New coronavirus cases continue to crop up as US officials work to contain outbreak

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: After a stunning Super Tuesday, it appears the race for president is down to three.

JOSEPH BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Make no mistake about it. This campaign will send Donald Trump packing.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It's our campaign, our movement which is best positioned to defeat Trump.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Some of Joe's handlers are further left than Bernie. That's pretty scary.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: President Trump fighting for another four years in the White House, and wasting no time trying to convince voters to keep him there.

TRUMP: We must devote everything we have toward victory in November, November 3rd, to be exact.

MACCALLUM: The president betting on a strong economy to win him a second term.

TRUMP: With the help of everyone here tonight, America has now become the hottest economy anywhere on the planet Earth.

BAIER: Tonight, President Donald Trump comes to the boyhood home of his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, for his first town hall of the 2020 campaign, on FOX News.

BAIER: Good evening from the Scranton Cultural Center in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Tonight, the battle for the White House comes to the Keystone State.

Good evening. I'm Bret Baier.

MACCALLUM: And I'm Martha MacCallum. Great to be here tonight.

Pennsylvania, of course, was critical in securing President Trump's victory in 2016. And it is a state that he may need again this November.

BAIER: This comes as the Democratic field hoping to challenge him is narrowing.

Only two major candidates remain, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

MACCALLUM: President Trump has already held rallies across the country, touting record jobs, new trade deals, and an overall strong economy.

BAIER: So, will that message resonate here, as he looks to become the first Republican since Ronald Reagan to win Pennsylvania twice?

MACCALLUM: Ladies and gentlemen, President Donald Trump.

TRUMP: Thank you.

TRUMP: Thank you.

TRUMP: Thank you very much.

TRUMP: Whoa!

TRUMP: Thank you. Thank you very much.

TRUMP: Thank you very much.

TRUMP: Thank you.

TRUMP: Hi, Bret.

BAIER: Mr. President, thanks for being here.

TRUMP: Nice to be invited.

BAIER: Nice to see you again.

MACCALLUM: Thank you for being here.

TRUMP: Great.

BAIER: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: Great to have you.

TRUMP: Thank you. Thank you.

TRUMP: Thank you.

TRUMP: So great.

MACCALLUM: Well, you got a great crowd here.

TRUMP: Nice audience.

BAIER: Nice crowd.

TRUMP: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: Terrific crowd here tonight.

Thank you so much, everybody.

BAIER: We would love to get into a lot of questions tonight.

TRUMP: Good.

BAIER: And there are a lot of good questions from residents here in Scranton, who will want to talk about big issues.

MACCALLUM: So, we are going to jump right in with the first questioner from our audience.

Thank you again, Mr. President, for being here tonight.

TRUMP: Thank you. Thank you very much.

MACCALLUM: Katherine Pugh is joining us. She's an undecided voter. And she has a question for President Trump.

Katherine?

QUESTION: Mr. President, at the outset of the coronavirus, your administration's response seemed to some as being confusing or minimizing.

What plans are being considered on a federal level for the possibility of a long-term disruption from the novel coronavirus?

TRUMP: Well, actually, we are giving -- I think really given tremendous marks -- you look at Gallup poll, you look at other polls, for the way we have handled it.

And one of the things I did is, I closed down the borders to China and to other areas that are very badly affected, and really having a lot of troubles, I mean, countries and areas of countries that have had a lot of problem.

And I closed them down very early, against the advice of almost everybody. And we have been given rave reviews. And that's why we have only right now 11 -- it's a lot of people, but it's still 11 people, versus tremendous numbers of thousands of people that have died all over the world.

We have 11. We have 149 cases as of this moment. This morning, it was 129. And I just see you -- right now, it's about 149 cases. There are 100,000 cases all over the world.

So we're really given tremendous marks for having made the decision. And that was a decision I made to close down the borders, so that people from China, where we take in thousands and thousands of people a day, they stopped coming in very early, weeks ahead of where they normally would have been stopped.

Thank you.

BAIER: Mr. President, you have said you want to take politics out of dealing with this crisis.

TRUMP: Right.

BAIER: But in the White House yesterday, you said that about the testing kits and the delay, you blamed President Obama.

TRUMP: Well, I don't blame anybody.

I want to get everybody to understand, they made some decisions which were not good decisions. We inherited decisions that they made. And that's fine.

BAIER: As far as regulations?

TRUMP: We undid -- yes.

We undid some of the regulations that were made that made it very difficult. But I'm not blaming anybody. It just seems that the Democrats, some of them, I must say -- and you know it better than anybody, Bret -- it's become much better.

But some of the Democrats have said, no matter what -- if we found a cure, and everybody's better tomorrow morning at nine o'clock, they would say, he's done a terrible job. It's just automatic.

How is the president doing? Oh, terrible, terrible. They don't mean it. And we have done a great job. Again, we have gotten the highest poll numbers of anybody for this kind of a thing.

And it's -- and the other thing, I'm working with phenomenal people, with CDC and all of the people involved. Mike Pence is doing a fantastic job. I mean, Mike Pence is working 20 hours a day or more on this, and really doing a fantastic job.

BAIER: I guess the critics say that, why wait until the testing issue became a crisis before dealing with it?

If you wanted to change the regulations, why not change them either when you took office or when you first learned of the virus in January? For example, South Korea really got their act together right away.

That's what they say.

TRUMP: Well, when you say take office, we just learned about this a very short while ago.

BAIER: Sure, but -- or when you learned about the virus in January.

