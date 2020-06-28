Milken: There are over 400 proposed coronavirus treatments, cures

This is a rush transcript from "Sunday Morning Futures," June 28, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good Sunday morning, everyone.

Straight ahead right here on "Sunday Morning Futures": a law and order crisis gripping our nation, from Minneapolis, to Seattle, to Washington, D.C. Violent crime is on the rise, amid calls to defund the police.

Coming up this morning, the president's point man on trade and manufacturing, Peter Navarro, on what it means to the economy and the race for the White House, now 127 days away from Election Day 2020. What is President Trump's plan to get us out of this? And why Joe Biden is hoping to tap Elizabeth Warren to run U.S. economic policy.

Plus, Beijing moving to capitalize on all of the chaos. New satellite images this morning show China militarizing along India's border. Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton is here investigating with us.

And in Atlanta, over 170 cops reportedly calling out sick after two fellow officers were charged in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Georgia Congressman Doug Collins reacts this morning.

Also ahead, tech tyranny and the 2020 election. Congressman Devin Nunes on why censorship is one of the most important issues headed into November.

Plus, this morning, a special exclusive: philanthropist Michael Milken with breaking news on the race for a coronavirus vaccine and treatments.

All that and a lot more right here, right now on "Sunday Morning Futures."

And the looting and mayhem at recent protests across the country may be a threat to law and order in more ways than one.

Just months after FBI Director Christopher Wray said that Chinese espionage was the number one threat to our national security, many FBI agents are shifting their focus from that to those who incited violence during George Floyd protests.

Joining me right now is Peter Navarro. He's assistant to the president for trade and manufacturing policy.

And, Peter, it's good to have you this morning. Thank you so much for being here.

PETER NAVARRO, DIRECTOR, WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF TRADE AND MANUFACTURING POLICY: Good morning, Maria.

BARTIROMO: We know that there is a cost to all of this, the infrastructure destruction.

I want to kick it off right now with your ideas from President Trump. What is President Trump's plan to get us out of this and continue a growth story in the U.S. economy?

NAVARRO: Well, let's talk about this -- this vision for a second term.

It's very clear. We're going to finish what this president started. And let me just run down the list. This is the jobs president, the greatest jobs president in history. This is all about jobs.

What that means is, all those jobs and supply chains that Joe Biden offshored during his 40 years of failure, we're going to continue to bring them home.

Second thing, endless wars. All the endless wars that Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George Bush and others helped start, this president is going to put an end to the endless wars.

The third thing, of course, is that beautiful wall. We have got over 200 miles of new wall built that we saw just this week. We're going to finish that wall. It's going to go from all the way to Texas to San Ysidro in California. We're going to have a merit-based system of immigration that's going to protect American workers from the depressive effects of cheap foreign labor.

So, that's where we're at. Now, the big thing here is going to be the SpaceX economy, the SpaceX fourth industrial revolution, that we're going to need to work our way through these structural headwinds, as the China virus has had its way with just killing certain sectors, like hospitality and transportation, now even our education system at risk.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NAVARRO: We need to become like Atlanta in the '60s, a country too busy and too prosperous to hate.

And, of course, the big thing is putting an end to China's seven deadly sins. You and I have talked a lot about it, Maria. The Chinese Communist Party, they hack our computers, steal our intellectual property, forced technology transfer...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NAVARRO: ... massively subsidize, currency manipulation, and kill us with fentanyl.

President Trump has negotiated a beautiful phase one deal, but it only gets with some of those deadly sins. We need to get back to that May 2019 deal that the Chinese walked away from and make sure, by the end of the second term...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NAVARRO: ... we have all of that to stand up.

BARTIROMO: All right.

NAVARRO: We have got to beat the China virus.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NAVARRO: And we got to have law and order with reform.

This is the District of chaos here. We can talk about that.

BARTIROMO: Well, this is what I want to ask you about, Peter. This is what I want to ask you about, because this president has been the law and order president.

This president has been the first president to really push back on China and all of their decades of theft of American intellectual property.

Setting up a city within your own city guarded by guns in Seattle, CHOP, Trying to do the same thing in Washington and in providence, I mean, this would be fatal in any other time.

And yet look at these polls, Peter. How is it possible that the law and order president, in the middle of all of this, the president who's got jobs and the economy number one, is trailing Joe Biden in every poll that you look at? Fifty percent on Joe Biden, according to this poll we're looking at, vs. 38 percent.

We go through -- this is the FOX News poll. We go through all of the polls, and all of the polls say the same thing, that Donald Trump is trailing with 127 days to go into the November election.

