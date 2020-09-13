Oliver Stone on reliability of US intel agencies, censorship and diversity in Hollywood, new memoir

This is a rush transcript from “Watters’ World," September 12, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to WATTERS' WORLD. I'm Jesse Watters. President Trump expected to take the stage in just two hours in Nevada after a long week of trading jabs with Joe Biden on the campaign trail.

With just 51 days until the election, the President is energizing his base and making a play for a state that he narrowly lost just four years ago to Hillary. Let's get right to Mark Meredith live in Minden, Nevada with the latest, Mark.

MARK MEREDITH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Jesse, good evening. The President's supporters have been braving hot temperatures, not to mention smoky conditions from out here tonight.

They wanted to hear the President directly. Campaign sources saying that we're going to hear the President offer up some fresh new criticism about Joe Biden including on Biden's tax policy, his prior support for the Iraq War and Biden's record on the economy.

This has been an unusual rally in the sense that the campaign has had to change its strategy quite a few times this week because Nevada has strict rules on how many people can gather at events. They want to do this at the main airport in Reno-Tahoe, instead, that was not allowed to happen.

Now you can see the people that have been showing up here all night long, as you mentioned, Nevada is a state that so many people are going to be watching. The President lost it four years ago by about 27,000 votes, but the campaign putting a lot of time, money and resources into Nevada, including with this stop right here tonight.

You'd be amazed at how many people have made the trip out here to hear from the President himself, Jesse. This is what we're going to expect to see a lot more of in these battleground states like Nevada and Arizona, Jesse, because the President is also going to be going to Arizona on Monday.

Jesse, back to you.

WATTERS: Mark, thank you. Collusion, confusion. Newly released records from the D.O.J. revealing that multiple members of then, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team accidentally wiped at least 27 phones used during their anti-Trump probe before the Inspector General could review them.

Among those: F.B.I. lovebird, Lisa Page whose phone was quote, "restored to factory settings," and Mueller Deputy Andrew Weissmann who quote, "answered his password too many times."

If this isn't the height of hypocrisy, I don't know what it is. Can you imagine if someone on Mueller's team was trying to investigate wiped their phones? Joining me now on this and much, much more VP of the Trump Organization and author of "Liberal Privilege," Donald Trump Jr. There the book is.

All right, Don, if you had so much as deleted an app on your iPhone, you would have been behind bars right now. How can this happen?

DONALD TRUMP JR., EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, TRUMP ORGANIZATION: A hundred percent. It's absolutely insane to me -- you know, and it's not like -- I don't even know anyone who has ever deleted a phone. Period. Certainly not by accident, but 27 times?

WATTERS: What are the chances?

TRUMP JR.: All magically, once they're under investigation? Honestly, who's going to start investigating the investigators, Jesse? This is the most corrupt garbage I've ever seen in my entire life.

If I hadn't deleted a comma out of an e-mail that didn't actually change anything, I'd be in jail if I did that right now.

WATTERS: Yes, and your punctuation is perfect.

TRUMP JR.: ... but for Andrew Weissmann who was brought in to put in a hit, you know, he can get away with these kind of things because the Deep State is held to a different standard.

WATTERS: And these were D.O.J. phones. So this is Department of Justice property, 27 of them are wiped, destroyed. One of them you couldn't even see the screen. It was completely obliterated. And this is what Hillary did. Smashing iPhones with hammers, acid washing. This is what they do.

Remember, Lois Lerner? I.R.S.? She mysteriously wiped all of those e-mails. I mean, if these are the people that are running things, this is covering up the cover up.

TRUMP JR.: A hundred percent. I mean, this is what we've been talking about for four years. Again, there's just different rules for those people. Guys like me don't get to play by those rules. We actually have to follow the law.

But if you're Robert Mueller, if you're one of his henchmen, you know, you can go and literally obstruct justice. You can literally go and delete information, whether it's under subpoena or under investigation and you don't get in trouble for it.

You saw what the guys did that testified about spying on Americans before Congress. They lied. You know, the McCabe's, the Brennan's of the world, those guys they can lie before Congress, and they don't actually face any consequences, Jesse. They actually get rewarded with like contributorship rolls on CNN. They actually get a net positive for lying to the American people.

They don't ever face accountability, and that has got to change.

WATTERS: Yes, well, I don't think you and I would consider working for CNN a positive, but maybe in their world, I guess they do.

Woodward has this book out.

TRUMP JR.: Valid point.

