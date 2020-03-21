President Trump confident economy will bounce back from COVID-19

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," March 20, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Jesse Watters along with Juan Williams, Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, and Emily Compagno. It's five o'clock in New York City. And this is The Five.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Hey, knock it off.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Once that virus is defeated, Steve, I think everything else falls in place very rapidly. I think you're going to have a tremendous upswing. You're going to have a very steep, like a rocket ship, it's going to go up and everything will be back. And I really believe we'll going to be stronger than ever.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: President Trump is confident the economy will bounce back as the number of U.S. coronavirus cases rises. Right now, over 16,000 people are infected and more than 210 are dead. Two of the country's biggest states responding to the crisis by aggressively trying to stop the spread.

California and New York telling tens of millions of nonessential workers stay-at-home. Illinois also instructing residents to shelter in place. Across the country, hospitals warning there is a shortage of ventilators.

President Trump is saying companies are ramping up production in response. The president also furthering restricting international travel banning all nonessential movement across our northern and southern borders.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: These new rules and procedures will not impede lawful trade and commerce. Furthermore, Mexico is taking action to secure our own southern border and suspend air travel from Europe.

The actions were taken together with our north American partners. We'll save countless lives.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And the president clashing with the press over the possible use of a malaria drug to treat the virus. The FDA has said it is unknown if the drug will actually work.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is it possible that your impulse to put a positive spin on things maybe giving Americans a false sense of hope --

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: No, I don't think so. No, I don't think so. I think it has --

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, they'll not yet put a drug.

TRUMP: That's such a lovely question. Look, it may not work and it may not work.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?

TRUMP: I'd say that you're a terrible reporter. That's what I say. And I think that's a very nasty question and I think it's a very bad signal that you are putting out to the American people.

The American people are looking for answers and they're looking for hope. If you want to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism, let's see if it works. It might and it might not. I happen to feel good about it but who knows, I've been right a lot.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So, Greg, let me ask you. There is a dynamic that's going on with the press and the president where the president will say we don't know if it's going to work, we don't know if it's not going to work, drugs, the recovery, vaccine or anything. But I'm optimistic about it and I have hope. And then the press says, you are giving the American people false hope by being hopeful. How do you explain that?

GUTFELD: I think that you need there always needs to be a balance between the optimism and the concern. And sometimes you make a mistake here and you correct it quickly but there is actually good news on the drug and treatment front. But you don't want to run on the drugs which is why you always have to be cautious about what you are saying.

I looked at the research, there is research out there on this antimalarial drug that is promising. So, that's good news. And we're seeing unity on all fronts that people who don't normally unite. You're seeing mistakes corrected, you've seen people looking forward and not backward.

And the upside I think that, you know, I'm thinking a lot about this economic problem. It's artificial, noncyclical, it's unnatural which means we created it through this shutdown, and we can uncreate it.

Now the negative part for me as if we go too far into it, it's going to be harder to climb back out. I have -- I'm confident that it will roar back but overall, if we continue -- this is not -- it's wrong to accuse people of being insensitive if they are worried about the economy because the economy affects 340 million people.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: In the world.

GUTFELD: In the world. So, we have to, at some point we're going to have to choose the economy over the clamp down, right? It's going to happen. And I think right now we bought ourselves time. I think we did a great job slowing the spread, but we now must consider the ramifications of extending this kind of shut down for long periods of time.

I don't want to have -- guess what I'm saying is I don't want to have lasting damage that might really, really harm people. I'm hoping that we pull back and we can get back on our feet.

WATTERS: Yes. Juan, it's a very tough balance to strike and the governors of California and New York they've taken matters into their own hands because those are the two real hot spots right now for the virus. They are calling for a full-on shutdown for the foreseeable future, a week or two weeks, we don't know.

Where does the rest of the country respond? Because as Greg said, if you shut down everything everywhere that's going to create more damage than it would buy kind of seeing how it plays out in certain areas.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: I don't know if you heard of, but I sigh, Jesse, because I think this is like, you know, we're, you know, a rock and a hard place here.

WATTERS: Right.

WILLIAMS: I think the president even had praise for Governor Newsom of California and Governor Cuomo of New York and being proactive and I think we are seeing a lot of proactive steps being taken by local leadership.

