President Trump clashes with the media over bias

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Hello everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Katie Pavlich, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City and this is "The Five."

The president sparring with reporters for over 30 minutes this afternoon. Trump criticizing Democrats over Israel, defending his immigration policies and clashing with the media over bias. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: They are so bad for Israel. They are so bad for Jewish people. You take a look at the horrible anti- Semitic statements that they've made. You know what, the Democrats have to own it. I think that if you vote for a Democrat you are very, very disloyal to Israel and to the Jewish people.

We are building tremendous numbers of miles of wall right now in different locations. It all comes together like a beautiful puzzle. So President Obama had separation. I'm the one that brought them together. This new rule will do even more to bring them together.

I am the chosen one. Somebody had to do it so, I am taking on China. The fake news of which many of you are members is trying to convince the public to have a recession. The "New York Times" now has totally lost credibility. They are trying the racist deal. When I am not here the "New York Times" goes out of business very quickly.

This guy is the most biased reporter -- NBC -- NBC News has less credibility in my opinion with guys like you than CNN. You have more credibility than this guy. Go ahead. And that's not saying much.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And on and on it went. No stone left unturned, Jesse, fascinating?

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: I am the chosen one. I will go first. You know, I feel bad for you, Dana. You want to know why?

PERINO: Why?

WATTERS: Because you do your show when Limbaugh comes on.

PERINO: OK.

WATTERS: So you miss a good hour of it, but I listen and I will tell you in case you missed it. We know Juan missed it. I don't know if you guys saw it but he made two great points about this press conference.

KATIE PAVLICH, CO-HOST: You have a radio?

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: I love it!

GUTFELD: You bring it. Rush Limbaugh's synopsis for us --

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Thank you. Thank you.

WATTERS: Yes, I think these are very important points about these things.

PERINO: You're watching Scott Adams. He is watching my friend Bob (ph). Katie is watching "The Daily Briefing."

PAVLICH: Of course.

PERINO: Thank you.

PAVLICH: Every day.

GUTFELD: Juan is reading the comedy's (ph) manifesto.

WATTERS: That's it. No wonder.

WATTERS: So, when he does this walk to Marine One, this is the way he kind of conducts the orchestra. He is saying no, shut up.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: Stop with the asinine questions and he kind of glides down the row and conducts --

PERINO: And then goes back.

WATTERS: -- the press like a maestro. And it's a brilliant performance. Obama I think took five questions in 45 minutes. Trump takes about two dozens in 20.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: So, it's really great to watch it. And the other thing that he does is, is that it removes the faces of the preening media reporters from the television.

PERINO: True.

WATTERS: -- because they shoot them from behind so they don't get to stand up -- hi, I'm -- this is so and so from ABC News and really get their face on camera. And that shuts them down so they can't pose. That's something else he's done and it's a strategic move that he's done.

On the AOC plus three thing, they are so way out of the mainstream of the Democratic Party on Israel. The boycott and divestment scheme, 90 percent of the Democrats in Congress are against it. They're a very small minority so all Trump is doing is creating a wedge between those two groups and making the rest of the Democrats circle the wagons around the squad at the expense of Israel.

And stop with the, oh, don't say disloyal. Trump's called Hitler every day on T.V. -- you're upset about one word, disloyal? And the other point about it is this. The message wars right now are being won by the president because look at the topics we're discussing.

We are discussing China, the economy, immigration and the squad. What are the Democrats saying? They can't even make a headline.

PERINO: Electability.

WATTERS: They can't even make a headline except when they're on the debate stage and then they fall asleep. So, I just think the president is on offense. In a week, he's going away to Europe. He's going to dominate those headlines as well.

And everything that they've tried has failed, the Russia hoax, Mueller, impeachment, the fake recession. I think the country is in pretty good shape that we are so entertained by these news conferences.

WILLIAMS: Well, I was not entertained at all.

WATTERS: No?

WILLIAMS: I think the idea that he would say that a Jewish person who doesn't vote for him is disloyal.

PERINO: He didn't say that, but.

WILLIAMS: Well, I just think this is tragic. And it's not just me. I just want to make sure that the audience understands. They say, well, you know Juan, you can be very critical of the president.

I think you should know that the Anti-Defamation League claim out and said, "This is clear undiluted anti-Semitism coming from the president of the United States at a time when there is a spike in hate crimes directed at Jewish people. He is suggesting that Jewish people who don't vote for him are disloyal."

I find this so deeply troubling. You want to get involved in the way that he handles this and all -- to me, we don't have press briefings. We don't have press conferences. You talk about availability.

He is shutting down people. No, I am moving on. No follow-up questions. And then he calls himself -- then he says, "I'm the chosen one." Now, I don't think you have to be a biblical scholar to figure out this guy is not Jesus Christ, OK.

PAVLICH: He never said that.

WILLIAMS: Oh my god.

GUTFELD: Wait? He's not? My god, you're taking this literally, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Oh my god.

GUTFELD: Thank god you're explaining this for us.

WILLIAMS: No, because --

GUTFELD: I thought he was Jesus.

WILLIAMS: -- it is so -- you thought he was, OK.

GUTFELD: Well, I thought he was.

