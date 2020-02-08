Motion Picture Association CEO on state of film industry, Trump's trade policy and Hollywood's economic impact

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report," February 7, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good evening. Welcome to Washington, I'm Bret Baier.

"BREAKING TONIGHT", the death toll from the coronavirus in China is now almost 700 people. That is an increase of 81 in a single day and those are the public numbers from Chinese officials. Some U.S. health officials believe the real death toll may be higher. The number of cases in China is now closing in on at least 25,000.

President Trump is already conducting high-level talks with his Chinese counterpart about the situation. China has been critical of the U.S. response so far. This morning, the president said, China is doing a good and professional job dealing with the outbreak. This comes as the U.S. brings home more Americans from the infection zone. And that is raising new questions tonight about the virus here at home.

We have "FOX TEAM COVERAGE" Bryan Llenas is in Bayonne, New Jersey, as passengers on a cruise ship that dock this morning are being tested for the virus.

And correspondent Jonathan Serrie is in Atlanta with the latest on the fight to prevent the epidemic from spreading in the U.S. Good evening, Jonathan.

JONATHAN SERRIE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Good evening, Bret. One of those evacuation flights out of China made a landing in Vancouver to drop off some Canadian citizens.

A federal health official tells Fox News that one of those Canadians developed symptoms on board and is undergoing further testing.

SERRIE: The State Department has evacuated more than 800 people from the epicenter of the outbreak in China this week, with two additional flights arriving today. One landing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California.

CAROLINE THORMAN, ASSISTANT SECRETARY, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES DEPARTMENT: We're just asking them to keep a six-foot distance from each other, keep a -- you know, a hand to hand kind of distance, so they are not spreading any kind of virus if there is one.

SERRIE: The other flight brought evacuees to Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland in Texas before flying others to Omaha, Nebraska. All of the evacuees will spend 14 days under federal quarantine at U.S. military facilities.

ERIC KASOWSKI, AFFILIATED WITH CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION: We're being aggressive with trying to prevent the sustained human to human transmission of this virus within the United States.

SERRIE: The U.S. has pledged up to $100 million for the international response to the outbreak.

ALEX AZAR, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES: Our long- standing offer to send world-class experts to China to assist remains on the table.

SERRIE: Earlier, President Trump discussed the coronavirus outbreak with Chinese President Xi.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's a tough situation, I think, they're doing a very good job.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you concerned about a potential impact on the global economy?

TRUMP: I think that China will do a very good job.

SERRIE: Today, the director-general, the World Health Organization warned inappropriate consumer use of face masks and other protective gear outside of healthcare settings has increased demand for already depleted supplies.

TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, DIRECTOR-GENERAL, WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION: Global stocks of masks and respirators are now insufficient to meet the needs of WHO and our partners.

SERRIE: And there are 12 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. Including the case of a Chicago woman who apparently became infected in China, came back to the states, and then, transmitted the virus to her husband.

Well, today, hospital officials in Chicago have announced that the couple have been discharged and are recovering in isolation at home. Bret.

BAIER: Jonathan, thank you.

Japan has confirmed another 41 new cases of coronavirus aboard a cruise ship being held in quarantine in Yokohama. 11 Americans on board the vessel have tested positive. Back here at home, a handful of passengers from a cruise ship dock in New Jersey are now in the hospital.

Correspondent Bryan Llenas is in Bayonne tonight.

BRYAN LLENAS, FOX NEWS NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Tonight, four passengers who were onboard the Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas are being evaluated in a New Jersey hospital for possible coronavirus.

Ambulances and CDC personnel met the cruise ship as it docks in Bayonne Friday morning after an 11-day trip to the southern Caribbean. Once onboard, the CDC screened 27 passengers from Mainland China. All were cleared except for the four passengers.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean said in part, "None of the four guests showed any clinical signs or symptoms of coronavirus while they were on board our ship. All of their guests have been permitted to disembark as usual.

BEN MURRAY, PASSENGER OF A CRUISE SHIP: They said they were testing people for the virus, but that was only in this morning. I never heard anything all week. So --

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That cause a heightened level of concern for yourself and for other passengers?

MURRAY: Not for me, I just wanted to get off.

LLENAS: A half a world away, over 2,600 passengers, including 428 Americans are under quarantine, stuck on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan, after 61 passengers including 11 Americans were diagnosed with coronavirus.

MILENA BASSO, PASSENGER OF A CRUISE SHIP: We're quarantine, obviously, which we knew it was going to happen but we shouldn't be in this type of condition. We need help like we're in our desperate, desperate stage.

