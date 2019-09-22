Non-profit gives inmates a second chance

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," September 20, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is “The Ingraham Angle” from Seattle, Washington tonight. Every day is climate protest day, let's face it. We're broadcasting just miles away from a place where a Seattle police officer says he and dozens of others were exposed to dangerous toxins.

That site was the site of a homeless encampment that they were charged with cleaning up. We'll bring you the details on that shocking story also climate - let's where they took to the streets across the country today including here. So we just started to send an actual scientist in the middle of it with a camera let you hear what the answer that he got.

And it's Friday so of course, we have follies for you tonight. Raymond Arroyo is here with me on the climate hysteria how it's harming the mental state of some young people. Some bizarre Halloween costumes? I have a surprise for him that he doesn't know about. But first--

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did you discuss Joe Biden, his son or his family with the --?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: It doesn't matter what I discussed. I will say this somebody ought to look into Joe Biden's statement. It was disgraceful where he talked about billions of dollars that he's not giving to a certain country unless a certain prosecutor is taken off the case. He wouldn't because he's a Democrat.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Just put it here please. The President earlier today responded to the suggestion by some resistance media that he was engaged in a round of collusion 2.0. Well, after the President made those comments, two publications, "The Wall Street Journal" and "The Washington Post" published new details of the supposed whistle-blower complaint.

They report that the President had a conversation with Ukrainian President where Trump suggested that Ukraine look into potential corruption regarding Joe Biden's son, Hunter. Now this apparently happened on a number of occasions. Now numerous outlets have reported on those potentially troubling Biden family conflicts as well. But that of course wasn't the part of the story that the media and the left want to tell. They see this as an opportunity to whip the country into another anti-trump frenzy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It is illegal and it is clearly outside of the bounds of the President's article to presidential authorities.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It certainly might breach the levels of the standards in the constitution about being high crimes and/or misdemeanors.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What we see now emerging is a massive cover up effort by the White House and the Department of Justice to prevent the facts from coming to light.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: How did we get here and what is the White House saying tonight? For the latest on this still developing story, we go to Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry in New York. Ed?

ED HENRY, CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Laura, I have new information tonight about that July phone call at the center of this entire controversy. Details suggesting that Democrats and pundits of the media may be overreaching again a senior administration official familiar with the transcript of this call between President Trump and his counterpart form Ukraine told me it's overblown to suggest there was any threat to national security any crime discussed.

This top official adding "The media better be careful with this, there's no there, there. It's in the President's interest to put the transcript of the call out and show that there was no quid pro quo". Let's go through the time line. May 9th, "The New York Times" reports that Rudy Giuliani the President's Attorney was traveling to Ukraine to push for a Biden probe. That trip called off.

June 13th, ABC news has an interview they released; it says the President told them he would be willing to listen if a foreign government offered political dirt. July 25th, the President has that call with the President of Ukraine newly sworn in to office. August 12th, the whistle-blower involved here files a complaint a couple weeks after the call.

August 21st, "The New York Times" reports Giuliani is pushing again to get Ukraine to investigate Biden. August 28th about a week later, POLITICO reports the White House is slow-walking $250 million in aid to Ukraine but that money was released on September 12th. So the President today said in the Oval Office just like with Justice Brett Kavanaugh, to that story the media is going to wind up looking foolish.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You've had a very bad week and this will be better than all of them. This is another one. Keep playing it up because you're going to look really bad when it falls.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY: Laura, as you mentioned at the top, that breaking story from "The Wall Street Journal" says the President did not mention foreign aid on the call that there was no quid pro quo for basically, you know, we'll give you aid if you open up this Biden investigation. That may be why the Senior Official told me the White House should release the transcript of the call and show everybody there may not be much here. Laura.

INGRAHAM: All right, Ed. Thanks so much. And joining me now to discuss is Peter Schweizer Investigative Reporter and Author of "Secret Empires" along with Gregg Jarrett, Fox News Legal Analyst and Author of the forthcoming book "Witch Hunt" the story of greatest math solution in American political history.

All right, Peter there is a lot bubbling up today and even tonight on this. Now, you think that Trump is right to question Biden's dealings in the Ukraine but tonight what you're hearing is that, well, these conversations included - an implicit quid pro quo or floating the idea of a quid pro quo.

Again, we know none of this but that's where you watch the other networks and reading online. People saying well, he might not have explicitly said it but it was implicit because the issue of aid was also part of these general conversations.

