are in Minneapolis, whose businesses were ruined and destroyed their merchandise set on fire, things just absolutely destroyed, and they've had zero help.

And that fund to that -- all the celebrities poured in millions of dollars, it's like up to $30 million to bail out people that were arrested during the rioting and the looting, there's so $30 million in that account, but nobody's thinking about going to help these business owners. And I think that when -- I think what Attorney General Bill Barr is saying is that, yes, all black lives matter, right?

You could say all lives matter, black lives matter, but all black lives matter, and those people deserve our help as well.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, I wanted to pick up on Dana's language there because Bill Barr, the Attorney General said, black lives matter but all lives matter. I wonder if he understands how that strikes lots of ears as weakening the focus on racial justice at this moment in terms of trying to repair damage being done to black lives.

WATTERS: I don't think he cares about slogans. I just think he cares about human life. And Juan, you really should go back and watch the shows to listen to Greg. I have started doing that myself because half the stuff he says goes over my head, it really sinks in a second time. So, I highly recommend it.

But in terms of Beto O'Rourke, I don't think there's no other country in the entire world that puts such a high value on human life as we do in the United States of America. From the pro-life movement to like the fact that we shut down the greatest economy in the world just to save lives, to the to the fact that some guy goes hiking in some canyon and gets lost and we scramble like 13 helicopters to the tune of 350 grand to go rescue the guy.

The hostages we bring back all over the world, or like there's one single terror attack, and then we just go ballistic all across the Middle East as a reaction to that. Like, this country loves each and every life and goes to great lengths to protect it. So I think Beto O'Rourke doesn't know what the heck he's talking about there.

WILLIAMS: Wow. Well, I think -- I think there could be a long debate about that one because I think lots of people feel like we've had an ongoing problem with so many of that the crime in the inner cities in black on black, you know, homicide.

Coming up, college football may be benched this fall. We're going to tell you all about it and about a key warning sign that just happened next on THE FIVE.

KENNEDY: It's a bad omen for college sports fans desperate to see a little competition this fall. The Ivy League is canceling its athletic calendar. So Greg, you and I both are products of the U.C. system, where you know we are looked down upon academically in terms of, you know, intellectual richness. The Ivy League, yes, that's where the hoity toity kids go. So are they being sensitive in terms of canceling their schedule?

GUTFELD: Well, the bad news is the Ivy League canceled all their sports. The good news is no one knew they had sports. I didn't know they had teams. I hope there are people at home very upset that I say that. Why do they switch to playing things that you can play online? Like poker or compete in Grand Theft Auto or Call of Duty? That's what everybody else is doing.

KENNEDY: Yes, electronic sports. That's where the shift may be, Dana. And we've also seen there are schools like Stanford and Dartmouth that have cut out entire programs permanently. Stanford just eliminated 11 sports at that school. What does that say about where we are with the economy?

PERINO: Yes. I feel bad for all -- I feel bad for the students and also, I'm a little worried about the economy when there's a lot of money that goes into sports. And you know, the Big Ten also is just announced a reduction in their schedule, and I think that's just because they will do anything to get a leg up on the SEC, and the SEC wins all the national titles. The Big ten can't even handle anything.

So that's why you're seeing people take advantage of the situation to try to improve their position reputationally.

KENNEDY: Yes. And I wouldn't be surprised to see the PAC 12 do the same thing, Juan, because that really is the sleeper league. But this is something in -- there's such purity in college sports, and this is what we've been looking forward to. A lot of programs said they're not going to decide until late July. Should we just call off all of 2020?

WILLIAMS: Wow, you know, I'd be disappointed. I'm a big sports fan, Kennedy. But I must say sports is part of life. And so, when you look at people trying to get sports going right now, Major League Soccer is back in gear, but already we've seen the Dallas team, I think it's the Nashville team, and the women's Orlando team have all had to pull back because there was too much of the spread of the virus. And Dr. Fauci says the NFL might not even be able to make it happen this fall. So to me it's kind of disappointing, but you know, sports is life.