LLENAS: And nearly 4,000 passengers and crew are quarantined inside the World Dream ship just off of Hong Kong.

Experts say illnesses can spread quickly on cruise ships. Last year, norovirus sickened more than 500 people on one ship.

MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: They still represent a perfect storm for disease spread. There's too many shared services. People are crammed too close together, sneezing, and coughing on each other.

LLENAS: The CDC, says going on cruises in Asia is up to passengers.

ROBERT REDFIELD, DIRECTOR, CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION: It's going to be a judgment call, as you make that for you and your family.

LLENAS: Through at least February, anyone with a passport from China, Hong Kong, or Macau will no longer be able to board Royal Caribbean ships.

Now, as for the Anthem of the Seas, it's set sail on its next crews, tomorrow. Bret.

BAIER: Bryan, thank you. Now, here in Washington, a not totally unexpected shakeup at the National Security Council tonight following the impeachment trial. One of the officials there who testified against the president in the House proceeding is out of a job there.

Chief White House correspondent John Roberts, reports on a president having arguably the best week of his presidency politically, still expressing his bitters -- bitterness about the impeachment saga. Good evening, John.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Bret, good evening to you. President Trump was on the road today, the first time post impeachment, he was in North Carolina to promote opportunity zones. But still clearly, with some unfinished business leftover from impeachment.

ROBERTS: With President Trump in the clear from impeachment, the hammer came down today on Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman. Vindman fired from his position at the National Security Council and escorted from the White House grounds. President Trump this morning, indicating it was coming.

TRUMP: Well, I'm not happy with him. You think I supposed to be happy with him? I'm not. They'll make that decision. You'll be hearing. They'll make a decision.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you swear or affirm --

ROBERTS: Vindman was one of the key witnesses in the impeachment hearings, raising concerns about the president's phone call with Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. In a statement, Vindman's attorney, David Pressman, saying, "There is no question in the mind of any American why this man's job is over, why this country now has one less soldiers serving it at the White House. Lieutenant Colonel Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth. His honor, his commitment to right, frightened the powerful.

But as Vindman and his twin brother Yevgeny are both shown the door at the White House, the president does appear to have given up on the idea of having Ukraine look into the Bidens. Also noting how Biden's campaign appears to be stumbling.

TRUMP: Now, these people, they're their own people. I'm not their boss. And I don't think they've done anything as far as I know. But it's very sad what happened with the Bidens, and it's also very sad how he's doing -- how he's doing in the polls.

Thank you very much.

ROBERTS: President Trump also weighing in for the first time this morning on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tearing up her copy of the State of the Union address.

TRUMP: Well, I thought it was a terrible thing when she ripped up the speech. First of all, it's an official document. You're not allowed. It's illegal what she did. She broke the law.

ROBERTS: While the president claims, Pelosi broke the law, many legal scholars say, because what she ripped up was a courtesy copy and not an official presidential record, while the appropriateness of her actions could be debated, no laws were broken.

As to whether the president will be able to work with Pelosi in the future.

TRUMP: Well, I think there's a lot of evil on that side. They've gone crazy. They've gone totally crazy, it's too bad. I've gotten tremendous amounts done, more than anybody has gotten done in three years, by far. But they're not constructive people.

ROBERTS: In addition to his impeachment victory, President Trump got some more good news today with a three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals throughout the emoluments lawsuit against him.

TRUMP: This was brought by 230 Democrats, said Congress on emolument. It was another phony case and we want it three to nothing. We won it unanimously.

ROBERTS: While the rejection of the suit was unanimous, the lawsuit was not decided on the merits. The judge is simply ruling that the individual members of Congress did not have the standing to bring the case because they did not represent a majority of either the House or the Senate. Bret.

BAIER: John Roberts, live in the North Lawn. John, thanks.

The economy added 225,000 jobs in January. The Labor Department, says a half million people streamed into the job market pushing the unemployment rate to 3.6 percent. Markets were down today. The Dow lost 277, S&P 500 dropped 18, the NASDAQ fell 52.

For the week, the Dow was up three percentage points, the S&P 500 gained 3- 1/5, the NASDAQ surged four.

Let's get some analysis on this booming economy. Susan Li of the Fox Business Network joins us from New York. Good evening, Susan. It seems like it's on all cylinders.

SUSAN LI, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK CORRESPONDENT: You betcha. Good evening to you, Bret. The sign that the U.S. economy is starting off 2020 on strong footing, at least, not only was January better than expected, but jobs for the last four months of 2019 were also revised higher.

The jobless rates held close to 50-year lows with wages gaining slightly more than forecast. Milder winter weather meant more hiring and construction in January. Also in leisure and hospitality, transport and warehousing. While the health care jobs boom also continued.

