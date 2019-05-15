President Trump downplays tit-for-tat tariff hikes with China

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 14, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: Yes. Hey, I'm Greg Gutfeld with Katie Pavlich, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters. That she logged rolls on a pencil. Dana Perino. “The Five.”

We are 18 months away and the Republicans already have their guy. The Dems they're narrowing their choices down from what a Republican operative called one big socialist organism with 22 heads. Which you assume some of these people actually have heads.

The Democratic Party responds, every time we try to help the underdog, you call it socialism when actually socialism is all about creating underdogs. The Dems have the ends and none of the means promising lots of toys from Santa with they're trying to build a workshop. Which is why at the end of every false promise it's always soaks the rich until there are no rich people left except their rich friends of course.

And it never works because even in a free market you can't bankroll a left- wing money pit. Venezuela was rich once upon a time. But will this next election be another clash between the R's and the D's or not.

Panic hasn't hit the Dems yet because they haven't learned a damn thing from 2016. The lessons are clear. The healthiest whitest swath of America hates politicians and the media who selects them. It's healthy perspective for it opens the door to candidates who don't fit into boxes or change their accent or fake, phony cadences. The Dems when you think about it could use one of these.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: I have to tell you that runway is like an ice-skating rink and the first step I said you know this sucker is slippery. I think it was put in by the Democrats. That's a trap. I'm telling you. It's like - it's like ridiculous.

Can you imagine if I went down, the press would have a field day for weeks and weeks? As I stand here floating around on a piece of ice. This is great. This is our worse day on stage I've ever seen. Stupid people did this one. No, no. Or brilliant.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: All right. You can laugh all you want but that's a political phenomenon born from exhaustion. People got sick of the game. So, if the old politician was the bubblegum rock of the 1970s, Trump was the punk rocker who cleared the field.

Will the Dems find their own Ramon, their own Johnny Rotten? Don't ask the Dems. They haven't had the slightest clue.

We have lots of fun stuff, lot of tape today. And the best probably is Beto on The View. We have to talk about that.

DANA PERINO, HOST: We have to talk.

GUTFELD: Let's go to that thing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: -- with more because you're a man.

FMR. REP. BETO O'ROURKE, D-TX, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You're right, there are things that I have been privileged to do in my life that others cannot.

JOY BEHAR, HOST, ABC: Would you say those are mistakes, being on the cover of Vanity Fair?

O'ROURKE: Yes. So, it makes --

(CROSSTALK)

BEHAR: It looks elitist?

O'ROURKE: Yes, yes. I think it reinforces that perception of privilege.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Dana, there's probably nothing less attractive than that.

PERINO: So, here's -- I think Biden's entry into the race that's really scrambled the whole thing.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: But now you have all of these superstars or like superstars for a couple weeks at least saying OK, wait, now I'm way down in the polls. They're not getting any traction. Lost some staffers, reconvened, reboot, revamp. And he goes on there and I kind of liked it when he was arrogant guy on the thing waving his arms around.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes.

PERINO: Like standing on tables. That was a lot more appealing than agreeing that he is nothing.

GUTFELD: He looks small. He looks small.

PERINO: It has taken something away from him.

GUTFELD: Yes. Like they have removed something.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Yes. My puppy just had that procedure and he wears the cone of shame. Maybe Beto needs to prop that around his neck.

PERINO: I don't understand know who is trying to appeal to with that answer because, well, maybe it's The View audience. I don't know. I kind of liked it when he was being himself and now, he feels overmanaged.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes.

KATIE PAVLICH, CONTRIBUTOR: It reinforces this idea that politicians will say whatever they have to depending on the audience.

PERINO: Yes.

PAVLICH: So, if it was for The View audience, that's not the audience that's going to get you the votes in the early stage that you need to get up in the polls.

GUTFELD: That is true.

PAVLICH: It's so inauthentic. And he was supposed to be authentic cool guy --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: -- with a skateboard and everything he's done so far is completely phony.

GUTFELD: It's the -- it's that -- you know, OK, the experiment where they put Trump in that seat.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: If they asked him that question.

PERINO: Like, well, no, I'm not going to apologize for that. What are you talking about?

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: And if Joy Behar can get him to change his position, what do you think China is going to do?

PERINO: Right. Exactly.

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: Come on.

WATTERS: China is going to say take that back, Beto. And he'll say OK.

GUTFELD: You mean Blac Chyna? Or Chynna Phillips?

PAVLICH: China the country.

GUTFELD: OK. I just want to make sure because we're talking about The View.

WILLIAMS: I'm glad you hear --

GUTFELD: He what?

WILLIAMS: But you know what, hang on. You know, I think, in fact, when he said that, he is speaking to The View audience. And he was speaking about there was criticism as I recall from Kamala Harris and others that said look, this guy shows up and he gets on the cover of --

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: Was it Vanity Fair?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: With his four dogs.

WILLIAMS: And he gets on the cover because all of a sudden he's the flavor of the day, he looks -- he's so handsome he looks like Kennedy.

