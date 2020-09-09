Polls tightening between President Trump, Joe Biden in key swing states

This is a rush transcript from “The Five," September 8, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino, along with Greg Gutfeld, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Emily Compagno. It is 5:00 in New York City. This is THE FIVE. Welcome to the final stretch. We are less than two months out from Election Day, and the race for the White House continues to tighten and a lot. President Trump making stops in Florida and North Carolina, while Biden takes a break from the campaign trail a day after his event in Pennsylvania.

The president railing against Joe Biden while in the sunshine state this afternoon.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: My administration is proving every day that we can improve our environment while creating millions of high-paying jobs. This is a really sharp contrast to the extreme radical left that you've had to deal with. Joe Biden's plan would destroy America's middle class. The contrast between our vision and the radical left has never been more clear.

They talk a big game and they do nothing. Let's face it. Joe is shot. If Joe Biden gets in, your Second Amendment is gone.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And the battleground brawl is starting to ramp up, too. With President Trump closing the gap with Biden on some coveted swing states, Politico is noting that, quote, "while national polls have generated a portrait of Biden holding a commanding lead, it's something of a mirage. In the swing states of matter, it is trench warfare. Biden's advantage, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average is within the margin of error in half of the eight states. And Trump is a president whose support has been notoriously difficult for pollsters to survey."

So Juan, I think that -- I would like to go to you first to just talk about the fact that we are two months away. Where do you see the state of the race at this time?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I tend to break it down pretty much in binary terms, Dana. You know, who would you rather be as you start the sprint to the finish line? Would you rather be a guy who is having money trouble at the moment and seems to have spent money early on, and now is having to pull as in key states like Michigan?

Or would you rather be someone who just raised a record amount of money in the month of August? Would you rather be someone who dealing with -- allegedly making derogatory statements about, you know, our war dead, or would you rather be someone who sent his son to battle, you know, under the American flag? So I think that if you look at it in those terms and you look at the big poll numbers.

As you say, it's tight in some states. But even in the swing states, the majority of the swing states now favor Biden. And you have a number of states like Arizona that previously would have been thought to being the Republican calm (ph) and now look pretty good. So, you know, you always have to give the advantage to the incumbent.

But I would say right now, you know, as we start the sprint, as you put it, Dana. I would rather be Biden than Trump.

PERINO: And the NBC Marist poll today, Jesse, it showed something I think the Trump campaign would probably be very happy with, a tie at 48-48, and then an increase in support from 2016 to now with Hispanic voters from about 35 percent in 2016 to 50 percent in 2020. So that's quite a significant change. And also, just the look and feel of the campaign, like, the president's on the road, he's there.

He's at a beautiful stop there in Jupiter, Florida. He's making big announcements, including one about oil drilling off the coast. So when Juan says he you would rather be Biden than Trump at this point, I'm assuming you have different point of view.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, Juan says it's a sprint. But Joe's not even moving. The president's in two swing states today. Biden's in his basement doing god knows what -- permission to make a sports analogy, Dana?

PERINO: Sure. All right, let's see what you've got.

WATTERS: So Biden is playing basketball and he's just four corners. He's just trying to run out the clock. Trump's full-court press, he is fast break, he's aggressive. Biden's on the defense. Take a look at the Florida poll, NBC. They have it tied. It's un-skewed. That's a poll that they actually have the breakdown reflecting the 2016 exit polls.

And Biden is losing Hispanics. Trump is doing much better with Cubans in Venezuelans, has a little bit more work to do with Puerto Ricans in the Orlando area. But the president will win Florida, I can guarantee you that. Look at how he's doing in North Carolina over-performing with plaques (ph), his push for charter schools. School choice is really paying off.

And now, according to East Carolina University, he's up two points there. If I'm Joe Biden, I'm nervous, because right now, Donald Trump is within the margin of error in every single battleground state. You talk to the Trump campaign. They're pretty confident. I don't think the Biden campaign is that confident. If you want to look at numbers, the Republicans are out- registering Democrats by massive margins.

