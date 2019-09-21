New England Patriots release wide receiver Antonio Brown

This is a rush transcript from "Your World," September 20, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, ANCHOR: All right, I do want to update you on something that Shepard just pointed out here.

We're following up on a scene. This is near the Woodfield Mall just about 25 minutes ago. Police are saying that a car just drove into the mall, entering through a Sears. Witnesses were saying on the scene that it was driving aimlessly.

There were gunshots heard as well. As Shepard was talking to a gentleman of a store in that mall, he was unaware of the vehicle, but did hear the gunshots. We do know that this has apparently ended and that the suspect or at least the driver that SUV is in custody.

So much we don't know. And we're not going to get into the conjecture game here.

But I did want to get a quick read on this from former NYPD Detective Pat Brosnan, who joins us on the phone.

Very little to sort of put together at this point, Pat, but what do you make of what you heard?

PATRICK BROSNAN, FORMER NYPD DETECTIVE: Well, good afternoon, Neil.

A couple of things that -- there's really pre three defining elements of it that we can piece together based on known facts. Aimlessly, as you pointed out, first of all, an SUV be driving through the mall.

Second is, apparently, several ear witness accounts of gunshots or what the ear witnesses believed to be gunshots. And, third, you have police with their weapons drawn fanning out throughout the area.

So if you if you align those -- those apparent facts together, it seems like a very, very serious situation.

CAVUTO: When you look at this -- and people obviously see something as unusual as this -- we were showing a little bit someone must have had a smartphone recording all of this.

That's not something that's not done by accident, I suspect. So what's the first saying in law enforcement you do?

BROSNAN: Well, it sounds like precisely what they are doing and what they may very well have done based on a little bit that's known, as the understood -- my understanding is that the incident has stopped, and the driver is in custody.

CAVUTO: Right.

BROSNAN: But you to stop him by force. State law will allow in certain condition -- and this sounds like it may be -- the use of deadly physical force to stop the vehicle, the vehicle being a deadly weapon, being victim -- being weaponized, actually, and with the apparent attempt -- intent to run over individuals and cause deadly physical harm.

So, it looks like, again, they did a great job. The guy is in custody. I have no idea what, if any casualties there are, if there are in fact any. But it certainly seemed like a very, very wild and dangerous scene from the known facts.

CAVUTO: All right, Pat, thank you for taking the time.

There's really no benefit to my just adding conjecture to this. We are going to try to get as much as we can and more as we can on this as it becomes available. But this is the scene right now.

This is a mall near Schaumburg, Illinois. And this just happened about now close to half-hour ago at the Woodfield Mall, a driver apparently making his way into the mall -- deliberately driving through a Sears and into the mall, randomly driving around here.

Now, you heard from a store owner in that mall near that Sears where apparently this vehicle entered he did not know about the vehicle entering, but he did hear gunshots. So, putting this together at this stage is a little bit risky.

We're going to monitor it for you. We're going to stay on top of it. We get more details, we will keep you posted.

In the meantime, other big news to tell you about today of the international variety. And that concerns the administration getting tough right now on Iran. It's not only upped the ante when it comes to sanctions, but it's gone after Iran's Central Bank. That is unprecedented.

Remember, that is the means by which Iran gets money in and sends money out. If you have all but stopped that flow, you have essentially stopped Iran.

Rich Edson at the State Department what he is learning right now.

Hey, Rich.

RICH EDSON, CORRESPONDENT: Hey, good afternoon, Neil.

And the president is consulting with his national security team to discover, decide whether to go further, how to go further, even if to do it when it comes to responding to that attack on Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

The president did say this morning at a White House event that it does show strength to be showing a little bit of restraint. The president says more sanctions on Iran right now, especially that national bank.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: We have never done it to this level. And it's too bad what's happening with Iran. It's going to hell, doing poorly. They're practically broke. They are broke. And they could -- they could solve the problem very easily.

All they have to do is stop with the terror.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

EDSON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo overturned late last night from two days meeting with top officials in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

He says the sanctions are a response to what he calls Iran's failed attempt to disrupt the global economy, that attack last weekend on Saudi oil facilities. The secretary says the evidence points to Iran and only Iran. It also appears Iran's President Hassan Rouhani will be in the United States Monday, now that he has a visa.

World leaders will gather next week in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly. A senior administration official says that Iran requested about 120 visas for its delegation for next week's United Nations meetings, and that the State Department rejected about 40 of them, citing ties to the IRGC -- Neil.

CAVUTO: All right, Rich, thank you very much, Rich Edson, on all these fast-moving developments.

The president is trying to show restraint right here. And there's certainly no hint of military response or action to last week's attack on those facilities, those oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The read right now from national security consultant Rebeccah Heinrichs.

