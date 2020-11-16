Media coverage of the 2020 presidential election results

This is a rush transcript from “The Greg Gutfeld Show” November 14, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: No one has a right to tell you when you can't be angry and no one has a right to say you're crazy for being skeptical, especially when you've just spent four years patiently enduring the tantrums of sniffling brats, known as the media and Democrats demanding that you take seriously their daily public meltdowns.

They invented hysterical rage, and sold it by the gallon, remember?

GUTFELD: And now after years of resistance, these cretins tell you, it's time to move on. But that's like Brian Stelter telling you to work out.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: Yes, the conspiracy theories will rumble around a little bit. People take a deep breath. Breathe into the paper sack and move on.

JIM ACOSTA, CNN CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: The rest of the world is moving on. The Republican Party, which has essentially become the resistance at this point has not.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG, HOST, "THE VIEW": All of you, suck it up. Suck it up like we sucked it up. And if you are not sure that you're comfortable with Joe Biden, do what we did. Find things and then take it to the law. And if the law says it's something to look at, look at it.

GUTFELD: Which is what's happening now, Whoopi, but I know looking to "The View" for logic is like looking to a teenage boy for clean sheets.

In fact, the media tried to subvert every institution to unseat a President because they lost. They painted him and anyone who supports him as a Nazi because they lost, and they're still doing it, even though they think they won. Check out CNN's resident ghoul.

CHRISTIANE AMANPOUR, CNN CHIEF INTERNATIONAL ANCHOR: This week, 82 years ago, Kristallnacht happened. It was the Nazi's warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide against a whole identity and in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history and truth.

After four years of a modern day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden-Harris team pledges a return to norms.

GUTFELD: What a talking garbage can. So, you want to know why we question the election. There's your answer.

If you believe that Trump is a Nazi, an existential risk, it must be your imperative to overthrow him, by all means necessary. And make no mistake, we've done so before. We just called it regime change.

America has interfered abroad for far less than removing this evil monster named Donald Trump. So why wouldn't democracy take a backseat, it already has. And now you see the media mocking those who see this clearly.

But that mockery is part of the plan. If you don't accept this election at face value, you must be nuts. Sorry, it's not the case. We're on to you.

You jackasses tried to ruin lives, businesses and families. Nothing was off limits, justifying thuggery at restaurants and homes, you acted like an invading army.

Remember how much the press hated Trump's deplorables? Well, the feeling is still mutual.

And now you whine because we question an election where the discrepancies only go in one direction.

Funny, every single abnormality favored Biden. He's the abnormal President.

But it's not like they had to hide this stuff. Not when the Democrats knew the media morons would provide cover. After all, they told us who won what, way too early, wanting so badly to be first.

That's not new. Remember when Dewey defeated Truman? But it's not about getting it right or wrong. It's about the damn process. Who does it benefit to call something as soon as possible? America? The voters? Hell, no. Just the guy you call it for. Its myopic idiocy.

Here you have a brutally contentious election fraught with emotion, with violence hanging in the air. We've been building up to this event more than the return of the McRib. So you think caution with Trump's speed? You think with so much crap that is in question from Intelligence to polling to science to media we should slow it down maybe a little especially when trust is minimal?

But no, we've got to call it ASAP and don't question us because we're the experts.

Yes, the experts, the guys who worried about a new Ice Age a few years ago, the chumps who were going to make your schools better and your kids smarter. Yet, they always miss the point and they never read the room.

See, it's about respecting the voters and the process, but that's gone. And now there's this, let's start the healing BS. I don't want to hear it, not from Joe and not from the media drones.

You demonized us at every turn. So save your hugs for Oprah.

And even as they preach unity, loads of libs still vow to make lists to ensure Trumpers never work again.

The goal: shun until there are none. AOC, Robert Reich, Chris Hayes, Obama staffers, Chris Cuomo, their feeble little arms all trying to light the torches.

Now, this is not to say we shouldn't remember idiots, we should remember those, for example, who wanted to defund the police, who then called the cops, like the Portland City Commissioner who pushed to cut the police, but then called the cops on her driver, because the windows were down.

JO ANN HARDESTY, PORTLAND CITY COMMISSIONER: I paid for a ride. He says he canceled it, so I'm going to sit here until he sends me another ride.

DISPATCHER: Which is his obligation as a human being on the face of the Earth to cancel a contract like that. It's not a crime.

GUTFELD: That should be remembered because it's so hilarious, as hilarious as the Democrat city tyrants who hate the cops, but then hire them to protect their houses from the mobs they celebrate.

In fact, everyone preaching unity now would have destroyed you for not using the correct pronoun. They are vindictive creeps and their blacklisting is fueled only by a difference of political opinion, which is what politics was designed to handle, differences in opinion.

Now, these little fascists want to undo all methods for civility, laying the groundwork for mayhem. You think 70 plus million Americans are going to take that? Hell, no.