In Florida, (Inaudible) by 450,000, North Carolina, 230,000, Pennsylvania, 150,000, the president's approval rate in Rasmussen right now is at 51 percent. Democrats very nervous about that, because at this stage in the re-election for Barack Obama in Rasmussen, he was at 48 percent, got re- elected. Bush was at 51 percent at Rasmussen at this point, got re-elected.

I think these raises dead-even with the president having a slight edge. And right now, I'd rather be President Trump.

PERINO: All right. And Greg, I'm -- obviously, Greg, you can talk about whatever you want. But I do want to you see if you had thought anything about -- you see these videos of Joe Biden doing Q and A with some people over Zoom, but apparently, possibly, you know, reading his responses from a teleprompter.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: How dare he read from a teleprompter?

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: It's not so much the reading. It's that -- it just -- he looks like he's out of gas even when he wakes up in the morning. And it is kind of like when you drive a lemon off the lot and it doesn't make it to the highway. That's how it kind of feels. But this is -- we talked about the polls. And I think this is the toughest election in recent memory since 2016.

To poll, because it's the first time in media and the Democrats and pop culture in general has painted a rather large target on the back of a group of voters, them being Trump voters, which forces them into the shadows. So when you talk about shy voters, we are only undercounting Trump voters. People are only lying that they're voting for Joe.

They aren't lying voting for Trump, because why would you vote? Why would you lie about something that would get you abused? That's like going to the doctor and telling him that you are smoking more, you know? No, no, no, when you are going to lie to you doctor, you're going to tell him that you've lost weight and that you're -- you cut your smoking in half.

So there's a really simple experiment for the media to do. Go to a Trump event in a Biden shirt, then go to a Biden event in a Trump shirt and compare and contrast and see how people treat you. Lastly, to the derogatory story in the Atlantic. I need to comment on that. You need to have an anonymous story like that when there is an economic recovery, a jobs recovery, and hopefully a strong path to corral COVID, which I think is happening. So you need stuff like this.

But the funniest thing about the Atlantic story and this upcoming Michael Cohen book, they're like a farmer's almanac that tells you the weather that already happened, right? So wait a second. You are telling me that Trump says offensive things in public? Oh, my god, what do we do? We've only known that for four years, maybe even longer than that.

And lastly, for the journalists out there, let's come up with a real definition of what confirmation means, because confirmation of an unproven allegation from a source isn't a confirmation of fact. It's a confirmation of an unproven allegation.

PERINO: All right. Let me ask you about this, Emily. There's this other factor in North Carolina where the polls are tightening perhaps. But I think Republicans are a little bit more stressed out about the fact that when it comes to early voting and absentee ballot requests, the Democrats have astronomical advantages on that point.

And early voting is already underway. So, you know, obviously -- talk about whatever you want. But I do think that there is some making up to do, at least on that front.

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes, I agree with that, Dana. And here's what I wanted to focus on since I'm going last today. I wanted to be the caveat caller here on the panel. Because in these battleground states that will determine the election, it is a three-point race with only two months to go. And we all remember in 2016 when Trump was behind in Pennsylvania at this time by two points, behind by three points in Michigan and seven points in Wisconsin.

And obviously, he won all three. So I think the national media is obviously focusing on national polls. And some state polls have suspect voter polls. Just the Florida -- one that you were mentioning on, that was an interesting skewed toward Republican voter makeup. And it only interviewed 138 Hispanics.

So I think we should sort of take a step back and understand that polls at this point are not going to reflect necessarily the mood and the preferences of the electorate, especially when we are waiting for a COVID stimulus coming out. There's obviously a lot of unrest in urban environments and that mail-in voting, Dana that you touched on, that's going to play a huge part.

WATTERS: Well, actually, Emily, on the NBC poll that we're citing here. It reflects the exact exit polling from 2016, plus four Republican. And that's why you have got a tight race.

COMPAGNO: Oh.