TRUMP: I know, but you're not going to be thinking -- I'm thinking about a lot of other things too, like...

BAIER: Sure, yes, yes.

TRUMP: ... like trade and millions of other things.

I mean, we are doing some job with the economy and all. So, I'm not thinking about this.

But as soon as I heard that China had a problem, I said, what's going on with China? How many people are coming in? Nobody but me asked that question.

And you know better than -- again, you know, you both know that I closed the borders very early. And we were given A-pluses for that.

BAIER: And you were given applause for that.

TRUMP: Yes, saved a lot of lives.

BAIER: But I'm just talking about the testing -- the testing kits.

TRUMP: Well, the testing, we did it -- as soon as we found out that it was a problem, we did it.

It's not the kind of a thing you say, gee, I just got elected. Let's do some testing on this.

They had some bad decisions. Some bad decisions were made. We corrected those decisions.

MACCALLUM: So, obviously, you care a lot about the economy. And we are seeing some impacts.

It is kind of surprising how many conferences are being shut down, and meetings are being canceled, and flights. A lot of flights have been canceled. Even the James Bond movie, they're delaying because of coronavirus.

I'm wondering what you think is the long-term -- over the course of the year, Wall Street says that they don't expect U.S. companies to have any growth in 2020, which is pretty surprising. What's the impact on the economy and also potentially on your reelection?

TRUMP: Well, I think people are viewing us as having done a very good job.

What we have to do is do a very professional job. Nobody is blaming us for the virus, nobody. I mean, I haven't heard that, even from some of the so- called enemies or whatever you want to call them. They're not blaming us.

MACCALLUM: No.

TRUMP: This started in China.

How it started, there is question, but thousands and thousands of cases in China. And it infiltrated to almost 100 countries right now.

MACCALLUM: But I'm not talking about the handling of it.

TRUMP: Nobody is blaming me.

MACCALLUM: Excuse me. I don't mean to interrupt.

But I'm just asking about in terms of things you can't control, right, the impact on the economy, and that potentially that could -- if people feel like the economy is turning around, that that could be an election issue as you go into it.

TRUMP: Well, look, we were set to hit 30,000 on the Dow. This is a number that nobody ever even came close to.

And, already, we have the number. And even though it's down 10 or 11 percent, it's still the highest it's ever been by far. It certainly might have an impact.

At the same time, I have to say, people are now staying in the United States, spending their money in the U.S. And I like that. I have been after that for a long time. You know that.

I have been saying, let's stay in the U.S., spend your money here. And they're doing that. They sort of enforced doing that. We met with the airline companies yesterday. They're doing a fantastic job. And they are just not flying to areas that have a big problem.

So it's going to all work out. Everybody has to be calm. It's all going to work out.

BAIER: But, to Katherine's original question, there is a long-term plan if it lasts longer than we think?

TRUMP: Sure.

We could have a very long-term plan. We hope that doesn't happen. But we're -- we have plans for every single possibility. And I think that's what we have to do. We hope it doesn't last too long.

BAIER: We want to get to audience questions.

Robert is a Trump supporter. He does have a question about rhetoric here in the campaign.

Robert.

QUESTION: Mr. President, thank you so much for returning back to Northeastern Pennsylvania.

TRUMP: Good. Thank you.

QUESTION: I have been a big supporter of you for the duration.

TRUMP: Thank you.

QUESTION: And you every -- for everything that you have done for this country and continue to do for this country.

TRUMP: Thank you very much.

QUESTION: Unfortunately, insult politics have become a staple of this political environment.

TRUMP: Yes.

QUESTION: Joe Biden has suggested to take you out back behind the gym and fight you. Maxine Waters has a low I.Q.

Could there be a way that we can deliver your message without the controversial rhetoric, in efforts to reunite this country during these divisive times?

TRUMP: Well, I have to tell you, I think -- I appreciate the question.

I think the country is far more united than people think. And, ultimately, what is uniting the country is success. And we're having more success than we have ever had.

We got hit with the virus really three weeks ago, if you think about it, I guess. That's when we first started really to see some possible effects.

But even despite that, the country, we are having the greatest year. We had -- last year was the greatest year we have ever had economically. And I think the way we unite is really through success.

But when they hit us, we have to hit back. I feel that. I mean, there's two ways of doing it, turning your cheek. But I wouldn't be sitting up here if I turned my cheek. If I said, OK, let them just keep hitting at me, and I won't do it, they're not interviewing me right now. They're interviewing somebody else.

Maybe they won't even be doing that, because if they don't get ratings, they don't interview anybody.

TRUMP: That, I have learned.

TRUMP: But you know what? You can't turn your cheek.

I mean, we get hit.

TRUMP: Thank you.

TRUMP: We get hit so hard.

And we have a media that is, I say, to a large extent, it's a part of the Democrat Party. It really is. It's terrible. It's unfair. I call it fake news. I have used that. And people are using that, I guess, all over the world right now. And that's the way it is.

We have to fight back. If we don't fight back, you won't be a fan of mine very long.

But I appreciate the question. Thank you.

MACCALLUM: All right.

TRUMP: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: So, I -- speaking -- speaking of rhetoric, I want you -- to ask you to listen to this.

SEN. CHARLES SCHUMER (D-NY): I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

Now, I should not have used the words I used yesterday. They didn't come out the way I intended to.

MACCALLUM: So, going over some of the response to all of that, President Trump, some of your critics are saying, well, President Trump has also gone after liberal judges, and that Chuck Schumer...

