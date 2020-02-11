Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

National forecast for Tuesday, February 11: Strong storm brings flooding risk to the South

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
close
National forecast for Tuesday, February 11: Strong storm brings flooding risk to the SouthVideo

National forecast for Tuesday, February 11: Strong storm brings flooding risk to the South

Janice Dean has your FoxCast on New Hampshire primary day.

A stalled front draped across the South will bring flooding rain from the Southern Plains to the Ohio Valley.

Severe weather will also be possible from the Tennessee Valley down into the Gulf Coast. North of the front, where temperatures are freezing, wintry precipitation will make travel difficult from the Central Plains into the Interior Northeast.

Meanwhile, heavy snow will be possible over the Southern and Central Rockies.

Across New Hampshire, limited moisture and relatively mild temperatures should not affect voter turnout for the primaries today.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.