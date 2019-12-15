Nancy Grace on Epstein and America's most gripping crime cases

This is a rush transcript from "Watters’ World," December 14, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Jesse Watters: Welcome to Watters' World, I'm Jesse Watters. Hatred and revenge, that's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words. The Democrats have their two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction. The articles might as well be, "We hate you, and we can't beat you." They've been trying to impeach Trump since before he was the Republican nominee. In March 2016, the New York Daily News wrote this, "Impeach Trump. It's not too early to start." Then right after Trump was elected president, the media starts salivating.

Male Speaker: My prediction is based on my gut, that there's a very good chance that Donald Trump could face impeachment.

Jesse Watters: Then the day of Trump's inauguration, The Washington Post announces, "The campaign to impeach the President has begun." The whistleblower's attorney was tweeting about impeachment years ago, and the FBI agents were texting about impeachment and the insurance policy way, way back. The FBI used intelligence briefings to spy him. They wiretapped his staff. They leaked, and they hatched stings. Trump caught wind of it, and fired Comey. So Comey leaked and triggered a special counsel, a two year witch hunt when Mueller already knew there was no collusion. What was he doing that whole time? He was just building an obstruction case against the president. And that dark cloud cost Republicans the House. Bill Barr finally got there and called their bluff. No collusion, no obstruction. And then the same week the Mueller hearing bombed; Adam Schiff hatched the whistleblower plot. So Trump called their bluff again and releases the transcript. No bribe on the call, no pressure.

President Trump: Here are the facts on shifty Schiff, dishonest guy, makes up my statements. He said, "The president of Ukraine repeatedly declared that there was no pressure, but he didn't want to say that." We said, "Say it. Say it, you crooked bastard, say it." Do you remember? "Bribery and this and that." I go, "Where are they?" They send these two things, they're not even a crime. This is the lightest, weakest impeachment. This is impeachment lite.

Jesse Watters: [laughs] Impeachment lite. Later we find out Schiff lied, and the whistleblower lied on the forum. The hearings didn't produce a shred of evidence of any crime. You're smart, you get it. That's why the polls started flipping. Two fresh surveys now show Americans against impeachment. Impeachment underwater in the battleground states as well. And Trump trouncing the Democrats their head to head, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin. This impeachment deal's like watching the Democrats commit political suicide in slow motion. Nancy is going to lose the gavel over this. And Republicans hit hard this week.

Matt Gaetz: This is not a rifle shot impeachment with facts and evidence. This is birdshot. This is like pin the tail on your favorite impeachment theory because they don't have evidence for any one single thing to impeach president for.

John Ratcliffe: Democrats have built this entire fake impeachment scheme around an alleged demand. Guess what word is not anywhere in the transcript? "Demand."

Doug Collins: This is a -- just travesty and a sham from day one. How can they stand up and say of the two weakest articles of impeachment in the history of this country, honestly, with a straight face look at the American people and say, "We did good."

Jesse Watters: The whole deal is backwards. The left abused power by spying, lying, and leaking. Trump didn't obstruct justice. He released the transcript and only said, "I'll see you in court." You can't impeach for kicking it to the judicial branch. Every president's done that. The Democrats are abusive, all because they hate the president, and they hate you for putting him in the oval. They cooked up the schemes to steal your vote, rig another election, and crack the base. But the base won't crack. This just made your support for Trump stronger. The left got too bloodthirsty, and it backfired on them. It all boils down to performance. The Democrats have done nothing except lie, cheat, and impeach. But look at what the president's accomplished while they've waged war on him. Decimated ISIS, new North American and Chinese trade deals, two Supreme Court justices, tax cuts, jobs, energy pipelines and independents, low gas prices, stock market records smashed, Obamacare. Mandate gone, money for military and vets, and CBS reports that by next year, a hundred and seventy miles of new border wall will have been built. So one thing is crystal clear. Democrats are trying to take Trump out, not because he failed, but because he's succeeded. Here with reaction, counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway. All right, Kellyanne, have at it.

Kellyanne Conway: Jesse it's not just that the base won't leave him. But look what's happened with independents.

Jesse Watters: Yup.

Kellyanne Conway: They abhor this impeachment charade. The polls among impeach -- among independents have been going in the wrong direction for the Democrats. Why? Because independents call themselves that because they don't particularly like Democrats or Republicans. They like to fancy themselves independent and nonpartisan, and they have witnessed the most partisan exercise in the last several years against this president. Let me tell you what wasn't in the call. Any mention of 2020? Any mention of Biden as some scary, spooky political opponent? Any mention of aid to Ukraine? The word "demand" was nowhere in there, even though you had these Democrats just this week with their phony articles of impeachment -- which is light bathroom reading -- they parade around saying he demanded, demanded. He never said the word demand in the call. And what's not in the articles of impeachment? Extortion met extinction. Bribery was a big bust. Quid pro quo. Did the cat get your Latin speaking tongue? I haven't heard a quid pro quo in two weeks. It's all I heard for two months.

