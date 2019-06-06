Politicians using children as props for political gain

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," June 5, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: Welcome to “The Ingraham Angle” broadcasting from the American Cemetery on the Normandy Coast. It's 4:00 a.m. local time.

Seventy five years ago, at this hour, paratroopers from the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions had already landed behind enemy lines to secure bridges and roads in preparation for the land invasion.

Six allied divisions and other small units would eventually take these beaches by midday.

Today, parachutists recreated the historic landing among, them was 97-year- old, Tom Rice one of the original paratroopers who dropped into Normandy on this day, in 1944.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TOM RICE, ORIGINAL PARATROOPER IN HISTORIC NORMANDY LANDING: It was morning here, dark there. That was our goal on the D-Day jump. I landed standing up for the most part and then went down to my knees and bounced a couple times because I had on so much equipment and I had a difficult time getting out of that equipment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Amazing, and also today the 75th Ranger Regiment re-enacted scaling of the cliffs here at Normandy in a tribute to those who had come before them.

Now some of the boys at Pointe du Hoc, now in their 90's, came back here to witness the tribute. It was emotional and sometimes very painful for them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It brings back a few bad memories because the boys that got killed. You know, they came up here and they knew they had a chance of being killed and some of them got killed.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, it's the last hurrah. I'd be over a hundred if we had an 80th and I'm definitely not going to come here after my 80th, so you know, that's it. This is the last.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And for the young people who took part in the commemorative reenactments, it was a moment they will never forget.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's amazing. It's hard to describe how possibly the last chance we'll have to jump with the veterans from, you know the last mile marker jump, you know 25, 50, 75, potentially the last one seen is how they're all in their 90's now and I got to be a part of it.

And just getting up there today and getting out of the plane, it was amazing. Perfect flight. Soft landing. I can't ask for much more.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What's so striking in our age of social media braggadocio is the enduring humility of these warriors of the greatest generation.

Now, they'll often say that the real heroes are the men who didn't come home. Now, buried in the cemetery behind me are 9,387 American heroes, most of them gave their lives to secure these beaches on D-Day.

Now among them are a father and son, and brothers buried side by side from 33 families.

In a few hours, world leaders including President Trump whom I'll exclusively interview tomorrow will come here to pay respects and salute the men who turned the war around 75 years ago today.

Now earlier, Queen Elizabeth who herself served in the British war effort saluted the 300 D-Day vets who attended a ceremony in Portsmouth.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ELIZABETH II, QUEEN OF UNITED KINGDOM: The wartime generation, my generation is resilient and I'm delighted to be with you in Portsmouth today.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What an incredible moment. Now, we'll have much more on the meaning of D-Day and we hope lessons for a new generation. Coming up, biographer and historian, Craig Shirley will be here with important historical insights and Raymond Arroyo has the story of the American innovator, I bet none of you know this, who made the D-Day invasion possible, maybe a few smarties know it.

First though, we begin with an update of what President Trump and others call an invasion of our southern border.

Now, tonight the Border Patrol is reporting a 32 percent spike in illegal apprehensions at the southern border. Now, more than 140,000 illegal immigrants taken into custody in just the last month alone is what's being reported.

The alarming spike coming as the President vows to impose new tariffs on the country of Mexico to curb this immigration crisis.

Now acting I.C.E. Director, Mark Morgan is standing by with a message to Democrats, but first we begin with chief national correspondent, Ed Henry to break it all down -- Ed.

ED HENRY, CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Laura, good to see you. This stands in stark contrast to the Democratic claims of late that this was a manufactured crisis when President Trump declared a national emergency, which may explain why in recent days, we've seen a growing number of former Obama administration officials come out and suggest to their fellow Democrats they need to come up with a solution.

Those May numbers you mentioned, biggest monthly total of apprehensions in 13 years and it's the third consecutive month that border detentions topped 100,000 in a month, and look how jarring that is because over the last seven years, we've seen apprehensions of about 300,00 to 400,000 for the entire fiscal year.