PETER SCHWEIZER, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER: Yes, look, Laura, the underlying story here involves Hunter Biden going around the world really and collecting large payments from foreign governments and foreign oligarchs. In the case of the Ukraine, he's being paid $83,000 a month by a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch who runs a company called Burisma and he's supposed to be advising them on natural gas regulatory issues.

He has no background in the Ukraine he has no background in energy or natural gas. So the question is what is he being paid for? He's not being paid for his expertise. He has none. His father at this time is the point person on U.S. policy to Ukraine. The same thing is playing, taking place halfway around the world in China.

Donald Trump is right to ask the question and to ask that there be an investigation to see what Hunter Biden was being paid for. Joe Biden has offered no answers. Hunter Biden when he is been asked about his has lied repeatedly and they've been proven lies by ABC news and other outlets.

So these are the underlying questions. Look at what the whistle-blower says but the underlying issue here involves corruption at the highest scale. My point is look, if people want to defend the Bidens on this, get used to it because everybody in Washington is going to start cashing in this way.

INGRAHAM: All right, Gregg, focusing - focusing just on the allegations that are being made without any specific information, which is typical of the media. Here's Joe Biden's response today again trying to shift the narrative to Trump's calls. Again, what I just referred to, regarding Biden's Ukraine ties. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Not one single credible outlet has given any credibility to his assertion, not one single one. So I have no comment except the President's start to be questioning.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So he says later, the President should release the transcript. And I guess he forgot about the numerous reports regarding the story, including "The New York Times" wrote about Biden, Bloomberg has covered some of this stuff as well. So is Biden saying that "The New York Times" isn't a credible source now for the underlying concerns about this conflict of interest, Gregg?

GREGG JARRETT, AUTHOR, "WITCH HUNT": Well, these other liners, oblivious with what "The New York Times" and the other news organizations have written about. You know, nobody in the media seems to be talking about the quid pro quo of Joe Biden. He was seen on camera bragging about how he gave the Ukrainian government six hours to fire a prosecutor or he would withhold up to I think it was a billion dollars of American aid to Ukraine.

Now that's a quid pro quo. That's okay to the media. But President Trump makes a request or a demand to Ukraine to investigate a corruption there that may be connected to an American political official and with no quid pro quo and that is somehow, you know, an impeachable offense.

Look, this whistle-blower in my judgment is not a whistle-blower at all. Forget the fact that he appears to be spying on an - an American spy spying on the President listening in on conversations. But he doesn't qualify as a whistle-blower under the statute. The statute confines these urgent concern complaints to misconduct and maladministration and abuse of power in the intelligence community. The President is not a member of the Intelligence Community in fact, they report to him. So I don't--

INGRAHAM: The Acting Director, right? Yes, he took it as a whistle-blower complaint. So he made the decision to--

JARRETT: No the Inspector General took it as--

INGRAHAM: Well, he turned it over saying it was--

JARRETT: Right.

INGRAHAM: --substantial enough--

JARRETT: --and the DNI apparently, we've learned through his legal counsel has written a letter saying this guy doesn't qualify as a whistle-blower because it's not within the Intelligence Community. So the media seems to ignore that.

INGRAHAM: All right, I want to read what the journal is reporting today indicated, Peter. And I want you to respond specifically to this. He told them that he should work with Mr. Giuliani on Biden and people in Washington wanted to know whether allegations were true or not. One of the people said at the interview Mr. Trump did not mention a provision of foreign aid to Ukraine on the call said this person who didn't believe Mr. Trump offered the Ukrainian President any quid pro quo for his cooperation on any investigation.

Now I imagine that was a White House source who brought that to the journal today. Everyone is trying to put their spin on this story. Going back to my original question to you, Peter, will or could this be a problem for the administration if the Democrats sink their teeth into this and say you were whining about Hillary and Fusion GPS now it looks like you guys are doing what you said they were doing during the 2016 campaign?

SCHWEIZER: No, I don't think so. We have to see what information comes out. But the bottom line is the President of the United States can certainly request that a foreign leader investigate possible corruption or criminal conduct.

I think you should have the U.S. Department of Justice working with the Ukrainians. I wouldn't want the Ukrainians investigating this by themselves. This is a country that has a long history mired in corruption. So I think the way to do this, is the U.S. Department of Justice should work with the Ukrainians authorities to investigate precisely what went on.

What was Hunter Biden being paid to do not only in Ukraine, but in China? You have this billion dollar private equity deal. You have a $145,000 from- -

INGRAHAM: That's a lot of money. He made a lot of money, right? A lot of cash?

