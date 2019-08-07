New York Times changes 'Trump urges unity vs. racism' headline after backlash

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," August 6, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Well, good evening and welcome to “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” "Gun control saves lives," that's what they're telling you day and night on CNN. In fact, they're having a Town Hall meeting tomorrow to tell you some more.

Anyone who opposes gun control, they'll tell you by implication of not directly is a bad person, a callous, cruel, probably violent person. Somebody who doesn't care about the safety of others.

Well, last night, a group of progressive activists took that very message to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's home. Here's what they said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We're at McConnell's house. This [bleep] thinks he's about to get some rest. Not if the children that you're kidnapping can't get any rest. Not if families are getting murdered can't get any rest. [Bleep] Mitch.

He is in there nursing his little broken arm. He should have broken his little raggedy wrinkled ass neck.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Murder Turtle.

CROWD: (Chanting "Murder Turtle).

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Just the stab the mother [bleep] in the heart.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: "Stab him in the heart. Break his neck." That's the last message for Mitch McConnell. They're totally opposed to violence, and that's why they want to kill Mitch McConnell.

If you're confused, you haven't been paying much attention lately. Almost everything the left says these days is projection. In almost every single case, they accuse you of exactly what they're doing, and this week was no different.

In the wake of two horrifying mass shootings, they've been telling us the President is a hater. "He is using race to divide us," they scream. "It's wrong." Well, they are right about the second part, it's definitely wrong.

They are using race to divide us. That's a core tenant of the left. Identity politics is the process of dividing people on the basis of immutable characteristics, factors they can't control. And that's what the Democratic Party is at this point. It's an identity politics party.

They promise some Americans reparations, they denounce others for their skin color. They call it "privilege." The entire country, they'll tell you is fundamentally racist and therefore evil.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: This country was founded on white supremacy, and every single institution and structure that we have in our country still reflects the legacy of slavery and segregation in Jim Crow, and suppression, even in our democracy.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We can't be blind to the impact of generations of racism and white supremacy that were written into our laws over centuries.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So they're buffoons. Yes, they are. They're dumb. Of course. Do they have no idea what they're really saying? Probably not. But that doesn't make the cumulative effect any less sinister or damaging.

What you're watching, what you saw on those tapes, what you're watching every day is a systematic effort by the left to undermine the institutions that hold this country together.

Chief among those institutions in this and all societies throughout time, is law enforcement, our justice system. Over the past 25 years, that's been a success story. America's cops have radically reduced crime across this nation. They brought our cities back to life. If you don't know that you're obviously under 40.

Ask anybody who lived in New York City in 1991 what it was like. If that person is honest, you'll be grateful for what the cops did. But now on the basis of no evidence whatsoever, the left is telling us, police are racist monsters.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETE BUTTIGIEG, D-IND., MAYOR, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I have challenged our Police Department to recognize all of the ways in which the uniform has been burdened by racism.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We're going to crack down on police brutality and primarily at people of color.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Training for police officers on implicit racial bias and procedural justice, because to deny it exists is to deny folks liberty and in many cases, life.

O'ROURKE: How do we continue to lose the lives of unarmed black men in the United States of America at the hands of white police officers? That is not justice.

JULIAN CASTRO, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: If you are young and black, you're treated differently because of the color of your skin. I don't believe that it's just a case of a few bad apples. I believe that the system is broken.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Imagine if you were a cop, or your dad was a cop or your son was, having to sit and watch that slander day after day, again, on the basis of no evidence, they are saying that. It's disgusting. Dividing us? Oh, yes, they're dividing us.

Or how about our thousands of I.C.E. agents working to enforce laws that the Congress passed. The Congress passes the laws and then hires people. It doesn't pay them all that much to enforce their laws.

Now Democrats are calling those people Nazis. Good people doing a thankless job that we need to have done only to have some pampered moron like Ocasio-Cortez savage them for political reasons.

None of this is new by the way. Three years ago, you'll remember Hillary Clinton ran an entire presidential campaign on this premise, attacking the country itself and its people as immoral bigots.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER FIRST LADY: You could put half of Trump supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, -- you name it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: That's a message of unity? No. It's a message of disunity. It's a message of hate actually. Think through the implications of it. Racist sexist, xenophobic. What do you do to people like that? Do you try and help them? Do you feel like they're your countrymen? Your brothers? No. They're horrible. You try to destroy them and they are trying to destroy them.

Yesterday, Texas Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro -- we're not making this up, by the way -- tweeted out the names of 44 residents of San Antonio, who've donated to the Donald Trump's presidential campaign -- illegal activity. But he tweeted them out. And then he tweeted out the names of their employers, too.

