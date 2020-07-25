Nancy Pelosi politicizes COVID response, says 'Trump virus' is rolling like a freight train

This is a rush transcript from “The Five," July 24, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello. I'm Jesse Watters with Greg Gutfeld, Martha MacCallum, Donna Brazile, and Katie Pavlich. It's five o'clock in New York City and this is The Five.

Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats are once again politicizing the coronavirus, directly blaming President Trump for the rising number of cases across the country.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): This president has been the biggest failure, practically, in the history of our country. A pandemic that is rolling, Trump virus I call it. It's rolling like a freight train.

WATTERS: The left also not happy with White House plans to reopen schools this fall, the president calling for over 100 billion in extra funding and stressing the need to follow safety protocols. Trump also saying schools will have flexibility if the need to delay reopening.

And the CDC unveiling new guidelines saying it is critically important for kids to go back. But none of that is good enough for Nancy Pelosi. Check this out.

PELOSI: When someone tested positive working in a cafeteria in the White House complex, they shut down the cafeteria and they tested and traced beyond the vet. Why wouldn't they do that for our children in the schools? Consider me a lioness, you come near our cubs, you hurt our cubs, you're dead. So just don't take any risks with America's children.

WATTERS: All right. It's a little mamma grizzly action from Nancy Pelosi. Greg, we've talked about how you want to be guided by science and the facts. And I think we've shown pretty clearly over the last week that the science and the facts are actually on the side of reopening the schools safely. And it's actually detrimental for health and other reasons to keep kids out of school for this long. What do you think?

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. And voicing concerns over risks towards children is tiresome. Because the assumption is that we haven't thought about this. We don't even -- we don't have to keep starting at the beginning of the book. Right? We're already on chapter 10 of this pandemic. We understand the risks. We have to do the cost benefit analysis. We know the science. That I don't think there is one documented case of a child giving a COVID to anybody. That could happen. I don't know.

And I don't think you also shouldn't politicize this virus if your side politically is worse off when the death rate is 2.5 times in Democratic states, when the 65 percent of the virus spread came from New York. A lot - - most of the deaths, a lot of the deaths came from rest home -- the rest home tragedies that were in New York.

So, I would just leave that alone. I don't even like -- I don't like bringing that stuff up but if it comes up, I have to. But most important, you don't want to listen to anybody who didn't have the guts to say early on what path they supported.

Leaders make choices and they take risks. If you wait and then cluck whenever things look, you know, negative, you are basically a coward. Because you show up as though you had the answer key all along but you chose not to share it with us.

Pelosi knew what the right thing to do was but for some reason she never actually committed to a path. And now she clucks. All of these armchair quarterbacks they're all cowards. Either they are cowards or they are monsters. They are monsters for having the information and not sharing it with us. That she is not a lioness. She is a monster, a monster lioness.

WATTERS: Donna, would you advise Nancy Pelosi to say Trump virus? Do you think that's smart politics?

DONNA BRAZILE, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, you know, as you well know, Jesse, I think all of this name calling is just throwing shade because you don't have nothing to really offer as a solution.

I'm an educator. And I know people who are educators. In fact, I have many educators in my family. I think we have to follow the science. And that parents working with educators, working with school districts must make this decision. What is the best way to proceed to open up our schools safely for our kids? I think that is the way to go.

All of the name calling that we hear out of, you know, within the beltway and outside of the swamp will not solve the problem. We need to do this safely. We need to get back to the ABC's of education. And if we do that, we'll open up our schools, our society will get back to normal. But all of this other stuff is just total B.S.

WATTERS: All right. ABC's, I like it. Dr. Fauci came out, I guess he said after he threw a horrible first pitch at the Nationals game, he came out and said that there is probably not going to be any more lockdowns. Martha, listen to Dr. Fauci and you can respond to that.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: I'm not so sure you need to all of a sudden everybody go back to a complete lockdown. You know, it could come to that. You always got to leave that on the table. But I think we can probably get around what we're doing now and put a lid on it and stop the surging by just being a bit more caution.

WATTERS: And so, again, as Greg said at the top, you know, you assess the risk and then you move on strategically.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Yes.

WATTERS: Just what Dr. Fauci said.

MACCALLUM: I mean, as Greg also said, he's been brilliant. We've only been on for a couple of minutes.

WATTERS: Stop it, Martha. No, Martha. He's going to get a big head.