GUTFELD: Kennedy. (Inaudible) Kennedy?

WILLIAMS: Yes. But you know, but then what's really held him down, you notice his numbers have not gone up.

GUTFELD: Nope.

WILLIAMS: And I think part of it is people started to see him as the rich kid.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: The kid who had a car accident left the scene and all the rest.

PAVLICH: Like a Kennedy.

WILLIAMS: And the kid who has not only lots of money but his wife is a zillionaire apparently.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And so, I think this has change the perception. So, I think he is speaking to American women when he says yes, I understand that being a man comes with certain benefits, especially in the world of politics. You don't hear people complaining about his voice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: But he had also -- he has also recently done something pretty incredible. Right? He had raised tens of millions of dollars not necessarily all from Texas. Gave Ted Cruz a run for his money. I mean, obviously, Ted Cruz beat him handily but he actually had done something.

So, one of the reasons he gets on Vanity Fair cover is because he is willing to do it. And if you want to have a good press like that, you want to be on the cover of Vanity Fair. Well, let Vanity Fair ride around with you like he did.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: That was -- it wasn't all glowing that piece.

GUTFELD: But Vanity Fair, it would embrace him. They -- I don't think Vanity Fair would do that kind of thing with the conservative upstart.

PERINO: No. But they have done it with Kamala Harris?

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Well, I think Beto can sell more magazines than Kamala Harris.

PERINO: Maybe.

WATTERS: This guy is dreamy. He's got the shirt.

GUTFELD: Dreamy?

WATTERS: He wears the same shirt every single shot. And this was supposed to be the new Kennedy and that's what they were trying to propel him into, and obviously it fizzled out.

GUTFELD: Well, what about, OK, what about Kirsten Gillibrand. OK. She is blaming her low poll numbers her failing campaign on gender bias. But she is calling the Democratic voters sexist because not that Republicans --

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: -- that are paying attention to, she is around below 3 percent. So, she is just calling the Dems a bunch of sexists.

PAVLICH: Well, that's why the Trump campaign has much leverage when it comes to the primary with all of these candidates eating each other alive because they don't have to do any of this work in terms of what they're saying and making nonarguments.

The reason why Kirsten Gillibrand is at the bottom goes back to the inauthentic thing. Again, if you look at the policy positions she's put forward, in terms of the questions she's been asked at town halls or in her videos or she's lifting weights and doing all these things, that are trying so hard, playing beer pong.

Instead of just being inauthentic and not changing her position. She used to be for ICE, she's now against ICE. She is to be pro-NRA, she's now anti- NRA. And she hasn't been able to explain why in a coherent way that doesn't look like pandering. She has changed her policy positions in such an extreme fashion.

WILLIAMS: Well, I don't think she hasn't developed a clear message. I don't know what the messages from her campaign. I can pick the others but I can't pick her.

I will say that to get back to the top of the segment when we're talking about socialism, I just find it so striking that they say yes, the Democrats are all socialists. I'm thinking really, who? Are you saying Kamala Harris is a socialist?

WATTERS: Well, she did say she wanted to destroy private health insurance.

WILLIAMS: No, no. hang no. That's not a socialist to say we need to talk about how to deliver quality health care to more Americans.

GUTFELD: To illegal immigrants.

WILLIAMS: Pete Buttigieg is not a socialist. Joe Biden is not a socialist.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Some of their positions are socialistic.

WILLIAMS: It seems to me this is an --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Like the Green New Deal.

WILLIAMS: -- opportunity, it's an effort by people in the Trump campaign to get away from talking about real ideas for real solutions and it's a get away from Trump's failed promises on the wall, on healthcare, on infrastructure. No --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Dana is rolling her eyes. Go for it.

PERINO: They have -- I was breathing deeply. They -- what is the deal in politics? You try to define your opponent early.

WILLIAMS: Right.

PERINO: The Democrats have tried to define President Trump from the very beginning, for all the things. Like you could list them.

GUTFELD: Insane, unstable.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: The Trump campaign just happens to be doing that now to the Democrats and they left themselves open for this criticism.

WILLIAMS: But it's not true.

GUTFELD: Juan, Juan --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: The socialist --

GUTFELD: When did that matter? When did that matter?

WILLIAMS: I agree. You know what, I take your point.

WATTERS: If you support the Green New Deal and confiscating people's private health insurance and giving it to the government --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Get out of here.

WATTERS: -- gun confiscation, raising taxes, (Inaudible) spending. Those types of things are socialist policies.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Wait a second.

WATTERS: You might not agree about how they're selling it but the policies --

WILLIAMS: Here --

PERINO: Juan.

WILLIAMS: One last point. Here is like, we are on a day when Trump has said yes, I was going to get you a deal with China. Do we have a deal? No, no.

PAVLICH: I'm just wondering --

WILLIAMS: Tariffs. We have a lot of those.

PAVLICH: Can you define the difference between a Democratic socialist and a socialist.