WILLIAMS: But I think the idea that-- Greg, the idea that he is using this kind of language. You can say, well, he's being funny -- I don't think it's funny for him to do this, Greg.

GUTFELD: Well, I find it --

WATTERS: Juan, can I ask you a question? When Barack Obama said he'd take it as a personal insult to his legacy if black Americans did not vote for him --

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: -- do you think that that's kind of creating a test of loyalty among an ethnic group?

WILLIAMS: No.

WATTERS: OK, so what is the difference?

WILLIAMS: The difference here is this guy just said you are disloyal.

WATTERS: OK, well what about my analogy which was so --

PERINO: Let's get Katie in.

WILLIAMS: It was a weak analogy. What do you -- I can't help it.

PERINO: Katie who knows a lot about condition (ph). You want to weigh on that part?

PAVLICH: The disloyalty point?

PPERINO: Yes.

PAVLICH: Look, I understand it's not just liberals and Jews upset about the term disloyal. However, I think when you look at the context of how President Trump has treated Israel versus the way that Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have treated Israel, the backing of what they're saying is very different.

Now, he did not say you are disloyal if you don't vote for me. He said you are disloyal if you don't vote for Democrats. Now, you can imply that but don't say --

WILLIAMS: If you don't vote for Democrats?

PAVLICH: Right, but don't say that he said something --

WILLIAMS: I think you meant Republicans.

PAVLICH: -- that he did not say. He said if you vote for Democrats you are disloyal. That's what he said. He did not say if you don't vote for me, you are disloyal. So on that point, maybe the wording could be different, but that's not the point.

This president took the go on, gave it back to Israel. They've had it for decades. He moved the embassy into Jerusalem, something that Democrats and Republicans have voted for, for decades. He finally actually did it.

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, when we talked about this yesterday and on Monday, they are interested in destroying Israel by the BDS movement.

WILLIAMS: Oh, stop! That's so wrong. And you know what --

PERINO: That is an interesting thing and I said --

PAVLICH: It's true, Juan!

PERINO: -- let's get Reagan.

WILLIAMS: -- he shouldn't be making a judgment --

GUTFELD: Let's get Reagan.

PERINO: Gerg.

WILLIAMS: -- that they feel only about Israel. Jewish people are Americans first --

PAVLICH: Of course.

WILLIAMS: So what does it have to do --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You can like two things. It's like I happen to like more than the United States. I am a huge fan of Iceland.

PERINO: Because it is green.

WILLIAMS: I thought it was Greenland.

GUTFELD: No, we're buying Greenland. Look, Israel -- I mean, this is news to me that Israel is naming like a town after an anti-Semitic person.

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: Like they're naming a town like this is -- when he says that he's might be the most beloved president from Israel, he kind of has evidence when they are naming a city or a town after him. Look, and to the point about accessibility, this guy has been more open and accessible and transparent to the media.

I think that he earns the right to bash them mercilessly when he is out there because he -- look, Juan, when he was there, he actively courts the questions. He doesn't avoid them. He pursues them. He looks at somebody and he goes like this. He's like a boxer. He goes after each person.

And it's also a consensual feedback loop. We just showed Trump. We didn't hear all the questions. But you have to listen to the questions which are designed to sustain a conflict and to drive a narrative. It's just like whispers from "Mean Girls."

It's like, I heard you said they were anti-Semitic, is that true? Why did you say there was a recession? Is there a recession? They are all trying to push his buttons. His buttons do get pushed, but what I'm saying, it's mutually -- it's a mutual consensual feedback loop.

It's enjoyable. We get all this bucket of news that we get to feast on for four hours until something else comes along.

PERINO: It helps in the dog days of August.

GUTFLED: It certainly does. So why do you have to call it dog days?

PERINO: Because dog days are good, I think.

GUTFELD: Are they?

PERINO: Dog days, is it like lazy dogs? I don't know.

GUTFELD: I don't know. Why can't it be cat days?

PERINO: I don't know why it's called that. Nobody has cat days. Nobody wants a cat day.

GUTFELD: Wow~

PERINO: Except for my sister. She has four rescue cats. All right.

GUTFELD: Where is this going?

PERINO: Up next, frosty foreign policy of President Trump feuding with Denmark over buying Greenland.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Here's a sentence I thought I would never say. President Trump postpones a trip to Denmark because the prime minister won't sell him Greenland. I'm also not going to Denmark, same reason, but I'm OK about it and so should you.

I mean, it's Denmark. A rainy little monarchy made up of 100 islands some of which are barely inhabited. I know because I read Wikipedia, the go to stores for any boring filler about Denmark. But really, canceling a meeting with Denmark is like blowing off lunch with that third cousin who wears a monocle and waxes his mustache.

But let's be real. Whether it's Greenland, Omar or Sleepy Joe, all you are watching is just a show. Those people are just comic sidekicks. They're the Gomer Pyle's of modern politics.

Trump's turned his presidency into his dream job -- a talk show on wheels. And he's done it without having to spring for the budget, plus he lives in his own green room. And wherever he goes, the media follows like groupies slapping the gear.

And if the helicopter is nearby, Trump can offer an opinion which fuels the next episode, even posing a question about Denmark's ice cube become story fodder. It's genius.

