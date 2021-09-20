'Life, Liberty & Levin' on threat Democrats pose to Declaration of Independence

This is a rush transcript from "Life, Liberty and Levin," September 19, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN: Hello, America. I'm Mark Levin and this is LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN.



We have two great guests tonight: Kash Patel, who was Chief of Staff to the last Secretary of Defense; and Joe Concha, our media expert and friend.



But before we get to those two great guests, this is a copy of the Communist Manifesto. This is a copy of the Declaration and the Constitution of the United States. This is beating this.



The Democratic Party now there's the enemy of the Declaration of Independence, they never reference it. Why? Because the Declaration recognizes a circle of liberty around every single individual that is not to be molested or penetrated by government. Is that what you see happening today?



The Constitution puts great limits on the central government. It creates the central government, is that what you're seeing today?



It tries to protect the individual with the Bill of Rights. It tries to protect the states with enumerated powers that they grant to the national government. It's all turned upside down.



That's because, ladies and gentlemen, this so-called progressive movement isn't progressive at all. It is an outgrowth of Marxism.



Now, they have assigned themselves this nomenclature "progressive," which is why I wrote a book called "American Marxism" to expose it all. And it does expose it all.



I want to discuss a little piece of it with you before we get to our guests. You look at what's happening with Joe Biden in the Democratic Party today. And I say in American Marxism: "The Democratic Party seeks to empower itself by breaching constitutional firewalls, skirting if not eradicating rules, traditions, and custom; adopting Marxist language of class warfare and aligning with certain avowedly Marxist groups and ideological causes, among other things."



"Moreover, it is using the instrumentalities of the government for its political empowerment and purposes. The truth is that the interests of the Democratic Party can be for those of the country and the allegiance to the party is more important than fidelity to the country."



"It holds these characteristics in common with other autocratic and quite frankly, communist parties throughout the world. Marxism is especially alluring to an actively supported by individuals who find Marxism's oppressor-oppressed class warfare construct appealing for several reasons."



"First, the fact is people want to belong to groups including ethnic, racial, religious, and economic groups. People find identity, commonality, purpose, and even self-worth with such attachments. I believe this to be the most potent of Marxist paradigms, because he exploits this instinctively human and psychologically emotional appeal to create passionate and even fanatical adherence and revolutionaries."



"This is another characteristic of American Marxism and the Democratic Party."



This brings me to the second point: "Within the class warfare construct, Marxism adherents and would-be followers are encouraged to view themselves in the groups with which they identify as the oppressed, that is, the victims; and their oppressors are found in the existing society, culture, and economic system from which the oppressed must liberate themselves and their fellow travelers, meaning those victims who identify with are also members of the same group."



"This is a primary reason why Marxism stresses classism over individualism, the individual is dehumanized and is nothing unless he identifies with a group, the oppressed and victimized group. And the individuals who make up opposing or non-conforming groups are collectively dehumanized, condemned, and loathed as the enemy."



"Again, this is a trait of American Marxism and the Democratic Party."



Now, let's take a look briefly at the Communist Manifesto. They have, among other things, 10 points that Marx points out, he says, it will be different for every country. I want to touch some of them.



This is from the Communist Manifesto on Marx. "Number one, abolition of property and land and application of all rents of land to public purposes." Now that came pretty damn close, didn't it with the C.D.C. controlling landlords and tenants, and the attack on private property and by private property, he didn't just mean real estate, he meant private property, your income, your holdings, your personal property.



If you heard Joe Biden last week, he was specifically attacking any successful people, any successful people who are not part of the recipients or beneficiaries of entitlements in the welfare state which he wants to massively expand.



"Number two: A heavy progressive or graduated income tax." We have that, and if Joe Biden and the Democrats have their way, we're going to have it in spades, even greater than Communist China.



"Number three: Abolition of all right of inheritance." What Joe Biden and the Democrats are telling you to do is slam the door on inheritance, lower the cap so low that farmers and ranchers, small business people, just average people are going to have great difficulty conferring on their children and grandchildren, their property that they've already paid taxes on.