If Trump concedes and the mob moves forward, they will create an even bigger, scarier monster. It's called Trump 2024 and it will be merciless, so take your best shot now because after four years of tax induced recession, bumbling incompetence, economy killing, shutdowns and identity obsession, you won't stand a chance.

You'll set yourself up for the biggest comeupins in history, a fitting punishment for the loudest dumbest crybabies on Earth.

We won't even have to make a list. You'll do it to yourself.

GUTFELD: Welcome tonight's guests. He has got an impish grin and loves his gin, "Fox and Friends" cohost and host of "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on FOX News Radio, Brian Kilmeade.

BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: You used to like it when you have a book out, you love the show.

GUTFELD: Shut up. He splits more sides that a slaughterhouse, writer and comedian, Joe DeVito.

She speaks her mind even if it's unkind. Host of "Sincerely, Kat" on FOX Nation, Kat Timpf.

And he can deadlift the heaviest troops. My massive sidekick and host of "Nuff Said" on FOX Nation, Tyrus.

All right, Brian.

KILMEADE: Yes.

GUTFELD: Good to see you.

KILMEADE: Do you mean that?

GUTFELD: Not really. You know, you have all this unity preaching going on?

Are you ready to unify?

KILMEADE: I would like the election to be over first. I know we've got Arizona out of the way. That was good. And then we still haven't decided Pennsylvania.

GUTFELD: Yes.

KILMEADE: Right? I mean, can we wait for the election to be done? And then we can decide what's going to happen. Number one, can we decide -- I don't know -- who has control of the Senate? Because people are going to have to be forced to work with each other and that's going to be key.

Because unless you have to work with the other side, I really don't think that anyone is going to and I think with the House so slim, with the Senate, with the Senate, probably going to go with the Republicans, they only need one of two races, then I think they are going to have to somehow get along.

GUTFELD: You know, the funny thing is, and it is funny that you and I are both in the same industry. But we're all --

KILMEADE: So you start with the punch line?

GUTFELD: Yes. We're in the media. How should people like us be in control of the election? Like why does -- I still don't understand why does the media get that right to call an election? Should there be something else?

KILMEADE: Well, it should be older men like Walter Cronkite. Somehow we got the mantle, you know, and we are calling the election and after, I was like, why is it media calling it? This is the only time we've ever asked ourselves. Why? Why were we not asking ourselves earlier?

GUTFELD: I don't know. That's why I'm asking. I'm asking myself this now, Joe. Joe, should we be moving on? Is it time for the republicans to suck it up?

JOE DEVITO, WRITER AND COMEDIAN: Well, you know, it's very interesting, you can look back to the videos where Whoopi Goldberg herself was mentioning impeachment, a couple of days after the election in 2016. So there was no cooling off period for her.

I just think voting is going to be so much easier once we have our scannable chips implanted in us, and we just get read by our UPC codes. And when there's only one party, it's going to be so much more streamlined.

GUTFELD: Yes.

DEVITO: I think we need to, because otherwise, do we split into two different countries? Because everybody is going to want beach front. I've looked at the map, it's really -- it's really hard for us to be that divided. So we're going to have to learn how to get along.

Because there's 70 million people who are in the same country as you and you're going to have to figure it out and you can't -- people can't keep calling people who disagree with them the worst possible caricature they can think of.

That's on you if you lack the imagination to see that your neighbor is also a decent kind person who may disagree with you on very few things compared to what you do agree with.

GUTFELD: Exactly. And the thing is, because we only have two parties, polarization is natural because it goes down the lines, 50/50. So your neighbor, you guys could agree on everything and then you're on this different side of the fence on that and that creates an illusion of polarization, which isn't really there.

Tyrus, am I crazy to think that we could fix an election totally thrown away?

GEORGE "TYRUS" MURDOCH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Everyone in this room?

GUTFELD: Maybe just me and Kilmeade.

MURDOCH: Yes, I'm not going to show up for that. That sounds like a lot of work. What have yous and you know what? Now, I know why you want to do that because you need someone to carry all the ballots. No, I'm out. I'm not doing that.

This is just like when everybody moves. Like, hey, I'm moving this weekend.

They always seem to let me know.

KILMEADE: Of course, yes.

MURDOCH: Yes. See, everybody is like --

KILMEADE: It's not for the bubble wrap.

MURDOCH: It's never like yes, help wrap or anything? It's -- can you lift the couch? Can you do this? Can you move my car in the snow? The answer is no. I'm out.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: And you know what? Whoopi Goldberg kind of, I've always been a fan of hers, like, I actually had a crush on her when I was little when I saw "The Color Purple." Like I've always thought very highly of her.

But when she said, "Suck it up," I just kind of thought to myself, maybe she is leaving out how hard it is to actually let something go like that. I mean, because if we're going to follow the Democratic blueprint on how to suck something up, it literally took them three years, 285 days, seven hours and 13 seconds to get over the Trump presidency.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: And they're still like, shell-shocked a little bit. You know, if he doesn't speak in a day, what is he doing? Is he planning? What's going on?

