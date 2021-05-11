President Biden singles out red states for lifting COVID-19 restrictions

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," April 1, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Juan Williams Lawrence Jones Katie Pavlich and Sean Duffy, it's 5:00 in New York City and this is The Five.

We have a ton of big stories, coming up but, first a Fox News alert. Some breaking news about Jessie Watters and no, he has not been arrested but he and his wife Emma are now the proud parents of a baby boy named Jesse Bailey Watters Jr. He was born today at 1:34 p.m., weighs seven pounds and three ounces is absolutely gorgeous as is Emma. And congratulations of course you too and Jessie. Now you'll be sharing your world and I'm sure you will be very happy to do it.

Now let's get to this. President Biden continuing to single out red states for lifting restrictions he's going after Texas again this time over allowing full capacity at a baseball game tonight.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well that's a decision they made I think it's a mistake. It should listen to Dr. Fauci and the scientists and the experts and but I think it's not responsible.

PERINO: And the White House is sending some mixed messages after the CDC director said this.

ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: And I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom. Right now I'm scared.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I'm not here to scare people. I think though we have been saying from the beginning that we need to be vigilant and that we are still at war with the pandemic and that has been our consistent message from the federal government.

PERINO: All right, well let me start with you, I mean in some ways both things could be true but before I get your reaction, I want to play one other piece of sound from Dr. Walensky which is not about impending doom. Watch this.

WALENSKY: Our data from the CDC today suggest, you know, that that vaccinated people do not carry the virus don't get sick and that -- it's not just in the clinical trials but it's also in real world data.

PERINO: So that's good another reason to get vaccinated. Juan, let's get your take.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS POLITICAL ANALYST: Amen but first, you know, mazel tov to Jesse Watters. Now he's got a son and he named the kid after himself.

PERINO: Is that shocking?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm going to have to tease Jesse.

WILLIAMS: You know, maybe it's like an April fool's thing, you know, Jesse maybe he will find out he actually named him not after himself. Anyway, I just think --

PERINO: I'd even name him Juan.

WILLIAMS: -- for Emma -- no, know I that. But for Jesse and for Emma, god bless, that is so wonderful.

PERINO: I know. It's so great.

WILLIAMS: What a wonderful day.

PERINO: I know. I cried a little. I have to.

LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm the third so I appreciate they name after my father. So this is a good thing. They got to keep it traditionally.

PERINO: What are we talking about, Sean has, how many children?

SEAN DUFFY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I have nine, it is something little Jesse Jr. has Jesse's hair. He'll be set up if it's a great head of hair on it.

PERINO: This is true. This is t heir world right here.

All right, Juan, on COVID.

WILLIAMS: Well just before we did we have someone on the panel who was so loved by her parents Ms. Katie Pavlich, I can tell you that.

Let me just go to --

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Thanks Juan.

WILLIAMS: Let me just -- yes. Let me just go to this. You know, this -- I was going to go to the baseball game tonight myself, right, because here in Washington never going to allow 20 percent of the fans, 5,000 in at Nats Park but they've canceled the game. Why they canceled the game? Because somebody on the Nationals got COVID. So now they have to do the tracing they're involved in a lot of, you know, ways to try to prevent this from spreading certainly to the New York Mets who were the opponent tonight.

But overall when you look at a place like Texas and think that they're going to allow and 40,000 people in one stadium who are going to be screaming and shouting and rooting for the home team, to me this is a big strikeout. This is like, you know, you're just acting without even looking because we've got COVID infections rising in the country not just among baseball players.

JONES: Not in Texas.

WILLIAMS: And the reality --

PERINO: Right.

WILLIAMS: -- from my point -- from my point of view is we've got a race going on between vaccinations which are very effective --

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: -- and we've got a virus that is virulent and right now the virus is winning because the virus, you know, can multiply exponentially while we can only do the injections at a steady rate. So, I just wanted everybody to say let's go to baseball, let's not act foolishly on this April fool's day, let's stay together and get this done.

PERINO: All right, I want to go to the Texan on the panel. Lawrence, you know what's going on in the state cases --

JONES: Yes.

PERINO: Cases there.