Rebeccah, he is being very, very cautious about all of this. This seems to be focused on upping the sanctions ante and here going after the country's central bank to watch the money that goes out and in, but, for now, that's it. Obviously, there are discussions continuing.

But sort of handicap what you have heard thus far.

REBECCAH HEINRICHS, THE HUDSON INSTITUTE: Yes, I mean, I know that the president is also receiving some military options, a menu of options, ranging from covert options, cyberattack, possibly providing some targeting for the Saudis to conduct an actual counterattack against targets inside Iran, trying to make sure that it's proportional, so not to escalate it, but also to get the Iranians to stand down, so they understand that they shouldn't continue doing this.

Remember, this is not a one-off attack. The Iranians have continued to attack either by proxies or them -- or doing it explicitly themselves for many, many months, and, in fact, going on during the Obama administration, and even through -- even after the Iran deal.

So this has continued. It slowed down a little bit when President Trump took office. I think that the Iranians were trying to figure out what kind of president President Trump was going to be.

But there does seem to be an uptick again. And so at some point, they're going to continue to push until they meet -- until they meet steel. And so President Trump has to be careful. How do we demonstrate that there is steel with our allies, especially with Saudi Arabia taking the lead?

CAVUTO: Do you get any sense right now, Rebeccah, that this proportional response the president's promised -- some in the West have argued, be careful about making it a proportional oil response, because that would wallop the whole world, maybe not us so much, because we're churning out the oil and pretty resistant to whatever happens in OPEC, that it might be targeting drones or wherever the drones are centered or attack forces are utilized.

What do you think of that?

HEINRICHS: I think that's right.

I think if I were the Saudi government are advising the Saudi government, I would say, you better make sure that you -- that this doesn't happen twice. So you would want to be looking at, what were the weapons systems that were used to attack you? Do we know where they are? Can we locate them?

And especially can we use the United States to help us target them and take those out? That would be something I think that would make a lot of sense to me, so that you're providing protection, obviously, of your own oil infrastructure, but of your own citizens.

I mean, this is their country, their oil, so they have to demonstrate that they're able to provide defense of their own people. And so you can look at those particular targets as well.

CAVUTO: All right, Rebeccah Heinrichs, thank you very, very much.

The read on all this from Bill Cassidy, the Louisiana Republican senator. He's the chairman of the Senate Energy Subcommittee.

So we're very lucky to have him here with us today, with all of this going on.

Senator, good to see you.

SEN. BILL CASSIDY, R-LA: Hey, thank you.

CAVUTO: The president's had a very measured, cautious response to all these developments. What do you think that proportional response would be?

CASSIDY: I was with the president yesterday in a meeting in which we were discussing the renewable fuel standard.

At the end of the president, with about 10 senators present, went around and asked each what he thought we should do. And a range of opinions, but they all kind of coalesced on this, that Iran is suffering tremendously.

This is almost like the hand being stuck above water by a drowning person. Almost every -- I think every one but one of their pension funds is now bankrupt. There is high inflation rate -- inflation rates. There's civil unrest.

And this is their attempt to provoke something which distracts their people from the miserable job their leadership has done.

Now, among that, we -- there is a range. I personally don't think we should be spending American treasure and blood in a war between Saudi and the Iranians. We should support the Saudis. We should recognize it's not the Iranian people, it's the Iranian leadership.

Another person said, no American died. Until an American dies, we should not commit American forces. But if an American dies, watch out, Iran.

And so there was this kind of this kind of range of thoughts. The president, though, by further ratcheting up the sanctions, further crippling their economy, brings to a point how their foolish leadership is hurting the Iranian people.

Hopefully, that forces a change of tune.

CAVUTO: Do you think the Iranians want such a response?

CASSIDY: I think the Iranian people want something to rally the Iranian people around the flag to mask the fact that the Iranian leadership is awful.

They have spent their treasure in foreign adventure, while the people at home have no access to foreign goods. The sanctions that president has just strengthened will increase that pressure upon them.

CAVUTO: Now, the new added wrinkle here, as you have indicated, Senator, is going up to the Central Bank here, that is freezing the flow of funds both coming in and out.

And then the question becomes, what and how would Iran respond?

Now, it has been able to do a lot of horrible stuff with sanctions that were already in effect, considered among the world's stiffest and toughest. So who's to say that it still doesn't continue doing this kind of nonsense now?

CASSIDY: We have to assume that they continue to do it.

I agree -- I agree with Ms. Heinrichs that one thing we can do to support our allies is to put in missile -- she didn't say this, but implied it -- put in those systems that would intercept missiles.

So we are not passive on this.

CAVUTO: Did anyone say, though, Senator, when in the meeting -- I know you can't divulge every detail -- but that going after oil facilities, which would be the more obvious proportional response, since Iran went after Saudi facilities, that would boomerang on the West, not so much in the United States, but that it would result in higher prices, and that's what Iran wants, and that maybe the response should be a different type?