WILLIAMS: A socialist, a socialist estate owned means a production, my friend. we don't have any --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: That would be the health care plan?

GUTFELD: Just like the Democrats. All right.

WATTERS: That would be the healthcare plan that you --

WILLIAMS: Get out of here.

GUTFELD: All right. I'm putting on my important tease glasses. This is when we are teasing. All right. Attorney General Barr appointing a top prosecutor to find out how the Russian probe started. The latest, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Attorney General Bill Barr is making good on this promise to investigate the investigators. He's appointed top federal prosecutor John Durham to dig into the origins of the FBI Russia probe and to also determine if the surveillance of the Trump 2016 campaign was warranted.

A source says Durham has already been working on this review for several weeks. This comes after Barr told lawmakers last month, he believes Trump campaign spying did occur.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAM BARR, ATTORNEY GENERAL: I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal. I think spying did occur.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

BARR: But the question was whether it was predicated. Adequately predicated. And I'm not suggesting it wasn't adequately predicated but I need to explore that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And just days after stepping down at the Justice Department, Rod Rosenstein is unloading on James Coney for questioning his character.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROD ROSENSTEIN, FORMER DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL: So, I do not blame the former director for being angry. I would be too if I were in his shoes. But now the former director seems to be acting as a partisan pundit, selling books and earning speaking fees while speculating about the strength of my character and the fate of my immortal soul.

That is disappointing. Speculating about souls is not a job for police and prosecutors. Generally, we base our opinions on eyewitness testimony.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Greg, Rosenstein is mad.

GUTFELD: He certainly was. And he's right because we talked about this before that talking about your soul. That's not a fact. It's just some kind of -- he is assessing the psychological disorder. He's reading minds.

But he was right when he called Comey a pundit because Comey is a victim of the seductive media spotlight and the strange new respect that you get. We've seen it with Mitt Romney, we've seen with Omarosa. Remember her?

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Chelsea Manning. Everybody who is willing to say anything ends up getting on CNN and it really feels good to get the attention because attention does function -- it sends a shock to your dopamine. And you're like, and you get so excited and then you get attention addiction.

And I think that's what Comey has right now. It's attention addiction. He can't stop. The book wasn't enough and now he's like going everywhere just sucking it all in.

WILLIAMS: Wait, wait, wait. You mean Comey and Trump have something in common?

GUTFELD: Yes. I don't think Trump cares anymore about it.

WILLIAMS: OK. He is not an addict for attention?

GUTFELD: I think he is an addict for having fun.

WILLIAMS: OK.

PERINO: Jesse, the inspector general of the Justice Department he is already doing something to look into the FISA applications for Carter Page, in particular apparently. As I understand it from a source familiar with the process, that's coming within weeks.

WATTERS: OK.

PERINO: Not months. Weeks. Then the second one was Huber, the other U.S. attorney, he is looking into Clinton e-mails and what happened in that situation, plus the FISA stuff. He was waiting for Horowitz. Again, coming in weeks. This Durham one is much broader. And it is all the intel. So, the CIA is cooperating, the DNI is cooperating, as well as the FBI.

WATTERS: And that's why the Democrats are so nervous. Because this guy has a history of going after the FBI for abuses. Sean Davis at The Federalist, great article right here. "The FBI used its secret spy program to protect killers, jail innocents and screw victims."

And one of the things the FBI did in abusing their power, they locked up falsely four guys to protect Whitey Bulger as a confidential informant and two of these guys died in prison. This guy, Durham uncovered that and the FBI ended up having to pay $100 million to settle that.

Juan, if you were unfairly accused of crime you didn't commit for two years, wouldn't you just want to know how it started, why it started, who started it. Because that's all that's going on right now. It's a fact that the Obama administration collected intelligence on the Trump campaign.

We know that now and the investigators despise President Trump and actually had an insurance policy which they called the investigation to prevent his presidency.

So, it's a normal question to ask. Why was this investigation launched when there was no evidence? What evidence did they base the investigation on? Mueller found no evidence, so what started the investigation?

WILLIAMS: Wow. Let me just -- I know you're -- first of all, I think I should just check your temperature and see if the fever is ebbing. But I must say to you nobody starts an investigation saying we got a conviction. They start looking for evidence. That's how you do an investigation.

WATTERS: OK. But what was the evidence that they saw that made them look?

WILLIAMS: Look, we know the source and the origin this is no secret. George Papadopoulos, the Australian guy. He's bragging to him --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: The dossier.

WILLIAMS: -- that -- no, that's not dossier. This is before dossier.

PAVLICH: It was part of that.

WILLIAMS: But let me just say to the overall concept that Dana introduced.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: My question to you guys is, is the GOP position that we should not have investigated Russian interference that the FBI should step down?

PAVLICH: That's a separate issue.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: They investigated --

WILLIAMS: Hang on.

WATTERS: -- Trump campaign officials, not the Russians.

WILLIAMS: No, they did not. No, they did not.