SCHWEIZER: He made a lot of money. Yes. He had no expertise in any of it. By the way, unlike the Russia collusion, which was this theory, we know the money went there because we have the bank accounts. It was a criminal case involving Hunter Biden's business partner--

INGRAHAM: It wasn't a made up dossier, this was a financial trail, not a phony dossier paid for by an opposition party. Gregg Jarrett, John Solomon is reporting tonight that it was actually an official at the state department that urged Giuliani's follow up on this as well.

JARRETT: That's right. I read that story.

INGRAHAM: And that was important tonight. He was on Hannity discussing this. Talk to that briefly.

JARRETT: Well, if Giuliani is acting on behalf of the United States state department as essentially an emissary to go over there and try to mend fences with them and engage in better relations. He's not acting in some capacity to get them to engage in a quid pro quo to go after Joe Biden.

He's doing something entirely different. He's on assignment for the United States government. Again, the media pays no attention to things like that.

INGRAHAM: All right, Gregg and Peter, thanks so much tonight. And the other big story of the day, of course, climate activists took to the streets across the country and sought wall to wall coverage. All major networks covered this and got me thinking.

Why doesn't the "March for life" get the same attention? Is there any comparison? Let's take crowd size. Fox News Producers estimated that there were a few thousand in the nation's capitol today. "The march for life" back in January, 300,000 according to some estimates I go usually and there's hundreds of thousands every year.

So what are the goals though of the climate enthusiasts? If you believe the 2020 Democrats, population control has to be one of the measures considered.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's about resources. So yes, I think we should be active again with international agencies. We need to be involved in the United Nations family planning efforts around the-week-old.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I think especially in poor countries around the world where women don't necessarily want to have large numbers of babies, where they can have the opportunity through birth control to control the number of kids they have, something that I very strongly support.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What are the goals of the prolife movement, to defend the life of every human being from conception until natural death? How about the differences in tactics? Climate activists demand that you give up modern amenities that made the planet and every day of our lives better.

ANDREW YANG, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Cattle is very energy consuming and energy expensive. If you project forward on what we need to do to reduce emissions, you'd want to modify Americans' diets over time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Pro-lifers on the other hand, they're just following real science regarding the origins of life and insisting that everyone recognize the right to life in the constitution life, liberty in the perused of happiness.

We look closely climate activists seek the dehumanization of the person. If these fear mongers have their way population control will ultimately have to be in force for the good of the environment. One man was brave enough to wander into the mass of activists today and he's an actual scientist.

Gregory Wrightstone is a Geologist, Policy Advisor at the Heartland Institute. He is also the Author of "Inconvenient Facts." All right, Gregory, we're going to show the audience some of that footage you got today. Moments that surprised you. Now let's start with the age of some of the participants. In this video, I think you can see kids, of course, holding politically charged signs. Don't mess with our momma. I mean, is anything really wrong with that? They're not profane signs. But what do you make of it?

GREGORY WRIGHTSTONE, AUTHOR, "INCONVENIENT FACTS": Yes, I tell you what I saw today it was rampant abuse - wouldn't be child abuse, but exploitation of children to promote this alarmist agenda.

We had speakers today that ranged in age from 5 years old to 18. All of them had about the same message. We had 12 years before the world was over. They would each list a list of what I call climate apocalypse events, droughts, desserts, floods, fires, all of those things they all very similar.

All of them promoted getting off of fossil fuels in the next 20 or 30 years. All of them believes strongly that we can replace all of our electricity with wind and solar and it's just being possible. It's just not possible.

INGRAHAM: All right, and you also came across a group that calls themselves the extinction rebellion. I guess their founder actually calls for the overthrow of governments.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is going to happen. If you want it to stop happening, you have to stop using fossil fuels. To stop that, you have to rebel against the government.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You have to bring down the regimes in the world ideally simultaneously and replace them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And to Tommy, I said I wanted to go to - well, that guy's group gives us actually one of the sponsors that is climate strike. So Gregory, why are we allowing children to skip school and listen to that radical? How is this going to make their schooling better on a daily basis?

WRIGHTSTONE: Well, they can stay at home and go to school and be indoctrinated there on climate change or they can go to here and be indoctrinated. Actually Pittsburgh Mayor, Bill Peduto the closest thing to a Socialist Mayor we have here said he would personally sign excuses for any children that skipped school for that day.

One of the big things I saw today was the close association between socialism and these activists. Might have been as many as 50 percent of the signs were linking socialism or anti-capitalism to this Green New Deal and what they're trying to get through. One of the signs I saw it said "System change, not climate change".