WATTERS: Your dad spoke to him for a while. They have this fake bombshell out. Where you know, I guess your dad said, yes, I was trying to speak calmly and confidently to the American public and not scare the hell out of them to think they are all going to die. You know like Presidents do.

And you know, now, they're out there saying he lied about this.

TRUMP JR.: Oh, you got me, Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes, yes. Now this is a new scandal.

TRUMP JR.: You got me. I was trying to maintain calm. I'm the President of the United States of America and I wasn't hysterical. Now, if they wanted hysterical, they could have elected Hillary because she's pretty good at that.

You saw some of the videos that she does with Bill, you know, wanting to off himself in the background last week alone, but that's the difference. He wanted to remain calm.

Even Dr. Fauci, to his credit said, you know what, I never saw Trump downplay it once.

I want my Commander-in-Chief to be able to be calm under pressure. I want him to not exert hysteria to the American people and cause a panic. That doesn't mean he is not dealing with it sincerely or severely. But you know, that's the reality.

You know, Bob Woodward, it is a couple of weeks before an election, he's got to crank out another book. You know, he was right once 40 years ago and he has carried it that way ever since. So this will be a big deal and they will conveniently neglect the fact that Anthony Fauci, Dr. Fauci literally said exactly the opposite and that Trump wasn't downplaying it at all and he was with him literally every day.

WATTERS: I don't know what they wanted him to do. If he had gotten out there in the middle of the impeachment trial and said, hey, America, there's a real deadly virus coming in from China. We have no idea what causes it, where it came from, or who is going to die. They just say your dad was distracting from impeachment.

So we all know that's garbage, but something that's actually a lot different than that, your father has been nominated twice now for the Nobel Peace Prize. I checked out the criteria for the prize. It's basically removing standing armies and pushing peace.

Now if you look at the troops he brought out of Syria, Iraq, Germany and Afghanistan, and the peace deals Kosovo between the UAE and Israel and the peace on the Korean peninsula. That fits the bill.

TRUMP JR.: I think so. He should maybe be nominated for a third for finally pulling our troops out of Afghanistan in Iraq, which he is trying to do. You know, other than, you know, the guys that want their Board seats at Raytheon. They're putting up a little pressure on that one, but everyone else in America wants to see Donald Trump deliver on yet another promise by getting our troops out of there.

So, you know, maybe they'll go for three Nobel's in three weeks to really drive the Libs crazy.

WATTERS: No, they'll probably give it to Fauci. You don't think your dad has a shot, it's so rigged. Tell us --

TRUMP JR.: You know they're giving it to someone else. They gave it to Obama. He was nominated 11 days into his presidency. Eleven days and he got it. So, I imagine they'll figure out a way how to get out of this thing even though Trump actually did something to deserve it, unlike Obama.

WATTERS: Yes, they'll give it to Antifa or something like that. Tell us about this book. You have a book out, "Liberal Privilege." A lot of people are reading it. What's the big headline you want people to understand?

TRUMP JR.: Listen what it is, it's -- you know, Jesse, we were locked down in quarantine, you couldn't go to work, church or school. So I sat at home. Now, if I wanted to riot and loot, I could have done that, but that's not really my thing.

So I sat at home and I started looking at our opponent that we're running against, Joe Biden, and his half a century in the Washington, D.C. swamp. And when I started doing the research, I couldn't believe how much just totally disqualifying material there is on Joe Biden that the mainstream media just refuses to talk about it.

It's not just Hunter Biden's corruption and his, you know, $1.5 billion from the Chinese or the Ukraine or his brother with the contracts to build housing in the Middle East, even though he never built houses.

You know, it's the brain surgeries. It's the terrible policies on race. It's supporting NAFTA, TPP, China's permanent status in the World Trade Organization, all of those things that Joe Biden did that decimated the American middle class, that decimated American manufacturing, and they're running him like he's going to fix things now.

Joe Biden probably singlehandedly did more damage to the American middle class than any politician alive and he wants to run to be President to fix things? You know, it's all of these things.

If there was a mainstream media who felt obligated to actually be journalists, rather than activists, these would all be major stories. So I literally took it upon myself to take them on and tell the American public, to tell the people who are on the fence, the people who don't know, all of the things that Joe Biden did in his half a century in D.C.

Guess what, Jesse? If Joe Biden could have fixed anything, he would have done it by now.

WATTERS: Right? All right, Don, Jr. will be at a Trump Boat Show near you. Check him out in the captain's hat. Don, thanks for coming in and check out "Liberal Privilege."

