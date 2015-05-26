Michael Devlin Pleads Not Guilty to Charges of Kidnapping Shawn Hornbeck

This is a rush transcript from "On the Record ," May 21, 2007. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, HOST: Not guilty. Well, that's what the accused Missouri kidnapper Michael Devlin says. You remember this case, very bizarre. Twelve-year-old Ben Ownby vanishes after getting off a school bus. Police go to an apartment where 12-year-old Ownby is being held, only to be shocked by what else they find. Yes, they find another boy, Shawn Hornbeck, a young boy who'd been missing four years.

Devlin was arraigned earlier today on charges he kidnapped, sexually abused and attempted to murder 15-year-old Shawn Hornbeck, going back to 2002. Associated Press reporter Chris Leonard was inside the courthouse today. He joins us from St. Louis. Nice to see you again, Chris.

CHRIS LEONARD, ASSOCIATED PRESS: Good to see you, too.

VAN SUSTEREN: Chris, first of all, how did Devlin look today?

LEONARD: Well, he looked quite different than the last time we saw him publicly back in January. He seems to have lost some weight. He shaved his beard off. He appears a lot more clean-shaven now.

VAN SUSTEREN: Now, this simple kidnapping, essentially, the two boys he's accused of kidnapping, but it's complicated since the charges are in several jurisdictions. Is that right?

LEONARD: Yeah. That's correct. He's facing charges in three state jurisdictions. And then he has federal charges on top of that. So, it's a very complicated process going forward. Prosecutors in all of the jurisdictions are working together very closely to coordinate their efforts. But you still have these four parallel tracks going on at the same time.

VAN SUSTEREN: Now, Franklin County is where they were being held and that's where the Ben Ownby, the bulk of Ben Ownby charges are, is that right? Am I right on that?

LEONARD: That's right.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. So then today it was Washington County and Shawn Hornbeck.

LEONARD: Yeah. Today is the first time that Devlin has left Franklin County since he was arrested. Washington County is where Shawn Hornbeck is from. So, the charges that he pled not guilty to today only involve Shawn Hornbeck and that kidnapping, alleged abuse and attempted murder that happened in 2002.

VAN SUSTEREN: So, what is St. Louis County? That's where they were actually held?

LEONARD: That's correct. That's where Devlin’s apartment was in suburban St. Louis, and actually that is where the bulk of this case is. He faces 71 charges in St. Louis County for abusing both boys, for kidnapping both boys, and of course, the bulk of the charges involve Shawn Hornbeck, who was in that apartment for four years, according to prosecutors.

VAN SUSTEREN: How is Shawn Hornbeck? Is he out and about at all?

LEONARD: He is, is my understanding. His family has been keeping him away from the media for obvious reasons, since he came home. A family attorney told me that Shawn is getting tutoring at home. He's undergone an educational assessment, just kind of figuring out where is he in the educational process. Of course, he didn't attend school for the four years he was with Mr. Devlin. So, he does get out into the public every now and then. His parents take him maybe to dinner or to a movie but, of course, he's recognized almost anywhere he goes in these parts now. So they do tend to stay home a lot, is what I hear.

VAN SUSTEREN: And Ben Ownby, who was kidnapped for a shorter period of time, I assume that he's back at school as well — or not as well, he's back at school, rather?

LEONARD: Exactly. It's a bit of a different trek. He seems to be going just as if he never had been gone. He's back in little league, he's back in Boy Scouts, he's back in school. By all accounts from family and friends, it just seems like he hasn't been gone and he's back into the routine as he knew it.

VAN SUSTEREN: Have the defense lawyers sort of tipped their hand and suggested what the defense is to all of these multiple counts in four different jurisdictions?

LEONARD: They have, a bit. I know that they are going to file motions in the next couple months challenging — well, they are going to file motions regarding evidence. And they hinted today that they are going to challenge some of that evidence on procedural grounds. They keep repeating that Mr. Devlin is anxious to tell his side of the story. Now, what that is, we have no idea. He hasn't spoken to reporters in quite a while, so we don't know what that is going to be. But they say that they're anxious for him to get his side across.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, if the two young boys, Shawn Hornbeck and Ben Ownby testify, that will of course give Mr. Devlin probably great pause in terms of telling his side of the story. Well, we'll have to wait to see what the evidence is. Chris, thank you.

LEONARD: Thank you.