WATTERS: Yes, they didn't.

WILLIAMS: They went at the Russians.

WATTERS: What Russians have been locked up?

WILLIAMS: What? They indicted 30-plus.

WATTERS: In Moscow, Juan.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: But they're still out there.

WILLIAMS: But they're not -- but I'm saying they looked at the connections between Russia and the Trump campaign.

WATTERS: What were the connections?

WILLIAMS: Jim Clapper today said all of this talk, all of this fevered talk by the Republicans loses sight of the fact that the Russians interfered in our election.

PERINO: Can I just add a breaking news?

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: We do that at the start.

PERINO: But it's relevant breaking news. OK? Maggie Haberman at the New York Times and other news outlets are reporting that Trump Jr., Don Jr. has reached a deal to testify with Senate intelligence that it will a limited - - limited number of hours in terms of testimony. But this is all worked out. This just broke moments ago.

PAVLICH: OK. And the same Senate intelligence committee found that there was no collusion, just like the Mueller investigation found between the Trump campaign and the Russians.

Here's the deal. You can accept that the Russians did interfere in the sense of propaganda, trying to hack systems and all that stuff, and still see the Russians as a threat because they are. While at the time accepting the fact that there was no collusion to change votes between the Russian government and the Trump campaign.

And I find it quite rich that people like James Clapper and John Brennan now don't want any further investigation, and they don't want to get hauled up to testify because they got caught with what they were doing.

And they don't want to explain to the American people why they were doing what they were doing with their security clearances. Why they claimed that they had evidence of Russian collusion.

And the fact is if you don't have accountability for government bureaucrats who are political players, that leads to corruption, and that's exactly what we've seen which is why the CIA is now looking into this with DNI and the FBI. Because it wasn't just about the FBI. It was a whole of government approach by the Obama administration --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: And State Department

PAVLICH: -- the State Department to use the government as a political weapon as they had done before to go after their opponent.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: And they haven't had to answer it.

PAVLICH: Yes.

PERINO: And I think that is part of --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I think it's punishing people who were doing investigations.

PERINO: Well then, we'll see. OK. We got to move on. Does Joe Biden have a new problem? Why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders are coming after him, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Not that there's anything wrong with it.

Radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders are teaming up to trash Joe Biden. They are furious that Biden isn't backing their disastrous Green New Deal and instead reportedly wants to find a middle ground on climate change.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: I will be damned if the same politicians who refuse to act Dem are going to try to come back today and say we need out middle-of-the-road approach to save our lives. That is too much for me.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: If we do not act boldly and aggressively to transform our global energy systems away from fossil fuel within the next few years, a very short period of time, there will be irreparable harm done to our planet.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: After that beat down, Biden is firing back.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FMR. VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You've never hears me say middle-of-the-road. I've never been middle-of-the-road on the environment. And I would tell her to check the statements that I made and look at my record. She'll find that nobody has been more consistent about taking on the environment and the green revolution than I am.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Wow. Sleepy Joe did not look good cornered in that diner, Greg. I think they might have drawn blood because he had to respond. I wouldn't respond if I were Joe.

PERINO: No.

GUTFELD: Are they going to be a party of chicken littles or are they are going to be the moderates with solutions? I think this is an exciting time when it comes on focusing on energy. What you're seeing is cleaner, safer versions of nuclear power.

When Bill Gates and other prominent Democrats in the green movement are pushing, either it's gen four or other kinds of nuclear power as a key to fighting climate change, people should listen. But whenever you bring up nuclear power here, Juan is like that I'm not listening. I don't want to hear about it.

WILLIAMS: I don't know.

GUTFELD: I don't want to hear about it.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Not fair. Not fair. In fact, you brought it up yesterday.

GUTFELD: I brought it up. This is my third time.

WILLIAMS: No, I do acknowledge it but I don't think that's the entire answer. In fact, though, this may open you to endorsing Biden, Greg, because Biden, first of all, he did not say middle ground.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: But his people in a story that was published by Reuters said nuclear energy, natural gas and carbon capture are elements that they could put in a middle ground solution. And then Alexandria picked up on it. So, I guess that appeals to you.

GUTFELD: Yes. No, AOC actually I think is open to nuclear energy.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUTFELD: And that's a rhyme.

WILLIAMS: But it's part of a larger deal. I mean, to me this is a primary process. You should hear all the candidates give their ideas, their policy prescriptions. I mean, it's not like the Republicans didn't do this last time with lying Ted and little Marco. They go at it. They go at each other. It is healthy.

WATTERS: It is interesting that AOC has now kind of teamed up with Bernie Sanders and are kind of double teaming a lot --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: AOC B.S.

PERINO: Did she campaign for him in the last go around.

PAVLICH? Yes. She was -- he was a mentor to her.

PERINO: So, I would not have responded to her. I don't think that Biden needs to appease her. He has been able to be the front runner without ever having to acknowledge her. So, he could say I am happy to hear your ideas. We'd love to meet. We should do that.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: Instead what he did is he engaged and not in a very forceful way.

