Mark Levin: How would Trump know to turn something over to FBI unless he listened to it

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right. Welcome to “Hannity.”

Wow. Tonight, as we predicted tonight, the psychotic anti-Trump rage from the Democrats and media mob once again boiling over. I told you last night, at this time tonight that I would have all the examples of the fake, the phony selective, false moral outrage surrounding a completely reasonable statement from President Trump about campaign op research, foreign governments. Coming up, we're going to show you exactly what we predicted and how this new round of breathless hysteria by the media mob is yet another example, a glaring example, of the Democratic Party's raw hypocrisy.

Frankly, if the president didn't set them up on purpose, he could not have set them up better. And as haters, they took the bait, hook, line, sinker. We'll have more on that in a moment. You are going to love the tape we have.

First, we also have actual news to cover, stories that the media mob that will never show you because they live, they lied for two years, and it doesn't fit their political narrative. Now, this includes a breaking development out of John Durham's ongoing investigation into the investigators. Last night, we told you "The New York Times" first reporting, Durham expanded his probe to the CIA, and DOJ officials were reportedly interviewing senior CIA officers about their role in the origins of this Russia hoax.

Keep in mind, in a letter to Congressman Nadler, the AG's office already confirmed their investigation will be broad in scope. It will cover activities of American and foreign intelligence services, as well as nongovernmental organizations and individuals. This now represents yet another piece of the puzzle, the evidence that we are finally going to get to the truth, which is the biggest abuse of power in history.

But tonight, some disturbing news from "The Hill's" John Solomon. According to a brand-new report just breaking, Inspector General Michael Horowitz, the DOJ's internal watchdog, is doing, apparently, a top to bottom outstanding job of policing the bad conduct. But the DOJ is doing a poor job, sadly, of punishing its own.

This is a serious matter. Solomon detailing more than a half dozen FBI, DEA, other DOJ officials face virtually zero consequences after being caught abusing their power and committing crimes no other American citizen whatever get away with -- serious misconduct, lying to the government, misuse of government funds for personal gain, and dereliction of duty resulting in nothing more than just a slap on the wrist.

And, of course, this comes as the DOJ probe into the origins of the Russia witch hunt, of course, is in full gear and is a troubling sign that the deep state will do anything and everything, they will protect their own. We'll have more of my opening monologue in just a minute.

First, joining us now with more on this breaking news is "The Hill's" John Solomon.

You know, John, when you have clear, compelling evidence, and a criminal referral with evidence behind it, and you let it go, what message does that send especially in light of the minute detail that Mueller used to set perjury traps, et cetera?

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT: Yes, listen, I heard from people on the inside of the Justice Department concerned by this. In the last 30 days, Michael Horowitz's team have competed more than a half dozen of internal affairs investigations of FBI, DEA, U.S. attorney's office personnel, all who were confirmed to have committed illegal acts or broke the rules. Not a single one of them were prosecuted. Most of them are still in their jobs, are allowed to retire.

And here's what we're talking about what they did. You have an FBI lawyer who shoplifted multiple times from stores, not any store, the marine barracks commissary store where marines get their supplies from. She shoplifted from there. She did not get prosecuted, she got some community service.

You got the U.S. attorney, assistant U.S. attorney who transported marijuana. You got a DEA supervisor who routed hundreds of thousands of dollars to his son. You got another FBI supervisor who turned the FBI's official repair garage into a personal garage to repair his and other FBI agents' cars.

All of this costs taxpayers money. All of it violated the law. Nobody is prosecuted.

And this is why -- why are we talking about this? We are about to enter into one of the most internal affairs investigations in Justice Department's history. The Barr review of the Russia case, if they can't hold people like this accountable it raises the question, what will they do at the end of this Russia case?

HANNITY: All right, the one very important question. For my understanding, my sources is Inspector General Horowitz is probably likely done. There isn't -- there is -- I've had some people saying, suggesting strongly they believe that the attorney general already has the inspector general's report.