INGRAHAM: We have sound illustrating this point. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It is actually capitalism is a system that is always going to put profits first.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Only a few corporations are responsible for the vast majority of carbon emissions. In order to, I'm really improving the situation we have that can really need to be taking those under public control.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: He looks a little old for an elementary school student that one. But they think more government is going to solve climate problems. They're speaking in these - construction, like bumper sticker repeating lines. It's really their parents and, you know, their schooling. I think their schooling delivered them to these protests. It's not even their fault. This is just what is being taught.

WRIGHTSTONE: It is. And I talked to a student at the University of Pittsburgh majoring environmental studies. I just asked her point blank, I said, do you - are you ever exposed to anything that is contrary to this notion of manmade catastrophic warming? And of course, she said no. There's a 97 percent consensus.

And I will tell you one thing that really stood out to me it was you have to forgive me but frankly the ignorance of the adults there. They just didn't know many of the basic facts that are controlling the climate or driving the climate.

INGRAHAM: Greg, this has become a religion. These are a lot of people looking for belonging. This is the climate club. I'm a conservationist. I love the outdoors. I think we should be good stewards of the environment. I don't like all the plastic. I'm kind of with that, but this is - this today was way beyond climate and environment and conservation and about anti- capitalism, anti-free market, for all of these other causes that dovetailed to the radicalization of American politician.

So was - if you think it's just all about saving the whales? Huh-uh. It was about a lot about a lot more than that. Gregory, thank you so much. And in moments THE INGRAHAM ANGLE got exclusive footage from the homeless encampments here in Seattle. They left one police officer apparently exposed to harmful toxins he and dozens of others that video when we return.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: I'm here in Seattle tonight and I can tell you walking the streets earlier today, a lot of great people, lot of exuberant people because of the climate protest. But the homelessness crisis here is a heart breaker. Just driving from the airport, taking a tour, you see a city in some places on the brink.

And these are American citizens and they're suffering. And tonight there is a shocking new development, "The Seattle Times" has reporting that a Seattle Police Officer assigned to cleanup homeless camps is filing a $10 million claim alleging polluted site made him sick.

We tried to contact the officer through his Attorney but neither preferred to comment on the case at this time, so we sent our photographer to the streets of Seattle to see what the officers and the residents are encountering here on a daily basis. The results will shock you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There is definitely something that I wish we would pay more attention to. A lot of times you'll meet people though all around downtown Seattle here. People walk past homeless veterans and other homeless as if they're invisible.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't have a problem with like the homeless family, like the mentality or like they just set an area have tens and like give them that kind of a safer place. But it actually needs to be managed well if that's the case. Even then, you can only like serve so much of the population as for your willingness to involve.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I take the train in every day and so coming just where my train route from here to the building, seeing the amount of homeless people that we see every day, I see needles, I see people struggling. There's people that are trying to solve it. There's housing that's going up. There's a building that's going up, it's going to have room for women and children that are displaced.

So I think there's people that are trying to solve it. I don't know what the right answer is. I think it's easy to ship them out and say not in my back yard. But I don't know that's a right answer.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Things aren't going to change. Real change is not going to happen unless as a whole we start realizing that more and try to chip in as much as we can personally to hopefully bring about a real change.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me to respond all this, Jeffery Lord a Former Regan Administration Official and Author of the book "Swamp Wars" Donald Trump and the new American populism versus the old order. All right, Jeffery, what we saw today is not all that different from what we've reported on in Venice Beach in L.A., Downtown L.A., even in Malibu.

We see it in San Francisco. The Trump Administration is now getting involved on the EPA level. That's how dangerous this is. Now you have police officers apparently getting sick. They're concerned about bringing the diseases home to their families at night. What is your reaction to this? In this beautiful city of Seattle, it is such a gorgeous part of the country here. But this is just a heart break.

JEFFREY LORD, AUTHOR, "SWAMP WARS": It's shocking, Laura. If the toxins that made that police officer ill, were found dumped in the Puget Sound at there in Seattle, all of these people in the streets today would be outraged.

But no, no, no, it came from a homeless encampment. So they didn't want to do anything about it. I saw a picture that somebody showed me the other day they have an office in Manhattan. Outside the office was a woman nicely dressed with a bike and a lovely dog and a basket, lovingly wrapped?

A few feet away from her this is in the middle of Manhattan with some poor soul sleeping on cardboard. His cloths in rags, his belongings scattered all around him. And the gentleman who showed me the picture said they care more about dogs than they do about people. That is the problem.

INGRAHAM: You know what is amazing, there seems to be a bit of an emerging - a loss of patience on the part of Seattle residents. You never thought that would happen. But that's how bad it's gotten. City Journal reported on this earlier this year. 53 percent of Seattle voters now support a zero tolerance policy on homeless encampments.

