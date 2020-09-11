President Trump fights back against media firestorm over Bob Woodward book

This is a rush transcript from “The Five," September 10, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Juan Williams, Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld and Kennedy. It's five o'clock in New York City and this is The Five.

President Trump counterpunching hard against the latest outrage over his comments about the coronavirus to Bob Woodward. Here he is sparring with reporters at the White House earlier.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why did you lie to the American people? And why should we trust what you have to say now?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: That's a terrible question and the phraseology. I didn't lie. What I said is we have to be calm. We can't be panicked. The fact is, there has to be a calmness. You don't want me jumping up and down screaming there's going to be great death, there's going to -- and really causing very, very serious problems to the country.

If Bob Woodward thought what I said was bad, then he should have immediately right after I said it gone out to the authorities so they can prepare and let them know. But he didn't think it was bad, and he said he didn't think it was bad.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Democrats and the media responding by claiming President Trump is to blame for killing Americans.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: This caused people to die. Think about what he did not do. And it's almost criminal.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): His delayed, denial, and distortion of what was happening has caused many deaths.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He has killed people with his lies.

CARL BERNSTEIN, POLITICAL ANALYST, CNN: This is a kind of homicidal negligence. And the facts here are even greater than in Watergate.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): There is damning proof that Donald Trump lied, and people died.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: But it wasn't that long when a little while ago Democrats were downplaying the virus.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): I understand the fear. We have gone through this before. Zika virus, Ebola, et cetera. But let's have some connection to the reality of the situation.

PELOSI: You should come to Chinatown. We think it's very safe to be in Chinatown and hope that others will come.

BIDEN: I want to take a moment to say it's not a time to panic about coronavirus. But coronavirus is a serious public health challenge.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: OK. And critics are calling Bob Woodward's book a bombshell. But the president has been consistent about not wanting to cause a panic.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I don't want to be negative. I have to -- I'm a positive person. Somebody said I wish you'd be more negative. You know, I'm a cheerleader for the country.

The cases really didn't build up for a while. But you have to understand, I'm a cheerleader for this country. I don't want to create havoc and shock. I want to be optimistic. I don't want to me Mr. gloom and doom. I want to be a cheerleader for our country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right. Greg, first of all, nice shirt.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Thank you.

WATTERS: Are you going to a lounge later?

GUTFELD: It's 20 years old, Jesse.

WATTERS: I knew it. What are your thoughts on the latest back and forth here?

GUTFELD: Well, it's always entertaining to see the media who downplayed the virus in order to indulge their impeachment obsession now crucifying Trump for basically what they've been doing for months. The media accusing anybody of controlling a narrative when that's actually their business model for their entire -- their entire existence is trying to get you to think a certain way.

And the way they throw -- they want you to think is destructive. I mean, think about the media's narrative in the past year or even five years, that America is a racist country plagued by police brutality. So what kind of effect have those words have had on America? You see it outside in the havoc, the riots and the arson.

So, while Trump's words were actually meant to somehow manage our expectation -- expectations and keep us from going crazy, the media's words actually end up with destruction of minority businesses and the death of innocent people.

I want you to take an easy test. If the pandemic was being played down, why the hell was there a run on toilet paper? Why did we shut down travel early on just days after we mentioned it on The Five? We socially distance. We washed our hands like Hawkeye in "Mash" every single day.

Imagine if Trump hadn't managed our expectations, it would have been worse. Finally, Trump was presiding at the time over probably one of the greatest economies in history. So, he shut it down knowing he was putting his legacy in jeopardy. Is that the behavior of somebody who was taking it lightly? I don't think so. He knew that he was risking his reputation and he did it anyway.

WATTERS: I was one of those people to go buy toilet paper. And I still don't know why I did. But I still did it.

GUTFELD: This shirt actually doubles as toilet paper.