LARRY KUDLOW, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL: We've had a whole spate of good news for the month of January. ISM manufacturing got back to 50. ISM services got back to 60, which is really a blow at number. Extremely strong housing numbers. Unemployment Claims rock bottom.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LI: So, that's nine straight years the U.S. economy has created more than 2 million jobs, an indication that the longest economic expansion on record will extend into a 12 year. But there are growing risks including the economic impact or from the spread of the coronavirus.

KUDLOW: Internally, we have looked at a drop-in GDP at perhaps two-tenths of one percent. That's all we found so far.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LI: Now, the Federal Reserve today warned that quarantines and travel disruptions caused by the coronavirus could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy.

But as with the SARS epidemic nearly 17 years ago, the initial economic decline might be steep, but the recovery eventually makes up for the losses. Bret.

BAIER: Susan, thanks. Have a great weekend.

We are getting an early look at some of the president's 2021 budget proposal. The administration wants a big jump in government spending on artificial intelligence and quantum information sciences, research, and development, about double. We'll have more details Monday when the full budget is expected to be released.

Up next, are whatever happened to report about the acoustic attacks on American diplomats in Cuba. First, here's what some of our Fox affiliates around the country are covering tonight.

Fox nine in the Twin Cities as nearly 2,000 health care workers vote to authorize a strike that will affect approximately 30 Health partner facilities across the Twin Cities. The seven-day walkout will begin February 19th if the two sides do not reach an agreement before then.

Fox Carolina and Greenville as the National Weather Service confirms a trail of damage spanning miles along the U.S. 29 corridor in Spartanburg caused by a tornado touching down Thursday. The agency began serving -- surveying the damage this morning, and said, there was clear evidence that a tornado hit that area.

And this is a live look at the Santa Monica Pier from Fox 11. The big story there tonight, a public memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with the seven other victims who died in a helicopter crash on a mountainside in Calabasas will be held at Staples Center, February 24th.

That chopper went down in foggy weather, January 26th. A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board, says there was no evidence of engine failure. A final report is now expected for, at least, a year.

That's tonight's live look "OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY" from SPECIAL REPORT. We'll be right back.

BAIER: Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, says his state will file a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's plan to block New Yorkers from enrolling in trusted traveler programs.

Federal officials say they are blocking New Yorkers because of a new state law barring immigration agents from getting access to state motor vehicle records. The law also allows illegal immigrants to obtain New York driver's licenses.

The House has passed a $20 billion aid package for Puerto Rico, where a swarm of earthquakes last month set the island territories slow troubled recovery back from the hurricane devastation of 2017.

The administration has promised to veto the legislation accusing the island's government of mismanagement and having weak financial controls.

And tonight's "WHATEVER HAPPENED TO?" segment, the acoustic attacks that caused health problems for U.S. diplomats in Cuba. John in Tallahassee e- mailed us with this question. Dozens began experiencing symptoms in 2016, leaving the Trump administration to reduce staff at the embassy and accuse Cuba, perpetrating the attacks.

Tonight, correspondent Rich Edson, speaks with one of the doctors who treated some of the diplomats and looks at where this case stands now.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

RICH EDSON, FOX NEWS WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: In the autumn of 2016, American diplomats serving in the U.S. embassy in Havana complained of hearing loss and dizziness, problems with balance and sleeping. By the following spring, they told doctors in Miami, they'd heard a unique noise.

MICHAEL HOFFER, AFFILIATED WITH UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI: Had this strange characteristic of following individuals that were affected in their domicile. It had this strange characteristic of a kind of going away when they opened the front door.

EDSON: By September 2017, a senior State Department official said, nearly two dozen American diplomats in Havana had suffered significant injuries from what the department called, health attacks.

The Trump administration blames Cuba for failing to protect American diplomats.

TRUMP: It's a very unusual attack, as you know. But I do believe Cuba is responsive.

EDSON: The State Department reduced staff in Havana and expelled Cuban diplomats from the United States. The Cuban government has denied responsibility. And more than three years after the first reported symptoms, there's still one central unanswered question.

HOFFER: What caused that? We don't -- we don't know yet.

EDSON: Officials and scientists have suggested, a sonic weapons signals from multiple listing devices, the Russians, the Chinese, mosquito spray, among other theories.

JUAN CARLOS MOUNA, TELECOMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST: (INAUDIBLE), this common noise is very similar to the noise of a cicada.

