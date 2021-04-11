Pete Buttigieg on opposition to Biden's massive infrastructure plan

This is a rush transcript from "Fox News Sunday," April 11, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: I'm Chris Wallace.



The surge in illegal immigration escalates and so does the standoff between

the Biden administration and the state of Texas.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R), TEXAS: Neither the president nor the vice president

have showed up down at the border to see the catastrophe that they have

created.



WALLACE (voice-over): Governor Greg Abbott calling the situation at one

location housing unaccompanied minors a nightmare.



ABBOTT: Children at this facility are being sexually assaulted.



WALLACE: We'll ask the governor about that and how his state has avoided a

COVID rebound after lifting mask mandates and lockdowns.



And --



JOSEPH R. BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Gun violence in this

country is an epidemic.



WALLACE: Get his reaction to Mr. Biden's executive action on guns, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott, only on "FOX News Sunday."



Then --



BIDEN: The idea of infrastructure has always evolved to meet the

aspirations of the American people and their needs.



WALLACE: The president's American Jobs Plan goes far beyond fixing bridges

and roads. We'll discuss his bid to win bipartisan support with Secretary

of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and get reaction from the number two

Republican in the Senate, John Thune.



Plus, President Biden creates a commission to study reforms to the Supreme

Court. We'll ask our Sunday panel about concern among conservatives about

altering one of the three branches of government.



And our "Power Player of the Week," the top law enforcement officer in the

Senate on being called to serve after the horror of the Capitol.



All, right now, on "FOX News Sunday".



(MUSIC)



(END VIDEOTAPE)



WALLACE (on camera): And hello again from FOX News in Washington.



If there's a ground zero in the battle between President Biden and his

conservative critics, it's the state of Texas. That's where the surge of

illegal immigration across our border is happening. It's where you'll find

the strongest pushback to White House calls for mask mandates and continued

lockdowns, and it's where you'll hear the loudest challenges to the

president's executive action on guns.



Today, our lead guest is the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott. In a moment,

we'll have an exclusive interview.



But first, let's bring in Rich Edson from McAllen, Texas, on the border

with Mexico on the growing tensions between the nation's capital and the

Lone Star State.



RICH EDSON, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Chris, this border surge is at the

center of Texas Republicans' biggest fight with the Biden administration so

far.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



EDSON (voice-over): Customs and Border Protection says agents picked up

nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children last month, a record, and stressing

government holding facilities.



REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL (R-TX): This is a self-inflicted wound, a manufactured

crisis brought on by President Biden. We're going to see more migrant surge

then I think I've ever seen.



EDSON: Texas officials say they're investigating reports of abuse of

children at a migrant facility. The federal Department of Health and Human

Services says it will continue investigating incidents.



Across the state in Arlington, baseball's opening day that looked normal.

That's unique. The Texas Rangers is the Major's only team to open a full

house after Governor Greg Abbott allowed businesses to operate at full

capacity.



Texas, also home to another American shooting. Authorities are charging the

accused gunman of murder and other charges after killing a man and wounding

others at a cabinet company where he worked -- as President Biden announced

a series of gun executive orders.



BIDEN: I'm going to use all the resources at my disposal as president to

keep the American people safe from gun violence.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



EDSON (on camera): The president also called on Congress to approve a

series of gun measures. Here at the border, a third trip for the Homeland

Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Local reports say he'll visit two

Texas border town Thursday -- Chris.



WALLACE: Rich Edson reporting from the border in McAllen, Texas -- Rich,

thank you.



And joining us now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott.



Governor, let's start with the surge of illegal immigration across the

border. In March, more than 172,000 border stops across the state, that's

the highest in 20 years, more than 20,000 unaccompanied minors now in

federal custody. And there is a report of "The New York Times," Governor,

that the government now projects more than 35,000 unaccompanied minors in

federal custody by June.



One, could it get that bad? And, two, what's the biggest single thing that

President Biden could do to stop the surge?



ABBOTT: First, Chris, I will tell you that, candidly, I expect that number

to be far higher.



I do want to go back to something you said initially. You talked about the

conservative critics of the Biden administration. This is a bipartisan

response to the Biden administration because you have Democrat members of

the United States Congress, you have Democrat members of the state

legislature, as well as Democrat local officials who are pushing back

against the Biden demonstration as much as conservatives in the state of

Texas.



But, Chris, this problem will continue to get worse because of the policies

that have been adopted by the Biden administration. What the president

could do is to immediately put back in place the "remain in Mexico"

protocols that were established in the prior administration. He could

continue to build the wall along the border in South Texas. He could send a

stronger message that these people should not be coming here.



Remember this, and that is one of the reasons why there are so my people

coming here is if you go back to the Democrat presidential debates, every

single one of the Democrat candidates said if they are elected, they will

have open borders and they will be giving things for free to anybody coming

across the board.