WATTERS: Juan, I like -- I like to kind of pretend that maybe -- how Joe Biden would have handled things. Because we have a record of his statements about this. He was against both travel bans from China and from Europe. So, he would have let infected people from Wuhan fly here from months, from Italy for months, infecting hundreds of thousands of more Americans and then he would have shut down the entire country for longer than President Trump, not giving governors any flexibility at all. Probably shut it down the whole summer --

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: My God.

WATTERS: -- and destroy the U.S. economy. Cause long-term damage to the health and security of the people. So how can Joe Biden say I would have done a better job when he's on record as saying he would have screwed it up?

WILLIAMS: I think you're in a panic, Jesse. I think you are panicked. I can see you are stretching and reaching for anything you can --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Do I look panicked, Juan?

WILLIAMS: You do. You know what? You know what's amazing? You -- you're not as bad as President Trump was in the White House briefing room this afternoon. He truly looked like he was panic-stricken. And I guess the reason is that if your lies are on tape, it's hard to tell people that you're not lying.

WATTERS: What was the lie?

WILLIAMS: I mean, it's just, it's very difficult. Well, I mean, clearly, he knew not only did he know about the severity of this virus in late January after his national security adviser told him, but then he went on and said things like, you know, it's going to disappear shortly like a miracle. We've got it under control. China has -- China has got it under control. He praised the Chinese leader. This is all that he continued to say. He said it was a Democratic hoax. The Democrats are whipping this up.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: That's not what he said.

WILLIAMS: And they are damaging the stock -- of course he said it was a Democratic hoax.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: No, he didn't.

WILLIAMS: But the key to -- yes, he did.

WATTERS: He didn't.

WILLIAMS: But the key here is if he -- if he had been straight and I think that's what Joe Biden would have done, Jesse, if he had just been straight with the American people, if he had said to us this is a deadly threat, here's what we can do as an American people to protect our families, to protect ourselves, to protect our economy and the best interest of our economy, then I think people would say, well, yes, you did your best job.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: That's what Joe Biden have done.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Dana, Dana, isn't that what he did though?

WILLIAMS: Instead, what the (Inaudible) President Trump is, he misled us.

WATTERS: Right.

WILLIAMS: He treated us like we were stupid kids.

WATTERS: Right. Dana, isn't that what he did though? I mean, just by his actions by forming the task force launching Operation Warp Speed. Gathering of PPE, telling people to wash their hands, telling people to social distance? Asking Congress for money, briefing Congress. Aren't those things that he did? He said it was a pandemic during his state of the union speech in early February when everybody else was running around trying to impeach him. I don't see what Juan is saying.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: I was just thinking about back in, I think it was March when the president was doing daily coronavirus briefings with the doctors, Fauci and Birx. And do you remember how his approval ratings kept ticking up. And he had this great cooperation with many of the governors including Cuomo, Murphy. Cuomo would ask for something, the president would deliver.

Do you remember that feeling of American patriotism of working together to flatten the curve and everybody kind of felt like we're in this together? We can do this. This is going to be hard but we can -- and it all melted away. And I think that is such a shame.

On the communications front, I do think it's pretty interesting. Like, President Trump has the bully pulpit so he could change the subject any time he wants. But today he decided I'm going to go out there, I'm going to answer questions on this again.

So, there will be another news cycle or maybe two of this. And of course, we know Bob Woodward is being interviewed on 60 Minutes on Sunday night. So, this goes through till about Monday or Tuesday then probably shifts. And it's something else.

So, the president has the ability to try to get this conversation of -- on the presidential election back to what he would prefer to be talking about, which is the recovery and the hopeful results that they're seeing with the vaccine. He has the power to do that. He has the bully pulpit. And if he takes that pivot, then he will have to -- the media will have to go with him regardless of what happens outside of that.

WATTERS: Yes. He just doesn't strike me as someone that is going to let the lies linger out there for that long. It's too damaging to let that go uncorrected.

Kennedy, here we are again. Debating coronavirus months and months later. I mean, we -- there is a history here. We know what steps were taken, when they were taken. We have this debate like every other week.