And then there is this tweet from Trump, and ex (ph) John classic. Effectively, this is not just a presidency, it's the "Truman Show" re-done as the Trump show, which is good because Trump is way funnier than Jim Carrey.

The danger is following the media's lead and getting obsessed by this. To them, it's the game of Trump and they're binging on it, reacting to every new plot twist and that's just not healthy. Instead, sit back, enjoy the show. It's all on good fun until of course someone loses an eye-land.

WATTERS: I see that little --

PERINO: Very clever.

GUTFELD: It started with the island and were backwards.

WATTERS: I see what you did there.

GUTFELD: Yes. I'm ashamed of it, Dana. I think Denmark is playing hard to get. They want to track the highest bid. This is what you do.

PERINO: Yes, play them like "Art of the Deal."

GUTFELD: It's like "Art of the Deal." They are playing it. They read -- they clearly read the book.

PERINO: It's like they got it, "Art of the Deal."

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I always wanted to go to Denmark. I've never been. I would like to visit. Remember, in all of these things, the prime minister, she has politics too.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Right? So, she has to deal with her press that is not the same as ours. Also, the president didn't really expect this thing to leak.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: This is apparently and they said they were talking. It's not like -- like he was making a serious bid. He's like, well, what could we do?

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: I mean, what are the possibilities.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: And then it leaks and all of a sudden now we are in a fight with Denmark?

GUTFELD: You know what, this is, Katie, this is kind of why I like Trump in the sense that he asks questions that I would ask like, does anybody own the moon?

PAVLICH: Yes.

GUTFELD: Like, he's a businessman. Everything is for sale.

PAVLICH: Like we do.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. Can I buy Easter Island? I bet I could.

PAVLICH: Yes. Everything you tell Trump is a consideration.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: Right? Like, he will talk about it openly and be like, oh yes, that is something that we can talk about and consider. And they talk about it and he changes his mind because he will talk to anyone about anything.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: I am still on team manifest destiny in Greenland for lots of reasons. Everyone says that global warming is causing things to melt. More advantages for tourism, right? But let the Greenland people decide if they want to be part of America. Or Denmark, put it to a vote, they can decide.

And then on a serious note, in 10 years the media is going to be saying what are we doing about the Chinese and Greenland because they want --

PERINO: And Russia.

PAVLICH: -- they want to mine in Greenland. They're already wanting to put a bunch of airports in Greenland. China is on a 100-yer plan. Trump is on his six-year plan that will extend to, you know, the history of the country.

And that is something that we should be thinking about because China is already there and we're playing the short game and they are playing the long game.

WILLIAMS: Wait, what are we going to do about Africa and Brazil? Oh, gee, what are we going to do about --

GUTFELD: This is the green new deal.

PAVLICH: That's what we're trying to do, Juan.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: This is the new green new deal.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUTFELD: This is the new green deal.

PAVLICH: Greenland is close. It's only easier.

WILLIAMS: Only easier.

PAVLICH: You know, manifest destiny Greenland is a little more optical (ph).

WILLIAMS: I was struck though that he -- the way he does diplomacy, he calls her nasty.

GUTFELD: He's called a lot of people nasty.

WILLIAMS: Oh, I know that. I know. All right. All right. Pathetic me. Anyway, I think, you know, this was an absurd idea. I thought this was a joke. But remember, he confirms the joke. If it was just a matter of --

PAVLICH: But it's not a joke.

WILLIAMS: -- you know, private discussion --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: -- why did he have to come out and say, oh, I know. I really think this is an idea and here's the historical background. It was an absurd, preposterous idea.

PAVLICH: Why?

WILLIAMS: And then he says, oh, why are you calling it an absurd, preposterous idea? The problem is with him and not with the people in Denmark, not with the people in Greenland. This guy he goes so far --

WATTERS: Juan, you're missing the point.

WILLIAMS: it's just that he --

PAVLICH: What about the people in China.

WILLIAMS: -- this is not --

GUTFELD: Hey Juan, you are having a mental break down. It's fun.

WILLIAMS: No, you think it's the "Truman Show," that's what you said, right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: But it's not the "Truman Show."

WATTERS: Well, the "Truman Show" because Truman also --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: The "Truman Show" would be like comedy.

GUTFELD: -- that's the word.

PAVLICH: That's worth more now.

WILLIAMS: This guy is supposed to be our president.

WATTERS: Juan, every single United States president would acquire Greenland if they had the chance. Two past U.S. presidents tried to acquire Greenland. That's not absurd. And he didn't make a rude and nasty statement when he floated this idea. It floated. He's open to it.

PERINO: It leaked.

GUTFELD: It leaked.

PERINO: He didn't even float it.

WATTERS: It's a conversation. And you know who is nasty? The Danish leader was nasty. All she had to say was, you know what, we love Greenland too and I appreciate the fact that the president of the United States also has loving feelings towards this part of the world. Maybe we can discuss it when we have this meeting, which I expect will go great and we can solidify --

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: -- U.S. and Danish relationships. That's all she had to do, but she rudely dismissed it as absurd. So he cancelled it.

WILLIAMS: All right.

PERINO: Now, she has her own politics.

WATTERS: You know what, if I were here, I would use it to extract concessions from the United States of America. Oh, you --

PERINO: Say, you can have it if we don't have to do our NATO donation.