They were doing exactly what they promised during the course of the

campaign and this is exactly why we're seeing the flood and the Biden

administration was simply unprepared to deal with the massive in flood that

were coming in, which is why they have so haphazardly responded to it, and

that's why we've seen the dire consequences for these kids, for the adults,

and especially for the state of Texas, and it will only get worse, Chris.



WALLACE: Let's talk about those dire consequences. You made news this week

reporting that there are cases of sexual abuse at the Freeman Coliseum in

San Antonio, Texas, that houses right now more than 1,600 children.



But the head of a nonprofit that provides legal services to immigrants said

this: The only reason why Abbott is now acting like he cares about the

children in these facilities is for political reasons.



Governor, there were thousands of complaints of sexual abuse at migrant

shelters during the Trump years, not to say that what's going on now is

right, but we couldn't find one instance of you complaining and calling

that out when President Trump was president.



ABBOTT: Sure. There are multiple differences between what happened in the

Trump administration and what is happening now. First, the Trump

administration remained in constant communication with me and with my

office and let us know what was going on. Second, I saw reports about

exactly what you're talking about and saw that those reports were filed

with federal agencies.



The one that I talked about earlier this past week were reports that were

filed with state agencies, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission

and the Department of Protective and Child Services, which is basically

Child Protective Services.



And so, we had a duty to respond to any complaint about child sexual abuse

in Texas as well as to investigate it, and that's exactly what I did to

make sure it was addressed.



Chris, also, however, I must make clear that in addition to the complaints

that we received, also the Bexar County sheriff's office, Bexar County is

where San Antonio and the Freeman Coliseum is, they have already responded

to at least three complaints of sexual abuse taking place there in San

Antonio.



But don't fall prey to Democrats --



WALLACE: Right.



ABBOTT: -- and others saying, well, Abbott didn't complain up at this in

the past.



What they need to focus on is exactly what I called attention to last month

in Dallas, Texas, where I pointed out then that there were going to be

instances of child sexual abuse taking place. And today, the Biden

demonstration has done nothing to address these situations that would lead

only two more allegations of child sexual abuse.



WALLACE: Governor, I want to switch subjects on you. The president

announced regulations this week on ghost guns. He wants the Justice

Department to publish model red flag legislation for states to consider.



You tweeted this after the president's action: Biden is threatening our

Second Amendment rights. He just announced a new liberal power grab to take

away our guns.



The president anticipated that argument that you made there. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOSEPH R. BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Nothing I'm about to

recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment. They are phony

arguments.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: Governor, is there any gun control, any limits on guns that you

would accept?



ABBOTT: Let me mention a couple things. One is I think that there is no

acceptable way that a president by executive order can infringe upon Second

Amendment rights or alter Second Amendment rights. Now, second, if the

president wanted to do something more than show -- if the president really

wanted to do something substantively, what he really could do by executive

order is to eliminate the backlog of complaints that have already been

filed about gun crimes that have taken place.



You probably know what NICS is, which is the background check organization.

Back in 2018, NICS received 122,000 complaints about people providing false

information when they tried to buy a gun. They sent those to the ATF. The

ATF sent 12,000 --



WALLACE: Governor --



ABBOTT: This is important. They sent 12,000 on two U.S. attorneys, U.S.

attorneys prosecuted 12.



Here's my point, by executive action --



WALLACE: But --



ABBOTT: -- the president could cut down on gun crimes if all he did was

tell his executive branch to start prosecuting the gun crimes that have

already been sent to the federal government.



WALLACE: But, Governor, the reason he has to go to executive action is

because Republicans in Congress will block any legislation.



I -- let's put up the numbers of what we're talking about here. There have

already been 10 mass killings by gun already this year and we're just in

April. In each of those cases, at least four victims died.



Just this week in your state, of Bryan, Texas, a gunman killed one person

and wounded at least five others.



Let's not talk about executive action. Whether it's expanding background

checks, whether it is passing red flag laws, is there anything that you

would accept?



ABBOTT: Well, first, let me tell you about Bryan, Texas. And I'm going to

tell you about something that happened in Bryan, Texas, that will answer

your question. The shooting in Bryan, Texas, I went to the hospital where

victims and their families were the night of the shooting, and we hugged

and we cried and we talked to them about it.



As I was talking to family members of one of the victims, they said,

Governor, please, do not allow this shooting to strip us of our Second

Amendment rights and they explained exactly why. They said the Second

Amendment is there for the purpose of self-defense and we need that self-

defense now more than ever because of the cartels coming into our state,

because of gangs that are operating in neighborhoods, because of the

defunding the police that made communities more vulnerable and because of

failed policies that were leased people who are very dangerous criminals

back out on the streets.