TRUMP: You mean they're blaming me for Schumer?

MACCALLUM: No.

MACCALLUM: Well, they're saying that, then he came out...

MACCALLUM: So, he made sort of an apology there.

MACCALLUM: Do you ever -- do you think that you should make any apology for your -- what you have said about liberal judges, or not?

TRUMP: Well, look, I mean, we had a justice come out and criticize me badly.

And I just responded to what she said. I had it twice. And when you look at -- I had a very harsh criticism, as you know, Justice Ginsburg, during the -- just before a debate during the election, as I was getting elected.

She came out. She had to apologize. It was a terrible thing she said. She should have never been allowed to say it. But if they say something to me, I'm not allowed to say back?

You had another justice say something that was somewhat derogatory. And all I did was respond.

But I didn't respond like Schumer. Schumer, that was a physical thing, in my opinion. He tried to say, oh, well, that has to do with the election.

That had nothing to do with the election, the way he said, we're going to hit back, like you have never seen before? That was a real intimidation. And the best you can say is, they're trying to intimidate, so that the judges vote -- so the justices vote their way.

That's no good either. But that was a physical -- that was really -- if a Republican did what Schumer did, they'd be in jail right now, I'll tell you right now.

BAIER: Mr. President, just follow up on that really quickly.

Chief Justice Roberts obviously put out a statement and really rebuked Senator Schumer for those words.

The last time he put out one of these rare statements, it was about you and the federal judge that you called an Obama judge.

So, to Martha's question, is there something about apologies on both sides when dealing with justices or judges?

TRUMP: Well, look, I have to state the facts.

I'm not threatening anybody physically. But if we have an Obama judge, we don't do very well. Now, we have appointed 220 federal judges, the most, I think, in history. It's a record. It's a record.

TRUMP: Because -- because, number one, Mitch McConnell did a great job, but the Republicans did a great job.

But the bottom line is, President Obama gave me 142 openings when I first got there. Normally, you would have -- there's never been anything like that. Normally, you would have no opening.

Now, you say he's a great president. The most important thing you have to do, I say, is the military, but a lot of people say is judges and justices of the Supreme Court. President Obama gave us 142. It's unheard of.

If you have one, it's like you got lucky -- had (ph) 142. We're up to 220 federal judges and court of appeals judges, two Supreme Court justices. I mean, it's incredible.

But we were going -- if you go to the Ninth Circuit, if you go certain places, it's almost impossible to win.

So, I was surprised at Justice Roberts. And I have a lot of respect for him. I like him personally. I have a lot of respect. But I think that could have been left unsaid, because a lot of people, a lot of very top legal minds disagreed with him when he said it. Now I'm just talking about the facts. I'm talking about sort of the facts of life, that's the way it is.

BAIER: Well let's get back to our questions, our next question is from David Hines, he's a Democrat who decided to vote for you in 2016.

TRUMP: Good.

QUESTION: Mr. President, welcome back to Scranton.

TRUMP: Thank you, David.

QUESTION: Everyone supports protecting the environment, but the EPA seems too focused on complex regulations, fines, fees, and lawsuits. What can you do to lead the EPA to focus more on proactive compliance instead of punitive enforcement to protect the environment?

TRUMP: David, I love the question because our EPA is much different. We're very tough, but we get things done, and we're taking regulations off like nobody's ever seen.

And I say very simply, I want to have the cleanest air on the planet. I want to have the most crystal clear beautiful water on the planet.

And our conditions now are much better than they were three years ago. But you know very well David, because you're into the world of regulation -- I think it was maybe one of the biggest things we've done.

I've cut regulations more than any president -- whether they're eight years, four years or one case quite a bit more than eight years. I cut more than any other president in the history of our country, and I did it in less than three years.

So it's a great question. The EPA was -- this is why I was able to get the country going, because so many jobs were stopped, by not only EPA, so many other agencies where you'd have to go get 11 different permits for essentially the same thing.

I opened up LNG plants in Louisiana where they were for years -- for 10, 12, 14 years and longer trying to get permits -- they couldn't get permits. I got them built. A $10 billion plant in Louisiana. They Keystone XL pipeline, I gave it -- in my first week I got approval. The Dakota Access pipeline, I got the approval -- 48,000 jobs.

And frankly, it's more environmentally -- you know, it's better than having the train going up and down tracks, and you don't know what happens with the train -- plenty of bad things happen with those trains.

Here you're underground, environmentally better. So I think it's a great question. We're really -- one of the reasons the economy is so strong is because of what we did with regulations.

If the other side -- we'll call it the other side, affectionately, got in they would have made regulations much, much tougher. Thank you.

BAIER: Well that's it, we're going to.

MACCALLUM: I want to ask him.

BAIER: Oh, thank you.

They're talking about the rain tax here in Pennsylvania.

MACCALLUM: I want to ask David, actually a follow-up question, because you are really the typical voter, I think you were -- you were a lifelong Democrat who crossed over and voted for President Trump in 2016 in areas like we are in right now in Lackawanna County.

So you know, obviously now Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders -- whoever it is, is going to try to get your vote back. So I'm just -- I am curious, is there anything or any issue that they could answer for you that would change your mind, do you think?

QUESTION: I'm focused on the economy, and on regulation and deregulation, and I like what's happened in the country in the last four years.

TRUMP: Thank you.

QUESTION: .and I'm thankful for your efforts, sir.

TRUMP: Thank you, David.