62 percent believe that the problem is getting worse because the city wastes money on being inefficient and is not accountable for how the money is spent. It goes on and on. There is a brewing rebellion here. It's the homeless activists and it's like the homeless industrial complex they call it. Fighting against the residents and the businesses as you say we got to clear this out. This is dangerous.

LORD: Laura, this is the governing philosophy of liberalism at work. One city after another ruled by liberals for decades and they have this problem.

INGRAHAM: All right, Jeffrey, thank you so much. And up next, the impact of climate change alarmism on young people and a pair of beloved TV favorites are disparaged by new racy Halloween costumes.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's Friday, and that means it's time for Friday Follies. Climate alarmism rattles the young, some bizarre Halloween costumes, and morning TV turns desperate. Joining us now with all the details, Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor. Raymond, today tens of thousands of kids across the country, they got a get out of school free card by going right to the climate protest. Very exciting for them. What's really going on?

RAYMOND ARROYO, CONTRIBUTOR: There's a hysteria that's emerging, Laura, among the young. And it's gotten so so bad, these young people are literally having breakdowns. This is Jamie Margolin. She's a teen climate activist. Here she is on Capitol Hill this week. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Everyone who will walk up to me after this testimony saying that I have such a bright future ahead of me will be lying to my face. It doesn't matter how talented we are. It doesn't matter how much work we put in, how many dreams we have. The reality is my generation has been committed to a planet that is collapsing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, it's getting so bad, the American Psychological Association has labeled this condition eco-anxiety. Young people are being treated for depression and anxiety because they truly believe the world is coming to an end because of climate change. The show "Big Little Lies" recently captured this mania.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What possesses two idiots like yourselves to teach eight-year-olds that the planet is doomed?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The children are constantly bombarded with climate change. It is all over the news.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's our jobs to be constructive so that they can process it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Good for you. You deconstructed my little girl into a coma.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: It's getting so bad, Laura --

INGRAHAM: Oh, my God.

ARROYO: It's getting so bad an 18-year-old activist this week, a Canadian activist. Her name is Emma Lim, she launched a climate movement this week called No Future, No Children. Here's what she's saying online. "I am giving up my chance of having a family because I will only have children if I know I can keep them safe. What kind of a mother would I be if I brought a baby into a world where I couldn't make sure they were safe." Laura, the desperation and the depression among the young, and this is all because of media changing the terminology.

INGRAHAM: It's also trying to soften up children to become young adults who believe that it's OK to turn over your freedom, your individual liberty, to a greater good of government control. That's what it all about.

ARROYO: Your greatest gift, the ability to have a family.

INGRAHAM: Your greatest gift, your freedom.

ARROYO: Right.

INGRAHAM: Your basic freedom. This is a group that is all for individual freedom and prochoice. But they don't think there's a choice. You shouldn't have a choice whether to have a child now.

ARROYO: This is a very dark future. It's defeatist. I think it's cruel to children and child abuse. And "The Guardian" newspaper changed their terminology from climate change to climate emergency and climate crisis and breakdown. So they're ratcheting up the language. And it's sending these kids literally, literally to psychologists. They're having breakdowns and anxiety attacks.

INGRAHAM: I hope their parents and the adults are all happy.

And every Halloween, though, we discovered bizarre costumes and costumes aren't allowed anymore. You found a pair, Raymond, that you think take the cake.

ARROYO: Laura, you might call this the PBS sexy Halloween collection. Stay tuned. The first is called Nicest Neighbors. It is a tarted up spoof of Mr. Rogers zip-up sweater and pants. If you were going to do a sexy PBS take-off, the public might tolerate a tarted up Downton Abbey or a sexy Judy Woodruff. But they're now selling a trashy Bob Ross costume, OK.

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: Even the famous deceased painter is not safe.

INGRAHAM: I loved his painting.

ARROYO: No one, Laura, no one and nothing is sacred. They will tart-up and trash-up even beloved figures like Mr. Rogers. What did he ever do to anybody?

INGRAHAM: First of all, this is not even making any sense. Mr. Rogers? He's been off the air for how long?

ARROYO: Let me be your neighbor is taken to a whole new level with that outfit.

INGRAHAM: Have you ever dressed up as an Indian, or as a cowboy?

ARROYO: No, no. No, but I have been whiteface before. You saw me. You were an accomplice. When I was the joker, I wore a full whiteface.

INGRAHAM: You did wear whiteface Raymond, very risky.

ARROYO: The albino community is up in arms.