MACCALLUM: So, what I'm going to say is that we can't start at the beginning of the book. Right? And that's exactly what Dr. Fauci is saying there.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MACCALLUM: One of the things that we know from some graphs that I was just looking at a few moments ago is how successful the mask wearing experiment. It wears very well. Right? So the more people wear masks in cities across the country we're seeing that those numbers are levelling off.

So, what we thought was something that needed, you know, we needed to like wipe down every surface and wash off our groceries before we brought them in the house, surface oriented.

WATTERS: Yes.

MACCALLUM: And it was going to last for, you know, 72 hours and it was going to spread 26 feet and all of that. We now know is that the virus is transmitted by people who cough or sneeze primarily and that if you wear a mask you're going to cut that down dramatically.

And I think that's why Dr. Fauci is saying that because we know that now we don't necessarily need to do anymore lockdowns.

The one thing I want to add about Nancy Pelosi and her concern as a lioness for the cubs is that close to 50 percent of the 142,000 people that we've lost in this country are in nursing homes in long-term care facilities. Where is the passion? Where is the discussion, where is the focus on this? Because it's continuing. OK?

You've got it in Florida. You've got it in Texas.

GUTFELD: Right.

MACCALLUM: You've got it across the country. What we should have done was surge resources of masks and PPEs to these places. Spread these individuals out. They are older. They have a lot of co-morbidity. But the fact of the matter is that they did not all have to die. And that has driven these numbers up.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MACCALLUM: So, I would like to see some passion for the cubs but also for the older lions that are suffering here, many of whom did not need to be sacrificed in this.

WATTERS: Yes, Katie, that's a great point.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes.

WATTERS: That the president raised the other day when he came out at the briefing. He said this has been a learning experience. And as Martha said, you know, we've learned about surfaces. We've learned about the sunlight. We've learned about the vulnerable populations. We're learning a lot and tailoring it to attack this virus. Let's just stay with the science.

PAVLICH: Well, we've also learned a lot about things that haven't worked. So, for example, the shutdowns don't necessarily stop the spread of this. You had 66 percent of New Yorkers who were locked in their apartments who ended up getting this disease while they were shutdown.

So, you know, Dr. Fauci says that we're not going to shut down again. Well that's not on the table for the president. You have to be able to do two things at once. Mitigate the risk. The American people did not make a deal to permanently shut down forever. They did their sacrifice. They want to move forward. They want to safely do what they can to obviously keep this from getting worse.

But, you know, going to the politics of this, with Nancy Pelosi calling it the Trump virus? First of all, why is it that there is a double standard about she being able to call it the Trump virus but when President Trump accurately calls it the Chinese virus, the China virus which is something to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for unleashing this on the world and forcing this on the United States and destroying everything for a period of time, why is it that she is allowed to get away with that and there isn't some kind of outrage?

And on the schools, you know, Nancy Pelosi hasn't called President Trump one single time to ask him or talk to him about how they can move forward. And it just proves that with the left the president can't win because he is even them giving them a $100 billion fund.

WATTERS: Yes.

PAVLICH: Like they always want more money. Right? He's even doing that and they won't bite on that. So, what is Nancy Pelosi's solution when she claims she wants schools to open? But what is her message to single moms who want to go back to work because that's how they feed their children? I haven't seen any of that that from her other than calling it the Trump virus and acting like that's going to get us somewhere.

WATTERS: Yes. Maybe we should call it the --

BRAZILE: Well, Katie, remember the HEROES Act. Remember the HEROS Act.

WATTERS: Yes.

BRAZILE: The House Democrats have been worked and they had a bill out there for several weeks. And this weekend millions of our fellow citizens will lose their unemployment benefits. The rent is due next week. So, let's stop talking about left and right and do what is the right thing for the American people who are out there unemployed and worried about their next steps. We got to stop all of this politics so that we can help everyone.

WATTERS: All right.

PAVLICH: You can start with Nancy Pelosi. And the fact that we're --

WATTERS: Yes.

BRAZILE: You can start with Donald Trump. We could (Inaudible) one president.

PAVLICH: -- out of money. People want to go back to work.

WATTERS: We call it the lioness virus. How about that? She likes it.

BRAZILE: President.

WATTERS: Up next, is Joe Biden trying to undermine the outcome of the election? We'll tell you what he said, next.

BRAZILE: Welcome back. Former Vice President Joe Biden is accusing President Trump of being up to no good. Saying this, and I quote. "This president is going to try to indirectly steal the election by arguing that mail-in ballots don't work. They are not real. They are not fair."