CASSIDY: No one mentioned that. I think it's all understood.

CAVUTO: Right.

CASSIDY: We don't want the economy to tank.

One thing I will point out, though, this is not the OPEC embargo of 1970.

CAVUTO: Absolutely.

CASSIDY: But the American people, with the leadership of this president and this Congress going after energy dominance, has now made the United States the swing producer.

And we can ramp up production, one, to hold ourselves harmless, if you will, maybe even strengthen our economy, but also to help our allies. So I do think the strategy of creating American jobs by establishing American energy dominance -- my state has benefited -- is going to help our...

CAVUTO: Do we have to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

CASSIDY: I'm not even speaking of the SPR.

CAVUTO: So, right, there might not be a need to do that then. The result this week has been fairly limited, right?

(CROSSTALK)

CASSIDY: Yes.

CAVUTO: Yes.

CASSIDY: You can just ramp up the production that you have in West Texas and Louisiana and elsewhere, and you can fill a lot of that void.

If you need to put a little bit out of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, yes. And we have been modernizing that reserve. It's based in Louisiana. I'm aware of that.

CAVUTO: Yes.

CASSIDY: But it's not essential.

CAVUTO: So, Senator, when you look at this situation, and you look at the countries that would be affected besides Iran if their Central Bank had a sudden freeze on funds, name -- Russia comes to mind, potentially China -- this gets to be very big, right?

CASSIDY: So Russia has tried to set up a backdoor financing system with the Iranians.

CAVUTO: Right.

CASSIDY: So this may increase that trade.

But what the Iranians want are those things which the Russians do not have, the consumer goods, the high-end electronics, the computers.

CAVUTO: But you fully suspect that the Russians at the very least would offer them that backdoor route?

CASSIDY: They have already have.

CAVUTO: Right. And it would increase in this case?

CASSIDY: I presume it would increase.

I just think that there's a limit to that which it can do.

CAVUTO: Would you do anything else to Russia because of this?

CASSIDY: I think Russians are already sanctioned.

I think that this is stepwise, stepwise. You always want something in your quiver, because that is the next step that will occur. I would prefer there not be kinetic action. I don't want dead Iranians. I don't want dead Americans, don't want dead Saudis.

If there's something we can do before kinetic, that would be best. If you have to go to kinetic, we will support our allies in doing that.

CAVUTO: Got it. Got it.

All right, Senator, very good seeing you in the flesh.

CASSIDY: Hey, thank you, Neil.

CAVUTO: Very good to have you, Senator Bill Cassidy, the Louisiana Republican, in charge of that subcommittee that addresses energy.

And, by the way, to the senator's point -- he was dead on right about this -- while oil started off the week up smartly on Monday, about 15 percent, since then, we have pared those gains roughly in half.

And as he also indicated, it would be a very different situation as it was in the '70s when overnight those prices would be doubling and tripling and even quadrupling. That was then. It's a very different energy world now.

Stay with us. You are watching "Your World."

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: We are getting some more details to pass along in this Woodfield Mall incident involving a car driving through the mall itself, entered through a Sears there.

There are reports now that there were no shots fired up. Maybe there was some confusion when they apprehended the driver of this vehicle. We're going to have an update for you coming up on this.

We know, separately, reports of at least one injury. But we can't even be too sure of that. What we do now is that the driver of that car has been apprehended and is in custody.

Again, we will update you on at least the latest that we have, but some confusion as to why this guy was in the mall in the first place, why he deliberately drove through a Sears to do what he did. Again, an update coming up in the next few minutes.

In the meantime, we have this other development to tell you about. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF.: This involves something more sinister, something involving a serious or flagrant abuse or violation of law.

REP. ERIC SWALWELL, D-CALIF.: We need the people who are in power to do the right thing.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: This is a threat to the very sovereignty of the United States. And I can't understate how concerning this is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: All right, so a lot of Democrats are all in on the government's watchdog report over a whistle-blower's complaint over those private talks allegedly between the president and a foreign leader, and a new Wall Street Journal report that has a lot to investigate concerning Ukraine and a separate report about what the president did on that.

But there's not a lot of interest back and forth on an inspector general and on the separate watchdog report about the genesis of the investigation into the president, the Mueller report, all of that.

So is that really being fair and balanced?

Democratic strategist Robert Patillo. We have got GOP strategist Alexandra Wilkes and The Wall Street Journal's Jillian Melchior.

Two different treatments, two different incidents. Both involve watchdogs, Jillian, and the coverage isn't the same.

JILLIAN MELCHIOR, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: Yes, I think this is something that's really frustrating to the American public as a whole.

