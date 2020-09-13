President Trump on COVID response, Bob Woodward's book, push for coronavirus vaccine, mail-in voting concerns

This is a rush transcript from “Justice with Judge Jeanine," September 12, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Breaking tonight, President Trump back on the campaign trail as a readies for a rally in Nevada a little later.

Hello, and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.

The President is crisscrossing the country with the election just over 50 days away. But late this week, I had the honor of visiting the White House and sitting down with the President of the United States for an exclusive interview on the Rose Garden patio just off the Oval Office. Take a look.

PIRRO: And Mr. President, thanks so much for doing this. Joe Biden has indicated after the Woodward information came out that your handling of the coronavirus in that situation was not only despicable, but it's almost criminal. What do you say to Joe Biden?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think a statement like that is criminal because we did a much better job than he could ever have done.

As you know, it was months later before he even thought the ban was a good thing and ultimately, he had to apologize for what he did. We would have lost hundreds of thousands of lives.

And what I said to Woodward was actually good. I said, calm, we need calm. We don't need panic. They want me to jump up and down, and start screaming, "Is everyone going to die? Is everyone going to die?" That's not what leadership is about. I'm a cheerleader for the country.

We need calm. That's all I've said. And by the way that was done after -- that was done after I had already banned China from coming into the country.

PIRRO: Right. That was in February. So you banned January 31st.

TRUMP: So, I took big steps. So Jeanine, I took tremendous steps. Everybody knew how I feel, otherwise I wouldn't be banning China. Then shortly thereafter, I banned Europe.

We saved hundreds of thousands of lives with each one of those bans and saved probably two or two and a half million lives by doing what we did early.

PIRRO: So you say that your timing was good, but let me ask you about Bob Woodward's timing. He did this interview with you on February 7th, where you talked about how dangerous the virus was, and yet he waited until September, seven months later to announce to the American public how dangerous you said it was, was his timing good?

TRUMP: Look, he is an opportunist, and not a bad guy to be honest. He is doing his thing. His first book, I didn't have anything to do with it and he wrote things that were false and untrue and I could have straightened it out.

And I said, let me do it. I took quite a few phone calls, 16 phone calls or something like that and we had some good conversations, not long, but good conversations. And I don't even know if the book is good or bad.

I mean, I can tell you that what this says is that I said don't panic. We don't want panic. You know, the press will make everything look bad because it's fake. The fake news. Most of it, I'd say 85 percent, unfortunately, that's the number we're up to, but I discussed with him lots of different things. I think they were very good discussions. We'll see how it comes out.

But on this subject if you look, and he is actually being hit, because if he thought it was wrong, then he should have reported it early. You know, if lives were going to be lost, he should have reported it early.

The truth is, he didn't think there was anything wrong with it, and I think that he thought it was surprising that the press even picked it up. It's fake news. It's all fake news.

PIRRO: Well, in fact, when he called you in March, a month later, you said to him, I didn't want to cause panic. And that's precisely you know, why I, as leader, didn't go out and just say everyone is going to die.

TRUMP: Well go out and look at the great leaders of the world. Winston Churchill stood on the rooftops in London, very calm making speeches, Winston Churchill.

You want calmness, you know when somebody that's going to be jumping up and down. I could do that, too. I could jump up and down say, oh, this is terrible. This is terrible.

We don't want strength. We want leadership and we don't want panic.

PIRRO: What about the vaccine itself? Now, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the Gallup survey that they just did says that the acceptance of the vaccine is pretty much going along political lines. The Democrats don't want to accept it because they don't trust it, because it's coming out of your administration.

TRUMP: They don't want it because they think it's going to make me look good and it wins the election for me. But we're very close to a vaccine. We also have already come out with therapeutics, if you look at remdesivir and others, the plasma.

If you take a look at the things that we've come out with already and the number, we're 85 percent better in terms of fatalities. You'd look at the kind of numbers -- I don't know if you've been seeing this, but we're really rounding the corner.

And this is actually without anything further than we already have, and we have some very good things out there already. In terms of, I would say, in terms of -- we can't use the word cure yet, but pretty close to a cure. You're going to be pretty close to a cure.

The vaccine itself. I mean, it could come out in October, but whether it's October, November, or December it is going to come out very soon. We have great companies that are very advanced and the results are going to be very good.

PIRRO: Well, you know the numbers -- you're correct, the numbers are going down and there's a question as to whether or not the lockdown works that maybe people need to get outside.