WATTERS: No.

PERINO: Like -- so you're not meeting that energy. But he was talking about, he was referencing a bill that he pushed when he was a senator in 1987. That's two years before she was born.

So, I think there is something left to be decided there but also, you have to think what President Trump did today. This event was amazing. You go to Louisiana --

PAVLICH: Right.

PERINO: -- it's at a liquefied natural gas plant. Environmentalists should love this. Energy independence and you have the fact that there was like tons of jobs and something like a billion units per day. I couldn't even understand the math. It was so huge, what we are able to do in America now.

PAVLICH: Right.

PERINO: That they -- if I were the Democrats, I would be so happy. Like you never have to deal with the Middle East again.

PAVLICH: And yes, American independence from these regimes that they believe and have violated human rights. The list goes on and on. But you know what, conservation and environmentalism when it comes down to it actually starts with the individual.

All these big government programs and PACS and Paris accords that we've signed onto, a lot of it actually doesn't do much to help the environment. But when you look at how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders are actually living their lives, they are living in the middle ground.

They aren't living in a way that's completely environmental like some of the people in Oregon do, for example. They are living in three homes, as Bernie Sanders does.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is living in a very nice apartment building that is fueled by fossil fuels and energy. She goes to speaking gigs where she has to use the energy we have now to talk to people.

So, when she says that she's not interested in a middle ground, that's where she is now. And if she's not willing to just talk about some things that are reasonable, where exactly does she think we want to be. And it comes down to what she wrote in the Green New Deal, which is getting rid of cows and planes and cars--

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute, just--

PAVLICH: --but they don't want to do it themselves, they want the rest of us to do it.

WILLIAMS: OK, isn't that the way that we all live in this day? She's talking about a future vision--

PAVLICH: Yes, but some of us--

WILLIAMS: --about the way things could change so that we are more responsible in the way that we take care of everybody.

PAVLICH: OK, so why does Bernie Sanders have three homes, if he's really concerned about energy--

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I think you are just personalizing--

WATTERS: There's nothing responsible about banning air travel, Juan.

Alright, I want to say a Monmouth University Poll.

GUTFELD: Oh my God, I love Monmouth.

WATTERS: Now, this is trouble for Democrats, because it says Americans prefer capitalism over socialism. 60 percent of independents say that socialism is not compatible with American values and only 10 percent of Americans have a positive view of socialism.

So, those 10 percent are basically all Democrat primary voters, so if you're running for President as a Democrat, you can't win the nomination without socialism, but then you can't win the general with it.

GUTFELD: I think that the Democrats have to stop looking at that tiny fist on Twitter that's telling him to go Left. They are much more like Biden than they are by AOC. And if Biden fails when he tries to imitate this - the AOCs and the BSs of the world, he's like gramps picking up a skateboard and saying, oh maybe I'll try it, I'll try it on the grandkids skateboard, going down the driveway--

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Yes, and only Beto can skateboard.

GUTFELD: Yes, and then he'll end up in the ER with a new hip, so it's like - it's just - the Democrat that expresses the sentiment of the American people, about the economy would probably be smart.

WILLIAMS: Yes, but I think that most Americans care deeply about the environment.

PERINO: Yes, and the economy.

WILLIAMS: I think they are going across the board. And so for her - for him to engage, I don't think it's a mistake. It would be if he did like what Beto did in the first segment, where he was like, oh I'm sorry I'm sorry. He didn't do that.

And Dana, the fact that he was engaged with the environment back in the ‘80s, isn't that a feather in his cap?

PERINO: Sure.

WILLIAMS: OK.

GUTFELD: That feather came from a bird, Juan.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Anthony Weiner is now a free man, be careful everybody.

GUTFELD: Weiner is out.

WATTERS: What he told reporters he plans to do, up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Fox News has confirmed that there is an agreement for Donald Trump Jr. to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee sometime in June is the likely timeframe. Trump Jr. has been concerned about an open- ended time frame and the subject commitment. We will continue to bring you more details as they come out on this breaking story.

Anthony Weiner finally free after walking out of a New York City halfway house this morning. He finished out a 21 month prison sentence there after pleading guilty to sexting an underage girl. Here's Weiner on what he plans to do next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANTHONY WEINER, FORMER U.S. CONGRESSMAN: Look, I feel like I am glad to be getting back to my family. I hope to be able to live a life of integrity and service and I'm glad this chapter of my life is behind me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: A judge has ordered Weiner to register as a level one sex offender for at least the next 20 years. So, Katie, the word on the street is a book deal. Can you - would you sign him to a book deal if you were a publisher?

PAVLICH: Probably.

PERINO: I got Chelsea Manning that's got a book deal.

PAVLICH: Yes. I mean he should take it. The quote that I thought was interesting in what he said was a life of service, which makes me think he's going to be running for something else again. And anybody who works for him should take away his Twitter feed and his phone and put it in a lockbox.