TRUMP JR.: Thank you, Jesse.

WATTERS: Dodge and deny. Biden's team still won't admit he is using a teleprompter. But tonight, WATTERS' WORLD found proof.

And you could make a good movie with the Academy's inclusion requirements. Wait until you hear what they want to do to films. Oliver Stone is here in an exclusive, pushing back on the PC madness.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: What will your administration do to help them give them that chance? Thank you.

JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Move it up here. You know, there used to be a basic bargain in this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Move it up here. He may be out of the basement, but Joe Biden can't seem to do anything without a teleprompter and his campaign still won't even admit it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF POLITICAL ANCHOR: Has Joe Biden ever used a teleprompter during local interviews or to answer Q&A with supporters?

TJ DUCKLO, SPOKESMAN FOR THE BIDEN CAMPAIGN: Bret, we are not going to -- this is straight from the Trump campaign talking points.

BAIER: But, yes, they are using it.

DUCKLO: And what it does -- and what it does, Bret, is it's trying to distract the American people from --

BAIER: I am just -- they are using it. They talk about it every day. Can you say yes or no?

DUCKLO: That's what -- they talk about it every day, Bret, because they don't have a coherent strategy --

BAIER: Well, you haven't answered, yes or no?

DUCKLO: Bret, they talk about it every day because they don't have a coherent argument for why Donald Trump deserves re-election.

BAIER: But you can't answer the question.

DUCKLO: Bret, I am not going to allow the Trump campaign to funnel their questions through FOX News and get me to respond to that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: This isn't new, though. It's been going on for a long time. Check out this video from April during an interview on "The Late, Late Show." Biden held up a picture and you can see the teleprompter in the reflection there. You see it right there.

Here to react, FOX News contributor and author of the book, "The three C's that make America Great," Mike Huckabee. Governor, he is using a teleprompter for interviews, for Q&As. Politicians do not do this. This is literally cheating. How is that not a huge scandal in this country?

MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it's a huge scandal. But could you move it up just a little -- I'm going to be able to answer Jesse's question. Let me see if I can get. Yes, there we go now. Now, I got it.

Jesse, it's unbelievable, and I've watched the interview the other day with Bret Baier and the poor kid from Biden's campaign.

WATTERS: Ducklo.

HUCKABEE: Who I hope is the permanent spokesperson for the campaign.

WATTERS: Me, too.

HUCKABEE: Because that had to be the most uncomfortable thing I've ever seen. I mean, it's a simple question, and if he isn't reading from the teleprompter, you just say no, that's ridiculous. Why would you say something like that? That's a falsehood that the Trump campaign has put out.

He never denied it. He just said, we're not going to answer that. Well, you just answered it. I hate to tell you this, but you've just answered it.

WATTERS: Yes, everybody knows now, Biden uses a teleprompter and he needs a teleprompter.

HUCKABEE: And I think that's what's, quite frankly, really pertinent and I can't understand why the mainstream media doesn't even at least acknowledge that there's something wrong here. If the man can't answer -- and this wasn't a hardball question, it wasn't a deep policy question. He wasn't being asked for, you know, the secret sauce of the Colonel's fried chicken with 11 herbs and spices that he would have to read.

This was something simple, and yet he couldn't do it without having a cheat sheet on the prompter, I do think that that's going to be --

WATTERS: It would be like, Governor, it would be like when Trump was running in 2016, and he's doing interviews on, I don't know, late shows, ABC, whatever and he is saying, wait, wait, move it up. We're going to build the wall and have Mexico pay for it.

This is like easy stuff, and Biden has been in Washington, how many? Fifty years? I mean, this should be right there.

HUCKABEE: Roughly 50 years.

WATTERS: And he can't do it. He cannot do it.

HUCKABEE: You know, in all seriousness, when you watch him speak, one of the things that I noticed about him and I kind of study communication techniques of people. I've been doing it because I do that my whole life. The cadence, just the way that a person phrases something, their facial expressions, and whether they're repeating.

One of the things you notice about Joe Biden and he didn't use to do this, he squints his eyes, and he speaks in the same inflection and tone without hardly ever going up or down in the inflection because you can tell that either he is reading it very carefully or he is concentrating, trying to make sure that he doesn't mess it up.

WATTERS: I've noticed that exact same thing.

HUCKABEE: But it is really painful to watch.

WATTERS: Yes, I mean, he's deteriorating and he is exhausted.

HUCKABEE: Yes, it is painful to watch.

