Newt Gingrich explains why he's predicting the collapse of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket

This is a rush transcript from "Watters' World," August 22, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Welcome to "Watters' World," I'm Jesse Watters. The Democrat con job. That's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words.

I didn't want to watch the Democratic National Convention. I did it only because I get paid to. But I need a raise or hazard pay, at least because after this week, it was just nuts.

Apparently, America is living under apartheid.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): We are confronting systemic racism.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Racism.

MICHELLE OBAMA, FORMER FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES: Systemic racism.

MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT (D), CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Systemic racism.

BETO O'ROURKE (D), FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Racist President.

STACEY ABRAMS (D), FORMER GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: Racial justice.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Racial justice.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Systemic racial injustice.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Systemic racism.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): Racial injustice.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Racial justice.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Racial justice.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Racial violence.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Racial justice.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump praised those racist.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Structural racism.

BILLIE EILISH, ARTIST: Systemic racism.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Racial bias.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): Racial inequities.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Racism.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Structural racism.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: The country that just elected a black President twice just became racist again, and the only way to make America not racist is to put Democrats back in power.

See how easy that is? All the problems in the country will be solved when democrats control government. Jussie Smollett won't need to fake another hate crime. Joe Biden will also cure COVID.

I went into his website to look at his plan. First thing he'll do, he says he will find a vaccine. Why didn't Trump think of that?

Biden also said he will listen to the scientists. Now, this is a very stark contrast from President Trump, who doesn't listen to the scientists at all. Fauci and Birx are really just astrologers. I bet you didn't know that.

Biden says he'll test more. Maybe that's why he's been in his basement all summer. He's developing a super-secret testing kit that he'll reveal after the election.

Does Biden have experience managing outbreaks? He does. Let's examine his performance during the 2009 swine flu. At least 60 million Americans caught the swine flu. Today, just under six million coronavirus cases here.

Swine flu became so widespread the Obama-Biden administration stopped testing for it. That's right. They stopped the testing.

Did Biden put a scientist in charge of manning the outbreak? No. He put a political act in charge. His own Chief of Staff, Ron Klain, and here's what Klain admitted last year.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RON KLAIN, FORMER JOE BIDEN CHIEF OF STAFF: We did every possible thing wrong, and it's -- you know, 60 million Americans got H1N1 in that period of time. And it's just purely a fortuity that this isn't one of the great mass casualty events in American history.

It had nothing to do with us doing anything right, it just had to do with luck.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: We did everything wrong. Biden is really the luckiest politician ever. After the Messiah tapped him for VP, Biden fought his way through the most talented field of Democrats in history, slaying dragons like Beto O'Rourke and Pocahontas, who many compared to Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher.

Then a once in a hundred year pandemic hit, which let him stay home and rest without having to stick his foot in his mouth on the stump.

But Biden's luck is running out. He hasn't been to Wisconsin in two years. How did that that work out for Hillary?

A CNN poll just came out with Trump and Biden tied in the battleground states. Biden doing much worse than Hillary was in this stage of the race. Trump is also tied in Minnesota. If he wins Minnesota, watch out.

Barack Obama sees the writing on the wall. Instead of going high, he went low, and accused Trump of destroying democracy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

B. OBAMA: For close to four years now, he has shown no interest in putting in the work.

No interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends. No interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.

Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job, because he can't.

Do not let them take away your democracy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Obama is desperate. He knows it's a low turnout election, so he is scaring Democrats. He's scaring them. And he's begging them to vote early by mail because if Biden doesn't win, Durham continues the Obamagate investigations. So it's personal for Barack.

Trump shredded his legacy. There's nothing left except the cloud of corruption.

Anyway, Obama never helped get anyone elected besides himself. This time won't be any different.