Now, there was apparently heading up originally a hang up on only one of the FISA applications. Surprisingly, that being the first. But according to my sources, your reporting about Kathleen Kavalec's confirmation and warning and admonition to the FBI prior to the first FISA application put that to bed in light of also the closed-door testimony of Bruce Ohr that everybody was warned.

What are you hearing about the inspector general report on FISA? Because that doesn't seem like a premeditated fraud against the court with unverifiable lies as something anybody can get away with.

SOLOMON: Yes, listen, I hear that it is still in flux. Mark Meadows has said he expects it might be delayed a little bit. I think that's consistent with my reporting. Not a long time, a short while.

They're trying to digest this question, if the FBI claims they couldn't configure out before it filed the FISA that Michael Steele was political, working for the Clinton campaign, leaking to the media and having erroneous information, how did the State Department do it on October 10th and a 45- minute meeting with them? That has raised a new question that has caused doubt into some of the things the FBI and DOJ have said, and I think there is some new examination there.

But I don't think we're along from getting that report. I think this summer, we'll see it.

HANNITY: All right. John Solomon, executive vice president of "The Hill", investigative reporter, great breaking news. Thanks for sharing.

Each night, we continue to monitor the progress out of the DOJ's probe, of course, into the origins of the Russia investigation. Meanwhile, House Intel Committee chairman, the cowardly Schiff who won't come on this program, he's not interested in truth or justice and Schiff is trapped in a lie, each day, digs a hole deeper and deeper.

This week, he actually threatened to subpoena the FBI Director Wray. For more information on the FBI's nine-month counter-intel investigation about -- yes, Trump-Russia collusion. He didn't get the conclusion he wanted.

They are trying now so hard to keep their hopes alive. Four separate investigations, including the Mueller investigation. It can't be any more straightforward and frankly, at this point, they are deranged, desperate and full of rage and frankly, they look pretty stupid. Yet, tonight, we have another example of this psychotic anti-Trump delusion, thanks to this pretty interesting sound bite from the president.

Let's take a look.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: Your campaign at this time around, if foreigners, if Russia, if China, if someone else, offers information on your opponents, should they accept it or should they call the FBI?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: I think maybe you do both. I think you might want to listen. I don't -- there's nothing wrong with listening. If somebody called from a country, Norway, we have information on your opponent, oh, I think I'd want to hear it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You want that kind of interference in our elections?

TRUMP: It's not an interference. They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought something was wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI.

HANNITY: If they call me, I'll listen. But if they do something wrong, I'll go to the FBI.

Now, of course, listening to foreign op research or any op research, or any reporting, anything illicit, and then saying you'd take it to the FBI, that would not be a crime. As a matter of fact, the president, I suspect, I would like somebody to asking the question, I wonder if he knew exactly what he was doing, the exact way he was asked that question and the answer he gave because of time after time, he knows the media bubble and fizz like Alka-Seltzer in water and he is playing them like a flute.

And because he knew they couldn't resist a story about the Trump campaign and foreign intelligence, he knew how desperate they are to keep the Russia hopes alive and as per usual, he was right. Frankly, we were right in our prediction right at the top of the show last night. Like moths to a flame, Alka-Seltzer in water, bubble, fizz, all the energy goes out.

The mob erupted and yet another around of hope -- false hope. Lies, conspiracy theories, and the hopes continued for a short time. Take a look.

SUSAN RICE, AUTHOR, "TOUGH LOVE": The stark reality, the sad truth is that we have a president of the United States who is not playing on America's team.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is a welcome mat. It is a come-hither, not just for the Russians but for the Chinese. And not just for Donald Trump but for every Republican running.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Direct, refutable evidence on tape of criminal intent, right?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Founding Fathers' worst nightmare.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's treasonous behavior.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Incredible, amazing, stunning and disturbing.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm waiting for the constitutional conservatives to rise up this morning and say, enough.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We hear, I am standing here, willing, ready, able to collude! It is unthinkable what he said. It disintegrates at the very core of what our democracy is about.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think it is treasonous. I think it is compromising. I think it is dangerous.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF., SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: This is beyond -- really. There is no sense of, what's the word I want to find? Any ethical sense that informs his comments.