Why do you think he did that? You know the answer. How would you feel tonight if you were one of those people? Would you feel safe? No, you wouldn't.

That's fine with Congressman Castro, though. His point is really clear. You know exactly why he did that. If someone gets hurt, that's down his problem.

You can see where this is going. It wasn't that long ago that "The Boston Globe" ran an op-ed suggesting that restaurant workers poison the food of Trump supporters. And of course, Democrats have been calling on people to harass and scream at people tied to the Trump administration. For years they've been saying that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BOOKER: Go to the Hill today. Get up and please get up in the face of some Congress people.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: If you see everybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, and gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they're not welcome.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So yes, these people are buffoons, and it's our fault, sometimes, if we're being honest, including this show for highlighting what buffoons they are, because by doing that, we underplay how dangerous their rhetoric is.

Our democratic system only works when citizens are free to disagree, free to say to their neighbors, "We're on separate pages. We vote for separate people," and not be afraid to say that. But the left is making us afraid to say that.

The left demands total conformity. They don't believe in diversity in any sense. They'll use censorship and threats to keep people in line. And in the short term that may work, they're hoping it works until next November. But over time, it's a big mistake. It's exactly how things fall apart.

Bryan Dean Wright is a Democrat and a former C.I.A. officer and he joins us tonight. Bryan, thanks a lot for coming on. The tweet from Congressman Castro, and I try not to, you know, join the outrage machine every night and you know, pretend like everything that the other side does is the worst thing that's ever happened and I really try to overstate things, because I don't want to be part of the problem.

But I've got to be honest and say, I am shocked that this guy did that. Why would you do that? What is he saying by doing that?

BRYAN DEAN WRIGHT, DEMOCRAT AND FORMER C.I.A. OFFICER: Look, brother, this goes back, not to just his tweet, but many years ago. In the early 2000s, there was a book that was created by a bunch of Democratic strategists, the emerging Democratic majority and basically the argument was, look, in order for there to be a Democratic base, we have to organize, particularly women, people of color, gay folks, and tell them two things. One, you're persecuted, irrespective of whether or not you are; and second, that America is fundamentally bad, right?

So if you convince enough people that those two things are true, then the individuals who are responsible for your persecution and for making America bad -- the white folks, the patriarchy men, usually straight folks -- they're the enemy and they're the bad. So the only way to rectify that is to bring all those folks down.

Now we have seen folks like Castro now that the seeds of that vitriol, of that disgusting rhetoric, now rear its ugly head, but it's not of course just Mr. Castro. You were highlighting others in the intro. We can do more of them.

I mean, New York's Democratic Governor, Andrew Cuomo said America has never been that great. And the recall from that about a year ago, right?

CARLSON: Very well.

WRIGHT: Of course, we have folks like CNN's Don Lemon, who said that white men are the greatest terrorist threat in the country. We of course, had this last fall, almost a year ago, the takedown of Brett Kavanaugh who was told that or, you know, the media and the left told America that he was both a pedophile and a rapist.

Now, of course, Ruth Bader Ginsburg has since come out, saying no, actually, he's probably a pretty good guy, in fact, he is. And then, of course, less than about six or eight months ago, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, the illustrious socialist came out and said that if you are a Trump supporter, specifically a white poor rural person, she is tired of hearing about you. She is tired of hearing about your story.

All right, what she wanted to hear about were black and brown folks in cities who embrace intersectionalism, whatever the hell that is.

The point is the left which used to embrace the working class has now gone down this identity politics baloney that if you don't fit, not only are you out, but you're the enemy. Right?

So let's take this to its logical conclusion, brother, you've highlighted it. Its violence. Right? I mean, that's the ultimate fear. But in the meantime, what are we going to get? We're going to get division. That's exactly what we see. It is black versus white.

CARLSON: That's exactly right.

WRIGHT: It's gay versus straight. It's Christian versus Muslim. Go down -- you know, if you're a country warrior or a city slicker, we now are going to highlight the fact that you're different, and you should be different.

So that is the fear that I have, irrespective of the fact that I'm a Democrat, but just as an American is the end result of where this goes.

CARLSON: Identity politics is division.

WRIGHT: And that is the profound fear.

CARLSON: And its terminus is -- you're absolutely right. Bryan, great to see you tonight. Thank you for that.

WRIGHT: Pleasure, bro.

CARLSON: As part of their relentless bid to divide this country, Democrats have been warning about white supremacy relentlessly. After the El Paso shooting, the left demanded that President Trump denounce a supposedly existential threat to our nation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: White supremacists being radicalized, and when the leader of the free world can't condemn that --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We need to hear from that person, strongly condemning and rebuking this ideology.