But to your point, you know, we got to, you know, sort of get back on the saddle and ride the horse. The problem is Dr. Fauci said today, it's not going to be a matter of two weeks, it's going to be several weeks or possibly a month.

I don't know how. You know, it's hard to somehow say, well, here's how we make sense of this because you don't want people to get sick and you can't take the risk of having a rapid spread. This week what we seen in Italy has just been devastating. So, there's a real health issue.

But I would say that, you know, I think the president is now taking it seriously. I saw today poll numbers that show his approval rating in terms of people saying he's doing a better job of handling the coronavirus is now a majority to the American people.

So, from my perspective he's taking this seriously. Now the pivot has been made and I think the American people appreciate it, from my perspective I wish he might have done it a little sooner. But he's done it.

And I think that once we have confidence in our leadership, I think it's then, it's not that we can lay out the road map at this juncture but I think we are such a proactive and self-reliant people. That's our nature as Americans. We can make this happen. Just don't fall -- don't fall into your cups and start crying. You might sigh like me a little bit.

WATTERS: Dana, to Juan's point, I mean there has been a pivot from in tone and in aggressive action from the White House. It's hard to say how far you push it and that's really the balancing act that they have to deliver on.

PERINO: And it's hard for us to -- it's hard for me I should say, to comment on it, because we don't have the full information. Dr. Fauci on Bill Hemmer show today said that they are briefing the president every single day. They have a lot more information than we do.

However, I do think they are giving as much information to us as they possibly can. I mean, two-hour briefings every day that's like almost unheard of. So, we're getting a lot of information. But we don't have the full perspective.

And we know that next week is going to be tough. It's going to be really tough because that's -- now if you are working from home and now your kids are there at the second week and like the first week is a little bit of a novelty and everyone is figuring it out, the second week it could be like, OK. Mom, can you stop being so loud when you are on your conference call? The dogs are annoying, everybody -- like everyone is going to get tired.

But also, we know because there's more testing, the numbers are going to go up, we're going to see hospitalizations, we're going to see some increase in numbers.

So, I think that the White House, you know, in terms of preparing everybody for another rough week on the health side is something. To the point Greg was making on the economy, it's not something that we are going solve here on The Five. There are really smart people in Washington, in New York, and across the country trying to figure this out, but you cannot have the country not go back to work for seven months.

GUTFELD: No.

PERINO: And I don't think that's what Dr. Fauci was saying. I think what he was saying is that the spread, if we flatten the curve the spread could last a little bit longer.

But I don't think he was saying that you are going to have to stay in your homes for seven months, that wasn't the intention. This initial 15-day period is to try to do what we need to do which is to flatten the curve so it's for a longer period of time, so that we look more like South Korea and not Italy.

WATTERS: And Emily, it really is about awareness. The more people that are aware of what they have to do personally, individually to stop the spread, I think that's when the curve really gets flatter.

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS HOST: Right. And I think, you know, speaking -- obviously I'm in Seattle today. So just to share a little bit of perspective from the west coast. Let's take California, for example.

So, there are estimates that about 60,000 of their homeless population would be infected with this, 12,000 of which will require hospital beds. And that's the kind of population, to your point, Jesse, that they can't -- they don't really engage in those mitigation fundamental things that we're all doing, like hand washing and social distancing.

So that's the kind of thing that could really lead to an eruption that Seattle also has a similar problem too. And to your guy's point about the economy, the biggest thing I am seeing here in Seattle is a decimation of the businesses.

WATTERS: Yes.

COMPAGNO: February here in Seattle saw the lowest unemployment rate since 1969 and the second week of March here there were 281,000 filings for unemployment insurance. California averages 2,000 a day, yesterday they saw 80,000.

And just in terms of kind of a quick specificity on this, the restaurant industry that's a $900 billion industry. So, for the criticisms we're hearing of the GOP's stimulus bill from the Democrats saying, look, it's all about the corporations not the worker, what does it matter if you invest in an individual if there is no job for them to return to? Tis is literally 5 percent of our GDP that we need to keep afloat somehow.

WATTERS: Yes, tough times ahead. I think everyone is bracing for next week pretty strongly.

All right. Up next, a congressional stock scandal. Four senators selling off millions right before the virus crash the economy.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Welcome back. It's a congressional stock scandal. Four U.S. senators now under fire for selling off millions of dollars worth of stocks in the days before the coronavirus crashed the American economy.