EDSON: In 2018, the State Department announced it had evacuated diplomats in China with similar symptoms. In July, the Journal of the American Medical Association examined the brains of 40 diplomats and found they experienced some kind of brain trauma. Though the nature and cause is unclear, other scientists doubt anything happened.

A senior U.S. diplomat tells Fox News there is still no consensus if there were actual injuries, and if so, what caused them? The State Department is paying for medical evaluation and treatment. There was some diplomats have said that's too little too late.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

EDSON: The source familiar with the situation, says many of the effective diplomats have returned to work at the State Department and Foreign Service, others have retired. As officials are still trying to figure out what exactly caused this illness. Bret.

BAIER: Rich Edson, live at the State Department. Rich, thank you.

Up next, the caucus chaos in Iowa could lead to heads rolling among Democrats. We'll explain. First, "BEYOND OUR BORDERS" tonight. Ukraine's parliament is debating a proposed law to allow sales of the country's rich farmland. That's a high tension issue that sparked a brawl among law lawmakers Thursday.

Proponents say, allowing sales of farmland that are currently outlawed would significantly boost Ukraine's struggling economy. Opponents argue the land could end up in the hands of businesses that would crush small farmers.

Several Turkish armored vehicles and tanks have entered rebel-controlled Northwestern Syria. They are the latest reinforcements sent in by Ankara amid a Syrian government offensive that this week brought the two countries' troops into a rare direct confrontation.

Heavy rains are lashing parts of eastern Australia, causing some flooding in Sydney, bringing relief to firefighters in that region dealing with dozens of brush fires and bushfires in parts of New South Wales.

The state's rural fire service commissioner, says he's optimistic the rain will help extinguish some of the blazes over the coming days. There are still 42 fires burning in the state with 17 of those not contained.

Just some of the other stories "BEYOND OUR BORDERS tonight. We'll be right back.

BAIER: The head of the Democratic Party is under intense pressure tonight over the chaos at the Iowa caucuses. Some critics are calling for Tom Perez to resign. Most of the candidates, meanwhile, just want to move on.

Senior correspondent Mike Tobin has the latest tonight from Des Moines.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

MIKE TOBIN, FOX NEWS SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: With results from the caucus too sloppy to declare a winner, the Iowa Democratic Party extended until Monday the deadline for a campaign request a recanvass of the votes.

The two campaigns in front separated by less than a percentage point, said they have no interest in a recanvass or wallowing in the Iowa mess any longer.

PETE BUTTIGIEG (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Nothing can take away what happened on Monday, just an extraordinary moment for the movement that we have built. And now, we're looking ahead to New Hampshire and beyond.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We should -- we've got enough of Iowa. I think we should -- and it is really sad that the Democratic Party of Iowa, if I may say so, screwed up the counting process quite so badly.

TOBIN: It went from sloppy to bitter when the chairman of the Democratic National Committee demanded a recanvass.

TOM PEREZ, CHAIRMAN, DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE: The Iowa Democratic Party runs the caucus. OK? And they -- and what happened was unacceptable.

TOBIN: A report in POLITICO, quotes Democrats saying, Perez provided no direction, noting they are a party in chaos, some are calling for Perez to step down. The Iowa party chairman declined to respond to the criticism from Perez.

TROY PRICE, CHAIRMAN, IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY: Proud of our partnership with DNC. We continued, you know, throughout this process, and that's all I'm going to say on that.

TOBIN: And troubles in the Democratic Party make easy fodder for the president.

TRUMP: They couldn't even take a simple tabulation. And yet, they're telling you how to run the country and how to run health care. I think they fried their votes on computer. They give it all the money that the Democrats spent, and the votes are fried. They have no idea who won.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

TOBIN: Now, the chairman of Iowa's Democratic Party, says an internal forensic review will be conducted. He invited campaigns to submit discrepancies that he revealed that smartphone app, the one that malfunction on caucus night, he had not personally tried it ahead of time. Bret, back to you.

BAIER: Might have been good. Mike Tobin, live in Des Moines. Mike, thanks.

Actress Cynthia Nixon is endorsing Bernie Sanders for president tonight. Nixon is known best for her role on the T.V. show, Sex in the City. She also conducted an unsuccessful campaign for the Democratic nomination in the New York governor's race.

Meantime, seven of the Democrats running for president will meet tonight on a debate stage in Manchester, New Hampshire. Pundits predict the two front runners from Iowa will go after each other pretty hard. And this could be a crucial performance for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Correspondent Peter Doocy has a preview.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS GENERAL ASSIGNMENT REPORTER: In Iowa, he finished fourth. But in New Hampshire, Joe Biden is still at center stage for a debate where podium placement is determined by polling averages that comes tonight of a senior campaign staff shakeup as the former front runner tries to remain relevant and as rivals turn their attention to other contenders.