KENNEDY MONTGOMERY, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, also, you saw Joe Biden giving a speech on February 28. That was exactly two weeks before the economy was shut down. And why wasn't Joe Biden then saying because he's been walking around talking about the foresight that he had and the decisiveness.

So in that speech he was giving he said, yes, coronavirus is a big deal but let's not panic about it, which is essentially what every politician from, you know, Nancy Pelosi to Donald Trump were saying because they could see the economic disaster looming if in fact they pulled the plug on the economy and the virus turned out to be not as bad as they had predicted.

But if he really wore the Kassandra at that point, he would have said, Mr. President, shut down the economy know and he didn't say that. He didn't have that giant siren that he was flashing around. And so his look back is a little disingenuous.

And I'm not surprised that a politician who is seeking re-election would lie or downplay anything. Look what the Department of Defense did in terms of the Afghanistan war and lying about it for 18 years. The Washington Post had to file a FOIA request in order to get some of the interviews. And everyone from all the administrations that have the war has stretched out between, they all essentially lied about it and said we have no idea what the hell we're doing here. I don't think this pandemic is that different. Because people had no idea what they were doing.

WATTERS: All right. Coming up, Nancy Pelosi predicting a blow-out win for Joe Biden and the Democrats in November. Why she may end up eating those words. Next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: President Trump headed to Michigan for another rally tonight. But Nancy Pelosi thinks he is wasting his time. The House speaker predicting a blue wave in November.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PELOSI: I'm excited that Joe Biden I think he's going to be a great president. In eight weeks, we will be celebrating the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the Democratic Senate, a strengthened Democratic House of Representatives.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And with signs the race is tightening, the Biden campaign is ready to turn to a familiar face for help. Biden staffers are reportedly looking for ways that President Barack Obama can attack President Trump on the campaign trail, which would I guess get a lot of attention.

Jesse, just before we came on air, the Cook Political Report made two changes in their rankings. One in Nevada going from likely Democrat to only lean Democrat. And then in Florida from lean Democrat to toss-up.

So, at this point, it looks like the president is the one that is on offense. Is Nancy Pelosi just doing what she needs to do as Speaker of the House, say that everything is going to be sunshine and light?

WATTERS: I'd do the same thing if I was in Nancy's shoes. But we'll play that sound bite of Nancy on November 4th. Watters poll report, everybody, pay attention. We got some fresh stuff here. Morning Consult battleground poll has the president tied or slightly ahead in every single battleground state except Michigan, which is going to be a tough fight.

The Hill/HarrisX poll, Juan writes for the Hill so it has to be legit. Joe Biden is significantly underperforming with minority voters. He's off 27 percent with blacks and where Hillary was. Twenty percent he's off with Hispanics than where Hillary was.

And according to Rasmussen, 20 percent of black voters plan on voting for President Trump. The Economists says 80 percent of Americans say crime is a serious issue. Eighty-six percent of black Americans say it is. The Kaiser Family Foundation has Donald Trump's approval for coronavirus jumping nine points recently. And people do not think coronavirus is as much of a concern as they used to last month.

The president's handling of the economy over 50 percent in every single battleground poll. And in terms of election enthusiasm, Donald Trump's voters almost double as enthusiastic as Joe Biden. So, the trends are against Biden. His base is not entirely juiced and Trump's base is. So, Nancy, don't celebrate yet.

PERINO: All right, Juan, do you want to respond to that?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think that Jesse's responding to the reality that is staring all of us in the face, including Nancy Pelosi, which is, you know what Democrats, don't freak out, don't hyperventilate, don't like obsess and go back to your post-traumatic stress from 2016 when you were so devastated.

Focus on the politics here. Focus on the election. Focus on organizing and voting and get out there and believe in the system. And she's saying you have every reason after a good convention, after looking at what has been going on with the polls that Jesse was just talking about to say this is doable. Don't lose faith in the system, in the structure. Don't just get locked in to contentedness --

PERINO: OK.