How is this possible? What is going on? You look at something like a local election. Eliot Engel, he is a liberal's liberal. He just lost. You don't have the moderates running the other side. You have the extremists running. And President Trump is losing. Explain that.

NAVARRO: Well, let me say two things about that.

First of all, in the District of chaos, we know what a permissive mayor does, the second worst mayor in America, behind the boy wonder in Minneapolis. We have seen -- in the time since the brutal murder of George Floyd, we have seen almost 1,000 police officers harmed during these protests.

That's 10 times what we observed in the previous six months. And right here in the District of chaos, the police officers here have the second highest number of casualties. This president is not going to put up with that.

But in terms of these polls, I'm not a big head-to-head matchup poller. I don't believe in that. Here's what I believe in. This election is going to be about three things. It's going to be about jobs, it's going to be about China, it's going to be about law and order with reforms.

So, the three polling questions, I think, that matter are the following. Which candidate, Biden or Trump, will create more jobs? Clearly, the greatest jobs president in history, Trump. Check that box.

Who will be tougher on China? Well, certainly, the commander in chief here has demonstrated that he's the one who's tougher than both Joe and Hunter Biden. Check that box.

And in terms of law and order, the question is, which candidate is going to keep our neighborhoods safe, our communities safe, our cities safe, and allow us to grow and prosper? And, clearly, that's Donald J. Trump.

So, if the Republican Party stays focused on those three messages with discipline, President Donald J. Trump will see a second term. If we don't get that second term, we are going to have the mother of all economic winters of discontent, because, Maria, we are facing significant structural headwinds because of what the Chinese Communist Party did.

No -- Maria, six months after the Chinese Communist Party put that virus in this country...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NAVARRO: ... I'm still waiting for somebody out there in protest land with one sign that says, the Chinese Communist Party lied and Americans died.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NAVARRO: This is where we need to direct our anger at right now.

BARTIROMO: Let me ask you.

NAVARRO: And we need to be together as a nation on this.

BARTIROMO: Well, what about the economy?

Now we see that the European Union is banning Americans from traveling there. We see at least 11 states either putting the reopening on pause or slowing it down, Peter. Is this going to elongate the slowdown?

I mean, Larry Kudlow was with me last week on "Mornings With Maria" on FOX Business. He said 20 percent growth in the third quarter, 20 percent growth in the fourth quarter. Is that possible with 11 states now putting the reopening on hold?

NAVARRO: Two things can be true, Maria.

First of all, we are going to have a strong rebound from the depths of the China virus depression. But it's also true that we are going to face many years of working our way through these structural adjustments that are going to happen in our urban areas, as well as in key sectors like hospitality, entertainment, sports, and education.

So, this is why, for me, it's so essential to have a man in the White House here who knows how to rebuild an economy...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NAVARRO: ... because, come November 4, we're going to be on a significant upswing, but we're going to have a tough row to hoe ahead in terms of figuring out that chessboard.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NAVARRO: And we're going to need a president -- and I'm telling you, Joe Biden, just a dumber version of Hillary Clinton, has no clue, no clue on how to manage an economy.

And I fear for this country if he's put in place...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NAVARRO: ... because he will cede this country to China, and he won't know what to do in the economy.

BARTIROMO: By the way -- by the way, before you...

NAVARRO: We knew that in eight years of Biden-Obama.

BARTIROMO: Before you go, Peter, you had a real market-moving comment when you joined Martha last week.

You said that the China deal is over. You want to explain yourself here?

NAVARRO: I did not say that. Yes.

BARTIROMO: The markets moved on that.

OK.

NAVARRO: Yes, I did not say that. That was a headline writer getting over her skis.

The president and I, Secretary Mnuchin, Robert Lighthizer...

BARTIROMO: So, what is over, then? What is over?

NAVARRO: ... have made it clear -- the trust in the Chinese, simply.

We simply -- this is Ronald Reagan days, trust, but verify, with the Chinese. That's all my comment was directed at.

BARTIROMO: OK.

NAVARRO: And what's really important here, Maria...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NAVARRO: ... is that the -- it's up to the Chinese now in terms of honoring that deal.

And it's -- if they honor that deal...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NAVARRO: ... we will be in a good place. If they don't honor the deal, we got the toughest hombre in the Western world...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NAVARRO: ... to stand up to China, the Chinese Communist Party, to be exact.

BARTIROMO: All right, Peter, we will leave it there. We will be watching the developments, certainly an important and busy time.

Peter Navarro, thank you, sir, at the White House joining us this morning.

NAVARRO: Yes, ma'am.