QUESTION: .and I hope we can continue on that.

MACCALLUM: Thank you. So the answer would be no, nothing would change your mind? No -- he's shaking his head, no, nothing.

TRUMP: I think they thought you were going to give them a different answer.

MACCALLUM: No, I wanted to hear because I do think it's very, I mean he is.

TRUMP: That sounded like a setup question -- no, no, no David, you're my man. David's my man, I like that guy.

MACCALLUM: No, I wanted -- you know what, I love that too.

TRUMP: I like that guy.

MACCALLUM: I said, I'm very interested in voter (ph), because we want to know what -- you know, how voters like you are going to vote next time around because we love to follow the story of the movement of the electoral. And I think it's fascinating that you -- you know, answered as you did.

TRUMP: Well Martha, this area of Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania itself has the best numbers it's ever had. It's got the best economy it's ever had -- has the best unemployment numbers it's ever had.

And Scranton has the lowest and best unemployment numbers they've -- and employment numbers too -- that they've ever had by far.

So you know, we're very happy about the job (ph) -- the people in Pennsylvania they're very happy with the job. You know, it was 30 years since a Republican won Pennsylvania, and based on results, I think we'll win it again very easily.

MACCALLUM: Yeah. I mentioned.

MACCALLUM: President Trump, I mentioned Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders because Elizabeth Warren dropped out today, and I want to know what your reaction to that was?

TRUMP: Well, look, if she's a true progressive, which probably she is -- she should have dropped out three days ago. It would have been a whole different race. Texas was close, she got votes -- she didn't do well, but she got a lot of votes -- far more than the difference.

I think about Maine. Maine was almost a tie. They had to wait a day and a half before they could even call it, it was so close. She, I guess, came in third, and it was, you know, a very distant third. But she got a lot of votes. Maine would have gone to -- I think he would have gotten everything, right?

Bernie Sanders would have won five, six, seven states -- would have won Minnesota, would have won at least another two or three states. So when you look at it, she did him no favors. That was not a good friendship. That was -- we started to see that during the debates, by the way, that one became unhinged.

MACCALLUM: Yeah.

TRUMP: But you know, if she would have gone out -- she didn't even have to endorse him. If she weren't -- if she just dropped out of the race without an endorsement, he would have won a tremendous number of states that he lost.

You know, he lost states by not very much. And she got enough votes that it would have made a big difference. I think he would be leading by a lot right now, had she not been in the race.

BAIER: You know, tonight you're in the boyhood home, obviously of Joe Biden, who is sort of like a phoenix from the ashes in this Democratic race. And tonight looks likely that he could get the Democratic nomination.

Now Democrats insist that you were impeached because you were trying to damage Joe Biden, were you?

TRUMP: So, it was a fake impeachment.

TRUMP: We had 100 -- think of it, of (ph) the Republicans in the House. We had 107 -- 196 votes in favor, zero from the Republicans, zero against. We picked up three Democrat votes on top of that. And we had one Democrat - - was so angry by it that he left the party, became a Republican, which I think is a first time because he left a majority and went in to a minority. Van Drew.

And it was a whole fake deal. And everybody knows that. I made a phone call, it was a perfect phone call, there was nothing wrong with it. And they said, let's impeach. Now the real back story is when the phony whistleblower - who's a total phony -- he heard the call supposedly, you know, through somebody -- through the informant.

You notice the way everybody disappeared once -- thank goodness I had a transcriber -- we had more than one. Thank goodness we had that call transcribed, because the transcripts of the call reveal that it was a perfect call.

By that time they were already talking about impeachment, and they were going by a phony whistleblower rendition of a call that didn't exist. Just like Adam Schiff, he goes before Congress and he starts talking about eight quid pro quos, and don't call me I'll call you. Well that's a mob expression. Don't call me, I'll -- and everybody's saying that's a terrible call.

He made it up -- it was totally made up. And I said, oh good, we'll sue him, we'll take him down. And then I find out he's got immunity because he made it in Congress. It should almost be the opposite. You should almost have to be more honest if you're in Congress.

BAIER: Do you think Biden is damaged? Do you think he's damaged?

TRUMP: I think that Biden has been damaged, yeah. A lot of people -- I saw a couple of statements, very strong statements by very respected people in your world saying they aimed at Trump, but they took Biden down. And really that's what happened, when you think.

Because you look at the son -- here's a guy, didn't have a job, was unfortunately, sadly -- the military was a very sad experience for him. He goes out, he gets $3 million plus $183,000 a month to be a board member of a company that a lot of people said was corrupt.

Worse -- just as bad, China -- I just made a great China deal. China is paying us billions and billions of dollars because of what I did to them with tariffs. Billions of dollars -- I mean, to a point where my farmers are in love with me because I took some of that money, gave it to them.

TRUMP: But his son walks out of China with a billion and a half dollars for a fund. Now a billion and a half dollars for a fund, meaning he's going to make hundreds of thousands of dollars a year and much more than that.

BAIER: So you want to face Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, that's my question?

TRUMP: I'll tell you, I was all set for Bernie, because I thought it was going to happen. And you know how we get ready for things, right? So mentally I'm all set for Bernie -- communist, I had everything down, he's a -- I was all set.

TRUMP: And then we have this crazy thing that happened, right? On Tuesday which he thought was Thursday.

TRUMP: But he also said 150 million people were killed with guns, and he was running for the United States Senate. Support me, I'm running for the United States -- there's something going on there.