Number five, under the Communist Manifesto -- I'm skipping because they're not all relevant -- "centralization of credit in the hands of the state by means of a national bank with state capital and an exclusive monopoly." Sort of, we do have the Fed, but Joe Biden wants to massively increase the power of the Internal Revenue Service. He wants to increase the number of employees from 75,000 to 125,000.



He wants to increase their budget from $12 billion to $20 billion. He wants you, every single one of you, to be subjected to an I.R.S. review of your bank transaction $600.00 or more every single transaction.



Now if that isn't police state activity, I don't know what is.



"Number six: Centralization of the means of communication and transport in the hands of the state." Wow, centralization of the means of communication and transport in the hands of the state. Well, transport in terms of attacking fossil fuels, mandating what kind of cars you can have, and so forth. That's pretty close.



But the centralization of means of communication. You look at Big Tech. Big Tech is serving whom? Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. You look at Big Media, utterly corrupt. They are serving whom? Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. ' You look at the war on FOX and OAN and Newsmax and the war on conservative talk radio. You get the drift.



"Number nine," at least in this section, "Gradual abolition of the distinction between Town and Country by a more equitable distribution of the population over the country."



It started with Obama, but Biden has brought it back over to H.U.D., they want to devour the suburbs into the metropolitan areas. Clearly, that's under number nine.



"Number 10: Free education for all children in public schools." Now, by that, Marx didn't mean K through 12. There was no such thing as K through 12. Free college, free community college, and so forth and so on. Look at what's going on in our country today.



Look at the border, we have millions of people, millions of people coming in here illegally. If Joe Biden serves four years, 10 million people in this country, illegally, on his watch alone from all corners of the Earth, and most of them are not vaccinated.



Now the C.D.C. puts out a warning about a possible measles epidemic. Joe Biden has done this intentionally.



What else?



Outlawing drones. The F.A.A. preventing FOX from using drones to show a picture of what's going on at the border. Censorship. Censorship by the Biden administration. Election laws. They want to nationalize the election laws, turn the whole country into California, one party state where opposition parties, the Republican Party never has a chance.



In New York alone, it was reported that they want to gerrymander to eliminate half of the Republican seats. That's three of them. Three of them. So even though they lose population, they want to eliminate three Republican states because by hook or crook, they want to make it so they fix the system so they can't lose.



Censorship, Big Tech. Academic freedom under attack, unless of course, you're a leftist, a Free Press. Do we really have a Free Press in this country? "New York Times," "Washington Post," major networks, MSNBC, CNN -- these are propaganda organizations, an appendage of the Democratic Party in the big state. They're not a Free Press.



Class warfare, redistribution of wealth based on race, based on anything that Democrats can use to exploit and turn against the American people.



Balkanization in so many ways. I don't know how to count.



The rich versus the poor. This is how they hope to push through their massive spending bill that will bankrupt your children and generations yet born.



Look at the critical race theory, the indoctrination of your children to be racists, whether you're black, white, brown, red, yellow, you're supposed to hate a group or you're supposed to feel superior to a group or you're supposed to feel inferior to a group.



Do we not have a national holiday honoring Martin Luther King? Well, this is destructive of what Martin Luther King taught.



War on private property and capitalism. They call it climate change, Green New Deal -- it is a movement that grew out of Europe in the 1970s. It's a de-growth movement. This is why they attack energy and fossil fuels. They want to expand the police state. Now, they hate the police.



So by police state, I don't mean the police, the Internal Revenue Service, the massive bureaucracy, more regulations, more penalties, more fines, more mandates, more controls.



Look at what they've done with this virus. Under Joe Biden's watch, according to the "Free Beacon," an excellent website, a quarter of a million Americans have died under Joe Biden's watch.