ANDREW MCCABE, FORMER FBI ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: If I am a foreign intelligence officer today, the message I got from the president's own words yesterday was, it is open season on U.S. political figures in 2020.

HANNITY: This is phenomenal. The president said if called, unsolicited, if he would listen, if bad, he would call the FBI.

Now, here's the point, and the people you just us all, as we predicted, so blinded in their hatred for President Trump, they don't even realize they were set up like bowling pins showing their ridiculous hypocrisy. Because they have the very same people smearing the president hour after hour, every hour and second of every day, the same ones that ignored, let's see, for an election interference that was bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC, which brings us into a quick Hannity history lesson.

Let's go back to 2016. In order to skirt campaign finance laws, Hillary Clinton's campaign, the DNC, yes, they funneled money as a law expense to a law firm called Perkins Coie. Perkins Coie then hires the op research firm, Fusion GPS, who then hired a foreign national -- oh, I thought this shouldn't happen -- to collect Russian lies, dirt on Donald Trump.

That dirt became known as the Christopher Steele dossier. And as "The New York Times" suggest, likely, it was Russian misinformation from the beginning, full of Russian lies, as "The New York Times" even admits. Content, disinformation, Hillary Clinton bought, solicited, paid for the Russian government lies.

And then Obama-Biden's government, members of the deep state, members of the intel community, members of foreign governments all worked together and let's see -- they spread the Russian lies and disinformation throughout the government and leaked to the press, "The Washington Post", the Clinton sycophant David Corn, Michael Isikoff, because they wanted the American people to believe the Russian lies Hillary paid for in an attempt to rig the election. After all, she got away with a rig in the primary. It's like I'm the only person who cares about Bernie Sanders.

No outrage by any of these people. She bought it, she sought it, she paid for it, they spread it, they tried to use it to impact the election.

President -- let's go back. If called, I'll listen, if bad, I will call the FBI. Fake news CNN, conspiracy TV MSNBC, you got to love Roswell Rachel Maddow, oh, it's great. It's like -- and now, the moderator that she is, over a real example of seeking, paying for Russian disinformation, real collusion, real money, real exchanges, real campaign finance violations, real laws are broken, but the same outrage, never shown.

How often do we talk about selective moral outrage? This is yet another clear example. Where are the I-believers for the Virginia lieutenant governor? Oh, yes.

What about the collusion between the Ukrainian government and the emails they have, oh, from the DNC to influence the 2016 election and help Hillary? Because "Politico" even reported in 2016, the Ukrainian government, quote, tried to help Hillary Clinton, their words, not mine, and undermined Donald Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office, also disseminating documents, including a top Trump aide in corruption, and helped Clinton's allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisors.

Wait a minute, we are all those people that were just complaining about Donald Trump saying, if somebody calls him, he'd listen? Then if it was bad, he would call the FBI and were so outraged.

That's not all. 2017, interview, "The Washington Post," former Clinton press secretary Brian Fallon said, he'd be happy to travel to Europe to confirm foreign dirt on President Trump himself.

By the way, that brings us to the cowardly Adam Schiff. I have my own dossier on Schiff, it's called his own words. I offered him four hours, three hours on 618 of the best radio stations in the country and an hour on the number one cable show, thanks to all of you, in America.

April 2017, we got the cowardly Schiff on tape. This is about -- I can't figure out which is my favorite tape. This or Alec Baldwin trying to be a radio talk show host. It was on the tape?

Oh, the cowardly Schiff colluding with Russia to get dirt on Donald Trump. And literally it was a hoax but he didn't know it was a hoax. Naked Trump, naked Trump. Did you share with Putin? Of course, we share with Putin naked pics of Trump.