PERINO: It is tight and it's only two months away. So all right, coming up next, we're going to talk a little bit about what Emily just mentioned -- Greg's monologue on the new ad from Joe Biden that accuses Trump of inciting violence.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Joe Biden's new ad features the violent chaos of Democratic-led cities. Surprise, Trump is to blame.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is our chance to put the darkness of the past four years behind us, to end the anger, the insults, division, the violence, and start fresh in America.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Wait. There's violence, who knew? I guess now that it's in a campaign ad, you'll finally see it on CNN and MSNBC. Of course, if Biden wins, the violence will vanish. Talk about extortion. Elect me or you are dead. But it's also based on ridding something they kept denying. The Dems kept saying the widespread brutality was fantasy.

They pushed it as mostly peaceful, as statistically, that's OK. But how good would you feel if you were told your parachute is mostly safe? But now, they have read the polls in they see that they were wrong. It's the only language they respect. But remove their lies and you see the real of these police incidents, drugs, mental illness, non-compliance. It exists across all races.

A mind on drugs are plagued by illness will not comply, and the police require compliance. It is that incompatibility that the media and Dems turned into fodder for unrest. And now boxed in, they must blame Trump. Of course, we could remind them Trump offered help, but that acceptance would be cooperating with orange man bad.

If Wheeler had shelved his ego and taken Trump's help early on, that Trump supporter would be alive as well as many other people. Instead, they sheltered behind denials until the polls force them to emerge, finally, to survey the damage done. It wasn't just Joe in the basement. It's the whole party. They hid from the hell until it was time to campaign, which answers that great philosophical question.

If a tree falls in the woods and no one is there but Democrats, does it make a sound, unless it's Trump's fault, no. All right, Jesse, it seems like Joe wants his cake and eat it too, a phrase I just came up with. He condemns Antifa, but he says it's Trump's fault for the violence. That is not a coherent strategy.

WATTERS: I don't think people are going to buy that. And the ad is desperate. It's obviously reacting to the news instead of driving an agenda. Right now, riots are number -- the three issue among voters. They've supplanted the Coronavirus, economy and healthcare one and two. So Joe's playing catch up little bit. You know, it's a slick ad. I don't think anyone's going to believe it.

It's a lot of money to spend on national cable to defend yourself. It seems like he has to have other people defend himself because he can't get his message out because all he's doing is reading what's in a teleprompter that his staff puts up. It looks like he wants to be the reader of the free world. Right now, I don't know.

Biden's saying that Donald Trump wants to defund the police, and I see where he gets it. He said it's in the budget. I looked at the budget. And under Barack Obama and Joe Biden, the cops program, community policing, was funded at about 200 million a year, under Donald Trump, funded about 300 million a year. So this is another lie, and I caught him lying.

GUTFELD: Nicely done, Jesse. You get to leave the show early.

WATTERS: I'll be right back.

GUTFELD: Emily, I don't know if you saw the breaking news. But I'm sure you did. The entire command of the Rochester Police Department retired today. They just -- and this was -- the chief was African-American. And he retired because he was tired of his character being impugned by BLM. So how can this be seen as a victory for Black Lives Matter? Where is this going to end up?

COMPAGNO: That's exactly right. And this is reflecting a trend, Greg, right? Chief Carmen Best here in Seattle resigned too. This is happening all over the country. Portland has seen the resignation of over 100 officers in the last six months. Dozens more are looking for other jobs. And keep in mind. This is against the backdrop of their eliminating the background units.

So these vacant positions aren't being filled. So it's not as if there are new people that are filling these positions. I think the bottom line is that condemnation means nothing without policy and action. And that is where that ad falls flat. It's also ironic to me that Biden is calling for a fresh start when electing him would literally be resurrecting the crypt keeper that was on the Hill for the last 70 years.

But let's take Portland back for a second. There, the mayor and the governor, have said that they want an end to the violence and the agitation. But that law enforcement there, they are still handcuffed. There are still active restraining orders in place by the courts preventing them from using teargas, pepper spray, LRADs, sound speakers, unless it's in certain specific situations.