BARTIROMO: Meanwhile, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler suggesting that Attorney General William Barr could face his own impeachment probe. More investigatory resources being thrown at this.

My next guest says, Nadler is more focused on attacking this administration than actual governing. Congressman Doug Collins will walk us through it when we come right back.

Well, in the midst of a pandemic and nationwide wide protests, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler is focusing once again on investigating the Trump administration and now Attorney General William Barr.

My next guest says, Nadler is more concerned with going after the president than serving the American people.

Joining me right now is Republican Congressman Doug Collins of Georgia, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee.

And, Congressman, it is great to have you this morning. Thank you so much for joining us.

REP. DOUG COLLINS (R-GA): Good to be here.

BARTIROMO: You have had quite a week.

Before we get into this week, I want to ask you a specific question, because I'm working on a project. How many hearings have you had in the last year on China and national security in the Judiciary Committee?

COLLINS: None of any consequence.

In fact, we have really only brushed on it occasionally. And being one of the -- as your just last segment said, this is one of the biggest issues that we have going on right now.

But from an intellectual property standpoint, from a national security, from a data privacy, we have we have barely brushed on it at all.

BARTIROMO: You have had no hearings on national security and China, and China has been eating our lunch, stealing intellectual property regularly for decades. And it has only picked up speed in the last two years.

What have you been focused your time on, Congressman? How many hearings have you had an investigating Trump?

COLLINS: More than I can count.

I mean, the thing about it is, is, Chairman Nadler seemed obsessed from day one with just simply going after his old countermate Donald Trump, who, at the time when he knew him in New York, and now as president, it was like: All I want to do is get at President Trump.

We have done nothing but have hearings. Remember, Maria, let's go back, take each other back in time. We started off with the acting attorney general, Whitaker. He thought that was one of the most important hearings we could have had to start last year.

And then it rolled into the Mueller report. It rolled into Barr being asked to come in. And then he blew up that. And then Steve Cohen and others making fun, bringing fried chicken to hearings. This is what we have been doing in the Judiciary Committee. We have been having show hearing after show hearing after show hearing, and, really, for the most part, not concentrating on anything that actually could help the American people.

In fact, all this stuff that we did this past couple weeks on policing, Chairman Nadler never picked up on the police working group that Chairman Goodlatte has started before, in which we had actually been talking about this stuff.

Instead, he had a singularly minded focus from him and Nancy Pelosi. And that was, what can we do to influence the 2020 election, so that Donald Trump loses?

BARTIROMO: That's unbelievable.

I mean, we are hearing one after the other in Congress, in the administration telling us that China is the biggest threat that this country faces, that they are sending researchers in regularly to steal intellectual data on everything from military, to medicine, to agriculture, et cetera.

And you have had no hearings about it in the Judiciary Committee. You have had quite a week. The American people should be outraged, OK? The American people should be outraged by your committee, 100 percent.

And I'm also going to ask Devin Nunes the same question about the Intel Committee.

But let's talk about the week that you had, because you had to get hearing and a testimony from two whistle-blowers. And I put my quotes on -- quote, unquote -- "whistle-blowers."

Tell me how that went.

COLLINS: Well, if that's a whistle-blower, then, again, Chairman Nadler knows less about whistle-blowers than he knows how to run the committee, because, I mean, when you look at Mr. Elias and you look at Mr. Zelinsky, these are not whistle-blowers. They're political hacks.

Remember, Zelinsky worked on the Mueller investigation and also the Stone investigation.

But Mr. Elias is a special case. Mr. Elias came in and talked about how Attorney General Barr was going after the cannabis industry and how he had reported him to the inspector general.

What he failed to talk about was two things, number one, that the Office of Professional Responsibility had debunked everything that he says, said, we thoroughly investigated Mr. Elias' claims and found nothing improper or wrong in what happened.

But the best one, Maria, was this. When we talked to him and we asked Mr. Elias if he had ever asked -- because he came in saying, I'm a career prosecutor, I have no political bias.

In fact, he even told me, I leave that at the door when I come in. Yeah, right.

He asked to be on the -- last year, he asked his superiors if he could be detailed to the House Judiciary Committee on the majority side to investigate the president during impeachment.

That doesn't sound too much like a nonpartisan to me. It sounds like Peter Strzok and everybody else has been going on over there, Comey, those -- quote -- "career prosecutors."

And, remember, we didn't even have a chance to talk about Strzok's notes now that contradict everything that we know about what he was doing during that time of investigating Flynn and everybody else, by the way, even contradicts transcripts that we released, remember, last year about these emphases as well.