INGRAHAM: This is -- but I'm telling you, the cultural appropriation argument has not -- if you're an Eskimo, in an igloo -- because one year not my kids, my neighbors, had an igloo. They were walking around in an igloo. Just wearing an igloo could be cultural inappropriate. Salt and pepper shakers, what are you really getting at there?

ARROYO: I hope they stop this --

INGRAHAM: We've got to go. We've got to go. We've got to go. We have one last fully. Do you know what today is?

(MUSIC)

INGRAHAM: Oh, my gosh. Raymond, we couldn't let this all go without celebrating your birthday.

ARROYO: This is horrible. Oh, no.

INGRAHAM: For this, make a wish, make a wish, make a wish.

ARROYO: OK. I'll make a wish that this segment ends fast.

INGRAHAM: Oh, make a wish. OK.

ARROYO: I got it.

INGRAHAM: And this, Raymond, through the smoke --

ARROYO: Yes, through the haze.

INGRAHAM: -- is for you. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(MUSIC)

ARROYO: You've got the Boris Karloff shuffle, it's something else.

INGRAHAM: A reference everyone is going to get.

ARROYO: Do you know the skill it takes to train a toe, Laura? You see a man in his skivvies with a waffle on his tuchus call the Alabama -- I'm going to climb into the ceiling like Tom Cruise and lower --

INGRAHAM: The suspect, R. Arroyo, name rings a bell, also caught on camera getting intimate with an intercom.

ARROYO: I don't know about you, Laura, but I've never licked anything for three hours. It was not me. We're not going to do a toe-off here. I've been doing these pre-hug consent decrees. I'm going to go get Tucker to sign one next. When a prostate falls in a forest, can it get up again?

INGRAHAM: Smile.

ARROYO: Do we have it.

INGRAHAM: Go to the edge.

ARROYO: There's two gentlemen over there who you haven't met. That's Mr. Bittle (ph) and Mr. Billingsworth (ph). Those are my attorneys. You'll meet them after the show.

INGRAHAM: Oh, really.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: This is sad. This makes he want to go drink. I couldn't even fall off that segment.

INGRAHAM: This is a very, very, very, very happy birthday for Raymond.

ARROYO: Thank you. Thank you.

INGRAHAM: Raymond doesn't age. He doesn't go into the sun, so if you want to know why he never ages over the last 20 year, look.

ARROYO: Jeans, jeans, and stay out of the sun. Not dungarees, but good jeans.

INGRAHAM: Happy birthday.

Coming up, next time you take one of those generic drugs your doctors prescribe for you, you better think about where it came from, where it was made, and the elements that went into it. A shocking story involving China when we come back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: China has a plan -- make countries overly reliant on its products and then exploit that dependence for global political control. And I'm not just talking about steel or mining, plastics. No, no. Experts are now warning that the U.S. is becoming too reliant on China for our medicine.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No doubt that they would consider weaponizing their dominance of the pharmaceuticals market if they felt that that would give them an advantage over us strategically.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And the FDA is estimating that 80 percent of the active ingredients found in some of our most common medicines come from other countries. And the biggest supplier of all? China.

Joining me now is Rosemary Gibson, author of the book "China Rx, Exposing the Risks of America's Dependence on China for Medicine." Rosemary, I confess, I have been following the China quest for global domination for 25 years or so, ever since the WTO debate, all that.

ROSEMARY GIBSON, AUTHOR OF "CHINA RX": Sure.

INGRAHAM: But I did not know the extent to which we are dependent in our country on Communist China for basic elements of our medicines. Tell us.

GIBSON: So if your child has an ear infection --

INGRAHAM: Which mine has had many times.

GIBSON: And if you have given them an antibiotic, it probably comes from China. If you have gone to the dentist and you've gotten an antibiotic, it probably comes from China. And what's even worse, after the anthrax attacks, that even, the anniversary is coming up real soon, where do we get the medicine from to treat anthrax exposure? We had to get the ingredients from China for those medicines.

INGRAHAM: How does this make sense on any level? We're dealing with China cheating on every major precept of the World Trade Organization rules, for going on for years. They steal our intellectual property. They stole 50 million personnel files from us in that big data breach. And now this. And so the FDA has issued multiple recalls of this generic valsartan, which is a blood pressure drug.

GIBSON: Yes. Millions of Americans were taking that medicine, and it turns out it had a cancer-causing impurity in it that's used to make rocket fuel. And this went to our veterans, it went to our military. We've got to gain control back over our medicine.

INGRAHAM: So the way we deal with this, Rosemary, is to bring back manufacturing to the United States or only allow manufacturing in countries whose processes we trust? Do we go in there and inspect the plants in China, are we inspecting, or are they allowing us?