So again, it's words without backing it up with a policy to actually help. The only way, by the way -- the only reason, by the way, that the mayor and the governor came out decrying it was because the not-small businesses came out in that area, saying that they were going to leave. This all falls flat and represents rhetoric without action.

GUTFELD: Rhetoric without action tonight at nine. All right, Juan, what did you make of the ad?

WILLIAMS: I thought it was a very good ad. In fact, you know, the whole optimism, the hopefulness, the belief in America redeeming itself, it just reminded me of Ronald Reagan's famous 1984 ad, Morning in America. I mean, what you got here, Greg, is a situation where the ad basically says this is an election between good and evil.

And I know lots of people on the Democratic side say it's not a choice selection. It's a referendum on Trump. But if you think about it, it's really, you know, who votes for evil. So I think it's like there's no real choice here. It's implicit in the ad. A condemnation of Trump as, in fact, you know, causing darkness, violence, division in American society, unsettling, chaotic kind of governance. And I think that's what comes through to people.

I think that's why you see, you know, you guys were talking about what's going on right now. There's a draft report from the Department of Homeland Security, right, today that says the number one threat to America is white supremacists, proud boys --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: -- all that stuff.

GUTFELD: Proud boys are burning down all the businesses, Juan. They're burning all the businesses down --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: They're behind it.

WILLIAMS: OK, all right, OK -- that these folks are provoking violence that they are rioting around. They're looking for opportunities to exploit. And they are, in fact, now being, you know, creating the kind of threat we once saw in terms of generating --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: That's good. That's good. You care about violence now when you read a report about the proud boys.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: What violence? What are you talking about?

GUTFELD: What do you mean what violence? What am I talking about? The violence that's been going on for 100 days --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I think it's overwhelming. It's -- I mean, 90 plus percent, Greg. All of these things -- all these marches, Black Lives Matter, were peaceful and productive and about racial equality in America.

GUTFELD: The pandemic is three percent fatal, so I guess it's 97 percent peaceful.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my gosh.

GUTFELD: Well, that's statistics, Juan. I took it in school and it helps. Dana, he said -- Juan said it's a vote between good and evil, so that goes back to the A-block, in which if you vote for Trump, you're essentially voting for evil, ergo, you are evil.

PERINO: That's always been a fairly dangerous way to approach things, right? You'll remember and I believe you've quoted it several times. The late Charles Krauthammer has said the difference between conservatives and liberals is that the liberals think that you are evil if you are a conservative. But I also think that, like, the divisiveness, the partisanship, it's brewing.

It's tough. And I wonder if on this fresh start ad if -- again, I do believe that the Democrats' focus group absolutely everything and every word that that must work pretty well with people who just want to see the contrast. There are people in the country who are saying we just need a circuit breaker. We need, like, a break to the chaos in whatever way that the see it.

Now, both sides, Trump is trying to explain how he sees the violence and how Democratic mayors and governors have let this get out of control. Biden is saying but you're president, so it's happening on your watch. What I don't hear is from Biden and Kamala Harris is how it would end or be different on their watch.

You think about Ted Wheeler, the Mayor of Portland. He has been very accommodating to many of the protesters and it didn't help him -- forced him out of his condo.

GUTFELD: Yes. No one likes to be forced out of their condo. Next on THE FIVE, a school district suspends a 12-year-old kid for holding a toy gun in his online class.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: This could be just the beginning of problems in the virtual classroom. What you're seeing is that kids -- a young man in -- I believe he was in Colorado, was suspended from school for five days for bringing a toy gun in front of a Zoom classroom. He was at home. But the school suspended him and called the sheriff's office to his home because of the toy gun. Here is his mother responding.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If they felt at any point that my son or anyone in the -- in my home were in immediate danger, why not call the parents first? Nine times out of ten, I'm standing right outside the room. And I could have rushed in there had it been a real gun and I could've easily alleviated the situation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: The school district put out a statement, saying safety is always their number one priority. Dana, let's not argue about bringing a gun even into a classroom, even in Zoom classroom. But I think that, you know, I wonder if the school couldn't have used more discretion if they weren't overly punitive as applying like a zero tolerance added to -- what do you think?