Now, it's over 100 thousand a month. You can get an idea of why that's alarming.

The President's team and the Customs and Border Patrol held a conference call today declaring that their holding cells right now are literally bursting at the seams as a former Border Patrol chief for President Obama seemed to try and send a wake-up call to Democrats.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN SANDERS, U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER: We are in a full-blown emergency and I cannot say this any stronger, the system is broken. This ongoing crisis has placed a tremendous strain on our limited resources and operational effectiveness. To address these unprecedented numbers of family units and unaccompanied children, up to sixty percent of our agents are being pulled away from law enforcement operations."

GIL KERLIKOWSKE, FORMER CBP COMMISSIONER UNDER OBAMA: Well, it's certain the numbers reflect a crisis not only a humanitarian crisis, but a logistical crisis also and to not admit that is a mistake because it has to be dealt with.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY: Yet, Democratic Congressman Ben Ray Lujan was on Fox recently declaring it is not a national security crisis as the President has said.

The Democrat added, it is a humanitarian crisis, but he said it was caused by the President's policies which is not exactly supported by the facts, certainly the White House pushing back on that -- Laura.

INGRAHAM: Unbelievable. Ed, thank you so much tonight. And joining me now exclusively is acting I.C.E. Director Mark Morgan.

All right, Mark, now CBP is saying we are in a full-blown emergency. Now, it seems like we've been hearing this for a long time. Six weeks ago, when we were down in the Del Rio sector of the southern border in Texas that sector which usually is pretty small in terms of border crossings was bursting at the seams.

But now it is exponentially worse, so what more needs to happen for Congress to get this and do something to secure the border?

MARK MORGAN, ACTING I.C.E. DIRECTOR: So Laura, that's the question. We've been sounding the alarm for a very long time that this is absolutely a humanitarian and national security crisis and Congress has failed to do their job.

Laura, it's unbelievable to me that we're still asking across the board what can Congress do when we've been telling Congress, the experts that are living this every single day from I.C.E. to the Border Patrol to CBP, they need to pass meaningful legislation, they need to address the Flores Settlement Agreement and TVPRA. They do that, fund some bed space and this crisis ends tomorrow.

They know what they need to do. We've been telling them and they refuse to do what they need to do.

INGRAHAM: Now, Mark, we're learning even more about what yours and other agencies are doing for these migrants. Now, HHS had been offering English language courses, legal services, bilingual services, various forms of entertainment for those who were apprehended especially the young people.

Now, CBP is now trying to buy -- purchase 2.2 million diapers for these migrant kids. Now -- and I saw it being down at the border. I mean, these are desperately needed because agents themselves are acting as caretakers. They're not caretakers, but they're having to act as caretakers.

So, what do you say tonight to Democrats like Alexandro Ocasio-Cortez who wants to abolish I.C.E. because she thinks well I.C.E. are the bad guys, I.C.E. needs to go because that is not humanitarian, not humanitarian efforts.

MORGAN: So politicians like that, Laura, that are absolutely misinformed and that the rhetoric -- if you talk about abolishing I.C.E., it's absolutely irresponsible.

Let's talk about a Homeland Security side, investigation side of I.C.E. Last year alone, 34,000 criminal arrests; 5,000 gang members arrested, thousands of cases of child smuggling and exploitation, human trafficking. They seized $1.2 billion in U.S. currency from illicit activity.

Yes, I'd like to talk to that young congresswoman and have her tell me what's going to happen if I.C.E. is abolished. Enforcement removal operations, this year-to-date, 66,000 individuals have been removed from this country.

Laura, 90 percent of those individual removed either had -- were convicted of additional crime or charges pending. So what I would say to politicians like that, you need to get informed and stop the rhetoric out there because it's not doing anybody any good.

INGRAHAM: Yes, well, Mark, it's purposeful denial. It's obvious to anyone with these staggering numbers; 32 percent increase, 140,000 people cross the border just in the month of May as we just heard from Ed, okay, but Democratic candidate Joe Biden says, well, the following about the crisis at the border.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: This is about just basic simple humanity. And the idea that we're just trying to scare the living devil out of the American public, my God, the hordes are coming, the way he characterizes, it's just simply wrong.