MARIA TERESA KUMAR, PRESIDENT AND CEO, VOTO LATINO: What the President has done is that he has given agency to hate and he is yet to denounce it, and we need him right now to use his platform to say that we are all Americans and that we need unification.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Okay, so it's not the job of this show to defend the President and everything he says, and some things we're not going to defend. But in point of fact, he never endorsed white supremacy, or came close to endorsing white supremacy. That's just a lie.

But he condemned it anyway. Their response, "He didn't really mean it."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: We have also called on this President to say the words that he finally said today, but they ring hollow when he cuddles white supremacists.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He could not now stand back and say, "Oh, I condemn white supremacy. I condemn racism. I condemn violence."

KIRSTEN POWERS, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST: It is the arsonist coming and saying they want to help put out the fire.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: But the whole thing is a lie. If you were to assemble a list, a hierarchy of concerns or problems this country faces, where would white supremacy be on the list? Right up there with Russia probably. It's actually not a real problem in America.

The combined membership of every white supremacist organization in this country would be able to fit inside a college football stadium. I mean, seriously. This is a country where the average person is getting poor while the suicide rate is spiking. White supremacy, that's the problem. This is a hoax.

Just like the Russia hoax, it's a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power. It's exactly what's going on.

Victor Davis Hanson knows this better than anyone. He is a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, and he joins us tonight. Professor, thank you very much for coming on.

White supremacy -- you know, I've lived here for 50 years. I've never met anybody, not one person who ascribes to white supremacy. I don't know a single person who thinks that's a good idea. I mean, they're making this up. And it's a talking point, which they are using to help them in this election cycle, obviously, because Russia died, but my question to you is, what does it do to the country? At what cost?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Well, I mean, we are the most racially intermarried, assimilated, integrated country in the world.

CARLSON: Exactly.

HANSON: You and I couldn't go to China and say we're Chinese because we don't look Chinese. The Mexican Constitution has add an element in it that said immigration had to preserve its racial essence. So what is this all about?

And Elizabeth Warren did not fake a Finnish identity. She didn't say, "I want to be the first Finnish Professor at Harvard." And Beto O'Rourke didn't say my name is Fritz, "I'm Fritz O'Rourke because I want to take advantage of all this white privilege."

And people don't trail their names or put compound names. And what's the force around ancestry.com? Or 23AndMe? It is to find some background in this racially intermingled and assimilated society that we don't know exist, and maybe we can find something that's not white that we can translate into careerist advantage in the fashion of Elizabeth Warren or Beto O'Rourke or Rachel Dolezal.

And so it's kind of a construct, and when you say white supremacy, it serves for very wealthy liberals. And I think wealthy -- and it's a class thing -- wealthy minorities that says, "I'm authentic, even though I have privilege. That doesn't count because I'm saying that guy in Bakersfield or that poor white guy in Appalachia is a deplorable, or he's a clinger and he has privilege and therefore --"

And it also has career advantages, obviously, and we don't even talk about class anymore, Tucker. I mean, here we are, just think of it. We have Cory Booker, who is a child of two IBM executives. And we have Kamala Harris, who has all the intellectual privilege in the world, both her parents were PhDs. And we have Elizabeth Warren who faked an ID, an ethnic identity, who is a Harvard professor. And they're yelling about all these people who supposedly have the privilege that they have.

And it's sort of -- it's become an identity policy for wealthy people in the media, politics, and academia that once you say that you're virtuous, and you're spotting races under every bed, and he has supremacy and you have privilege, you can say almost anything.

And look what's happened to the presidential race. We have Cory Booker, who just last week threatened to beat up the President of the United States. We have Biden who said he wanted to beat up the President of the United States.

We had Elizabeth Warren who has said all sorts of things and we had Kamala Harris say that she wanted to get out of an elevator without an alive Donald Trump in it. She wanted him dead.

It's as angry as people got with Barack Obama's healthcare and all that rhetoric, typical white person get in your faces, punish your enemies, take a gun.

I don't remember any mainstream Republican candidate, not one, not a Romney, not a McCain, not anybody, or Mitch McConnell saying, "I'd like to beat up the President of the United States.

And they do that because they're virtuous because they've established this identity politics, an insurance policy, if you will. And it's tragic, because, why these elites are doing this in the real ground level. People are intermarrying, they're intermingling, they're assimilating, and they're trying to make America what it is.

There's a reason why mostly a nonwhite population is trying to immigrate into a still majority white population, it's not because it's racist. They're not stupid people.

CARLSON: If it is a white -- exactly.

HANSON: They're coming here because they understand that there's more racial tolerance and opportunity and economic opportunity than ever before.