So in their blueprint, give us -- and let's split the diff.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: You know what, you know what, let's go lower than that? You know, because we can. Give us three months. Three months is fair. Let's reconvene in three months and ask us how we feel.

GUTFELD: Yes, I feel the same way.

MURDOCH: That's fair. Three months.

GUTFELD: Okay. Well, I'm fine. Now. By the way, I don't need any healing.

I feel --

MURDOCH: Okay. Kat, call for help.

GUTFELD: I look -- and I look great. I look great and I feel great. Just agree.

KATHERINE TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Fantastic. That was interesting to list it out for me, because I am always very much that person who is wanting unity and if someone does something, someone wrongs me, I forgive, forget. Let's move on. I love you.

I also don't know that that's always been good. I was kind of thinking about it. Like, I dated this guy in my 20s. When I was like, why can't I come to your apartment? He was like, well, I don't want my roommates to know I'm dating you.

Like, he didn't even gloss over. He was like, well, I find you shameful.

And I should have said, get lost. But no. I said, I'm sorry. Do you want to go to Tulum? I will pay for it. And then I did. And then I did.

So you know, again, I'm thinking about this. And it's like, you know what, maybe if I were a little better at getting angry. I would, you know, to command more respect and I'd be less likely to fall into codependent relationship patterns.

GUTFELD: You paid for a whole trip to Tulum?

TIMPF: Yes, I did. Yes, I did.

MURDOCH: She did and the whole lifestyle.

TIMPF: Yes, I did. I paid for a lot more than that, too. Anyway, maybe -- maybe I can learn from what I'm about to show you guys.

Okay, we know that the left suddenly wants unity. So get ready for that one coworker at your office to act like they haven't been a huge jerk for the last four years. Sorry, dad.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey, stranger. It's a new dawn in America. Can you feel the love?

TIMPF: You called me a piece of a racist trash every day for the last four years and I'm just supposed to forget that ever happened?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That was in the past? Come on, isn't it time to heal?

TIMPF: Oh yes. And you unfriended me on Facebook, called me a Nazi on Instagram and had me uninvited from the company Halloween party.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, hey, it was a scary time for all of us. But not anymore. The voters have spoken.

TIMPF: You reported me to HR for liking a Trump tweet.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What was I supposed to do?

TIMPF: He was advocating for peace in the Middle East. You want me to just forget that you broke into my house and spray painted my carpets with the lyrics to "Imagine."

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's easy if you try.

TIMPF: You stole money from my purse and sent it to Don Lemon.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He needed more than you.

TIMPF: You had me framed for my grandfather's murder.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Now, we have Joe Biden as America's grandpa. Look, he's going to fix everything. Come on. Let's hug it out.

TIMPF: Keep your hugs. [Bleep]. I will see you in 2024.

KILMEADE: See, that was awesome. You are a great actress.

TIMPF: Thank you.

KILMEADE: Was that real?

GUTFELD: Yes, it was. I had no idea she was being --

KILMEADE: So okay.

GUTFELD: What was the name of the guy that you were talking to you by the way?

TIMPF: Oh, yes. Liam.

GUTFELD: Liam. All right.

KILMEADE: Can I just say this?

GUTFELD: Sure.

KILMEADE: This is just like therapy.

GUTFELD: It is therapy.

KILMEADE: It is as if you are the psychiatrist. You're the one who is supposed to bring reason to this.

GUTFELD: Yes.

KILMEADE: I feel like the nation is in trouble if you're in charge.

DEVITO: That's terrifying.

GUTFELD: Does that mean I mean I can charge you $300.00 an hour?

KILMEADE: Yes, you can, but you have to eat my deduction.

GUTFELD: You know what? I wouldn't take you on as a patient. I would not take you on. Because you would waste my time with stupid problems. Oh, I have to get up so early.

KILMEADE: I have never complained about that.

GUTFELD: I have friends on a couch. Oh. Shut up.

KILMEADE: Can you see Tyrus' whole leg (on camera)?

GUTFELD: Yes.

KILMEADE: That is one huge calf.

MURDOCH: I don't miss leg days for a reason, brother.

GUTFELD: All right, the final live show of 2020 in support of my latest book, "The Plus" is just a few weeks away, Sunday, December 13. Yes. Brian, I have live shows.

I'm headed to South Carolina, Columbia Speedway. It's a drive-in. Tickets available on my website.

Up next, looters in Florida beware.

GUTFELD: If in Florida you decide to plunder, you might end up six feet under. "The Miami Herald" reports that Governor Ron DeSantis has drafted an anti-mob bill that expands the state's Stand Your Ground Law to allow force against looters.

It defines looting as burglary within 500 feet of a violent or disorderly assembly. In other words, in a mostly peaceful demonstration, people start robbing a nearby store, the owner could shoot them.