Texans and Americans know they need their Second Amendment rights to defend

themselves at a time when the United States government and other

governments are doing less to defend our fellow Americans, and that is

exactly why we should not have any further limitations of our Second

Amendment rights.



WALLACE: I want to get to a success story in Texas. Back on March 2nd, you

lifted the mask mandate. You lifted the limit on gatherings, 100 percent

capacity at restaurants and gyms and all other facilities.



There were a lot of doubters, I've got to say, including me, but let's put

up the numbers. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Texas are all down.

Now, having said that, Governor, we've seen these regional spikes and drops

over the last year plus, the Midwest is getting hit right now.



And I want to put up -- play a sound bite for you that President Biden made

this week on this subject. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: The virus is spreading because we have too many people who see the

end in sight think we're at the finish line already. Let me be deadly

earnest with you. We aren't at the finish line.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: But the Texas Rangers, as we reported earlier, opened their

season to a full house of more than 38,000 fans, many of them not wearing

masks. I've got about a minute left here, Governor. One, how do you explain

the success in Texas despite the fact that you're going against the

conventional wisdom? And two, any concerns that you're moving too fast?



ABBOTT: We absolutely are not declaring victory at this time, we remain

very vigilant and guarded and proactive in our response. But there is

simple math behind the reason why we still continue to have success.

Yesterday, we had the second lowest number of hospitalizations in ten

months. We have the fourth lowest positivity rate in a year and the highest

number of vaccinations ever administered --



(CROSSTALK)



WALLACE: Why is that, sir?



ABBOTT: It's because when you add all the number of vaccinations that have

taken place, as well as all of the acquired immunity from all of the Texans

who have been exposed and recovered from COVID-19, it means very simply

it's a whole lot more difficult for COVID-19 to be spreading to other

people in the state of Texas.



(CROSSTALK)



ABBOTT: And I've got to this real quick, Chris, and that is we did an

excellent job --



WALLACE: Go ahead.



ABBOTT: -- of vaccinating our senior population that is most vulnerable to

getting COVID-19.



WALLACE: Real quick, do you think that you have herd immunity in Texas

now?



ABBOTT: When you look at the senior population, for example, 70 -- more

than 70 percent of our seniors have received a vaccine shot, more than 50

percent of those who are 50 to 65 have received a vaccine shot. I don't

know what you herd immunity is but when you add that to the people who have

acquired immunity, it looks like it could be very close to herd immunity.



WALLACE: Good news is good news.



Governor Abbott, thank you. Thanks for your time this weekend. Please come

back, sir.



Up next, critics of Joe Biden's new infrastructure plan say most of it has

nothing to do with real infrastructure. We'll ask the Secretary of

Transportation Pete Buttigieg about the plan. That's next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WALLACE: President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure package has run into

a buzzsaw of opposition not only from Republicans but even from some

Democrats. And the White House is already talking about negotiation and

compromise.



Joining us now, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.



Mr. Secretary, welcome back.



PETE BUTTIGIEG, SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION: Good to be back with you.



WALLACE: I want to start with a fact check of how the Biden administration

is selling this plan.



You all like to say that U.S. infrastructure is ranked 13th in the world,

but our colleague Chuck Lane of "The Washington Post" did some interesting

research. Three of the nations ahead of us on that list are Singapore, Hong

Kong, and the United Arab Emirates, which are tiny states and hardly

comparable. Of the 10 largest countries geographically, including China and

Russia, the U.S. actually ranks first.



So, Secretary, not to say that everything is fine, but why not be straight

about the actual conditions here in the U.S. to the American people?



BUTTIGIEG: Well, the American people already know that our infrastructure

needs a lot of work. That's one of the reasons why there's such strong

support for the president's American Jobs Plan.



Look, the American Society of Civil Engineers rates our infrastructure,

we've been getting a lot of Cs and Ds. But you know don't need an

engineering report to know that driving on American roads, they're not the

way they should be. Our bridges need work. We've got thousands upon

thousands that are either in poor condition or even structurally deficient.



If you go to U.S. airports and you compare them to airports in other

countries, other developed countries, you know that the U.S. is not at a

high standard. We don't have a lot of work to do to persuade the American

people that U.S. infrastructure needs major improvement. The American

people already know it.



And that's one of the reasons why there's such extraordinary Republican and

independent and Democratic support for this package among the American

people.



WALLACE: Not necessarily in Congress, however.



I want to give you another fact check. All of you in the Biden

administration have been selling this plan as a huge jobs creator. Here you

are just last Sunday.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BUTTIGIEG: The American Jobs Plan is about a generational investment. It's

going to create 19 million jobs. And we're talking about economic growth

that's going to go on for years and years.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: But it turns out the study you're citing from Moody's Analytics

says the economy will add 16.3 million jobs without the infrastructure

bill, and 2.7 million more with it. So it doesn't, as you said last Sunday,

create 19 million jobs.