This is a crisis created by Trump, this is a crisis created by the administration and that's why, you know, it keeps the hordes coming.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The crisis is created by Trump, Mark.

MORGAN: Laura, that is absolutely -- and look, I'm trying to choose my words carefully here, but that is absolutely absurd.

The crisis is being created by our broken asylum laws that tells people, you grab a kid and that's a U.S. passport into this country and once you get here, you're going to stay.

Laura, right now we have people that are renting kids. They're renting kids coming across then facilitators in the American side are then sending the kids back to be recycled, to be rented again, to form fake families so they can come into the United States.

INGRAHAM: Okay, but Mark, Mark, we have been -- Mark, we have been talking about this for months and months and months. No matter how bad the facts get, no matter how much video we show, it's like it doesn't matter.

MORGAN: That's right.

INGRAHAM: So all they care about is demonizing Trump, look at these children that are being kept in vans instead of reunited with their parents when the actual truth is, children have no beds because Congress will not allocate the money to even build temporary facilities to keep these kids.

So what is I.C.E. supposed to do? Just release them and just decide if you're HHS -- release them into society to be trafficked? I mean, what is the humanitarian response here?

I'm just getting a little bit sick of this. It's filled with lies and distortions only to demonize Trump when we have runaway judges that cause a lot of this problem and a Congress that doesn't do its job. It's just beyond comprehension.

MORGAN: Laura, you're absolutely right. I agree with you a hundred percent. Right now, we've asked Congress so that they won't pass the laws that they need to do to fix this, but we're asking for supplemental.

The conditions of Border Patrol, 19,000. Four thousand capacity have 19,000. They have 2,500 kids in the facilities. It's unsafe. They shouldn't be there. We're asking for a supplemental to help HSS, to help CBP and I.C.E. to get additional bed space to alleviate the humanitarian side of this and Congress still sitting on their hands.

INGRAHAM: Mark, I think until this issue gets solved, the administration should talk about this every single day. It's not scare mongering, it's not fear-mongering, it is the truth. Thank you for joining us.

And here in Normandy, France, in just a few hours, right behind me, an emotional ceremony is going to take place to mark the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day Invasion.

Now, the success of that day would not have happened without one man and his boat.

Next, Raymond Arroyo honors a rarely told story about an unsung hero named Higgins.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: We're back in Normandy at the American Cemetery on the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day Invasion, an invasion that almost didn't happen except for the ingenuity of a New Orleans lumber man.

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo joins me now with the story.

RAYMOND ARROYO, CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, the victory of D-Day, it was really due to the planning of the commanders and the heroism of the men who marched into this hellish beach behind us.

But there was also an American builder, Andrew Jackson Higgins who played a huge and largely forgotten role in the D-Day Invasion.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO (voice over): Seventy-five years ago this week, Operation Overlord which later became known as D-Day was the largest amphibious attack ever attempted.

The daring plan was to take Allied troops into Nazi occupied France over the English Channel. It would require up to 5,000 ships, moving vehicles, tanks and more than 150,000 men on to Normandy's beaches.

ARROYO (on camera): The Allies had a challenge, how to deliver large numbers of troops and equipment to beaches that were very shallow?

Well, they turned to Andrew Jackson Higgins, a boat manufacturer in New Orleans, originally a timber magnate who had an idea and he had a design for shallow draft boats used to navigate the swamps and bayous of Louisiana.

ARROYO (voice over): Higgins was certain his swamp boats could play a critical role in the war. The Navy doesn't know a damn thing about small boats, the hard-drinking, hard-charging Irishman insisted.

The military initially resisted Higgins overtures, nevertheless, in a sign of his confidence, Higgins purchased an entire crop of Philippines mahogany, one of the last shipments before the war ended trade there.

It was an inspired purchase particularly once the Marines finally relented and Higgins put his landing craft into production for military use.