The media is supposed to be a watchdog. We're supposed to be on all these things, but the perception that the media is picking and choosing its stories, possibly in a politically motivated way, I think it undermines the credibility of the entire media.

And it's really disappointing as a journalist to watch.

CAVUTO: What I'm just curious about, Alexandra, I'm fair and balanced when it comes to watchdogs. We cover both, see what you get on either or both.

But there did seem to be a disproportionate amount of zeal to this incident, which might be justified, but not on the other.

ALEXANDRA WILKES, AMERICA RISING CORP.: I totally agree, Neil.

I mean, look, let's let the investigations play out, see what comes out of it. But this is what the danger was in the Democrats putting all of their eggs in the Russia basket.

There is now scandal fatigue. There is investigation fatigue. I think that we all felt it, for those of us who are even watching it, when we watched Corey Lewandowski testify yet again on Capitol Hill. It was like, what is the purpose of this?

The Democrats failed to get collusion. They're now trying for impeachment. And it just seems like they keep trying to hang their hat on anything that...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: So, do you think, as our Democratic strategist here, it would have been at least more consistent for them to say, yes, we're going to get to the bottom of these charges and what the president was talking to the Ukrainians about, if he was, just as zealously pursue when the inspector general was up on the Hill to talk about what might have generated the investigation of Donald Trump to begin with?

Go after both with equal vigor?

ROBERT PATILLO, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Absolutely.

I'm with you on this, Neil. I think you investigate. You have to -- we have -- what we -- what 2016 did was shake the American people's faith in our democracy. And so when you have a three-year-long investigation of the nature of the Mueller report, which did expose bad facts on both sides, for all people involved, you have to go through the genesis of that.

But to the idea that the president and his private attorney Giuliani would be talking to the Ukrainians within the last three months to get dirt on their political opponent to influence the 2020 election, that's exactly what we just did in 2016.

That's exactly we just did with the last...

CAVUTO: But we don't know how that one began.

(CROSSTALK)

MELCHIOR: I think there are a lot of open questions on this still. And I do have the media goes after it.

But, then again, we're looking at the media's lack of interest in other things, like what was the origin of those FISA warrants?

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Very early, but like I say, I mean, have at it, have at that them both, and be aggressive on both sides.

Guys, I apologize, with all the breaking news truncating this. You were very good about it.

MELCHIOR: No worries.

CAVUTO: By the way, we are also learning just right now the New England Patriots have released wide receiver Antonio Brown.

We're going to have an update on that as well, an update on what happened at this mall in Illinois, so much -- right after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: All right, the New England Patriots have just released Antonio Brown, following sexual assault accusations against him, rape allegations against the wide receiver.

The Patriots, you might recall, just signed Brown, what, less than two weeks ago, I believe 11 days ago. They confirmed in a statement to NBC sports that they had dropped Brown.

The franchise saying -- I'm quoting here -- "We feel that it's best to move in a different direction at this time."

Brown apparently responding to this, tweeting: "Thanks for the opportunity to the Patriots." And apparently in that was photos from his one game with the team.

We will keep you posted on further developments on this.

Meanwhile, we're back on Capitol Hill, where a lot of people are going back and forth with Mark Zuckerberg, his second day on the Hill, in an aggressive meet-and-greet, including one last night with the president of the United States, as a lot of the lawmakers on both sides are trying to rein him in, saying, essentially, Facebook has gotten too big its britches and it has to be regulated.

This is a bipartisan bashing here.

And doesn't Sun Microsystems co-founder Scott McNealy know it? Here to handicap what is next for Mr. Zuckerberg.

Scott, what do you think of this?

SCOTT MCNEALY, CHAIRMAN, WAYIN: Well, I think -- I think the private sector ought to be able to do what it wants to do in terms of letting who they want onto their services.

They can shadow ban, delete, block, algorithmically deprecate anybody they want. That should be their right. They don't necessarily even have to tell you how they're doing it. It's a free service. Nobody's paying anything for a lot of these services.

So the expectation shouldn't be that you're necessarily going to get treated fairly. I think the -- rather than having the government come in and try and break these folks up, regulate them, all the rest of it, my proposal would be to set up a separate site that is open-source, very transparent, all the algorithms, all the management.

I would call it America's town hall, digital town hall, should be created and made available to U.S. citizens who are certified, who are truly, truly verified voters, and allow them to have a digital town hall, and try and move some of that political discourse over to a verified environment, because anonymity breeds irresponsibility.

And I think you get a lot of really...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: It's intriguing. And I do want to get into this with you.

But I guess, for now, the push seems to be and the target seems to be Zuckerberg and Facebook because they have continually violated privacy or gone too far.

Now, you are famous for having echoed decades ago about the rise of this technology and the Internet, what have you, that if you want your privacy, get over it.

Are we now hearing Washington saying, we're not getting over it?