Jesse Watters: Right?

Kellyanne Conway: Collusion and illusion. Finally, the Democrats, at the very least, agree with the rest of us that the Mueller report -- the Mueller investigation of two and a half years and 35 million taxpayer dollars and the Mueller testimony itself -- is irrelevant. They didn't even have the nerve or the verve to include anything. Mueller in the articles of impeachment. Think about that, ladies and gentlemen, it's abuse of power, which is going on by the Democrats. And it's something called obstruction of Congress, which, of course, is the wrong preposition. It's obstruction by Congress.

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Kellyanne Conway: They are wasting your time and your money. You know, if I were a Democrat, you know what I would have done this week, a Democrat in the House or Senate -- particularly in the House? I would've come to the Congressional Ball, and it's hosted by the President and the First Lady, where they held forth for two hours. They shook hands, mingled with the crowd for two hours. If I were a Democrat, I would have come to Congressional Ball, and I would have said, "Mr. President, we just passed the USMCA together. We just passed prescription drug coverage together. Will, you come to my district and cut a ribbon or stand with me so people in my district -- a Trump-Pence district -- can see that I work across the aisles? But they can't. They're scared to death of these freshman Democrats who are pushing the Democratic Party you and I grew up around so far to the left you can't even see it from the middle.

Jesse Watters: You know, that's what it's like when you hand the keys to a teenager without a license.

Kellyanne Conway: You're right. Yes.

Jesse Watters: They're going to crash the car. It's like your fault for giving him the keys. Nancy just gave AOC and the squad and Schiff and Nadler, these crazy lunatics, the keys to this impeachment train, and they wrecked it.

Kellyanne Conway: They wrecked it.

Jesse Watters: It's clear as you can see.

Kellyanne Conway: There is one more statistic I'd like to share with you and your audience. Go back to August 1st. Why is that date important? Well, the media did a really good thing this summer. They were keeping tabs on how many Democrats had committed to an impeachment inquiry that they would vote for that. By August 1st, one half of all the Democrats in the House had committed. August 1st, Jesse is six weeks before the so-called whistleblower complaint, the so-called -- it's -- and so nobody even knew about that. And they had already committed to impeachment inquiry. So let's stop pretending that this has to do with the Ukrainian call. September 22nd was the first time any Democrat publicly stated that the reason he or she would vote for the impeachment inquiry was because of the president’s call with Ukraine; September 22nd, about the same time President Trump was meeting with President Zelensky up in [unintelligible]. He got his meeting. So, let’s think about that. September 22nd, long past August 1st, when 50 percent of the Democrats were for impeachment, you have the first Democrat saying it’s because of the Ukraine call. This is just foolish, and it’s going to cost them. It’s definitely -- you’re right, it’s going to cost her her gavel. More likely, it’s going to cost them a lot of precious political currency because they will have to go home, and they’ll say, “What have you done for me lately?” and they’re going to have to say, “Well, I impeached the president, but he’s still the president, and will be for five more years.” If I were a 2020 Democrat running for president, I’d be hopping mad. They can’t get a word in edgewise. Nobody even pays attention to them --

Jesse Watters: [laughs] That’s right.

Kellyanne Conway: -- because if they thought any of them could really beat the president, they would put all their energy and issues and manpower behind that person. So many of them dropped out; so many more of them can’t get traction. It’s because of this. It’s because the modern Democratic Party is so hellbent on getting the president rather than getting you a job or de-reg or the military funding. This is one of the most successful weeks of the Trump presidency. USMCA; China; military -- the third consecutive military pay raise, third consecutive investment in our military, over $700 billion. They have more resources, more respect. NDAA; paid family leave; Space Force. Who knows what he’ll do tomorrow?

Jesse Watters: [laughs] Right. And Space Force. Kellyanne Conway. Go Eagles, baby. Kellyanne Conway: Thank you. E-A-G-L-E-S, Jesse. Thank you.

Jesse Watters: All right.

Kellyanne Conway: Bye-bye.

Jesse Watters: Now, we’ve heard some insane things from Democrats about impeachment, but this one from Congressman Al Green takes the cake.

Al Green: We have to deal with the original sin. We have to deal with slavery. Slavery was the thing that put all of what President Trump has done lately into motion.

Jesse Watters: Slavery is an article of impeachment now. Joining me with reaction, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; Candace Owens, the founder of the Blexit Foundation. Candace, I don’t even know what to say to Al Green. Remember, he’s the same guy that said, “We have to impeach him because we can’t beat him.”