Hillary is still haunting America. She accused Trump of cheating.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

H. CLINTON: Don't forget, Joe and Kamala can win by three million votes and still lose. Take it from me.

So we need numbers overwhelming so Trump can't sneak or steal his way to victory.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Hillary accusing Trump of cheating is like the mob accusing someone of fixing a fight. She literally paid for Russian interference. She can get away with this because the press won't ask her about it.

Hillary has never been asked about paying for the Steele dossier, four years later. Biden has never been asked why he unmasked Mike Flynn. Comey never been asked about why his team doctored evidence. Bill Clinton has never been asked on camera about palling around with Epstein, and on the day Bill Clinton spoke at the D.N.C., these pictures came out of him getting a massage from Epstein's alleged sex slave during a flight on Epstein's jet.

This is a jet owned by a dead pedophile, an international sex trafficker. It seems like cancel culture arrived for the #MeToo Movement.

Kamala Harris hasn't been asked if she believes Joe Biden sexually assaulted an intern. She said she believed it a little while ago, but she hasn't been asked about since she joined the ticket. Now, they're running mates.

Because this election is all about character. Sure. Choice isn't about character, it's about competence, something Biden wouldn't know anything about even if it hit him in the head.

Biden's career is so full of gaffes and dumb decisions the D.N.C. didn't even talk about it. Biden will just make you feel better because Biden is good and Trump is bad.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I'll be an ally of the light, not the darkness.

United we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America. We will choose hope over fear. Facts over fiction, fairness over privilege.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Kind of seemed like he plagiarized Barack Obama, but there it is.

Trump is evil and dark. Him leaving will magically make your life better, except it won't. Biden is going to raise taxes and gas prices, let China steal our jobs and pride. Take away your guns and insurance and lock down schools and businesses.

But you'll feel good about being worse off because Biden cares about you. Even when you get laid off, cancelled or robbed, it doesn't matter. Trump's not there anymore.

Are Democrats trying to cure COVID or Trump derangement syndrome? I don't know.

This is a group of people dangerously fixated on one man -- Donald Trump, and have convinced themselves, he is the source of all of their problems, their job, relationship, their mood -- all Trump's fault.

It's a defense mechanism so they don't have to hold themselves accountable for anything. It's lazy. It is called the Obama hangover.

Barack Obama left office too abruptly. Hillary, she was supposed to soften the blow. They weren't emotionally prepared for Trump. Eight years of power and political correctness will do that to you.

Instead of Democrats looking inside themselves and figuring out why they lost and where they lost and how they lost, they rage like poor sports, sabotage, leaks, prosecutions, impeachment, riots, lies, fake news, censorship, conspiracy theories.

This is a wild pack of immature maniacs, blood thirsty for power, seeking to assume their rightful place in the White House and pretend like their real problems don't exist.

They'll tell you anything as long as it keeps them in power. They say they respect all Americans. Did they respect Kavanaugh? Melania? The Covington kids? No.

CNN says every single Trump voter in America is racist.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: We shouldn't be surprised that this President is a hypocrite. We shouldn't be surprised that he is a bigot.

He's a bigot. He's a racist. He's a hypocrite. Those aren't opinions. Those are facts.

People say, well, you know, not all Trump supporters are bigots or racist. Okay, fine. You can believe that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: CNN calling 60 million Americans racist would normally make news, but that's not even outrageous enough these days.

Mispronouncing Kamala Harris's name by accident now, that's the crime of the century.

Now, they say Democrats have empathy. How is that? By canceling you and kicking you in the head? Their own voters are getting shot up in every single city, but they don't mention crime once this week.

Democrats will tell you anything to get your vote except what their policies are.

What's Biden's signature domestic policy initiative? I have no idea, and I do this for a living. What's Biden's foreign policy doctrine? He doesn't have one after 50 years in Washington.

Donald Trump destroyed ISIS. He is bringing our troops home and just brokered a Mideast Peace Deal. He cut three trade deals and built 300 miles of border wall. What did Biden ever do? No really? What did he do? Send me a note on social media because I have no idea.