WATTERS: Exactly because they are under-budget on their NATO dues by a couple of, like billions of dollars. So, all she has to do is string Trump along --

WILLIAMS: You know, maybe -- you know what --

WATTERS: -- maybe the rest of his term and court him --

WILLIAMS: Hey, Greg -- Jesse --

WATTERS: -- and get what she wants.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, you know what, there are people in Greenland. You know what she said? You can't buy people. So if Putin comes over and says hey, United States, I see your president is for sale --

WATTERS: Well, I'm driving up the deficit.

WILLIAMS: You're driving up the deficit --

GUTFELD: You bought Louisiana.

WILLIAMS: -- why don't we buy -- why don't we rush in and just buy New York.

GUTFELD: I think it's called the Louisiana push it, Juan.

WATTERS: Great question about Russia, Juan.

WILLIAMS: That's absurd you Russians.

WATTERS: Because Russia you say is a huge threat but the acquisition of Greenland would deter Russia --

WILLIAMS: Oh, yes, yes, yes.

PAVLICH: I think Jesse --

WATTERS: So maybe you're not really serious about fighting the Russiansm are you?

PAVLICH: Jesse, you should be either the next ambassador to Greenland or maybe the governor of Greenland.

WATTERS: You're trying to get me out of here, aren't you?

PAVLICH: No, I'm just saying. There are very diplomatic solutions to the problem.

WATTERS: Thank you very much

GUTFELD: I just think that we could consider all options and buy as many interesting things as we can --

WATTERS: Agree.

GUTFELD: -- like Greenland --

PERINO: Like monopoly?

GUTFELD: Yes. I mean, like Saturn. Saturn, why not Saturn?

PERINO: I don't care about space.

PAVLICH: Too far.

GUTFELD: You don't care? Too many rings?

PAVLICH: Too far away.

GUTFELD: All right, the Biden gaffe machine is back and Elizabeth Warren bust a move on the campaign trail -- 2020 roundup, that's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Time now for our 2020 roundup. First up, a new Biden blunder. Here he is mixing up the decades of two major events in American history.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Just like in my generation when I got out of school, that when Bobby Kennedy and Dr. King was assassinated in the '70s, late '70s --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Oh, King and Kennedy were assassinated about two months apart in 1968, not in the '70s like Sleepy Joe claims. The gaffe and the really low energy, Greg.

GUTFELD: You know, the thing is, it's sad. And actually, that makes me a little nervous. And the media has kind of screwed it up for Biden because now you can openly question his mental acuity.

You can discuss age-related mental decline, feebleness, even dementia because they labeled out that stuff, that narrative regarding Trump for three years so it's no longer unseemly.

In fact, you can talk about this out of concern. And I do think people on the -- dems must be a little bit worried right now. I would be. I feel bad. I don't think it's that funny either.

WATTERS: Yes. Well, are you worried, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Not in the least. I mean, you know, Greg was talking about Trump. I remember Trump just the other day was talking about the continental army was taking over airports and then he said that a shooting that took place Dayton, took place in Toledo.

And I, you know, people just go right by it. But I think Republicans want to focus on the idea that Biden is old or Biden is fading --

GUTFELD: I wanted to run.

WILLIAMS: Look, Biden -- I'm going to tell you, this is nothing new with Biden. I have seen it personally. I know Biden, And so it comes across as part of Biden-shtick, his folksy charm.

In fact, I think Obama in that "New York Times" article we've been discussing said this was part of the reason he liked Joe Biden, that he was just such an authentic guy.

GUTFELD: And he's confused.

WILLIAMS: But I will say this to you. You guys aren't Biden voters and I don't think you can objectively look at this --

GUTFELD: How do you know that?

WILLIAMS: -- because -- because I'm just guessing. I'm just guessing that --

WATTERS: You can't objectively analyze Trump.

WILLIAMS: No, I can -- I can objectively do it,

WATTERS: That's it Juan. Katie --

WILLIAMS: No, no, no. That's a different deal.

WATTERS: -- do you think --

WILLIAMS: But no, no, let me finish my point.

WATTERS: OK.

WILLIAMS: Because I think that what you have to understand is even as you would lecture me, you are missing the point with Trump in 2016. I think you're missing the point with Biden. Biden is up in the polls, Jesse. His polls are getting stronger even though these gaffes occur.

WATTERS: The gaffe's charming.

PAVLICH: They are charming but this is Biden's problem as he is running as the guy who is experienced, who's been in D.C., who's supposed to know what he's doing.

WATTERS: Right.

PAVLICH: And yet all of these things piling up show that he doesn't necessarily know what he's doing and that his experience isn't helping him when it comes to his major events.

So, if he's going to make that argument that he is more experienced, the more competent than President Trump, he's going to have to get his facts straight on basic things that he says he, "remembers."

WATTERS: Right.

PERINO: Right. So when gaffes become part of the media story, everything that you do when you're speaking -- if you say something that is off, it's going to be magnified and that is going to be the case for the front runner. I think it will really matter when some -- when one of the other Democrats says something about it if they do.

WILLIAMS: And you notice they haven't.