JONES: Cases going down. Schools are open. People are going to eat and everybody's happy in the state.

Look, I'm not going to take advice from the guy that called Andrew Cuomo the gold standard. This is not a guy that shouldn't be giving advice. He filmed on the numbers, he killed over 210k in the nursing home, 50k deaths in New York alone.

So Texans aren't going to be shamed by outsiders when things are going according to plan. They told us that mass squirt. They worn mask in the stadium.

PERINO: Right.

JONES: So they're shouting, the spit is going to be kept by the freaking mask.

So again, Texans aren't going to be shamed. And another thing, because I'm sick of it. And a lot of libertarians were told that we were fear mongering when we said that the state was going to do this over and over again that they wouldn't release their power. No we're not going to listen to Fauci.

Look, I respect his service of the country. But this is the same guy who told us don't wear a mask so they can hoard the supplies for the medical professionals. This is same guy that told us don't worry about the spread and everything was going to be OK.

So I think there needs to be a little bit of humility from the scientists as well. I know they probably had good intentions. I'm sure they did. But Texans that made the decision. We shut down for two weeks, as they told us. We went past two weeks. It's time to open up.

And if you don't like the way people do things in Texas, you're welcome to move to a different state. The reality of it is many people all across the country moving to Texas because they enjoy freedom.

PERINO: There you go. Getting people to get their U-Hauls Lawrence and get that U-Haul number --

JONES: That's right.

PERINO: -- ringing off the hook. Katie, I know you're a baseball fan. You would probably like to have gone tonight.

PAVLICH: Yes, it's opening day, which has been delayed. I actually like this idea of people wearing masks to catch the spittle at games. Spitting and screaming at each other. That's not a bad idea. You know, like, that's maybe a good thing.

But it's -- baseball is one of those things that maybe should have never closed because it's most --

PERINO: Outside.

PAVLICH: -- stadiums and baseball or outside.

PERINO: Yes.

PAVLICH: We've known for a year now that the spread of this virus doesn't happen outside, especially if you separate people. So I think baseball is one thing they could have kept open.

But Dana on the CDC versus the White House communications team, I'm sensing some conflict there because remember when the White House -- when the CDC director said that it was okay for teachers to go back to school without being vaccinated. And then Jen Psaki cleaned it up and said she was speaking in her personal capacity. And then today, Jen Psaki saying I'm not here to scare anybody, which seems like a direct response to the CDC director --

PERINOP: Yes.

PAVLICH: -- saying she feels impending doom. So seems to be an issue there. But when it comes to what Texas has done, almost three weeks ago, they lifted all of the restrictions and cases of going been going down. So they are looking at the data. They are looking at the science in their state rather than from a national perspective. And they're allowing people to get back to work. I know someone who works for the Nationals, who was really excited today to go back to work. And now he's been postponed.

PERINO: Yes.

PAVLICH: So that's unfortunate.

PERINO: Sean, Bill Hemmer and I went to the Super Bowl. And I think there were 20,000 people in the Sands area, we were spaced apart. And the officials warned that that would be a super spreader event out of -- within the two weeks after the Super Bowl, that county found 54 new cases. And none of them are traced to the stadium. They were all at in home parties.

DUFFY: I think we should rely on people to make choices for themselves. So if you want to go with 40,000 other people at the baseball game --

PERINO: Yes.

DUFFY: -- good on you, you should go. But what concerns me is, you know, you have Joe Biden, who's opened up the southern border and tens of thousands of people have flooded into the country. But in there's no comment on that and the risk that it poses to Americans, but he's saying Texans can't go to a baseball game. And I think it's psychotic what happens with a CDC director in one breath, she's saying there's impending doom, but in the next breath, he's saying, Listen, the vaccine works. You can't spread it and you don't get it.

If the White House could get some consistency in their message and not favor one scenario versus another scenario, just look at the science. I think we could trust them more and we'd all be better off.

PERINO: All right, Sean Duffy, thank you so much. Up next Republican setting off over disturbing video from the border showing smugglers dropping two little girls over the wall and then abandoning them.