Critics say the bill allows vigilantes to justify their actions. Of course, the critic said that while stealing a flat screen from a nearby BestBuy.

Meanwhile, how's that anti-police movement going? Answer: not good.

Minneapolis Police Chief Arradondo -- I should have practiced that -- is asking the city for lumps of cash to bring in hundreds of officers to deal with a rise in violent crime.

Dozens of officers have retired early, 500 people have been shot there in 2020, a 15-year high. Coincidence? So now the same City Council that five months ago promised to end the Police Department has forced their Chief to look outside for help.

On Friday, they voted to give the Department half a million bucks for extra officers through the end of the year. But let's hope it's not these guys.

GUTFELD: That's the kind of law enforcement I discourage, Joe. What's your take on -- I'm against looting? Are you against looting?

DEVITO: It's a hot take.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

DEVITO: The hot take of 2020 to be against looting.

GUTFELD: Yes.

DEVITO: Yes, you know, there's a lumberyard near where I live that they boarded up. I can't tell if they are afraid or business is good. I don't know it means. It's very confusing.

TIMPF: I get it.

DEVITO: I think -- it just shows you how 2020 we are that we're now looking to Florida to lead the nation.

GUTFELD: Yes.

DEVITO: We used to say can't you count your votes? Can't you keep alligators from eating meth heads? And now we look at Florida and say, this makes a lot of sense. Because if the law and the police are not allowed to protect people, people have to protect themselves.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

DEVITO: If there's no risk for looting, people are going to do it. So you have to elevate the risk. So I think you ask the looters, at first, you say politely, could you please not loot? And when that doesn't work, one shot in the air, and then the rest it's on them to interpret that message clearly and correctly.

GUTFELD: You know, as an animal rights activist, the idea of shooting in the air disturbs me. You might hit a bird and then that's on you, Joe.

You know, Kat, the argument which Joe makes is for shooting looters is it stops the behavior that the police can't stop -- the police -- like after an earthquake, for example, this is my example from the movie "Earthquake,"

there was looting.

And if cops can make it there, it's up to the citizen to reduce or prevent the behavior, that -- it's terrible behavior. You're taking advantage of society at its most vulnerable during a natural disaster or something horrible. What say you, resident libertarian?

TIMPF: I mean, I stole earrings from Claire's Incorporated in high school and I'm glad no one shot me, you know.

GUTFELD: Yes, there's still time.

TIMPF: I cried enough at the dance, trust me, punishment enough. But look, that -- Joe, your point is spot on. Right? I mean, when the police can't do the jobs that they're supposed to be doing, then we have these issues where you need to say people have to be able to protect property, and people need to be able to protect life.

And that's not happening right now. There does need to be reform. There does need to be accountability, but to just say, oh, no, police will be fine. Obviously, it's not going to be fine.

In New York, it's a lot worse. I mean, the people are -- I was -- this Wednesday, walking back for my Chinese food, two people having very loud naked sex on the hood of a car.

GUTFELD: Really?

TIMPF: Very loud. And I don't want to kink shame, but I also want to be able to walk down the street at 7:30 with my Chinese food and not be like in the splash zone on the sidewalk. It's disgusting.

And the cops came and they drove slowly. And I was like, oh, they are going to get them. They drove right by. And it was very loud -- and again, because they are afraid --

GUTFELD: So you wanted to shoot them?

TIMPF: They're afraid. No, I don't even think they would have stopped if I had. They need to be able to do their jobs. It's not like you can say, oh, no police and then everyone will be good and nothing will ever happen.

No, like there does needs to be some law enforcement, or else, ironically, we're going to get privatized law enforcement or increase gun -- people on the left want that.

GUTFELD: But you want it, privatize --

TIMPF: I think we should all just be born and handed an Uzi. We fend for ourselves.

GUTFELD: There you go. You know, Tyrus, I go back to that -- I was saying before clumsily that like, in like instances of natural disasters, there are people suffering, stealing becomes a far worse crime, because you're doing it when people are vulnerable and there's nothing anybody -- and so this is the only way to reduce that, I would imagine. I don't know.

MURDOCH: Well, here's the thing. If there was any other state besides Florida that is enacting this law, there will be a lot more of an argument.

TIMPF: I thought we already could do that.

MURDOCH: But having lived in Florida and I live in Louisiana, there's not a whole lot of looting because it's already kind of known that if you try to break in someone's house or a storefront, your ass is going to get shot.

So this is kind of putting sprinkles on the cupcake. Now, it is saying like, in case you didn't know where you were --

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: We're all totting and if we see you go from looting, there's going to be some shooting. I mean, it's literally, I can see the whole ad campaign. Your little cuddly teddy bear. Like, hi guys and girls. If you try to loot our town, we're going to shoot you.