Now as of today, there are rolling blackouts in California, murders surging in Chicago, homeless taking over New York and riots running over 80 straight days in Portland. And sadly, the blue states got rocked by COVID.

Democrats can't even govern themselves. Why would we trust them to govern the whole country?

Joe Biden can't even answer a question from Cardi B. His campaign had to edit his answers.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARDI B, ARTIST: Can you provide college education, this Medicare plan without a big chunk of taxes coming out of our checks?

JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: The way we can pay for all of this is doing practical things like making sure that no corporation making a profit should pay less than 50 percent tax on their profit. None.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Did you guys catch that edit right there? I mean, Cardi B is no Chris Wallace. But Joe, come on. Even Barack Obama doesn't think Joe can hack it.

Here's "New York Times" author who covered Obama. "While Obama had come to like Biden, he often talked about him with a patronizing over fondness as if the VP were the beloved family dog that kept peeing on the carpet." Down boy.

So the people who know him the best Obama, his Chief of Staff, his campaign know Joe is kind of a joke. They know their voters aren't pro-Joe, they are really anti-Trump. So this week and for the rest of the campaign, here's what you're going to see.

The campaign will continue to hide Joe and the media will play along. They'll paint a picture of America like we're living in a Syrian war zone, where if we step outside, we either risk getting hit in the face with mustard gas, or get kidnapped by a band of militant MAGA hatters.

Trump will be accused of killing schoolchildren and lighting bags of ballots on fire. Next week's R.N.C. will be described as a Klan rally.

But ladies and gentlemen, they're out of ammo. This means we're winning. These are the last gasps of a dying campaign. COVID cases and deaths are trending way down. The economy is coming way back. Trump's flying around the battlegrounds campaigning, the debates are imminent and football is around the corner--football.

Joining me now, former Speaker of the House Fox News contributor and author of the new book, "Trump and the American Future," Newt Gingrich. Speaker, thanks for joining WATTERS' WORLD, we really appreciate it.

NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Glad to do it.

WATTERS: So you have a column that's causing a lot of commotion. You're saying that the ticket between Harris and Biden might not last. Tell us why?

GINGRICH: Well, just in the sense that they will collapse politically. First of all, let's look at Harris. She is the most radical member of the Senate based on voting, which means she is to the left of Sanders and the left of Elizabeth Warren. I mean, you know how hard that is.

Second, she's a terrible performer. She was at 15 percent support nationally, last July. By the time she dropped out, she was down at four percent. Biden actually had eight times as many African-American supporters as she did.

And in her home state, she was running forth and 61 percent of Californians wanted her to drop out of the race. So I just started with the idea that she is not a good performer. She's not going to last and she is way too radical.

And in Biden's case, although I think he did a great speech at the convention, probably the best speech of his career. The truth is, if you just close your eyes and imagine that we are negotiating with Xi Jinping, the very tough dictator of Communist China, you say to yourself, would I want the U.S. represented by a guy who is tough but has some rough edges? Or do I want a guy who is pleasant, but he falls asleep halfway through the meeting?

I just think Biden is not going to last and when you look at their platform, it is so radical on almost every front -- tax paid abortion in the ninth month, for example; confiscating guns, which is an explicit Kamala Harris position.

There are a whole range of these things. You know, changing the suburbs through Federal bureaucracy, which Biden has endorsed. So I go down that list and I say to myself, when people get to know them better, just as happened with George McGovern in 1972, they are going to say, you know, I don't think so I just -- I can't vote for you.

WATTERS: You mentioned McGovern in 1972. You're not predicting a landslide Trump victory.

GINGRICH: I'm predicting that it'll be a dramatically bigger victory than people currently expect.

WATTERS: Wow.

GINGRICH: Because, well, first of all, you see it beginning to build now.

WATTERS: You do.

GINGRICH: There's a poll just out this week in Minnesota that shows him tied.

WATTERS: Yes.