WILLIAMS: President Biden's immigration policy is under fire over this heartbreaking video. It shows smugglers dropping two little girls, ages three and age 5 over a border wall. The girls were there alone and they were abandoned. Thankfully those children were picked up by Border Patrol.

Senator Ted Cruz blasting the president for what happened.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): The numbers are through the roof and as you mentioned a minute ago, it is the direct result of decisions Joe Biden made in his very first week as President. Biden and Kamala and neither one of them wants responsibility for this. They can't fix it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Dana, just a very pragmatic question as we start off here. You know, what, could Harris who's now in charges or President Biden do. They've been adding people to speed the processing of the cases. I think it was 100,000 arrested, deported at the border in February, even more in March. They're adding facilities to house children safely. They're opening talks with Latin countries to stop the future flow. What do the critics think that the Biden-Harris administration should be doing?

PERINO: That's like the easiest question, I get to hit a home run with that question, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Go. Go.

PERINO: OK. What could they do? First of all, they could swallow some pride. Because what they wanted to do when they first got here was to overturn anything that President Trump had done. And, OK, so what did they did? The remain in Mexico policy was a great win, not just for President Trump, for the American people pay in Mexico to take care of people while they waited to hear their cases in the United States. That was working.

Number two, catch and release, they replaced that. OK. Well, what does that happen? If you get if you get to America, you if you're caught, we'll release you. Number three was no deportations. OK. And then you have the Department of Homeland Security Secretary saying we will not deport any children.

So all of those are pull factors, right? So you could talk about the push factors, the poverty, the violence, the hurricanes, all of those things, those are bad. But if at the same time they're pushing, and we are pulling by saying, we're not going to send your children back, everything will be fine.

If they swallow their pride and said, we're going to go back and do these things, that would certainly help. It was the Biden administration who said this week that they expect tens of thousands of more children to come through next September. So what are they going to do just keep on opening new facilities?

And right now they're using convention centers across the country. Why are they able to do that, because businesses are closed, there are no conventions. But at some point, I'm assuming that people in business are going to want to get back to doing conventions.

And a last point about this video, I don't think it's just heartbreaking. It's absolutely outrageous. I want to know what they're going to do to tackle the cartels, because those guys, those are criminals. And we should be doing something to go after them.

Now in America, if you were a parent, and you and -- you gave your child to a smuggler to drop over the other side of the border, you would be charged with child endangerment. Instead, what's happening is they're so desperate they want to get their children here. I know they want them to be safe. I know that mother has been anguished. But look that those little girls could have died. And so yes, I think they need to swallow their pride and do something.

WILLIAMS: Well I think that they think they're doing something in keeping with American values. And not separating children --

PERINO: How any of those things that I said not within American values.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think that we have an asylum law. And that's what I want to ask Sean Duffy about because, congressman, you know, where is Congress on this? We don't see Congress taking action to set new rules in terms of the asylum laws in the country, rules on dreamers, rules, you know, dealing with the fact that we've got. I think it's 11 million illegal immigrants in the country. It's like Congress's AOL, when it comes to immigration reform.

DUFFY: Juan, you're absolutely right. I mean, and this is not that complicated. If you actually secure the border and then you deal with people on the inside, there should be bipartisan agreement, but it seems like both sides like this fight and can't get anything done. It's and it's a problem.

But what I wonder is, we saw that video, how many other scenarios like that are out there that we didn't have video for? I mean, there's no videos of little girls getting raped or sold into slavery, the number of kids who catch COVID, the number of, you know, kids that die in the Rio Grande in the desert. This is horrific policy from the Biden administration, and all of the death, all of the rape, all the slavery sits at the feet of Harris and Biden, because it's their policy, as Dana mentioned, that has been the pull to bring these kids to our border.

And Dana's right, go back to some policy where, I mean if you want to let people in the country which I disagree with that have a process in place that can bring people in, that doesn't get them raped and sold into sex slavery, that just that just makes sense. That's humanitarian. That's what parents would do.

And Dana mentioned this point. You can't say these are great parents that are letting their kids come on these horrific jury journeys with these criminals and say they're doing the right thing because it is a lifelong sentence. If you've been sexually assaulted. You'll deal with it forever till the day you die. This is horrible.