PERINO: Sure. I mean, discretion is something that wise people use in situations like this. And, you know, I'm sorry that that happened to young man. I hope that he can get back onto his studies and not worry about it going forward. But also, like, boys (ph) shouldn't wave a gun around and was in a classroom, right?

That's probably going to -- hate the word, trigger some people. However, I also think that this is a really good time to say let's get the schools open. Let's figure out a way to get these kids back in the classroom. You hear nightmare stories all across the country, little kids crying because they can't figure out how to handle all the different Zoom things.

You need that interaction with teachers and with your fellow students. And this week, Mitch McConnell and the U.S. Senate Republicans are going to put forward a very targeted coronavirus relief bill. It has money for schools, $100 billion. And if the Democrats don't want to vote for that, they're going to have to explain why they would just wait and do like -- try to do a huge bill rather than this bill that would have money for contact tracing, figure out a way to get kids tested if they needed, maybe some cleaning supplies, if that's what the school districts decided. It's $100 billion that Democrats have an opportunity this week to try to get that done.

WILLIAMS: Daddy Jesse, let me ask you, what do you think about treating a Zoom classroom by the same rules that we would treat an actual classroom? Do you think that's right?

WATTERS: I do. I don't think you should do things that you wouldn't do it in normal classroom. But I mean, this is the kind of stuff that happened to me all the time where the headmaster would go over my parent's head and go right to the police. And those things really make for awkward parent- teacher conferences later in the year.

So, obviously, the principal overreacted. She should -- they should have gone to the mother. My twin started school today. And they go in and there's a kind of a temperature thermometer that you walk through, and they test you, and they all have to wear masks, and then there's dividers on the desks for separation, and they get a little outside time to loosen up and they can take their masks off outside. And so far, so good.

I mean, when I get Coronavirus in a week or two, I'll blame the democrats obviously. But so far, everything is fine.

WILLIAMS: All right, so Greg, I want to say, you know, it's interesting to me they have rules on attendance on your -- what clothes you can wear, moving around eating, and this all applies even though you're on a Zoom classroom. So, what do you think? Is that appropriate?

GUTFELD: I think so. In fact, I mean, look, everybody is afraid of being sued. So, this phone call is due to the fact that no one can tolerate common sense if there's a lawyer in the room. You're going to get sued if that gun -- if there's a small percentage that that gun might be harmful. So, you know, that's why this happened.

This pandemic, to your point, though, is an opportunity for change in innovation, because it won't be the last pandemic, right? If we'll be lucky, there will be more pandemics because that means we survive this one. But we know it's going to happen as long as the earth exists. So, this should be the time that we experiment with prototypes and start creating rules, some loose rules to define what the experience is like.

Maybe you have a very sparse background when you're -- when you're doing Zoom. You don't have distractions. You don't have toys; you don't have anything there. It should be devoid of distraction. And maybe teachers don't have to see you all the time. Maybe you just check-in.

I will use Peloton again as an example. None of the instructors can see me working out or Dana working out because all they see are the little -- their little lesson. Meanwhile, we could be wearing anything we want. Dana could be dressed like a flight attendant from Air Hawaii and they wouldn't know.

WILLIAMS: So, Emily, these kids, though, you know, it's six and a half hours in front of a computer screen. They're getting a break for lunch. But it might be -- is that too much you think? What do you think?

PERINO: Yes.

COMPAGNO: Well, Juan, I'll respond to this specific situation because I actually think it's a tragedy. For anyone that is committed to meaningful criminal justice reform or social equity for people of color or improving our public school systems, this is a disgrace. Those parents were not shown the video from the school district. They had to watch the video from the body cam of the police officer.

As we know, the school called the cops before they called the parents at home. That child was designated with learning disabilities and ADHD. He now has a record with the El Paso County Sheriff's Department and also a disciplinary school record for life that says he brought a facsimile of a gun to school. So, if the odds aren't stacked against him moving forward from now on, I don't know what is.