And if the coronavirus cases are dropping, and Joe Biden now is coming out and saying, you know, on the advice of a scientist, I would shut it all down again. How do you think that's going to work for him?

TRUMP: Well, it would be a disaster and we're setting records on job production. You know, we are 10.4 million for the last four months. Nobody has ever seen numbers like this. We're sending records by millions and millions of jobs.

The country is coming back. It's a super V. It's beyond the V. It's a super V. Retail sales are beyond any number they were ever at. I mean, think of it, we're doing numbers now. As we're rounding I think the final turn, and that's with, without, it doesn't matter -- with or without.

Now having the vaccine is great. It's going to happen very soon. It could happen in October. It could very well happen in October, but we're rounding the turn on the virus. They have to open up.

It's only the Democrats that are closed and in my opinion, they are closed for political reasons. You have North Carolina. You have Michigan. You have a couple of other states that are closed -- New York, I mean, look at New York what they're doing in New York, that poor city with the restaurants. You can't go to a restaurant. It is like a ghost town.

What they've done to New York and people are leaving is disgraceful between Cuomo and de Blasio, that combination, I've never seen anything like it in my life. It's like -- look, coming from New York, it is a very sad thing to witness.

But we have to open up our states, totally open them. They are keeping them closed because they want on November 3rd, they want to have the numbers as bad as possible.

Based on the numbers that you're seeing, it is not even affecting this, but probably it would be better if these states were open. Forget about numbers though. The people that are inside those lockdowns, they're suffering between depression, losing their jobs, drugs, alcohol, and all of the different things that are happening to those people, that's causing much more damage than the virus itself.

PIRRO: Well, what's interesting you mentioned North Carolina, voting has already started in North Carolina. They are on lockdown. How do you think that impacts people who want to vote for you?

TRUMP: Well, look, I like people to go out and vote, but if they want to sign something, you know, you have solicited and unsolicited ballots.

PIRRO: Right, mail-in.

TRUMP: In the country, they're going to send out 80 million unsolicited. In other words, people that don't even know what a ballot is, all of a sudden, here comes a ballot.

Now, we don't even know if the people are going to get it. That's my problem. Supposedly, they're not sending them to Republican neighborhoods. Supposedly, they're not sending them to wherever or supposing the people aren't giving them back, or they go out and they harvest them.

Somebody could be -- either way. But the Democrats seem to do that. I mean, they played that game for a long time.

PIRRO: Yes, I prosecuted those cases.

TRUMP: Well, you might have been prosecute a lot more.

PIRRO: I am familiar with it.

TRUMP: The fact is they are playing very dirty. Eighty million ballots. We never had any number like that anywhere close to that and you're going to see a mess on election night that's going to be -- it's going to be legendary, and all they have to do is say, go out and vote or request a ballot. Get what's called a solicited ballot where or absentee. A lot of people use the word absentee.

Get an absentee ballot where you request it, it comes to you, you vote and you send it back. That's different. But they're just sending out all over, they are sending out 80 million ballots.

PIRRO: Well, they are generic and a lot of people don't know what to do with them. A lot of people have moved, a lot of people have died, the registration rolls -- a lot of them haven't been purged. It's a whole problem.

TRUMP: How about signatures? They don't even want to have signatures.

PIRRO: They're not confirming.

TRUMP: They don't want to have signatures verified. Where are they sending them? Who are they sending them to? Who's sending them back? Who's sending them back?

It's a very -- it's so unconstitutional. It's so dishonest. And you have states that can't even do small elections now.

PIRRO: So what can you do about it?

TRUMP: Well, we are in courts and many, many courts right now, and hopefully the courts are going to decide because if they don't, you're going to have one hell of a mess on election night.

PIRRO: So you talked about election night, I want to talk about election night also. But it brings me to the issue of law and order. And you, when you ran in 2016, you were the law and order candidate. It's almost prescient to think that four years later, that is one of the main issues.

So we've got this anarchy going on in the streets. We've got towns run by - - and states run by Democrat governors and mayors who are refusing to allow the National Guards to come in.

There are people in those cities and states who want order to come in, but you can't go in unless they request your help.

TRUMP: That's right. Every --

PIRRO: What are you going to do -- let's say there are threats? They say that they're going to threaten riots if they lose on election night, assuming we get a winner on election night. What are you going to do?