Democrat Dianne Feinstein and Republicans Richard Burr, Kelly Loeffler and James Inhofe all dumped assets following a reportedly classified all senators briefing at the end of January.

Now all four of the senators are denying any wrongdoing and Senator Burr is calling for an ethics review of his own actions. Senator Loeffler was grilled this morning by Fox's Ed Henry on America's newsroom.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: You thought the governor was prepared, yet shortly after that tweet that I just noted, you sold over million dollars in stocks in your own personal portfolio before the market went down. Were you trading on inside information about what was coming?

SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER (R-GA): Well, I'm really glad you asked, Ed, because I do want to set the record straight. I've seen some of those stories, and it's absolutely false and it could not be true. So, if you actually look at the personal transaction reports that were filed it notices at the bottom that I'm only informed of my transactions after they occur several weeks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So, I mean, it's hard to make sense of all of this. So, let me start by asking you, Jesse, is this serious? In the Loeffler case it's also an issue that not only does she sell stuff, but then she bought stuff and one of the items she bought was to help people who have to work at home, software. What do you think?

WATTERS: It looks really bad it, all four of them have different levels of sketchiness. I'll start with the least sketchy, Inhofe says he was never even at the briefing on the virus and said he's been moving money from stocks to mutual funds for the last two years. He sold the least amount of stock.

Feinstein says, you know what, it was a blind trust, it was my husband's doing. I wasn't even at the briefing on the virus either and it was just one company. But it was $6 million in a biotech company, we don't really know much else about that that.

Now Loeffler, her husband is the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: She sold these stocks on the day of the briefing. Right after it happened. And like you said not only did she sell a lot of stocks. She bought a stock which benefits from a software that helps teleworking. People that work from home. It doesn't look very good. Perfectly timed.

Also perfectly timed, Richard Burr liquidated almost his entire portfolio. And he has all the intel because he is the top intel guy on the Senate and he was telling people privately that this pandemic was going to be as bad as the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.

Also perfectly timed it right for the market dropped and he said, well, I traded it before because I saw some news on CNBC. I think everybody needs to be investigated and treated fairly but a really bad look.

WILLIAMS: Emily, Senator Burr says simply, you know what, it wasn't my actions even if you were to try to put them together. The fact is, he says, he had no special intelligence although he's the chairman of the intelligence committee. He says everything that he did was based on public reports. What do you think?

COMPAGNO: Right. He said I only listen to his CNBC covering the Asian markets. Look, in my opinion to kind of go off of Jesse's like ranking of the outlaws. The top two are the worst and Senator Burr is the worst by far. It's worse than Loeffler and here's why.

Because his reported net worth two years ago was 1.7 million. And as you just said he sold off between 600,000 and 1.7 million. So nearly all of his reported net worth, and of course, the disparity between his public and his private comments and his vote in 2012 against a rule in Congress banning insider trading --

WATTERS: Yes.

COMPAGNO: -- it obviously raises a lot of questions. And Loeffler right away her reported net worth is 500 million and the most she reportedly sold off was 3.1 million. So that's less than 1 percent.

She has the same defense that Feinstein does which is, I didn't know about it, I learned about it weeks after. You know, Feinstein says it's a blind trust, other people do it for me. But we'll see what happens.

WILLIAMS: Well, Greg, what do you think? I mean, you are normally a skeptic and I know public officials sometimes angry.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So, what are you thinking about this?

GUTFELD: I am more upset I guess at all of them for not knowing more about the issue in general. Yes, I agree with everything that Jesse and Emily said about the levels of guilt. But I'm kind of ticked off. What was -- what date was that meeting? It was end of January end of February?

DANA: January.

WATTERS: January 24th.

GUTFELD: OK. That was -- we did, we talked on The Five.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: That was right when the president was shutting down the travel.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. So, they could --

WILLIAMS: Wow.

GUTFELD: -- they could argue that they watched The Five and heard us arguing about it -- that's what I would do if I was her lawyer. But my point --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Instead, they said they watched CNBC.

GUTFELD: Yes. Exactly. So, screw it. But I guess the thing is I'm just -- two things. I'm more upset that these people weren't on the ball two or three weeks earlier and could have -- and could have acted more for the American people than their stock portfolio.