WILLIAMS: -- but actually get involved and vote.

PERINO: All right. Kennedy, one thing that the president's team also has in their favor, is they've been registering a lot of new voters. The numbers out in Pennsylvania today, and especially in some of those lesser populated counties, more rural counties, voter registration there is up. So that might actually be something good for him in Pennsylvania. That would be 20 electoral votes.

MONTGOMERY: That's absolutely right. And that's why the president and the former vice president are focusing so much time and so many resources on Pennsylvania and Michigan.

I think this is the dumbest thing that Nancy Pelosi could do. Because what it does is sort of overconfidence, is it takes the passion away from voters who feel like it's a foregone conclusion. And all you need is a couple of percentage points of likely voters to sit at home because they think that these Senate races are wrapped up and Joe Biden already has the presidency.

I think she needs to be more realistic. Michael Moore has really been the only one scaring people into Biden support because he's saying hey, here in the Midwest, people are still voting for Trump, they're very excited about him. He said the same thing in 2016 and he was right.

PERINO: Greg, Mitch McConnell on the Senate side, he has several -- I think over 20 Republican races up. And he has the opposite tactic of Pelosi. He's always thinking that he's running below what he needs to be. So, is he glass half empty, glass half full? What's going on?

GUTFELD: I don't know. I usually drink out of the bottle, Dana. I hope that Nancy is right that they win the Senate, the House and the presidency, because that -- in that way I won't be murdered. Because if Biden loses, I'm being told that there will be blood everywhere. There will be riots, there will be demonstrations. People like me will be targeted.

Because we have to understand, we have to understand and predict these consequences in reality. I'm not joking. This isn't Gore versus Bush or Clinton versus Bush or Mondale versus Reagan. I can't remember. Maybe. The Dems and the media have portrayed this election as good versus evil. It's actually it's been said that way on this show, which means that if Trump wins, if Nancy is wrong, it's almost required that the good take to the streets and punish the evil.

Because this is the terminology that's being used by the media, talking heads, entertainers, anchors, House and Senate Democrat leaders. So, we have to -- we have to be real. This is why I say the media and our leaders have to come together and discuss a way to diffuse this situation.

Because we only got 50 days. We've been using demonic language to marginalize half the country. And they're going to get hurt if Trump wins. I will -- I will put my life savings on that. And we have to start thinking about that now.

WATTERS: I will protect you, Greg.

GUTFELD: I hope so. Cradle me in your arms, Jesse.

PERINO: Yes. After you protected that lady at Dwayne Reed -- I don't know, Jesse.

MONTGOMERY: Yes.

PERINO: I don't know.

MONTGOMERY: Yes, if Greg is trying to wear a white cloth, he's fine.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: All right.

GUTFELD: The white cloth.

PERINO: A teen arrested after refusing to do remote learning. And he showed up to school. So how he is responding and what the school is saying, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: President Trump again calling on schools to reopen. Tweeting, Democrats, open the schools. Safely, now. When schools are closed, let the money follow the child. The family, why should schools be paid when they're closed? They shouldn't.

This comes as a New York high school student is arrested after showing up to class on a day he was assigned to learn remotely. The teen already had been warned and suspended for showing up to school when he was supposed to be taking classes from home. The student not planning on backing down.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAVERICK STOW, HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR: I intend on continuing to make my voice heard until the administration decides that they can't ignore it anymore and we get to go to school five days a week.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: The school district says the student was violating their coronavirus safety protocols. And they add, quote, "Mr. Stow continues to display irresponsible and selfish behavior with today's latest publicity stunt. Mr. Stow's rights as a student do not surpass the rights of any of our other 8,800 students."

Kennedy, what do you say to that? I mean, does his -- I mean, the rules of the school district clearly supersede any desire from any one student. Wouldn't you agree?

MONTGOMERY: Yes, but I bet there's also plenty of students at his school who are learning remotely and not having any in-person attendance at all. And that is the choice that most parents in New York State have been given. We've been given survey after survey, what would you prefer? In-person learning or a blend or complete digital online learning?