And the final irony is Donald Trump. I mean, think about it. He has got 3.7 percent record low unemployment in peacetime, and he has got record low minority unemployment, he's got a three percent, some quarters, GDP -- so he is saying to a minority --

CARLSON: Right, so they've got to call him this. They've got to call him a white supremacist.

HANSON: You have a chance with me, the employers will bid for your employment. You don't have to beg an employer. You have opportunity you've never had and that's what I wanted to do.

CARLSON: Professor, thank you for that. It's deep. Thank you.

HANSON: Thank you.

CARLSON: Leaders of the Democratic Party are happy to lecture you about your moral failings, but those same leaders are happy to speak at a church whose pastor says gay people are doomed. Trace Gallagher has that story, plus Tulsi Gabbard is running for President as a Democrat, telling you the truth left and right. She says Kamala Harris's entire presidential campaign is built on a lie. What is that lie? We will tell you, just ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: The leaders of the American left are very confident in who is evil -- anyone who opposes them -- but they hold themselves to very different standards. Maybe not surprisingly, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker have all stumped four votes at a church, for example, whose pastor says gay people are going to hell. Don't you try that at home? Chief breaking news correspondent, Trace Gallagher has more on this story. Hey, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, CHIEF BREAKING NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Tucker, Victory Missionary Baptist Church is just a few miles from the Las Vegas strip. It's been run by the Reverend Robert E. Fowler for years and for years Reverend Fowler's comments had been well-documented. If you Google his name on page one, you'll find the Reverend has said repeatedly being gay is enough to send you to hell.

Keep reading and you'll find that Reverend Fowler also believes homosexuality and child molestation are comparable sins. And yet, presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, both staunch supporters of LGBTQ rights were front and center this week at Sunday's services. Last month, Bernie Sanders held a Town Hall at the church.

A California political science professor who has written about LGBTQ rights and religion and politics says quote, "No one is saying that you can't be an LGBTQ rights supporter and also visit houses of worship. But visiting a house of worship where the religious leaders are not supporters is a choice, and it sends a message that those views are not abhorrent."

Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders haven't yet addressed the issue, but Kamala Harris campaign told the "San Jose Mercury News" that her quote, "Support and advocacy for LGBTQ equality has been unwavering throughout her career. She will continue to visit houses of worship across the country to address congregants about the pressing issues we face as a nation."

Equality California, an LGBTQ rights group says the candidates should have used the opportunity to educate the pastor on the importance of supporting the LGBTQ community. Reverend Fowler says the subject never came up -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Trace Gallagher, thanks. They're such frauds, it's unbelievable. Stop judging other people. Maybe that's the lesson.

Well last week, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard attacked Kamala Harris's record on criminal justice because again, it was fraudulent. Now she says Harris's entire campaign is built on a lie. This is an interesting story.

Lisa Boothe is a senior fellow at Independent Women's Voice and she has more on it for us. Lisa, good to see you.

LISA BOOTHE, CONTRIBUTOR: Hi, Tucker.

CARLSON: In what sense does congressman Gabbard say Kamala Harris's campaign is entirely a lie?

BOOTHE: It's about her criminal justice reform record. And I want to pull up a quote from Gabbard today that she tweeted out, doubling, down she says, "Kamala's entire campaign is based on a lie that as Attorney General of California, she was a fighter for the oppressed and for criminal justice reform. But our criminal justice record shows that her policies exemplified the worst aspects of our criminal justice system."

And she really put Senator Kamala Harris on blast last week in the second round of debates. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. TULSI GABBARD, D-HI, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana. She blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the State of California, and she fought to keep cash bail system in place that impacts poor people in the worst kind of way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: So a pretty brutal line of attack. And Tucker, as you know, Senator Kamala Harris previously served as the Attorney General of California, as well as a District Attorney of San Francisco. So Tulsi Gabbard there putting those policies on blast.

And you had an opportunity to talk to Senator Gabbard after the debate, and for those at home who missed it. Here is what she said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GABBARD: She made decisions that ended up hurting people, that ended up hurting minorities, hurting poor people in the State of California, which is concerning to me for someone who wants to be the President of the United States, and frankly, who is claiming to be a prosecutor president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: So there is Senator Gabbard laying out her concerns about Kamala Harris's record. And what's interesting, Tucker, if you go back to after the very first debate, Quinnipiac poll, and they found that Kamala Harris actually saw a bump because remember, she went after Joe Biden. She had a pretty aggressive line of attack there and it was effective. And she was polling around 20 percent.

So they just released a poll that has her at seven percent overall, but the big surprise is that back in that July poll that I mentioned after the first debate among black voters, she was polling at 27 percent, now she is at one percent.