But I'm also just ticked off in general at the stock market and the instability and frantic emotional response they are. Every day, I mean, today it swung from 800 up, to 900 down. And it's like I feel like I'm around a drunk, you know, driving down the middle-of-the-road. It's like can we drugged the stock market, can we drugged them for a month and put them to sleep and wake them up when this is over?

WILLIAMS: It's a roller coaster.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Dana, you know, you know what struck me was this report, Jesse touched on it that Burr was in a private luncheon at the Capitol Hill club in D.C. and he says to his guest this is going to be like the 1918 pandemic. So how can he now say that he didn't know what was going to come?

PERINO: In addition, he wrote an op-ed piece that basically saying the U.S. is prepared. OK? So, the interesting thing is, this is why people get mad about this.

Up until 2012, insiders trading by people that are members of Congress was not even illegal. OK? And there was funny business going on and so there was this loss. So, the stock act comes into play, they have to report, and this is the thing.

I mean, think about, I can't remember his name the congressman from upstate New York who makes the -- or sends the text message from the White House on the South Lawn where they are having a congressional picnic telling his family, hey, you might want to sell this stock.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

PERINO: Like they get caught. And maybe -- I think here's what I would do. If I were ever going to be a member of Congress, I would want to not know.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

PERINO: I would want to put it in a blind trust so that you just not even have the possibility --

GUTFELD: Yes, what do you think.

PERINO: -- of a perception that like this. I mean, if this ends any careers, it's a terrible, terrible legacy.

WILLIAMS: Well, now that you've said it, I don't know what I'm going to do with my vote for Perino button, but you know.

PERINO: You will never have to wear it.

WILLIAMS: All right. Up next, President Trump calling out China as the country tries to reshape its global image amid the coronavirus update. Stay with The Five.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

COMPAGNO: Welcome back. After covering up the coronavirus outbreak, China is now trying recast itself as the global leader in the fight against the pandemic. Some members of the media are all too happy to carry water for the communist regime. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: China now stepping into the global leadership role long abandoned by the American president.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: China and South Korea and those Asian countries, Hoda, may have helped western Europe and America by delaying the arrival of the coronavirus here but now they are worrying that they may get re-infected by the coronavirus from the rest of the world.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In China, the government attacked in the epidemic center of Wuhan. City officials built two hospitals with than 2,000 beds in the span of a few weeks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COMPAGNO: Greg, let's start with you. You always feel strongly about media coverage. What are your thoughts on this?

GUTFELD: Well, the media is a narrative- driven industry and the fact is most narratives aren't true. Because in order to create a story you have to -- you have to play with things and you shape it into something that's interesting. And sometimes I don't even believe they are aware that they are doing it.

The problem is now the people just want facts and they want hope. So, this narrative that they are now shifting to was created by clever editors who were removed from the reality on the street. So, they actually I don't even know the harm that they are doing.

So, like and I would even include like we are all getting paychecks right now. The media is -- the media is not going to suffer through this. No matter what happens out there we'll going to get our paychecks.

And I think -- that's why it's like, their narratives about China have little effect on their jobs. It's not going to hurt them. But it may hurt other people who are going to be out of work and struggling in the next two weeks. And I think we have to start thinking about those people and the kinds of stories that will help them. If that makes sense.

COMPAGNO: Dana, what are your -- it makes sense. Dana, what are your thoughts on this?

PERINO: He always makes sense. No, did I just say that?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I had to drink in the commercial break. You know why, Jesse.

WATTERS: I know.

PERINO: OK.

GUTFELD: Coconut water, coconut water from Jesse's assistant.

PERINO: So, here's the thing. The media did a pretty good job talking about what China was doing. Think about the stories that we heard about that they were using Uyghurs --

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: -- to have to go and work in the factories as slaves labor as Chinese got to stay home to protect themselves from coronavirus. They don't care what happens to the Uyghurs. How did I even know about that? I know because the reporters were reporting on it.

And there's a lot of different places to get your information. Find the ones you trust and do that. But this is what I would say to journalists everywhere. And I think they're instinctively think to do this, don't always look here in America for the story. Look there. Look to help the Chinese journalists who are trying to figure out a way to get around the censors because they care about their citizens. It's not the Chinese people themselves.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: They are the victims of a regime that is horrendous. And Xi -- President Xi is a very different leader than the one who came before him. He was a little bit more open like let's try capitalism. This is a whole different thing now. The technology is different.