He was actually speaking to a notorious Russian prankster he thought it was real this idiot. Real collusion. Listen.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

PRANKSER: And she met with Trump and she brought him one Russian girl celebrity, Olga Buzova, who also known as a person with a strange reputation.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF.: Olga -- and how do you spell her name?

PRANKSTER: Olga Buzova.

SCHIFF: And what's the nature of the Kompromat?

PRANKSTER: Well, there were pictures of naked Trump.

SCHIFF: And so Putin was made aware of the availability of the comprising material?

PRANKSTER: Yes, of course.

SCHIFF: Thank you very much. We will be back in touch with you through our staff to make arrangements to obtain these materials for our committee and for the FBI. And I appreciate you reaching out to us.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: What is the nature of the compromise? Naked pictures of Donald Trump. Naked pictures. Does Putin know? Of course, no, naked pictures.

What an idiot. He is on tape. A senior member of Congress more than happy to take a call from an unverified Russian op in order to sorts out embarrassing material to impact the election of Donald Trump. Yet, no outrage from the media mob.

But Trump answers the question, he says, if called, by Georgi Stephanopoulos, the Clinton sycophant, if called, he'll listen, if bad, he will call the FBI.

Hypothetical question, op research, the mob goes wild. The hypocrisy reeks. You can't make this up.

Joining us now, Fox News contributor Sara Carter, Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton, Florida congressman, who I was not insulting last night, I was totally messing with, my friend Matt Gaetz.

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA: You called me a freshman!

HANNITY: What?

GAETZ: I'm not a freshman congressman. I've been on your show for three years, Sean.

HANNITY: OK.

GAETZ: You called me a freshman that was overly ambitious. We need an ambitious congressman to get to the truth.

HANNITY: I thought it -- I thought it was a call about naked pictures of - - whatever.

So, this really happened, Sara. I predicted we would be able to play this tape. I predicted -- I just really -- I'm really wondering if Trump set him up on purpose.

I would love the answer to that question because I think he knows the media that well.

SARA CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, absolutely he knows the media that well. I don't know if he set him up on purpose. Of course, we don't know that.

But I think what's interesting here is how they all jumped, right? Not only did the media jump at this, but then you have Andy McCabe, who is in such hot water. Susan Rice, who is being questioned because of all the unmaskings that she had done under the Obama administration, Clapper and others.

These are former senior officials of the Obama administration that are wrapped up in the middle of an investigation that is being conducted now by the Department of Justice regarding the origin of the investigation into Trump and Russia, which we now know has been completely debunked by at least four investigations and the Mueller report.

So, Sean, what we have here, the American people, it's plain and simple and obvious, it's how desperate these former officials are to still spin this lie and spin it right at the president of the United States because they know the consequences that are coming or going to be harsh.

HANNITY: Matt Gaetz, let me go to you. From the congressional perspective but for the Freedom Caucus yourself, I was really giving you credit last night, Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, Devin Nunes, behind closed doors, you are all asking the right questions. The only thing I am mad ad is you didn't share it with me.

And the only question I got an answer was, am I over the target? That's all I got answered.

GAETZ: Well, you know you're over the target and we also know the hypocrisy is so thick you can cut it with a knife. You look at the media, the people you mentioned, David Corn and Michael Isikoff, were literally inviting foreign influence into our election by proliferating lies funded by the DNC and told by Russians to destabilize Donald Trump's candidacy and ultimately his presidency.

The hypocrisy continues to the Obama administration, where they would actively use the State Department to comingled their activities with George Soros-backed groups and other countries to influence elections. It was actually Judicial Watch that had a great expose on this activity, the Obama administration engaged in the Balkans and we have also seen reporting where the Obama administration did this in Israel, and, of course, you have the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC actively working with the Russians.