Candace Owens: Yeah. I mean, I hate to be the person that has to come on this show and tell America, but Abraham Lincoln is not the president of the United States. We cannot impeach Trump over slavery unless we are impeaching Abraham Lincoln or one of his predecessors. The impeachment cannot be about slavery. Look, at this point, the Democrats are playing a game of Mad Libs. You can pretty much insert anything in there and just blame it on Trump. “We must impeach Trump for the original sin,” which I believe was when Eve bit the apple. [laughs] I think that might have been the original sin --

Jesse Watters: Very upset about that still.

Candace Owens: -- and Trump needs to be impeached.

Jesse Watters: There’s a lot of hard feelings about that. We can go way back. How far can we go, Corey?

Corey Lewandowski: Well, look, the original sin clearly was when Adam and Eve had that problem with the apple, and we know that, and that’s why they get the extra, you know, ribbon there. But here’s the issue, Jesse. All right, the truth is these Democrats are so unhinged right now. They have nothing to hang their hats on. What they know is that this impeachment has fallen flat. The American people don’t support it. The president’s numbers are better than ever, and they’re on the cusp of losing the majority of the House of Representatives again for getting nothing done. So, this is what happens in a hyper-partisan environment when AOC is running their caucus and Nancy Pelosi has been run over.

Jesse Watters: Do you blame Nancy Pelosi for this, Candace? Because she was the one that held firm and said, “We’re not going to do it until we have bipartisanship,” and then Schiff kind of snookered her into this whistleblower deal, and she let all these insane people have control of the asylum.

Candace Owens: And that’s exactly right. Look, she gave in. She threw in the towel on these radical leftists that are in her party, mainly because she was pretending to be a leftist. She’s not; she’s much more moderate. She’s worth way too much money to be a socialist, and she should have combated that early socialism in her party. And look what’s happening; look at the lesson of this week, with Boris in the U.K. There’s going to be a referendum on radical leftism in this country just like there was in the U.K., and they are going down. Trump will win 2020 in a landslide.

Jesse Watters: All right, Corey, take us through the next couple months now. You have -- the House is going to have to vote. Are Democrats going to side with Republicans in this House? And then what the hell happens in the Senate?

Corey Lewandowski: I think the Democrats are probably going to lose between two and five members of their caucus to vote against the impeachment proceedings. I think of these members who are in districts that Donald Trump won -- there are 31 Democrats sitting in those districts that Donald Trump won in 2016 that Democrats won in 2018, so some of those members are going to vote against the impeachment, which means this was not going to be a bipartisan effort, which is what Schiff and Pelosi and Nadler promised us. It’s going to be a strictly partisan effort except on our side. That being said, this is going to go to the Senate. I hope that this expediated process -- unless we’re going to see Hunter Biden come before us, Adam Schiff come before us -- they’ll never allow that to happen. Donald Trump is not going to be convicted because there was no crime. He’s going to win in a larger margin of the electoral college than he did in 2016, and America is going to continue to go forward with the greatest economy in the world.

Jesse Watters: All right. Well, we predicted FISA was going to blow back on them, impeachment was going to go -- blow back on them, and we were right, and I just want to pay myself on the back.

All right. Corey, Candace, thank you guys very much.

Corey Lewandowski: Thank you.

Candace Owens: Thanks.

Jesse Watters: The report is in. Trump and his campaign were spied on, and there was a cover-up. Could James Comey go to jail? And later, Nancy Grace is here to talk about the latest in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Jesse Watters: The IG report dropped this week. It’s the biggest political scandal of the decade. The Obama FBI opened an investigation into the Trump campaign based off a rumor someone heard at a bar overseas. Instead of investigating the Russians, the FBI investigated Trump. The FBI didn’t warn Trump about Russian interference; they warned Hillary instead. McCabe, who hates Trump, handpicked a team of agents to investigate Trump. They send undercover agents wearing wires to talk to Trump officials. Nothing they heard was bad, but they kept pushing. They tried to get a warrant to wiretap Carter Page, and they were told no. Then they get the dossier. The IG says the dossier was the only reason they got the warrant. So Hillary bought a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign. She paid a foreign agent to get dirt from a Russian, and then the FBI used that to wiretap an American. The FBI knew Page was clean, but doctored evidence to make him look dirty. That FBI lawyer is going to be prosecuted. It's like planting a gun on a suspect and telling the judge, "Oh, that guy was armed.” The FBI got caught, though. Even worse, when the FBI spoke to the Russians source for Steele's dossier, he said the whole thing was a joke. But the FBI lied to the court, the FBI said, "Everything was legit," and kept spying on Trump official Carter Page for the rest of the year. That's illegal. The FBI used an intel briefing as an excuse to spy on Donald Trump as well. The IG said there was massive misconduct, massive abuse. And when the FBI agents were asked about it by the IG, they said, "I don't remember," and "I don't know." Remember, what did Comey tell you?

James Comey: -- have total confidence that the FISA process was followed and that the entire case was handled in a thoughtful, responsible way by DOJ and the FBI. I think the notion that FISA was abused here is nonsense.