CARLSON: Wow. Fascinating.

BOOTHE: Right.

CARLSON: Well, that had an effect. By the way, we should note that Tulsi Gabbard is not yet a senator, unfortunately, Mazie Hirono is the senator -- one of them from Hawaii, but maybe, she will be. Lisa, great to see you.

BOOTHE: Thank you.

CARLSON: Peter Strzok helped launched the F.B.I. in a politically motivated campaign to sabotage the presidential campaign and Presidency of Donald Trump. Strzok was fired for that. Now he is suing, he says his firing was illegal. We will tell you his reasoning.

Plus Hillary Clinton has a new book coming out. Could it be a prelude to new political ambitions? We will investigate that question, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: A lot of people had their lives completely ruined by the Russia hoax -- Roger stone and George Papadopoulos, for example were destroyed. They did nothing to hurt anyone. Carter Page was treated like a traitor when he served his country in the Navy. He graduated Annapolis as a Naval Officer.

The least we could do to remedy this is to make certain the people responsible for the fiasco pay some price for what they did. F.B.I. agent Peter Strzok was fired after he was caught sending politically biased text to his girlfriend, Lisa Page. Now Stzrok is suing the F.B.I. saying he should not have been fired in the first place.

Buck Sexton is a former C.I.A. analyst and hosts "The Buck Sexton Show," which is excellent, and he joins us tonight. So Buck, on what grounds is he suing?

BUCK SEXTON, HOST, "THE BUCK SEXTON SHOW": Well, I think you have to ask the question, what does it take to get fired from the F.B.I.? Because yes, the grounds he is suing on is that his First Amendment rights are being violated here. That he was essentially just another guy in government expressing an opinion and also his due process rights, he says have been violated as well.

Here is the reality. He wasn't just a guy saying, "I don't like the President," and doing normal F.B.I. stuff, you know, looking at cases of kidnapping and terrorism. He was investigating the President of the United States and the whole Russia collusion hoax, as we now know, and saying this stuff on official devices.

So you really have a double whammy here. You have two things. On the one hand, it is how could this guy have ever thought it would be appropriate when he's involved in the most politically sensitive investigation, probably of my lifetime, I can't think of anything that would be equivalent to be waxing philosophical about how anything would be better than this guy that he is investigating, becoming President of the United States.

And then you also have on the OpSec side, the Operational Security side, he is doing this on F.B.I. devices. It's hard to imagine somebody who was a 20-year veteran of the F.B.I. being that stupid.

And I think that that's also -- is there a level of incompetence that can get you fired from the F.B.I.?

CARLSON: Sure.

SEXTON: You add those two things together, and I think they made the right call there. There were some people that said he should have just been demoted and suspended. But if you're going to make an example of somebody, wouldn't this be an individual you would make an example of? In fairness.

CARLSON: It's the F.B.I. They can show up at your house with -- they can shoot you, right? I mean, so they need to be above this kind of behavior.

But it also suggests a kind of entitlement. Right? So like, he doesn't think that American taxpayers have a right not to pay him. He can give the finger to the country, make a mockery of justice, and we still are required to pay him.

SEXTON: Yes, he can go after the Commander-in-Chief on work time on work devices, and there should be no real consequences for that? And for those who think that he should have gotten more than just the benefit of the doubt, they should have gone particularly easy on him, I think we should ask General Flynn who by the way Strzok interviewed, it was part of that whole process and then got him fired, got his reputation ruined and now had him facing criminal charges.

We should ask General Flynn if Agent Strzok deserves to be treated like he is somebody that didn't do anything that's really that bad here.

Also, by the way, just the perception of the F.B.I. matters. And you know, if the F.B.I. and the Intelligence Community were a stock, it would have been dropping since Trump came into office because of stuff like this. And they have to take action that tries to set some of this right.

So it isn't just this sclerotic bureaucracy where everyone thinks they get to collect a paycheck and act on their own little anti-Trump armada. That's not the way this is supposed to go.

CARLSON: No.

SEXTON: No.

CARLSON: Actually, the country collapses when it goes that way, I would say. Buck Sexton, thank you for that.

SEXTON: Good to see.

CARLSON: In her 2016 concession speech, Hillary Clinton vowed to champion the cause of women in politics.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: I know we have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling, but someday, someone will and hopefully sooner than we might think right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well, she clearly thought about running again in 2020. No one in her orbit wanted her to and so far, she stayed out. But she seems to be determined to remain in the public eye.

And so this week, Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea -- who is incredibly impressive. She went to Stanford, unlike you -- will be releasing a new book honoring quote, "gutsy women."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

H. CLINTON: "The Book of Gutsy Women" is filled with essays that are reflections of our feelings about these women. What we think about them.