GINGRICH: With Biden. In Washington State, in the primaries, the Republicans came roaring back everywhere except Seattle, and have done dramatically better than they did in 2018.

In special elections, we've been doing very, very well, and I think -- I just talked to a New York State Assembly candidate yesterday who was running in a suburban county just outside New York City. So it was a Hillary Clinton county by about 16 points, Trump is now ahead in that county, and he said part of the violence that people are watching, you know, Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue be trashed, and they're watching gangs starting to come into their town, and they're saying, you know, I don't want any more of this.

WATTERS: So if you combine, you know, taxpayer funded partial birth abortion on demand, putting Beto in charge of grabbing guns or grabbing guns via executive order, while there's a crime wave happening, and giving taxpayer relief to illegal immigrants with regards to coronavirus. They want to give illegal immigrants access to free healthcare as well.

Are those things going to be able to be exposed? Or do you think that mainstream media is going to be able to create such a protective bubble around this ticket that they might go weeks without even being asked a pointed question like that?

GINGRICH: Well, know that first of all that the 207 House Democrats voted for Nancy Pelosi's H.R. 6800, which does give $1,200.00 as a bonus to every illegal immigrant.

So the theory, I guess, if you can break the law and get in the U.S., Nancy wants you to be happy.

WATTERS: You get a bonus for breaking the law.

GINGRICH: Yes, a bit of a -- that buys about I think a hundred quarts of her favorite ice cream. But look, I think your point is exactly right. If we were in a situation where the propaganda media, which has replaced the news media was able to define everything, they would probably protect Biden enough through the election.

But the fact is, and one of the most remarkable achievements of the last five years is the fact that President Trump has a big enough communication system that he can literally press slug it out with all of the networks, "The New York Times" and "The Washington Post" and fight him to a tie.

And so I have no doubt that as the campaign keeps growing that we can get these messages across and we have a huge advantage that are fact.

Now, we don't have to wait to make stuff up. We don't have to invent some Post Office phony scandal, we just have to tell the truth about how radical these people are. And also, you know, when you say nine -- literally 90 days of Portland rioting, every day for 90 days. That begins to be a fact.

And it was very interesting to me that neither Biden nor Harris was willing to say a word about Antifa, a word about our level of crime. You now have the Mayor of Chicago, announcing that she is going to have police on her own personal street, because she wants her family to be safe, but good luck to the rest of the city.

Well, I think that stuff sinks in at a level of reality that even NBC News can't cover up.

WATTERS: Well, not only they didn't mention crime, they haven't mentioned China. They haven't mentioned terrorism. They haven't mentioned trade. They haven't mentioned taxes. They're mostly just talking about feelings that Donald Trump is a mean person. This is a racist country. And if you restore Joe Biden to the White House, everyone will feel better.

They won't tell you what they're going to do, but it'll make all of your bad feelings go away. It's almost like psychotherapy to the Trump derangement syndrome base. I'll give you the last word.

GINGRICH: Look, if you had their issue positions, you'd spend all your time talking about feelings, because every time you talk about an issue, you're going to lose votes.

WATTERS: Right.

GINGRICH: So it's the most clever strategy they have in playing out a losing hand.

WATTERS: All right, we have "Trump and the American Future," Newt Gingrich. It's out now. Check it out. We discuss or he discusses all the things the President needs to hammer in the next 70 days, as well as the American future under Donald Trump. Pick it up in bookstores or order it online.

Do whatever you have to do but go read it. Newt Gingrich. There he is. Thank you very much.

GINGRICH: Good. Good to be with you.

WATTERS: First Russia collusion; now, mailboxes. The left's latest conspiracy coursing through the media's veins.

But first, a WATTERS' WORLD exclusive. The Portland truck driver kicked unconscious in a brutal attack by Black Lives Matter protesters. He shares his story.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: It was the round kick to the back of the head seen across the country, Adam Haner knocked unconscious by Black Lives Matter supporters. His girlfriend also attacked.