WATTERS: It looks like and he is reading. Something that really bothered me this week. Biden-Harris, they're talking down the vaccine. They're trying to tell people don't take it. It's not going to be good for you. They're trying to scare Americans. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: He said so many things that aren't true. I'm worried if we do have really good vaccine, people are going to be reluctant to take it. So he is undermining public confidence.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I would not trust his word. I would trust the word of public health experts and scientists, but not Donald Trump.

They'll be muzzled. They'll be suppressed. They will be sidelined.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Governor, here's how dumb these people are. If they do happen to win, they are going to use the exact same vaccine that Operation Warp Speed produced, and they're going to have to distribute that to the American people and then they've now undermined the confidence of the very vaccine that they've now have to give to the American people. That's how stupid they are.

HUCKABEE: Well, they're listening to Dr. Jenny McCarthy and another vaxxers out there who are now their medical team and they're scientists that they are listening to.

WATTERS: Well, I'm a big fan of Jenny McCarthy, except for that part.

HUCKABEE: This is ridiculous, for the simple -- okay, that's fine. I'll let you go --

WATTERS: Except for the vaccine thing.

HUCKABEE: And follow her medical advice.

WATTERS: I would not take any medical advice from her.

HUCKABEE: Jenny McCarthy -- Dr. Jenny McCarthy.

WATTERS: But I am a fan.

HUCKABEE: See Jesse Watters step -- here's the thing we've got to keep in mind, though, in all of this. Donald Trump is not in the basement of the White House like Dr. Franken-Trump stirring up a potion and he's going to sell it on the South Lawn.

This is being developed by people like AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and major pharmaceutical companies. They have to go through rigid testing, and the idea that they don't trust it because Donald Trump announces that one of the major pharmaceutical companies have created the vaccine, and they say, well, if Trump announces it, it has got to be flawed.

That's frightening and it's really dangerous to the public health of America who might need a vaccine, quite frankly.

WATTERS: Yes. Well, I'm sure Biden will be first in line to get one. He probably said that because he wasn't, you know -- he didn't read it. That's why. It was off the cuff.

HUCKABEE: Yes, absolutely.

WATTERS: Governor, check out his book. Everybody is reading it. "The Three C's."

A major scandal rocking CNN, the secret tapes and messages exposed.

And the "Cuties" controversy has Netflix on the ropes and they're actually defending this garbage.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

WATTERS: Football is back, but not without controversy. The NFL kicking off its season on Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Houston Texans. But the league's nod to social justice and unity was met by boos.

So is football ruined or is the sport too good to fail? Joining me now "Fox and Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth.

All right, Pete, I'm going to give it to you straight here. I love football so much. They could decapitate George Washington. They could burn a flag. They could do whatever they wanted and I'm on there. I'm on the couch. I'm watching kickoff. What about you?

PETE HEGSETH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Okay.

WATTERS: Be honest. Be honest.

HEGSETH: Very similar. No, I love -- I'm going to be totally honest with you. I love football. Thursday, I missed the pregame show. I turn on the actual game and I am in love again.

WATTERS: Right.

HEGSETH: You don't see the protests, they're playing the game. It's the music, the sounds, the fans. I'm loving it.

WATTERS: Yes.

HEGSETH: Then I watch what happened during the pregame and it's a little bit more muddled. Here's a little bit what I'm running up against, Jesse, and I think a lot of people will experience this.

I used to -- it was destination watching for NFL football or other sports. Automatic, I'm watching it. And through all of this, it's become more clear to me, I think what the NFL is facing and other sports is indifference. It's like, well, I realized now that you're not actually essential to my life. I'm not as enthused because of how the politics has been infused. So I can't lie, Jesse, I love it. But it's come down about two notches for me.

WATTERS: Yes.

HEGSETH: I actually have not followed it closely.

WATTERS: You know what, it can come down two notches, Pete, but you're a Vikings fan, and what do they have? The Packers tomorrow? I mean, it's a big rivalry. It's the first game of the season. You've been dying to watch these guys. You're all fired up.

They did all right last year, right?

HEGSETH: They made the playoffs. It's --

WATTERS: Yes, they made the playoffs, yes, so you're going to be dialed in tomorrow on the couch, and I don't think it's taken anything out of this. You're not going to miss one play. Be honest.

HEGSETH: Probably will not. May check out on the pregame. May be frustrated about it and maybe texting with buddies if it goes into the political stuff like why do they do this?

WATTERS: Right.