PERINO: And so far, they have not. Also, remember when everybody went crazy when President Trump's doctor wrote that note that said he is 100 percent the most healthiest person in the world. Everybody made fun of him and the media was like how could you that. But Biden had his doctor come out and say he had brain surgery, he is absolutely fine. There's only one person that can be president -- same thing.

WATTERS: Two brain surgeries as a matter of fact.

PERINO: For an aneurysm and we're glad he was fine.

WATTERS: Up next, Thanksgiving is going to be pretty awkward for Kirsten Gillibrand this year. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND (D-NY), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I hate to admit this fact, but I have uncles who voted for Trump. I said, that can't be true. They knew how much I loved Hillary. That can't be true.

I have not spoken to them about it so I cannot tell you why. I'm still angry.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Yes, the junior senator from New York, Greg, she has to maybe make some amends with her family.

GUTFELD: She will sell out anyone.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: First, Frank, and now her poor uncles. You know what though, but I find -- I think this is good because everybody knows somebody who voted for Trump and people have to stop lumping people into big anonymous mob- like groups in red hats. They are your mother. They are your father.

I have a friend of mine who is very liberal and his like, almost his entire family voted for Trump. And it's like your sister, your brother - -and it's the same thing. You have Democrats in your family, you have Republicans. We should reminds ourselves of that.

PERINO: Yes, who cares?

GUTFELD: Who cares?

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: Well, I do.

PERINO: They can vote for whoever they want.

GUTFELD: You're dead to me.

WATTERS: Do you have any Democrats in your family?

PERINO: (Inaudible)

WATTERS: That means no.

PERINO: You know where I am from.

WATTERS: Juan, we know you have.

WILLIMS: I am like family to her. Yes, I'm a Democrat.

WATTERS: You have some Republicans in your family.

WILLIAMS: I do. And so we have conversations. I think you are right. I just think people should talk about it. The idea though is that somehow, somebody is so out of touch and I think that, you know, for me, I get stunned when I realize like its 30 - 35 percent of the country is Trump supporters. And I'm like, have you missed something? Are you not in touch with what is going on here?

PAVLICH: I want to know what her uncles think of her and her positions and whether they can talk to her about her voting record because of who she voted for.

I mean, I don't think like this idea that Democrats think if you disagree with someone politically that you would no longer should be friendly with them or family members with them. I mean, you should probably get out more --

WATTERS: I think I should --

PAVLICH: -- learn some lessons about why people feel the way they do. Maybe you could actually win a few districts back.

WATTERS: I think I should book here Sinza (ph) uncle on Watters World.

PERINO: That's a good idea. And debate your uncle.

GUTFELD: It was like Obama's half-brother, remember. Remember that guy.

WATTERS: Yes, I love that guy. And finally, a two for one special, courtesy of Liz Warren. Here she is busting out her cringe worthy dance moves.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

WATTERS: Oh! My God.

PAVLICH: You know what this proves, we didn't know Elizabeth Warren was white already. There it is.

WATTERS: Oh! My God. That was like Theresa May almost. Remember that. And also, this is something, I'm a little jealous of, she met her doppelganger. I mean I don't even know who's who there.

WILLIAMS: You know what, I've got it wrong. I mean it's unbelievable.

WATTERS: Yes. Which one's which.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think--

PERINO: Elizabeth Warren is on the right.

WILLIAMS: On the right is Elizabeth Warren. But I thought at first, it was the person on the left.

WATTERS: I did too.

PAVLICH: No, I thought it was on the right.

WATTERS: Also--

GUTFELD: The other one is also not Native American.

WATTERS: That's good.

PERINO: Actually, maybe more.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.

WATTERS: Oh! Greg. That was a good one. Speaking of cringeworthy. Here is the mayor of New York City. He is speaking at a union conference. But his voice sounds a little funny. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D-NY) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I apologize that you ever got to know Donald Trump, but this New Yorker volunteers to get rid of him for you. Thank you, everybody.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Oh! My God.

WATTERS: I think they distorted his voice accidentally.

GUTFELD: That is me.

PERINO: He's plane got canceled and he couldn't get there. So, they had to do it by Skype or somehow the audio got - and I looked at this in a commercial break during The Daily Briefing. I was laughing so hard. I sent into Reagan, our producer and I was like we've got to get this in.

WATTERS: OK. That was classic.

PERINO: That is hard.

WATTERS: Wow. I like to see that whole debate like that.

GUTFELD: I might vote for him.

WATTERS: All right. No, you won't.

GUTFELD: No, I wouldn't.

WATTERS: Marianne's your lady. The Feds are being roasted over a new thermostat recommendation. How high they say you should set it. Listen to this next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: People are now furious with the federal government for trying to control our thermostats. Yes. New guidelines say the coolest you should keep your home 78 degrees. When you're asleep, you have to jag it up, 82 degrees. And when you're not at home, it should be 85 degrees. Katie, you know what the experts say is during the daytime it should be like 65 to 72. But now you get energy star which is the EPA and the Department of Energy saying, 78 during the day, 82 when you're sleeping--

PAVLICH: That's what the communists say.

WILLIAMS: Oh! Is that it.

PAVLICH: I learned today that it is illegal in New York City to leave the store doors open while the air conditioning is running.

GUTFELD: Really?

PAVLICH: Yes. So, I think the people who are experts on the thermostat are the people living in the house. You should decide how much you want to spend on electricity.