WILLIAMS: All right. The temperature is 120 plus out in California. Los Angeles Mayor has cracking down on energy use. We're going to have that story for you next on THE FIVE.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Climate craziness on full display in L.A. where Mayor Eric Garcetti is begging people to turn down their air conditioners while a heat waves scorches the city with temperatures as high as 120 degrees. The mayor is getting mocked for tweeting, "It's almost 3:00 p.m. Time to turn off your major appliances, set the thermostat to 78 degrees, turn off excess lights and unplug any appliances you're not using."

Greg. I mean, this is embarrassing. They can't open salons. They can't open restaurants. They can't keep the lights on. What's happening out there?

GUTFELD: One of the bare minimum expectations of a government is that it can keep the lights on. And this is an incredibly wealthy state that people are overtaxed, they're handicapped by punitive policies, and they can't keep the lights on. So, I have an idea when you think of -- when you think of monopolies, you always think of one company that has the entire market share, right? And they get to set the prices, but more importantly, they get to treat the customer like crap, because you don't have any competition, right?

Well, California is a monopoly in its mindset. It's a singular left-wing orthodoxy that sets the punitive taxes and sets the punitive policies and the customer i.e. the citizen in California is screwed. So what do you do with monopolies? You break them up. California needs to be broken up so that they're -- the smart areas of the country can govern themselves.

Orange County, for example, they don't need to be hooked up with Marin County. You don't need to be dragged down by those idiots. We need -- you could split California probably four or five different ways. They'll still be great places to visit, you'll still have a coast, but at least people will be able to enjoy their lives instead of this crazy nutso stuff.

WATTERS: You know, hopefully, we can gerrymander it so we can get, you know, more red states. Dana, a lot of complicated factors mixed in here. You have, you know, record high temperatures, you have a grid that's never been updated, you have over-regulation of the utilities. They've done almost everything wrong.

PERINO: Well, I don't think that the mayor deserved the mockery, actually. I think that they're in a crisis where they need to flatten the curve, so to speak, on their electricity use while they're in the middle of a crisis with these record hot temperatures and asking people to do a little -- to do a little bit to get through it. I don't think it's that bad at least in the short term.

It's the long-term problem for California that, as you just touched on, the grid issue in particular. Part of the other thing is that you have all of these fires. And one of the problems that California is left to talk about is climate change. What happens when you have massive forest fires that burn two million acres of forest? It throws a whole bunch of carbon up into the atmosphere. And that's all happening on public lands.

The private landowners are the ones who are actually, you know, replanting, figuring out a way to be responsible and be smart with their forests. The public lands are not being taken care of. So California has this real weird dichotomy, right? They preach conservation, but they live in a way that doesn't match that, and then they end up with this problem.

WATTERS: Emily, your thoughts?

COMPAGNO: Well, that's exactly right. It's this extremist position that they've taken to climate and energy that's put them in this position. So instead of relying on a grid that's totally about renewables, they should be incorporating clean-burning natural gas to meet that surge. And frankly, it's making California has lives miserable and putting their safety at risk for them to have this all or nothing approach to policy renewables or nothing.

WATTERS: Yes, Juan, there, they're phasing out nuclear and coal and natural gas and relying on wind and solar. But with the wind and solar, you don't get that quick burst that you need to surge and transmit the energy when you have a big heat wave like you do now.

WILLIAMS: This is not about fossil fuels, Jesse. This is about the grid. And I think it's about the lack of upgrading the wires and the substations.

WATTERS: I agree.

WILLIAMS: Dana was talking about this. I think that you have to talk about how you do a better job. And that's why Garcetti is right. He speaks as a community leader. And the community with those high temperatures is having a problem. Everyone needs to cooperate.

WATTERS: All right, the "FASTEST SEVEN" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

COMPAGNO: Welcome back. It's time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." Here's the best video you will see all day. Check out this impatient toddler who wants to sample every ingredient in his grandma's cookie recipe.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Sugar.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sugar.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: OK, hold it over. Right. Next is -- after the sugar -- no we're not eating lava cake.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COMPAGNO: All right. I eat raw cookie dough, but this is ingredient by ingredient. Juan, your daughter bakes amazing cakes. Do her children help her by eating everything?