Well, let's talk about it. Martha, as you well know we're almost 100 days out from the election, and six weeks from now voters will begin to cast their ballots. You know a lot about voting, I'm sure. Why is vote by mail such a bad thing when it's what Republicans and some Democrats have always urged Americans to do, that is to get their ballots in early so that people can, you know, just get it out of the way for election day?

MACCALLUM: Well, you know, I would go back, Donna, to the night that you and I spent at the Iowa caucuses waiting for those decisions to come in and the difficulty with the software on the app. And you move forward into a very difficult primary season where there were problems in California. There was also, of course everything got pushed back from the primaries.

So, the likelihood that we're going to have an extremely complicated election night that might turn into an election week or potentially even longer than that, I think is pretty good.

So, on that layer, I think there is legitimacy in questioning how all this is going to work. We've never done an election in the middle of a pandemic like this. And that's unchartered territory. I think there is good reason to be concerned.

On the other hand, you've got very strong rhetoric coming from Joe Biden this week calling the president a racist and now saying that he is going to indirectly try to steal the election. And one of the things just politically as an observer I see in that is that he is sensing the shift that is happening right now in the Trump campaign.

There is a more realistic tone that has come into the campaign with regard to the virus. They have a new campaign manager. They have instituted these daily briefings. There is a sort of a palpable shift. And very tough to maintain the kind of lead that Joe Biden has right now. And I think he senses that it's time to sort of, you know, go for the gut in this moment to make sure that he can try to hold on to and keep that lead strong.

BRAZILE: Well, Katie, you know, as someone who knows a little bit about grassroots politics and understand the political landscape, what can state and local officials do to ensure the integrity of our elections? As you well know, we have a decentralize form of government which means that our elections are held at the state and local level. It's not a federal election. It is held technically at the state and local levels. So, what can they do?

PAVLICH: That is true, which is why the claims of Russian hacking the national election were ridiculous in the first place. But you're right. These things do take place at the local level. They've been getting ready for the presidential election since the last presidential election that we saw. And they can institute the same social distancing measures that they are instituting in schools locally, that they are -- they have instituted for months at places like grocery stores.

And in terms of mail-in ballots, if they really want to go to that kind of model and send registered voters mail-in ballots to return, well they better make sure that their voter rolls are cleaned up, meaning that they don't have people who passed on or moved still on those rolls. Because especially if you don't have any kind of voter I.D. or verification system then that causes all kind of problems.

And we've seen just recently in local elections, you have mail-in ballots being changed from Democrat to Republican. It doesn't just affect Republicans. You have hundreds of ballots going uncounted and now you have the post office saying, well, this is going to be a problem because there's going to be influx of mail and a delay. And so, you know, there are many, many issues and many instances and examples of fraud when it comes to mass vote-in ballots, which is why the president is concerned about it.

BRAZILE: Well, you know, you and I can talk about Russian hacking and attempts in our state election systems at another time.

But Greg, do you think the postal service can ramp up before November to make sure that these ballots are not only processed and given to the election officials to count, especially given the fact that the post office might be running out of money come September?

GUTFELD: Wait a second. The post office is running out of money? I thought they were expertly efficiently run. Somebody -- maybe that should tell us something about the post -- the post. Look, I am. I'm for mail-in voting because I'm naturally lazy. I don't like to wait in lines. I think it's a good thing. I don't think we don't -- I don't think we want to like completely demonize this thing because I don't -- it helps everybody, so maybe just a closer eye.

I'm more worried about Joe. I mean, every thought in his head these days is not his own. It's like he is an -- he is just a slobbering echo of something you already heard. So, you heard this story like weeks before and it's coming to him. He is like a really bad parrot that repeats stuff that he hears on grandma's radio, you know? And it's just like, and he just keep repeating it. And he doesn't really have any original thoughts.

So, I think I'd be -- OK, I am looking forward to the debate. That's where I want. And I want to ask you, Donna, is there going to be one? Is there going to be a debate? That's what I want to know.

BRAZILE: Yes. In fact, Jesse, -- in fact, Greg, there will be three. Three debates. So, you'll have a great opportunity to have a wonderful night of popcorn, beer, and wine.

Hey, Jesse, how do you intend to vote this fall? Are you going to vote by mail, are you going to stand in line? Just tell me, what's your plan? Have you made plans yet?

WATTERS: I don't discuss who I vote for and how, Donna. That is a -- that's a sacred right of mine as an American citizen. So, but I'm not sharing it with you either.

BRAZILE: Are you planning to vote? Let me just ask that question. Will you vote this fall, Jesse?