HANNITY: Oh, that's right. They tried to oust our friend, Bibi Netanyahu. Hmm, good point.

GAETZ: Of course. But, see, it's always hypocrisy. I think you're right that Trump was triggering the media here because the more they talk about foreign influence, the more they look ridiculous because the only candidate that we are certain engaged in no criminal conspiracy with a foreign power is Donald J. Trump, our president.

Let's put the same scrutiny on Hillary Clinton, and the DNC, and their allies in the fake news media.

HANNITY: Really well said.

Tom Fitton, the amount of work the Judicial Watch has been doing and slowly getting out this information through Freedom of Information Act request -- what you received last week, the news we had you on back, and now what you are waiting for, what do you expect next?

TOM FITTON, JUDICIAL WATCH PRESIDENT: Well, I expect more information from the State Department on their connections with Christopher Steele and the laundering of information from Steele into the FBI.

Remember, Steele wasn't just working with the Russians against Trump. He was working with the State Department with Obama against then candidate Trump and then president-elect.

You know, but going back to Hillary Clinton -- you know, she wasn't only getting dirt from Russia. She was getting cash from Russia. As secretary of state, she personally was getting money from the Russians through her husband's speaking fees. Cash and collusion from Russia, that's under investigation, at least in the collusion part, and it needs to be.

You know, one of the big lies of Mueller's investigation or report is no Americans knowingly colluded with Russians. That's true about the Trump dream. Not true about the Clinton team.

HANNITY: Last question, exit question to all of you, did any of you ever see the compromising materials of naked Trump? Anyone see that? I'm just asking.

HANNITY: I'm just asking!

Just asking if you saw it. Thank you all.

CARTER: No.

HANNITY: When we come back, is Iran provoking a war? Two oil tankers attacked earlier today. Trace Gallagher with the alarming report in the words of Mike Pompeo. That's next.

Also, Bernie Sanders saying Americans will be delighted to pay more in taxes. Victor David Hanson, Anthony Scaramucci, and tonight, the great one, Mark Levin, he's going to respond to Georgi Stephanopoulos, straight ahead.

HANNITY: We begin this segment, Fox News alert: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is holding Iran responsible for the, quote, blatant assault on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier today.

Fox News correspondent Trace Gallagher, he's live in our West Coast newsroom with the very latest.

Trace, between that, the Straits of Hormuz, this is serious, serious. This is where the flow of -- the lifeblood of the world's economy goes, except now we are energy-independent, thankfully. This is a serious matter.

TRACE GALLAGHER, CORRESPONDENT: Yes, and much of it goes right up the Strait of Hormuz, Sean. The attacks both happened 25 miles off the southern coast of Iran.

Just before dawn today, a Norwegian oil tanker filled with a petroleum product bound for Taiwan radioed for help in saying they had been attacked. Minutes later, a Japanese tanker filled with oil bound for Singapore, also radioed for help. The U.S. Navy responded to both and evacuated 44 crew members.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says based on intelligence, the type of weapons used which they believe are mines, and the expertise needed for the operation, that Iran is responsible. Watch.

MIKE POMPEO, SECRETARY OF STATE: These unprovoked attacks present a clear threat to international peace and security, a blatant assault on the freedom of navigation, and an unacceptable campaign of escalating tension by Iran.

GALLAGHER: U.S. officials also suggest at least one of the attacks used, a mine similar to one used against a tanker off the United Arab Emirates last month. And a short time ago, Iran categorically denied involvement in the attacks and says it is now ready to secure maritime passageways and at the U.S. is considering military escort through that strategically important Strait of Hormuz -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Trace Gallagher, thanks for that report.

The new extreme radical Democratic socialist party, they're making one thing clear, no moderates allowed. Just to listen to comrade Bernie Sanders. Everything is free. Amazing world we live in. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Our job 75 years later is to complete what Roosevelt started. And that is why today, I am proposing a 21st century economic Bill of Rights.