SANDERS: But we are in a moment where billionaires control not only our economy but our political --

DOOCY: So far, Buttigieg hasn't taken the bait.

BUTTIGIEG: What I really admired about Senator Sanders, and still do, is his consistency.

DOOCY: Buttigieg and Sanders both claim to have won Iowa as the Bloomberg campaign claims, they dodged the bullet.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We know we're skipping, of course, the first four thing -- got was get to Iowa.

DOOCY: The Bloomberg campaign strategy of waiting to compete until Super Tuesday is less about other Democrats and more about Trump.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I hate to break this to you, but I'm not insecure about who I am. And I'm comfortable with people disagreeing with me and telling me. So, after all, I have two daughters. What do you expect?

DOOCY: Today, the billionaire was endorsed by a former Navy secretary for President Trump.

BLOOMBERG: I'm here before you today because I am tremendously concerned. Democracies around the world are under threat.

DOOCY: The Warren campaign is confronting a tough headline, POLITICO reports, "A half dozen women of color have departed Elizabeth Warren's Nevada campaign in the run-up to the state's caucuses with complaints of a toxic work environment in which minorities felt tokenized and senior leadership was at loggerheads.

Now, the senator is saying sorry.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I believe these women completely and without reservation. And I apologize that they have had a bad experience on this campaign.

DOOCY: And every candidate is trying to figure out why, despite all the attention on their huge field for a year, Democrats haven't turned out in larger numbers yet.

SANDERS: While the voter turnout was not as high as I had liked, you know what did happen? We saw a 30 percent increase in young people under 29 voting.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

DOOCY: Joe Biden went home to Wilmington, Delaware, and did not post any events in New Hampshire today or yesterday, and now his campaign is saying that Iowa and New Hampshire are places that Pete Buttigieg may do better because they believe his base is more homogenous, and the Biden campaign is arguing they're best positioned for the more diverse early contests. Bret?

BAIER: Peter Doocy live in the spin room at Manchester. We will have follow-up after the debate tonight. Peter, thanks.

It is the movie industry's biggest night, the Oscars. The Academy Awards will be awarded Sunday. We will talk with the head of the Motion Picture Association next.

BAIER: The Academy Awards will be given out Sunday night in Los Angeles. Let's talk about the state of the film industry with Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association and former ambassador, U.S. ambassador to France. Ambassador, thanks for being with us.

CHARLES RIVKIN, MOTION PICTURE ASSOCIATION CEO: It's great to be here. A real honor to be on SPECIAL REPORT.

BAIER: I don't think people fully understand the impact of the movie industry. They understand movies are a big deal, but how much money is put into the U.S. economy from this industry?

RIVKIN: It's 2.6 million Americans wake up every morning and go to work in jobs that are supported by our industry, and that's in all 50 states, red and blue. We sell to 130 countries around the world in surplus, every single trading relationship. When we make movies in America, $250,000 a day are pumped into the local economy every single day. And these are blue- collar jobs. These are electricians and construction workers and caterers and hairdressers. That's who we are as an industry.

BAIER: I saw that your organization put out a statement when the USMCA went through, the trade deal, that makes a big deal for you.

RIVKIN: We were very supportive of the USMCA. It replaced NAFTA, and NAFTA was created before the digital economy existed. And our studios are all digital players right now, we are technology companies, and this deal helps define the rules for a digital economies, it protects copyright, and it has a great enforcement provision, which is wonderful for our business, too. So we couldn't be more happy. International, the vice president called me and thanked for our support, and I was there at the signing ceremony for USMCA.

BAIER: So the China deal is also important to you for when it comes to property rights, intellectual property.

RIVKIN: China is important. Right now all we're think about in China, of course, are the people that are impacted by this virus. And it's personal to me because I have an office in Hong Kong and Singapore, and we have people on the ground in Beijing, and we are making sure that they are say. But yes, China is the second-largest film market. Right now, America remains the largest film market, but China is the second largest, and they enjoy our properties, they enjoy our films, especially our blockbuster productions. So we're going to increase that engagement in the years to come.

BAIER: Do you worry about the coronavirus affecting your industry, going into a theater?

RIVKIN: I think people are worried about the health and safety of the people impacted first and foremost. Every industry will be impacted similarly. But I think the clear focus has to be on the health and safety of those involved.

BAIER: President Trump, he likes to talk in Hollywood terms.

TRUMP: If I was casting a movie, I told him today, that's my football coach. There is nobody in Hollywood that can play the role better than this guy. Right, coach?