He would eventually open seven plants in New Orleans, employ tens of thousands of people and build 20,000 landing crafts.

ARROYO (on camera): What made the Higgins boats so unique was the bow, this ramp that could deposit men quickly onto the beach, unload tanks and then be retracted and refilled back at the ship.

JOSH SCHICK, CURATOR, NATIONAL WORLD WAR TWO MUSEUM, NEW ORLEANS: These boats represent the tip of the spear.

ARROYO (voice over): Josh Schick is a curator at the National World War Two Museum in New Orleans.

SCHICK: It's really the hull that makes the Higgins boat unique, so that hull form enables this vessel to run in almost ten inches of water with a full load, thirty-six fully armed combat troops.

They added the bow later to increase the efficiency of getting men off.

ARROYO (voice over): The Normandy invasion was a risky operation. The men going ashore had spent 48 hours aboard ships awaiting deployment, the choppy seas meant that most of them were seasick and the invasion was delayed due to bad weather.

But with time running out, General Dwight D. Eisenhower made the call that June 6, 1944 would be D-Day.

Providence was kind. The Normandy weather was so bad the German Navy cancelled their usual patrol of the English Channel. They also pulled off a practice drill.

An ally's deception campaign including inflatable tanks and fake plans made the Germans think the invasion would happen at Calais. They were wrong.

The last thing the men heard as they boarded the Higgins boats was General Eisenhower.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER, FORMER PRESIDENT: You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you. You will bring about the destruction of the German war machine, the elimination of Nazi tyranny over the oppressed peoples of Europe and security for ourselves in a free world.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

ARROYO (voice over): The Higgins boats allowed 36 infantrymen to hit the beaches of Normandy in 19 seconds. It was the Allies bridge to the beach. Without Higgins and his boat, there would have been no D-Day.

The landing crafts were used in Iwo Jima, Guadalcanal and in October of 1944, Forrest Villarubia rode a Higgins boat onto Philippine shores.

ARROYO (on camera): It had to be terrifying coming on to the beach.

FORREST VILLARUBIA, WORLD WAR II VETERAN: Oh, yes. When it goes down, you don't know what to expect, but I was lucky.

ARROYO: Yes, because the ramps -- the ramps ended up being your shield.

VILLARUBIA: Right, but again, obviously I mean if you say you weren't scared, you're bull.

ARROYO (voice over): D-Day marked a turning point in the war and allowed the retaking of Europe.

Of Andrew Higgins, Eisenhower remarked to historian Stephen Ambrose, "He is the man who won the war for us."

Decades later, Ambrose established the D-Day and later the World War II Museum in New Orleans as a monument to Andrew Higgins ingenuity and the city's contribution to the war in the town where each Higgins boat was created.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: Back now is Raymond Arroyo and also joining us is Craig Shirley, presidential historian and biographer. Raymond, I love that story. I have chills watching it. I get teared up watching it. What was the big takeaway?

ARROYO: Well, the big takeaway, Laura is the ingenuity of the American worker and the American entrepreneur here on the ground, at home and that unity of purpose they all had that they were fighting the war at home, on the streets of New Orleans, blacks, whites, women, underage boys were working around the clock to build these landing crafts and as Churchill said, two empires are tied up in some GD thing called landing crafts and they were.

INGRAHAM: Craig Shirley, it's so great to have you on tonight. I know you've been here many times to Normandy. I want to read something that David Chrisinger wrote in the "New York Times" magazine that really struck me on my way over here from Paris tonight.

"Most men in the first wave never stood a chance, but Allied troops kept landing wave after wave. It wasn't bombs, artillery or tanks that overwhelmed the Germans, it was men. Many of them boys, really, slogging up the beaches and crawling over the corpses of their friends that won the Allies a toehold at the western edge of Europe."

I got teared up -- I feel like I'm going to start bawling during the show because every grave behind us represents a life cut short and given for our freedom and Craig, you've written so much about this over the years. Tell us what's going through your mind tonight.