I would just suggest to the extent possible that we can to help those Chinese journalists figure out a way to tell us stories that we need to hear from the inside.

COMPAGNO: So, Jesse, what are your thoughts on the fact that the regime, as Dana pointed out, has just exonerated the one of the original Chinese doctors, who at that time they vilified and he ended up dying from corona from the coronavirus COVID-19 because they -- he sounded the alarm and they didn't let him.

WATTERS: It's too little too late. It's just another cover-up in a long line of cover-ups. It just reminds me of Bernie Sanders, you know, finding the silver lining in a communist regime. I mean, Dana said it right. They forced labor to fight this virus. They use their surveillance state to invade people's privacy and facial recognition technology to monitor where it went. They held people at gunpoint in quarantine in a city of 11 million people.

So, if the U.S. media wants to praise that, I mean, fine, but that's crazy. And Dana's point, again, is accurate. If you just read the media in the United States' own reporting on China, why don't they listen to their own reporting. They've even said that the Chinese Communist government quashed the scientific community, made them destroy lab samples, lied to the WHO about how contagious this was, and then smeared the U.S. military for planting this virus in China. And now they're just showering the rest of the world with propaganda and soft money to separate the word virus from China.

It's so clear. I just -- I don't know why, as Greg said, why they didn't see that they're being used by the Chinese government.

COMPAGNO: Juan, take us home.

WILLIAMS: Well, I mean, you know, look, even though most rotten totalitarian communist government, which spies on its own people and invades their privacy can do good things and maybe they are trying to do some good things now. But it doesn't take away from the damage that they've done.

I mean, as we sit here this Friday afternoon, we don't know so much about how this started, how many people were infected. We don't know about treatment plans, we -- you know, and they could be providing us with data that would help us in our struggle going on right now. They're not dealing with us in that way. I think they're trying to again improve their image here in places like Africa, but it's -- and even in Europe, but they're not being straight to this moment.

And so, to my mind, I think it would be good if they somehow were to change. I find it very frustrating to deal with the Chinese government in all circumstances, but right now, I think they're a threat to all of our health.

COMPAGNO: All right, thank you. Don't go anywhere, you guys. The "FASTEST SEVEN" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Welcome back. Time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." First up, thinking about going to a restaurant or bar this weekend? OK, well take a tip from the Terminator. Stay inside.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER, FORMER GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA: Yes, I'm at home dipping at jacuzzi, smoke and old stogie. I still see photographs and videos of people sitting in outside cafes all over the world and having a good time and hanging out in crowds. That is not wise because that's how you can get the virus.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Schwarzenegger says he's leading by example with a series of Coronavirus PSA's featuring his furry friends. Greg, you're shaking your head.

GUTFELD: No, no, no. And I love Arnold.

PERINO: What, no on this doggy?

GUTFELD: No, I'm just no on him, and I'll tell you why. I like I love Arnold Schwarzenegger, but screw him on this. Because there's something wrong, and I'm quoting Kat Timpf, for the super-rich to endure or survive a shutdown because he's not getting laid off, right? It's easy for him to sit --

PERINO: And he has an outdoor hot tub.

GUTFELD: Yes, he's got a hot tub, he's got his stogie, Mr. Rich Fatty Pants sitting there telling people that you got to stay inside. Well, he's got a massive house, he's got help, he could order a caviar and pig's feet, and I just -- I don't want to hear that from him. And I'm saying that is somebody who doesn't have to worry either. I don't want to hear it.

PERINO: Do you know who I think has done an excellent job, Jesse, of this kind of thing, are the college football coaches.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: Have you seen any of those?

WATTERS: I have, but I'm worried for Greg. Next time the Terminator runs into him, he's going to crush you like a girly man.

GUTFELD: I don't know. He looks --

WATTERS: You are dead, man. You are dead.

GUTFELD: He looks pretty soft. He looks pretty soft, Jesse.

WATTERS: Again, those are fighting words, Gutfeld. I haven't seen you with your shirt off but I can imagine it's not like that.

GUTFELD: Go to my Web site.

WATTERS: We have to pay?

GUTFELD: No. It's behind the firewall.

WATTERS: Is that free?

PERINO: He pays you.