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: [laughs] Oh God. The IG strongly disagrees with that.

Lindsey Graham: Former FBI director James Comey said this week that your report vindicates him. Is that a fair assessment of your report?

Michael Horowitz: You know, I think the activities we found here don't vindicate anybody who touched this.

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: Comey lied to you. Adam Schiff lied to you. The media lied to you. The Trump campaign was spied on. Agents lied to the court and fabricated evidence, and the dossier was the main reason they got the warrant. Now, John Durham believes the whole investigation may have been launched crookedly and is still investigating. Bill Barr had this to say.

[start video clip]

Pete Williams: Do you still stand by your statement that the campaign was spied upon?

Bill Barr: Oh, it was clearly spied upon. I mean, that's what electronic surveillance is. I think wiring people up to go in and talk to people and make recordings of their conversations is spying. I think going through people's emails, which they did as a result of the FISA warrant, they went through everything, you know, from Page's life -- their case collapsed after the election, and they never told the court, and they kept on getting renewals on these applications. They -- there was documents falsified in order to get these renewals. There was all kinds of withholding of information from the court. And the question really is, what was the agenda after the election that kept them pressing ahead after their case collapsed?

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: Fox News contributor John Solomon and Fox News legal analyst Greg Jarrett, author of Witch Hunt, are here to discuss. All right, Greg, does James Comey face any criminal liability here because he oversaw all of this misconduct?

Greg Jarrett: Well, he should face legal accountability. There was already one criminal referral against him for stealing presidential memos and leaking them, one of which was classified. So we'll wait and see what Durham has to say. But, you know, one of the reasons my book is 500 pages long is because I detail all of James Comey lies, and it takes a lot of pages to do that. Let me just give you one of them. Before the first FISA warrant that he signed was issued by the court, a month before -- he knew Carter Page was not a Russian spy. Because, as I dug up out of the government documents, Page sent Comey a letter saying, "Hey, I've been helping the U.S. government. I'm an Intel asset for the United States." Comey disregarded it, ran to the FISA court, lied to the court. There are 51 misrepresentations in that. That was not accidental. John knows this full well.

Jesse Watters: Yeah. Solomon, what do you think the worst thing about this is? Was it the falsifying of evidence? Was it the lying? Was it the deception? Was it the wearing the wires when all they needed to do was just maybe tell the Trump campaign the Russians may have been trying to interfere? I mean, what's worse, in your opinion?

John Solomon: You know, I think the sum total is what makes it most reprehensible. This was a systematic effort at deceiving the court, a systematic effort at violating an American civil liberties, and the systematic effort at interfering in the U.S. election and in the early presidency of Donald Trump, using false information, doctored information. And when they found out that their case had collapsed, fallen apart, they tried to switch it to a special prosecutor's probe, sustain it with no basis. That pattern, that long pattern, is the most reprehensible part. It's not any one act. It's the total impact of the misconduct that the FBI conducted here. And for anyone who thinks that this is an accident, that these were just mistakes, incompetence, Keystone cops, the statistical odds that all of the 51 errors that were made would all be to the disfavor of Donald Trump is astronomical. The chance of that that wasn't intentional is almost zero. Infinitesimal. So very scary to see the power of the state used this way systematically for three years.

Jesse Watters: It's frightening. And to John's point, Greg, if you have the mainstream media making all of these errors, all of this fake news and not one of those fake news articles is beneficial to Donald Trump, they all hurt Donald Trump, it doesn't take a genius to know it's motivated by bias.

Greg Jarrett: Right. Absolutely. The media was complicit in all of this. They were driven by hatred and their own bias, hatred of Donald Trump. They accept it as gospel, that dossier. They thought, you know, the scripture was whatever intelligence agencies were leaking to them without actually determining the truthfulness or veracity of the information. They passed it along. You know, chapter six of my book is entitled "The Media Witch Hunt." Fifty four pages filled with reporters that got it wrong.

Jesse Watters: And we're going to talk about that now. All right. John, Greg, thank you guys very much. As we just said, the media for the past two years, they've lied to you. Here's a little trip down memory lane.

Male Speaker: The Steele dossier just rings true to me.

Male Speaker: About Christopher Steele -- they got MI6 guy, the ex-MI6 guy who did the famous dossier which is getting a lot more credibility now than it did.

Male Speaker: Would you have still approved the Carter Page FISA warrant without the Steele dossier?

Male Speaker: I think the answer is yes.

Male Speaker: There was no such wiretap activity.

Male Speaker: -- heard from the intelligence community and from many others that there was no wiretapping of anybody in the Trump campaign.

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: Joining me now, Howie Kurtz, Fox News media analyst and host of Media Buzz. Howie, you look back at that, and it's just lie after lie or false statement after false statement from the highest levels of the U.S. media. Were they getting wrong information? Were they making things up? Were they're being fed disinformation? What accounts for all of the wrong statements?