Brand new video now tells the whole story. Haner was trying to help a transgender woman who was being taunted, beaten, and robbed. He was punched and called a white supremacist. He decided to get back into his truck and drive away.

But the truck had a mechanical failure and crashed, and that's when the group swarmed in, launching an attack that ended with a brutal kick to the back of the head when he wasn't looking.

Joining me now for a WATTERS' WORLD exclusive is Adam Haner and his girlfriend, Tammie Martin.

Well, first of all, Adam, what are your injuries and how are you feeling?

ADAM HANER, VICTIM OF ASSAULT IN PORTLAND: They're kind of all over. Some bruising on my leg, my ribs, my eyes obviously. I got some lacerations on my head.

It was worse two days ago. I am feeling better today, just trying to move on.

WATTERS: Well, the police have arrested the assailant, Marquis Love. He was taken into custody and I'm sure he'll be prosecuted. What do you want to see happens to this guy, Marquis Love?

HANER: I really -- I didn't really have an issue with anyone when I went down there to start with. So, I'm not really trying to, you know, pick up an issue here.

I think they were there for a cause and trying to show something for their cause and what they showed is what they showed and that's where I stand with it.

WATTERS: They said, you're a racist guy. You were trying to move them down with your pickup truck. What's your response to that?

HANER: I warned everyone to get out of my way when I did start my truck. I'd been down there long enough. They knew when my truck started to get out of the way.

I was down there for a lengthy amount of time. I managed not to hurt anyone while I was down there, but myself evidently. I can't say the same for them.

WATTERS: So the Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, the Mayor, basically letting the city descend into chaos. Is there anything you would like to say to Mayor Ted Wheeler right now?

HANER: It's kind of a long response time for my issue down there. Yes, I kind of agree with your statement.

WATTERS: How long was the response time? Do you even remember?

HANER: I was unconscious. It's hard for me to say.

WATTERS: Do you remember, Tammie?

TAMMIE MARTIN, GIRLFRIEND OF ANDREW HANER: Long -- at least 10 minutes after he had been gone conscious I from what I can tell. I mean, nobody would let me near him. I just saw him on the ground when I got there, not knowing that he was that close to me. But I think 10 minutes at least.

WATTERS: That's way too much time. All right, Tammie, Adam.

HANER: Well, does anyone think what would have happened to the other person had I not have drawn their attention to me?

WATTERS: That person was apparently being descended upon and taunted and robbed and assaulted. It's just -- it's mayhem out there and no one is safe. And this is the result of people defunding the police, attacking the police and not using police effectively.

And this is going to happen again, sadly, if this kind of stuff continues.

HANER: I thought that's what they were down there trying to fight was this kind of behavior towards them, but they're exhibiting the same behavior that they're trying to stop?

WATTERS: Well, it's not fair and we feel terrible that you were assaulted like that and hope you're getting better and wish you a speedy recovery.

Adam and Tammie, thank you guys very much.

HANER: Thank you.

MARTIN: Thank you.

WATTERS: The strangest moments of the Democratic National Convention. What is wrong with these people?

And football is back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

JACKIE IBANEZ, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Good evening and live from "America's News Headquarters," I'm Jackie Ibanez in New York.

The House voting to send an additional $25 billion in aid to the Postal Service as the contentious fight over mail-in voting continues to deliver controversy.

The bill is dead on arrival though in the Republican-controlled Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying the current version will, quote, "absolutely not pass."

The White House has already threatened to veto the bill. President Trump claiming the Democrats would be sending financial aid to assist in what he calls widespread voter fraud.

Meanwhile, wildfires in California blazing through over a million acres of land, hundreds of homes and millions in cash right now.

Two clusters of flames in the Bay Area broke records to become the second and third largest wildfires there in state history. At least 100,000 people are under evacuation orders tonight.

I'm Jackie Ibanez, now back to WATTERS' WORLD.