MCNEALY: Yes, again, I have always said the scariest people to have your data is the government, and not necessarily Facebook. You can just not use Facebook.

I also know that it's security through obscurity for these companies, these 40-page, very small print, click-through licenses you need to accept to use their service.

CAVUTO: Yes.

MCNEALY: There's nobody -- there's no human in the world, other than about three lawyers, who could read it and understand it in a week.

So we just sort of accept that.

CAVUTO: So, let me ask you, then, Scott, on that.

You recently hosted the president of the United States when he was in California. And I'm wondering whether he agrees with you on this, or you had a chance to talk to him about this.

MCNEALY: I didn't get a chance to talk to him about this particular -- particular issue, although I am talking to other people about trying to create an alternative environment where people can have this conversation.

I think taking a picture of your food and sending it around, or even having a political statement, can be done on those sites. But I think it's important to have one that is truly open, balanced, and you know why -- in fact, like, the court system ought to decide who gets thrown off it, as opposed to a private CEO, a private company CEO.

So, I just -- I just don't like intervention from the government on this. I don't think the antitrust laws...

CAVUTO: But it looks like it's going to happen. It looks like it's going to happen, Scott, whether it's justified or not, right?

MCNEALY: Yes. Yes.

CAVUTO: So get ready for more, right?

MCNEALY: Absolutely.

CAVUTO: Yes.

Scott, thank you very much, things truncated with all this breaking news.

MCNEALY: I understand.

CAVUTO: Scott McNealy, a very influential figure in the tech world.

We're going to talk to him. He has a very interesting and novel idea, as he touched on there, to find a way around some of this lunacy with the bias and all the other stuff.

We will touch on that with him at a later time.

In the meantime, letting you know the Dow was down about 160 points today. We have not forgotten that, trade more particularly, or fears that the trade talks might not be going well, a big reason for that.

It has a lot to do with farmers. It has even more to do with agricultural products, the stuff that they live and breathe on.

The read from the former secretary of defense under Bill Clinton, Bill Cohen, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: That former American Airlines mechanic back in court today on charges of sabotaging the plane, Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani pleading not guilty, and has now requested a trial by jury.

We're back in 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: All right, the president slapping new sanctions on Iran, this time on its Central Bank, in the wake of these Saudi oil attacks last weekend.

What is next? Let's ask the former defense secretary under President Bill Clinton, William Cohen.

Secretary, very good to have you. Thank you for taking the time.

WILLIAM COHEN, FORMER SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: Thank you. It's good to be with you.

CAVUTO: What do you think of this latest move? The sanctions are pretty stiff to begin with. The president has upped the ante by essentially freezing funds that get into and out of Iran via its Central Bank.

What do you think?

COHEN: Well, certainly, it's going to cause more pain to the Iranians.

I'm not sure that's going to succeed in either bending them or breaking them and bringing them back to the table.

I think what's happened is that the Iranians have taken the measure of the president, and they have found him wanting. In other words, when he starts tweeting, he has a big bark. And then, when they call his bark or bluff, he goes back to the table and says, let's see if we can't work this out and make peace.

So, I think it's...

CAVUTO: But he's also tweeted and said, as you know, Secretary, that if he wanted to respond the way -- the way that many want him to, by just killing a lot of people, it's not him, and that wouldn't be what he would be doing.

So he's let it be known that that wouldn't be an option, still might not be an option. What do you think?

COHEN: When you talk -- when you tell the enemy or the adversary that you're not prepared to use force, no matter what they do, or unless they do something truly extraordinary in attacking us, then you have pretty much given up your bargaining leverage.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Yes, what is proportional to you, Secretary? When the president talks about responding in a proportionate matter, what does that mean to you?

COHEN: Well, it can be a military response specifically targeted.

That, of course, has the consequence of ratcheting it up. And the Pentagon would then have to try to gauge how they manage the escalation.

But we had a similar situation back with Saddam Hussein back in Desert Fox, when he was firing Scud missiles and calling off the inspectors.

CAVUTO: Right.

COHEN: We went in, in a very targeted way for three-and-a-half days, and we took out his launching capability.

Now, to do that obviously runs the risk that the Iranians would then declare all-out war in the region by attacking UAE, the Saudis, Bahrainis, and Kuwaitis. So there's a real risk involved.

But that's all the reason why you don't send out a tweet that says, we're locked and loaded, we're ready to go, when, in fact, we're not ready to go. We don't have a coalition put together. We don't have an agreement by the Saudis, the UAE, or anyone else in the region.

So when you send out a signal that you're ready to go, and then, whoa, wait a minute, we don't have everything in place just yet, then it sends a signal of weakness and fecklessness. And I think that's dangerous to the American people.

CAVUTO: But there's a history of that, right?

I mean, you could say Barack Obama with the famous red line in dealing with Syria.