This is the man a year ago who accused President Trump at every single death that was occurring in this country. He's got three vaccines thanks to Trump. He's got therapeutics, thanks to Trump and his administration, and still a quarter of a million people die. So what has he done? He blamed the so-called unvaccinated, 76 percent of the people in this country have been vaccinated. That means 24 percent have not.



What percentage of that 24 percent have natural immunity and the antibodies? The C.D.C. doesn't say, go on their website and try and find it. So, it's really higher than 76 percent who are protected. And yet, they don't want to tell us so they can have the draconian measures and because Biden has been a complete failure when it comes to this virus despite what he has inherited.



So he goes after DeSantis and Abbott, while the border is wide open, while people are coming in from Haiti and the third world who are not vaccinated, who have the measles, who have all kinds of other illnesses that we have defeated.



This is Joe Biden's America and it's not spelled A-M-E-R-I-C-A. It's spelled A-M-E-R-I-K-A like the 1960s. Right?



Now the Constitution and the Declaration recognize what? Individual liberty, private property rights. What else do they recognize? Limits on the government. They are set up to oppose the kind of tyranny we are experiencing in this country today and it is only getting worse.



And let me say this, you Never Trumpers and you RINOs out there, whether it's Chris Christie at the Reagan Library, whether it's George W. Bush on 9/11, a whole host of them. You're an embarrassment. You not see what swelling around us in this country. You're not seeing where we need as much help as possible to speak out so the rest of the American people understand what's going on.



Aren't you tired of stabbing conservatives and others in the back? Isn't it time to grow up and mature and take on the threats that we face in this country?



Well, I think it is. And when we come back, we'll have two great guests starting with Kash Patel as we look into what General Milley and others have been doing to this country.



I'll be right back.



LEVIN: Welcome back, America. Our guest is Kash Patel. His last position was as the Chief of Staff to the last Secretary of Defense under President Trump. Kash, welcome.



Now, General Milley, you know, has been a very controversial figure even before the supposed allegations in this book, "Peril" and I will deal with that in the next segment. But that said, assuming these allegations are true, what do you make of an allegation that says that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was back channeling to his counterpart in Communist China, who is by the way, one of the most vile and vicious and aggressive militarists in the leadership of Communist China, where he is allegedly telling him at least in the second conversation, that if we do attack, we'll give you a heads up. What do you make of that?



KASH PATEL, FORMER DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE CHIEF OF STAFF: I mean, outrageous is putting it mildly. But it violates the Constitution and the law, and I appreciate you having me up to talk about this. I'm glad you talked about the Constitution in your opening because the civilian oversight and leadership of this country's military is demanded and mandated by the Constitution and the law.



And that civilian oversight and in mandate extends from the President of the United States to the Secretary of Defense. Furthermore, Congress passed the law in the 40s and 50s, specifically prohibiting the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from executing any operational command authority whatsoever.



There is no exception in the statute. There is no coordinating in a way or delegating down to him to have him call China and tell him, I'll give you a heads up regarding operational command authority. It violates the Constitution and the statutes passed by Congress governing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



And more importantly, it violates the sole principle that makes this country different from everyone else. Our military has always and will always be run by civilian leaders. The national command authority runs from the President of the United States and the Secretary of Defense, and not once not ever, whether I was running counterterrorism or Intelligence for President Trump did we delegate away the national command authority of the Chairman to violate the Constitution and the law because the Chairman says, I coordinated it with some junior staffer in the Defense Department, and so I was allowed to make this phone call.



It's outrageous that the mainstream media is carrying water for these deflections when the only thing they should be focusing on is the failure to do the mission, which is to protect this country.



LEVIN: And you're right, the mainstream media is carrying the ball for a coup, because that's exactly what this would be. This would be a General taking it upon himself to run American foreign policy, and potentially cause a major war or military operation because he is not coordinating with any other part of the Federal government. He is not coordinating with the National Security Council. He is not coordinating with these other elements that need to be coordinated.