WILLIAMS: I agree. So Katie, now you're hearing is people saying well, you know, Vice President Harris has been there now for several weeks. We I don't see any big changes what she doing?

I'm wondering if because she is seen as more of a liberal than President Biden. Could she be like Nixon to China? Could she get the left to buy in to some strong border security policies as part of an immigration deal?

PAVLICH: Well, so far, we don't know what she's doing because they haven't held a press conference. Or we can listen to her and so far what we know about what she thinks of what's going on, and she laughed about it. So that's what we know about what the Vice President is doing.

But Juan to your question about the asylum issue with Congress. The remain in Mexico policy was an asylum policy, it forced people to wait for their asylum claims to be processed in Mexico. And keep in mind, the majority, the vast majority of these, quote, asylum claims are actually bogus asylum claims. And the Biden administration has enabled people to use certain terms to say that they claim asylum, and that gets them into the country.

But back to the video. The reason this video is so compelling is because we hear about smuggling, you hear about these stories, but now we're seeing what the smuggling looks like. And we're seeing the ruthlessness of the cartels. And you can watch that.

And unfortunately, those little girls getting dropped over the fences is probably the least horrific thing that happened to them when they were being smuggled. And the Biden administration is engaging in human trafficking, because they're enabling this to happen. And then they're taking these kids and delivering them to unvetted, quote, sponsors in the United States. And when that happened under Obama, we found out a lot of those people were actually sex offenders, themselves.

So they are enabling and they are part of this third leg of this human trafficking process from Central America. And the way that you stop that is by re implementing the remain in Mexico issue and saying, you have to claim asylum if it's a real asylum claim in your home country, not when you get into the United States.

WILLIAMS: Well, Lawrence, sticking with the wall for a second, it was horrific, as everybody said to see the children treated in that manner dropped over a wall. But it doesn't that indicate that walls don't work.

JONES: No, the wall is supposed to slow the spread. But it also is supposed to prevent -- it's a wall system. It's not just about -- it's only Democrats that are concerned about the physical barrier. But it's the wall implement with a policy where the border agents have the funding to go there and get the people once they come across the board. But this is a simple fix.

We know government can lock things down. So we need two weeks to slow the surge is easy. Just get the National Guard, have them -- have actual body, forget about the wall, have actual bodies, be at the border, if they're good enough for Congress, then they're good enough for our border, putting up the border and stop the criminal enterprise until our legislators can come up with legislation to solve the problem.

But this back and forth, it looks like Democrats aren't interested in this. Even Obama wasn't crazy enough to just allow open borders. I mean, they call them Deporter-In Chief, we'll talk about that later in the program. So what we see now is the Democratic Party has gone so far left, that now they don't believe that the nation has a border.

So the only way to implement this and get something right since you guys don't like walls, let's have a human wall. Let's give our National Guards the resources they need so they can start the criminal enterprise because this is not just a bodies issue and a humanitarian crisis. There are drugs flooding in across the border, and now it's become aiding and abetting.

WILLIAMS: OK, thanks, Lawrence. Up next, major league controversy. President Biden backing the idea of moving the baseball All Star game out of Georgia over their new election law. Next on The Five.

PAVLICH: President Biden back in the idea of Major League Baseball moving it's also a game out of Georgia over the state's new election law.

BIDEN: I think today's professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly. I would strongly support them doing this. This is Jim Crow on steroids what they're doing in Georgia, and 40 other states. What it's all about? You're going to close a polling place at 5:00 when working people just get off.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: Biden has repeatedly blasted the new law but what he's saying about it is flat out false. The liberal Washington Post's even gave him four Pinocchios for some of his claims. Governor Brian Kemp telling the president to get his facts straight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. BRIAN KEMP (R-GA): The President ought to be smart enough as well are certainly his people that are briefing him to tell him what's actually in the bill, because when he made his comments earlier, he didn't know. But it also could be that he doesn't care. But I think the people are standing up and realizing the games that are being played here. And they're going to be fighting back with us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: All right, Lawrence Jones, there's been a lot that has been said by the President and his administration about this Georgia bill. And now Stacey Abrams is basically saying no, no, we don't want to break out of Georgia. Please. No.