COHEN: Exactly.

CAVUTO: So I guess what I'm trying to get a sense of, sir, is that, what are our options?

I mean, we -- Tulsi Gabbard, the Hawaii congresswoman who is running for president, said that she thinks the president is pimping out our soldiers and doing it on behalf of the Saudis.

Now, it's a little extreme, but do you think that the Saudis are the ones responsible to deal with this, and not the United States?

COHEN: No, I don't believe that at all.

I know that they're promoting this on Capitol Hill to say, this is the Iranians and the Saudis' problem, not ours.

If there's a shutdown of oil in the Gulf, then it's a global problem. Then you will have the reaction economically, globally, will have an impact on us.

So the notion that we have no dog in that fight, I think, is wrong.

CAVUTO: Well, we don't have the same exposure to oil in that region like we used to, right?

And do you think it's risky to risk American blood in this case for oil there or issues that the Saudis and others should be dealing with in their own coalition, and not depending on us to save them?

COHEN: Well, number one, the Saudis are not capable of dealing with this issue. That's the hard reality of it.

So we can walk away and say, you're on your own.

CAVUTO: Right.

COHEN: But we say you're on your own to the United Arab Emirates? Do we say you're on your own to the Bahrainis, where we have our fleet tied up? Do we say the same thing to Kuwait, where we went to war in order to dig Saddam...

CAVUTO: Do you think we're too close to the Saudis?

COHEN: Well, it's not a question being too close.

CAVUTO: Yes.

COHEN: I think what we have to do is tell them, yes, we're prepared if there's a coalition of the willing.

But here we have insulted our allies. Number one, I think Mat Boot had it just about right. He said, our enemies don't fear us and our allies don't trust us.

So, when you send out words that you're not willing to back up, then it causes confusion. It says, what is your policy? What are you prepared to do? And if you are just prepared to make grand statements, and not back them up, then, frankly, we're not with you.

So, if we're not with you, who is going to defend keeping the Gulf open? Is it going to be the Chinese, the Russians, and not the United States? I think that would be -- that would bode not well for the United States. And I think it would contribute to a tremendous dislocation in the economic situation globally.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: That's been the Middle East forever, though, right?

COHEN: Well, to the extent that we have an economy, a world economy, still dependent on oil, yes, it puts us in the middle of that.

The fact that we're no longer dependent upon Saudi oil doesn't mean that we're not at risk if that flow of oil is disrupted throughout the world economy. We would be very much at risk, in the sense we wouldn't have many people buying our products and services if there's a global recession, or, worse, a depression.

CAVUTO: Secretary, thank you very, very much for joining us.

COHEN: My pleasure.

CAVUTO: Bill Cohen, the defense secretary under Bill Clinton.

When we come back: The president will be hosting a big state dinner for Australia's prime minister at the White House tonight. What's weird is, it's only the second time he's done something like this.

Why is that?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: All right, state dinners are rare events at the White House, but for this president particularly so. He's hosting one for the Australian prime minister tonight. It's only his second as president.

John Roberts, what we can expect.

Why is that, John? Not too many things of these for him, huh?

JOHN ROBERTS, CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Well I think the president likes to reserve them for extra special people.

I mean, these things, they're important diplomatic overtures. They all -- go all the way back to 1874, when president Ulysses S. Grant threw the very first state dinner for the king of Hawaii.

Barack Obama and George W. Bush, by this time in their presidency, had had four state dinners. Bill Clinton tended to hand these things out like Happy Meals. He had 21 by this time, a total of 52 for his entire administration.

But the only other one President Trump has had was during the height of the bromance with Emmanuel Macron. He wanted to show Emmanuel Macron how special the relationship was, brought him and his wife, Brigitte, over for a state visit and a state dinner.

There's been some rocky road since then, but still the two leaders insist that their relationship is on a strong footing.

This overture to Australia now is really to renew the relationship between the United States and Australia, because President Trump didn't exactly get along with the former prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, but he's like this, it appears, with Scott Morrison.

And because Australia is such a huge player in the Indo-Pacific region, President Trump wants to make sure that the relationship is solid when it comes to national security and economic security.

So that's why throwing the big lavish event today, and this is a really interesting event too. Other state dinners that I have attended -- I went to one in New Zealand under President Clinton. I went to another one in the State Dining Room for the king and queen of Spain.

Sometimes, they're held at a tent out on the South Lawn, but this one is going to be held in the Rose Garden. And it will feature the largest collection as well of military musicians.

And you know how much we love our military musicians. And while you're seeing some lovely table settings there, there you see some military musicians playing in the colonnade.

But not only will they be playing in the colonnade. They will also be playing on the roof overlooking the Rose Garden. So that's something new as well.