WATTERS: Yes, I will vote as much as I can.

BRAZILE: Thank you. No, that's illegal, Jesse.

WATTERS: Just kidding, America.

BRAZILE: Case in point, that is illegal.

WATTERS: Just kidding. Just kidding.

BRAZILE: That's illegal.

WATTERS: I'll tell you what, Donna. I'm not getting the post office involved. You know what I mean? Like, anybody who thinks getting the postal service involved in an election hasn't been paying much attention to the postal service. Go to a post office one day or send something into the mail and see how long it takes to get there. I want to know who won the election the night of the election. I don't want to have to wait until December to find out Trump won.

BRAZILE: Well, let me just say this. We may not know the night, the night of the election but we'll figure it out.

MACCALLUM: Donna, did you see what the post office said?

BRAZILE: I love the post office.

MACCALLUM: Did you see what the post office said in this memo? They said, you know, we may see mail get left behind or on the work room floor or on the docks which is not typical. That's what they are saying already.

BRAZILE: That's why we need to provide them with the resources.

MACCALLUM: And the internal memo.

BRAZILE: Look, up next -- up next, we know that cancel culture is toxic. And let's discuss why A&E might be regretting pulling the plug on the show "Live P.D." So, stay tuned.

MACCALLUM: So, the downside of cancel culture is on full display at A&E right now. Remember how they pulled the plug on their hit show "Live P.D." after George Floyd's death. Prime time viewership has plummeted nearly 50 percent at A&E.

Then you have this side of the story over at the Wall Street Journal at the editorial board where they have pushed back against employees, who, 280 of them who wrote a letter to the op-ed page at the paper complaining and warning them about coverage and whether or not they are doing enough coverage of some of these issues concerning race.

So, the editorial board said unlike the New York Times it will not, quote, "wilt under cancel culture pressure."

Let's bring in, let's start with Greg here. You know, Greg, is it surprising to you? I think it's fascinating to watch sort of the market economy at work. So, a company can make a decision that they want to cancel something, that they want to kneel to the pressure of outside forces in the country because they think it's sort of the good kind thing to do at that moment. But people are obviously voting with their feet about that decision.

GUTFELD: Yes. Well, we started with the downside of cancel culture. That assumes that there is an upside. It's all downside. The big problem in all of these stories is fear. A&E folded before the mob because it was scared of the mob's false power.

They chose to cancel the show not because it was offensive or dangerous or crude. But it was cancelled because it reflected the lives of officers and did something that the media did not like, which was humanized officers during a time when we were trying to dehumanize them.

So, what happened is you have businesses that mistake the mob and the boycott machine as something destructive when it's not actually real because the boycott machine doesn't really buy anything. These were not A&E viewers that were upset about the show. This developed in the heads of the businessman which -- or business people which gets my point about the Wall Street Journal.

I applaud the editorial board but they don't sign the checks. It's important that the people in the business are the ones who defend you and who refuse to bend before the mob. Because we on The Five can talk about cancel culture all the time. But if we aren't backed up it's pointless.

And so, you have to make sure it's the business, it's the owners that do it because sooner or later they'll going to come for us.

MACCALLUM: Yes. True.

GUTFELD: There is going to be something about The Five.

MACCALLUM: Donna, you know, there is sort of folding that we have seen in a lot of environments. On university campuses we've seen presidents who are sort of not willing to stand up to this cancel culture, not willing to sort of let a story play out, not willing in some cases to sort of understand history in terms of the broader spectrum of statues and all things like that.

But the Wall Street Journal, is this sort of the first sign that we're seeing of push back to this? Because the New York Times, you know, they fired James Bennet. Bari Weiss walked out. They told Tom Cotton they never should have let him published an editorial on their pages. But these editorial page writers are saying no more.

BRAZILE: Well, as you recall, Martha, back last fall President Obama addressed this issue because this is not just an issue on the left.

MACCALLUM: He did.

BRAZILE: This is an issue on the right. It's about disagreeing with people. It's about not being able to have a conversation, not being able to debate the merits of a particular issue. It's about failure to understand that a politician sometimes must compromise with people from the opposite side of the other party.

So, this is a conversation that we should have. But this notion that, you know, it's one side that is afraid of seeing certain TV shows. You know, I love -- I love the fact that I've never watched "Live P.D." Why? Because I have 300 channels to choose from. And typically, like, if I'm not watching news, I watch HD-TV. I call it adult porn. Because They are always stripping something, they're always taking down something. And of course, you -- I love shows like that.