Again, Secretary Buttigieg, why misled folks?



BUTTIGIEG: Well, you're right, I should have been more precise. The 19

million jobs that will be created are more than the jobs that will be

created if we don't do the plan. And it's very important to make this

point, as you've just showed us.



WALLACE: Right, but 2 million -- 2 million is not 19 million.



(CROSSTALK)



BUTTIGIEG: Now Moody's is saying that we will create 2.7 million -- yes,

exactly, it will create 2.7 million more jobs than if we don't do it. And

that's very important, because there are people on this network and others

saying with a straight face that this would somehow reduce the number of

jobs.



In fact, at least according to that Moody's analysis, 2.7 million

additional jobs if we pass this package, just further proof that it's good

for the economy, and taken as a whole, it's going to add jobs compared to

doing nothing.



WALLACE: But would you agree that you and the president and Brian Deese,

the economic adviser on this program last week, you all exaggerated the

jobs impact?



BUTTIGIEG: Look, there are a lot of different analyses about just how many

million jobs this is going to create. I saw a Georgetown study, I think it

said an investment of this type will create or save 10 to 15 million --



(CROSSTALK)



WALLACE: But, Secretary, you're the one who recited Moody's --



BUTTIGIEG: The point is it's going to create millions of jobs.



WALLACE: -- Analytics as 19 million, and it's actually 2.7 million, which

is a bunch but it's not what you said.



BUTTIGIEG: It's part of a scenario that Moody's says will create 19

million jobs.



But the bottom line is, it's going to add jobs. And this is a direct

refutation of people who are saying otherwise. So, yes, you're right, I

should be very precise. The difference in jobs that that particular

analysis suggests is 2.7 million more. That is a great place to be, why

wouldn't we want America to create 2.7 million more jobs?



And I want to say something else about the jobs that's very important. The

majority of them, according to a lot of the studies we've seen, will be for

people who don't necessarily have college degrees. So there's a time when

you've got a blue collar communities that are hurting, a lot of questions

about the future of union jobs, construction jobs, manufacturing jobs.

These are exactly the kind of jobs we need to be creating.



And it's part of why, again, the American Jobs Plan has such remarkable

support among Republicans, independents, and Democrats across the country,

maybe not yet in the Republican establishment here in Washington, but

around the country, this bill is already enormously popular.



WALLACE: All right. But as you said, it's not enormously popular in

Washington among Republicans or even among some Democrats. I'm going to get

to that in a moment.



But the president seems to recognize that. He has said that he's going to

meet tomorrow with a number of members of Congress, both parties, both

houses in the Oval Office.



Question, are the size of the package, $2.25 trillion, or the way to pay

for it, raise the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent to raise

$2 trillion in taxes over 15 years, are all of those negotiable?



BUTTIGIEG: Well, I think the president will have an open mind and be

interested to hear other ideas on every dimension of the package. But as he

said, doing nothing is not an option. And we also can't wait too long. So

he's got an expectation of major progress in Congress by Memorial Day.



But, of course, a plan gets better when you take input on board from our

party, from the other party, from both Houses, and that's the process

that's underway right now.



WALLACE: Well, but let's talk about that because you do have defections

already from the Democratic side. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin says he's

not willing to go to 28 percent tax increase. He wants to go to only 25

percent, which means you wouldn't raise nearly as much money. He also says

he opposes the idea of reconciliation, jamming this through on a straight

party line vote.



And there is Senator Chris Coons, who's very close -- from Delaware, who's

very close to Joe Biden. He said this, this week.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SENATOR CHRIS COONS, (D-DE): I do think that there is an opportunity here

for us to come together around a smaller package. And by smaller I mean

hundreds of billions of dollars that is directly targeted at hard

infrastructure.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: So he's not talking about $2.25 trillion, he's talking about

hundreds of billions. Don't you have to go back to the drawing board,

Secretary?



BUTTIGIEG: Well, I certainly don't think we have to go back to the drawing

board given that the American people want this to happen. I mean, we got

two-thirds of the American people, often Republicans, supporting the

provisions in this plan, when you break them down. That tells us we're on

the right track.



Of course there are different ways -- shapes this could take in terms of

the legislative packages. Of course there are different ideas about exactly

how to target the programming or exactly how to fund it. And that's the

conversation that's underway right now. It's what a negotiation is.



But there's certainly -- I've got tons of respect for Senator Manchin,

Senator Coons, others who are bringing forward ideas in the Senate. We got

some fellow Democrats in the House who are saying this isn't big enough,

you got to do more.



We're going to find the right path but I think what the president has laid

out, and so far, it's still the most specific proposal that we've seen here

in Washington, is a really, really well thought out proposal and that's why

American wants it done.



I mean, it's very rare to find any legislation that this high of a

proportion of Republicans, independents, and Democrats across the country

believe we ought to pass. So that tells us we've got to be on the right

track here.