And for some families, they don't want to take the risk. You may have generations living together at home. And they don't want their students in school. If that's the case in this school and you have one kid who wants to go five days a week and others are not attending, then let him go. Maybe he has a crush on a cute girl.

PERINO: Right.

WILLIAMS: Hey, Jesse, I'm asking you this with tongue in cheek. But I think you are going to know the answer. When you're suspended from school, Jesse, you can't go to school, right?

WATTERS: Theoretically, Juan. But here's the thing.

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: This kid is a legend. He gets suspended the first week of school and then he gets arrested? Mug shot. And then he tips off the media to film him being arrested. Total pro. He gets booked on Fox News. Celebrity.

Like his mom is not even mad at him. This kid is next level when you think about what's going on here. His college essay he's written itself. I want to learn so badly, I am willing to go to jail for it. This kid is going places. I don't know about you. He's going to be a politician or reality star or a Fox News host. To be honest, Juan, I'm worried my job is not safe.

WILLIAMS: Wow. My gosh. My gosh. Greg, you know, he threatened that he would have to be forcibly removed. So that got the -- of course, the school authorities up in arms. What do you say to somebody who says, you are going to have to pull me out of here?

GUTFELD: What do you expect when you name your kid Maverick? I mean -- anyway, I'm a little suspicious. I'm a little suspicious of what's going on here. I'm not a big fan the way Jesse is. But I hear -- I'm going to go back to my old saw. I'm rooting for innovation. The Elon Musk's of the world must use COVID as an opportunity to remake education.

I was doing a little bit of research. Technology has revolutionized everything but education. You know, before there was movies and recorded music, entertainment consisted of basically touring shows of like burlesque, vaudeville, minstrels, and the actors were pretty low on the totem pole. They weren't famous or nobody cared about them. But then they were elevated to stardom because of movies, and then music, and television, and it was because the screen did it, technology did it.

And imagine that kind of effect on education. That if you were a charismatic, talented teacher that was elevated to a screen in which millions of students watched you, how cool would that job become? And how much better and efficient education would be if again, we married technology to education? Because right now, this is -- this is an incredible time waster to teach a million algebra classes a day.

WILLIAMS: All right, so Dana, you know, I believe in your right to raise your voice, to say when you think something's wrong, but if you break the laws, then of course, they're going to be consequences. And in this case, he clearly broke the school district in the school's laws. So how do you feel about his actions?

PERINO: I feel like we have a young man who is practicing peaceful protesting and civil disobedience. And he got arrested, he didn't make a big fuss. He didn't burn anything down. He didn't loot any stores and cause any more problems, just exercising his way to express himself and there were consequences for it. He broke the law you have to get arrested and as Jesse said, he'll have stories to tell for the rest of his life.

WILLIAMS: All right, coming up, Joy Behar challenges Ivanka Trump to take the Coronavirus vaccine first, and Ivanka just responded yes. See it right here next on THE FIVE.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

KENNEDY: Oh, what a joy she is. The View's Joy Behar casting doubt on Coronavirus vaccine because apparently, President Trump is the worst and he's holding all the beakers. She says she won't take it unless Ivanka Trump takes it first and take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY BEHAR, HOST OF THE VIEW, ABC: It is not a simple thing to do. He will push anything to get reelected. Don't fall for it. And by the way, I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KENNEDY: Ivanka Trump responding with this tweet. "Deal, Joy Behar. I would come on your show to do so. I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority." So, Juan, on a scale of garden-variety Karen to Hillary Clinton, where does Joy Behar land on the miserable harpy spectrum?

WILLIAMS: I'll leave that to you, guys. You can make those ad hominem personal judgments about T.V. stars. But I mean, to me, this is a broader issue here, Kennedy, I think the President said during this convention speech that, you know, a vaccine will be ready by a very special date, you know, alluding to the election. And as a result, right now, in the polls, it's like more than half of Americans say they wouldn't take a vaccine if it was available, and that includes, like 60 percent of Republicans.