So, again, this is just another joke of a hearing that the -- Nadler wanted to do to get at the president. He's got to quit working for the political arm of the Democratic Party and start working for the committee and the American people.

BARTIROMO: And Speaker Pelosi is supposed to be the speaker of the House of Representatives, but some of the things that she has said recently does not look like she's representing the entire House of Representatives.

You are calling for her to step down. Tell me what you want.

COLLINS: Yes, her latest is just over the top.

When you call Republicans who do not bend to her vision of what the political -- or the policing bill that we passed in the House just this week, they passed in the House, should be, she calls Republicans who are not in favor of her bill murderers.

She implied that Tim Scott and others in the Senate were not doing enough, so that we were complicit in the murder of George Floyd.

I'm sorry, Speaker Pelosi. You're the one that is actually not being honest with the American people, when you tell them that the bill in the House is actually going to solve their problems. It is the Senate Democrats, the Chuck Schumers and others of the world, who blocked what actually should happen.

Maria, we have gotten so far away from what actually should happen in Congress, where the Senate, under Republican leadership, will pass a bill, the Democrats in the House can pass a bill, and we go to committee to actually help somebody.

Instead, she uses her position, which is the speaker of the whole House, to call the Republican Party murderers, and imply that she was not going to apologize for that.

Well, Speaker Pelosi, then go back to just representing maybe San Francisco and not being the speaker of the House, because that's not worthy of that position.

BARTIROMO: Well, I'm not sure she's representing San Francisco.

(LAUGHTER)

BARTIROMO: I was there recently, and the homelessness is out of control. The drug needles on the floor is out of control.

I mean, the situation in San Francisco has gotten worse every single year in the last five years.

COLLINS: Yes.

BARTIROMO: Congressman, it's good to see you. I know you're in the middle of that, in terms of the mishandling of the Rayshard Brooks case.

COLLINS: Yes.

BARTIROMO: We're going to talk about that as well.

Police are not coming out. They're afraid because of these charges. And we saw the numbers earlier in terms of the impact on the police.

Thank you so much, Congressman. We will see you soon.

COLLINS: Thank you. Thank you, Maria.

BARTIROMO: Senator Tom Cotton, who first told the world the truth about China's bad behavior in terms of this most recent pandemic, he will join me next with a new warning about the Chinese Communist Party, one of the fundamental issues of our time.

Stay with us.

This morning: the China challenge.

The FBI revealing this week that China's ambassador to the United States was secretly recruiting scientists to work on behalf of his government, the CCP.

Here's Attorney General Bill Barr, what he told me last weekend about the Chinese Communist Party's ambitions.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAM BARR, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: They want to be the leader in all the future technologies that are going to dominate the economy. And so what's at stake is the economic opportunity of our children and our grandchildren, whether we can continue to be the technological leader of the world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: Senator Tom Cotton is a Republican from Arkansas. He first sounded the alarm about China right here on this program back in February.

And he joins me once again.

Senator, it's good to see you this morning. Thanks very much for joining us.

I want to talk about the legislation that you have introduced, but let's start with some of this new imagery that we have, which basically shows the Chinese Communist Party militarizing right at the Indian border.

China, you have said and others have said, is using this COVID pandemic as an opportunity to gain more ground. Can you tell me about it?

SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Maria, the Chinese Communist Party is certainly using the pandemic to try to assert claims and take very aggressive action against almost all of its neighbors.

Just go around the horn. You started in India, where, high up in the Himalayas, China has essentially invaded India, an ally of ours. And they have killed 20 Indian soldiers.

And then, in Hong Kong, they have passed legislation that violates their international commitments, their commitments to the people of Hong Kong, that is essentially going to turn Hong Kong into the same kind of police state mainland China is.

And in the South China Sea, they have taken aggressive action against our partners, countries like the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam. They have repeatedly invaded the airspace in recent weeks of Taiwan. And just this past week, they have taken aggressive action against Japan in the East China Sea.

China is becoming more aggressive than ever. That's why it's so important that we support all of our allies and partners, that we make it clear to China we will not tolerate this kind of action, that we want competition to remain peaceable.

But the way that happens is to make it clear that we stand with those partners and allies.

BARTIROMO: Senator, the Pentagon this week revealed that there are more than 20 companies, communist Chinese military companies, operating inside the United States.

They're doing joint ventures. They're buying companies. They're getting money from our capital markets. How is this possible that we have so much - - companies in our own capital markets that are actually undermining national security?

COTTON: Well, unfortunately, it reflects longstanding bureaucratic and establishment indifference to the threat that China poses.