PERINO: Right.

PAVLICH: If you want to spend more money on your electric bill, then you put the thermostat lower and higher depending on whether it's winter or summer and you deal with the bill. This evens itself out in the marketplace because people don't want to spend a lot of money on the air conditioner bill, so maybe they will put it up at 85 when they leave the house, but they shouldn't be told or forced to do that.

WILLIAMS: OK, so Jesse, Katie's points well taken. According to the stats, if you lower the temperature of the thermostat by one degree you will save 3 percent on your utility bill.

WATTERS: Well, if this was the Obama EPA recommending this, I would be thrown into a fit of rage. But since this is the Trump EPA, I'm open minded and thinking about maybe this is something we can consider to save some money. Are you calling me a hypocrite? Is that why you're laughing at me?

PAVLICH: Just like the straws.

WATTERS: Listen, if you want to save a little money, fine. I can't even figure out how to change my thermostat. I have to call a guy to adjust it, because I can't figure it out. There is too many buttons, buttons confuse me. I wish it was voice activated so I can just say like 69 and set it that--

PERINO: You can get it that way.

WATTERS: You can?

PERINO: Yes. Technology.

WATTERS: You can voice activated thermostats.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: All right. I'm going to write, Johnny.

PAVLICH: He listens to everything you say.

WATTERS: Cancel that Johnny.

WILLIAMS: You know what, in all honesty I have trouble with the thermostat just like you.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And my problem is then it gets hot at night and I think I don't sleep very well in that--

WATTERS: Me neither.

PERINO: No, they don't. Well, I did not grow up with air conditioning because in Colorado - in Wyoming, you don't really typically have it. But now living in - having lived in D.C. and then New York, you definitely need it. Also. If you leak - if you're a dog owner. You can't leave your house at 85 or 90 degrees during the day and they have to be inside there you have to have some sort of - so I agree with Katie, just let me decide and I'll pay the bill. But what they should do is have more nuclear power so that there is carbon free energy that is consistent.

WATTERS: Good point, Greg.

PERINO: Thank you.

WILLIAMS: That was Dana.

GUTFELD: I was against--

WATTERS: Oh! Sorry.

WILLIAMS: That was Dana.

GUTFELD: I was against this, but I was thinking higher the temperature, fewer articles of clothing at night. Catch my drift? Am I creeping out with this voice? By the way, sleeping at what 80, that's like hey, the best way to sleep is if you have the flu, you'll be sweating and taut feverish.

PERINO: Yes. Who are they to decide? How do they decide this?

GUTFELD: And also, get this, the person who dictates this behavior always seems excluded from it. Like it's like, it's not for them, it's for the plebes. And then when you call them on their hypocrisy, right, you say, you're not living by your own rules. They say, well I did enough by getting others to comply. So right, it's when de Blasio takes his motorcade to Brooklyn for the gym and you call him and he goes yes, but I've already gotten New Yorkers to give in to these stare - stupid rules, is that a word?

PERINO: I bet that the White House does not adhere to these new rules.

WATTERS: I was about to say, if you go into the EPA building in D.C. and open the door, it is an arctic blast to your face. They got that thing cranking so high.

PERINO: How often have you been there?

WATTERS: Never.

GUTFELD: People want to enforce behavior. So, they themselves are exempt from it.

PAVLICH: Right. Like Elton John.

WATTERS: All right. Scott and crew really need to get his act together.

WILLIAMS: All right.

WATTERS: Just kidding.

WILLIAMS: I hope so.

WATTERS: Love you, Scott.

WILLIAMS: But you know what, I think there is a worry about things like blackouts, right.

PERINO: That's why we need more--

WILLIAMS: We had a blackout here in Midtown--

WATTERS: And it bumps the weekend.

PERINO: Yes. And actually, we could talk about Cuomo and de Blasio and their decision about the nuclear power plant here. We are going to have problems in New York, and it will be--

WILLIAMS: Well, so that's a communal argument, instead of just thinking about we don't want the government to tell us what to do. WATTERS: Communal.

WILLIAMS: Because they have to look--

GUTFELD: Juan?

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Communally hot, it's a blackout, you know where that leads.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: Greg.

GUTFELD: I'm going to keep talking this.

PAVLICH: Fun times.

WILLIAMS: Fun times. Higher birth rates America.

WATTERS: That's right.

WILLIAMS: All right, a new trend called adult recess. Nevada braces for storm Area 51 and new Dancing with the Stars cast revealed. And there is a very familiar face in the crew all up in the Fastest 7. That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAVLICH: All right, welcome back. It's time for the Fastest 7. First up, grownups are getting in on the back to school fun with a new trend called adult recess. That's right. People are signing up to play their favorite schoolyard games like dodgeball, hopscotch and kickball. And there is also tasty treats like chicken nuggets and grilled cheese sandwiches. So, Jesse, are you into adult recess?

WATTERS: No. This is for nerds that weren't good at sports when they were actually of age to play these types of sports. If you're of age and you're an athlete, you go to the gym, you play real sports, or you know you go for swim. This is weird. And people have too much time on their hands. And then I saw that they have tether ball.

PERINO: I love that.

WATTERS: And I love tether ball. Are you any good at tether ball?

