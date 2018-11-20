Northeast could see accumulating snow; heavy rain in the West could produce mudslides

A weak storm system is moving across the Northeast with several inches of accumulating snow expected from northern Pennsylvania into Southern Maine.

A stronger storm will move into the West Coast and bring several rounds of heavy rain and mountain snow. This will help with ongoing wildfires, however, flash flooding, mudslides and debris flows will be possible around the burn areas.

The rest of the country looks pretty quiet. Very cold air will move into the Northeast bringing one of the coldest thanksgivings in decades for millions with highs only in the 20s and 30s Thursday with even colder wind chills.