But I was all set -- I was all set. And, you know, when I focus and we all focus, sometimes you do well and some people choke.

I watched mini Mike choke. When mini Mike was hit by a very mean woman, he said get me off this stage -- just get me off. And that wasn't a pretty sight to be -- but I was all set to take on Bernie. I was ready, and then all of a sudden they say, guess what. I went to the first lady, who people love. I go in to the first lady --

TRUMP: -- and I said -- I said, he just won Texas, he just won, you know, et cetera, et cetera. And by the way, so close. It was a whole different thing because of her.

So now I'm ready for Bernie, and now all of a sudden I have a whole different -- you know, it's a whole different deal -- two very different people.

I think in a certain way Bernie would be tougher, because he's got a base. It's a much smaller base than my base. I think a lot of my people are here because -- and I did nothing to do that -- but we have a lot of support in Pennsylvania. And I think we have a lot of support everywhere, look at the rallies -- look at the rallies.

TRUMP: But I was all set -- I was all set for Bernie, I was ready to go. And then I say, you know, I don't think I'm running against Bernie, I think it's going to be very hard for him to come back.

BAIER: We'll cover it. Many more questions to come -- healthcare, also the economy, immigration. Please stay with us on this special town hall.

MACCALLUM: We'll be right back.

MACCALLUM: Welcome back everybody to our town hall with President Trump. Let's go right to Audrey who has a question for President Trump. Audrey? Right here -- here we go, hi Audrey.

QUESTION: Mr. President, thank you -- Pennsylvania thanks you, Bucks County thanks you for everything you're doing for our country.

TRUMP: Thank you very much.

QUESTION: We look at your energy, and it makes me get up and say, if he can do it, I can definitely get up and do everything I've got to do.

TRUMP: Thank you very much.

QUESTION: I want to say, Republicans have failed to come up with an alternative plan to Obamacare, how do you plan to rally the Republicans around a plan, and what would be included in that?

TRUMP: Thank you very much, that's a great question and very important -- healthcare, and I think it's probably the thing that I'm most disappointed that I haven't been able to say what a good job we've done. I haven't been able to tell (ph) what a great job we've done.

First of all, I got rid of the individual mandate which was the worst part --

END

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: And the box says, my name is Iggy, and I'm three. I live at Niagara SPCA. I'd like to live with you. Is that talking - -

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: No dog wants to live with you, Judge.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, thanks --

PIRRO: Yes, yes, I only have dogs live with me.

WATTERS: Set your DVRs. That's another story.

PIRRO: What?

WATTERS: Never miss an episode of THE FIVE. And please tune in next for Trump's 2020 town hall. "SPECIAL REPORT", up next. Hey, Bret.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Hey, Jesse. Thank you.

Good evening. I'm Bret Baier. We are coming to you tonight from Scranton, Pennsylvania, wherein 30 minutes, we will have a Fox News special town hall with President Trump. It's his first such event of the campaign season, we will talk about the 2020 race, where the economy is going, and of course, the coronavirus.

Earlier today, another death reported in Washington State. Back in Washington, D.C., the Senate followed the House in approving an $8.3 billion funding bill but now goes to President Trump.

Well, Wall Street followed up Wednesday's big gains with big losses today. The Dow sank 970 points. The S&P 500 lost 106. The NASDAQ fell 279. We'll have a report live on that a bit later.

The president continues to insist, he and his team are on top of this and doing a good job containing the outbreak. Chief White House correspondent John Roberts is here with us in Pennsylvania tonight, the site of a major victory, of course, for then-candidate Trump, four years ago. Good evening, John.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: It certainly was. Good evening to you, Bret. And the setting for tonight's town hall has taken on extra significance after the big Super Tuesday win for Joe Biden because after all, Scranton, Pennsylvania is the place where Joe Biden was born.

And from the coronavirus to bread and butter issues and the economy, President Trump is going to have to have good answers to a lot of pressing questions tonight if he hopes for a repeat of what he did here back in 2016.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: In one day, one day, we are going to win the great state of Pennsylvania and we are going to take back the White House.

ROBERTS: As that optimistic proclamation aside in 2016, President Trump surprised even himself, winning Pennsylvania by 44,000 votes. Though he lost Scranton's county, Lackawanna by three points to Hillary Clinton.

Tonight's town hall marks the president's first visit of 2020 to this battleground state he hopes to win again, with his focus on blue-collar jobs, energy, and an America First policy.

What are voters hoping to learn from him tonight?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm hoping the president is going to mention some more about immigration.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'd like to know what Mr. Trump's plans are with pre- existing conditions.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How he's going to beat the Democratic candidate come November, and most importantly, the economy.

ROBERTS: The White House response to coronavirus will feature prominently tonight. Democrats charging President Trump has mishandled the crisis. The President insisting on "HANNITY" last night, the Democrats are only trying to score political points.

TRUMP: The Democrats weaponized the virus against the Trump administration. They weaponized anything we do. And yet, if they did it, they'd be, you know, hailing it. Or they'll just say, even though they have no facts, they just say, Oh, we don't like the job they're doing.

ROBERTS: The latest volley, Democrats taking aim at the president's claim that some people infected go to work and get better.

TRUMP: We have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better. Just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work. Some of them go to work, but they get better.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, (D-CA): And when the president said good work, no, there are other guidelines that should be out there.

ROBERTS: President Trump firing back on Twitter. "I never said people that are feeling sick should go to work. This is just more fake news and disinformation put out by the Democrats.