The first lady has been completely in charge of this one. I'm told that she has looked after every detail here, including the menu, sunchoke ravioli, Reggiano cream and shaved summer vegetables, main course of Dover sole with parsley crisps, zucchini squash blossoms, fennel mousseline, baby garlic rouille, and a dessert will consist of lady apple tart with Calvados ice cream.

I didn't get invited to this one, Neil. I will have to figure out why.

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: But you know who did? Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch. So...

CAVUTO: Wow, there's a crowd.

ROBERTS: ... they will have to tell us what it was like.

CAVUTO: All right. No pepperoni or prosciutto or little pigs in a blanket kind of thing, none of that, huh?

ROBERTS: No, you know, but a good cannelloni for dessert.

CAVUTO: There we go.

ROBERTS: That beats Calvados ice cream any time.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: All right, awesome.

All right, thank you, my friend, John Roberts at the White House.

He's always up on this stuff, you know?

All right, well, they come in peace. I'm talking about, well, not the aliens, but the alien enthusiasts.

You won't believe this -- after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: All right, Apple's got a new lineup of phones.

They went on sale formally today. Folks are lining up to see them, including in New York City, where the world's largest Apple Store was officially opened just today, Tim Cook doing the honors, the head of Apple.

So what does my neat and nifty young hip kids panel think of all of this?

Let's go to...

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: That's a little Lawrence Welk.

DION BAIA, AUDIO TECHNICIAN: Hey, bubbles, the bubbles.

CAVUTO: Hey, the bubbles.

Anyway, we got "Your World" audio technician, bestselling author Dion Baia, Internet radio sensation Mike Gunzelman, and last, but not least, New York Post's Brooke Rogers.

So, Brooke, big deal, Apple phone today, big crowds. You get into this?

BROOKE ROGERS, THE NEW YORK POST: I feel like Apple is the ex that always comes back and tells you this time it's going to be better. So they're always promising you a little bit more.

But when it comes down to it, I don't think that this version is going to be much better than the last version that you spent $1,000 on. It's not going to fill the void in your soul. Just stop buying iPhones every time they come out.

CAVUTO: Wow.

But they have neat pictures, neat camera.

MIKE GUNZELMAN, INTERNET RADIO HOST: That's all they have.

I agree with you. I am completely over the iPhone. Like, in the past, there was such a desire and necessity to get the new iPhone. But I feel like this year the allure of it has been greatly diminished.

Obviously...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: How do you explain those crowds?

GUNZELMAN: You're going to get the die-hard tech geeks and the Apple nerds that are definitely going to want it.

CAVUTO: Must have been more than the die-hards, though.

BAIA: I feel like you could get roadkill off the side of the road, put a stick in it, put the Apple logo on it, and people will still line up and go, free Wi-Fi, it's yours. And people -- it's just amazing. The tail moves and I can call people. And I can talk to my mom.

GUNZELMAN: But the stock did end up, though, today.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: It's had an amazing tear.

BAIA: But they do seem a lot of bait and switch, where they will have an update for something, a new phone, and then in six months they will announce a new edition with stuff they should have had on the first one.

I'm very...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: That's good to know.

(CROSSTALK)

ROGERS: Yes.

CAVUTO: All right, hundreds of alien enthusiasts are gathering near Area 51 today, originally intended as a joke to storm the facility.

The event has actually become a festival for all things extraterrestrial.

GUNZELMAN: Yes.

BAIA: This is great, I think.

GUNZELMAN: I'm all about this.

CAVUTO: You were born in Area 51.

(LAUGHTER)

GUNZELMAN: Yes.

Well, there's two things going on. So, earlier this week, you had the lead singer formerly from Blink-182, Tom DeLonge. He -- the Navy came out and said that the unidentified objects in his music video were actually legitimate. Something's out there.

So that was a huge buzz that the...

CAVUTO: Really?

GUNZELMAN: Yes, the U.S. Navy came and admitted...

(CROSSTALK)

BAIA: They used footage.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Right. Right.

(CROSSTALK)

GUNZELMAN: And he's from Blink-182, of all things.

CAVUTO: Right.

GUNZELMAN: And now you also have this event this weekend.

So there's a huge craze out there because the government is lying to us. And we must get to the bottom of it.

BAIA: Full disclosure, my father-in-law ran the biggest UFO magazine in the world until he passed away in 2003. So I'm really into this.

I think it's, though, very silly that people are going to line up and try to storm Area 51. And, I mean, what's the endgame? Are they going to bust in and find an alien in cryostasis?

CAVUTO: But there's a cult following to this place for years, right?

(CROSSTALK)

BAIA: Will people really -- is the government really going to tell us if there's aliens out there?

ROGERS: I think that the reason why people are so attracted to it is because there's a secrecy around it. There's a lore and that attracts people.