And to your point, it's 10 United States Code Section 163, and it says in part, "The Secretary of Defense may assign to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff responsibility for overseeing the activities of the combat commands. Such assignment by the Secretary to the Chairman, does not confer any command authority on the Chairman and does not alter the responsibility of the commanders of the combat commands."



In other words, he has no role in any combat command -- none. He is a coordinator. He is a facilitator. He is an adviser. He's a communicator.



And his people have been spinning, they have been leaking to their favorite journalists out there that he does this all the time. In other words, he violates Federal law and the Constitution all the time.



If the President of the United States, the buck stops with him, it doesn't even stop with the Secretary of State. Now, you're -- of Defense.



Now you're the Secretary of Defense, so well, maybe he said something in passing or so forth, but before that, he said, no, he didn't tell me this, that he was having conversations with this communist regime. And it's like, that's a violation of the order of things. And you said, he should resign. What do you make of this?



PATEL: Absolutely. I mean, Mark, when was the last time in U.S. history, you remember a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff being in the media so much? You hit it right on the head, his job is to advise the President of the United States on military matters when asked and he reports to the Secretary of Defense because that's the national command authority.



Mark Milley has made a name for himself, not just now, not just with Afghanistan, not just with January 6th, but he is constantly in the media and his cronies are leaking to the media. Because here's the thing that ticks off my military friends the most that I served with that I led, the three million people at the Department of Defense.



No one cares about their name. Everyone signs up to do the mission and execute the protection of this country, and Mark Milley has made the mission exist to serve his ego.



He is going out there constantly leaking two books to media to say that he is the one saving the Republic. And what I say to that is, why are you even talking to the media? Why is your name even out there?



And if you want to clear up this matter, no problem. Let me tell you how that phone call goes with Chinese leadership. There's two dozen people on each side of that phone call. There's a transcript. There's stenographers. There's people in the room. There's people listening in.



Have everyone on the American side of that phone call go to Capitol Hill and testify, and let's see what they say, because the one thing Mark Milley has not done is deny the statement in the book that he executed operational command authority with his Chinese counterpart, which is a violation of the law.



LEVIN: You know if any other officer did this, they would strip them of their colors, any stars on their shoulders, they pull those off, too. They kick their ass out of The Pentagon, and they bring them up on charges.



The problem is, he is the cover of the American media and the Democratic Party who do not care about the Constitution, will use anything to try and take out the former Commander-in-Chief and do anything to protect this Commander-in-Chief.



As matter of fact, this Commander-in-Chief issued a one sentence statement when he said that he has full faith in Mark Milley. Now, shouldn't the American people have known about Mark Milley before this Afghanistan debacle? Mark Milley is involved in Lafayette Park issuing his opinions.



Mark Milley is a very, very busy man. He is pushing critical race theory on our Armed Forces and so forth.



I'm going to give you my opinion. I studied history. I see Lincoln with his Generals. I see FDR with his Generals. I have never seen, in my opinion, a more pathetic, incompetent, blowhard as a General in my life.



And you know, when it came to Afghanistan, we needed a Patton. We needed somebody like that. And we had one, General Miller, that Commander on the ground in Afghanistan, who opposed the idea of withdrawing, especially the way that they withdrew and predicted exactly what would happen.



Mark Milley blew him off, apparently. Joe Biden blew him off. And now we have American citizens, American allies, American green card holders in enemy territory being held as hostages.



We'll be right back.



LEVIN: Welcome back, America.



Kash Patel, I'm going to predict that the September 28th hearing, the Democrats will try and run interference for Milley, and one of the reasons is one of their own was involved by the name of the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.



She has a phone conversation with Milley. She is jumping up and down talking about President Trump being crazy. He's always been crazy. Who is in charge of the nukes -- and so forth? Now, tell me that doesn't violate the Constitution, too with Milley going around the back of his executive Commander-in-Chief talking to this Speaker of the House and agreeing with her political nutty comments about our President, the Commander-in-Chief and says he agrees on everything according to the book.