But look, this brings me back to the beginning of the Anthony Weiner scandal back in 2011, when our good friend Andrew Breitbart - it was Memorial Day weekend, he was on vacation with his family, and Anthony Weiner accidentally tweeted that photo of himself and then they accused Andrew of hacking his account. And then all of a sudden, it became this huge story and he hijacked the press conference and it was just glory, it was awesome.

WATTERS: Yes, should've blamed the Russians.

PAVLICH: It's a good day. Yes, he should've blamed the Russians.

WATTERS: And media would've bought that.

WILLIAMS: Well, he did his time, he's out, Jesse. The worry would be that he's a compulsive, that he's just going to do this again.

WATTERS: Yes. Well, I'm preparing for the show, and the first sentence in the article is, Weiner says it feels good to be out.

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: It's like I can't - (inaudible) I can't take it seriously. He's a low-level sex offender, low risk to re-offend, but he's a sick puppy and he might actually re-offend. But until then the book deal, I wouldn't read it, I think people have seen enough and heard enough of him. I don't see any more appetite for that.

He apparently is - might get into the marijuana business, which I think is a much better play because he's got political connections, he's got business connections, he may be able to drum up some cash to finance some marijuana group or something.

And his association with weed I think helps in an industry that's kind of wacky. And if people buy Wiener weed, I mean I think people would buy that. I don't smoke, but I'll by Weiner weed just to see what it was like.

GUTFELD: You smoked the Wiener.

PERINO: No smoking and tweeting.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Thanks Dana.

PERINO: There are lessons to be learned here.

WATTERS: Greg can't control himself.

WILLIAMS: Nobody on this show, this is - that's what makes this show. But Dana, to me, I think he's separated from Huma Abedin, who was Hillary Clinton's aide, and I wonder what he can do to repair his family.

PERINO: He has done his time, he's paid his debt to society. I'm for rehabilitation, redemption, forgiveness, give him a shot. I would - he's probably going to get hounded by the New York media, that's kind of what happens. But I hope that he has enough space to get his life back in order; he sounds very sincere. And America likes second acts, right, so we'll see if he has one.

GUTFELD: He said - I think this might be his fourth act.

(LAUGHTER)

I think he committed three acts already. I mean when he - remember he got busted after running again, which goes - actually I want to welcome him on his first day free mainly because my producer is calling him to do the GG Show.

WATTERS: Yeah baby.

GUTFELD: I think he would be a great guest on the panel, will be really, really nice too. I do think though the underlying reality is, if he writes a book, he should be very, very honest about it. But there is something - he has to acknowledge that there is something wrong with him and it's a compulsion, because what other explanation can you have for throwing - for re-committing the same mistake when you keep getting second chances.

That means you're not actually and this is not an excuse. You're not in control of what you're doing. That is basically a compulsion, the brain chemicals are taking over, and I think that's what's happened - like why else would you do this. So, I think he has to be kind of interesting about that - honest about what he's going through, rather than being a politician.

PERINO: I'm wondering if he's scared.

PAVLICH: Right, because he's out now and the Clinton - I remember, the Clinton email investigation got opened up again in October because of the Weiner laptop.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Hillary is going to run him over with her Scooby van.

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: Yes, he better watch out.

WILLIAMS: So, you guys love this story because it's a way to skewer Hillary?

PAVLICH: No, I'm just saying he was partially responsible--

WATTERS: Juan, every story we can do that.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: It's like we don't need a lot of reason for that.

WILLIAMS: That's true. I'm glad you pointed that out. I'm glad you said that.

GUTFELD: But he might - the thing is he might - he's a narcissistic person, he's going to go back into politics--

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: --because he - also, he doesn't have any other job skills, right. He can't do anything.

WATTERS: What are you saying, City Council, or what are you saying Mayor?

GUTFELD: Mayor, become the Mayor again.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Look, don't you think he should - hello look at this--

GUTFELD: Oh wait, and to the Democratic field. There's 22 candidates.

PERINO: Go for it.

GUTFELD: Name recognition, he's got - there's the logo.

PERINO: I love Weiner.

WATTERS: I like that ticket.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes.

WILLIAMS: No, no, no, Wiener is socialist, remember that. He could just do the whole thing.

PERINO: No, but so what, it is a man (ph) nobody is a socialist, but we say it.

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: You know what, I just wondered if - this is for the two ladies at the table, will you take him back, would you make - would you say, hey let's - come on back, we'll make the family whole again.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I make no judgment about any couple ever, whether they stay together, or break up, or whatever, or if they get back together, or whatever. I make no judgment ever.

WILLIAMS: Because?

PERINO: Because it's none of my business, that is between them and God.

PAVLICH: I agree with Dana. And they have a kid together.

WATTERS: They have a kid.

PERINO: So I'm just not going to--

GUTFELD: Yes, since when does the kids get to make all the decisions.

PERINO: --refrain from commenting.