They're the real deal. These guys, so good-looking I said, you could be a movie star, go to Hollywood.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: He often refers to Hollywood, traditionally Hollywood is pretty far left when it comes to their politics, and I'm sure we're going to see this this weekend, perhaps in some speeches, we've seen it before. How does that affect things?

RIVKIN: We support a number of the administration's policies. I mentioned we supported trade, we supported the tax deal. We support many of those things. I believe that the president probably knows more about our industry than many of his predecessors having been on television as long as he has. But we work very closely with the administration. We are generating American jobs and adding to the surplus.

BAIER: And do you think Hollywood is starting to get it that the middle of the country is a big target as far as the type of movies they make and what kind of people are attracted to them?

RIVKIN: The movie industry is a reflection of our society, and we are making movies that people want to see. And that's why I think you are going to see an increasing amount of diversity in movies. It's not only the right thing to do, but it's the smart economic thing to do. The vast majority of people that go to films are women, and in fact on a per capita basis, the Latinx population goes to movies more than anybody else. So you'll see more and more of that, I think, in the years ahead.

The trend is in a good direction for underrepresented groups, but there is much, much more to do, and we intend to do it.

BAIER: You have an amazing new office with a new building for your organization with some great stuff. The Aquaman suit, the Batman mask. I saw the Harry Potter sorting hat. That's a cool thing.

RIVKIN: You know what's amazing, we've been in that space since 1945. And in 1949, for example, President Truman came to the space to watch "Samson and Delilah" directed by Cecil B. DeMille. And it's been a tradition to make these amazing screenings ever since the origin of our institution.

But what was fun is when we renovated it recently, it's the first time we were able to put in these iconic props and these amazing costumes. It is the place where Hollywood meets Washington, so it seems only fitting that we'd have these wonderful representations from Hollywood in Washington.

BAIER: All right, here it is, "Joker," "1917," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "The Irishman," "Little Women," "Parasite," "Jojo Rabbit," "Marriage Story," "Ford Versus Ferrari." Best Picture, which way did you vote?

RIVKIN: I'm proud to say, by the way, that six of those films were filmed in the United States. I can't choose between parents. Every one of those studios that I represent has somebody up for an award. But I will say that this is a celebration of creativity. It's the celebration of a global industry that was born in the United States of America, and it's going to be an amazing night on Sunday.

BAIER: Mr. Ambassador, we appreciate your time.

RIVKIN: Thanks for having me.

BAIER: Next up, the panel with the Friday Lightning Round, a brand-new poll, brand-new out a New Hampshire minutes just minutes ago. Candidate casino, President Trump post-impeachment, and this week's Winners and Losers. Keep it here.

BUTTIGIEG: What I really admired about Senator Sanders and still do is his consistency and willingness to say exactly what he believes. It doesn't mean I agree with him. I didn't agree with him on everything then and don't agree with him and everything now.

SANDERS: "The Hill," Pete Buttigieg touts billionaire donor list. I like Pete Buttigieg, nice guy. But we are in a moment where billionaires control not only our economy but our political life.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: They're essentially going head-to-head, one and two in Iowa, we just don't know which one is one and which one is two, but they're right there. Now in New Hampshire ahead of a debate night, a brand-new poll just out minutes ago. This is from NBC-Marist has Bernie Sanders at 25 percent, Pete Buttigieg, 21, Elizabeth Warren, neighboring Elizabeth Warren, 14 percent, Joe Biden at 13 percent, and Amy Klobuchar at eight percent.

Let's bring in our panel, start there, Steve Hayes, editor of "The Dispatch," Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at "The Federalist," and Charles Lane, opinion writer for "The Washington Post." Steve, if Joe Biden finishes at 13 percent in fourth, it's over.

STEVE HILTON, HOST, "THE NEXT REVOLUTION": He's in trouble. He's in real trouble. And I think the most alarming thing that the Biden camp has to be thinking about is the polling out of South Carolina this week, which shows his lead there has basically collapsed. Bernie Sanders is within five points. So this is the big test for Joe Biden. New Hampshire likes comebacks, right? John McCain, Hillary Clinton in 2008, we've see lots of comebacks that have begun in New Hampshire. I'm sure not betting on one for Joe Biden, though.

BAIER: Mollie?

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, "THE FEDERALIST": It's just a mess, though. It does seem like Joe Biden is doing well and I've never thought he was doing particular well, but we don't know how voters are going to react to the idea that Bernie Sanders is the frontrunner, and that might cause some tough decision-making amongst their ranks.

BAIER: And can Mayor Pete get the Biden folks is, I guess, the question?