CRAIG SHIRLEY, HISTORIAN: Well, I'm thinking listening tonight, Laura and watching the last day or so is that the pages turning in history and the book is closing on the last generation.

So thank God that the ones who are alive are there to celebrate this monumental challenge. You know, our old friend Lyn Nofziger who worked for Ronald Reagan for so many years was one of those Rangers on one of those troop transports and was on Normandy on June 6, 1944.

Years later, I was having lunch with Lyn and I just happened to look down on his hand and noticed that his two fingers on his left hand were gone and I always thought he lost them in a power tool accident and I asked him, I said, "Lyn, what happened to your left hand?"

He said, "Nazi shrapnel." He'd climbed the cliffs and he put his hand up and half his hand was blown away, but he never bragged about it. He never talked about it.

Like most of the greatest generation, they came back and went back to work. You know, a lot of them didn't like to talk about it until recently, but he told me that the seas were so wavy and so are uncontrollable that by the time they got to the Normandy Beach, they were ankle-deep in puke from all the other troops on board the troop carrier. They were so sick.

INGRAHAM: And we thank -- we were talking about this on the way over tonight, you know, it's pretty cold out here tonight. It may be 40 degrees and it's -- you know, it's like live TV, you're doing 10 to 20 million my things. We stopped and we said, "Wait a second, think about what was happening 75 years ago at this hour in the dark." They didn't know where they were, their compasses, half of them were broken.

They didn't know what they were going to come upon and have we -- and Raymond, have we gotten a little soft here?

ARROYO: Well, as you know Craig, only a few of the men in those early transports made it out of the transports. Thirty of this 36 men were killed instantly because of the German crossfire that they were encountering hitting the beach.

So you know, they didn't call this Bloody Normandy for nothing. Go ahead, Craig.

SHIRLEY: No, I was just going to say that, think of the logistics, the planning the D-Day Invasion. You're moving the population of a mid-sized city, 150,000 men and tanks and cargo and jeeps and medical supplies and food supplies and guns and ammo and all the other things.

The logistics that went into the planning of the D-Day Invasion are really staggering if you really think about moving that 150,000 with all those munitions and supplies, then 22 miles across the open sea through choppy waters to then land as Raymond, said in the murderous Nazi crossfire.

INGRAHAM: We played this soundbite, I think, last night -- everything is blurring into one day here but -- of the Queen and what she said this week about shared sacrifice. It's worth watching again.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUEEN ELIZABETH: The anniversary of D-Day reminds us of all that our countries have achieved together.

After the shared sacrifices of the Second World War, Britain and the United States works with other allies to build an assembly of international institutions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Craig, they said Trump would wreck the international institutions. NATO wouldn't survive Trump and here, in a few hours he'll be here with other world leaders to celebrate this alliance and honor those who served and those who are buried behind us.

SHIRLEY: Yes, I think his speech tomorrow is going to be important for him. I think that's an understatement. If I was giving him advice, Reagan spoke so eloquently on the 40th Anniversary about the past and kind of bringing closure to it.

Trump should almost be symmetrical and talk about the future -- the future of the alliance, the future of the United States, the future of the Western alliance, the future of freedom, opportunity and hope and challenges for all the people who were part of the original war against the Axis powers with the expanded countries as well.

INGRAHAM: Look to the future. Craig, thank you so much and Raymond, stay with me because seen and unseen is next.

Apparently, there's a soft sexism every time you go out to eat. Plus 2020 Dems are using kids as political props. No? Well, coming up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

AISHAH HASNIE, CORRESPONDENT: Live from America's News Headquarters, I'm Aishah Hasnie.

President Trump spending the night at his golf resort in Ireland during his first visit to the country as president. He insisted Brexit will not be a problem at all. But some analysts warn a hard deal could send economic shockwaves across Europe. In a few hours from now the president heads to Normandy, France, to take part in ceremonies marketing the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Firefighters in Washington state battling their first major wildfire of the season. This is in Grant County about 200 miles east of Seattle. Emergency officials say the fire has more than tripled in coverage area since last night from 5,000 acres to now 18,000. They've been going door- to-door all day warning people to evacuate as strong winds are pushing the flames over steep canyons.