You know, like, but if you take those laws and move it over to Oregon or California or New York where they're taking the celebration to a whole other level where it's needed. That's where the argument would be because that City Council and in the article, it went from -- was it $185 million they wanted to cut it. And they he basically had to beg and plead for that amount for half a million which is nothing in terms of hiring people.

At that point they should have sworn all that City Council members, I guess what you guys are like, oh, and we're pulling the police from your neighborhoods. And we'll get you guys badges, get them sworn in.

I guarantee, their attitude would be a lot different.

GUTFELD: I just like it when you do a little high voice.

MURDOCH: Yes, it's hard.

GUTFELD: It just warms me. Brian.

KILMEADE: Yes.

GUTFELD: What are your thoughts?

KILMEADE: Some observations. Notice about Greg. He'll look at you but not call on you. So he's looking at me and he was like yes, Tyrus, what's going on? So it's a fake.

Number two --

GUTFELD: He's done "Fox and Friends" for 20 years. So he comes on and he's doing like my job review.

KILMEADE: I will provide -- this will be written down, so don't worry about it. I can't tell if Tyrus is steaming or thinking. I don't know if he's going to explode in rage, or he's going to say the most astonishing thing.

GUTFELD: That's quite a stereotype.

KILMEADE: Quite a stereotype for wrestlers. And lastly, the most -- the craziest --

MURDOCH: Did you just call me a wrestler?

GUTFELD: Yes.

KILMEADE: Is that wrong?

MURDOCH: No, it's right.

KILMEADE: Yes. So here's the thing in that story, it says the thing about offering immunity if you run someone over who is actually protesting, which is fascinating.

GUTFELD: Wow.

KILMEADE: And so relatively scary, it's also you're going to get arrested if you block traffic. So this is called a deterrent.

GUTFELD: Right.

KILMEADE: So I'm thinking this could possibly be effective. Because I walked through this city and been to Los Angeles, the whole city is gone.

It looks like in the movie set that the city that once was, so something's going to have to bring everything back. And maybe it's Ron DeSantis in Florida, saying that I will not tolerate this. I will protect the business person. And I think that's important.

GUTFELD: I just look forward to that time when I rent like an Airbnb somewhere in Florida, and I invite Brian over and then I'm not there. And then I shoot him.

KILMEADE: Right.

GUTFELD: It's a total setup.

KILMEADE: And then we refer to the fact that I can't press charges because I gave you immunity myself. The other thing I think is important, too, is I don't think you should take stuff that don't belong to you. I just think we could all learn something from every segment.

TIMPF: I'm sorry.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: I didn't have the six dollars.

KILMEADE: It's not right. It doesn't make it right.

GUTFELD: I've been stealing snacks from the green room.

MURDOCH: I've seen it.

KILMEADE: They are free. They are free.

GUTFELD: Yes, but I've been taking too many of them. And I don't even know why. Some of them I don't even like, like those fruit juice. What am I going to do with that?

KILMEADE: It's the music that actually gets so loud we can't even talk over it.

GUTFELD: No, that's for you. They want you to shut up.

KILMEADE: That's not right.

GUTFELD: What happens when ...

KILMEADE: They asked me to come on.

GUTFELD: ... says forgive, others say, you don't deserve to live.

GUTFELD: Should your family take a hike over a vote you didn't like? On Sunday, a day of the week, Joe, an entertainer named Katy Perry -- never heard of her -- tweeted this. "The first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them." How nice for her, "And I'm here for them. #FamilyFirst.

Call your family."

To which everyone on Twitter responded with supportive, harmonious agreement. Just kidding. That never happens. She got many, many responses, saying that consoling your family or extending an olive branch to Trump voters was either quote "ignorant or privileged or both."

I'd hate to be there family members this Thanksgiving. It probably looks like Thanksgiving in my backyard.

GUTFELD: Looks like spring. I should probably just jump off a cliff at this point. Tyrus, it is hard for me to find sympathy for her because she was so outspoken in thinking she knew everything. Right?

MURDOCH: Yes, you know what, I'm not even going to touch all of that.

Let's just break down what was really probably what really irked her family. If we could just -- if it's possible to -- do we have the tech to put that tweet back up?

GUTFELD: Probably.

MURDOCH: That's how you communicate with your family? You sent your family a tweet? Where you then #FamilyFirst. And the first thing I want to do is say that I forgive you. I feel I'm sorry for you.

I do that to like friends I mess with when my team beats them in sports.

Hey, I know you have a really tough time right now about that blowout and you're probably thinking about what you did wrong in your life. But don't worry, I'm not judging you. Go Celtics. That was literally the most insincere, cold-blooded, arrogant laced with smart assery you could send to somebody. That was my issue with it.

Just send your mom hashtag, I'm winning mom.

GUTFELD: Yes, it just reminded me, a friend of mine who is probably watching this texted me, Brian and said, hey, I voted for Joe Biden for my family, and was just checking in to see how you're doing. It's like, no, you're not checking to see how I'm doing. It's the first part of that text that mattered.