HEMINGWAY: I think we will see. He might do very well in New Hampshire. He might do poorly in South Carolina.

BAIER: Chuck?

CHARLES LANE, OPINION WRITER, "WASHINGTON POST": I think Biden is in trouble, of course. He came out very weak from Iowa. But I think they've always understood that New Hampshire was going to be Bernie's to lose and they weren't banking too much on that. South Carolina has a large African- American vote which has proven so far to be very loyal to Joe Biden, has yet to be tested. And I think there is a real chance that he's being prematurely declared politically dead. But they are in trouble and they are acting like they are in trouble.

BAIER: Meanwhile, the former Navy secretary for the Trump administration endorsing Michael Bloomberg today. He painting himself as an antiauthoritarian figure.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BLOOMBERG: It is essential to have people who will tell the emperor that he or she is not wearing clothes and who will push back when they disagree. That's the kind of people I hire. Surrounding yourself with a bunch of yes- people is the surest way I know to fail.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: He's got the prompter, he's got the whole thing going. Steve, is it taking off?

HAYES: Look, there is an opening for him. If Pete Buttigieg -- this is the Pete Buttigieg moment right now, I think. Most people across the country who don't pay attention to this the way that we do are giving Pete Buttigieg his first look. If he does well, I think he has the potential to ride the momentum. If he does not do well and if Joe Biden continues to collapse, it's entirely possible that Mike Bloomberg can swoop in and spending hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars, make a name for himself.

BAIER: All right, you have to spend some money right now, because we are going to -- it's just a little late sometimes. Sometimes it takes a while to get to the casino. You have 100 bucks. Steve, first to you.

HAYES: I'm betting on this momentum for Buttigieg. I've got $40 on Buttigieg, $30 on Sanders, $20 on Bloomberg, and $10 on Warren, which a big donut for Joe Biden.

BAIER: Wow, he's not even on the board.

HAYES: Not on the list.

BAIER: Mollie?

HEMINGWAY: I also don't have Biden on the board, but I've never been particularly favoring him. I have Bernie Sanders with $40. He won the Iowa caucuses in terms of popular vote for the first time, in the second round he tied in delegates, and he's going in strong into New Hampshire, and this cannot be ignored. Bloomberg I do think is doing well and might be someone that people run to, particularly with his war chest. Buttigieg at $15 just because he did so well in Iowa. But I still think that since none of these people quite seem to have what it takes, I'm putting $20 still someone not yet running.

BAIER: So you're saying there's a chance?

(LAUGHTER)

BAIER: All right, Chuck, 100 bucks?

LANE: Call me crazy, but I'm sticking with $25 on Joe Biden, maybe just for old time's sake, and $25 on Sanders, Buttigieg, and Bloomberg. As you can see --

BAIER: Tell you what, you're really going on a limb here.

(LAUGHTER)

BAIER: You are nutty. You're nutty. I know it's Friday.

LANE: It's been an indecisive week for the Democrats, and I wanted my bets to reflect that, that this could go any which way.

(LAUGHTER)

BAIER: OK, there you go.

Let's talk about post-impeachment, the next step. This was today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LT. COL. ALEXANDER VINDMAN: I want to emphasize to the committee that when I reported my concerns on July 10th relating to Ambassador Sondland and then July 25th relating to the president, I did so out of a sense of duty.

TRUMP: I'm not happy with him. You think I'm supposed to be happy with him?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is he going to leave?

TRUMP: They'll make that decision. You'll be hearing -- they'll make a decision.

MARK ESPER, DEFENSE SECRETARY: We protect all our servicemembers from retribution or anything like that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: And he did leave, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman leaving the NSC, National Security Council. What about this and post-impeachment? What's next, Steve?

HAYES: The president has a right to decide who works for him and who doesn't. So he is well within his rights to have Lieutenant Colonel Vindman removed. That said, it's hard to divorce what happened today with the smears against Lieutenant Colonel Vindman that were perpetrated by the president's supporters back when he testified.

BAIER: Mollie, next steps?

HEMINGWAY: It's really a testament to how crazy this town is that this is even remotely controversial. This guy was insubordinate, he disobeyed a direct order. He went around the chain of command. He leaked. He claims he leaked to someone who was authorized to hear it, but we won't know because he won't tell us who he leaked to, so there's also an issue of perhaps lying to Congress about it. If he were in any other position in the military, he would already be court-martialed for this. The idea that a president would have to trust someone or give someone a paycheck who he can't trust, he can't listen to his advice, it's not even remotely controversial.

BAIER: Next steps here, is there a sense that Democrats are going to go down the road again in the investigation road, subpoena?