HEGSETH: But as far as the game is concerned -- listen, the NFL got it right. No slogans on the field. You know, it's not visible when the game is being played.

WATTERS: I like that.

HEGSETH: I'll watch like, but here's the thing. I have my exceptions like Nike, which I can't stand. I still have my Jordans, but I don't like -- I don't buy Nike proactively.

WATTERS: Oh, you have a Jordan exception.

HEGSETH: I have a Jordan exception. The Jordan rule.

WATTERS: Yes. The Jordan rule.

HEGSETH: Okay.

WATTERS: Right.

HEGSETH: That's right. So, we'll see. We can carve it out our own way.

WATTERS: Right. So listen, I'll make an exception, too. I don't like it. I don't want to see politics in it. I agree.

HEGSETH: Out of here.

WATTERS: But it's not going to make me not watch the Eagles beat the Redskins. Can I say Redskins tomorrow? I am going to say the Redskins.

HEGSETH: You can't. It's the Washington football team, Jesse. It's 2020.

WATTERS: The Washington football team. I'm sorry. I don't want to offend you. You're very sensitive, Pete Hegseth.

All right, check him out on the weekends. He'll be there.

HEGSETH: Thank you, Jesse.

WATTERS: Make sure to tune in tomorrow to the NFL on FOX. Drew Brees and the Saints take on Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs in a game of the week you won't want to miss it.

It was a tough week for CNN. The network's media bias on full display, thanks to two key anchors. First leaked audio obtained by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" of Chris Cuomo coaching ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen about what to say before a 2018 interview on CNN.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: I think the way this conversation goes is almost exactly the way we're having right now, which is where I say this looks shady, and you say, yes, it looks shady to you because you come in with a specific intention. But I'm telling you, here's why I did it.

And why didn't you just let it all come out and let the people decide? Because it's not a fair process.

MICHAEL COHEN, FORMER DONALD TRUMP PERSONAL ATTORNEY: Right.

CUOMO: They wouldn't have had any of the counter facts and they would have had her, you know, if she was somehow convinced to doing it and people decided to believe that her denials were somehow less true.

I didn't to play that game. Everything was tilted against Mr. Trump. That's what it is. And then either they'll believe it or they'll be like [bleep], there's no way he didn't know that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Then Jake Tapper caught trying to convince Republican Sean Parnell not to run against incumbent Democrat Conor Lamb, and a Twitter direct message obtained by FOX News.

Tapper writes to Parnell on November 8, 2019, "Best of luck in your race. For the record, I wasn't trying to talk you out of running. I was trying to talk you into running in a safer R district. LOL."

Here now with reaction, media reporter for "The Hill," Joe Concha.

Joe, I don't know. I mean, this would be like me, you know, coaching some villain about how to handle an interview on "The Greg Gutfeld Show." I mean it's not something FOX News does, but that was just laid bare out there by Cuomo. What do you make of that?

JOE CONCHA, MEDIA REPORTER, THE HILL: Jesse, I would say that CNN has had probably one of the worst weeks for a broadcast news organization, in terms of ethics that I've seen in quite some time.

And what's the most striking about this in terms of those two examples that you just gave, when you ask the network for comment, they don't respond for requests for comment. There has been no statement of condemnation of apology or reprimand against Jake Tapper or Chris Cuomo. These would have otherwise been at least in Cuomo's case, a fireable offense.

Because look at this, you have a network that has no issue with this journalistic malfeasance and these are anchors, remember. These are people that are built that way anyway. They've moderated presidential debates, Tapper and Cuomo, and here you have one offering advice to a candidate on where to run for office.

And then in Cuomo's case, not just the questions that Michael Cohen is going to get, but possible answers as well.

And speaking of Michael Cohen by the way, have we seen any lawyer named Michael that's corrupt get this much media love during a book tour out? That's right. Of course, Michael Avenatti where once a CNN anchor actually declared once that he was a serious presidential candidate.

WATTERS: That's right.

CONCHA: And look, Jesse, he did become President of his cell block at Rikers, which is basically Alcatraz East, but still getting back to Tapper and Cuomo, there is a Town Hall on CNN, Jesse, a Town Hall this week on CNN ...

WATTERS: Let me just because we've got to go, but you did hit on something. You did hit on something. Right. You did hit on something --

CONCHA: ... with Joe Biden, and if we're seeing now in Cuomo's case, the former attorney of the President of the United States actually getting coached on questions and answers, it begs the question, I mean, will there be some sort of --

WATTERS: We'll never see those e-mails.