TRUMP: We'll put them down very quickly.

PIRRO: How are you going to do that?

TRUMP: We can do that. We have the right to do that. We have the power to do that if we want. Look, it is called insurrection. We just send in and we do it very easy. I mean, it's very easy. I'd rather than do that because there's no reason for it.

But if we had to do, we'd do that and put it down within minutes, within minutes.

Minneapolis, they were having problems. We sent into the National Guard, within a half an hour. That was the end of the problem. It all went away.

PIRRO: Kenosha.

TRUMP: You look at Kenosha, look at the problems they had. In fact, the Sheriffs there, the Police Chief, they're all on my side, a hundred percent. Law enforcement all over the country is on my side.

And I will say this, look, we have even with the horrible things that are going on in New York and Chicago, run by -- all run by Democrats, everything we're talking about, you know, is run by Democrats. We're not talking about one Republican place.

It's all run by Democrats, even the Police Chiefs, they're all quitting all over the country.

PIRRO: Yes.

TRUMP: Every single one. I think I saw 15 or 20, every single one of them is from a Democrat City.

Before China sent us the plague, before the plague came in, we had the best crime numbers in history. When the plague came, it changed things. Let's face it, it changed things.

But all of the problems are in Democrat-run cities. They are badly run. The taxes are too much. They want to defend their police. Biden is all in that. He hasn't still, to this day, used the term law and order. He is afraid to use the term because he is going to lose.

He would lose the radical left supporters that he has got if they even show up for him because there's a question as to whether or not they're going to show up. But they don't want to talk about law and order.

One other thing, you have a lot of people living in the suburbs. You know it well, you live in Westchester, and you know it well. I ended a rule on regulation where low income housing has been forced into the suburbs. And this has been going on for a long time, but especially so under Biden and Obama.

I ended it. I terminated it. It is not going to happen anymore, unless, I'm not here in which case they are going to reinstitute it worse.

So the suburbs are not going to have these projects forced into them. Now, who in the suburbs is not going to vote for me? They're going to make the projects bigger and better.

They are putting Cory Booker in charge. I mean, one of the most liberal. The most liberal is Kamala. But Cory is right there and he is going to be in charge of building projects in the suburbs.

You're going to destroy your suburbs. It's already happening because you see what's going on. You see what they've done. They take over the zoning and they force projects -- projects -- really terrible situations.

PIRRO: So the cities are being destroyed and the combination of lawlessness and the pandemic shut down New York City and now the suburbs. But you know --

TRUMP: Well, the suburbs are going to be next.

PIRRO: Yes.

TRUMP: Yes, the suburbs, these people, these same protesters, but they're not protesters. They're anarchists. They're agitators. They are rioters.

PIRRO: Who are they?

TRUMP: They are people that in many cases are paid.

PIRRO: By whom?

TRUMP: And then there are stupid kids.

PIRRO: Who is paying them?

TRUMP: People that we're looking at right now. We're looking at them right now.

PIRRO: Can you tell me?

TRUMP: No, not yet, but you'll be finding out pretty soon. Look, they are stupid people, too, because they'll be overthrown as soon as they get their wish. These people don't respect them. They just using their money.

These are super liberal people that have money and they're helping these anarchists and their agitators and they are dangerous. Did you see what happened over the weekend with the people walking up to a restaurant and grabbing the steak off the plate?

PIRRO: The food and --

TRUMP: And biting the steak and then dropping it. Two elderly people having dinner at a restaurant, and they walk in and they take a steak and they take the potato and eat it.

PIRRO: And that's exactly the problem. Now, you're waiting to be asked in. When does that change? When do you cross the Rubicon?

TRUMP: Well in Kenosha, they asked me in.

PIRRO: Right.

TRUMP: And we did a job like nobody has ever seen before.

PIRRO: But if they don't ask you in, there are American people who want you to.

TRUMP: I mean, I am not allowed to do it. Unless you do insurrection, in which case, it's just not big enough for insurrection.

PIRRO: You won't do insurrection before the election?

TRUMP: You don't need it. You don't need it.

PIRRO: Not yet.

TRUMP: Oh, I'd be willing to do it in a heartbeat if you needed it, but we don't need it.

Our National Guard --

PIRRO: When do you need it?

TRUMP: Our National Guard is so good and so tough.

PIRRO: But nobody asks.