LANE: There is some sentiment on the Democratic side to subpoena John Bolton and to continue the investigation of this whole matter. And I think on the president's side, what we are seeing here is the first step in what will probably be a long period of payback for anybody who crossed him on the impeachment thing. The query whether the voters on either side are really interested in seeing this perpetrated, perpetuated, and prolonged, but the venom is so thick that some people can't resist it.

BAIER: But politically for Democrats, it is a dangerous road.

HAYES: It's a dangerous road how?

BAIER: If you go down the road again.

HAYES: If Democrats?

BAIER: Yes, yes.

HAYES: Yes. Look, I think Democrats have had their shot. I think it would be foolish for them to continue to try to do this, to look into this again. It should be noted, though, that Lieutenant Colonel Vindman's account of what happened as a fact witness was supported by most of the other people who testified under oath and also backed up by people who were handpicked by the president.

BAIER: Winners and Losers, here we go. Winner first, then loser.

HEMINGWAY: Very easy to pick the winner of the week. It's Donald Trump. He couldn't have had a better week. This is clearly the best week of his presidency. The economic numbers are great including with the jobs numbers coming out today. He was acquitted, he had the State of the Union that was such a success. And his approval numbers are the highest they've been of his presidency, and for the first time in a long time, GOP numbers are up.

Loser of the week -- Nancy Pelosi. It just was a really bad week for her, also probably the worst week she's ever had as a leader. And there is a question whether she can continue. She led her party into this impeachment debacle, and that could have real consequences for that party in 2020.

BAIER: Winner and loser?

LANE: My winner I think is Pete Buttigieg. He got Bernie Sanders to a virtual tie in Iowa. A guy coming out of nowhere from south Bend, Indiana, has a lot of momentum and a serious shot to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

My loser, obviously, is the Iowa Democratic Party which crashed and burned out there. They had one job, and they have really tarnished the whole process, possibly in a durable way for the national party.

BAIER: Steve, winner and loser?

HAYES: I think there's a good case to be made that Donald Trump was the winner of the week, but that was already taken. So my winner of the week is Mitt Romney. A good and principled man who made a difficult decision he knew would be unpopular within his party. He understood that he would take abuse from the president and his supporters. He did it because of a dictate of conscience. Would that we had more elected officials who did the same.

My loser is the National Prayer Breakfast. This is year in and year out one of the few moments where partisans take a break from their bickering, petty, sometimes principled disagreements, and get together and pray. And this one devolved into an argument about whether somebody really prays, how they pray, and whether they mean it or not. Pretty bad.

BAIER: All right, panel, it's Friday. Thank you. We get the weekend now. I'm heading to New Hampshire.

When we come back, "Notable Quotables."

BAIER: Finally tonight, it's Friday. Is it Friday? Yes, it's Friday. "Notable Quotables."

JOHN ROBERTS, SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE: Donald John Trump, president of the United States, is not guilty as charged.

SEN. MITT ROMNEY (R-UT): I did my duty to the best of my ability, believing that my country expected it of me.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): What you have done is unleash the partisan forces of Hell.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That is the theme of this breakfast today, love your enemies.

TRUMP: I don't know if he is going to like what I'm going to say.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): He's impeached forever, no matter what he says or whatever headlines he wants to carry around. You're impeached forever.

TRUMP: It was all bull --

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I wasn't sure if she was ripping up the speech or ripping up the Constitution.

TRUMP: We saw a man that was not going to make it. A lot of wives wouldn't give a damn.

(LAUGHTER)

BUTTIGIEG: Iowa, you have shocked the nation.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We hit a stumbling block on the backend of the reporting of the data.

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): What a bunch of chuckleheads.

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It's good to be back in New Hampshire, more than you know.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Almost 4,000 cruise ship passengers are confined to their rooms after 10 tested positive for the virus.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Frankly, Mr. Director, I don't trust your agency anymore. I think that you've lost the trust of an awful lot of Americans.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm sorry, may I answer? May I answer?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Fifty years you've been waiting for a Super Bowl, and now your team is collecting the Lombardi.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It feels like I'm seeing colors for the first time in my life.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: All that happened since the last "Notable Quotables." Hard to believe.

Historic week in the news. This weekend, FOX News Sunday will be in Bedford, New Hampshire. Chris Wallace will speak with Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders as they try to turn Iowa momentum into New Hampshire success. Make sure to check your local listing for airtime for FOX News Sunday. We will be heading out to New Hampshire tomorrow. We will be there Monday for SPECIAL REPORT.

Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for this SPECIAL REPORT.