WALLACE: Secretary Buttigieg, thank you. Thanks for coming in today.

Always good to talk with you, sir.



BUTTIGIEG: Thank you.



WALLACE: Up next, the number two Republican in the Senate, John Thune,

with a GOP response to the president's $2 trillion jobs plan. Is there a

deal to be made?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WALLACE: Coming up, President Biden pushes back against critics who say

his infrastructure bill goes too far.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: We are America. We don't just fix for today, we build for tomorrow.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: We'll ask the number two Senate Republican John Thune what he

thinks of the plan, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CHRIS WALLACE, HOST: As we said, President Biden meets tomorrow with a

bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss his American Jobs Plan. And

joining us now from South Dakota, the number two Republican in the Senate,

John Thune.



Senator, you just heard my conversation with Secretary Buttigieg. They say

they're willing to compromise. How far are you willing to go? How high up

in an infrastructure plan? And how are Republicans willing to pay for it?



SEN. JOHN THUNE (R-SD), MINORITY WHIP: Well, good morning, Chris. There

are Republicans were interested in an infrastructure plan, infrastructure

in the past has always been bipartisan when it's confined to

infrastructure. The plan that you heard Secretary Buttigieg talk about is

a massive expansion of the government, only about 6 percent of the

president's proposal actually goes to what the American people, I think

everyday Americans, would describe as infrastructure. If they're

interested in roads and bridges and highways and perhaps broadband, there

is a deal to be had there.



But I think what we ought to be looking at this in terms of is having a,

let's do an infrastructure bill, the president wants to do in

infrastructure bill. The sort of big, bold, utopian European-style

socialism proposal that they've laid out there is something they can try

and do another time. But if they're sincere about doing something on

infrastructure I think there are Republicans who would vote for it. And

how we pay for it, I think we ought to re-purpose some of the money that

has already been spent or appropriate it at least and hasn't been spent in

all of these previous COVID bills. We just did $350 billion to a lot of

states out there and this would be a good use for those funds.



WALLACE: Well, let's look at the state of infrastructure, traditional

infrastructure in your state. According to studies, South Dakota has the

fourth-highest rate of structurally deficient bridges in the country, clean

drinking water needs are $730 million. You say 6 percent of this bill is

infrastructure, we had Senator Roy Blunt, another member of Republican

leadership, on last Sunday, he said about a third of the bill he thinks is

infrastructure and talked about $600-700 billion of the 2.25 trillion.



Is there something in that neighborhood or even higher that you would be

willing to go for? And why are raising taxes on corporations, why is that

just off the table as a way to pay for this?



THUNE: Well, first off, in terms of the actual components of a bill, yes,

I think water, wastewater, I said highways, roads, bridges, perhaps

broadband can all be included in that category. You know, our state of

South Dakota obviously depends upon the highway bill funding in order to

upkeep and maintain a lot of the roads and bridges in our state. And we

would welcome, as I said before, an infrastructure bill, which we do about

every five years.



I think that the tax increases that are included in here are something that

would be very crushing to the economy. You're talking about increasing the

rate from 21 percent to 28 percent or 33 percent tax increase on businesses

in this country who are looking to create jobs. It doesn't make sense

after we just reformed the tax code in 2017 and tried to make our tax code

more competitive in the global marketplace to then raise taxes and make the

United States the highest taxed place to do business in the world.



I don't think that's a good way to grow our economy. It's not a good way

to create jobs. And the Democrat idea always includes increasing taxes.

There aren't very many times in history where I think you would look at and

say, let's raise taxes to grow the economy and create jobs.



If we want to do that, Chris, we want to keep taxes low so our businesses

can compete globally. And there is certainly no need to -- for a big fat

tax increase on businesses either on the publicly held corporations or the

pass-throughs, which would also be hit by the increase in individual income

rates.



WALLACE: Let me change subjects on you. Let's talk about the crisis at

the border, which you visited recently. President Biden says he is not

going to just expel the unaccompanied minors who come from Central America

and send them back. How do you respond to that? And what do you think is

the single biggest thing the president could do to alleviate this crisis?



THUNE: I think, you know, restore funding to build the wall. The Border

Patrol down there says how critical that is to border security. I think

restoring the MPP, the Migrant Protection Plan, which was essentially a

program which was essentially keeping those who were seeking asylum in

Mexico until such time as their cases can be heard and adjudicated. Now we

are bringing everybody into the United States. We don't -- you know, we

don't have the capacity to hear those cases and so they're being released

and told to come back at a later time and most don't.



So, I mean, there were policies in place under the previous administration,

Trump policies, that were effective and that were working. This

administration made a decision early on, we want to do opposite of what

President Trump did. They were warned by the Border Patrol in advance that

if you do these things, this is what's going to happen. This is now what

has happened. We've got the highest number of people coming illegally

across the border that we've seen in 15 years.