And then he does a process to see how they are set up and if it is going to go smoothly, should the President of the United States call for a nuclear attack? First of all, Trump didn't call for any attack. There's no evidence of any kind of a nuclear attack, a conventional attack, an attack against China and so forth and so on. That's number one.



Number two, who the hell is this head of the Joint Chiefs now politically working with the head of the opposition party to undermine the President of the United States? And then they say again at the Defense Department, this was routine.



I think we need a commission to investigate exactly what took place here. This goes to the heart of our constitutional system, civilian versus military. I personally believe we have a rogue General that Biden intends to keep and that Pelosi intends to defend and so does the Democratic Party.



We need to commission, an outside commission to get to the bottom of exactly what occurred here. What do you think?



PATEL: I think that's the first I've heard of it and that's an outstanding idea. We do need a commission to execute an investigation, like the likes that we did under Devin Nunes in Russia-gate.



But returning to the nuclear command authority, let me be clear. The President of the United States and the Secretary of Defense are the only two human beings on Planet Earth who are mandated with the rights to execute the nuclear command authority. The Chairman is not.



If he is calling the Speaker of the House, and I know for a fact on January 6th, he called the Speaker of the House Pelosi multiple times. Do you want to know what Speaker Pelosi's worry was on January 6th when she called me and the Secretary of Defense after Ashli Babbitt was shot within the hour after her shooting?



She asked the Secretary of Defense and I, what time Congressional Food Services was going to reopen so that her members could eat? I said, Madam Speaker, my focus is on defending the Capitol Building and defending the Constitution and not allowing armored personnel carriers, which was your request to float down the streets of D.C. because the Capitol Police in the F.B.I. failed their duties on January 6th.



And turning back to Mark Milley and those conversations, it's the same continued act of conduct, of egregious conduct that violates the Constitution, be it on January 6th, be it on Afghanistan, be it now we're talking about with the nuclear codes, and also with his phone calls to China.



This is a pattern of behavior from a Chairman who says whatever he needs to say to save his job.



And when the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff makes the number one national security priority white supremacy in the Department of Defense, you know what happens? You have an evacuation in Afghanistan that leaves 13 American soldiers dead.



The conditions based withdrawal plan that we ran under President Trump was working, it was successful, and I'm proud to say we lost zero service members. That's the most concrete evidence we can give of the national command authority working from the President of the United States, to the Secretary of Defense and Chris Miller to Scotty Miller on the ground in Afghanistan.



We showed the American people how to do it. Chairman Milley is trying to use the media to show that the mission serves his needs, and that is the main reason he needs to go and be court martialed under the UCMJ.



LEVIN: This is all true. And I'll get to that in the next segment with Joe Concha.



I want to ask you one final quick question. You were Chief of Staff to the last Secretary of Defense. Are you aware of Nancy Pelosi ever calling you prior to January 6th to bring in the National Guard?



PATEL: No. And you know what happened? We went to them. President Trump authorized two days before January 6, twenty thousand National Guardsmen and as you know, the law requires a presidential consent and a request from the Speaker of the House for the Capitol Police.



We went to them two days before and it's in writing in our Department of Defense timeline, it is documented, their side said, we don't need any National Guard.



LEVIN: Do you think the House Commission she set up with all these reprobates and bootlickers, do you think they'll dig into Nancy Pelosi's role in failing to protect the Members of the House of Representatives?



PATEL: No, of course not. Because as you know, that commission reports to her. So the second it does anything looking into her actions leading up to January 6th, she will shut it down. That's the unfortunate part about a commission that the Speaker of the House sets up, it reports directly to her.



So there would have to be a tectonic shift in that commission to go after people like Nancy Pelosi and I believe the American people need her to testify under oath about her actions leading up to January 6th, and her conversations with Chairman Milley about the nuclear code.



LEVIN: And maybe they'll subpoena her phone calls and her texts, and her e-mails, and her records so we could find out exactly what took place.