GIBSON: Sure, the FDA goes in and inspects the plants. But the problem that they're facing is that they're having to approve products to come into this country even though they don't meet our standards. Why? Because they're concerned about a shortage in this country. That's how dependent we are on China.

INGRAHAM: Why is it that we don't manufacture more here? Explain how that all happens.

GIBSON: The generic drugs are cheaper. What China did, they cheat. They cheat on trade. And they cheated in gaining control over our antibiotics. And so that's how they have a chokehold. They drove out all the U.S., European, and even Indian producers of our antibiotics. That's why your kid is getting an antibiotic from China for ear infection.

INGRAHAM: So you don't really need to fire a shot.

GIBSON: Right.

INGRAHAM: Not saying that they necessarily would, it probably wouldn't be in their interest right now -- to have a devastating effect on America's health and well-being.

GIBSON: That's right.

INGRAHAM: Across the board, from children to the elderly, to people who are middle age. It's not just antibiotics. It's a whole host of drugs. Let's put up a scroll of the drugs that are actually covered by this concern of China manufacture. It's a lot. Chemotherapy drugs, I took them once. Fantastic. So maybe that's why I have so much energy. It's rocket fuel inside me.

GIBSON: Yes, you don't have to fire a missile to take America down. All you have to do is withhold their medicines.

INGRAHAM: And how do consumers here in the United States know if what they're using is at least in part manufactured in China?

GIBSON: They don't.

INGRAHAM: There's no way for us to know as consumers of medicine?

GIBSON: There's no way to know. You can try to find out. There was legislation to try to put on the label where it comes from. But that was killed.

INGRAHAM: So what do we need to do? We need to bring the manufacturing back to the United States, period.

GIBSON: We need to diversify. It's like your portfolio. You want to diversify. Don't put all of our eggs in one basket.

INGRAHAM: This makes me uncomfortable. And guys, again, I will say this, I've been studying China for many years. I never focused on this aspect. You taught us all something tonight. Rosemary, thank you so much for what you're doing. Absolutely.

GIBSON: Thank you so much, Laura. Thank you.

INGRAHAM: Up next, an “The Ingraham Angle” exclusive. Inside the Indiana women's prison where second chances are just the beginning. A program putting inmates to work on the inside so they get hired on the outside and stay out of trouble, up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SANDERS: We have laid out what we think is perhaps the boldest criminal justice reform package in the history of United States politics.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We've got a problem. Our criminal justice system is broken.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: This system as a whole is a cancer on the soul of our country and is hurting every single American.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: As the race for 2020 ramps up, criminal justice reform has taken center stage. You wouldn't have thought that would have happened. But President Trump, the one who actually they brand as racist? He's already taken major steps toward fixing the system.

This summer he unveiled the Second Chance Act. It's a program that encourages employers to hire formerly incarcerated individuals. But one nonprofit has been on this mission for years, very interesting. It's called The Last Mile, and it just expanded to Indiana. The first class of women who learned computer coding just graduated. I had the exclusive opportunity to speak with them about what this meant to them, their future, and their desire never to go back to prison again.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You four and soon to be many others all over the state of Indiana are proving that Indiana is a state that works, comma, for all. Congratulations. I can't wait. The best is yet to come.

(APPLAUSE)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I begin to get a fuller understanding of what it was they were doing. I was like, oh, God, I would be a fool to miss this opportunity.

JENNIFER FLEMING, "THE LAST MILE" GRADUATE: My name is Jennifer Fleming, and I have created the Covenant Conference Center. I wanted to create a space where people would be able to go in order to continue on with their educational needs.

INGRAHAM: What are the most important things you think you've learned about yourself in this program?

FLEMING: I really excel in academia. I am just really good in --

INGRAHAM: For the people watching, how the heck did you end up here, then. You excelled in academia, and you end up in prison. How does that happen?

FLEMING: So I've had an addiction problem most of my adult life. And I had been sober for about six-and-a-half years. My dad got lung cancer, and I took care of him for a year-and-a-half until he died. And when he died I kind of -- I can't really explain it. I don't like to blame that because that's not its fault, but it definitely hit me on an emotional level that I wasn't prepared to deal with. And so I turned to what I knew would numb me. And long story short, here I am.

INGRAHAM: And when do you get out?

FLEMING: I will receive my bachelor's degree in December, and that makes me an immediate release. I hear there's no such thing as an immediate release, but they have 10 days to process my paperwork.

INGRAHAM: Wow. How excited are you?

FLEMING: I'm excited and I'm anxious.