So, we've got to do something about public trust, if we ever do get a vaccine. I think that's really important. That's why you see, right now, I think it's nine of the top drug companies involved with the testing have taken what they call a scientific safety pledge that they will go by the science and not be influenced by the politics involved before they put out a vaccine.

And just this week, we saw AstraZeneca said they had to delay some of their trials after someone got sick. So, I think people just want to be able to trust and right now they think this is all politics.

KENNEDY: Well, Jesse, the fact that the FDA has been granting some of these pharmaceutical companies in this public-private partnership could be good news for pandemics and vaccines in the future. Is Juan wrong?

WATTERS: Is Juan wrong? If I had a nickel --

WILLIAMS: Never, never.

WATTERS: This is what Juan wants you guys to believe. He wants you guys to think that Donald Trump is in the lab hovering over these nerds with their lab jackets holding his fist up, as they're sweating and shaking and holding vials and it's spilling out. And they've just slaughtered a bunch of guinea pigs and paralyze them with toxic shots.

But who cares? They're so afraid of the Donald. They're going to rush this vaccine out there. It's going to get Trump reelected and then it's going to kill a bunch of Americans. And Donald is going to tweet, the lab joke like dogs. They weren't ready for primetime, sad. That's what Juan wants you to think. But that's not what's happening. Juan loves science, Juan loves government, and so this is the government and science coming together to create a vaccine that everybody should love.

KENNEDY: Yes, that should be the ultimate love child. But Dana, interestingly, former Vice President Biden says that if vaccine were available, he would take it tomorrow, even if it cost him the election, but Kamala Harris is saying something very different. She is one of those people trying to cast doubt on the entire process. Do you think that's a bit of a schism in their relationship?

PERINO: Perhaps. Although it also could just be like what Juan was saying is that if you ask 10 of your friends, about what would you take the vaccine, you might be surprised at the answers that you get. I know that I've been asking that for the past six weeks because I'm pretty interested.

Distrust in vaccines has been going on for a long time. It's not a partisan issue. This has -- this has been pervasive, especially if you look across the country in California, Oregon, of course, you know that. But not just those places, now it's exploded and it's making it so much worse.

However, if you are going to get to choose your fighter, Joy Behar or Ivanka Trump, I would much prefer Ivanka Trump. Because I think what she's saying is responsible. And I hope that that message of trusting the FDA and the experts will actually continue on beyond this pandemic to other vaccines as well.

KENNEDY: Greg, where do we go from here? Do we pay people to take the vaccines? That has been floated a $300 billion program, not by force, but through financial incentives? Is that a good way to go?

GUTFELD: Absolutely. You pay me, I'll do it. What the hell? This is going to be -- by the way, you know, vaccine skepticism is a lot like a crime reform. So when you eradicate crime, let's say through the broken windows, policing, and all of a sudden murder decreases and all the crimes are down, then you get a new class of politicians who say, well, you know what, let's try this progressive stuff and see what happens.

That's what happens with vaccine skepticism. Vaccines have eradicated all sorts of deadly diseases and it saved millions and millions of lives. That is a fact, OK. So, now you have people who are in the luxury of that new world questioning the validity of vaccines, because they aren't dealing with polio, and measles has been under control even though it's kind of spiking back a little bit. But it's a shame that, you know, that Joy is basically -- she's a left wing, spokesperson, and she's anti-science, and that's going to scare millions of people from taking the vaccine.

But I will say this, and Jesse, you should be very worried being a very famous person. This is going to be the new thing. Everybody's going to be asked, are you taking the vaccine. That's going to happen. You better have your answer ready because you can't say no, I'm not sure. You're going to have to say yes or no, because every single person who's on T.V. is going to be asked that question.

WATTERS: Yes. And I will say yes. I jumped the line.

GUTFELD: There you go.