WATTERS: I don't know. I think it's a good thing. Like you said, get the -- get the coaches, get Kylie Jenner, get Tom Brady, get LeBron, get them all out there to tell people to knock it off and stay home.

PERINO: Juan?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think it's a great illustration of you know, stay at home, it's not great, but love life, enjoy life to the most. I mean, I think that's an upbeat message. But I got to agree with Greg. You know, it's hard to feel sympathy for the super-rich in their hot tubs smoking a cigar, you know, when people are struggling now, in some cases having been laid off to deal with paying bills, or the kids screaming.

You know, and by the way, I too love Arnold Schwarzenegger, but it's just hard. I mean, you just think, boy, this is a different standard.

PERINO: Well, we've had -- we got to get this moving on. We've had Schwarzenegger up there for five minutes. I don't want to see that picture again. Let me ask you, Emily, who would you most like to hear from?

COMPAGNO: Well, I thought the cutest thing ever was Anthony Hopkins video. Did you guys see?

PERINO: Oh, I have it to look later.

COMPAGNO: First of all, what I learned -- OK, you have to watch it. So he wanted to be a composer, and instead he sort of fell into acting in college, but he's basically playing the piano and it's beautiful. And his cat is on his lap an he's like smiling at her. It's adorable.

But yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger is exactly why people hate Californians too, because the person in the 200 square foot, you know, New York apartment with snow outside the window is like the thread of computer out the window.

PERINO: All right, next, grocery stores might be all out of toilet paper and chicken, but there are lots of lonely items that no one seems to be buying. Some shoppers noting that vegan foods, pork rinds, and okra are in great supply. I also saw Greg, that there was frozen pizza wiped out, except for the one with pineapple on top.

GUTFELD: OK, so you know what? This has been the most informative moment for food companies in industries. You have the greatest arena for analysis of likes and dislikes. Walk into a supermarket and you will know precisely what people like about your product.

Like for example, all the Pringles were gone except buffalo ranch flavored, and that's the woman I really like. So I'm lucky. And also, stuffed olives. Nobody is buying the stuffed olives. I love stuffed olives.

PERINO: Jesse, as you've made your way to the grocery store, what have you seen on the shelves?

WATTERS: I want to clear up something that happened on yesterday's show involving --

PERINO: Coconut water.

WATTERS: Yes, we're going to coconut water gate. I did not know there was a coconut water shortage. So when I was asking my assistant Johnny to grab some coconut water, I didn't realize that I was hoarding coconut water. I just want to clear that up.

WILLIAMS: Wow.

PERINO: Juan, what are -- what are your kids or your grandkids, what are they desperate for at the grocery store that might not be --

WILLIAMS: Well, you know, those lucky charms are pretty popular especially with sugar high for kids caught at home. It's not popular with their parents once the sugar high kicks in. But you know what's interesting is that people are buying non-perishable items like cereal. Everybody likes their breakfast cereal, But when you go, you look at the vegetables and the perishable items, they're sitting there. I wonder about that.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

PERINO: Emily, what do you look for when you go to the grocery store these days?

COMPAGNO: Recently, tomato soup which was all out. And I've noticed that cream of mushroom soup is plentiful. No one is buying that.

PERINO: I know -- I know like kale soup, no on -- well, I'm going to do something this weekend. I'm actually going to make food for Jasper. So I'm going to make food for Peter. I'm making food for Jasper. We're going to see how that goes. I could learn a new skill.

GUTFELD: Oh, man.

PERINO: Don't go anywhere. "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Any way you want it for "FAN MAIL FRIDAY." First question from Matthew. What has been the best thing you've made out of this bad situation during isolation? Emily?

COMPAGNO: All of the time with my dog by the lake and connecting with others down there from six feet away.

GUTFELD: OK, yes, keep your distance. What about you, Juan?

WILLIAMS: I'm back in the supermarket, Greg. I never go to the supermarket, and I'm at the supermarket. And let me tell you. My neighborhood has changed. I can't believe who lives in my gentrified neighborhood now.

GUTFELD: All those damn white people, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I'm telling you, man.

WATTERS: Yes, time to move.

GUTFELD: I'm afraid, Jesse. What have you -- what's the best thing you've made out of this bad situation?

WATTERS: I haven't made anything. My wife has made dinner. She learned how to cook and she'd never cooked before. And now last night she made miso glazed salmon.