TRUMP: And by the way, police departments in places that we are talking about -- Seattle, we were going into Seattle and they solved the problem the night before we got there. We were getting ready to go.

PIRRO: That's right.

TRUMP: They heard we were going in.

PIRRO: Did you hear Ted Wheeler's numbers? Like 20 percent in Portland.

TRUMP: Ted Wheeler is a disaster. He's a laughingstock. He went out to protest with the so-called agitators, and they were going to destroy him. They were going to beat him up badly. He fortunately had security, but they were going to beat him up badly.

The man is a disaster. If he would say, come in to Portland. Within a half an hour, the whole thing would be solved.

PIRRO: But he is not going to say that.

TRUMP: The Governor has gotten closer. Look what's going on out there?

PIRRO: That's Kate Brown.

TRUMP: The Governor has gotten closer. I spoke to the Governor two days ago.

PIRRO: Good.

TRUMP: They're arresting a lot of people. Now, we sent in the U.S. Marshals for the killer -- the man that killed the young man on the street. He shot him. I mean, it was cold blood. Cold blooded killed him. He didn't like his hat or he didn't like something and it wasn't a Trump hat.

PIRRO: Right. It was peaceful, it was Prayer --

TRUMP: It was a lot. It was a religious hat.

PIRRO: Right.

TRUMP: And he shot him cold blood. Two and a half days went, when are you going to go get him? And the U.S. Marshals went in to get him. And in a short period of time, they ended in a gunfight. This guy was a violent criminal.

PIRRO: Part of the --

TRUMP: And the U.S. Marshals killed him and I will tell you something, that's the way it has to be. There has to be retribution when you have crime like this. There can't be guys standing up that want to fight. They want to fight, they want to fight.

You can't throw bricks at people with shields.

PIRRO: But the problem, Mr. President, you and I both agree, the problem is there are now prosecutors who are not prosecuting the protesters. This is like at grassroots level of being funded by socialists, who are now electing people like I used to prosecute crime, they're letting them go.

TRUMP: So what's going to happen and this is a shame. You're going to have a backlash, like you've never seen if these people don't stop, because you have very smart, very tough people that aren't going to take it anymore.

And once they say we're not going to take it anymore, it's going to end in a very vicious backlash and that's a terrible thought.

PIRRO: How does it end?

PIRRO: Welcome back to JUSTICE. In Part 2 of my exclusive interview with President Trump at the White House, as anarchy and violence continue to burn many of our beloved cities to the ground, I was left with one critical question for the President.

PIRRO: How does it end?

TRUMP: We're not there yet, but we have people that are very angry. You start seeing them, the trucks come in and this comes in and that, all of a sudden you're going to see a backlash, the likes of which you haven't seen in many, many years, because people aren't going to take it.

You know, a lot of people, this is all a left move and not a right movement.

PIRRO: Right.

TRUMP: A lot of people on the right are sitting home watching a television set looking at Kenosha and looking at Chicago where they shoot people and kill people by the dozens every week. It's not even believable.

But they say -- they look at it and they say, I'm not going to allow that to happen in my country.

PIRRO: Two questions, Nobel Peace Prize, congratulations. You've been nominated for something very significant, the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, other Arab countries to follow.

I was researching Barack Obama in 2009 when he got the Peace Prize. Nobody could point to anything he had done. He didn't even have time to do anything.

TRUMP: He did very little in eight years and much of what he has done, as you know, I've terminated. I got rid of the individual mandate, which knocked out Obamacare. We took out the individual mandate, which is the single most unpopular aspect of Obamacare, it was a disaster. But that essentially gutted Obamacare.

Most of the things -- many of the things he did, we've taken out. One of the things we're doing right now, I just got to report, 311 miles of wall that has made such an unbelievable difference on our southern border. We're doing so well with that and immigration.

PIRRO: You think you'll get the Peace Prize?

TRUMP: I don't know. Look, I've done the job. We signed a transaction. There's actually going to be -- the ceremony is taking place next week. I hope you can come. And it's going to be UAE highly respected, the leader, Mohammed, highly, highly respected and Israel is signing.

This is first time in many, many decades that anything like this has happened. I can tell you that other countries are going to be signing on to it. We're going to sign a lot of countries in the Middle East. You might have peace in the Middle East going a much different route.

The biggest thing that impeded us was that horrible deal that Obama made with Iran. It was the worst deal. He paid them $150 billion, $1.8 billion in cash. How do you approve -- that's when I realized the presidency is very powerful, when you can approve $1.8 billion in cash -- cash -- big plane loads of cash going to people that they have no idea who it is.

