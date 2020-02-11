National forecast for Tuesday, February 11: Strong storm brings flooding risk to the South

A stalled front draped across the South will bring flooding rain from the Southern Plains to the Ohio Valley.

Severe weather will also be possible from the Tennessee Valley down into the Gulf Coast. North of the front, where temperatures are freezing, wintry precipitation will make travel difficult from the Central Plains into the Interior Northeast.

Meanwhile, heavy snow will be possible over the Southern and Central Rockies.

Across New Hampshire, limited moisture and relatively mild temperatures should not affect voter turnout for the primaries today.