CHELSEA CLINTON, DAUGHTER OF BILL AND HILLARY CLINTON: We always need this book because we think it's always a good time to be celebrating and learning from and being inspired by gutsy women.

H. CLINTON: It's been exciting. It's been frustrating. I think it's been particularly frustrating for Chelsea.

C. CLINTON: I wouldn't -- I wouldn't trade you for anything.

H. CLINTON: Not even for a laptop?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Tammy Bruce is the President of Independent Women's Voice and hosts "Get Tammy Bruce" on Fox Nation, which is reason enough to subscribe to the service, and she joins us tonight.

So Tammy, explain for me, if you could, why I felt physically nauseous watching the clip we just played.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NATION HOST: You aren't the only one. This is watching these two women on their perch of progressive privilege, making a determination about who is worthy of being spoken about or written about.

You know, if they had any guts, which they don't, they would write a book about the greatness of Margaret Thatcher. That is undeniable. It's clearly a political position that they have not necessarily agreed with.

But part of being a great leader is being able to recognize the value of other people, but certainly of feminism. It is supposed to be about all women, and opening the doors to whomever we want to become and whatever we want to do for living.

But of course, there -- as you've said, throughout the show, you know, you're talking about a lot of people who are frauds, right? They're not what they say they are, and this is a good example of that.

So of course, they'll highlight people that they agree with. They will not highlight women like Margaret Thatcher or Melania Trump, who the entire feminist movement has worked very hard to ignore. They are the "Mean Girls" celebrating themselves.

So it doesn't take much guts to be there and to experience and enjoy your progressive privilege, to have that protection, that largess, and to look at -- to put your nose up and sniff it everyone else.

But it's also a message, Tucker, about who really counts, that you will only count if they, you know, touch you and decide that you're a person who is worthy of their attention.

They are passe. They are of course, an example, of what is not feminism and what women should not become. And that is why Hillary Clinton did not win, and we will have a woman President and that woman will be conservative, and she will do a good job being the President.

CARLSON: I think that's a prediction that is likely to come true. So really quick, what's the point of this? I mean, these are two women who have had, you know, a lot of success doing -- I'm not exactly sure what -- but they've made a ton of money. They're rich as hell. They don't need this. Why are they doing it, do you think?

BRUCE: Absolutely. It is certainly for the attention, but you know, Chelsea is going to need to have a job. And she's not going to, you know, want to work in a corporation, I'm sure, go somewhere nine to five, like most Americans.

They expect Chelsea to take on that mantle, because you know, they do see this country as a company that they should have inherited. And now they're working very hard to make sure the undeserving, those who do not conform to the liberal agenda are pushed aside.

And I think that this is more than anything, this is about Chelsea. And of course, she will be disappointed. Chelsea has the potential, I suppose of delivering, but only if she becomes I think her own person. And herself is willing to challenge the status quo that her parents and Democrats like her have moved forward for now, a couple of generations.

She could be the one who breaks out. I would love to see that. But I don't expect it.

CARLSON: No. Yes, I mean, she went to Stanford and worked at a hedge fund, so obviously, she is brilliant.

BRUCE: Oh, yes, and she was on TV for a little while.

CARLSON: But take a look at her Twitter feeds, sometimes. It's amazingly revealing. Tammy, great to see you tonight. Thank you.

BRUCE: Thank you, sir. Thank you very much.

CARLSON: Well, CNN is planning yet another propaganda rally tomorrow night to push gun control. We will tell you about it, so you don't have to watch it. Next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Montgomery County, Maryland right over the border from here in Washington is one of the richest places in the United States, thanks to Federal tax dollars pouring into D.C.

The median household income in Montgomery County is more than a 100 grand. The county is also not surprisingly very liberal. It voted four to one for Hillary Clinton over Trump in 2016.

So the views like that and so much money to go around, you might think that Montgomery County would be eager to put those views into practice and embrace diversity. But you'd be wrong, of course.

The average home price in Montgomery County is more than $400,000.00. Building new cheap homes in liberal areas is almost impossible. So instead, the county is trying to cope by allowing residents to open new apartments in their basements or backyards.

More than 1,500 residents of Montgomery County signed a petition denouncing the plan. They said it would quote, "Alter the appearance, density and value of our neighborhoods." Oh, they complain it would make their community feel like slums or fill them with unfamiliar strangers.

In other words, if we give them a taste of what has been happening to the entire rest of the country with their approval, "Not in our neighborhood," they said though. Diversity for thee, but not for me. It's perfect.