For all of your headlines, you can always log on to foxnews.com.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: About this time, Charlie and Billy we're playing mailbox baseball with Ace and Eyeball.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Years ago, mailbox baseball was real. The Postal Service had to deal with that, and getting chased down by dogs.

But now, with Democrats pushing to have an election by mail only, there are all new issues. They grilled the Postmaster General on the Hill, and now House members are even blaming Trump for the problems at the Post Office.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): They sent his henchmen over to run it and I'm already getting complaints from people who are saying that they believe that the President of the United States is managing the delivery systems, slowing it down, interfering with people being able to get their mail.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): They are going to do everything they can just slow the mail.

Because within this administration is an attempt to make sure your vote doesn't count and doesn't count as cast.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Yes, now the President is colluding with the Postmaster General. Joining me now to react, White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows.

Mark, I almost feel sorry for you guys because you have to deal with crazy people and this is the new Russia hoax all over again. This time, it involves mailboxes. What's your strategy here?

MARK MEADOWS, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, you know, when you start to hear what Miss Waters and Miss Pelosi are saying, it's very troubling because we see this as a Russia hoax 2.0.

You know, now it's not the Russians; now, it's the people, the men and women that work at the U.S. Post Office that supposedly are going to slow this down and anybody who knows the hard working men and women at the Post Office, like the President of the United States does, knows that they're not going to do that. He is not going to do that.

We're willing to spend the money to make the Post Office great again, and somehow this is one more reason why they believe that they're going to lose in November and chalk it up to some excuse that has nothing to do with casting a ballot on behalf of the American men and women.

WATTERS: So something that is not getting a lot of play, which I wanted to bring up on WATTERS' WORLD, we've had now four straight weeks in this country where coronavirus cases have gone down.

MEADOWS: Right.

WATTERS: We have hospitalizations down, if you could look at the graph. We have daily deaths now down. I guess half to where they were in April and now, the Sunbelt cases are on the downswing.

You know, we heard about this big Sunbelt spike, but now that's going down as well. Do you think the media is not covering the downside of the coronavirus so Joe Biden gets to continue to not campaign and take questions?

MEADOWS: Well, I mean, he is running out of excuses on why he should be able to come out of his basement. You know, when we start to look at it, you know, obviously we've dealt with this China virus for a long time. The President has been spot on in trying to make sure that not only we hold China accountable, but then we deal with it.

And you're right in Florida, Texas, and Arizona, a lot of the places where we saw an increase in some of the cases over the last few months, the trend is going down, and you're right to point it out.

But more importantly, this President has challenged all of us in the White House to find therapies, to make sure that there were enough ventilators, to make sure that we had no one that would lose their life because of a lack of ventilators and that was a real crisis just a few months ago that the President solved for.

He is also solving right now to make sure that we have a vaccine and therapeutics and other issues that if indeed, this continues on, that we can address it. But you're right, good news doesn't travel very far. The mainstream media always wants to put out the bad news, and we do have a little bit to celebrate because of some of the charts you were just showing.

WATTERS: All right, Mark. Listen, don't say hi to a mailman. They might slap you with a subpoena. Be careful out there. Thanks again.

MEADOWS: Thank you.

WATTERS: Just 73 days until America picks its President. In 2016, all polls pointed to a Clinton victory and look what happened.

Here to explain why polls don't always tell the entire story, pollster, Frank Luntz. Frank, I'm very interested in polling, not that interested, your job is still safe.

I want to ask you a few questions about this battleground poll. CNN has it pretty much dead even in the battleground states. I'm looking at a poll from Pennsylvania reputable polling outfit, Morning Call/Muhlenberg College, they have Biden just up by four points. At the same time in 2016, they had Hillary up 10.

And then in Minnesota, I'm looking at two different polls, one has the President tied in Minnesota, and one has him within the margin of error and he could even lose Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, pick up Minnesota and he stays at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

What is your assessment of polling right now?