PERINO: Wow, she's like jumping right in.

WATTERS: Yes, strip steaks with peppercorn, so I'm living large and getting large.

GUTFELD: Dana?

PERINO: I think the best thing for me has been I've been home every night.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: And so, Peter and I have dinner together. Jasper is there. We watch -- we're watching Wild Wild Country on Netflix. I didn't even know that happened in America. Did you see it.

GUTFELD: No, I haven't. Now I'm going to look it up. You know, I have -- I am losing what -- I am now to Greg 2011, OK. I'm 2011.

PERINO: When I met you.

GUTFELD: Yes, when you met me. Skinny Greg is back, and you know who I'm going to thank, Ben from Peloton.

PERINO: Thank you, Ben.

GUTFELD: What's her name?

PERINO: Leann.

GUTFELD: Leann from Peloton. I'm so addicted to that. It's a cult. It is a cult.

PERINO: Well, it's better than the culture in Wild Wild Country.

WATTERS: Can we see pictures of you -- and can we see pictures of you on your Web site if we go check that out?

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. I'll be shirtless.

WATTERS: OK, good.

GUTFELD: OK. What is the dumbest advice you have ever received? This is from Barney. Dana, dumbest advice?

PERINO: Dumbest advice.

GUTFELD: I could almost give you one that I heard.

PERINO: What?

GUTFELD: I can't because the person doesn't work here anymore. Remember?

PERINO: No.

GUTFELD: A certain host gave you some advice.

PERINO: I don't remember.

GUTFELD: All right, I'll tell you in the break.

PERINO: Oh my gosh, I don't know. Dumb advice, dumb advice, I don't know. I'm drawing a blank. I'm sorry.

GUTFELD: All right. It was something about what you should be wearing. But anyway, Jesse, worst advice you've ever received?

WATTERS: Worst advice? Follow your instincts, Jesse. It's always good to, you know, slow things down and think about it before you do it.

GUTFELD: Juan, worst advice you've ever received in your life?

WILLIAMS: Boy, there's so much, I don't know where to start, Greg. I really don't -- you know, it's a great question. But I mean, you know, at this point in my life, I'd have to like create a catalogue. It could be a book.

PERINO: You remember the good advice that you got. You don't remember the bad.

GUTFELD: I know a bad -- I know a advice. Emily, bad advice?

COMPAGNO: I think a lot of -- a lot of noes. Like you're too small to do this, you are a girl and can't do this, and so that just obviously set me to be more determined than ever and prove them all wrong.

GUTFELD: The dumbest advice I ever received was be yourself. Wait until you're -- wait until you're successful to be yourself. Don't be yourself when you're poor. It isn't going to work. So wait until you're making money and you got a steady job and then be the hell of yourself. I don't even know if that makes sense.

PERINO: No.

GUTFELD: Oh, this is the opposite. What is the most uplifting thing someone has told you? Jesse?

WATTERS: I have great hair.

GUTFELD: Well, at least it was something substantive. Juan, what was the most uplifting thing someone has told you?

WILLIAMS: Well, apart from I love you, I think that there was an editor who once said to me, you know, you can write a note to the milkman. And I was like, thank you. Thank you very much. Because you know what, that's harder than you might think.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's true. Dana, have you ever had to write a note to a milkman?

PERINO: I don't think so. But now I feel like I should. I think the best advice I ever got is -- so I met Peter on an airplane --

GUTFELD: No, the most uplifting thing.

PERINO: Uplifting thing anyone ever told -- well, you said it was the opposite of the worst advice you ever got.

GUTFELD: Right, right, right.

PERINO: The most uplifting thing. Well, I've been doing this Storytime with Dana at 3:30 p.m. on Facebook Live and to know that a lot of my friends and people I've never met before, are watching with their kids and sending me notes that they appreciate it, that's been good.

GUTFELD: Emily, are you -- did I ask you yet? No, did I ask you, Emily?

COMPAGNO: What? No.

GUTFELD: OK.

COMPAGNO: No, no, you haven't asked me yet. So I have a story from this morning. And it's sort of -- it's sort of it relates. But the other day, I found a leash in the grass and so I hung it on a sign, like here for whoever remembers this and comes back looking for it.