CONCHA: Correspondence between the campaign and the network as far as that Town Hall is concerned.

WATTERS: We will never see those direct messages and hopefully they learn something. Hopefully, they learned something not to have that on tape, and not to put that in writing.

But one of the things that you mentioned, the reason that CNN doesn't respond when you ask because probably FOX is the only one asking. Everybody else in the media just covers up for them. They won't even report. They're not even interested in it.

All right, Joe, we've got to run. Thank you for your analysis.

CONCHA: Thank you, Jesse. "The Hill" asked as well by the way. Have a good weekend.

WATTERS: It's a cuties controversy, cuties, and now lawmakers are calling for a criminal investigation into Netflix because of these young girls the way they're dancing -- disgraceful.

And Oliver Stone joins us to talk about the Deep State and China's influence on Hollywood.

WATTERS: Backlash building against Netflix over its release of the controversial film "Cuties." The film sexualizes very, very young girls. A massive amount of people are now canceling their Netflix subscriptions. But Netflix is fighting back saying "Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children."

Here to react, FOX News 24/7 Headlines reporter Carley Shimkus and Fox News contributor, Rachel Campos-Duffy.

Carly, what the heck is going on here? These girls are very young they are.

CARLEY SHIMKUS, FOX NEWS 24/7 HEADLINES REPORTER: They are. Yes, absolutely. I'm very conflicted on this movie. I watched it yesterday, and it's about a young West African girl living in the projects in France who comes from a very traditional Muslim background, and then she gets involved with the wrong circle of friends and discovers social media and discovers YouTube and sees all of these highly sexual rap videos, you know, online.

And then she and her 11-year-old friends, they're 11 years old in this movie, they start copying that behavior and it is wildly uncomfortable for a viewer to see that and I could never endorse a movie that shows this.

WATTERS: Yes, I mean, I don't even really like watching it on the screen right now.

SHIMKUS: Right, but Jesse, really quickly, I do have to say, Netflix is right that the point of this movie is to serve as a warning to parents how quickly kids are trying to grow up and how easily exposed they can be to these things.

So it's not trying to glamorize the behavior, it's warning against it.

WATTERS: Yes, I mean, I can see they're trying to spin it that way. But Rachel, I mean, this is a pedophiles dream come true right here. I mean, this is disgusting. You have young girls. I have young girls. If my girls ever danced like that, they'd be grounded forever. You'd never put that on Netflix.

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: No. Well, I mean, the Director says that was their intention, and maybe it was, it was a misfire. Clearly, the way it was shot and the way Netflix promoted it with the original poster is fodder for pedophiles.

There's no question about it. Netflix is feeling the pain they've had on Cancel your Netflix is trending on Twitter. They've lost $9 billion in market share and they should. However, this is part of --

WATTERS: Yes. Their stock price took a big hit this week.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: It did, and we need to continue to send that message. What's ironic -- first of all, this is a huge problem. It is a cultural problem. We have little girls that age on TikTok right now dancing to Cardi B's WAP video.

SHIMKUS: Absolutely.

WATTERS: Yes. That's not good.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: And so it is not good and it happening.

WATTERS: It is.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: And there's somebody at Netflix who could actually help change this and that is --

WATTERS: Yes, I mean, no, but you know what, for them, it's just about controversy. They like the buzz probably. So they think they're going to weather the storm and they'll bounce back.

I wanted to show you guys some video of a Humanities Professor at Suffolk Community College, okay. They're doing these Zoom classes, and I guess one of the students recorded the class and listen to what Professor Janet Gulla was telling her college students.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JANET GULLA, HUMANITIES PROFESSOR, SUFFOLK COMMUNITY COLLEGE: He's had four freaking years of a chance and he's done a crap job and he's really ruining our country.

If any of you do still think Trump, you know, is a good person, I beg you to not only go into your heart center and think about this a little more, pull up all the stuff that he's been doing to our country, taking away so many of our rights. He is trying to turn this into more of a, you know, dictatorship.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Carley, I think this professor is in trouble.

SHIMKUS: Yes, I would say so, and I know that Suffolk is looking into this. We'll see if anything lasting happens.

WATTERS: They are looking into it, right.

SHIMKUS: Yes, that's always what they do at colleges, they look into it. But I do find these stories so interesting, because, you know, these professors and there's so many examples of professors speaking out against President Trump or conservative thought in class and these are likely the same people who pride themselves on being inclusive and if you want to be inclusive, you have to be inclusive all the time.