JONES: So a couple things here. My favorite part about the Washington Post article was when they pose the question, they break down every single thing that Biden said, and they left with the question, where did Biden get this from? And the article says, we have no clue. In other words, he just lied about it.

But the Democrats are in a big pickle right here now because now the talking points have shifted to this boycott. You're going to boycott Atlanta, the modern day black Wall Street. You're going to come after them Tyler Perry and all the black entrepreneurs, businesses that are in Atlanta? That is -- that is the new position of the Democratic Party?

So, I think there's a lot of people in Georgia in Atlanta specifically, because when people come to Georgia, they come from Atlanta. That's where all the businesses are going, the modern-day Black Wall Street. So, if that's the position that Democrats want to go, OK, let's take it. But the Republicans have a problem also, because although the Democrats are factually wrong when it comes to the legislation, the Republicans have a problem with the ground game in Georgia.

And I warned people this in the past election. I went on air every single day and said, there is this surge going on right now with voters, and Black voters are showing up for the Democratic Party. So, the Republicans have to provide alternative for Black America.

You got all these entrepreneurs there that believe in a free market, right? If you really believe in Liberty, then go out there and sell it to those people. Because changing this legislation is not going to help you in the next election if they get more people to show up and vote.

PAVLICH: That is a great point, Dana. But back to the boycott. You have a number of these big companies that are based in Atlanta. Delta, for example, putting out a statement. And now all of a sudden, it's like, oh, do I not need an ID to get on a Delta flight anymore? Is that also racist to ask for ID when you go to the airport?

PERINO: Well, even worse -- first of all, the voter ID issue is actually quite bipartisan, not only in the state of Georgia, but all across the country. In fact, most Democrats seem to agree with that. So, I don't see why they're hanging their hat on this one.

Stacey Abrams had bought the Jim Crow 2.0 domain name before they even knew what the final bill was going to be. So, this was all telegraphed. How the Republicans got surprised that this was going to be the play is beyond me. And why they didn't provide any air cover to people like, you know, companies like Delta.

And I'm not -- I'm not going to give Delta a pass either. They were participants on the bill, they had no problem with the bill until three or four days after the bill was passed, and the Twitter mob came, and they were like, oh, oh. And now, they're in a pickle as well. So, it's a mess.

And let it just be a warning to all states. This is coming for you because every state is working on redistricting, they've got the gerrymandering things because it's after the census. They're working on tightening up voter laws. However, that's all been framed as voter suppression all across the country.

So, from the communication standpoint, I'm like, you better take a shot of espresso and get out there and explain things. They could have explained that so much better.

My last thing is President Biden repeated word for word what he had said before, but in the middle of that the Washington Post gave him four Pinocchios. I would be so embarrassed. I'd be so ashamed if I ever got a Pinocchio, let alone four. I would never say it again. But then they repeated it at the White House briefing today.

JONES: Today.

PERINO: So, to me, that's coordinated. It's unbelievable.

PAVLICH: Yes, no Pinocchios -- no Pinocchio to Dana ever. But speaking of the White House briefing today, Jen Psaki repeated the lie again. Take a listen.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: It gives options to expand it, right? But it standardizes it at five. It also makes it so that outside groups can't provide water or food to people online, right? It makes it more difficult to absentee vote. Are those things all correct? So, no, our tone is not changing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: So, Juan, they keep lying about this idea that you can't provide water to people on line. It's just a certain number of feet away from the voting and polling place. Like, anything else, you can't campaign, you can't give out things for free. So, why did they keep lying about it?

WILLIAMS: It's not a lie. I'll tell you what the big lie is here. The big lie is Donald Trump said the last election was stolen, and it was a result -- the steal was the result of election fraud.

PAVLICH: I don't disagree.

WILLIAMS: And now you publicans in Georgia and other state legislators who were saying, oh, yes, we want to reassure voters who may have lost confidence in the election system by changing the election system. Again, let me reiterate, there was never any evidence of election fraud, to sustain what the President said about this being a stolen election.