In Minneapolis, this afternoon, Vice President Pence, meeting with the CEO of 3M, a major manufacturer of protective masks as the White House seeks to ramp up production.

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We couldn't be more grateful for the efforts of American business leaders and companies like 3M, who are coming alongside and ensuring that our nation has the resources, has the support to be able to deal with the coronavirus.

ROBERTS: President Trump touting what he says is a robust response to the outbreak, tweeting, "With approximately 100,000 coronavirus cases worldwide and 3,280 deaths, the United States, because of quick action on closing our borders, has, as of now, only 129 cases. 40 Americans brought in and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible."

ROBERTS: The president earlier this afternoon also taking on another potent election-year issue inviting Lindsey Graham and other Republican senators to the White House to talk about immigration, specifically what to do about the dreamers if the Supreme Court overturns protections for them.

I'm told there was a lot of talk today, but nothing actionable, but I'm sure we'll hear more about all of that in the town hall tonight. Bret.

BAIER: I'm sure we will. John, thanks.

Let's get some insight into what's happening on Wall Street. Kristina Partsinevelos of the Fox Business Network joins us live from New York. Good evening, Kristina.

KRISTINA PARTSINEVELOS, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK CORRESPONDENT: Good evening, Bret.

Much has changed in just two weeks when we hit market record highs. Today, we came close to another 1,000 point loss with all major averages and lower as markets remain incredibly volatile in the face of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The Dow closing down over 900 points. The S&P down 105 with all sectors in the red. And the NASDAQ down 279 points, with many investors actually moving their money into safer bets like gold and government bonds.

One sector getting hit hard is airlines. Today the International Airline Transportation Association predicts the impact of the coronavirus will cause a loss of $113 billion in revenue.

This comes as airlines like United warm they will cut international flights by 20 percent and domestic flights by 10 percent by this April as they cope with weaker demand.

And the cruise industry is also taking a beating. Bookings are down 40 percent with some crew socks tumbling 50 percent this year already. In fact, a new survey from Go Banking Rates shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans would turn down a completely free cruise if they were offered one because of the fears of the coronavirus.

And companies across all sectors are coping with supply chain issues. Apple warned its retail employees they could face shortages of iPhones as well as replacement parts, as many are sourced in China.

And Bret, I've been reporting actually from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange all week and traders have been telling me the swings might become the new norm, especially as the impact of the virus may take months to dissipate.

BAIER: Wow, it's tough to follow. Kristina, thanks.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has risen by one to 12 tonight, all but one of those in Washington State. We're learning new details of how the virus is spreading outside of China. Correspondent Jonathan Serrie has the latest tonight from Atlanta.

TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, DIRECTOR-GENERAL, WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION: this epidemic is a threat for every country, rich and poor.

JONATHAN SERRIE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: The World Health Organization says the number of new COVID-19 infections is 17 times greater outside China than in it, with major outbreaks growing in South Korea, Italy, and Iran.

Here in the U.S., public health officials are still trying to contain the virus as new cases continue to crop up. The death of a 71-year-old man who recently traveled aboard the Grand Princess has prompted California officials to fly test kids to the cruise ship out at sea.

DR. AIMEE SISSON, PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER, PLACER COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: While the vast majority of cases of COVID-19 worldwide have been mild, older persons and persons with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk of serious disease.

SERRIE: The case marks the first U.S. coronavirus death outside Washington State, where COVID-19 is already claimed 11 lives. Most of the fatalities involve residents of the Life Care Center nursing home in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, where the CDC is investigating infection control protocols at the facility.

Facebook has temporarily closed one of its offices after one employee tested positive. And Microsoft is advising all employees to work from home until March 25. Following guidance from King County officials.

DOW CONSTANTINE, EXECUTIVE, KING COUNTY: We are encouraging employers to maximize telecommuting.

SERRIE: Today, New York City reported two new cases of community transmission. A man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s with no travel to high-risk countries and no connection to other confirm cases in the city.

By mid-afternoon, the number of cases statewide had reached 22, doubling the count from yesterday. And today, Tennessee announced its first coronavirus case, a man who recently returned from travel outside the state.

DR. LISA PIERCEY, COMMISSIONER, TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH: He is currently isolated at home with mild symptoms. His household contacts are quarantined. They are at home and are in the process of being monitored and evaluated for COVID-19.

SERRIE: And after scaling back its international schedule amid coronavirus concerns, United Airlines plans to cut domestic flights by 10 percent in April. A company memo cites lower demand among U.S. travelers and offers some employees the option for voluntary unpaid leaves of absence or reduced schedules. Bret.

BAIER: Jonathan Serrie, live in Atlanta. Jonathan, thank you.

"BREAKING TONIGHT", a federal judge has denying a request by the Justice Department to dismiss a lawsuit seeking the public release of the full unredacted Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The action is being brought by the Electronic Privacy Center, Judge Reggie Walton, who was appointed by then-President George W. Bush, also a former FISA court judge. Also says, Attorney General William Barr's decision to conduct a press conference and issue a letter immediately prior to releasing the redacted version causes the court concern.

He's also saying that Barr's lack of candor calls his credibility into question. We'll follow this story.

Overseas, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, says violence from the Taliban is not acceptable. Pompeo, telling workers at the State Department today, he expected renewed conflict with the Taliban in Afghanistan following Saturday's peace agreement. The U.S. stage the drone strike against the terror group this week, following an uptick in Taliban attacks against Afghan forces.