GUTFELD: Well, he put the kid in the--

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I just think that you hope the family can crawl back together, but I worry that he is a compulsive on this issue, I do worry.

PERINO: Yes. Let's just wish he's not.

GUTFELD: When he enters the race, he'll get 2 to 3 percent, he'll be up on the stage, it'll be great.

PAVLICH: He'll be on Vanity Fair.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: The Rolling Stones.

GUTFELD: Beto Weiner.

PERINO: And to The View.

GUTFELD: Weiner Beto or pedo.

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: Oh my God. All right, let me get out of here.

Are you guilty of this, the shocking amount of time people spend gossiping? At least I hear that's what's next on “The Five.”

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAVLICH: Well, we're all guilty of gossiping. But the amount of time we spend doing it may surprise you. A new study finds that we spend 52 minutes each day talking about others. But most of the chatting we do behind someone's back isn't always trash talk.

Researchers say it's only negative about 15 percent of the time. Another interesting nugget, women and men tend to gossip about the same amount. So, Dana, typically when you think of the word gossip, you think it's negative.

PERINO: Not necessarily.

PAVLICH: But this study defined it as anything spoken about a person not present is counted as gossip.

PERINO: I think this also goes back to the beginning of human evolution that as we were able to tell stories, like you talk about the things you know and the people that you know, and so this I don't think is that unusual.

I had an example just today, where I gossiped positively about a colleague who is dating somebody and I think they might get married.

PAVLICH: Oh.

PERINO: See, that's what I'm saying.

GUTFELD: So, who is it, talk to me after “The Five.”

(LAUGHTER)

PERINO: I will tell you.

PAVLICH: The person is not there. So, Jesse, the study engaged 467 people who wore portable recorders and any changes (ph) someone spoken about and they were not present that counted as gossip.

But they found that men gossip just as much as women do.

WATTERS: I don't believe that.

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: You guys are the worst.

PAVLICH: That's very sexist of you.

WATTERS: Yes, well I've been called worse. I gossip about Greg probably the most.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: To know Greg is to gossip about him. He complains a lot, he says a lot of ridiculous things. I don't think I would say anything behind your back that I wouldn't say to your face.

GUTFELD: I feel the same way.

WATTERS: Yes, you know that. I gossip about Juan a little bit, because Juan is so cranky sometimes, or like he goes after Dana and I'm like oh my God what's wrong with Juan this week. And then I think to myself, he's outnumbered. I mean imagine if I was outnumbered four-to-one on another show, I'd probably be a little cranky, so I'll let that slide.

Dana, I don't gossip about you, just going to leave it at that.

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

I mostly gossip about the fifth chair or the leg chair, who's--

(CROSSTALK)

I mean, that's obvious.

WILLIAMS: That's obvious? Oh my God.

WATTERS: I'm sure that's been gossiped about.

PAVLICH: All right. Greg?

WILLIAMS: I gossip about Jessie.

PAVLICH: About his hair?

WILLIAMS: No, well his hair is wonderful, but what I gossip about is like I say, did you hear that Jessie voted for Hillary? You heard that, is that possible?

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Don't spread that, Juan.

PAVLICH: You spread fake news around.

WILLIAMS: Fake news, fake news.

PAVLICH: Just to feel better.

WILLIAMS: Even once his mom came to visit and she gave me a countdown clock for when Trump leaves office. So we said, yes you know this is the real deal, and I thought--

WATTERS: Jesse, you should go in and reset it.

WILLIAMS: Oh don't do it, Jesse.

(CROSSTALK)

GREG: I totally dispute this idea of positive gossip. Like when you were talking about that, I didn't get a rush of dopamine. Like when you're - when you have - when somebody comes up to you and he goes, oh wait till you hear this story, you can actually feel the biological change in your body because it's an evolutionary thing.

Information was used for survival, like if you were an elderly woman in a village, you either needed to be a psychic or have gossip or they'd kill you. I mean because if you were no longer - if you were a burden to society, you trafficked in information and the future.

WATTERS: They used to kill old women?

GUTFELD: Oh yes.

WATTERS: --just for being old and useless?

GUTFELD: Villages were a lot worse than you think. It wasn't--

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: This is like 20 years ago. But no - yes if you were a burden to society, they put you out in the woods. So you had to create power through gossip and being a fortune-teller. That's where that stuff came from.

But anyway to your point, when you feel - when you - somebody tells you some gossip, you can actually feel it, and then when you're telling gossip, it's also like you get that feeling. That's why positive gossip doesn't really work.

PERINO: Do you think that's why social media - like the negativity or the gossiping on social media or like you can find out things so that you can get that dopamine rush.

GUTFELD: It feels good. It's a dopamine rush. It's a - in fact, all of it - like if you go back to Comey being on TV, dopamine rush.

WATTERS: The Steele dossier.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: That was gossip.

GUTFELD: Yes, it was gossip.

WATTERS: You know, Left just get doped up on that for two years.

GUTFELD: It felt good, it felt good. And it hits these chemicals, it's that same rush you get from chocolate, from infatuation, from morphine you get that feeling.