KILMEADE: All right, a couple of things.

GUTFELD: Sure. That was -- here we go again.

KILMEADE: That's an interesting take on that. I never thought of it. I just said to myself, if you're Katy Perry, you want to put that out there.

That's how you live. You live on social media. You think social media matters.

I have a quick tip for everybody. Nobody cares.

GUTFELD: Yes,

KILMEADE: Nobody. Nobody cares who those people that are insulting that poor Katy Perry is getting blowback. She's never going to meet those people. It doesn't matter. She's rich. She seems happy. She is in a float.

She appeared at the Super Bowl.

They just -- who are these anonymous people that are upset that you put an olive branch out? Why does it matter?

GUTFELD: Well, I'll tell you why it matters.

KILMEADE: Why?

GUTFELD: Because it's great for a segment.

KILMEADE: Oh, okay.

GUTFELD: When you just like put this thing together and we use people from Twitter as the villain, don't you -- you never do this on "Fox and Friends." I wouldn't know, I'm never up.

But you must do the, but on Twitter people were upset. You never do that story.

KILMEADE: We don't really do that. We focus on what matters, we are a show of substance.

GUTFELD: Okay. Cooking with friends.

KILMEADE: Right. That's okay. That's a little bit of an aberration. You got me there. You got me there. I'm guilty as charged.

GUTFELD: Kat, what is harder for her family to deal with? The fact that she voted for Joe Biden or that she was once married to Russell Brand?

TIMPF: Yes, probably the second one. I'd probably say that. I just don't get it. These people get so mad. And here -- just the logic, right, it doesn't make sense because there's -- okay, people who voted for Trump have an unacceptable point of view is what you're saying, so what you should do is ensure that they are never speaking to anyone, again, who does not share that point of view.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

TIMPF: Does it make -- you want them to be exposed to different points of view and the way to accomplish that is by making sure they never hear any ever? Do they think?

GUTFELD: Yes. It's a good point. It's a good point.

TIMPF: Thank you, Greg.

GUTFELD: Well, you're quite welcome. Joe --

KILMEADE: I don't think you really thanked her.

GUTFELD: No, I was faking it. It's so obvious.

TIMPF: But like I keep positive reinforcement.

KILMEADE: Okay, I'll send a fruit basket.

GUTFELD: Yes.

DEVITO: I think in the spirit of compromise, she's going to let people who are rioting sing "Firework" where they're burning down their CVS in their neighborhood.

It's so ridiculous. The problem is that conservative people have no choice but to know where liberal are coming from, because we're surrounded by liberal entertainment and liberal skewing colleges and media. So they have a ridiculous idea of what conservatives think. And this has been proven in studies that if you say to a conservative, well, what do you think of liberals' positive views are? They can explain it to you.

If you ask that question to liberals who say, what are the things that conservative believes in? They don't know what to say because they've convinced themselves that a conservative wants to torture children and is a Nazi.

And they don't understand that the way you find out someone's views is you don't say to them, you're a racist piece of garbage. What do you think about it? It's not the way you find out and you should find out, even if you don't care about that person, because that's how you find out if your own argument is solid.

You don't find it out from asking people who agree with you. You find it from people who disagree.

GUTFELD: It's the opposite of straw manning. It's called steel manning. I always try to steel man when I'm talking to people to give them the best sense of their own idea and then I destroy them like the fools they are.

All right up next, who should be the next host of "Jeopardy"? Definitely not Kilmeade.

GUTFELD: Who is on deck to replace Trebek? Let's be honest, whoever is the next host of "Jeopardy" has some major shoes to fill. Alex Trebek was the man and anyone who disagrees with me clearly hasn't seen this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEX TREBEK, HOST, "JEOPARDY": So keep watching "Jeopardy" 24 hours a day and call this number. You dumb [bleep]. You don't watch it 24 hours a day.

There's a daily cash prize of $1,000.00 and [bleep].

[Bleep]. Call now and play phone "Jeopardy."

She drank the poison that Captain Hook intended for Peter Pan. Tinkerbell.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do it again, Alex, taking a longer beat afterwards.

TREBEK: [Bleep].

GUTFELD: I love him. But the show must go on and someone is going to be put in the tough position of taking over for Alex. Online betting sites are taking wagers on who that might be, Ken Jennings, the most successful player of the game seems to be the frontrunner, but unlike Alex, he is a big jerk.

Then there's George Stephanopoulos, but you have to be smart. LeVar Burton, Neil deGrasse Tyson, no, and especially no. What a gas bag. Pat Sajak? Good idea. But you'd have to leave the wheel which is like me throwing out my collection of shorty robes.

The long bet, this guy.

GUTFELD: I told you, it was a long shot. All right, Kat. We all loved Alex Trebek. But if they have to do a replacement, who should and who shouldn't?

What do you think?