But this cancel culture thing is toxic. And we need to get back to having dialogue, having -- believing in diversity of viewpoints and diversity of opinions. If we can do that, maybe we can live past this so-called moment.

MACCALLUM: Yes. Katie, you know, there's a huge bullying factor in all of this. And I think that's why you're seeing 46 percent of the country saying that they, they don't like where this is going because they have an innate sense of not wanting people to be bullied.

PAVLICH: And they feel like it could happen to them. And you know, when you talk about A&E, it's about the network and the people who work there. I mean, not only for the people on Live PD who lost their jobs, like Tom Morris, for example, who worked on America's Most Wanted before he worked for Live PD, fighting crime and fighting -- you know, running down criminals for a lot of his life, and all the people who worked on that show, and then all of the people who are now working at the network, and because they've gone against their audience and allowed Twitter in the mob to control their decisions, they now have to suffer the consequences for that for caving into people who don't necessarily have the best interests of the network in mind.

And the Wall Street Journal, I'm glad to know that Twitter is not on the masthead, as Barry Weiss said of the New York Times making these editorial decisions, and that the adults at the Wall Street Journal stood up and said, no, like we're all adults, we can have differing opinions. And then in a country with free speech, we can all handle them and make our own minds up about what they mean for the country.

MACCALLUM: And what we've seen, Jesse, are these institutions making decisions based on a very small number of Americans.

WATTERS: What did A&E think was going to replace Live PD, Storage Wars, Zombie House Flipping, I mean, Ghost Hunters?

WATTERS: Who's going to replace this hit show. I mean, seriously.

BRAZILE: Antiques.

WATTERS: Yes, antique, whatever. I mean, listen, it's one thing to pander, but when you pander, and then you get hit in the pocketbook, I predict that Live PD will come back on A&E once this whole drama settles down. And I will be watching sticks and my man, Dan. And Greg is right. The reason that show was canceled because it made police look good. And that was not the narratives around the day.

MACCALLUM: And what about those little Lego -- little Lego policemen that people like to play with? Those are gone too.

WATTERS: Yes, don't defund those guys.

MACCALLUM: Thanks, you guys.

PAVLICH: Paw Patrol.

MACCALLUM: All right, we're going to take a quick break. Do not go anywhere. The "FASTEST SEVEN" is up next.

PAVLICH: Welcome back. It's time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." First up, Dr. Anthony Fauci is opening the baseball season with a ceremonial first pitch but it didn't go as planned. Donna, I know you like HGTV, but do you also like watching baseball? What do you think about the opening pitch from Doctor Fauci?

BRAZILE: First of all, I love baseball. I'm glad it's back. Congratulations Nets. But he can now add pitcher to his resume, but I would advise Dr. Fauci not to apply it for a job, not as a pitcher. Stick with his day job.

PAVLICH: Keep your day job. Keep your day job. A little more practice, Martha.

MACCALLUM: Yes, a little more practice. I would think of Bill Hemmer when he threw out the ball at -- I think it was the Cincinnati game. I'm probably getting it wrong. He talked so much about like how far away the plate is and how much you need to practice. He dedicated an enormous amount of time. I know this will come as a shock to making sure that he cleared the plate and he did, of course.

And now, President Trump is going to have to do this at Yankee Stadium, so he better start practicing right away, I think.

PAVLICH: He was practicing yesterday at the White House, Jesse, with a former Yankees player.

WATTERS: Yes, he was thrown it around with Mariano Rivera. I mean, he better get loose on the South Lawn before he goes out there to Yankee Stadium. I mean, he cannot afford to throw it in the dirt. I don't think I'll ever live it down. I'm nervous just thinking about the 15th.

But he's got to do better than Fauci. Fauci basically through it to first base. It hasn't been that accurate recently, Dr. Fauci. It was almost as bad as 50 Cent.

PAVLICH: Greg?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Don't say it, Greg. Don't say the line that everyone is saying.

BRAZILE: Practice makes perfect, Greg.

GUTFELD: No, I'm not going to say the line. It's just -- it's ironic that we were all told to stay home and he couldn't even make it home.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: That was the worst throw -- the worst throw in history. He is a national -- may I say universal embarrassment. He should wear that mask for the rest of his life. It's funny how he wasn't wearing the mask in this -- in the stands, but he was wearing the mask on the mound where no one was around him.