Following the Parkland shooting, CNN hosted an event to discuss gun control. They called it a Town Hall, but that is a lie. It was pure propaganda. Marco Rubio and Dana Loesch were the designated sinners. Watch what happened.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): I think what you're asking about is the assault weapons ban.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, sir.

RUBIO: So let me be honest with you about that one. If I believe that that law would have prevented this from happening, I would support it. But I want to explain to you why it would not.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can you tell me right now that you will not accept a single donation from the NRA in the future?

I wish the NRA lady I could have talked to because I would ask her how she can look in the mirror considering the fact that she has children.

DANA LOESCH, FORMER SPOKESPERSON FOR THE NATIONAL RIFLE ASSOCIATION: Let me answer the question. Let me answer the question. You can shot me down when I'm finished, but let me answer him his question.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You're a murderer.

LOESCH: He should have been barred from getting a firearm and as -- and he should not have been able to.

I would have done everything in my power to prevent that.

SCOTT ISRAEL, SHERIFF, BROWARD COUNTY, FLORIDA: You just told this group of people that you are standing up for them, you're not standing up for them until you say I want less weapons.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: I want to thank Dana Loesch of the NRA, and also Sheriff Scott Israel for being here to listen to your questions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: No, it's disgusting. Of course, CNN won an award for that garbage. So they're planning another Town Hall on guns. Think it will be any better than that one? Right?

The left is getting bolder on the subject. After this week's shootings, Joe Biden led the charge to bring back the assault weapons ban of the 1990s. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN ANCHOR: So to gun owners out there who say, "Well, a Biden administration means they're going to come from my guns."

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Bingo. You're right, if you have an assault weapon. The fact of the matter is, they should be illegal. Period.

Look, the Second Amendment doesn't say you can't restrict the kinds of weapons people can own. You can't buy a bazooka. You can't have a flame thrower.

COOPER: How would you deal with all the assault weapons that are already out there that people have?

BIDEN: What I would do is I would try to -- I would institute a national buyback program. And I would move it in the direction of making sure that that in fact was what we tried to do get them off the street.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Uh huh. So you would turn millions of law-abiding citizens into felons, and then send armed Federal agents to their homes to take their guns away. Civil War anyone? What a nutcase.

By the way, the assault weapons ban, which ended in 2004, was studied by a lot of different groups, including the Bill Clinton Justice Department, and it was found in the end to have no effect on crime. So why would we want it again? Great question.

Dana Loesch is a former NRA spokeswoman, the host of the "Dana" show, and she joins us tonight. Dana, thanks a lot for coming on.

So first to the CNN Town Hall. It's been it's been a while now. I imagine you must feel better about it, I feel better on your behalf just watching that tape that we played. How do you how do you feel knowing that they're going to do this again? And will you be participating this time?

LOESCH: No, I wasn't asked to participate. And you know, I always go everywhere where good discussion is happening or where I think I can have some kind of impact in terms of bringing factual arguments and reason-based arguments to the subject, because it's incredibly important. So they didn't ask me.

But I mean, to be fair, I don't have the highest expectation that it's going to go well. I mean, I hope that they would have learned from some of their mistakes with the previous Town Hall. But that's just not a good faith way to have a genuine discussion.

And, you know, with all due respect to Andrew Cuomo, who is going to be hosting this -- or Chris Cuomo, excuse me -- is going to be hosting this --

CARLSON: Governor's brother.

LOESCH: I mean, he is pretty publicly -- yes, he is pretty publicly partisan about his ideas where it concerns gun law and the Second Amendment and quote unquote, "assault weapons." So now they're putting him in this very neutral position of being a moderator. And I think that that's asking a lot of viewers to sort of suspend their reality and accept him as that neutral individual. I don't think they can.

CARLSON: Right. Well, there's nothing neutral about him, of course at all. What do you make of Joe Biden's promise that if elected, he'll send armed Federal agents to the homes of law-abiding Americans that demand their guns? What would happen if he did that?

LOESCH: Yes, well, I am amazed at this argument from individuals who say you can't deport people who enter the country illegally, because there's too many of them. But yet at the same time, they say you can go door to door to millions of homes and you can take perfectly legally-owned legal- to-own objects from law-abiding innocent people and to correct Joe Biden, you absolutely can get a flame thrower. I think it was Elon Musk that's actually selling them. But that's beside the point.

That's -- I mean, that's confiscating guns by force. What are you going to use to take people's guns? Tucker, what is Joe Biden going to use to go and take people's guns? Guns.

CARLSON: Right. So if you cared about this country, you wouldn't say things like that. You wouldn't suggest something like that, would you?