The Department of Defense, to its credit, finally produced a list of Chinese companies that are controlled by or closely affiliated with the People's Liberation Army. That's been a requirement in the law since 1999.

It was only when I and a few other legislators brought it to the Department of Defense's attention that they actually researched the question and published that list.

This is an example of what China calls civil-military fusion, where they use cutting-edge civilian companies as fronts to increase their military technology, even in competitive countries like the United States.

That needs to stop today.

BARTIROMO: You have introduced legislation, the American Foundries Act of 2020, supporting the production and development of microelectronics in America. This is $14 billion that you would like to have available to do that.

Walk us through this legislation, Senator.

COTTON: So, Maria, semiconductors are essential, foundational, even, to a modern economy, not just advanced stealth fighter jets, but all of the basic electronics in our lives.

Unfortunately, we don't make that many in the United States. The Trump administration has been very effective at stopping American technology going to semiconductors going into China. But what we really need to do is increase the productive capacity of our economy, which are providing good high-paying jobs as well, in the semiconductor sector.

That's why I and other senators are working on legislation we hope to pass maybe as early this week to provide direct support to companies that want to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States.

BARTIROMO: Do you want the U.S. to take a stake in Ericsson or Nokia as a way to tell the world, look, there are Western telecom companies to be used away from Huawei?

COTTON: Well, that's one possibility, Maria.

The problem is that Huawei is not a private company as we imagine. It's an arm of the Chinese Communist Party. So, when Huawei goes into a country, that country knows that they have the full backing of the Chinese government.

They also go in with threats. So, for instance, they might tell Germany that, if you don't use Huawei technology, then you can't sell Mercedes or BMWs in China. What Nokia and Ericsson and Samsung in South Korea need is the support of the United States and other Western countries, so they compete on equal terms, whether that's a direct stake or export financing.

Or another alternative would be to provide an open radio access network that would provide small and medium-sized companies the opportunity to compete for this business as well, so it's not dominated by just a handful of tech companies around the world.

BARTIROMO: I see.

COTTON: But what's really essential is that we have viable, competitive alternatives to Huawei.

BARTIROMO: All right, let me switch gears.

I want to ask you about the 2020 election. I have got this Cowen and Company report here. And Cowen and Company tells its clients that, if Biden were to win, Elizabeth Warren will be the key voice on economic policy.

I want to get your take on that, and also the House just approving D.C. statehood, Senator. They want to make Washington, D.C., a state.

Answer those two issues, because our audience is very interested in hearing what Biden is doing. I heard it's already agreed upon. She's either going to be Treasury secretary. But, even if she's not, she's going to be the most important economic voice.

COTTON: Yes.

Well, Joe Biden doesn't really have much of an agenda. Joe Biden is hiding out in his basement. He has been a weather vane for the Democratic Party fads and fashions for the last 50 years. That's why he was always soft on communism in the Soviet Union. That's why he always voted to outsource our jobs to China, why he still to this day said that China is not one of our competitors.

But that means, when he gets in office, he is simply going to be a vessel for the radical left of the Democratic Party, whether it's Elizabeth Warren's economic policies, or the mobs that we see in the streets tearing down statues in an instance of mob violence, or passing a D.C. statehood bill.

Look, our founding fathers wanted Washington, D.C., to be a federal city. And that's what it is. It's a city. It's not a state. And it's a federal city because the federal government needs to have control of the seat of government.

Our founding fathers were experienced with the kind of mutinies that you could face in Philadelphia, where Congress sat at the time, or just mob violence in the street a few weeks ago. That's why Washington, D.C., needs to remain a federal city.

In the end, what the Democrats want is not voting rights for the residents of Washington. If they did that, they could just return it to Maryland, as we did with the Virginia side of Washington in the 1840s. They want two Democratic senators in perpetuity, because the American people have denied them control of the government for these last 10 years.

This is all just a naked power grab.

BARTIROMO: So, this is about just getting two Senate seats?

COTTON: But it's an example about what Joe Biden will do.

This is about getting two Senate seats.

BARTIROMO: This is about getting two Senate seats.

COTTON: Because you could give the -- you could give the -- you could give the residential parts of Washington back to Maryland.

It would get its own House seat, because it's about the size of a House district, and it would be represented by Maryland senators. What it wouldn't get is two new Democratic senators. That's what this is all about.

BARTIROMO: OK.

And real quick, on Elizabeth Warren, I know she has proposed a wealth tax. She wants to raise taxes. And she also wants to -- she wants to break up companies. She wants to break up technology companies, and she wants to break up banks.