So they did a terrible job and we're doing a great job. I think we can say that with great security.

PIRRO: Last question. Debates, two weeks. You're not doing the traditional prep where somebody stands in where Joe Biden does. How do you think he's going to do?

TRUMP: I think I'll do it the same way I did it last time basically. It's -- you know, sometimes like Romney was so bad on the debates and he studied for three weeks. He locked himself in a cabin. He was so crammed full of information.

PIRRO: He couldn't get it out.

TRUMP: When they asked him a question, he couldn't speak. Okay, he should have won that race so easily. But I mean, you were dealing with a failed President, because his first four years were total failure, Obama, but -- so, you know, you have to be loose and you have to be able to do it.

And the debates worked out well, for me. Debates have worked out well for me. I don't know what's going to show up with Biden. I mean, I see different guys. I see a Biden that really tied Bernie. You know, everyone thought he was going to be killed by Bernie and it was a tie.

It was nothing. It wasn't Winston Churchill, but it was fine. But I've also seen him in some of the other debates where he wasn't even coherent. He couldn't utter -- I mean he turned back --

PIRRO: How do you think he goes from incoherent to coherent?

TRUMP: I think there's probably -- possibly drugs involved. That's what I hear. I mean, there's possibly drugs. I don't know how you can go from being so bad where you can't even get out a sentence.

I mean, you saw some of those debates with the large number of people on the stage. He was -- I mean, I used to say, how is it possible that he can even go forward? And the only won because Elizabeth Warren didn't drop out. Had she dropped out, Bernie would have won Super Tuesday every state and you would have had Bernie instead of Biden.

PIRRO: All right.

TRUMP: But I like it the way it is.

PIRRO: Sure do. I appreciate your time, Mr. President. Thank you so much.

TRUMP: Thank you, Jeanine. Your show is great.

PIRRO: I know how precious this is.

TRUMP: Well, your show is great. We appreciate it very much.

PIRRO: Thank you.

TRUMP: Thank you.

PIRRO: My thanks to President Trump and his staff at the White House for welcoming us this week.

PIRRO: You just heard my exclusive interview with President Trump. A lot to discuss with my panel. So let's jump right into it. FOX News contributor, Dan Bongino along with Civil Rights attorney podcast host, Leo Terrell join me now.

All right guys, let's talk about law and order. It's our favorite topic, isn't it? The President when I asked him about what he would do on election night should there be as has been threatened and reported, riots. What would he do? And he said, it's called insurrection. What do you think of that Dan? Sorry.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, the Insurrection Act is one of those tools that was invoked by George H.W. Bush at the LA riots. It's not -- you know, it's not something from another planet. It's one of the tools he has.

He also has probably 100,000 plus Federal agents, so probably they will all be on duty on Election Night, and the reason, Judge is because the left is super violent. I mean, they just are, the far left, I am not talking about all Democrats, obviously. But the radical left has a record from Antifa to BLM of street violence.

If you were outside of the White House, the night of his acceptance speech, I was there. I was blessed enough to go and you walked outside of the gate of the White House. What you witnessed was not a protest in any way, shape, or form. You witnessed a bunch of deranged lunatics attacking people, calling my wife horrible -- and my wife who is an immigrant from Colombia being attacked by a bunch of young white women calling her a disgrace to womanhood. I got it all on tape. I put it on my show.

I mean, it was no way a protest. Say hello to your dog. I just got one that says pretty awesome love that, maybe mine will bark, too.

What you were witnessing there was not a protest. It was a bunch of raving lunatics. One more point, I want to make on this. Judge, you don't have to take my word for it that the left is planning chaos on Election Night. Please don't.

I need everybody to go and look up the Transition Integrity Project. Okay. And look up, Defeat this Info. Those are two groups in a project the left is working. In those documents, these leftist groups are already stating, Judge, and I'm quoting them. These are not my words -- that they're preparing for a street fight after the election, not a legal one. Those are their words, not mine. They are who they say they are.

PIRRO: Street fight? Dan, that's a street fight if the President wins. What about I Biden wins? Are they okay? Or are they going to --

BONGINO: Yes, correct. Yes, that's important. Yes, so sorry. That's important. If the President wins, yes.

PIRRO: All right, then Leo, let's talk. Leo, what do you think about the Insurrection Act on Election Night if something terrible happens?