And now, there's no argument -- there's no factual argument about the idea that the Georgia legislature has now removed strict power from the secretary of state that they now have power to absolutely undo local boards of elections in Georgia counties when they think that something is wrong. When they think, you know, we shouldn't have lost this election, all of a sudden they're -- they have the power to overturn elections.

To me, this is awful. And I think that's why you see Coca Cola, that's why you see Delta, that's why you see people involved with the big sports teams and in the All-Star game, saying you know what, this doesn't keep with our values. This is a democracy.

JONES: So you put the boycott?

WILLIAMS: You should not including impediments in the way of people.

JONES: So you put the boycott, Juan? You put the boycott?

WILLIAMS: I'm just saying -- you know what --

PAVLICH: Sean --

WILLIAMS: No, Stacey Abrams is not for a boycott. But I'll tell you this. You saw yesterday in the New York Times a full-page ad by the top business --

JONES: Let's drain Black businesses.

WILLIAMS: -- top black business leaders in this country, Lawrence. And what did they say? We got to stop it.

(CROSSTALK)

JONES: The black business leaders in the Atlanta are saying they don't want business? Come on, Juan. The Black business in Atlanta.

PAVLICH: All right, we got to -- we got to get Sean in here. We got to get --

WILLIAMS: Go read it. Go look at the ad, Lawrence.

PAVLICH: Guys, I got to get Sean in here.

DUFFY: But Juan, let me ask you a question. So, my wife is of Hispanic descent, Rachel, right, and I'm White. So, if I go to her and say listen, you're too stupid because you're Hispanic to get a license or an ID and I can't because I'm White, guess what's going to happen to my marriage. It's not going to go very well. This is -- this is so ridiculous and so racist that Democrats say we can't get IDs because of the color of our skin.

And one last point. I can't wait for Coca-Cola and Delta at the next shareholder meeting to say, we're not going to verify people who are owners of the company when they vote on shareholder proposals and for the board of directors. Anyone can come in and vote. I guarantee you, they'll get their pantsuit off.

What's good for Delta and Coke and the way they run their corporations is as good for Georgia and for America. Voter ID works and it works for Coke and it works for Delta.

PAVLICH: Indeed it does. And most people support voter ID. OK, ahead, liberal policies under fire after a convicted murderer out on parole viciously attacked an elderly woman.

JONES: Beautiful skyline there. A soft-on-crime approach being blamed for a horrific attack in New York City. The New York Post turned into laws that allow a man who had killed his own mother to be out on lifetime parole.

Now, the convicted murderer is charged with a hate-crime for a vicious attack on a 65-year-old Asian-American woman on her way to church. And what's worse, two workers in a building lobby nearby, they did absolutely nothing to stop it.

Dana, I'm going to bring this out to you first. Obviously, this man needs help because if you killed your own mama at 19 years old, maybe you shouldn't be out there to begin with.

PERINO: Yes. Well, it's so hard to watch that, you know, and I've seen it - - I've seen it 100 times today. But I think it's important that we see it. You know, Asian-Americans have a right to be worried, concerned, and they deserve our support. Less Police, fewer police, not the right answer. I would say, more police is the right answer and more consequences and consequences that stick.

We've talked about this idea that, you know, we all do -- we can support judicial reform. That doesn't have to mean losing common sense like what happened here.

JONES: Well, Juan, let me go to you because that's my concern about that. I've been fighting for criminal justice my entire life. My first job was in a juvenile courtroom. And when you say these type of attacks, it hurts the calls for criminal justice reform because those that are true advocates do not want violent offenders back on the street. So, why is cities like this continuing to let these type of people out?

WILLIAMS: Well, let's hold on a second. I'm not sure this has anything to do with criminal justice reform, Lawrence. Remember, when this man killed his mama, as you said, this was between I think Giuliani and Bloomberg. So, these are tough on crime mayors, and they sent him away. But they didn't -- they sent him away and he was eligible for parole. It was denied twice. And then he was released, given release. I don't understand it.