Howie Kurtz: Well, it's a mixture of many of those things, Jesse, including determination to negatively cover President Trump. And looking at the IG report, it is true that many media organizations played down these serious evidence of FBI misconduct. And this is -- are the kind of abuses that liberals usually go nuts over.

Jesse Watters: Right.

Howie Kurtz: And at the same time, many on your side were kind of selective and ignoring or minimizing or playing down the other main conclusion of the IG, and that is, no evidence he found that the probe was tainted by political bias as President Trump and his allies have been claiming.

Jesse Watters: Well, this is what I would say to that. I mean, the guy asks, "Are you biased against the President?" And the FBI agent says, "No." And then they move on. I mean, [laughs] the guy -- you can't like -- if someone doesn't admit it, you're not going to find documentary evidence of it. And if you know the same people that says there was no bias in opening up the investigation are the same people that say there's no bias in the media. Everybody on the street knows it's not true.

Howie Kurtz: Well, my thought --

Jesse Watters: Let me just go back to what we were just talking about.

Howie Kurtz: Okay.

Jesse Watters: If you have a systematic media narrative that says the same thing, the dossier was not a part of the wiretaps or surveillance, the dossier was probable, that there was no wiretapping, there was no undercover agents, and all of that is wrong. How is that possible in this country?

Howie Kurtz: Look, the media that pushed things that turned out absolutely, positively not to be true should be called to account. But so should commentators and others who said this was completely a political hit job, because that's not what this experienced and respected Inspector General found. Now, not everybody did this. Here's the front page in The York Times the next day, "Inspector accuses FBI of gross incompetence in handling of wiretap." There's a whole separate story on it. But I do think you have a valid point in that there were so many stories and segments about how the FBI was doing everything right. And clearly the FBI has been accused here credibly of doing lots of things wrong.

Jesse Watters: Well, I'll just leave you with one thing, Howie, and I respect your opinion about the conclusions of the IG. I understand your point. But if someone's fabricating evidence to make someone look guilty, what motivates that besides bias? I just don't know.

Howie Kurtz: Well, the question --

Jesse Watters: I just don't know.

Howie Kurtz: -- is are the leaders of the FBI were intentionally biased in conducting this probe? We can argue about that.

Jesse Watters: Okay.

Howie Kurtz: But what I can tell you is the IG says no.

Jesse Watters: Look, I would just say McCabe, who's handpicked the team, who hates Trump, handpicked all Trump haters, and handpicked all the same people that made all the same misconduct and lied about the same thing. If you want to say that’s not bias, I respectfully disagree. But John Durham is still investigating, and we’ll wait for his conclusion. All right, Howie, thank you very much.

Howie Kurtz: Good to see you.

Jesse Watters: All right, an exotic dancer racks up a few very big wins against Hunter Biden in court this week, his bank account now in the crosshairs. We’ll show you what happened.

[commercial break]

[begin video clip]

Matt Gaetz: It’s a little hard to believe that Burisma hired Hunter Biden to resolve their international disputes when he could not resolve his own dispute with Hertz Rental Car over leaving cocaine and a crack pipe in the car. [end video clip]

Jesse Watters: Hunter Biden taking center stage at the impeachment hearing this week. He had an even rougher week in court. Former exotic dancer Lunden Roberts has taken Joe Biden’s son to family court in Arkansas. He fathered her child, and now a big dispute over how much money Hunter has to pay in child support; the Daily Mail obtaining this photo of Lunden Roberts as she exited the courthouse this week. Here with the details, FOX News chief national correspondent Ed Henry. All right, Ed, you’ve been looking at a lot of these court documents. It looks like she’s trying to say, “How much money have you been paid by not only the Ukrainians, but by the Chinese.”

Ed Henry: Right.

Jesse Watters: And he’s saying, “No, no, no, I'm not going to show you anything.”

Ed Henry: Here’s the point. It’s not about sex; it’s not about fathering the child. It’s about how in the world is Lunden Roberts getting more answers out of Hunter Biden than Adam Schiff or Jerry Nadler?

Jesse Watters: [laughs] That’s a good point.

Ed Henry: I want to know that. That’s really, in all seriousness, is the key here, which is that on December 23rd she is going to be able, with her lawyers, to grill Hunter Biden under oath for hours -- on December 23rd. Merry Christmas, first of all. It’s going to be ugly.

Jesse Watters: That’s a deposition.

Ed Henry: Right. But secondly, why hasn’t a single Democrat in power been willing to put Hunter Biden under oath? And the details that the Republican Matt Gaetz used there -- he got a lot of grief for raising that at the impeachment hearings this week, but he was getting right out of the New Yorker magazine. Hunter Biden cooperated with them last summer, talked about the crack pipe and all the other issues, and he should get all the help he needs. People shouldn’t be mocking him over drugs or --

Jesse Watters: Right. That’s not what this is about. But they’re treating him like --

Ed Henry: It’s about, where did he get his money?