But when it comes down to it, I love it. It's getting the kids out of the house. They're getting out there.

GUNZELMAN: To party.

BAIA: They're going to get shot.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: All of you are very jaded.

GUNZELMAN: They don't know that the aliens are actually at Area 52 right now.

(CROSSTALK)

GUNZELMAN: They're laughing at us.

CAVUTO: Yes, we moved.

GUNZELMAN: They have already moved on.

CAVUTO: Oh, you went to 51.

(CROSSTALK)

BAIA: I mean, at the end of the day, if there were aliens, you think the government -- with everything else going on in the world, they would be like, by the way, there are some other people coming down and doing things.

I mean, that'd be the silliest thing in the world. And I think it's very silly for people to say there isn't anybody out there.

(CROSSTALK)

GUNZELMAN: That's what they want you to think. That's what they want you to think.

BAIA: Everything is a conspiracy.

CAVUTO: That's exactly it.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Meanwhile, forget the delivery drunk.

We're hearing now that Walgreens is going to test out a new drone delivery method with Alphabet's service wing. So, it could be food, beverages, even over-the-counter medications.

Hey, I had no idea Charlie's taking -- anyway, this is weird, right?

(LAUGHTER)

BAIA: Well, what happens if it -- yes, falls in the wrong neighbor -- yard. And you're like, oh, Charlie's glucosamine and also...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Hope that rash gets better.

BAIA: Exactly.

GUNZELMAN: I hate this.

I mean, I'm just not -- first of all, drones...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: What is this? You hate this segment, or...

(CROSSTALK)

GUNZELMAN: No, I love it. I'm a huge Cavuto fan.

(CROSSTALK)

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: But they're all doing that now. You notice that?

GUNZELMAN: Yes, but around New York City, this is going to be a mess.

And then some idiot is going to forget to charge it. And then they're going to just start falling.

BAIA: And it's Walgreens too, which is affiliated with...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: But I always worry they drop it on the wrong house or property, and then your neighbor has to come calling.

(CROSSTALK)

ROGERS: Knock on the door. I think your drone delivery got in my pool.

(CROSSTALK)

BAIA: What happens if it's something like, I want my vitamin C, like, ooh.

CAVUTO: Well, that's not vitamin C.

BAIA: Exactly.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: But that's the future.

When you guys are my age, that's how it's going to be done.

GUNZELMAN: Amazon is going do it, they said in June, in the next couple of months. We will see what happens.

I mean, we already have enough fat and lazy people out there. At least go to the grocery store.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: ... calorically challenged.

(CROSSTALK)

BAIA: I could see it working in rural areas, but I can't see in the Bronx or New York City these drones trying to fly down, trying to find out what apartment you live in.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: He's oblivious to that. He has no idea.

BAIA: It's a UFO.

CAVUTO: Yes, this is the one looking for Dion right now.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Where is he?

(CROSSTALK)

BAIA: There he is.

GUNZELMAN: We should send the drones to Area 51.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Send you back there.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: All right, guys, I want to thank you all very, very much.

See how lucky we were to have limited time there?

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: All right, we will have more right after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: All right, we're piecing this together.

It's still confusing. Police are saying no immediate injuries reported after an SUV drove through an Illinois mall.

David Lee Miller has been piecing together what we do know.

Hey, David.

DAVID LEE MILLER, CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Neil.

Here's what we know at this hour. The incident at the Woodfield Mall located in Schaumburg, Illinois -- this is a Chicago suburb -- is now over.

About an hour-and-a-half ago, though, a driver of a black Chevy Trailblazer drove through the doors of a Sears store into that mall. At this hour, we are told the suspect is in custody. No evidence whatsoever of an active shooter, and there are no injuries.

And contrary to some earlier reports, authorities are saying now no shot were fired. The suspect was described as having a very calm demeanor, almost stoic, as he was taken into custody by authorities.

Apparently, that SUV he was driving drove a considerable distance into the mall, Neil, suggesting that this might not have been an accident, someone mistaking the brake for the other pedal of the car to increase its speed.

But, at this time, no injuries, one suspect in custody, and the investigation continues -- Neil.

CAVUTO: All right. What a bizarre story. Thank you, David Lee Miller.

All right, in the meantime, we will be getting an update on how these China talks are going. I mentioned earlier we fell about 160 points today. A lot of that had to do with confusion that, all of a sudden, at the last second, the Chinese canceled a visit to a Montana farm facility, or at least a delegation of them did.

It was based largely on suspicions the president might be rejecting the idea of an interim agreement, a temporary or initial agreement. And that was greeted with disappointment there.

But there's a lot more to this than meets the eye here. The trade talks at least are still on. Everyone is offering some tantalizing alternatives here.

So, we're going to be monitoring that 10:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow, and a lot more.

Here comes "The Five."

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.