So they can fix this, Chris. They've got to fix it. And it's going to

take willingness on the part of the current of administration probably to

eat a little crow and say that all of these abrupt changes from existing

policies were wrong. But we have a major crisis down there and it's

worsening by the day.



WALLACE: I want to squeeze two more questions in. First of all, on guns.

Back in 2013, after the tragedy at Sandy Hook, you voted against the

Toomey-Manchin backgrounds checks compromise, and in 2019, after another

one of these mass shootings, you said you were confident that Congress

would do something about red flag laws. Nothing happened.



Isn't the argument that you hear, we heard earlier from Governor Abbott,

you hear it from a lot of Republicans in the Senate, they're coming after

our guns, they're going to end the Second Amendment, isn't that an excuse

for doing nothing?



THUNE: I don't think so. I do think there the perception, I can tell you

out here in South Dakota and other places around the country where the

Second Amendment is something that's deeply cherished and valued, is that

the government is coming after people's firearms. And that's the reason

you can't find any ammo or any firearms in a lot of our sporting goods

stores here in South Dakota.



But to your point, Chris, there were some things that we did do in 2018 to

strengthen the background check system. I don't think Republicans are

averse to doing smart things, reasonable things if they are actually

addressing the issue. What Republicans don't want to do is, you know,

adopt policies that have nothing to do with solving the problem but put

additional burdens on law-abiding citizens who are trying to exercise their

Second Amendment rights.



And this administration, and, frankly, to be fair and to be honest, people

on the far left for a long time have been very hostile to the Second

Amendment, to people in this country who are gun owners and have been

looking for every opportunity to get their guns.



WALLACE: Finally, you're up for re-election next year but after -- in

December you said that you were not going to block the efforts to certify

Joe Biden's win for the presidency and in fact that that would go down like

a "shot dog" in the Senate. President Trump responded with this tweet.

Let's put it up.



"RINO, Republican in name only John Thune, Mitch's boy, should just let it

play out. South Dakota doesn't like weakness. He will be primaried in

2022. Political career over."



And last night, speaking to a reception of big Republican donors at Mar-a-

Lago, President Trump called Republican leader McConnell a "dumb SOB,"

except he didn't say SOB. A couple of questions, first of all, your

reaction to the president's attacks on you and other Republican leaders as

recently as last night? And, two, are you definitely going to run for re-

election next year? And if so, is the president's opposition, President

Trump's opposition, going to be a problem for you?



THUNE: Well, first off, I am not -- I will announce something on my re-

election plans as I typically do later in the year. I think these

campaigns are way too long, cost way too much, and I think the American

people, I know people in South Dakota get weary of it. So I'm going to

focus on doing the job, which I think is the best way to run for re-

election in any election cycle.



And the -- you know, who gets in against me is not going to be a factor in

that decision. Chris, I've been through wars in South Dakota, political

wars with my own party when I ran the first time, with the Democrats in a

couple of hotly contested Senate races, so being afraid of a fight or

somebody coming after me is not something that's going to influence that

decision.



But I do think that Republicans are much better off when we're united and

working to defeat Democrats. And I think the one thing that should unite

President Trump, Mitch McConnell, myself, others were running for

reelection this year, is getting candidates on the field who are electable

in a general election. That should unite us because the best thing we can

do to save this country is to get the majority back in the United States

Senate in 2022.



I think -- I hope in the end, all of the rhetoric aside right now and some

of the things flying back and forth, that that's the thing that we'll be

focused on and I believe that will unite the president and -- former

president at least in the rest of Republicans in the United States Senate.



WALLACE: And, real quickly, your reaction to President Trump at a meeting

of the RNC big donors in Florida yesterday, calling Mitch McConnell a dumb

blank?



THUNE: Right, right. Well, look, I mean, it's just -- it's like I said, I

think a lot of that rhetoric is -- you know, it's part of the style and

tone that comes with the former president. But I think he and Mitch

McConnell have a common goal, and that is getting the majority back in 2022

and in the end hopefully that will be the thing that unites us, because if

we want to defeat and succeed against the Democrats and get that majority

back, that's the best way to do it.



WALLACE: Senator Thune, thank you, thanks for coming in today, always good

to talk to you. And we'll be watching how those talks over the jobs plan

go this week.



Up next, we will bring in our Sunday group to discuss President Biden's new

panel to study changes to the Supreme Court. Will the nine justices on the

court get some more colleagues?



But first, as we've been telling you, "FOX News Sunday" turns a quarter of

a century at the end of this month. And ahead of that we've been sharing

some memorable moments. Usually it's pretty serious here, but every once

in a while there are some surprising moments.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: Bub?



TERRY BRADSHAW, CO-HOST, "FOX NFL SUNDAY": Bub.