PERINO: I was great. The only thing I would want to play is tether ball.

WATTERS: Really?

PERINO: Actually, I was really good at kickball too. But tether ball, I was good.

WATTERS: It surprises me that you are good at tether ball.

PERINO: But I probably wouldn't be that good now because I'm so short compared to everyone else.

WATTERS: That's what I was thinking.

PAVLICH: Yes.

WATTERS: But we should play sometime.

PERINO: Yes. Don't play with daughters.

PAVLICH: So, Greg, people are paying money for these things, they're paying $20 for general admission. $150 for a nine person kickball team. And the proceeds actually go to the Ronald McDonald House. So that's a good thing.

GUTFELD: I'd be into this if they had the nap part. When you were in school, did you have a carpet sample and a towel. And then you had a little carton of crappy milk. That would have cost a nickel.

WATTERS: Right.

GUTFELD: That was the worst time of my life. So no, these are idiots. They're all idiots. I condemn them and condemn them with my heart and soul.

PAVLICH: Juan, would you play kickball or tether ball?

WILLIAMS: I want Greg to give me Graham cracker.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: And peanut butter and jelly.

WILLIAMS: No, I like the Graham crackers with a little milk. In fact, Nino who is on our staff just bought me some Graham cracker. Thank you so much. But one thing Katie, do they get recess in the middle of the workday? PAVLICH: No, it's like an event, an event company is making money off of this. America, it's amazing.

WILLIAMS: So, it's not really recess.

GUTFELD: The world is--

WILLIAMS: Because like if you go out in in D.C. at the end of the day, everybody, every staff on capital for example has a little team and they're down on the mall.

PAVLICH: Right. After work.

WILLIAMS: They're playing kickball, or you know what I'm talking about, right.

PAVLICH: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So, what's the difference.

PAVLICH: It's not.

PERINO: But it's funny is that adults are doing this and meanwhile schools are actually cutting recess for kids.

WATTERS: Why?

PERINO: And kids need recess, because money and time.

WILLIAMS: Yes, playing.

WATTERS: Recess is free.

PAVLICH: They say it's for nostalgia, but I'm good being an adult. Up next, remember how we told you about 2 million people signing up to storm Area 51. Well, it started out as a joke, but the locals are not happy about it. A rural county in Nevada already declaring a state of emergency before next month's event in anticipation of massive crowds and the guy behind the viral Facebook event is now also promoting a huge music festival called Alien stock in the area. So, is this fire festival 2.0, Greg?

GUTFELD: You know I don't know. I mean I would not - if an employee came to me and said they'd like time off for this. I would fire them. I would fire them immediately. I think they should wear riot gear and they should just go after these people.

PAVLICH: The locals should go after them.

GUTFELD: I don't know. I don't really care. You know what this is another testament to this time. We live in great times then you've got to go and create these things. It's like a fun time to be alive that this is happening.

PERINO: Made up culture.

PAVLICH: Yes. Jesse, this event was created by a Californian. The U.S. government has warned strongly against them storming the area, which should be enough of a warning.

WATTERS: It's the same thing as adult recess.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.

WATTERS: This is exactly what it is. Exempted Area 51.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: What are they doing?

GUTFELD: By the way, no one storming anything. Do you think these people have the energy to storm from their couch? WILLIAMS: But what are they doing? What are they storming?

PAVLICH: They are storming Area 51.

WILLIAMS: You know what I think--

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Right. I thought this was about aliens and that they were trying to find out if there really was--

PAVLICH: That's what they're doing kind of.

WILLIAMS: Is that right? They're all going to go look for the aliens.

GUTFELD: It's an excuse for the ecstasy in the desert.

WILLIAMS: But they have no plan, Jesse.

WATTERS: That doesn't stop most people.

GUTFELD: It's to do ecstasy in the desert.

WILLIAMS: Scrubs.

GUTFELD: And I am for that by the way.

PAVLICH: Dana, the local--

GUTFELD: Greg, you're on the alien side.

PERINO: I do feel bad for the local community because it's not like they have a lot of extra money to despair. But they have to figure out a way to get enough people there to keep - I mean well it would be great if the guy that's organizing alien stock would pay for the security that it's going to take. This county might need some help and some reinforcements from the state. PAVLICH: Yes. All right. And finally, the last topic, Sean Spicer has got in a brand new gig. The former White House Press Secretary is going to be on Dancing with the Stars. GMA having some fun with it this morning.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: From the Briefing Room is Sean Spicer.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The nice thing is Sean will be in-charge of assessing audience size.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: I asked Sean about this a year ago, if he would go in Dancing with the Stars, he said it was a yes or no question. And he said, the answer was no.

WATTERS: You're saying he flip flopped.

PERINO: Fake news, yes.

WATTERS: Well, I know why he flip flopped.

PAVLICH: Changed his mind.

WATTERS: I know how much he's getting paid. Would you like me to tell you?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: Sure.

WATTERS: So, contestants make just for like the first episode to get in, 125 thousand (ph). And then if you keep advancing you get like 10 or 20 grands as you advance and then the final contestant if you're there to like the last pair 50 grand. So, if he can dance, he could be making north of 200,000. And that's the only reason why anybody does anything.