And then the next day, I lost one of Duchess's bows because you guys know, I put a different bow on her every day. And then today, I saw her bow was put on that leash. So all of us who go to that same park, we're all looking out for each other, and I thought that was uplifting and totally sweet that my bow was put on the leash.

WATTERS: Great story, Emily.

PERINO: Dog park story are the best.

GUTFELD: The uplifting thing to me was somebody left a comment on my Web site saying I look great. Thanks, Lucy. "ONE MORE THING" up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Dana?

PERINO: So, Chino Hills High School Chamber Singers, they're supposed to have a concert that got canceled, but that didn't stop them from performing online. Take a look.

So they did this all online. It raised nearly half a million people and they're really enterprising young people. Sorry your concert got canceled but congratulations there.

WATTERS: The screen looks like our show.

PERINO: Yes. I like that. That's a big -- that's a CNN panel. I also want to say happy birthday, early birthday. My sister's birthday is tomorrow. Angie is -- well, I won't tell you her age. Her birthday is tomorrow. And birthdays in the time of coronavirus are a little bit you know, different. And so we'll have FaceTime or something and cheers with you tomorrow, Angie. Happy birthday.

WATTERS: Happy birthday, Ange.

GUTFELD: Happy birthday.

WATTERS: All right, Greg.

GUTFELD: All right, tomorrow night, the "GREG GUTFELD SHOW." You're going to love it. You got Dagen McDowell, Dana Perino --

PERINO: Oh, my gosh.

GUTFELD: Kat Timpf, Tyrus is back, Saturday, March 21st 10:00 p.m. Now let's do this. It's been a while.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: A lot of technologies coming in because of this whole thing. Now you can walk your dog with -- at a distance. Check this dog being walked by a drone.

PERINO: I have a question about this.

GUTFELD: What?

PERINO: What happens if the dog goes number two? Can the drone pick that up? Because that's a very important part of being a responsible dog walker.

GUTFELD: You know, what the drone does? It looks both ways and runs. That's what I do after number two. By the way, that's disgusting. Anyway, this would be the future, could be permanent, no need for dog walkers.

PERINO: Keep all the dog walkers and pay them even if you can't be there with them.

GUTFELD: That's true.

WATTERS: All right, so now there's no sports on television so no one knows what to bet on. So people are betting on some pretty wacky stuff. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You have big money. You're betting on the weather because you can bet on sports?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sports. 500 to rain.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Yes, he took the rain. He should have gone with the sun. Not a good look. He lost 500 bones.

GUTFELD: Wow.

WATTERS: One thing I can bet on though is "WATTERS' WORLD" 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. We have two Spring Breakers who were down in Florida partying during the pandemic. We'll find out if they regret what they did.

GUTFELD: They're going to regret doing your show.

WATTERS: That's always the case.

WILLIAMS: No, no, no, but I hope they don't come into the studio.

WATTERS: Well, we did the remote, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Good, good.

WATTERS: I'm social distancing, even my guests. Juan, you're up.

WILLIAMS: All right, so you know, we all been washing our hands and as we do it, we sing happy birthday. So today, I'm well practice as I say, Happy Birthday to Syracuse's Kathleen Burns. She turns 95 on Saturday. But because of the coronavirus, the big party had to be canceled. Her family though came up with a loving alternative. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Happy Birthday to you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: The performance was a big surprise for Mrs. Burns. It's not a party, but she hopes her party is going to take place sometime soon. She has seven sons, 22 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and she's got a bunch of fans here on THE FIVE. Happy Birthday Mrs. Burns.

WATTERS: Juan, you know what we should start doing? We should start betting on your "ONE MORE THINGS."

WILLIAMS: Oh, yes. But Jesse, you'd have inside information.

WATTERS: No, like if they involve like a grandparent or involving a birthday.

WILLIAMS: Yes, I like that. Yes.

WATTERS: We're going to do that next week.

WILLIAMS: But no peeking. You peak and then you know, it'd be like --

WATTERS: I'm not Richard Burr. Emily.

COMPAGNO: OK, so you know how Kevin Bacon used to do the Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon or the whole world did? Watch his newly challenge for everyone for COVID-19. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KEVIN BACON, ACTOR: While you stay at home, you need to post a video or a sign like this one, saying who you're going to stay home for and you tag six friends so they can do the same. And since we're all connected by various degrees, trust me, I know, we can work together to stay home and keep each other safe.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Better than the Imagine song.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.