FRANK LUNTZ, POLLSTER: So it's always dangerous to do something right in the middle of a convention, and it's particularly dangerous to talk about polling before the debates, because so much can change and we've had half of the elections going back to 1968, one half of them have seen a change of 10 points or more between the candidate who is leading on Labor Day and what happens on Election Day.

So I say to people, take them with a grain of salt. Take a look at the movement, at the change between surveys over a week, 10 days, two weeks, and the trend for Donald Trump has actually been favorable, it has been positive over the last three to four weeks.

Now, I'm going to say something that's going to bother you. It may bother some of your viewers. I still believe that if the election were held right now, if it were held today, Joe Biden would win.

But we've got the Republican Convention coming up. We've got the debates coming up and the trend is definitely over the past couple of weeks in Donald Trump's favor.

WATTERS: Well, that doesn't bother me because that's a hypothetical and I'm just envious of your rug, Frank. What kind of rug is that?

LUNTZ: This is a brand new room. This is my game room and behind me, hopefully you've got the library.

Every time I do a Fox interview, I show a different part of the house.

WATTERS: Polling definitely looks like it's been good to you, Frank. Congratulations, and thanks very much.

LUNTZ: Thank you.

WATTERS: What are NFL games going to look like next month? A special NFL report, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Fans or no fans, that's the question. The NFL on a mission to bring football back, but teams across the league remain divided on fan attendance.

Joining me now, former Redskins quarterback and Super Bowl champ, Joe Theismann. Joe, what's it going to look like? What's it going to sound like when we're watching the games in just three weeks?

JOE THEISMANN, FORMER REDSKINS QUARTERBACK AND SUPER BOWL CHAMP: Well, Jesse, first of all, thanks for having me.

I really think that it's going to sound probably a little bit similar because they might dub in some fan noise, which will make it interesting, but I can tell you in 1974 during a strike period, when I was a rookie, I played in an empty stadium.

We played at RFK Stadium in Washington. There were 3,000 fans there and everything you said echoed. It just echoed through the stands.

It's an eerie feeling. It's a different feeling. Especially for football. We've seen a bubble and everything in basketball, and I don't think you can put up that many cardboard faces like they do in the Major League Baseball stadiums.

So it's -- it is different, but the guys will get used to it. I mean, that's the adaptability of the athlete. They will get used to it.

WATTERS: And we will probably hear the fans, you know, piped in whatever they do, I guess the -- you know, I don't know how they can be louder than some of these fans in Seattle or somewhere, but they'll do what they can.

Are we going to hear the pads smacking and the helmets cracking? We'll probably hear a little bit more of that though, right?

THEISMANN: I think we will. I think the parabolic mics will be able to pick up a lot more noise because you won't have any ambient sound from the fans drowning it out.

So it'll bring another dimension to the game, a little bit like we saw in the draft, where so many things were done virtually at home. I thought it was an interesting aspect of the way the draft was done.

I think football is going to be presented in a very unique way again. It's going to be football. That's the most important thing we needed in this country to be perfectly honest with you. We need something to cheer and scream and vent our frustrations out in this regard.

I really believe that it's going to be a season that can be had. We've learned a lot, I think, from Major League Baseball from the NBA as well as hockey. So now football has its chance to be able to put in effect the things that they need and the protocols they need, so that they can keep the players safe, and put a product out on the field.

WATTERS: All right, Joe used to play for the Washington football team and we have no idea what they're going to call that. Thank you so much for coming into WATTERS' WORLD.

THEISMANN: Thanks, Jesse. Good to catch up with you.

WATTERS: Now, did you guys watch the D.N.C. this week? What the heck was that? I'm scared and so is America.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: The Democratic National Convention is finally over and that is a good thing. The first virtual convention, a little bizarre. Joe Biden looked as surprised as us that he got the nomination and it all kicked off with this peculiar music video.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

WATTERS: Joining me now to break down some of the moments you wish you missed, Fox News contributor, Raymond Arroyo.