I don't think it was right. He's apparently insane and violent. So, this is damaging to the country. But to blame it on soft on crime policies or defund the police, that's not true. I mean, do you Giuliani and Bloomberg, those were tough on crime mayors. This is something that we have to deal with in term -- because this will damage the fabric of society to see that man get away with it and people stand by. That's terrible.

JONES: Katie, the sentence was given during that time, but these parole appointees are appointed. That's why that took place. Go ahead.

PAVLICH: Yes. Right. Well, Lawrence, you say this guy needs help. I think that he needs the electric chair. And he was released in 2019, which was not under Giuliani or Bloomberg. As you mentioned, the parole officers are appointed. He was let out. He should have never been let out. He killed his mother. And now he has severely injured this woman who is elder -- an elderly woman.

And the police are sparse because New York City has decided to tie their hands and not allow them to respond in a way that is proper when they are seeing and witnessing violent crime like this. So, there are victims and there are consequences for soft-on-crime policies and letting violent people like this out of prison. And they're lucky that woman didn't die.

JONES: Sean, quick final thoughts.

DUFFY: Yes, you know, I was a prosecutor for 10 years. And we do believe in redemption for low-level first-time offenders. But when you have violent criminals like this or repeat offenders, the system works when you lock them up and lock them up for a very long time. This is a failing of the system and I think this progressive liberal idea that everyone, no matter what you've done, you get a second chance. No, there's some people who belong behind bars and should stay there for the rest of their lives.

JONES: That's a failure of the system and the citizens as usual pay for it. It's a crazy story. Up next, you won't believe who was getting counseled now and why the woke left is going after the Obamas, next on THE FIVE.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

DUFFY: Welcome back to THE FIVE. No one is saved from cancel culture. Activists are now going after the Obamas and appalled at renaming a school after them. They say the former president is the deporter in chief and they're even calling him an oppressor.

So, Juan, I want to come to you because Obama did deport three million people. Do you think he is the deporter in chief? Do you think he is an oppressor? Is this fair?

WILLIAMS: No, I didn't like the policy but it's not -- I don't think he's in the oppressor. I think this is stupidity, you know, cancel culture out of control. You know, it's not as big as trying to cancel his presidency by saying he wasn't born in the USA. I remember that canceling.

DUFFY: He wasn't canceled though. He won.

WILLIAMS: OK.

DUFFY: Don't say that. But, you know, you're right. I agree with you on cancel culture. And to you, Dana, I wonder if this is the new American reality or do liberals and conservatives -- do Juan and Jesse stand together and push back cancel culture to actually end it?

PERINO: Well, certainly the next logical step in cancel culture was canceling the Obamas. And I think we have peaked cancel culture. It's really too bad that Greg Gutfeld's new show is not starting tonight because that would have been some great material for him to go after.

Yes, I do think that at some point it's like are we being punked here? I mean, I can't even take it seriously anymore. It's completely absurd.

DUFFY: Yes, I know it is. And you know, Lawrence, I only know of one perfect human being. He lived, you know, 2000 years ago here in Holy Week, right? Is anybody immune from cancel culture, because again the Obamas, everybody can get canceled, right?

JONES: Well, I think that's why you saw former President Obama speak out against this a couple of years ago and this year frankly talking about it because I think he saw it coming. You can only keep the record that he had for so long. I mean, he wasn't as progressive as we would like to see, you know, as we seen from the Democratic Party of today.

Right now, he would be considered a moderate with the changes that they're making right now. And so, I think he kind of predicted this coming for him and he wanted to get out front of it. I don't think anyone is safe. That's the part of the reason cancel culture is so bad they have no barometer. It changes as the day goes and the minute goes.

DUFFY: There's no rules to cancel culture. Everyone is subject to it. And so, Katie, I told you. I hate cancel culture. But the only way I think conservatives can fight back and push back against cancel culture is if they actually cancel those who are canceling us.

Like, in my family, we canceled Disney Plus. We've canceled Netflix. I've moved from Google to DuckDuckGo. Is that the only way we can push back, give them a financial loss to stop the left from doing all this canceling?