Jesse Watters: They’re treating him like the whistleblower --

Ed Henry: Right.

Jesse Watters: -- like he’s in the witness protection program.

Ed Henry: You can’t talk to him. We can’t -- we don’t need to know anything.

Jesse Watters: Right.

Ed Henry: And that’s been the problem, is the double standard here. For example, she is also seeking -- guess what -- five years of tax returns from Hunter Biden. Democrats have been demanding transparency in President Trump’s tax returns. What about Hunter Biden’s tax returns? I get there’s a difference in that he’s not running for office, but his father was the vice president while he was -- of the United States -- while he was making all this money from Burisma. We don’t know how he got the job. We don’t even know how much he got. She is pressing him, obviously, because she wants child support.

Jesse Watters: Right.

Ed Henry: -- as you said.

Jesse Watters: And she doesn’t have a lot of money.

Ed Henry: Right.

Jesse Watters: She’s right now making --

Ed Henry: Here’s the other thing --

Jesse Watters: -- below minimum wage.

Ed Henry: Exactly. I went through the court documents, and it said that her salary in whatever job it is -- and this is not to mock her; this is what she’s filing under oath with the court -- is that it’s under minimum wage. There are a lot of people in this country who don’t make 80-some odd thousand a month from an energy company like Burisma, to -- you know, to state the obvious.

Jesse Watters: And he’s saying he has no more money left.

Ed Henry: Right. And meanwhile, he’s been living the high life, if you read that New Yorker magazine profile, number one. Number two, she’s under minimum wage. What about Democrats all this time, going back to Barack Obama, talking about income equality?

Jesse Watters: Yeah. [laughs]

Ed Henry: She’s making under minimum wage. He’s been living the high life, and now, when it comes to child support, he says, “I'm broke. I don't have anything.”

Jesse Watters: And the point of all of this is that this guy obviously is a very chaotic individual, and they’re throwing money at him from China, they’re throwing money at him from Ukraine --

Ed Henry: While his father is the vice president --

Jesse Watters: -- while his father is wheeling and dealing as VP.

Ed Henry: -- overseeing all this policy.

Jesse Watters: This is not the type of guy you send $50,000 a month to. Now, last question, really quickly. If the tax returns show he’s getting money from other places, or he’s getting money from the Chinese at a level we didn’t know before, would those returns, or would that information ever come out?

Ed Henry: Well, it’s supposed to be sealed up here in court in Arkansas, so we shall see which part will be public and which will not, and there may be some legitimate information that, in a child support case like this, should be kept private.

Jesse Watters: Right. You want it private.

Ed Henry: So, you’ve got to go by what the rules and regulations are. However, transparency. Transparency is all we hear from Democrats --

Jesse Watters: A lot of hypocrisy.

Ed Henry: -- when it comes to other tax returns, but now they don’t want to -- you talk about China, Ukraine. We’ve heard about Romania, where maybe Hunter Biden got all kinds of money. So, the bottom line is in fairness, the former vice president has now said if he’s elected president his son won’t gallivant around the world. Well, guess what? Meanwhile, he gallivanted for eight years, apparently, while he was vice president, and they just want you to look the other way. And the last point --

Jesse Watters: Yes, quickly.

Ed Henry: -- if there’s a Senate impeachment trial, there are going to be more answers about this --

Jesse Watters: Cool.

Ed Henry: -- because I’m hearing from White House insiders that the president wants a long trial. He doesn’t want --

Jesse Watters: Wow. Where’s Hunter? Everyone is going to be asking that.

Ed Henry: And he’s going to want Hunter Biden to be a witness.

Jesse Watters: All right, Ed, thank you very much.

Ed Henry: Why didn’t Adam Schiff bring him in?

Jesse Watters: All right. Up next, Nancy Grace fired up about the Jeffrey Epstein-Bill Clinton connection. Right back with Nancy.

[commercial break]

Mike Fisten: Basically, he said, “Listen, I flew the plane. I flew it all over the world, but I was never allowed to really leave the cockpit.” I knew there were bedrooms back there. The stewardesses on the plane would be very young girls. And --

Jesse Watters: And Bill Clinton was on those flights.

Mike Fisten: Numerous times, and these girls were dressed -- he would describe them as candy stripers.

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: Disturbing details about Jeffrey Epstein’s plane revealed in a Watters World exclusive that we showed you last week, the interview with Mike Fisten, private eye, who spoke with one of Epstein’s co-pilots. Here with reaction, the host of Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, coming soon to Fox Nation, Nancy Grace. So, Nancy, we have the now-Bill Clinton connection to these very sketchy flights, and we have these blackmail theories, and a lot of people don’t know if Jeffrey Epstein really did kill himself. What are your theories?

Nancy Grace: Well, to go out on a conspiracy limb and frankly, Jesse, I don't really believe in any conspiracy because I don't think people think that deeply.