So that guy Billy Porter with the cape, like a Dracula look, he was dancing with Stephen Stills. I don't know what to make of that, but what year is this again?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Exactly. It looks like he went in to Bea Arthur's wardrobe. You know, it's a long thing that you know, I don't know where. But imagine how this is playing in the Rust Belt, Jesse. That made a big outreach throughout this thing -- to religious voters and Evangelical voters, and I'm watching Billy Porter and I'm going, was the Castro district vote up for grabs? Who is the demographic for this? I'm just wondering.

It was a peculiar --

WATTERS: Yes, I don't know who produced this week. I don't know either. This was Looney Tunes.

The moment that kind of shocked everybody and I think shocked Joe Biden himself when he was I guess, awarded the nomination at some point, and it was like when you give a surprise party to your grandfather in a nursing home. Balloons started dropping, and he honestly looked like he didn't know what was happening.

ARROYO: Oh, no, he was shocked. He was shocked at one point and when the grandkids came in the back and just fired off the streamers, he thought he was under attack and Antifa had broken it.

You know, he was totally startled. But you know, Jesse -- and when they did the big rollout, the big speech, the big moment, it was wonderful to see that Disney is previewing their next theme park attraction, which is apparently mediocre moments with Mr. Biden.

You know, they can put it right next to the Hall of the Presidents, maybe the pavilion of the almost Presidents. It'll be he and Romney and Dukakis in the tank. It will be fantastic, apparently, a very good, I think, panoply.

WATTERS: Well, they've set the bar pretty low for the Republicans next week. We'll see if they can do better.

They had Elaine from "Seinfeld." I guess she emceed it, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and it was some sort of comic routine with Andrew Yang. Let's listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JULIA LOUIS DREYFUS, ACTRESS: She is fabulous. I cannot wait to see her debate our current Vice President, Mika Pints, or is it Paints?

ANDREW YANG, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: It's pronounced Ponce, I believe.

DREYFUS: Oh, some kind of weird foreign name.

YANG: Yes, not very American sounding.

DREYFUS: Yes, that's what people are saying.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Was that a crack at Kamala Harris? Is that what that was?

ARROYO: Yes. You know, poor Julia Louis-Dreyfus. I mean, she's become like an infomercial hawk woman, you know, selling this voting scheme.

All she kept doing is pushing a voting number all night long. We will tell you how to vote safely. Call the number. We'll tell you how to vote.

But it set a tone of farce, Jesse, at the beginning of the proceedings that they paid off throughout the rest of this thing.

It was -- it was silly. It was flat, and a satirical edge that threw people into an unreality that we saw during the Obama years when she and Biden remember on the "Veep" episodes, when she and Biden would run around in cars and eating ice cream in the White House mess.

All of those memories came flooding back. That was a TV show. That's what America voted against. They wanted to get away from this Hollywood industrial complex moving into the White House that was supposed to be advancing their affairs and their agenda.

So as I think there was a lot of mixed messaging here. I don't think it played we know from the ratings, it clearly didn't.

WATTERS: No, it tanked in the ratings. They were just trying to replicate this kind of games they were playing during the Obama years. Couldn't duplicate that with Joe. And, you know, we'll see what we have next week.

Raymond will be watching and he'll be mesmerized by it.

ARROYO: You bet. See you then.

WATTERS: Thank you.

ARROYO: Well, it'll at least it'll be live. No more Zoom.

WATTERS: That's right. Up next, Last Call. Gorillas.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Have you ever seen a gorilla meet a caterpillar? Well, now you have.

The marvels of nature leave us dumbstruck again. Take a look at this video of a silverback gorilla and its kid closely observing a caterpillar walking near them.

The video got a thousand views a second. It's kind of like me when I was watching the DNC. this week. What is that?

That's all for us tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. "Justice With Judge Jeanine" is next. And remember, I am Watters and this is my world.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of Fox News Network, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.