PAVLICH: I don't think that you have to laugh at it. Like, I think this is hilarious. You know, cancel, woke culture, wokeism eats everyone eventually. And I actually saw this coming because two years ago, President Obama gave a speech and he quoted the Founding Fathers and refer to them in a positive light. And I remember him saying, not woke enough, not woke enough. So, I just think it's ridiculous.

DUFFY: He's a sinner. That's true according to the Founding Fathers. But you know what, when you're as powerful as Barack Obama, that's one thing. But if you're low on the totem pole and you lose your job and you don't have any savings, it is cataclysmic. But with that, up next, we have "ONE MORE THING."

PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Juan, kick us off.

WILLIAMS: All right. This time of year, the White House is usually preparing their lawn for the annual Easter Egg Roll. But unfortunately, this year, the event had to be canceled due to the pandemic. But take a look at these wooden Easter Eggs from last year's event. They were sent to me by Richard Rovsek, the chairman of the Spirit of Liberty Foundation.

And of course, there's no canceling the fun of making Easter Eggs at home. Here my grandchildren showing off their creations. That's Pepper, Wesley, and Eli painting their eggs very artfully. So, Happy Passover, Happy Easter to everyone. It's the season of renewal and Easter Eggs.

PERINO: Indeed. Oh, those are good. I know your sister knew -- your daughter knows how to --

PAVLICH: Those are good.

PERINO: -- do arts and crafts. Your house must be fun. I wanted to talk about a little book, self-promotion a little bit if you don't mind. So, I debuted on the New York Times bestseller. It's drop down a little bit, but went back up the bestseller list. It's sold out but you can get it -- it's coming back into stores and also the audiobook I recorded.

And then I'm also really excited about this. So, when the book went to print, I still had this idea. And so, I wrote a chapter about how faith has informed my life and benefit -- certainly helped me in my life and I've given that to FoxNews.com exclusively. So, that is there. It's not available in print. It is now available just to FoxNews.com. So, you can go there and read that chapter. It's not too long, but it I think it's pretty good. You could check it out.

And if you go to Facebook @Dana Perino, I want to hear what your favorite advices in the book and then I will engage, talk more about it. Lawrence, off to you.

JONES: Dana, I'm reading the book to understand women so that's --

PERINO: That's what Peter says you need to do. He's a smart man.

JONES: Anyway. Thousands of NCAA brackets have been destroyed this year, but not for this family. A once in a lifetime showdown happening this Saturday between Houston and Baylor. The University of Houston's assistant coach Alvin Brooks Jr. and the assistant coach for Baylor is also Alvin Brooks. He's the third, the son of the Houston assistant coach.

The younger Brooks has been assistant for 16 years. His father has spent over 36 years working on the sidelines. Tip-off is at 5:14. And all I know is that I'm glad I'm not in their family. Their family is a force to be reckoned with.

PERINO: I love that story. I love stories like that. Katie.

PAVLICH: Yes. Well, the Arizona Women's Basketball Team is in the final for tomorrow night against UConn. So, go Arizona Wildcats. All right, look at these incredible rock climbers. You guys know that I'm a thrill-seeker. They are climbing up the side of a hot air balloon. Athletes Axel and Nina navigated the way around the underside of the balloon to get to the top.

PERINO: No.

PAVLICH: They climbed 10,000 -- they climbed at 10,000 feet with the backdrop of that gorgeous sunrise. It happened in France. I would love to do that if I had upper body strength that would enable me to do it.

JONES: That's crazy.

PAVLICH: It's very cool.

PERINO: I do not want my niece --

WILLIAMS: Wow.

PERINO: I hope my niece is not watching because she'd go do that.

PAVLICH: I'll do it with her.

PERINO: Sean, what have you got?

DUFFY: Well, take a look at this friendship formed in the basketball court.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, that's Curry. That's Curry. That's Curry.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

DUFFY: All right, this is Ra'kir Allen and this Delaware Trooper formed a friendship. This is community policing at its finest.

JONES: The walk-off is amazing.

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Yes, he can shoot.

DUFFY: He's fantastic.

PERINO: Hey, Lawrence, that what they call a three-pointer.

JONES: That's right.

WILLIAMS: Oh, good, Dana. Way to go, Dana.

PERINO: Thank you. Thank you. That's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next.