WILLIAMS: They're a little older than that wonderful young man there. I tell you what, Emily, I just think, you know kids love to do it. And usually, it's the dough not the wrong greens as you say. But I will say this. Young man, tummy ache to follow.

COMPAGNO: Jesse, what are your thoughts?

WATTERS: Yes, the kid is an athlete. Look at those fast reflexes. I like them. But you reminded me of a question I have Emily. Is it bad to eat raw cookie dough? Does that actually make you sick or is that just like an old wives' tale?

COMPAGNO: I mean, allegedly it is, but obviously we all do it anyway. And I'm still standing.

WATTERS: OK.

COMPAGNO: Greg. Is this an Olympic sport?

GUTFELD: First, Jesse, old wives? It's 2020 not 1720, you sexist pig. I just have two words to this baby. Grow up.

COMPAGNO: Dana, what do you think?

PERINO: Well, I watched the video this morning but only up into the point where he reached in to take a bite of the raw egg. That was it for me.

WATTERS: No.

COMPAGNO: It was awesome. OK, next up, the Coronavirus is bad, but the Vatican has bigger concerns. Pope Francis declaring that gossip is a plague worse than COVID. He said the devil is the biggest gossiper. But that's probably because he hasn't met Greg yet. All right, Greg, are we gossiping about the pope right now by talking about him?

GUTFELD: The pope is just like every single boss, right? He knows people are talking about him. But you just have to accept that that's a reality. The fact is, gossip is good and bad. It's bad in the sense that it always has to be negative. Like if I said, Hey, did you hear Dana got an award for being really nice? No one cares. But if I say, Hey, did you hear Dana got busted for selling meth? The fourth time this month up in the Bronx, she can't stop. She has to pay for that organic dog food. Then people would be like, oh, well.

But gossip, on the other hand, is really good because it's a currency. It probably was the first currency before there was money. In order to spare your life, you had knowledge that you had to share with somebody. So that's why currency is -- I mean, gossip is good currency, but it's only good if it's destructive. How's that?

COMPAGNO: But Dana, isn't information different than gossip as Greg just sort of outlined?

WATTERS: It's sort of.

PERINO: Not necessarily. Information is power.

GUTFELD: You would know.

PERINO: I think sharing information is good. I also heard that President Trump is going to have a vaccine for the plague that is gossip by November 1st, so we can all be rest assured all will be well.

COMPAGNO: Jesse?

WATTERS: Yes. I was talking to Greg. It's not just math with Dana. I heard her and Peter are having issues. Yes, like, he is now jealous of Jasper. She's giving Jasper much more attention and he -- and he's really upset about it, really upset about it.

COMPAGNO: All right, Juan --

PERINO: Well, that's actually true.

WATTERS: I knew it. I knew it.

WILLIAMS: Well, I'm just glad -- I'm just glad Dana is here because otherwise I would be taking a lot of punches right now. So, thank you, Dana Perino.

COMPAGNO: True.

WILLIAMS: But I will say, I you know, I think -- I thought the pope was wrong to equate gossip with COVID. Not the same, Pope. No, no, no.

COMPAGNO: All right, finally, not all robots are bad. The U.S. Air Force is now testing robot dogs for base security. In the future, they may be used to scout areas on the battlefield that are too dangerous for soldiers. OK, Dana, so we know K9 are amplifiers and they never fail. What say you about robot K9s?

PERINO: Well, I like the innovation and anything that can help figure out a way to keep us safe. I'm all for it. Although I don't want anyone to take a dog's job away. That would be terrible.

COMPAGNO: Totally. Greg, are you suspicious of these guys as you are regular robots?

GUTFELD: I don't know, man. What's it like if you step in their poop? Is it like a battery? Like is it poop -- is it like a hard metal thing that hurt your foot? That's what I'm worried about.