PAVLICH: Do we have any Dancing with the Stars fans at the table?

WATTERS: I used to be.

PAVLICH: You used to, why aren't you anymore.

WATTERS: They ran out of real celebrities. No offense, Sean.

GUTFELD: After Tucker, it was no good. It was downhill.

WATTERS: It was downhill after Tucker?

GUTFELD: You know any if you stop me if it ever comes to this for me. Do not do a reality show. Cash in intervention. The only reality show I will do is Life Without Greg. It's a show where I'm paid not to be in it. That's the kind of reality show.

PAVLICH: OK. I agree.

GUTFELD: No please.

PERINO: I'm with you.

PAVLICH: You don't ever want to do Dancing with the Stars.

PERINO: No, I don't.

PAVLICH: Are you lying to me?

WATTERS: Everybody, but Jesse.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I would rather do a thousand press briefings in a row than have to do something again where I'm out of my comfort zone like when I did The Celebrity Jeopardy for charity thing. I've never been more nervous in my life, like crippling nerves.

WATTERS: More nervous in a briefing.

PERINO: Absolutely 100 percent. So, I would not - no, I would not be - I would not be doing this.

PAVLICH: So, Juan when they call you, what are you going to say? You're probably the best--

WILLIAMS: I'll say it's going to defeat racial stereotypes.

WATTERS: I can't dance.

WILLIAMS: I'm no great dancer. But I noticed that this has now become an argument, a political argument because people say that by having Spicer, you're politicizing this event and they didn't want it to be political, they just wanted to be entertaining and fun.

PERINO: They want ratings.

PAVLICH: The Left is again political. Anyway, One More Thing is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Time now for One More Thing. I'm going to take it back home to Denver, Colorado where I found this moment between a police officer and a third grade boy. They decided to have a dance off and you've got to see it. Jaden approached the officer, he wanted to get a picture with the bicycle - motorcycle. He had no idea that the cop could have a dance off like this. This is Officer PJ.

He's apparently been practicing for years and Jaden picked up the skill about a year ago and this is good like community relations. He's got--

GUTFELD: Really?

PERINO: In Denver. I think it is Greg. I think it is. Also, I'll be on Tucker tonight talking about the electoral college and what AOC said about it.

GUTFELD: Excellent.

PERINO: Not happy. Greg.

GUTFELD: All right. Time for Greg's air mattress news. Well, it may feel like summer but it's more like spring, box spring. Check this out in Colorado. Between 50 and 100 air mattresses took flight. They were - I guess they wear for an event; a summer movie night and they were blown by the wind and they blew down the street. The good news is they were able to wrangle the mattresses before the event started. The bad news. A thousand people died.

PAVLICH: That's not true.

PERINO: But that's pretty funny.

WILLIAMS: It would have been a better story.

GUTFELD: Nobody died.

PERINO: All right, Jesse.

PAVLICH: Thank goodness.

WATTERS: OK. So, U.S. women's soccer star Carli Lloyd, she won the World Cup twice. Look at the leg on this woman. You guys ready to see something.

GUTFELD: I don't know.

WATTERS: Check this out.

GUTFELD: What?

(VIDEO PLAYING)

WATTERS: That's a 55-yard field goal.

WILLIAMS: It's good.

WATTERS: 55-yard field goal. That's not easy to do.

PERINO: Is that worth like four points.

WATTERS: Pretty much. So, I think we should sign her. Maybe the Eagles, probably the Bears, they need a kicker. So maybe she could break into the league, maybe. I think we need to give her a shot.

WILLIAMS: I think that holder is a Raven.

WATTERS: That's true.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: Could go to Baltimore.

WILLIAMS: How about that?

WATTERS: Wouldn't be - I'm not going to say anything bad about--

PERINO: You've got anything.

WATTERS: Caught myself right there.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Wednesdays with Watters where I will also catch myself.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: 7 PM Eastern.

PERINO: All right. Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, every parent and grandparent know it's us against them. Well, take a look at what the younger generation is up to these days. What you're watching is three year old Georgie Wilson helping his two year old brother Wilder pull off a daring escape from his crib. Georgie while encouraging his younger brother to make a break for it, placed a pillow beneath the crib, so the little guy would have a soft landing when he got over the top.

After the successful crib break, the boys celebrated with shouts of I did it, I did it and enthusiastic as you can see here fist pumping. It's clear from this child monitor that mom Ashley Wilson is going to have her hands full with this dynamic duo.

PERINO: Sneaking out.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: It spells trouble.

GUTFELD: She put them up for adoption.

PERINO: Katie P.

PAVLICH: All right, guys I have a cable phobia, so this next story is like terrifying to me--

PERINO: Cable?

PAVLICH: Cables. I don't like cables like physical cables. Anyway, two men in Florida were at an amusement park and they were shot into the air and then video from the ride shows that they were launched in a slingshot ride and this cable snapped and broke while they were launched into the air. You see this right before they launched into the air. So, luckily, they were strapped in, but imagine if they had been flung over and that would have snapped on them.

GUTFELD: They landed on an air mattress.

PAVLICH: Yes. Well they would have been lucky.

PERINO: They went all the way from Colorado - Florida to Colorado landed on the air masses, amazing. We'll bring that video to you tomorrow. All right. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next.