KENNEDY: He would. He'd push old ladies out of the way.

WATTERS: No, no, I would not.

GUTFELD: He'd take their white cloth.

WATTERS: No, I would not.

WILLIAMS: Oh my God.

KENNEDY: That might be the vaccine in and of itself. All right, lace up the cleats and throw on the helmets because football is back, baby. That's right. It's up next on THE FIVE.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Football is back. The NFL returning tonight with a big game between the Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. And Fox Sports has a full slate of games this weekend. Of course, things will look a little different thanks to COVID restrictions.

Only 16,000 fans will be watching from the stance tonight and they will be nude, completely naked. No, not really. Other stadiums will be empty though. So, what are you excited? I bet you're excited.

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute. Wait a minute. Can I go to that game? That would be something. That would be something.

GUTFELD: Yes, it would.

WILLIAMS: I can't invite all of our -- I can't invite all of our panelists here but I would invite you and Jesse.

WATTERS: Oh, man.

WILLIAMS: But boy, you know, what strikes me is, Greg, how the world turns because are we a whole different world away from Colin Kaepernick and lock those SOB is up. Man, this is a big thing. Tonight, what you're going to see is you're going to see political slogans in the end zone about racism in America. The players will be wearing patches.

And I think they're going to play Lift Every Voice and sing what some people call the Black national anthem before the game. I mean, that's an amazing place. Somebody is getting left behind, but I'm not sure they even know it.

GUTFELD: You know, Kennedy, I think one is making the point that it's great that we're politicizing sports, but I would argue that you're probably going to be losing a lot of fans what people -- what Juan would say are being left behind sadly.

KENNEDY: Yes, it used to be escapism. That was one of the wonderful places you could go to escape from the constant fighting and bickering that we've -- that our society has devolved into, because of our politics. And I would rather not know the politics of my favorite athletes, but that's just me.

You know, I respect people's rights to protest. And I understand that now is the time for people to have a conversation who never felt they could before. But can we just get back to normal sports a little bit and leave the politicking for a slightly different venue?

GUTFELD: I don't know. You know, Dana, I myself am looking forward to overpaid hypocrites living behind gated communities telling me what a racist I am.

PERINO: Well, you know, I didn't prepare for this segment in that way. I was just excited that there's going to be football sports.

GUTFELD: Neither did I, but Juan brought it.

PERINO: I mean, I just -- and I think that's just how I'm going to keep it. You know, I was excited because I would just really want to tweet about it. That's what I'm looking forward to.

GUTFELD: You're going to make some queso, Dana?

PERINO: Hey, my sister is here. She's making chicken noodle soup. So yes, we're going to have some food.

GUTFELD: Well, that's exciting. That's real football food, right, Jesse?

WATTERS: Yes, soup.

GUTFELD: We'll have some chicken noodle soup. Oh, you mean you don't have nachos? No, we're going to have soup for football. What a great thing to eat when you're on a couch.

WATTERS: Yes. Hey, guys, you want to come over and watch the game? I got some hot soup. Hey, Gutfeld, that was a great monologue, by the way.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

WATTERS: Don't think I haven't noticed. What -- did you have a haircut today, you couldn't write the monologue?

GUTFELD: I prepare for my "GG SHOW" today. Like, Thursday is when I do my writing.

WATTERS: OK, got it. Listen, I don't have the moral fiber that's going to make me not watch football. I don't care if they tackle a statue of George Washington. They could wear -- they could wear the flag of China on their socks. I mean, I don't care. I want to see them in the end zone. I don't I don't care what slogan is written in the ends zone. I'm ready for some football.

GUTFELD: You really -- you truly are an immoral example for everyone. All right, "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." What do you have for us, Greg?