Is there anything else we should understand if she is the key economic voice?

COTTON: Well, I think that Ronald Reagan's old line about Democratic economic policy would apply to Senator Warren and other Democrats that are going to be influencing Joe Biden.

If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. If it dies, subsidize it. That's their economic policy.

(LAUGHTER)

BARTIROMO: All right, Senator, it's good to have you this morning. Thank you so much for joining us, Senator Tom Cotton.

We will see you soon, sir. Thank you.

Coming up: Congressman Devin Nunes on technology tyranny, what it is and why he believes it is the one thing that could determine the presidential election.

We will be right back.

BARTIROMO: Welcome back.

Lawyers for Michael Flynn are celebrating exoneration after court documents last week revealed handwritten notes by former FBI agent Peter Strzok suggesting former FBI Director Jim Comey believed Flynn's contacts with the Russian ambassador were -- quote -- "appear legit."

They also indicate Joe Biden and President Obama were involved in the discussions of investigating Flynn. In fact, they were directing it to make sure to speak to the right people.

Joining me right now is Republican Congressman Devin Nunes of California. He's ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Congressman, it is good to see you this morning.

OK, I want to ask you one question before I get into the scope of all of this. Number one, I'm working on a project.

How many hearings have you had in the Intel Committee about China in the last year and national security?

REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA): Well, look, Maria, you would have to assume that the House Intelligence Committee actually exists anymore.

As you know, we have nicknamed it the House impeachment committee, because the only thing the Democrats have been working on is impeachment.

Do trust, though, that the Republicans in the House have been working on China. We have a China task force. The House Intelligence Committee Republicans...

BARTIROMO: But you haven't had any hearings on it? Have you had any hearings on it?

NUNES: Very -- I mean, we have hardly had any hearings on anything, OK, in the Intelligence Committee.

BARTIROMO: OK. OK.

NUNES: Now, look, we're supposed to have briefings and...

BARTIROMO: This is the U.S.' biggest threat, and the biggest threat to national security.

NUNES: Yes.

BARTIROMO: You are a member and the ranking member of the Intel Committee. You have had no hearings on national security or on China? Is that correct? And all of the hearings for the most part have been about investigating Trump?

NUNES: Well, Maria, look, I do want to say -- I do want to say we -- so, we do get briefings.

So, what we're doing is, on our own, Republicans are getting briefings. But, as you know, the Democrats have turned the House Intelligence Committee to a full-time impeachment committee. That's all they work on.

BARTIROMO: You are suing Twitter. I was Googling this, this weekend, and it says that the judge ruled that you're not allowed to sue Twitter.

You want to explain that most recent ruling and tell us why you believe that tech tyranny is one of the most important issues going into the November election?

NUNES: Well, first of all, Maria, you just said that you Googled.

What I advise everybody to do is, don't Google. Google, Facebook and Twitter, OK, they're the tech oligarchs. They're tech tyrants. They're taking all of this content that -- you know, 90 percent of the news media is not only left-wing, but it's owned now by billionaire left-wingers.

There's very few in the news media that are actually trying to get the facts out there. When you have 92 percent of the searches going through Google, you might have a problem, because, when you plug that content into those three giant tech companies, it's really starting to have an influence and an effect on the politics in this country, because you have so many Americans out there who really don't want to get involved in politics.

They don't pay attention a lot. But if their little devices that they have, if they're getting funneled this garbage and fake news, like you mentioned, the fake news about that Twitter can't be sued, like, that lawsuit is still ongoing.

I'm encouraging others to bring lawsuits against these -- against these tech companies. And why do I say that? It's because Republicans and conservatives are being driven out and off of that Internet superhighway. the World Wide Web that they used to call it that Al Gore supposedly invented.

This was a plus for all Americans. You had a public square that was open, where we could all go there and express our views. What's happening on Twitter, Facebook, and Google is, we are being censored. Conservatives are being censored.

And that's why I have moved to Parler now. It's a much better application. And I think that a lot of people are going to start to move to Parler, because at least you can go there in the public square and say what you want to say.

And I think it's just going to -- and it...

BARTIROMO: In the meantime...

NUNES: Well, in the meantime, what I'm worried...

BARTIROMO: Yes. And...

NUNES: ... about, Maria, is...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NUNES: ... over half of Americans now are getting all of their news that a lot of times can just be flat-out fake -- fake news, like you found this morning.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

In the meantime, you have the cities of our country being destroyed, statues coming down, mass looting. We're back to lockdown again, fighting over whether or not to wear masks or not.