Pompeo, says the violence must be reduced immediately for the peace process to move forward.

Turkey, says it will deploy Special Forces along its land border with Greece to prevent Greek authorities from pushing back people trying to cross into Europe. This comes after Turkey declared a previously guarded -- its previous and guarded gateways to Europe open.

Thousands of refugees and other migrants have tried to cross into Greece from the Turkish land and sea border in the past week. Greek police fired tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons to repel thousands of people trying to breach the border.

Greek authorities say Turkish police have also fired tear gas at them to disperse border guards.

In tonight's "DEMOCRACY 2020" report, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is no longer running for president. The woman who claimed she had a plan for everything, apparently did not plan to finish third in her own state and in the primary there to end what was once considered a very promising campaign.

Correspondent Doug McKelway has details tonight.

DOUG MCKELWAY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Calling it the honor of a lifetime, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, stepped out of Cambridge, Massachusetts house and stepped down from the race. But she left unanswered who she might support.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): Let's take a deep breath and spend a little on that. We don't have to decide that this minute.

MCKELWAY: Asked last night if he'd consider Warren as his running mate, Sanders was non-committal.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D-VT), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It's too early to talk about that.

MCKELWAY: Today, he said he'd welcome her supporters and tour into a favorite target he shares with Warren, Wall Street. And what he says are its links to his primary opponents.

SANDERS: Right now, what you're seeing is Wall Street opening up its checkbook to Joe Biden.

MCKELWAY: Biden, today, attributed his resurgence, not to Wall Street, but to Democratic constituencies, Sanders has not winning over.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Bernie, you got beaten by overwhelming support I have from the African American community. Bernie, you got beaten because of suburban women.

MCKELWAY: Like Sanders, Biden also wants Warren's supporters but steered clear of any offers tweeting, "We needed her voice in this race, and we need her continued work in the Senate."

Both candidates could use Warren's take no prisoners style, as in this NBC debate that helped bring down Mike Bloomberg.

WARREN: A billionaire who calls women fat broads, and horse-faced lesbians.

MCKELWAY: It's a style that might help bring down another billionaire, the president, who tweeted today that Warren quit three days too late. "She cost crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Texas."

No one is counting Sanders out. He's flush with cash-raising $46.5 million in February. And of the two septuagenarians, Biden seems more prone to gaffes.

BIDEN: My name is Joe Biden. I'm a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.

MCKELWAY: Many seniors can relate to gaffes like that. They also happen to be the most reliable voters. The youth who show up at Sanders rallies are less reliable voters and pose a problem for the social Democrat.

SANDERS: Why are young people not voting? This is tough stuff.

MCKELWAY: The mano a mano match picks up in advance of the next contest, March 10th in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington State. Bret.

BAIER: Doug, thank you.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is in full damage control mode tonight. Schumer's getting hammered over comments he made that seemed to threaten a pair of U.S. Supreme Court justices.

Chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel shows us from Washington.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): The minority leader of the United States Senate threatened two associate justices of the U.S. Supreme Court, period.

MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer for these controversial comments.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price.

EMANUEL: President Trump weighed in on Twitter. "Schumer has brought great danger to the steps of the United States Supreme Court." Schumer tried to clean things up this morning.

SCHUMER: I'm from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language. I shouldn't have used the words I did, but in no way was I making a threat.

EMANUEL: Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley is called for Schumer to be censured, arguing it was no slip of the tongue.

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY R-MO): It was a direct personal threat. And he did it again, did it deliberately. Senator Schumer is not a dumb guy. He did this very deliberately.

EMANUEL: The controversy had Chief Justice John Roberts defending his colleagues, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. But it's not the first time. Justices have been under political attack.

President Trump famously criticized what he called Obama judges and received a public rebuke from Roberts. And the president last month criticized liberal Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor.

TRUMP: I just don't know how they cannot recuse themselves for anything having to do with Trump or Trump-related.

EMANUEL: But no response on that from the chief justice. Today, some Democrats expressed relief that Schumer has backed-off.

SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): I'm very pleased and very happy that it didn't put shut down to the level where the president will never back off or never apologize. So, we've got to rise above this.

EMANUEL: This flare up was regarding an abortion case in Louisiana. Next up is a politically charged hearing over President Trump's financial records later this month, with Roberts potentially the deciding vote as the Supreme Court is caught in the middle of election-year politics. Bret.

BAIER: One to watch. Mike, thanks.

Up next, the panel on the rapidly shrinking Democratic presidential field. First, here is with some of our Fox affiliates around the country are covering tonight.

Fox 17 in Nashville, as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, asks President Trump to expedite declaring a major disaster in several counties after destructive tornadoes killed at least 24 people and destroyed homes and businesses.

Officials in Putnam County, say all people have been accounted for there, following reports of 77 missing. President Trump will visit the region tomorrow.

Fox two in Detroit as federal prosecutors charged the former president of the United Auto Workers with corruption. They say Gary Jones conspired with others at the union to embezzle more than a million dollars. Jones resigned in November.

And this is live look at Chicago from our affiliate Fox 32 out there. One of the big stories there tonight. R&B singer, R. Kelly pleads not guilty to a 13 count federal indictment that includes sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser.

Kelly faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, in Minnesota, and New York. He's denied abusing anyone.

That's tonight's live look "OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY".

But before we head to break, some sad news, some family news. Longtime Fox white house correspondent Wendell Goler, died this week. Wendell joined Fox News in 1996 as a correspondent. He worked his way to senior White House foreign affairs correspondent.