KENNEDY: Jesse you have no tie, but you do have a crystal ball. What are we going to see between now and the end of the year in terms of sports?

WATTERS: I don't know. Dana, I mean, now that the Big Ten has just changed their schedule, so it's just conference games. Who do you think is going to win the Big Ten?

PERINO: Is Michigan in the Big Ten?

WATTERS: Not bad, not bad. Lucky guess.

PERINO: Thank you.

WATTERS: Lucky guess.

PERINO: Nice try.

WATTERS: I had you. I thought I had you.

KENNEDY: All right, well, if Jesse seems especially peppy, it's because it's his birthday and we have a very fun surprise ahead to celebrate the man. That's next.

PERINO: All right, it's time now for a very special Jesse Watters' birthday edition of supermarket showdown. All right, we're going to be battling it out over the prices of some of Jesse's favorite items. And whoever guesses the closest without going over wins.

First up, you know Jesse is the king of cloth but how does he keep his mane in such pristine condition? We've got some of his hair product. This is hair clay.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: Hair clay, so write it down, hair clay.

WATTERS: I don't even know.

PERINO: And let me see if I can see it. We're more socially distanced supermarket showdown. Can you see mine? Right, are you -- nobody cheat. OK, 18. Greg, what does yours say?

GUTFELD: $13.50

PERINO: All right, somebody in the control room tell me who wins.

GUTFELD: This is working out.

PERINO: I won. I won. I swear I didn't Google it. I didn't even know he used hair clay. I didn't even know. It's $26.00.

GUTFELD: What was the -- oh, $26.00.

PERINO: Wow, Jesse, big spender. I don't even spend that much on my hair.

WATTERS: I don't buy it myself.

PERINO: All right, the next one is a Jesse statue. Let's see a picture of this, the Jesse statue.

WATTERS: Oh, I have -- wait, the life -- the big one or the little one?

PERINO: It looks like the little one.

WATTERS: I have two statues of myself.

PERINO: The big one. The big one.

WATTERS: OK, the big one. OK.

KENNEDY: Is it functional?

GUTFELD: Oh, don't ask, Kennedy.

WATTERS: Kennedy.

GUTFELD: It's disgusting.

PERINO: OK, I put in $125.00 Oh, wow.

GUTFELD: I put $14,000.

PERINO: $14,000.

GUTFELD: $14,000.

PERINO: Kennedy wins, $695. Jesse, that is an expensive statue.

GUTFELD: I was actually close.

PERINO: All right, next we have a Rhoback polo. We know we love this brand. This is a great company the Rhoback Company, a polo. Let's see. What do we think this cost? Let me go with $55.00. I want it in my lighting.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's better to do it in single pictures. Now you figured it out.

WATTERS: Did I win?

PERINO: Jesse wins.

WATTERS: What was it?

PERINO: Jesse, have you ever paid for one?

WATTERS: Yes, Dana. I have. Thanks.

PERINO: All right. The other thing we know he loves is a facial.

WATTERS: What?

PERINO: How much is a facial, a 60-minute facial?

WATTERS: How do you know that? Oh yes.

PERINO: Don't you remember?

WATTERS: I get one BBQ facial in Dallas, one time, years ago. I never lived that day.

PERINO: No one will ever forget.

WATTERS: All right.

PERINO: All right, no one is ever going to forget, Jesse. All right, all right, Jesse wins.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: $165.00.

WATTERS: I definitely paid for that one.

PERINO: Jesse, you know yourself so well.

WATTERS: I know my facials, Dana.

PERINO: All right, there's the next one. I mean, you look -- you look amazing.

WATTERS: Thank you.

PERINO: I was going to ask you your secret. The last thing is a signed picture of Jesse Watters. What is that -- the cost of that? What is the cost of a signed picture of Jesse Watters?

GUTFELD: He pays you. I think he pays you.

WATTERS: Priceless.