COMPAGNO: Oh my God. OK, Juan, what do you think? Oh my God.

WILLIAMS: Well, I mean, you know, they could -- robot dogs could save money and maybe save lives. But I don't like robot T.V. host. I think once we get there, we have to stop it. That's too much.

COMPAGNO: Jesse, take us home.

GUTFELD: Jesse, you're fired.

WATTERS: President Trump is good. Biden is bad. I'm sorry, Juan.

COMPAGNO: All right, stay with us guys. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." And I want to welcome two babies to the world. This is our dear friends, the Fritts family. OK, so there you have baby Leighton with her big, big brother, Hudson. And that she was born in July to Matthew and Lauren Fritts. OK, so that is a cute picture. Here's a little video of him cuddling her.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, it's so sweet. Could you smile for me, buddy?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Cheese.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: A little more enthusiasm next time, Hudson, on the cheese. And also, Collin Harry Fritts, he was born last week to B.J. and Sarah Fritts. And there he is. He's a super cute one. And he has a big sister named Caroline. And, of course, Caroline has been on T.V. before. Yes, she has. She's coming up here in a second. And then with their whole family, including rye Rye-Rye -- Rye-Rye is the older brother. He's only two and a half. He's having a little hard time with this new family member, but he'll come around. But congratulations to the Fritts family. We all love you here at Fox.

GUTFELD: That's all pictures you have of the Fritts. You don't have any more pictures of the Fritts?

PERINO: I did.

GUTFELD: Are your Fritts on the frits?

PERINO: If you want to stay after class, I will show you more pictures. Juan, do you have family pictures?

WATTERS: Yes, please.

WILLIAMS: Yes, I got to some. I just want to say, boy, congratulations. A new addition to the family is a blessing. Anyway, I'm just back from Labor Day family trip to the Chesapeake Bay. Here I am having fun with my granddaughter who's wearing her Coronavirus mask.

But the trip I got to tell you, guys, was really about being on the water. Here's my wife finding blue crabs in the crab trap. And here's my granddaughter, both of them, Pepper and Wesley, fishing with their first fishing rods.

And here's my grandson Eli trying to get the fish to bite. And here's my daughter, as you know, one of the leaders of the National Park Trust making closing arguments for the fish to come on up and get in her trap. So, while all that was going on, I was just sitting on the porch relaxing. Labor Day fun.

PERINO: I love it that you had more pictures of the family than I did. OK, Greg, you're next.

GUTFELD: But not me. If you just wait a second, we're going to go into special report. I have 345 pictures of children that we're going to go through alphabetically, and then it'll be over or we can look at this. Greg's Nutrition News. I'll be fast.

A great way to lose weight is always share a meal like these little lovable pair here enjoying a small pizza, very small pizza that they had delivered.

COMPAGNO: Cute.

GUTFELD: Look at that. That's how you lose weight. Although they're not very friendly, are they, with that pizza. He just hit him with the pie.

COMPAGNO: He just clocked him with a face with that pizza.

GUTFELD: That's violent, little pigs. All right, that's enough for me.

PERINO: He really clocked him in the face. All right, Jesse.

WATTERS: All right, I don't know if any of you guys here have been served papers. Maybe some of you have, maybe some of you haven't. I don't know who has but I'm not saying it because I don't want to embarrass them. But some police officer was serving papers but it got interrupted. Look who interrupted the paper serve.

That's right. The goat broke into a police officer's vehicle and destroyed the paper. So now, one lucky person will not be served papers today. And that's why the good is the greatest of all time.

GUTFELD: Nice.

PERINO: Emily, we have 20 seconds.

COMPAGNO: I have an amazing special event I'd like to share with you. This Friday marks the 10th annual Permission to Start Dreaming Foundation's 9/11 prayer breakfast. I'm honored to emcee it.

GUTFELD: Great.

COMPAGNO: It's open to the public. You are all invited, please go to my Instagram to learn more about how to attend.

PERINO: Got. All right. Emily, thank you. We got Bret Baier. Here we go, Bret.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.