TIMPF: I hate Ken Jennings. I hate him. I hate he mocked a woman because she was excited about the "ALF" reboot because he had a special needs son who until he died at 24 one of the few joys he had was watching "ALF" so he just decides to mock her because she had a MAGA in her bio, so he mocks a woman in a horrible situation for trying to find a little joy somewhere.

And then also to add insult to injury also mocks "ALF" which is unacceptable because I have also used "ALF" to get through -- there was a time -- there was a time when all I did was sit my Brooklyn apartment drink Coors and like eat raspberries and watch season after season of "ALF," kind of a sad time in my life and that helped and that's okay.

But you said no to LeVar Burton, I think he would be a great choice.

"Reading Rainbow" 21 seasons. That's impressive. How did it make it a show for reading? Like all the competition is like books.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: Now, there's already books. He's got to make it a success.

GUTFELD: You know, I didn't think of that because I never -- I didn't know that about him. So maybe I was wrong about LeVar Burton, you know, Kilmeade, you won't have a shot because you don't really know much about anything. Your kind of knowledge, the depth of your knowledge is like a kiddie pool. So -- but who do you think?

KILMEADE: You asked me to come on? You've asked me three weeks in a row to come on and I'm staying here and ever since I've come on, you wish I wasn't here.

GUTFELD: I love you.

KILMEADE: So, I don't think so, and I just found out about your live event, okay, there should have been a little bit of an auditing going on. I am very litigious by nature.

GUTFELD: Yes, I could tell.

KILMEADE: And most of the lawyers are busy recounting votes in Georgia.

But you never want to replace Alex Trebek. You want to be the next guy.

GUTFELD: Yes.

KILMEADE: Or the woman.

GUTFELD: Oh, that's a good point.

KILMEADE: You don't want to be the next up. And that's why when they make me the offer.

GUTFELD: Yes.

KILMEADE: I'm going to pretend like it never came. And I'm just going to say pass. But the next star --

GUTFELD: Ah, very Allen Ludden --

KILMEADE: Yes. Who would have been perfect had he been alive.

GUTFELD: Yes, married to Betty White.

KILMEADE: Right.

GUTFELD: Allen Ludden married to Betty White. Bet you didn't know that, did you?

KILMEADE: And they were happy.

GUTFELD: Yes. Unlike you.

KILMEADE: She was also -- she was also a perennial guest on that show.

GUTFELD: That's true.

KILMEADE: Celebrity guests and the best episode was the odd couple.

GUTFELD: Right.

KILMEADE: Allen Ludden played himself and Betty White played Betty White.

GUTFELD: Wow.

KILMEADE: And that was a great episode.

GUTFELD: You don't get this stuff on "Special Report." Right, Joe?

DEVITO: There's a reason for that. I think the move is until you find the perfect host. You have Will Ferrell do the impersonation for smooth transition. But I've heard someone said Trump was on the long list, a bit of a step down.

We don't want politicians to do this. They're not suited for it. Imagine Nancy Pelosi?

GUTFELD: Yes, yes.

DEVITO: She would think the daily double is what you drink before noon.

And Hillary Clinton, the board is blank every time they go up. It's been wiped clean.

GUTFELD: Yes.

DEVITO: So, I don't know. I don't know who they could get to fill his shoes. But I would watch that clip of him cursing just over and over.

GUTFELD: It's amazing.

DEVITO: Wonderful.

GUTFELD: I hear the Decision Desk is calling it for --

KILMEADE: That's very --

GUTFELD: Thank you. All right. Tyrus, give us --

MURDOCH: Okay, first of all, you just put it in safe and you put it away.

You don't replace. You let "Jeopardy" go. This isn't "Family Feud."

GUTFELD: Really?

MURDOCH: Now, this isn't "The Price is Right."

GUTFELD: It's the number one show.

MURDOCH: Yes, but it's the number one show because it's an American tradition. You just don't make a change. But if I had to, if there was a gun to my head in Florida outside of the house I am about to lose, I would say Dana Perino.

GUTFELD: Oh, wow.

MURDOCH: I think Dana Perino would do it. I think she could do it. It has to be something completely different, you know --

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: No one is going to get mad at somebody when you just pull the little mic down, you know.

KILMEADE: Tyrus, can I just say what Greg is thinking? Her ego is already out of control.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes.

KILMEADE: Can you imagine if she had "Jeopardy." She would be --

MURDOCH: I am trying to help us all out of --

GUTFELD: There would be topics devoted solely to Jasper.

MURDOCH: But hey, at least, we wouldn't have to talk about it. I mean, you

-- I love Jasper. I love my Thursdays on "The Daily Briefing." I love my 38 seconds a week. It's very important to my bottom line. We are going to edit this, right?

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, we are.

MURDOCH: Dana Perino.

GUTFELD: All right. Well, let's move on, shall we? Yes. The media desk has called it for Ken Jennings.

KILMEADE: It is a little early.

GUTFELD: Yes, it is very early.

KILMEADE: I was a little surprised.