Jesse Watters: [laughs]

Nancy Grace: And I also don't think they keep their traps shut.

Jesse Watters: [affirmative]

Nancy Grace: For instance, everyone thought that there was an O.J. conspiracy, that the cops framed him. Do you really think all those cops could keep silent this many years and not do a book deal?

Jesse Watters: Right.

Nancy Grace: No way. So I'm not big on conspiracy theories. However, after prosecuting many, many strangulation homicides, they get -- ligature or manual strangulation. I find it very, very hard to believe, not impossible, that multiple bones were snapped --

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Nancy Grace: -- in Epstein's neck --

Jesse Watters: Right.

Nancy Grace: -- in a suicide. Those injuries are much more commonly found in strangulation by homicide. But that being said, this one time, I agree with Dr. Michael Boden.

Jesse Watters: [laughs] Right.

Nancy Grace: Regarding blackmail, I think it's entirely possible. He was a freak. There's really no other way to put it. According to sources that were inside his Manhattan townhome, the place was covered in video cameras. What do you think he was doing with all those video cameras?

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Nancy Grace: He had wealthy, powerful people in day, day, night, it was a revolving door. Of he was videoing them having sex.

Jesse Watters: Right. And I have not confirmed this, but I'm speaking with an individual who claims he has a good amount of some of these videos, and he's in hiding right now, and we're going to --

Nancy Grace: Are you talking about David? The former Florida law enforcement whose over in Russia now?

Jesse Watters: I don't want to talk too much about it, but I'm going to continue to pursue it. Now, I just saw one of the most amazing documentaries. It was the murder of Laci Peterson. I recall how instrumental you were in covering that case. Let's just quickly remind everybody with a little Nancy highlight reel. Roll it.

Nancy Grace: The reality is he was fishing on top of her body.

Female Speaker: I would imagine he would be out begging the viewers to help in the search for his wife.

Female Speaker: Who wouldn't?

Nancy Grace: Scott Peterson.

Nancy Grace: Well, I feel bad for Mr. Peterson because his son is a killer.

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: Boom. Okay. So I watched this documentary and obviously the woman's body washes up on the same place he goes fishing. And obviously he's having horrible conversations, very incriminating with the woman he's seeing behind his wife's back. I get that.

Nancy Grace: Right. Can I just clarify something?

Jesse Watters: Sure.

Nancy Grace: Right there.

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Nancy Grace: Not only did Laci's body, her remains, wash up in San Francisco Bay, but the tiny baby's body that was protected her uterus all of that time washed up. And witnesses said Baby Conner looked like a little baby doll, a plastic baby doll.

Jesse Watters: I know. I know.

Nancy Grace: He was -- it's just awful. I mean, he wasn't -- just talking with Amber? All right. All right. He was having sex with her behind his pregnant wife's back. Let's just clarify exactly what was going on, and portraying himself as a recent widow, that it was his first Christmas without his wife.

Jesse Watters: That's the worst thing, because he's saying he's a widow three weeks before his wife disappears.

Nancy Grace: Either he's the killer --

Jesse Watters: Listen.

Nancy Grace: -- or he's clairvoyant, Jesse. You pick.

Jesse Watters: Right. Listen, Nancy, in my opinion, the guy is guilty. What I'm saying is, and I wanted to throw this at you, the documentary argues that there is all this malfunctioning within the jury. They're saying there were home invasions, kidnappings, and burglaries in the area during the time she went missing. They're saying other things that maybe raise reasonable doubt. And I wanted to know --

Nancy Grace: All of that may be true. [laughs]

Jesse Watters: -- what you say to that.

Nancy Grace: You know, I had the oldest judge in the courthouse, Luther Albertson, but he was dead set that we would try more cases than any other judge to show he was fit to stay on the bench. And he would always tell the jury, "It is your duty to make all witnesses speak the truth and bring perjury upon no one." All of that could be true. It may have been a dysfunctional jury, that did not -- may -- not render a great verdict. There were other break ins, home invasions, burglaries in the neighborhood. I walked the neighborhood many times myself.

Jesse Watters: Right.

Nancy Grace: That does not mean that Scott Peterson did not kill his wife.

Jesse Watters: All right. I know.

Nancy Grace: That's complete B.S. -- that's a technical, legal term. And hey, one thing on Epstein.

Jesse Watters: Yes.

Nancy Grace: I'm not done with Epstein because Ghislaine Maxwell is out there probably on the river and getting some sun right now having a daiquiri. She needs to be prosecuted. You cannot tell me we get that -- people on the moon, but we can't find Ghislaine Maxwell. No.

Jesse Watters: Yeah. Where is she? She was the one pimping out a lot of these people. Allegedly, she had the black book. She's there every step --

Nancy Grace: She's no better than --

[cross talk]

Jesse Watters: -- of the way.