INGRAHAM: Tell us why anxious.

FLEMING: I'm anxious just because I've been locked up for over seven years, and everything has changed out there. I left with small children. I'm going home to adults. The life that I had before coming is completely demolished and gone. The relationships that I had before coming are very fragmented and need to be repaired or rebuilt. And so I'm just stepping out of prison as a clean slate. And that's a little nerve racking. That's not stepping into the familiar but stepping into the unknown.

INGRAHAM: How has this helped you with those skills, your communication skills, your honesty? We're all broken, all of us. But you went through your thing. We've all gone through something. That's really important. I just think that that realization that you just expressed is important to express to everybody. People watching this are going to have a different view of incarcerated people.

FLEMING: That's good. That's good, because I think that when we're thinking about incarcerated people, we need to remember that they're just people, and everybody is one bad choice away from incarceration. You know what I'm saying, most people don't make those bad choices, but more and more we're seeing that they do. And if we put them in a box forever, then we're not allowing them to change and grow.

INGRAHAM: How important is it for you to succeed out there for those still here who you will leave behind?

FLEMING: It's really important to me because I feel like it's important to give back, and because I feel like it's important to give back even throughout my time here. I've made it a point to teach classes and do other things that allowed me the opportunity to help others that were in the beginning of their process. And so I know that my success is going to have a huge impact on the women coming in the future, because I'm the pilot program. So all eyes are on the people in the pilot program to see if they succeed. Is this really a zero percent recidivism rate? So it's definitely very important to me to be very successful so that, number one, they know that they can be successful too, and number two, so that society knows these kind of programs are worth investing in.

CAR'DAE AVERY, "THE LAST MILE" GRADUATE: My name is Char'Dae Avery. I'm here to offer you an opportunity to be part of the next big thing.

INGRAHAM: What did it feel like today? You had all of these people in the room, elected officials, business leaders. What was that like?

AVERY: Breathtaking really. I was speechless almost. I've been waiting for this day. I love opportunities like this. And any time it presents itself, I'm going to grab it. So it was a great day, this day.

INGRAHAM: And how did you feel about yourself and your own trajectory, how you started here, the day you walked in to today.

AVERY: Amazing. Some days I felt like I wasn't going to be able to make it. But we all have those days, don't we? But I made it. And I feel like I believed in the process, and it took me here.

INGRAHAM: To those who say you can't rehabilitate people. We shouldn't be putting money into helping people in prison. We should just be putting it into schools and people who haven't broken the law or people who are just starting out in life, what do you say to those skeptics?

AVERY: I believe that they only way to rehabilitate people is if you give them an opportunity. If you put them in prison and you don't give them any opportunity to succeed, they won't succeed, because they don't know how. We need an example like The Last Mile that the Hoosiers provide. I feel like it's easy to fall into the environment around you. But as long as you have something like The Last Mile and you're grounding, you're humble, and your only goal is to become a better person and to make it home, I advise a lot of people to work on their self, work on their inner self, because you came in here by yourself. You're leaving out by yourself as a better person, and that's what we come to do.

INGRAHAM: What has been the hardest thing here besides, obviously, being away from your family and friends?

AVERY: The hardest thing for me was forgiveness, forgiveness for myself, I believe, because if I don't forgive myself, I will always stay stuck in the past, and I can't begin a new journey without letting go of the past and starting a brighter future like today.

INGRAHAM: What is the biggest misconception that people on the outside have of women on the inside from what you've experienced?

AVERY: The biggest misconception for me would be that they believe that we do nothing in here at all, just do our time. But as long as DLC and other people come together and keep providing us the opportunity to become the women that we are led to be before we made a mistake, I think that a lot of misconceptions will change, because we're not just inmates in prison. We are trying to better ourselves. But we do need help.

INGRAHAM: What is your dream when you get out?

AVERY: My dream when I get out is to have my own start-up company.

INGRAHAM: How confident that you'll hit it and do well?

AVERY: I'm 99.9 percent.

INGRAHAM: That's pretty good. That's pretty good.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: We'll have more of that powerful story coming up in the weeks ahead. So stay right there. My final thoughts on this wild week, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: You never know who is going to show up at a state dinner for the Australian prime minister. There's Lou Dobbs, our own Lou Dobbs and his beautiful wife, and Maria Bartiromo, both from FOX Business. We hope they enjoyed the Dover sole and the special ravioli, and a beautiful night in the Rose Garden.

It was an incredible week, “Ingraham Angle” staff working hard for you to bring you angles on every story you don't hear anywhere else. Have a wonderful weekend. Spend some time with your family.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.