What is the story in terms of what's getting done to bring back law and order, Congressman? You look at the polls, President Trump is down vs. Joe Biden. Can you explain this to me?

I mean, Black Lives Matter obviously has been a major issue recently in terms of -- in terms of people recognizing that there has been wrongdoing by the police. How do you fix it?

NUNES: Well, look, I -- one of the points that we should point out is that Black Lives Matter is a group that it's an extremist group that is now being funded and running their money through the arm of the Democratic Party, this fund-raising mechanism that they have called ActBlue.

I should also say, I find it rather ironic that the Democrats are now destroying their own history. If you look at just -- just yesterday, Woodrow Wilson, the father of the progressive movement, and the father of really kind of the modern day Democratic Party and the socialist movement...

BARTIROMO: Right.

NUNES: ... his name is now being erased from history. Why? Because he was a racist.

You have the -- trying to tear down and take out portraits in the U.S. Capitol. The speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, took out the portraits. What she's not saying is, I think three of those portraits were actually Democratic speakers.

So, I understand why the Democrats want to erase history, because they have a very racist history. They were the ones who opposed getting rid of slavery. They opposed the civil rights movement. So they want to label Republicans with...

BARTIROMO: What did...

NUNES: ... saying they're racist, because, in fact, they're relying on these identity politics to win elections.

(CROSSTALK)

BARTIROMO: What are you saying about ActBlue? What are you saying about ActBlue in terms of funding -- funding the infrastructure destruction?

ActBlue is the fund-raising arm for the Democrats, right?

NUNES: Yes.

So, ActBlue, just like WinRed -- Republicans have WinRed -- it's where you actually go and create an account and then you can give to Democrats. Or you can go to WinRed, and you can go and give money to Republicans.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NUNES: So, it's kind of a one-click/one-stop shop.

BARTIROMO: OK.

NUNES: So, Black Lives Matter, which supports defunding the police, and it's an extremist socialist agenda, that goes to ActBlue.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NUNES: So, once you give to Black Lives Matter, then you can go in and click and give to all your favorite Democrats.

BARTIROMO: I see. OK. I see.

NUNES: And, look, and I'm not -- I'm not...

BARTIROMO: I got it. I got it.

Real quick, before you go, Congressman, because I said that you would respond to this, the Strzok notes, in terms of what it tells us.

Real quick, as we wrap up here, what did you learn from those Strzok handwritten notes?

NUNES: Well, look, I'd love to get Strzok under oath.

Hopefully, Durham and the Department of Justice will. The question is, is, what day were those notes written on?

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NUNES: Because this would be the first direct evidence that Obama and Biden were involved in this Russia hoax, that they were -- that they were actually getting the FBI to investigate and keep open an investigation into General Flynn that was totally phony, where the FBI not only had no predicate to go and investigate General Flynn...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NUNES: ... but they had actually exonerated him.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NUNES: The day after...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NUNES: ... they went into brief them, and if the notes are right, you have Biden saying, oh, we need to investigate him for the Logan Act.

BARTIROMO: Right.

NUNES: And you have President Obama saying something similar.

So, it would be the first direct evidence of their involvement.

BARTIROMO: Yes, get the right people to look at it.

All right, Congressman, we obviously will keep on this. We will keep watching.

It's good to see you, sir. Thanks so much, Congressman Devin Nunes.

The battle against COVID-19 being fought on many fronts, including at the Milken's Institute's FasterCures center.

Michael Milken will join me next.

Philanthropist Michael Milken has been studying life-threatening diseases for decades.

He joins me now.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

BARTIROMO: First, let me get your take on these worries that we could see a second spike of this in the fall, worries about the coronavirus spiking across the country in places like Florida, Texas, et cetera. Are you worried about this getting worse, Mike? MICHAEL MILKEN, CHAIRMAN, THE MILKEN INSTITUTE: There are millions of people that we know that have had this virus that have never been tested.

So, the question is, what can be done? And I think one of the issues that Americans prize very highly is their freedom. But, at this point in time, there's a partnership. And wearing masks and other things is part of that partnership.

My particular focus, Maria, has been on a solution for this coronavirus. There are more today than 400 potential treatments, whether they're antivirals, antibodies, more than 150 vaccines, and bringing those to use by the people in controlling the coronavirus.

BARTIROMO: Yes, I want to talk to you about that, because the efforts are wide and deep. The innovation in this country is strong.

But your institute has the COVID-19 Treatment and Vaccine Tracker. Tell me about the tracker, because do you think one of the reasons that we're seeing the spikes is because we're just doing more testing and tracking? Or are we actually seeing the threat that this is getting worse?