I'm Aishah Hasnie. Now back to “The Ingraham Angle.”

INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment with Raymond Arroyo where we expose the big cultural stories of the day.

All right, kids being used as pathetic political props, no, it can't happen, and the end of ladies first in restaurants, and the power of faith at D-Day and beyond. Raymond, kids have been starting to quiz candidates on really complicated constitutional matters. They're not being coached, are they?

RAYMOND ARROYO, CONTRIBUTOR: Oh no, Laura. The kids are popping up all of a sudden at these political events. Joe Biden answering a kid from New Hampshire yesterday, watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you think impeachment proceedings should start?

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: How old are you?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Eleven.

BIDEN: I'm not looking forward to an impeachment process, and I really mean it. I think it would be a gigantic distraction on things that in fact we should focusing on getting done. And the truth of the matter is, though, that there is a constitutional obligation. My job is to impeach him a different way -- beat him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: Laura, unless we're changing the voting age to 11, why is he making a pitch to little children?

INGRAHAM: Kids say the darnedest things.

ARROYO: That they're coached to say.

He's not the only one. Here is Pete Buttigieg responding to a young girl after she asked how do you beat Trump in 2020?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG, D-IND., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You can't play his game. He is really mean and he likes to call people names. And if we do it his way, I think we're going to lose. So we have to change the whole game.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, if they were teaching kids to be literate or trying to build them up. But they're demonizing an opponent, which is what I thought was called bullying. Teach them that politicians have different arguments, they have policy differences.

INGRAHAM: I have an idea, let kids be kids for a while before they get swimming in the toxic soup of what we do.

ARROYO: What 11-year-old is concerned about any of these guys or impeachment?

INGRAHAM: I'm glad Joe Biden is taking the really though questions because they're shielding him from the press as it is, but they'll let those 11- year-olds at him every day.

ARROYO: Say goodbye, Laura, to the chivalrous moments like this at restaurants. This is over.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Morris?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm Jim Morris. This fireball is my grandson, David.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't know about the fireball part but grandson is true enough.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm pleased to meet you both. This is a friend of mine, Vivian Ward.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Please sit.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Rising for a lady is apparently out. Now there is a new trend, it emerged last summer, it's really picking up steam now. The website Eater says restaurants are saying goodbye to soft sexism. "At Chicago's Tied House, it's omitted the idea of ladies first. The staff has eliminated language like "ladies and gentlemen" from their vocabulary, and they no longer serve in order of gender performance," whatever that means.

INGRAHAM: What do they serve in order of? When you take the fork and say pay attention to me? What is that?

ARROYO: I object to this, and I'll tell you why I find it so repulsive. Men and boys learn respect by doing things. When you rise when a lady enters the room or when you pull a chair for a lady, it is showing respect. People want women to be respected and they should be. Let's show and teach men and young boys how to do that. Let ladies go first, open the door and pull the chair.

INGRAHAM: You know what I do? My son Dmitri and I were going into a restaurant, and he goes in, and I just let the door close and I wait outside.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Mommy, what happened? You didn't open the door for me. He says, oh, I'm sorry. But they learn. It is kind of fun to see the little kids do that.

ARROYO: But imagine if the waiter came over, and I said I'll have a hamburger, and then you just get waited on down the line.

INGRAHAM: But I kind of like it. I guess I'm a throwback, that's my problem.

ARROYO: I agree.

Before we go, during the president's state visit to England there was a lot of talk about faith and sacrifice. The fact that the president chose to highlight the alliance with Britain and what binds us at that first state dinner, Laura, I think was significant. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: The bonds of friendship forged here and sealed in blood on those hallowed beaches will endure forever. Our special relationship is grounded in common history, values, customs, culture, language, and laws. Our people believe in freedom and independence as a sacred birthright and cherished inheritance worth defending at any cost.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Then today he invoked prayer, the prayer that FDR intoned as our men took these beaches here at Normandy. This is the president at Plymouth.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: They will need Thy blessings, for the enemy is strong. He my hurl back our forces, but we shall return again and again. And we know that by Thy grace and by the righteous of our cause, our sons will triumph.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, not only FDR, Eisenhower invoked the blessing of the Almighty on this noble undertaking.