But I'm joking. I actually commend him because he knew he was going to embarrass himself, and he did it -- and yet he went ahead. See, I'm going to tell you, I would not have done that. I refuse to get into positions where I would embarrass myself in front of large groups, which is why --

WATTERS: Yes, we'll why you didn't come to the NFL experience when we went down to the Super Bowl. You stayed at the pool and drank.

GUTFELD: Exactly. That's exactly right.

PAVLICH: All right, well, we look forward to baseball, that's for sure. Up next, a YouTuber was tired of his quarantine due, so he built himself a hair cutting robot. Jesse, the hair is looking a little long in the back. Would you try this?

WATTERS: What do you guys think?

BRAZILE: Wow, look at you.

GUTFELD: Oh, look at that. Oh my God.

WATTERS: It's a mullet.

GUTFELD: That is disgusting.

PAVLICH: That's impressive.

BRAZILE: Hey, Jesse, I'm sending you a $10.00 coupon.

WATTERS: Should I leave it? Should I leave the mullet?

BRAZILE: I'm sending you a coupon. Come on, man. Get that cut. Come on.

WATTERS: I have longer hair than you, Donna. I don't know. I like it. I might keep it.

BRAZILE: You just don't like gray hair, baby. I know. I know.

PAVLICH: What are you going to do with that hair, Jesse?

WATTERS: You know --

PAVLICH: Would you trust this robot? I wouldn't.

WATTERS: Yes, Greg would. I don't trust robots. You know, I like the passion and the scissor. I like a little creativity. I don't want a programmer cutting this hair.

PAVLICH: You know how -- everybody knows --

GUTFELD: Yes, I disagree. I don't want to hear about your kids. I don't want to hear about your kids. I don't want to hear about your last relationship. I don't want you to ask me about my plans for the weekend. I don't want to hear about your plans from last weekend. A robot hairstylist takes care of all that. All the small talk is out the window. I love robots.

WATTERS: And you don't have to tip.

GUTFELD: Come robots. Yes, that's true too.

PAVLICH: But my hairstylist know everything about everybody. What are we going to do if we can't talk to them about things?

BRAZILE: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: Yes, I'm not -- I'm not working with that robot. And it also looks like it's kind of chomping at the hair. It's very strange. It's like -- it's like his gnawing head. And I don't -- yes, I don't want to go anywhere near that thing. No, thank you.

PAVLICH: Donna?

BRAZILE: For my natural -- for my natural, I want a stylist. This is naturally good gray hair. I am not getting me a robot. No, no, no. But Jesse, I'll come and do your hair.

PAVLICH: Yes, I agree. No, thank you. Everybody --

WATTERS: OK.

BRAZILE: I'll come and do your hair, Jesse.

WATTERS: All right, I'll tell you all my secrets while we're at it.

BRAZILE: And I can hold your secrets just like Victoria.

PAVLICH: Jesse needs a little help but we'll see where that goes. All right, are you getting -- or do you want to get swole? Well, it might be a thing of the past. A new poll shows 60 percent of Americans think public gyms will never return. Interest in home fitness options has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

So Greg, we go to you as someone who has lost weight and quarantine, will you ever go back to the gym?

GUTFELD: I'm going to tell you something that is going to be the most important thing for our future as a country. Peloton changed my life. What it did was it married charismatic instructors to home cycling and it revolutionized exercise. It really changed my life because it created variety and excitement in something that was mundane.

So, here's how it changes the world. Peloton is the model for the future of education. If you if a college amass 30, 40, charismatic, appealing performers whose talents or expertise were academic or anything but also had charm and articulation, you would never have to deal with a Harvard again. They would blow -- they would -- they would introduce competition to education, which is what we need. We have smarter kids, and we'd actually learn something. This is the map for the future.

WATTERS: OK, well, here's where Greg is wrong.

BRAZILE: That sounds like an endorsement.

WATTERS: You're missing the Harvard experience just like you're missing the gym experience. Greg, where are girls going to go and pretend to work out so they can get hit on?

BRAZILE: Please, Jesse.

WATTERS: Where are creepy guys going to go and also fake workout so they can hit on those girls? There's a lot of (INAUDIBLE) you just don't know about.

BRAZILE: Oh, Jesse, no.

GUTFELD: Jesse, Jesse --

MACCALLUM: Wait, what? Wait, I thought that's what the men did.

BRAZILE: No. That is not the gym experience, Jesse.

MACCALLUM: It is why I don't go to the gym.

BRAZILE: That is not the gym experience.

WATTERS: I don't know. Not for me.

PAVLICH: That's so creepy.