Nancy Grace: -- Fulton County Jail. I don't care how rich and how educated she is. And I don't know why our police are not following through.

Jesse Watters: Right. Right. Well, she is the nexus of all of this. Nancy Grace. Check her out. Fox Nation very, very soon. All right, Christmas shopping season is in full swing, and remember, we hit the stores.

Jesse Watters: What are you looking to get for Christmas?

Female Speaker: Cash. I don’t like checks. Cash.

[end video clip]

[commercial break]

Jesse Watters: The countdown to Christmas is on. We’re 11 days out, and if you haven’t started your holiday shopping, you’d better get started. Watch what happened when I caught up with shoppers a little while ago.

Jesse Watters: Why do we celebrate Christmas?

Male Speaker: Because Jesus wants to give us stuff for his birthday.

Jesse Watters: You know whose birthday it was on Christmas?

Female Speaker: Santa?

Jesse Watters: Close. Jesus:

Female Speaker: Oh.

Jesse Watters: What are you looking to get for Christmas?

Female Speaker: Cash. I don’t like checks. Cash.

Jesse Watters: Have these boys been naughty or nice?

Male Speaker: It depends on the day.

Jesse Watters: This is to fight the war on Christmas, isn’t it?

Male Speaker: To defend myself against these guys.

Jesse Watters: If someone gets out of line at Christmas dinner, just give them a whack right over the head.

Female Speaker: I’m Italian. We use wooden spoons.

Jesse Watters: Instead of video games, how about some outdoor activities?

Female Speaker: Would you like to play tennis?

Male Speaker: It wouldn’t kill you to play some competitive sports.

Jesse Watters: Try this on. [laughter]

Female Speaker: Come on.

Jesse Watters: There we go.

Female Speaker: Come on.

Female Speaker: Oh. [unintelligible]

Jesse Watters: There we go. Oh.

Female Speaker: Clean-up on Aisle Seven.

Male Speaker: We were never in Aisle Seven.

Jesse Watters: You’ve got to spend more money than this. You’re not a communist, are you?

Female Speaker: This is sufficient.

Jesse Watters: Okay.

Female Speaker: Goodbye. Have a good day.

Jesse Watters: How much do you usually spend on your grandson?

Male Speaker: About a hundred, a hundred and a half.

Jesse Watters: Maybe a little bit less for the naughtier ones.

Male Speaker: They’re all naughty.

Male Speaker: We have 20 grandkids.

Jesse Watters: Twenty grandkids?

Male Speaker: Whoa.

Jesse Watters: Magic tricks.

Female Speaker: Hey, yeah.

Jesse Watters: That’s right.

Female Speaker: Yeah, like “make Mom and Dad disappear.” [laughter]

Jesse Watters: How many inches is the TV?

Male Speaker: It’s a 55. It’s going in the bedroom, so, yeah.

Jesse Watters: So you can watch me when you go to bed.

Male Speaker: Of course, of course.

Jesse Watters: [laughs] You don't even know who I am, do you?

Male Speaker: No.

[laughter]

Male Speaker: I’m kind of a big deal. People know me.

Jesse Watters: Now, who’s this for?

Male Speaker: I’m putting it back.

Jesse Watters: Why?

Male Speaker: Because my wife told me to. [laughs]

Jesse Watters: And you do everything your wife says?

Male Speaker: Yeah, pretty much.

[laughter]

Jesse Watters: You’re going to get The Hobbit for yourself?

Male Speaker: I'll get it for myself.

Jesse Watters: Okay.

Male Speaker: It’s the spirit.

Jesse Watters: What does The Hobbit have to do with Jesus?

[laughter]

Have you been thinking about Jesus this whole time you’ve been shopping?

I’m Watters.

Female Speaker: Jesse Watters.

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Female Speaker: Okay.

Jesse Watters: This is my world right here.

Female Speaker: Yeah, I can see.

Female Speaker: I watch him every single day he’s on.

Jesse Watters: You have tremendous taste.

Female Speaker: I know. I love you.

Jesse Watters: [laughs] I love you, too.

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: [laughs] Merry Christmas, everybody. Last Call is next.

Jesse Watters: Last Call on this show, we talked a lot about emotional support animals. Now one man there in Arizona, he's giving a little buzz for registering a beehive as an emotional support animal.

David Keller: A lot of people thought it was hilarious and a lot of people were getting upset. I was thinking that it's just too easy to get these animals to be service animals, making people believe that all animals are service animals when they're not, and there is a clear difference.

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: [laughs] Says this guy David Keller. He really wanted to prove his point when he registered his beehive online. Now, I personally think emotional support insects are a great idea. And we're going to go book David on Walter's World for next week, and we're going to fly him out here, and he's going to bring his beehive on the plane with him, and we're going to let you know how that goes. That's all for us tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Justice with Judge Jeanine is next, and remember, I'm Watters, and this is My World.