WATTERS: They are definitely not politically inclusive.

SHIMKUS: Exactly. Not just when you agree with it or when it's comfortable for you.

WATTERS: Right. I'll give you the last word, Rachel.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Jesse, this isn't happening at universities alone. It is also happening at K through 12. Kids are not getting radicalized at college, they're actually arriving to college radicalized because the Marxists have taken over our teachers colleges.

It's a serious problem, if you want to stop it, you've got to join the School Board and you have to teach your kids and talk to them about politics and economics, because they are blank slate unless you teach them and if they go to school, believe me, somebody else is talking to them, and it's probably not what you want them to hear.

WATTERS: Absolutely. All right, Carley, Rachel, thank you guys so much.

SHIMKUS: Thanks, Jesse.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Thanks, Jesse.

WATTERS: Academy Award winning director and producer Oliver Stone takes a dive into WATTERS' WORLD.

And the media blaming Sturgis, the bike rally for the spread of coronavirus. I was there a few years ago. We will explain.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP FROM "PLATOON" MOVIE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm so tired. We get up at 5 a.m. hump all day, camp, run for five, dig a foxhole, eat and put out an all-night ambush with a three-man listening post in the jungle.

It's scary because nobody tells me how to do anything because I'm new. Nobody cares about the new guys. They don't even want to know your name.

The unwritten rule is a new guy's life isn't worth as much because he hasn't put his time in yet. And they say if you're going to get killed in the Nam, it's better to get it in the first few weeks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Oliver Stone is one of the Hollywood greats, writing and directing such films as "Platoon," which depicts his service in the Vietnam War, "Scarface," "Any Given Sunday," "Wall Street," and while he is known for winning multiple Oscars from is more than 50 nominations, he has recently made headlines for dismissing Bill Maher's attempt to blame everything on Russia.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL MAHER, HBO HOST: You can't really think that a Russian President, the one that's in there now should be able to wrap [bleep] our elections like this, can you?

OLIVER STONE, AWARD-WINNING FILMMAKER: Oh, Bill, I think you're -- I've known you too long, I think you're sophisticated enough to know that -- but you have to question everything that comes out of our Intelligence Agencies. If you haven't, well, you have to because --

MAHER: So you think so they're lying.

STONE: The Intelligence Agencies are not reliable. They've been screwing with America ever since going back to the Vietnam War. Going back to the Iraq Wars, the Afghan wars.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Joining me now Academy Award winning producer and author of his new memoir "Chasing the Light," Oliver Stone.

All right, Oliver, when you were speaking there with Bill Maher, I wanted to know your opinion about America. Is the American public just gullible where they'll just believe anything that we hear from the Intelligence Agencies? Or is the Intelligence Agency operation and the media is so good at selling Boogeymans to us that we're just kind of at their mercy?

STONE: Well, this is not the subject of my memoir, but aside from that, as I've said before in interviews, I think the Intelligence Agencies have misled us in many affairs going back in wars, especially to Vietnam, through Afghanistan, through Iraq, twice and Syria.

It's years of misinformation, particularly in Vietnam, where I experienced -- I was a small fry there, but certainly at the bottom of the chain, you know, we felt the devastating effect of the continual lying about that we were winning the war, winning the war. It was never true.

And it was borne out by reality. So no, I do have -- I think any serious person who has lived any amount of time in our country has to doubt and has to question it. They have not provided convincing evidence and many people -- I'm not alone, I'm not the only one. Many, many people, technical experts that have question this.

I tend to believe Julian Assange. I've been behind his case from the beginning. Assange to me is a hero, a solid foundation. He's on trial now in England for extradition to the United States. And he's a real hero and a martyr actually.

He has made it very clear that he had nothing to do with the Russian connection. Nothing was leaked to him. He got the leak from an American domestic source and I think we know that someone from the D.N.C. leaked this information to Julian.

WATTERS: Yes. And I know this is not the subject of your memoir. We're going to get to that in a minute. It's "Chasing the Light" and it's available in bookstores throughout the country or you can buy it on Amazon.

I wanted to also ask you something about Hollywood. I wanted to get your reaction to something the Attorney General Bill Barr said about Hollywood. Let's listen to what he said and you can react.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAM BARR, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: Hollywood's actors, producers and directors pride themselves on celebrating freedom and the human spirit, and every year at the Academy Awards, Americans are lectured about how this country falls short of Hollywood's ideals of social justice.