GUTFELD: Yes, it is.

BRAZILE: That is very true.

WATTERS: I'm not the one doing it.

MACCALLUM: I love -- I love the peloton experience as well, Greg, and I think that it has totally -- it's kind of for me, it's like what you were saying about the hairstylist. It's like, you don't have to make an appointment, you don't have to talk to the trainer. You have this like really fun person that goes on a run with you or does your 10-minute ab workout or whatever you're going to do. And I also became addicted to that app during the quarantine. And I think it has totally transformed the full exercise idea.

GUTFELD: Who's your favorite?

WATTERS: Are you guys getting peloton? I mean --

MACCALLUM: I like Robin. I know you're Cody, right? I like Robin but you're a Cody person. I like a lot of them.

WATTERS: Wait, you're -- a guy is the --

GUTFELD: Hannah Frankson, Hannah Frankson.

WATTERS: You like a guy, Greg?

GUTFELD: Yes, there are men who do -- there are men who do this, Jesse

MACCALLUM: Cody, he's awesome. Jesse.

GUTFELD: What year are you from? I think -- I think the mullet has brought you to the 70s.

WATTERS: Greg likes Cody.

BRAZILE: And there's nothing wrong with that, Jesse. And there's nothing wrong --

MACCALLUM: In an 80s gym attitude.

BRAZILE: He's in love with his bicycle.

PAVLICH: All right, we got to go. I just took the 30-minute Britney Spears ride with Cody so it was good. "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is up next.

GUTFELD: Classic. "FAN MAIL FRIDAY," we're answering your questions. Let's go to the first one from Nancy G. Great question. Wow. When did you learn or realize that life isn't fair? Wow. It's like when you lost your innocence about the world. Katie, what was it? When and why?

PAVLICH: I'm pretty sure it was in the womb. Parents are very realistic people. Or maybe the time -- maybe the time my brother like killed my fish and there was no recourse or the time he had to share my room even though he had his own room.

GUTFELD: No justice.

PAVLICH: He would come into my room every night as a kid, and it's like why do you get to come in my room? Go away.

GUTFELD: Well, you know what I say, no justice, no fish. Martha --

PAVLICH: That's true. I'm never getting over it.

GUTFELD: When did you -- when did you realize life isn't fair?

MACCALLUM: Probably around the same time. I had to share a bathroom with my two sisters and you had to wait in line in the hallway and, you know, all of that stuff. It's just like you figure out very early on. You know, you sort of look at other people. You go, how come I can't, you know, do this or that or how come they look like that?

It's just like -- life is not fair. It's a message that you get very early on. And of course, the most recent example that we've all had of this is what's happened with this virus. It just makes you go you know what, we're not in control, life is not fair. And I think it's also a good lesson that we have to learn that, you know, you have to sort of put up with what you're dealt with. It's like they used to say to my kids in their kindergarten, you get what you get, you don't get upset, you know. And you deal with it and you move on.

GUTFELD: Yes. How about you, Donna? When did you realize life wasn't fair? When you ended up here with me on THE FIVE?

BRAZILE: No, when I -- when I ended up sitting next to Jesse on the plane, maybe. No, seriously --

WATTERS: I had a few drinks. I'm sorry.

BRAZILE: Hey, baby, you know, when you and I had that hot chicken in Tennessee, I knew life wasn't fair. You know, being the third of nine children, the fact that my mother after seeing me still continue to have children, come on. She had the best, but she -- I have six more brothers and sisters. Not fair, but I love them all.

GUTFELD: What about you, Jesse. When did you realize life wasn't fair?

WATTERS: I thought I was pretty hot stuff coming off the factor onto THE FIVE, and then I saw you Greg with your astronomical salary, your car services. Every time you whined, you got everything you wanted. Yes, that's when I realized life was not fair.

GUTFELD: OK, I mean, that kind of leads into me. I realized life wasn't fair was when I made my second -- when I made my second 200 million, and I saw that a lot of my offshore accounts, I couldn't -- I couldn't like shovel the money there fast enough.

WATTERS: It's hard to hide all that money.

GUTFELD: Life was unfair. All right, second question.

MACCALLUM: That is so not fair.

GUTFELD: All right -- it is not fair. All right, one more question. Who is your favorite person to follow on Twitter? That's from Wendy. All right, Jesse, who do you like -- who do you enjoy and always makes you chuckle.

WATTERS: Well, you after too much wine. But the president is pretty good. That guy Cernovich is pretty good. Yes, I don't really go on there that much though.