Wendell covered five presidents over 28 years at the White House during a storied career. And he always covered the stories in his unique way.

WENDELL GOLER, FORMER FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: The president, says profits where he'll spend the rest of his life once he leaves the White House, not to mention spending a lot of time here while he's in office. And the folks in Crawford say they're happy to have him.

And they'd be happy to have you if you want to come for a visit. So, you all come on down here. In the meantime, I've got some more stories to cover.

With the president in Crawford, Texas, Wendell Goler, Fox News.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: He did have stories to cover. Wendell retired in 2014. The apparent cause of death, kidney failure. Our sincere condolences to Wendell's family he will be sorely missed. Our friend and colleague, Wendell Goler was 70.

WARREN: I will not be running for president in 2020.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, will you be making an endorsement today?

WARREN: Not today. Not today. I need some space around this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Senator --

TRUMP: Bernie Sanders had he was -- if he were able to convince Elizabeth Warren to endorse him, or even to just drop out, because she's doing terribly, he would have won a large number of the states that he lost last night.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Three, two --

BAIER: Senator Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the race, changing the dynamic of the Democratic race, the delegates now with the head to head to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, 602 to 538.

Again, 1,991 needed to win. The nomination will start there as we get ready for this town hall.

Let's bring in our panel, Jonathan Swan, national political reporter for Axios and Susan Ferruccio, chief congressional correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

Susan, your thoughts on Warren. Obviously, the president loves to get in there and have his thoughts about the Democratic race. But he made you write that had she endorsed Bernie Sanders and would have made a difference in several of those states he lost.

SUSAN FERRUCCIO, CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT, WASHINGTON EXAMINER: You know, I'm not entirely sure about that. I think by -- I think Warren's backers, some of them would go for Sanders, but some of them wouldn't. And that's shown in some of the polling where you see who their second choice might be.

And I think you'll see that going forward who are all Warren's voters going to go for? And I think Sanders will definitely get some of them. But I think Biden will too. And so I don't see her voters as a definite vote for the liberal lane here as we're discussing it.

But I think for Warren know, she had a lot of issues. It wasn't that she was a woman. I know a lot of people are, are saying that I think she had some issues with explaining how her various plans would work. I think she had a credibility issue, a likeability issue, and that's pretty much the reason why she didn't win.

BAIER: Yes. Jonathan, what about the lack of an endorsement? The fact that she didn't come out for either Biden or Sanders? What does it say? And is it harm to either one of them?

JONATHAN SWAN, NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER, AXIOS: Well, yes. I mean, by not making a decision, she made a decision that was very important. We've seen from what happened with Joe Biden after he won South Carolina, how important momentum is and earned media.

And boy this Bernie Sanders need earned media and momentum right now. And this could have in a moment to give him that. And the jolt in the arm that he needs heading into next week's primary.

So, it hurts him substantially. And, you know, we've seen this incredible comeback from Joe Biden. I still think people haven't really dwelled on how profound a comeback. This was over two days after winning South Carolina from a guy who'd been completely written off to coming back. And the problem that Bernie Sanders has right now is the Super Tuesday results.

Joe Biden wasn't even competing in those states. He had no ground operation. He spent no money. This was pure momentum and earned media and the light deciding voters, he crushed it with them. They all went to Biden.

So, the momentum is everything right now and it's with Joe Biden. And boy did this Bernie Sanders need that Warren endorsement.

BAIER: Yes, Town Hall warming up here behind me.

SWAN: They cheering you --

BAIER: Well take a listen to Bernie Sanders -- maybe so. Yes, let's take a listen to Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

SANDERS: Joe Biden is a very strong opponent. People have all of the corporate world behind him, will have the political world behind him.

BIDEN: Bernie, you got beaten by overwhelming support I have in the African American community. Bernie, you got beaten because of suburban women. Bernie, you got beaten because middle-class hard-working folks out there, Bernie.

BAIER: We're long way, Susan, from this race wrapping up, but clearly, the Trump campaign is looking. They chose Scranton, P.A. for a reason. This is the boyhood home of Joe Biden. And Pennsylvania, very, very important.

FERRUCCIO: Extremely important, almost ground zero, really for where the battle for the White House is going to begin for the general election. Trump needs to win those states again. That pushed him over the top in 2016. And this is going to be one of the most important states.

And again, I think Biden would be the stronger candidate there and not only because he was born there, and considered this his second home, but because the Sanders' campaign would push policies that I don't think are going to go over too well, in Pennsylvania.

BAIER: Yes.

FERRUCCIO: The Green New Deal being one of them.

BAIER: All right. Jonathan, thoughts before this town hall tonight. His first -- president's first, the 2020 cycle.

SWAN: I would watch the Trump -- President Trump to promote the chaos that already exists in the Democratic primary. And what he's trying to do is promote the idea that this has been stolen from Bernie Sanders that it's being rigged. And that's to depress Bernie Sanders supporters who already feel these suspicions towards the party.

Donald Trump wants to promote that, he wants to take some of these Bernie Sanders supporters, disaffected supporters and have them vote for him like some of them did in 2016.

BAIER: All right, Susan, Jonathan, thank you so much.

SWAN: Thank you.

BAIER: Coming up, the town hall. Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That is it for this SPECIAL REPORT. Fair, balanced, and still unafraid.

You don't want to miss this. Our town hall in Scranton, Pennsylvania with President Trump. His first of the campaign season begins after a quick break.