But Hollywood now regularly censors its own movies to appease the Chinese Communist Party, the world's most powerful violator of human rights.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Do you accept that criticism?

STONE: I'm not an expert on the situation, but certainly there might be some truth in this. I can't comment. I do know that -- I do know this from my personal experience, I would say Hollywood tends to economically censor subjects that are critical of the American foreign policy and critical of the military adventures abroad that we've been engaged in for so many years.

I know also that I had a hell of a hard time getting "Platoon" aid as well as several other films, including the Salvador film, too. It was financed, as you may not know, by an English company and we were in a very low budget.

WATTERS: Now, I'm sure you're aware of some of these new quotas that the Academy has instituted with regards to, you need for supporting roles to have, I guess someone a person of color, a woman, someone with a physical disability. There has to be diversity. There has to be, I think 30 percent of secondary roles may have to show diversity, whether it's gender, whether it's, you know, your heritage or anything like that.

Could you make movies that have been successful, like some Italian mob movie? If you're saying now, you know, 30 percent of those mobsters, they have to be Asian, they can't be Italian.

Boarding school, boarding school 30 percent of the extras have to be women. Could you make a movie like that that has that criteria for Academy work consideration with these regulations?

STONE: Well, obviously, probably not. But, you know, we have to deal with the fact that people do historical pieces. History fascinates me and if you're doing another era, you have to pay attention to the mores of that era.

So it's clear that I don't know how that will apply, and I don't know how they're going to make that work. But if I were to do a movie, I'll have to deal with it when I come to that.

The memoir that I wrote, "Chasing the Light" is a lot about the early business in the 70s -- 1970s and the 80s -- and the difficulties in getting the pictures made that I made them, including, "Salvador" and "Platoon."

WATTERS: When you were doing "Scarface," you were dealing with Al Pachino, you did some research on the cocaine trafficking in South Florida. What was that research like?

STONE: Well, it was fascinating to me at the time, because it was all new in 1980. No one knew anything about it. So it was all fresh and I was dealing with a lot of people, lawyers and law enforcement types.

It was a rather corrupt system with big money and the D.E.A. was born out of that too, and they were cracking down and all there was -- all of these Federal agencies were -- and local agencies were fighting with each other. It was -- they were getting at each other's way. It was like the Vietnam War in the sense that it was badly organized and when overspent, as hypocrisies don't often work, especially when you're chasing something as elusive as drugs.

They also had dealings with gangsters, which I talked about, I went to Bimini and I had a pretty dangerous encounter, actually, in a hotel room there, which I used to put into the movie.

WATTERS: I think I know what you're talking about and that was a bloody scene. Oliver Stone's new book, "Chasing the Light" is available. He talks about his time in Vietnam, making some of the iconic movies that everybody is familiar with, and we highly recommend it here on WATTERS' WORLD. Thank you very much for taking the time.

STONE: Thank you, Jesse.

WATTERS: Up next, Last Call, the big biker rally, Sturgis, causing controversy over coronavirus and I was just there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: What do you like to drink? Like a Pinot Grigio?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, Jungle Juice was yesterday.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: The 10-day Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota drawing over 460,000 Americans from around the country. Now, a so-called study that used cell phone data from the rally claims the August event is linked to over 250,000 cases of coronavirus.

But "The Wall Street Journal" Editorial Board debunking this study saying this was just a statistical misfire. Another fake news story bites the dust.

I couldn't make it to the big bash this year, but I was there just a few years ago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right, Sturgis, baby.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Sturgis baby.

WATTERS: You do a lot of yoga?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, I used to. The yoga pants don't fit anymore.

WATTERS: What do you like to drink like a Pinot Grigio?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, Jungle Juice was yesterday.

WATTERS: Can I join your bike gang?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ah.

WATTERS: You wear your helmet? Right?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why are you wearing a helmet on a Harley?

WATTERS: Well, I can think of a few reasons.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

WATTERS: You have the leader of Russia right now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He likes to ride on a horse with his shirt off.

WATTERS: A boon, right? Yes. Putin is badass.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He is showing more balls than Obama is.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Vladimir Putin.

WATTERS: You know the Vice President, right?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh man.

WATTERS: I am going to give you a hint.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Okay, go.

WATTERS: Smokin' Joe.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Not crazy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: WATTERS' WORLD. Am I part of that world?

WATTERS: Right here right now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh man.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Interview over. Bye.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: You should have seen what we edited out of that piece.

That's all for tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

"JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE" is next.

And remember, I'm Watters and this is my world.