WILLIAMS: But then it sort of morphs into conspiracy theories, you are talking about negative gossip is damaging, it hurts relations and it hurts people.

GUTFELD: But people still like negative stuff, because it's currency. Positive gossip, you say, oh did you hear that Jane and Mary are blah blah blah--

PERINO: It is true.

GUTFELD: I'm like I don't care, but if you told me Jane punched Mary, I'd be, what!!!

PERINO: And there's a lot of gossiping within the media business--

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: --about other people in the media.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: There are entire blogs devoted to that.

PAVLICH: I just want to know if Juan believes the dossier was gossip.

WILLIAMS: Which part?

PAVLICH: Yes or no, answer the question.

WATTERS: All of it, Juan.

PAVLICH: All right, moving along, One More Thing is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: One More Thing. Juan?

WILLIAMS: Alright, so it's the end of an era, two of Hollywood's brightest stars died in the last two days. You remember Doris Day, widely known as the Girl Next Door, beginning in the 1950s she made three dozen films, some hits, and was a star singer in the 1940s. You remember Que Sera Sera. She died yesterday at 97.

And today comedian Tim Conway died. He won several Emmys for his work on The Carol Burnett Show beginning in the late ‘60s. Now, I bet you remember this bit from The Burnett Show.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

That said today she's heartbroken (ph). May they both, Doris Day and Tim Conway, rest in peace; they did good work.

GUTFELD: I love Tim Conway. As a kid, he was the greatest funniest person. All right, where am I? Jesse?

WATTERS: Jesse's feeding frenzy is upon us. There it is, stuffing my fat face.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: You guys remember Garbage Pail Kids?

GUTFELD: Who doesn't?

WATTERS: You are either too old or too young to--

GUTFELD: I was (inaudible) go ahead.

WATTERS: My mother threw away all my Garbage Pail Kids, I'm very upset.

(LAUGHTER)

But you can now have Garbage Pail Kids cereal, OK. So, FYE is selling Garbage Pail Kids cereal, it looks pink and you get two playing cards in there. I think this is Adam Bomb and Icky Vicky, so go to fye.com and check it out.

Also check me out on Hannity Tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern.

PAVLICH: Are you going to eat that?

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: No, it's not food for you.

WATTERS: Here we go.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: This is a leaky bar. Anyway OK, let's do this, shall we?

(VIDEO PLAYING)

GUTFELD: Yes, oh you guys are going to love this. You are going to love this video, Juan, so get ready for an amazing video. When a sloth gets loose, it's dangerous because they're extremely slow. So this man stops on the street, basically saves this sloth's life. And sloths are like human beings when they're really high on good weed.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

They're very slow. Look - and this sloth is so grateful, but it takes him a long time to say thank you. So, it's kind of the - when people are walking, it's just like dude that was so cool. Look at him. Sloths would be the greatest pets, because they don't expect much from you and they - but they'll kill you.

PERINO: What's their evolutionary purpose?

(VIDEO PLAYING)

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: --how their paws are sticky.

WATTERS: How did that happen?

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Did you see those nails?

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: All right Dana, you pull this one out of the sticky gutter.

PERINO: All right, Happy Tails Pet - I'm sorry, Happy Tails Pet Hotel and Playland, this is out St. Louis. They had an unexpected guest last week. So that's Hugo, he ran away from home and ventured over a mile to visit his friends at doggy daycare.

Hugo is a frequent boarder at Happy Tails and he came sprinting into their parking lot through the front door to following one of their employees. And although they were happy to see him, they said Hugo you got to have your dad bring you in here next time.

When Hugo's dad came to pick him up, he just had to laugh.

I mean he's lucky he got there on time, but you know what it's like when you want to go see your friends.

GUTFELD: No, I don't have any friends, Dana.

PERINO: Well, not you, everybody else at the table?

WATTERS: My mother has chimed in. She says I did not throw away your Garbage Pail Kids, you lost them Jesse.

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: This is not a good candy bar, not a good candy bar, that's disgusting.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: OK, so I think it's my turn.

GUTFELD: Yes it is, go for it.

PAVLICH: Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill last week taking nunchucks off of the state's list of prohibited items and weapons. And the Arizona Attorney General is taking full advantage, take a look.

GUTFELD: Are they nun or num?

(VIDEO PLAYING)

PAVLICH: He also tweeted and said, clearly my years of martial arts training paid off. Pulled out my old nunchuck out of storage...like riding a bike. So, not only is Arizona gun friendly, but it's also a nunchuck friendly.

PERINO: Why did they do that?

PAVLICH: They just pulled it off the list of the prohibited weapons.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: That's the kind of guy you gossip about at work.

GUTFELD: Yes, he's like a character from the Office.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Yes, he's the White Strude (ph), it's the guy with the nunchucks, stay away from him. All right, set your DVRs, never miss an episode of “The Five.”

(LAUGHTER)

Bret is up next. Bret?

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.