LOESCH: Well, I think that not only if you cared about the country, but I think if you care just about actual simple scientific data, and you cared about research, and you cared about real solutions and finding an answer to this ongoing problem, then I think that, you know, that's not something that you would say, particularly when you're also as Joe Biden is, trying to have this criminal justice reform as part of your presidential candidate's image.

But the assault weapons ban, Tucker, as you noted, it did not work. It was unsuccessful. And for those who try to attribute a decrease in crime, everyone needs to realize that crime was already on a downward trend beginning in 1992. And in fact, gun homicides and violent crime, period, are down by 49 percent. But that's not what most people in legacy media want you to know.

CARLSON: No, it's true. And the Clinton Justice Department by the way, it wasn't the NRA that studied it. It was the Clinton people who conceded it had no effect. Dana, thanks a lot for that. Good to see you.

LOESCH: Yes. Good to see you, Tucker.

Cc Well, "The New York Times" stepped out of character for a moment last night and tried a daring experiment, they ran a pretty objective headline. Can you imagine what the left did? "The New York Times" will not repeat that experiment. We have details after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Well, it took "The New York Times," a daily newspaper published in New York City less than a day to end a bold new experiment yesterday, running an objective headline.

This morning the paper's print headline summarized the President's speech in El Paso and Dayton this way, quote, "Trump urges unity versus racism." That's what the President did. You saw it, so the headline was fine. It describe what happened.

But online, the left went crazy -- even crazier than usual. Cory Booker, apparently still running for President accused The "New York Times" of somehow putting lives at risk. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- the pampered moron that she is -- said the paper was enabling white supremacy through cowardice. So of course, the paper caved.

Later versions of the article were headlined, "Assailing hate, but not guns." Mark Penn is a former adviser of Bill and Hillary Clinton. He joins us tonight.

Mark, I'm worried because I think every country, this one particularly, deserves, you know two sides that are both sane and capable of rational conversation. If you believe that "The New York Times" is carrying water for right wingers or white supremacists. You're delusional, I think.

MARK PENN, FORMER ADVISER TO BILL AND HILLARY CLINTON: Well, look, you could think that either headline was okay. But the process of the headline that was factually correct and frankly, was unifying after these horrifying events would then be complained about by one political faction and changed. That is an astounding development in journalism. I've never seen it maybe it's happened before.

Why don't they just run the headlines in front one -- why don't they the run the headlines before AOC before they run them down and not get into the situation? I've never seen anything like this. I mean, that would be the way to go to avoid this kind of trouble. Is that journalism today? I don't think so.

CARLSON: Well, so isn't the appropriate response -- well, I know I've been in it for 28 years, I know the appropriate response, which is like, "Up yours. It's our paper. We will write the headlines we want. And we're going to tell the truth, whether you like it or not," whatever happened to that attitude?

PENN: Well, and that was the old "New York Times" that I knew. I used to complain when I was working with Hillary and Bill about the headlines all the time, I never got one changed.

Maybe I got a paragraph six graph down changed, but you know, they were the paper of record. They said how they saw it. And that was that.

To actually bend after it is printed to a political faction is to cave in a way that I think will haunt them for some time to come.

CARLSON: So what's changed? Is it social media?

PENN: Well, what's changed is, one, there is social media, but regardless of the social media, the paper wanted to please a constituency, and they weren't willing to stand behind their own headline, and were then willing to change it for that constituency. That is incredible.

CARLSON: It is incredible. It is incredible. So I mean, you've been in Washington an awfully long time and known a lot of people in power here. Have you ever seen anybody under 30 with this much political power as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

PENN: No. It's not political power. You see, Pelosi is right. Pelosi runs the House, but when it comes to media power, right, and the influence across our culture and society, she is a phenomenon that is really quite powerful. I mean, she could change a headline on "The New York Times."

CARLSON: Yes. I mean, it's like a child with a firearm. It's just -- she is scary. I'm glad I'm not a Democratic leader. I'm glad I'm not Nancy Pelosi. It's probably the first time I ever thought this. I mean, how would you like to have to deal with that? I almost feel sorry for Pelosi - - almost. Mark Penn, great to see you.

PENN: Thank you.

CARLSON: We're out of time. Sadly. Life is like that. It goes by faster than you think. But we'll be back tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m. That's the good news. The show that is the sworn enemy -- totally sincerely -- of lying, pomposity, smugness, and especially groupthink which is everywhere in case you haven't noticed.

Here's a challenge to you tonight, DVR the show, if you can figure out how to operate it. And if you can, send us a letter, handwritten, tell us how you did it.

In the meantime, have a great evening. Sean Hannity is live at 9:00 p.m. from New York City. Here he is.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.