But in the final moments we have left, just to underscore, one of the priorities she raised with you and the Secretary when she called you after January 6th was to get the cafeteria at the Capitol up and running, is that correct?



PATEL: It was within the hour after Ashli Babbitt was shot. I was on the phone with the Secretary of Defense and Nancy Pelosi and few other staffers in the room, and she asked when Congressional Food Services would reopen, so her members could eat, and I said with all due respect, ma'am, that's not our priority right now. Safeguarding the building and doing the job that the DoD does is the priority. We always put the mission first under President Trump.



LEVIN: She is the worst.



Well, Kash Patel, I want to thank you for your service to the country and I want to thank you for coming on the program. It's a pleasure to meet you, my friend.



PATEL: Thank you, Mark. Really appreciate being with you.



LEVIN: We'll be right back.



LEVIN: Welcome back.



We're back with our friend, Joe Concha, a media expert who writes for "The Hill," contributes to FOX.



Joe Concha, you know, I've been saying now, I saw a lot last week. This book "Peril" by Woodward and Costa.



Woodward and Costa work for "The Washington Post." "The Washington Post" comes out Tuesday and does a story on Woodward and Costa's book, "Peril." This is absurd. And honestly, as a citizen, I'm getting sick and tired of this.



We have reporters who sit on -- if this is true, if it is true, it's a bombshell. If it's not true, then Milley may own "The Washington Post." But if it's true, the question to you is this. What is the role of journalism and professionalism when you have two reporters effectively, who have information -- they're obviously sitting on it for months, it takes at least three months to print a book. So, it's at least three months.



The interviews they did back in March and so forth, isn't this outrageous?



JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I'll answer your question with a question and that is: Do Bob Woodward and Robert Costa consider themselves reporters for "The Washington Post" first or is being book authors superseding those responsibilities?



Because when you look at this here, given the National Security implications, Mark, should Woodward and Costa have shared these revelations as a breaking news story? Remember this goes all the way back to October 2020. Right? And that's when General Milley started going rogue in terms of conducting his own foreign policy. He is the one who decided to usurp President Trump before the November election, the election that came down to by the way, razor thin margins in Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.



So Milley didn't know who was going to win. Yet, he began to conduct his own foreign policy without the knowledge of the Commander-in-Chief at that time, and it begs the question as well -- I'm asking a lot of questions, unfortunately, instead of giving answers -- what did General Milley keep from the President Trump and the Vice President Pence and his administration, also in the dark on before October of 2020?



Either way, Woodward and Costa as reporters not authors did have an obligation to their readers, to the American people to publish this information in the pages of "The Washington Post" at that time, instead of waiting for the pages of "Peril" nearly a year later.



So again, I'll ask another question: Is their obligation to Simon & Schuster, their publisher or to the newspaper that employs them? It appears we know the answer, Mark.



LEVIN: So why did they do it? For money? That's simple. Because Woodward makes millions and millions doing exactly the same thing, exactly the same marketing plan. Bombshells, the week before the books release, Sunday shows, "60 minutes," Tuesday, the books come out. Number one on the list.



But this is a little different. I mean, we have active wars going on, the ex-President and the current President and certainly the American people have a right to know what the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is up to. How in good conscience do these two men and that corporation, "The Washington Post," just sit there while all this is going on and they know a central player has gone rogue?



That's the point of their book.



CONCHA: It appears that that's -- yes, it appears that that's the new business model, but that's the thing. Journalism isn't a business, per se. I get there is a business aspect to it, but if you're Bob Woodward and your entire career was launched on the fact that you did excellent reporting during Watergate along with Bernstein, that should be the lane that you stick to in these situations.



And I get you write books, and maybe you have some intrigue that the price of politics is a book that would go back in 2012. It was all about all the debt ceiling and negotiations, when it's that kind of wonky stuff, you could hold on to it, I guess, and then release it in a book later.