GUTFELD: All right, what's next for Jeffrey Toobin? We give him a hand.

GUTFELD: He has taken a beating for what he did in a meeting. Jeffrey Toobin has been fired from "The New Yorker" magazine following an investigation into his behavior during a work Zoom call.

If you remember, when the call was about election simulation, he was engaged in some erectile stimulation and it was seen by coworkers, but so far he is still the chief legal analyst at see more NNN though he asked for some time off and hasn't been on the air since the incident.

Gee, good thing, there aren't any legal challenges in the news. So the question is, will Toobin be fired from CNN, too? Or would that be really giving him the shaft? See what I did there, evil parrot?

GUTFELD: No, that's terrible. Terrible, terrible. Joe, I think the legal lesson here is like your home becomes the workplace in a pandemic.

DEVITO: You've got to have two different workstations for this. You cannot multitask. At least, he didn't get anyone pregnant this time. So far, the bar is set low.

GUTFELD: That's right.

DEVITO: Yes. it's so, so gross. But they had their own investigation, which took several weeks which is interesting when it's on video. I think it's because no one wanted to watch the video because it's very hard to Zapruder watching Jeffrey Toobin with his genitals exposed down into the left, back into the -- no one wants to hear that.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. Were there two shooters? Hey --

DEVITO: Grassy knoll perhaps?

GUTFELD: Please, let's stop it. I didn't think we would go in this direction but it's clearly --

DEVITO: You started it.

GUTFELD: All right.

DEVITO: You warned us during the break.

GUTFELD: I know, Brian, okay, so here's the issue is like how do you talk to your friends and family knowing that they picture you in this situation?

You must have this a lot.

KILMEADE: I think I read the rules of your show. I can pass on one question.

MURDOCH: Yes.

GUTFELD: Yes. Yes.

KILMEADE: I pass.

GUTFELD: You pass.

KILMEADE: I pass. I don't even Zoom, all right. I don't know what you heard.

GUTFELD: Kat, how do you come back from this? Should there be -- I always feel like there should be a Shame Island. You go there. You spend a year.

You come back. Your slate is clean, but I don't know. I mean ...

TIMPF: You don't and I don't feel bad for him.

GUTFELD: Okay, good.

TIMPF: I don't because it's like experiencing the Zoom era like as a woman, I find myself always apologizing when I'm on these calls like I'm so sorry like my hair is crazy. I don't like have makeup on.

Like I saw an -- I was on Instagram I saw an ad like nine mistakes you're making with your concealer on video calls, and I was like, oh no, I am kind of making all of them.

You know I'm always like so self-conscious and worried that people would start offering me their chicken soup recipes even though I'm not sick. It's just my face. And then there's this guy, like, I guess forgot turn off the camera like oh, whoops. And it took three weeks before he got fired.

GUTFELD: Oh, I didn't know that.

TIMPF: Bye-bye.

DEVITO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: Goodbye.

GUTFELD: Wow. Tyrus, let's finish off this segment.

MURDOCH: I'm just going to say for every young man who has ever been barged in by his mom in the bathroom, just when you thought it couldn't get ever any worse. Apparently, guys, it can.

From what we know, the other witnesses who didn't turn off their computers.

KILMEADE: All of a sudden, he sounds like an attorney.

GUTFELD: He does.

MURDOCH: Hey, because I'm just -- you know, I don't know. I'm just saying.

GUTFELD: Yes. I get it.

MURDOCH: What a horrible segment and I just want to make me a bird so I can fly far, far away. I feel bad for any dude who gets caught doing that because there's no coming back from that ever. His dinner table is forever ruined.

GUTFELD: Yes, that is true. All right.

DEVITO: We didn't even mention what he did with his ring.

MURDOCH: Okay.

GUTFELD: I don't even know what that means, but I'll think about it. More show after this.

GUTFELD: We only have time for one thought. So ironically, we're giving it to Brian.

KILMEADE: It's your show and you told me to do this. Why do you act so surprised?

Sunday at 10 o'clock, Jim Gray wrote this great book, called "Talking to GOATs," greatest of all time. That's an acronym. And he talks to Tyson, he talks to -- you know --

GUTFELD: Me.

KILMEADE: He goes and does these interviews with Kobe, with Tiger Woods.

And of course, the foreword by Tom Brady.

It is a great special, and expanded version on FOX Nation.

He has had an incredible career. He's been at the forefront of these great moments of sports.

GUTFELD: All right, we get it. Oh, he's a friend of yours. Oh, I know Jim Gray.

KILMEADE: No, he is one of the family.

MURDOCH: I like Jim Gray.

KILMEADE: He's FOX News correspondent.

GUTFELD: I love Jim Gray.

GUTFELD: I love Jim Gray. The decision desk has called it for Jim Gray.

Thanks to Brian Kilmeade, Joe DeVito, Kat and Tyrus.

I'm Greg Gutfeld and I love you, America.