MILKEN: I think the answer is both, more testing, but I don't think it's getting worse.

Having more people have the virus -- we know better how to treat a person with a virus. The medical system is far better prepared. There are antivirals that are working. We are very excited about a few of them that are working through our medical foundations right now and in clinical trials that quite possibly can prevent the virus from going to your lungs, particularly for men.

So, I think we're going to treat this better. Less people are going to be in ICUs or need ventilators out of the percentage the number of people diagnosed. But this has not gone away.

But what has occurred is the greatest movement ever in history by the biomedical industry and by government.

BARTIROMO: You mentioned the impact on men.

Talk to us about cancer drugs, in particular prostate cancer drugs, and what you're seeing as they address the COVID-19 crisis, Mike.

MILKEN: We looked at testosterone, and we discovered research that we had done back in 1999 on drugs that are in the public domain and generics today.

Appears to substantially reduce or prevent the movement of the virus into your lungs. So, this is -- these are drugs that have been going into human beings for decades. I have actually been on one of these myself for 27 years. There are other antivirals that are extremely promising here.

And we have been very focused on those immunology treatments that have little side effects for the person, but can stop the inflammation in your lungs, which has led, in most cases -- most of the deaths, that's been involved with.

BARTIROMO: Unbelievable. This is so fascinating.

Mike, I want to come back to this, because I also want to talk about the antivirals out there.

But let me turn the conversation now to the economy, because this most recent quarantine going on in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, where the governors said, look, anybody from hot spot states coming in will have to quarantine for 14 days before going out and about in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, is this going to worsen what has been a recession, obviously a serious contraction in the economy?

We are expecting a serious contraction in the second quarter. How do we get out of this, Mike?

MILKEN: Since you and I first started talking about this a few months ago, everything has accelerated.

We talked about J&J, Johnson & Johnson, the most valuable health care company in the world, having a vaccine, making it available to the world, going into human beings in January of 2021. That vaccine is going into human beings in July of '20. So, everything has been accelerated.

The second area is, testing and tracking will give us more -- we're talking about delaying here, not stopping, the opening of the economy. And all of the restrictions on movements just push it out.

The medical community, FDA, CDC, HHS, BARDA, NIH, they are accelerating these efforts. They are making financial commitments, so that, if something works, it will be available to us.

Hundreds of millions of vaccines will be available in the fourth quarter of this year. We don't know if they work yet.

BARTIROMO: Wow. Wow.

MILKEN: But they will be available.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

BARTIROMO: Stay right there.

More with Michael Milken when we come right back.

BARTIROMO: Welcome back.

More now from philanthropist Michael Milken.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

BARTIROMO: This is an election year, Mike. How do you avoid politics getting involved?

There is a report out that says that President Trump is pressuring the FDA to get a vaccine out before the election. Is that even possible?

MILKEN: FDA doesn't need to be pressured. They're challenging themselves.

No, they're not going to bring anything that isn't safe. Johnson & Johnson is not bringing anything that isn't safe, Moderna and so on.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

MILKEN: Thousands and thousands of people have already been given the vaccines.

And the Oxford vaccine, BARDA has committed more than a billion dollars to it.

BARTIROMO: Tell me about the therapeutics and the antivirals, Mike.

How important are these drugs going to be as sort of a bridge until we get to an overall vaccine?

MILKEN: Antivirals, such as Gilead, or these ADT drugs, androgen deprivation therapy, are going into human beings today.

It's -- these are safe. They have been approved. They have been around for years. And many of them appear to have a very positive effect on controlling the virus. To get your economy 100 percent open and to get people comfortable, you will have a vaccine.

But antivirals, immunology, agents that control the movement into your lungs and the cytokine storm, they are occurring at this time and are going into citizens in the United States. And our entire system of medical research has been transferred.

There is a downside, and there is collateral damage. And those are the issues of people that have had heart attacks and didn't go to the hospital or strokes, or people that have not taken their cancer treatments.

So, there's collateral damage. And maybe, as we come out of this, one of the greatest challenges we have is to mental health that we're very focused on.

BARTIROMO: So much great information from you, Mike. It's great to have you. Thanks very much.

We, of course, will be watching and hope to talk with you soon, Mike. Thank you.

MILKEN: Thank you, Maria.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

BARTIROMO: And watch more of my exclusive interview tomorrow, part two with Michael Milken tomorrow on "Mornings With Maria" on FOX Business.

That's from 6:00 to 9:00 a.m. Eastern. Don't miss it.

Have a wonderful rest of your day, everybody.