BRAZILE: John Legend, I love John Legend.

GUTFELD: That's probably -- how about you -- John -- yes, John Legend, he's entertaining. His wife is kind of nutty but that's OK. Katie?

BRAZILE: No, she's beautiful.

PAVLICH: I don't really have a favorite to be honest.

GUTFELD: Katie is beautiful.

PAVLICH: I don't have a go-to. Oh, thanks. I'll take that. Thank you so much. I kind of just follow everybody. I don't have a favorite. Sorry.

GUTFELD: Really? Interesting.

PAVLICH: Don't make me choose. They're going to come after me on Twitter and cancel me.

GUTFELD: Yes, it is true. Martha, how about you?

MACCALLUM: Well, I like to follow Pat Ward in the D.C. bureau. He's pretty funny. And I also like to follow Britt Hume because he always, you know, finds really good articles that he tweets out and so I like those guys. I would go with them. How about?

GUTFELD: That's a good point. You know what, the only -- the only good thing Twitter is good for is being a wisdom leech. Like if you feel like -- you know, with somebody you follow like Britt Hume or I obviously Scott Adams or Cernovich or whoever, when they -- when they -- people who post articles that make you seem smarter.

PAVLICH: Yes.

WATTERS: Anyway -- also Michael Malice. He's pretty funny.

PAVLICH: Or cat memes -- or cat memes and dogs and yes, food.

GUTFELD: All right -- yes, that's true too. All right, "ONE MORE THING" coming up next.

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." The other day, we asked the audience, should I wear a tie again or should I leave it like this? 14,000 people responded on the Instagram. That broke a record. Verna says "Yes, wear the tie. You look like Joe Biden without the tie." Not cool. Mary says "No, not necessarily. Maybe when everybody gets back on the table."

And we have a dad text, all right. From dad, "My vote is no tie. You are splitting the fashion spectrum between Dana and Greg and for the weight of the show and your gravitas, my gravitas, side with the tie in the long run. Just be careful that it's not all about appearance, hair, tie, and not about substance. Frivolity is good, superficiality is not." Dad text.

All right, Dad, let's see if America agrees. 50, 50. It was a tie. Get it? It was a tie. So, for now, tie goes to the winner, which is me, and we're going to not wear the tie and we'll see what happens. Also, another winner "WATTERS' WORLD" 8:00 and 11:00 p.m. Eastern -- wait, we're doing a haircut too? Should we do that? Should I get a haircut? OK, all right, we're polling the audience on whether to cut my hair. I'm not going to listen to them if they say, yes. "WATTERS' WORLD," we have myself, Eric Trump, Ben Shapiro. We talk about everything. Gutfeld, you're up next.

GUTFELD: All right, I am going to plug three things. Sorry, everybody. "THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW" tomorrow night, Saturday, July 25th, my mother's birthday. Dan Bongino, Joe Machi, he's back. Kat Timpf, Tyrus. This is going to be a great show.

OK, my book comes out on Tuesday. If you haven't ordered it, you better. It's going to change your life. It's the only self-help book I will ever write in my life. And it comes out Tuesday if you go to https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__GGutfeld.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=GJ--0Tr5blYfPrm8_UBFNauXxKYAtK99rtHC-ONG5QM&s=8BAqyVdIA97I5xM5QY22rkFRBTtdz3LoqPrHZRrJ9Y8&e= or Amazon or Barnes and Noble. But get this. I'm going to be doing something on August 16th in Cape Cod. I'm doing a live show at the Yarmouth Drive-in.

I'm going to be doing a Drive-in show with cars, hundreds of cars. Me, I'll be out there. If you want tickets, you go to https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__GGutfeld.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=GJ--0Tr5blYfPrm8_UBFNauXxKYAtK99rtHC-ONG5QM&s=8BAqyVdIA97I5xM5QY22rkFRBTtdz3LoqPrHZRrJ9Y8&e= . They go on -- those go on sale I think tomorrow or Tuesday, but it's in Cape Cod, August 16th, Yarmouth Drive-in. Insane, totally insane.

WATTERS: Wow.

BRAZILE: That's great.

GUTFELD: I can't wait.

WATTERS: Only you could be working at Cape Cod. Donna, go ahead quickly.

BRAZILE: I just want to open an app -- and hey, if you want to open an app, call me. I love that part of the world. First of all, I'm honored this weekend to celebrate the life of John Lewis. Fox News will host a special this weekend to cover this remarkable American hero on Sunday morning.