INGRAHAM: And a lot of the men who are buried behind us had little Bibles, and there are also Stars of David on these --

ARROYO: We saw the chaplains having mass for them on the decks of the ships before they deployed in Normandy. God was certainly in the air here, and you feel him here as well.

INGRAHAM: I like him when he was quoting the FDR prayer better than the McLean Bible Church. I just thought that was a better moment for Trump. I thought they were both good. I thought that was a good moment.

Coming up, a new axis of evil? China and Russia bragging about their strong relationship. What does that mean for the United States? That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VLADIMIR PUTIN, RUSSIAN PRESIDENT, (through translator): I'd like to thank my good, longtime friend Xi Jinping for coming here. There are partners on both sides here representing practically all areas of our cooperation.

XI JINPING, CHINESE PRESIDENT, (through translator): We have met almost 30 times in the last six years. President Putin for me is the closest friend and a good colleague.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, while the left has been obsessing over the fact that there was nothing in the Mueller report to charge the president in the Russia hoax, now the Kremlin is rolling out the red carpet for China amid Trump's trade war with Xi Jinping. The two appear to be strengthening their alliance in defiance of President Trump.

Here now, Steven Mosher, president of the Population Research Institute and author of "Bully of Asia." Now, Steven, is this the unintended consequence of the Russia hoax, the Russia obsession? President Trump had expressed his desire to have a better relationship with Russia if possible in his first two years, but that really has not happened.

STEVEN MOSHER, AUTHOR, "BULLY OF ASIA": Yes, every time anybody says anything about Russia in the Trump administration they get attacked for colluding, which is nonsense. The reality is that Trump's strong economy, we have got the American, great engine of American capitalism firing on all cylinders now, the strengthening of NATO with countries anteing up what they should be paying on our common defense. With all of these positive things happening with the American economy, with economic growth that's the envy of the world, Russia would be approaching us. Russia would see itself as weak in relation to American strength, and I think would be coming to the table and wanting to work out a deal on the Ukraine, for example.

What has stopped that is this obsession with so-called Russian collusion and obstruction. And there is no there there, of course. We all know that by now. We've been talking about it for two years. But that conversation has --

INGRAHAM: Yes, but it's a missed opportunity, right. But knowing what Russia is and what Russia does, I believe it was a missed opportunity to box out China, which has a massive economy even with tis slowdown, a larger standing army than the United States now, space weaponry, China 2025, the Belt and Road Initiative. They are moving on all fronts, and yet we had to see this sit-down today, which was a big show. They put on a big show. It kind of got lost in the D-Day stuff.

But Steven, I've got to play something for you. This is what Joe Biden said yesterday, downplaying the China threat.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We're in a position where we have the most agile venture capitalists in the world. It's not like they're bad guys. We're the best at doing it. Our workers are literally three times as productive as workers in the far east, excuse me, in Asia. And they're three times as productive. What are we worried about?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What are we worried about, Steven, no big deal?

MOSHER: I'm worried about a candidate for president of the United States who says that the Chinese Communist Party are good folks. I worry about a candidate whose son took $1 million -- $1 billion. I said $1 million. I mean $1 billion with a "b", $1 billion-and-a-half dollars in investments from a state-owned bank in China for his investment company. I'm worried that the Chinese Communist Party may think they have bought and paid for Joe Biden. I don't think that's true, by the way, but I think Biden has a lot to account for in that transaction.

This is the way the Chinese Communist Party operates, of course. If you're a friend of China you get all kinds of benefits. And he has gotten a lot. So where does he stand on this? Is he going to be weak on China?