WILLIAMS: Hey, Dana and I had the same price.

WATTERS: Very good.

PERINO: Jesse and I both put priceless.

WATTERS: That's right.

WILLIAMS: That's what I put.

PERINO: Oh, and Juan too. Great, it's great. And Jesse --

WATTERS: Did I win?

PERINO: Jesse won.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: Of course, it's his birthday. You also win a little something that I think is going to be delivered to you right now as we are on the air. It's a little cupcake.

WATTERS: Thank you. Here we go, a chocolate cupcake. No candle. No candle.

PERINO: Happy Birthday, Jesse. We love you.

WATTERS: Thank you. I'm making a wish. I'm making a wish.

PERINO: "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Incredible lifesaving catch at a Phoenix, Arizona. A former wide receiver college football player Philip Banks. Look at these hands. Roll it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Throw the baby now.

WATTERS: That's right. So he sprints to the scene. The baby is thrown off the third-floor balcony, saves the baby's life, brings the baby to safety. Philip Banks, what a hero. Maybe the Eagles could use him. We definitely need someone with hands. All right -- and thank you for my birthday, everybody. Dana, you're next.

PERINO: You're welcome. That was a great "ONE MORE THING," Jesse. What an amazing video. You may have heard Charlie Daniels, the just incredible music legend passed away this week. And just about three weeks before he died, our own John Rich had a chance to interview him for his show called "THE PURSUIT" with John Rich. Here's a little bit of that interview.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHARLIE DANIELS, SINGER: My dad didn't play an instrument but he dearly love music. And we were constantly listening to the radio and I used to sing with my dad. He taught me how to sing harmony. We ran along his car and he's singing old songs.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: So you're going to be able to see that on Fox Nation, which is a great place to find all sorts of things. But this in particular is so special, his last interview. And Charlie reflects on a life well-lived and on his journey to pursue the American dream. So check that out.

WATTERS: All right, check it out, everybody. Greg Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: Let's do this.

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

GUTFELD: Oh, we got a good one. We got a great one today. I'm so excited. I'm so excited. There's nothing better than tickling a bush baby. Look at that. Look at that bush baby. It loves -- and then you stop, and then it wants to be tickled some more. I don't think there's an animal cuter than a bush baby.

And I want to know what the downside is to owning a bush baby. Like, is there something we don't know? Like it's a spit fire or does it poop all over there -- your bed? Like -- but never mind. But anyway, that's a bush baby being tickled and it loves.

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

GUTFELD: Look at that. I could watch this for days. Yes, they are.

WATTERS: We're actually going to have Johnny getting me a bush baby. Johnny, if you're listening, I want one. Juan, you're up.

WILLIAMS: All right, so put me in coach. I want to show off my Gray's t shirt from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri. This year is the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues. Major League Baseball planned a big celebration, but the virus obviously abbreviated the season. By the way, that's scheduled to start later this month.

So now, former Yankee CC Sabathia, the pitcher, and the Major League Baseball Players Association, have joined with clothing company Roots of Fight to put together a clothing line in honor of iconic black baseball players.

The profits will go to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the estate of legendary players like Jackie Robinson, as well as the Black Lives Movement. Sabathia is encouraging people to take a trip out to Kansas City to celebrate the past of baseball and to motivate minority youth today to play the game.

WATTERS: It sounds like a great idea. Kennedy, take us home.

KENNEDY: I love that shirt. All right, birthday boy. So, one of the things that has gotten many people through the pandemic, through the lockdown has been a little bit of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. But sometimes if you don't have any wine in your house, what are you to do?

Well, look at the wine fairies. They have wings, they have two twos, they sprouted up in Raleigh, North Carolina. There are now 10 states that have wine fairy chapters, and they parade around neighborhoods taking bottles of spirits and good cheer to their friends and they brighten the community with some bubbles, red, white, and all the rosy in between. The wine fairies are really doing a tremendous job.

WATTERS: And ironic because that was Gutfeld's nickname in college.