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY AND PODCAST HOST: Well, first of all, let me make sure I get straight up and get ready. Okay, now, let me give you the answer. Here's the answer, as a Civil Rights lawyer -- as a Civil Rights lawyer, the President has the right to protect voters rights.

So when he talks about using Federal agents, he is perfectly within the rights of the Constitution to protect people's right to vote. If people are going to be intimidated from the voting pool -- booth -- the President can use Federal agents to protect their Civil Rights.

Voting is a Civil Rights, so I think it's a no brainer. Those who are arguing that the President can't use Federal agents, they're wrong about the law. Period. He's within his rights to do so.

PIRRO: Right, right. There's no question about it. But in fact, I remember last year on Election Night, actually it was the next morning, I remember how crazy it was in Manhattan and I remember the police kind of lined up shoulder to shoulder on certain streets.

But let's talk a little bit more about the protesters and those people who were out there, and when I asked the President, I said, who are they? And he said, apparently -- he said well, they are people that we're looking at right now. He said, and you'll be finding out pretty soon who they are. What does that tell you, Dan?

BONGINO: That they're organized. Listen, Judge, I still keep good sources in the law enforcement community I came from before I started doing news commentary.

They're all telling me unequivocally -- by the way, these aren't partisan actors. I don't -- honestly, I don't even know their politics. I've never asked them, but they've all told me that this stuff has been organized and Judge, this goes back to those early attacks about what was it? Three or four months ago after the George Floyd incident at the White House that the people they saw showing up there had documented histories in the past of organizing these types of things.

The left wants you to believe these are just random acts of rage because of some police brutality incident or the Floyd incident, but a lot of these riots that were happening at night, I'm not talking about the protests in the day that remained peaceful. The stuff that was happening at night, make absolutely no mistake, it was organized chaos.

PIRRO: Yes, it is organized chaos and by the way, where do you find pallets of bricks in the middle of a pandemic? A COVID pandemic?

And you know 20 police and Leo, I want to go to you with this, 20 Police Chiefs have resigned since then and three of them African-American. Carmen Best from Seattle, I think we have some shots of that and we have a full screen of that. Carmen Best from Seattle and La'ron Singletary of Rochester and Renee Hall from Dallas.

I mean, you would think that African-American Police Chiefs would be something that people were interested in racial justice would be would be supportive of, but they're calling for their resignations as well through more liberal and more leftist mayors and commissioners.

TERRELL: I'm so glad you asked me a question and they talk about systemic discrimination. They hate black Police Chiefs. The point is very simple.

PIRRO: Right.

TERRELL: You cannot please criminals. These guys are extremists. So all these Democrats yelling systemic discrimination in Chicago, Seattle, you've got black mayors, you've got a black Police Chief, you've got black police officers. Judge, this is not 1960. These guys you cannot please. They are criminals and Joe Biden has made a deal with the devil because he thinks they're going to vote for him.

They don't care about Joe Biden. They just want chaos. That's all they want -- it is chaos.

PIRRO: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the Gallup survey that they just did says that the acceptance of the vaccine is pretty much going along political lines. The Democrats don't want to accept it because they don't trust it, because it's coming out of your administration.

TRUMP: They don't want it because they think it's going to make me look good and it wins the election for me. But we're very close to a vaccine.

PIRRO: The left continues to play ridiculous political games with COVID and now, with a potential vaccine, my panel is back to weigh in on some more of my sit down with President Trump.

All right, guys, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are very much against the vaccine. They think it's all a lie as if the F.D.A. is going to approve a lie. The interesting thing is I just heard that Ivanka Trump indicated that she would go on "The View" and take the vaccine on "The View" which is quite interesting.

But they are so -- they so hate Donald Trump that they don't want any kind of vaccine that would help them American people to be promoted because it might make him look good. What do you think of that, Dan?

BONGINO: I mean, this isn't Saturday, Judge. I think on your show, I used to joke you know, if Donald Trump found a cure for cancer, you know, the left would come out and say, that's a horrible thing. He's taking the money from cancer researchers.

We thought that was a stupid joke, but it's not even a joke anymore. So we have this deadly coronavirus, which has wiped out hundreds of thousands of people around the world. Donald Trump engages in this thing called -- marshals Operation Warp Speed in record time, we may -- may -- have a vaccine by the end of the year, and the left is pissed about it?