(LAUGHTER)



WALLACE: You know, nobody has called me that in a couple of weeks.



BRADSHAW: If I call you Bub, you are in my circle, OK?



WALLACE: All right.



(CROSSTALK)



WALLACE: I am your "Mahome-y"?



BRADSHAW: You are my "Mahome-y."



MIKE TYSON, FORMER BOXING HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION: I'm old, man.



WALLACE: Old? What are you, 40...



TYSON: (INAUDIBLE)



WALLACE: What am I?



TYSON: A dinosaur.



(LAUGHTER)



DICK CHENEY, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT: That they would do that without...



(CELL PHONE RINGING)



CHENEY: Without doing...



(LAUGHTER)



WALLACE: Mrs. Cheney is giving you a call.



CHENEY: Yes, right.



(LAUGHTER)



WALLACE: That's the first time on "FOX News Sunday."



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(COMMERICIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STEPHEN BREYER, SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: A trust that the court is guided by

legal principle, not politics, structural alteration motivated by the

perception of political influence can only feed that latter perception,

further eroding that trust.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: Justice Stephen Breyer strongly arguing against expanding the

size of the Supreme Court, something a commission President Biden is

setting up will look at. And it's time now for our Sunday group. GOP

strategist Karl Rove, FOX News correspondent Gillian Turner, and Mo

Elleithee of Georgetown University's Institute of Politics and Public

Service.



Mo, the commission the president is talking about has 180 days to study the

structure of the Supreme Court, how many justices, how long they should

serve, maybe not a full lifetime appointment. Given the fact that

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has already said he is not going to vote to

pack the court, is this really a serious effort or just a political ploy to

satisfy the left wing of the Democratic base?



MO ELLEITHEE, GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY'S INSTITUTE OF POLITICS & PUBLIC

SERVICE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, look, if this was only about

satisfying the left wing of the Democratic base, I doubt he would have as

many conservative jurists and scholars on the commission as he did. It's a

very balanced commission that has got folks from both sides of the aisle.

And I think you make the point, Chris, that it's not just looking at the

size of the court, but it is looking at some other structural issues, like

whether or not there should be an 18-year term limit on the court, which

would allow both parties more opportunities to appoint people over time.



So I think it reflects Joe Biden's sort of thoughtful approach to handling

some of these big questions. I think it is unlikely that you'll see under

the current composition of Congress a huge growth in the court, but they're

going to look at some other things and we will see what comes of it.



WALLACE: Meanwhile, Karl, some Democratic activists are pretty

aggressively calling on Justice Breyer, who we just saw, who is 82, to

retire while the Democrats still have a majority in the Senate. So two

questions for you, first of all, what you think of the Biden commission?

And, secondly, as somebody who worked on this when you were in the Bush 43

White House, how delicate is it to usher out a retiring Supreme Court

justice and to usher in a new one?



KARL ROVE, GOP STRATEGIST, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, first of all, the

idea that this is a balanced commission is laughable. There are 36

members. I've identified four conservatives or libertarians, and the rest

are Democrats. The co-chairman of the committee, one of them signed an

inflammatory letter calling for the defeat of Justice Kavanaugh, the other

has served twice as the Democratic National Committee's general counsel and

general counsel to the Obama campaign in 2008 and '12, and played Donald

Trump and Joe Biden's debate prep last year. I did a cursory check of the

members and their contribution patterns in the last two election cycles, 16

Democrats on the commission gave 110 gifts in the last two election cycles

totaling $112,000.



WALLACE: OK.



ROVE: Of the conservatives on the panel, one gave one Republican

contribution and one gave a libertarian contribution.



WALLACE: And what about my second question. You've convinced me that the

commission is not balanced. What about the question of the delicacy of

trying to get a senior Supreme Court justice out?



ROVE: I think that's completely inappropriate. I mean, this is an

independent branch of the government and an attempt by the executive to

sort of usher somebody out, please leave now, I think breaks the decorum

and undermines the independence of the court. The court must be outside of

politics to the degree that we can allow it to be outside of politics. And

that would be plunging it into partisan politics. And I think that's why

Justice Breyer's two hour-long address, well worth watching, is a warning

that this is a bad road to go down.



Now, of course, the Justice Democrats, the left-wing Democrats, they're

going to want that and they're going to keep pressuring. I hope the White

House doesn't make an attempt to because I think, frankly, it's not going

to work with Justice Breyer. He was sending down a signal, I will make a

decision when I want to leave when I want to leave, and this should not be

about politics.