GUTFELD: Well, first very excited the Gutfeld Monologue is coming to Cedar Park, Texas. That's October 11th, 7:30 p.m. It's going to be at our drive- in at HEB Center. And there's going to be picnic tables. It's going to be awesome. Go to https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__GGutfed.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=Dca2urP2wM3CNBWJ_NNz8b6R3i8bfGhBvoYYfFD_ey4&s=14jMCQksnm5IZkYXm4kNGWWLEXtmfc6o6k54PTsX9EY&e= to get the tickets and there'll be Tom Shillue. That's Sunday, October 11th. Now, this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: This is a great one. We've been talking a lot about inclusion in motion pictures. Well, they finally announced the new James Bond and it's a bushbaby. Here he is in one of the just-released action sequences from the latest James Bond. It's called with fur and love. And I think Adele is doing the song again.

But this is -- it's actually chasing a villain that has gone -- escaped with a Hope Diamond. I have no idea what I'm saying right now. But look at this. Isn't this amazing? Look how it gets down there. Anyway, that's enough.

WATTERS: Juan, should we tell Greg how we bought up all the tickets to his show in Texas, so no one is going to show up? Should we tell him?

WILLIAMS: Oh, I thought we were going?

PERINO: As long as you bought the tickets.

WILLIAMS: I thought we were going, Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes, OK.

WILLIAMS: Yes, really?

WATTERS: Yes, me and you. That's just because we heard there was that all new football game. All right, go ahead.

WILLIAMS: That's true. It's in Texas.

WATTERS: That's right.

WILLIAMS: Anyway, imagine you're four years old, Jesse, but you've already started Forrest Gump, Jerry Maguire, and Pretty Woman. Yes, really. Take a look at Madison Presser.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My mama always said, life is like a box of chocolate.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, that's it. This guy is yelling.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Show me the money.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Madison's parents heard her repeating lines from movies shortly after the Coronavirus quarantine started. Now, she has started more than 30 videos recreating scenes from famous movies. It's become a viral sensation. The online videos raise money for a charity, Feeding America, which supports 200 food banks across the country.

Currently, Madison and friends have raised close to $12,000. The money, I must say, the money just adds to the joy that Madison in her friends had brought to us all. A star is born.

WATTERS: Which scene from pretty woman did the four-year-old recreate, I wonder?

GUTFELD: Wow.

WILLIAMS: The one with the hat and the shopping bag.

WATTERS: Got that? Got it. All right, we got Jesse's live shot news. Here we go. So don't we all like live shots because there's bloopers involved and it makes us feel good as we sit here comfortable in our studio desks. Let's see a blooper.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Now, the saving grace is, on fields where you usually had access to proper irrigation, the crops are thriving, but he says it certainly drives up production costs.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: I mean, obviously, it's the producer's fault, as all mistakes made on air, it's always the producer's fault. You can see that coming a mile away.

WILLIAMS: Oh my gosh.

WATTERS: Dana?

PERINO: Oh god, that's a good one. I have kind of animals are great too. Check out this dog. His name is Henry, his 8-year-old Border Collie. He lives in Norway. And he can do human things watch.

WATTERS: Oh my god.

PERINO: So, he can walk on his hind legs.

WATTERS: That is pretty good.

PERINO: And there, he just does it over and over again. Henry, he's so cute.

GUTFELD: He's like Joe Biden.

PERINO: And that's something. Jasper can't do that.

GUTFELD: He's always walking --

WILLIAMS: And backwards. He's walking backwards.

PERINO: I don't know. That wasn't very good.

WATTERS: Better than the bush baby. No offense, Greg.

PERINO: I don't know. The bushbaby was good.

WATTERS: Well, I tried to give you a compliment and you side with him. Are you kidding me?

PERINO: Sorry. Yes, you're right. What was I thinking?

WATTERS: Go ahead, Kennedy.

KENNEDY: Well, the Polk County Sheriff's got a desperate 911 call. A family found a gator in their storage shed. And so, of course, the deputy showed up. And look at that beast. Well, it turned out it was a pool floaty. It was an inflatable.

GUTFELD: That's where it went.

KENNEDY: It was so realistic looking. The family was terrified.