INGRAHAM: Well, Steve, here's what was amazing. The 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Square, and CBS reporter goes there to Tiananmen Square and shows pictures, the iconic pictures of the tanks rolling across the Square, putting down the student-led protests, and it has been erased from the popular memory, just like the Soviets did with erasing their own history. Totally erased. That's how they operate.

And they are enemies of history, enemies of truth, enemies of free expression, yet we have had all these Wall Street types, all these venture capitalists who have made a boatload of money, and they want to keep it business as usual. And do you think that China would be far happier if Biden was able to win the election in 2020? Last answer.

MOSHER: Obviously. I think they think that he is their guy. But listen, we're talking about the biggest killing machine in history. The Chinese Communist Party has killed tens of millions of people in political purges during the Cultural Revolution. They starved 50 million to death in the early 60s. They've arrested the Muslims, the Tibetan Buddhists, the Christians. They have eliminated, actually killed hundreds of millions of unborn children and born children in infanticide because of the one child policy. If you total up the number of people killed by the Chinese Communist Party, it's 500 million people. Most communist parties kill off about 10 percent of their population as counterrevolutionaries. China has killed off about a quarter.

INGRAHAM: And it's amazing. We're going to continue to cover this over the next several months. But where are the true liberals? The human rights activists have been raising the red flag about Red China for many, many years, and yet Hollywood celebs, all these people, say Trump is the threat to the world order. OK, Steven, thank you so much for this.

President Trump heading here to Normandy in just a matter of hours after a very successful three-day state visit to the U.K. But you would never know it if you watched the other channels. But how has he been received by the British press? Trace Gallagher is here next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Now we all know the media in the U.S., to put it mildly, mildly, despises Trump. But what about the British press? Surely, they can't be as petty, can they? Wrong. For a report, we go to Trace Gallagher in our West Coast Newsroom. Trace?

TRACE GALLAGHER, CORRESPONDENT: Laura, "New York Times" headline kind of summed up the way the liberal U.S. media framed President Trump's visit to the U.K., quoting here, "President Trump unloved in Britain still tries to be kingmaker." But it turns out the so-called unloved president somehow managed to find friendly headlines in U.K. papers. "The Financial Times" wrote, quote, "Trump hails common values uniting U.K. and the U.S." "The Sun" said, quote, "Treasured friendship, somber Donald Trump pays tribute to "great, great Queen," and "The Evening Standard," quote, "U.S. president says Queen embodies patriotism that beats proudly in every British heart."

And British broadcasters also leaned toward the side of deference, with the BBC saying President Trump, quote, "praises eternal friendship." But deference apparently not on the menu stateside broadcasters who instead took a glass half empty approach to the president's trip. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When you watch Trump inside all this pageantry, and he looks awkward in it. He's a guy who would look awkward at a tailgate party at Yankee Stadium, much less Buckingham Palace.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The Brits absolutely know how to troll the president. They know how to get under his skin. And they did it with style, with spectacle.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Perhaps he likes the idea of being a king.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It turns out that pettiness and narcissism don't mix well with diplomacy. Who knew? Donald Trump just cannot restrain himself.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: President Trump on the world stage hurling insults at anybody who doesn't agree with him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: Joe Concha, media reporter for "The Hill" says the positive stuff had a tough time making air in America.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE CONCHA, MEDIA REPORTER, "THE HILL": I see this thing constantly. And we are not hearing anything about the president and Theresa May and how well they are getting along, or the president and the royal family, particularly the Queen, and the camaraderie there. So it's typical of what we've seen with Trump. If it's negative, that's the way we are going to go.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: And that's the way it went, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Trace, thanks so much.

Final thoughts from Normandy, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Tune in tomorrow night, my interview, exclusive interview with President Trump. And remember, we can't let it be that just the greatest generation is the resilient generation. We need to have our own resilience and willingness to sacrifice so the lives lost and all those buried behind me, well, we give an ongoing tribute to them with our dedication to the country, each other and to the cause of freedom. We'll see you back here tomorrow night. Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team take it all from here.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.