But in this case, you had national security implications at stake. You have a General that was talking to his Chinese counterpart, as you mentioned in the last segment, giving him a heads up. You even had Milley conducting actual -- I shouldn't say conducting -- canceling exercises in the South China Sea as basically an olive branch to the Chinese like, look, it's okay, I'm going to cancel this. Just so you know, we're not being provocative in any way, shape, or form.



And no one should say in this situation that China, oh, they're not our enemy. When you consider that COVID has killed more than 4.5 million people worldwide, more than 600,000 Americans, when you see the treatment of the Uighurs in that particular country or protesters of Hong Kong, this absolutely is our enemy.



And the fact that we're having these conversations, that's the thing here. Even if you believe that this was all okay for General Milley to have these conversations with his counterpart, no one could excuse the fact that he did not let the President of the United States know that he was canceling these exercises in the South China Sea or that he was speaking to his Chinese counterpart, and that's the thing that he is going to have to explain away, I suppose, when he goes to in front of the Capitol Hill later this month.



LEVIN: And he had absolutely no basis to think that Donald Trump was going to launch nuclear missiles against China. Donald Trump probably the foremost President in my lifetime who didn't like military conflict if he could avoid it.



We'll be right back.



LEVIN: Welcome back. Well, as it turns out, everybody was out to get Donald Trump. There is nothing paranoia about it. Certainly, the Intelligence Agencies, law enforcement agencies, the media, and the Democrats. I mean, that's a lot of people.



And as Just the News points out, Michael Sussman was just indicted as you folks know. Another so-called Democratic super lawyer out of the firm of Perkins Coie, which seems to be central to a lot of these dirty Russia tricks that were played against the President of the United States, Donald Trump and he used campaign funds to construct a now debunked memo and other evidence alleging that computer communications between a server at the Alfa Bank in Russia and the Trump Tower in New York might be a secret backdoor communication system for Trump and Vladimir Putin to hijack the 2016 election.



It seems, Joe Concha, the Democratic Party, the D.N.C., the Hillary campaign, the F.B.I., they kind of controlled things. And this Perkins Coie law firm, which sort of managed to launder all these things into the Department of Justice, the use of criminal and intelligence agencies, against a candidate, against an opponent, against a sitting President of the United States.



We just talked about Milley, can you believe this?



CONCHA: And this is why trust in institutions in general all across the board are now at all-time lows, Mark, because we don't know who to trust anymore. These are the people at least that we thought we could trust, our Intelligence Agencies, for example, and some conservatives were mocked by many media, particularly the elites for daring to suggest that a Deep State existed.



The bad actors, unelected officials who exercised power behind the scenes to undermine those duly elected by the people obviously, including the former President, but let's see what we've witnessed over the past five years, multiple top Intelligence officials retiring or being fired from their positions at the C.I.A., F.B.I., D.N.I., only to sign lucrative contracts with other cable news outlets and showing themselves to be patently partisan in the process.



From the C.I.A., you have John Brennan, the belle of the ball, NBC News as a quote "senior national security and intelligence analyst" whose job it was over the past five years was to preach about ethics and tell you how horrible Donald Trump is and literally being the opposite of apolitical in his role.



From the F.B.I., Andrew McCabe, who only got fired as Deputy Director for leaking to the press and allegedly lying under oath, now, he is at CNN where he couldn't be, there could not be a better fit for somebody.



You have the former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, also at CNN, once the home of Tony Blinken who is currently the Secretary of State and performing crap-tastically in the process, as we're seeing with Afghanistan.



And then there's James Comey who is being treated on a hero's level not seen since Captain "Sully" Sullenberger -- a good movie, by the way with Tom Hanks, Mark, you should see it sometime -- but anyway, Comey writes two books, does massive media tours, gets a Showtime documentary, which is amazing when you consider he is equally loathed by conservatives and liberals for very different reasons.