What planet -- is this like? Remember the Superman comics? They had Bizarro Superman where everything was upside down and backwards. Even better, I would say, the "Seinfeld" episode where George does everything backwards. I mean, what planet are we living in? This is crazy time.

PIRRO: All right, Leo, I mean, you've got to admit that it's absolutely bonkers.

TERRELL: Oh, I'll tell you, Judge, Kamala Harris was on another cable network and she said, I don't know if I would take it. They don't want a vaccine because that's their bread and butter issue. They want this cut. They don't mind people being hurt, injured, and sick, just like the riots. They don't care.

They think it's a winning formula. It's a loser. And regarding Ivanka going to "The View," I want to go, too, because I've got some scores to settle with those leftists on that show. They're just outrageous, so, Ivanka, I'll go with you. I'll go with you to take the drug as well, the vaccine. They're crazy on "The View." They are crazy.

PIRRO: You know what's interesting is that, Joe Biden -- Joe Biden decides he is going to write an op-ed piece, "My Plan to Safely Reopen America," right on April 12th. Everybody from "The New York Times" and "The Wall Street Journal" said this guy didn't say anything that the President hasn't already done.

TERRELL: Yes, yes.

PIRRO: It is just -- it's alarming that he's so not in tune with what's going on. But let's talk about the Nobel Peace Prize. Okay, the President since I interviewed him on Thursday, the President has been nominated by yet another country for the Nobel Peace Prize.

So I mean, do you think -- what do you think the chances are of his getting it?

TERRELL: Okay, I'm just -- go ahead, Dan, please.

PIRRO: Go ahead, Leo. You want to say something.

BONGINO: Sorry, Judge, not double down -- not to double down on this joke here, but this again, so Donald Trump marshals says peace deal that nobody said whatever happened, by the way, and now we have the left, what are we going to -- they're going to be signing up for the military to wanting to start lobbying? To start nuking countries randomly?

I mean, again, this is the insanity of the times. The left who used to be the doves have now turned into the chicken hawks. They want to attack everybody all over the world now, and now they hate peace deals and vaccines.

I mean, think of their campaign slogan, Biden-Harris 2020. No vaccines, wars everywhere. Vote for us, baby. We are for you. This is really serious crazy pills time.

PIRRO: And not only that, war everywhere. Let's open the borders. Let's keep Americans in their bunkers and nobody get a gun. Go ahead, Leo.

TERRELL: The bottom line is, get this, in the last three and a half years, no wars, American troops coming home, everybody, all these third world countries paying their fair share and they're upset. He is doing -- he is a better foreign policy President than he is domestic. He is the perfect man in the White House. He deserves four more years.

PIRRO: Well, I mean, there's no question that what the President has done is he has required everybody else to pay their fair share. And you know, people are saying well, the other countries don't like us. Well, so what? At least they're paying their way this time.

TERRELL: Yes.

PIRRO: But you know, that the Nobel Peace Prize, I mean, you know, the idea of Israel, the UAE, now, Bahrain, as part of that peace deal. I mean, this is historic stuff and they laughed. They said, oh, Jared Kushner will ever be able to do it. Well, I guess he and his team and the President did it and it really is a sad, sad commentary.

TERRELL: They're jealous. They are just jealous.

PIRRO: Let me ask you a question. How do you think Joe Biden is preparing for the debate? Dan, you first.

BONGINO: I don't know what he is doing to prepare for the debate candidly and I don't say this trying to be funny because I don't know what he'll remember from the preparation anyway. He is clearly -- there's something going on there, Judge.

PIRRO: Well, he usually has the teleprompter.

BONGINO: I don't think it's -- yes, I mean, I'm not trying to make light of the guy's cognitive decline. It's not funny. I mean, I had this in my family. But the man is running to be President of the United States as I've repeatedly said to you, is it not a fair question to be able to ask if he has the cognitive capability to do so? I don't think he does.

Can I add one more thing though? You just brought up that fair share thing. That's hilarious because again, how crazy pills time -- the one thing that left is lobbying for is to overturn a tax cut for rich people, the salt exemption in California and New York. The rich want the wealthy to pay less taxes, I means the liberals. Right? This is -- that's actually happening right now.

PIRRO: It's crazy. All right, I have 10 seconds. Leo, what do you think that Joe Biden is going to do to prepare for the debate?