WALLACE: Yes, let's, Gillian, get into this whole question of politics and

the Supreme Court. The justices maintain, very insistent they are not Bush

justices and Obama justices and Trump justices, they are all justices of

the Supreme Court. But back in 2012 I had an exchange with the late

Justice Antonin Scalia about whether he would -- how he would feel about

having -- being replaced by someone who didn't agree with his judicial

views. Take a look at this exchange.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANTONIN SCALIA, SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: I would not like to be replaced by

someone who immediately sets about undoing everything that I've tried to do

for 25 years, 26 years. Sure. But, I mean, I shouldn't have to tell you

that.



(LAUGHTER)



SCALIA: Unless you think I'm a fool!



(LAUGHTER)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(LAUGHTER)



WALLACE: That was a great interview.



Gillian, is there any way to take the politics out of the Supreme Court?



GILLIAN TURNER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: I don't think so, Chris. And

that's also -- I mean, first of all, for Justice Scalia, can you blame him?

Who would want their career and their legacy to be undone the moment they

walk out the door? But that's, to a point, what made Justice Breyer's

message so powerful this week and I think ultimately what's going to make

it his word, his message carry more weight than anything this presidential

commission is going to be -- is going to put forward mainly because Breyer

himself has served on the bench for 25 years, also because he is very

highly regarded on both sides of the aisle.



His message, Chris, if we pick it apart for a second, to Democrats and

Republicans this week, was stop trying to gunk up this bench with your

political agenda. But more interestingly than that, if you kind of read

the subtext, what he was telling Democrats was, if you want my seat for a

young whippersnapper diversity pick, you better not be trying to pack this

court because I'm not going to allow you to do it and I'm, right now, the

bastion that stands between you and the ability to get that done. That's

the reality, it's the political reality.



WALLACE: And in 10 seconds -- in 10 seconds, Gillian, we saw what happens

with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. This guy is 82 years old and in 2023 you could

have a Republican Senate.



TURNER: You could, but I agree with Karl. You know, it's not about who

appoints you, it's about your record of jurisprudence.



WALLACE: Thank you, panel, see you next Sunday.



Up next, our "Power Player of the Week," the senate's chief law enforcement

officer on keeping the Capitol secure after January 6th.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WALLACE: In the weeks since the Capitol riot, security for Congress is

getting an overhaul. Our "Power Player of the Week" is on the new

frontlines, rebuilding safety while maintaining access in the people's

house.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



LT. GEN. KAREN GIBSON (RET.), SENATE SERGEANT AT ARMS: Part of my

philosophy is, you don't get to complain about things unless you're willing

to be part of the solution.



Very good, thanks.



WALLACE (voice-over): Retired Army Lieutenant General Karen Gibson,

stepping up after the horror of the Capitol riot.



GIBSON: I've deployed several times to unstable countries around the

world, and I never thought that I would see a physical attack on the center

of our government by American citizens. And I was very angry.



WALLACE: In the wake of the January 6th attack, the sergeants at arms of

both the House and Senate were asked to resign. Gibson, who spent 33 years

in the military volunteered to be part of the official security review.



(on camera): What did you conclude was the biggest security failure that

led to the breach of the Capitol?



GIBSON: There was, in part, I think, a failure of imagination in terms of

thinking that a demonstration, rather than leading to violence between

opposing groups, might actually be directed at the government itself.



WALLACE (voice-over): Given Gibson's background in intelligence, Senate

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked her to be the new sergeant at arms.

(on camera): You were at part-time professor at Georgetown, you were

planning to retire back home in Montana; what happened?



GIBSON: As someone who wanted to do anything that I might be able to do to

improve the situation here and ensure it didn't happen again, it's very

hard to say no when you're offered the opportunity to continue that work.



WALLACE (voice-over): The sergeant at arms is the Senate's chief law

enforcement officer in charge of security.



GIBSON: Good afternoon, are we ready?



WALLACE: Gibson's deputy and her chief of staff round out the office's

first all-female leadership. After January 6th, the role got even more

challenging.



GIBSON: I'm confident we can strike a balance that will keep the members

and the building secure while still meeting that need to be open,

transparent, and accessible to American constituents.



WALLACE: The task force recommended the Capitol hire 800 more police

officers, install mobile fencing, and make it easier to summon a rapid

response team from the National Guard. It's early, but so far there have

been no new hires. And the Capitol Police say they're down more than 200

officers.



Just one day after our interview last week, a disturbed man rammed his car

into two Capitol Police officers, killing 18-year veteran Billy Evans.

Once again, safety in the people's house is in question.



(on camera): Can you say that the Capitol is now secure? That January 6th

couldn't happen again?



GIBSON: I would say the U.S. Capitol Police are certainly prepared to

defend the Capitol now against that kind of mob in a way that they were not

on January 6th.



I would say that we would prevent such a breach, yes.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



WALLACE: General Gibson spent the years since 9/11 focused on foreign

terrorism. Now she says her job centers on the threat from domestic

terror.



And that's it for today, have a great week. And we will see you next "FOX

News Sunday."



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials

herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be

reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may

not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of

the content.