The overall point is that these folks insisted -- insisted they perform their jobs without fear or favor to a political party, and they only amassed themselves -- for lack of a better term -- when playing serious analysts on TV where you can't tell the difference between Don Lemon and James Clapper or Brennan, or Comey or any of these guys at this point, and that's scary that they held these positions as long as they could, knowing the bias that they've now displayed ever since.



LEVIN: And it is shocking to me, because --- and yet it should be, frankly, Joe Concha because if you look at the history of "The New York Times," in 1932, it covered up Stalin's genocide against the Ukrainians. And their boy, Walter Duranty, got a Pulitzer Prize for being in the back pocket of Stalin. And for 12 years, he was their Moscow Bureau Chief, and they knew he was pushing propaganda.



And when you look at the Holocaust, the same "New York Times" and I point to them, because that's their guide star, basically covered up the Holocaust until 1944. There have been three brilliant books written on the subject. I wrote about it in "Unfreedom of the Press."



And then when you look in 1959, "The New York Times" was behind promoting Castro, lied about the man, lied about his support. It drew more support toward him. So also, there's been a recent article out that "The New York Times" Bureau Chief in Berlin was sympathetic to the Third Reich.



Now, given that history, is there another corporation in the world, media or non-media, that would have the kind of reputation that "The New York Times" has today?



CONCHA: Yet, we still call them the paper of record. That's worth the paper that it's printed on, quite frankly, that particular moniker, and all I know is that "The New York Times," you know, it is hilarious when they say, no, we're just pursuing the facts and we're holding the powerful accountable.



You have to go all the way back to 1956. That is the last time that they actually endorsed a Republican presidential candidate. That's amazing. That means they endorsed the likes of -- who are we talking about here? Mondale, who won exactly what one state or Dukakis, who was blown out by George H.W. Bush? I can go down the line, McGovern.



I mean, you name it, and they would back the Democratic nominee, regardless of how disconnected that nominee was with the pulse of the American people, obviously, Ronald Reagan in 80, blowing out Carter, who "The New York Times" had endorsed, and then in '84 once again, I've mentioned Mondale who Reagan would have won all 50 states if he wanted to, but wanted to be polite and said, okay, I'm not really going to campaign in your home state and embarrass you.



So, that's where we are at this point when "The Washington Post" and "The New York Times" are your two most influential papers, and "The Washington Post," by the way, has never endorsed a Republican presidential candidate.



That's all you need to know about that, Mark.



LEVIN: And we have Joe Concha and they don't. One Joe Concha is better than "The Washington Post" and "The New York Times" combined.



Joe, I want to thank you, my friend. God bless you.



CONCHA: Thanks for the kind words, Mark. Take care.



LEVIN: We'll be right back.



LEVIN: Welcome back, America. I want to thank almost a million of you who have purchased a copy of "American Marxism." Please go to Chapter Seven, the last chapter, the pushback chapter called, "We Choose Liberty."



And among other reasons, here's why: The Bill of Rights.



The Bill of Rights we read from the Communist Manifesto, which seems to be on the rise. What about the Bill of Rights? Well, it's on decline.



For example, the First Amendment: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof." Is that the case the last two years? "Or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances." Now, we know that's under attack, don't we?



Amendment 2, a well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state. The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." Well, it is being infringed. They have more plans to infringe it.



Let's look at the Fourth Amendment. "The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures." Is that what's taking place in America with the massive expansion of the I.R.S. and the unvaccinated?



How about the Fifth Amendment? "No person shall be held to answer for a capital or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a grand jury." Is that what's going on in Washington today with the people from January 6th, some of whom did nothing but step on the Capitol grass? I don't think so.



How about the 10th Amendment. "The power is not delegated to the United States by the Constitution nor prohibited by it to States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."



In two weeks, things are bad enough, but in two weeks, the Democrats in Congress and Biden intend to destroy the Constitution of the United States and launch a war on our economic system.



I'm not understanding anything. That's a fact. You better pay attention



I'll see you next time on LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN.