TERRELL: Well, I'll tell you right now, he is going to have to find someone like Trump to debate him and practice. Let me suggest Kamala Harris who destroyed you. That's who I suggest to you. Kamala Harris to go ahead and destroy him at the debate practice because he has no way of standing up to Donald Trump.

Donald Trump is going to annihilate him at the debate. Period.

BONGINO: That's pretty good.

PIRRO: Well, all right. Dan Bongino and Leo Terrell, thanks so much for being with us.

TERRELL: My pleasure.

JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I have a national mandate to wear masks.

The constitutional issue where the Federal government could issue such a mandate, I don't think constitutionally they could, so I wouldn't issue a mandate.

PIRRO: And that folks is the man who could be running the country if you don't vote on November 3rd. Here with reaction to that and much more, author of "The MAGA Doctrine" and Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk.

All right Charlie, Joe Biden says he's going to mandate a national mask mandate and then he realizes that he doesn't have the power constitutionally to issue of Federal mandate like that. You think that guy is qualified to run for President -- to be President, but he is running. What do you think?

CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER, TURNING POINT USA: I mean, since when has the constitutionality of anything stop these people from issuing certain Executive Orders? That's number one.

Number two, there's a broader theme here. Joe Biden's entire campaign is in retreat. For the last month, Joe Biden is now trying to backpedal, you could say it's backpedal Biden from positions he publicly declared and trying to clarify it.

He's done this on fracking. He's done this on police, law and order, national mask mandates and now lockdowns and shutdowns.

This is showing where President Trump is at its best. The President is playing offense. He is forcing Joe Biden now to re-clarify positions.

Look, let's just call it what it is. Joe Biden was lying then or lying now when he says, well, I don't know if I would shut down the country together. He said it clearly in an interview that he would shut down the country again, and branding him as Lock Down Joe is a winning message for the President.

When the President plays offense he wins. That's why the Biden campaign is in retreat.

PIRRO: Well, you know, the interesting thing is that Biden, in spite of his op-ed that so many newspapers have said is redundant, that it makes no sense, and things that the President has already done.

In an interview with Jake Tapper this week, Biden said that had the President acted one week earlier, there would be over 31,000 more people alive. Think about that. He didn't do it and it's almost criminal. This is same guy who said, you know, that he was xenophobic and it was hysteria and he couldn't recommend anything.

And he was actually doing campaign rallies in March when the President stopped the flights coming in from China on January 31st.

KIRK: Well, yes, in Joe Biden's defense, a campaign rally for him back then would still be considered socially distanced, and probably under C.D.C. guidelines of 10 people; however, you're right, Joe Biden was still doing campaign rallies back then.

Joe Biden went after the heart of what President Trump did, which was the travel shut down early and decisive. It was a heroic action that saved hundreds of thousands of lives, not third, not just across America, but across the entire hemisphere and the President was ridiculed, he was called xenophobic.

He was mocked on television, but that decision alone, even Dr. Fauci has said saved countless lives and gave America a head start. What was Nancy Pelosi doing during that time? She was marching in the streets in San Francisco.

PIRRO: She was in Chinatown.

KIRK: Yes, saying this is no big deal. We're not going to allow this sort of stereotyping to take heart of our country. So if there's someone who took it seriously, it was President Donald Trump.

And by the way, it was Joe Biden and the Obama administration that left us depleted for personal protection equipment, it left us depleted for ventilators and made us completely unprepared for this issue.

Here's the bottom line. President Trump has been cleaning up the mess of Joe Biden and his cronies the last three and a half years that Joe Biden took 40 years to make and Joe Biden acts as if he is some sort of an outsider. In reality, it is President Trump who is still the one that is disrupting the status quo.

PIRRO: All right, quick question, quick question. The President has put out a list of those candidates from which he'll choose his next Supreme Court nominee. Joe Biden apparently is refusing to do so. Why do you think Joe Biden won't put out a list of nominees to the Supreme Court should he become President?

KIRK: Well, because if he actually tells people who he is going to nominate to the Supreme Court, he'll either lose his progressive radical base or lose people in the middle. This is a winning message for the President. Why is Joe Biden sitting at home when the President does four rallies? Why is Joe Biden not releasing a list?

The idea of transparency and accessibility are winning issues for the President while Joe Biden shelters in place, hopes he becomes President and can't articulate what it's going to do.

PIRRO: Charlie Kirk, thanks so much for being with us. And we'll be right back.