(APPLAUSE)

(APPLAUSE)

HANNITY: Everything is free -- health care, college, child care, retirement, vacations, healthy food, the list never ends.

Let's see, 70 percent top marginal tax rate individuals, 90 percent top corporate tax rate, and a wealth tax if you're smart enough to save a few bucks after they steal it all, and don't forget when you die, they get 50 more percent.

The government can't to spend its way to your prosperity. Every time this has been tried, it has failed miserably. None of these promises can ever be fulfilled.

By the way, how does keep your doctor, keep your plan and save money work out?

And of course, Bernie's delusion doesn't stop there because he thinks Americans actually be happy. They want to pay higher taxes. We're not taxed enough. That's exactly the reason why New York, New Jersey, California, Illinois are all losing population because they don't tax people enough. I don't think so. Watch

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN CORRESPONDENT: As you know the taxes in many of those countries are much higher than they are - the individual personal tax and much higher than they are in the United States.

SANDERS: But I suspect that a lot of people in this country would be delighted to pay more in taxes if they had health - if they had comprehensive health care as a human right.

HANNITY: This is not about taxing the rich redistribution. This is about one thing. They want all the power, they give you false promises, they raise taxes on you. History cannot be any more clear cut, you raise taxes and guess what happens, the economy goes down. But when you cut them, you deregulate and you become energy independent, guess what, the standard of living of every American goes amazingly well. And then think about it, record low unemployment, the best unemployment situation since 1969.

Record low unemployment, African Americans, Hispanic Americans, women in the workplace, youth unemployment and yes sleepy creepy crazy Uncle Joe doing everything he could do to catch up to the far-left pace. Only problem is a lot of them even then liberal Hollywood, you're not buying creepy Uncle Joe. Take a look.

STEPHEN COLBERT, HOST, THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT: We get it. You know Barack Obama. We understand. We can see that. At this point, you should just change your slogan to Biden 2020, Obama 2012. (END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Sounds like Joe well may not be the front runner that he thinks he is now. Here with reaction Hoover Institution Fellow Victor Davis Hanson, Founder Skybridge Capital, the great Scaramucci. How are you? Is your wife really going to do that reality show? Or is that just -

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI, FOUNDER AND CO-MANAGING PARTNER OF SKYBRIDGE CAPITAL: No, it's a lot of clickbait rumors Sean. I mean she was never asked, so I mean it's fine.

HANNITY: I'm just checking. That means you're going to be on that show and I'm like oh no.

SCARAMUCCI: Well, Sean if I'm on the show then we've got to get that negotiated in your contract that you're on the show with me, Sean.

HANNITY: OK. Over my dead body.

SCARAMUCCI: Right. So, now you know that it's definitely not going to happen.

HANNITY: Victor Davis Hanson you know you're a great historian and a great Intellect. Is there ever been a case where these promises have worked?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, HOOVER INSTITUTION SENIOR FELLOW: No, I mean remember Bernie Sanders for 30 years, the congressman a senator was sort of a - I don't know a touched Don Quixote attacking socialist windmills. And that was because Sean that people, the 20th century remembered National Socialism in Germany and Soviet socialism that it combined for 30 million dead and even the forms that we've seen in our own lifetime more recently in Venezuela, Nicaragua, North Korea, Cuba, they always end in poverty and destruction.

I just got back from Greece and even left-wing Greece has just rejected in its European parliamentary elections, the Socialist Party. So, the interesting question is why now does this eccentric Sanders think that he has a constituency. And I think part of it is %0.5 trillion in student debt indoctrination in the university. We know that we've got this new demographic of young people that are not having children, not buying homes sort of life of Julio, Pajama Boy demographic. And we've got 50 million people that were not born in the United States, many of them came here without capital or skills, so Bernie feels this is a perfect storm to reintroduce something that has failed throughout history.

HANNITY: You know Anthony I know for a fact what you do, I don't understand what you do because, but you invest money, you take risks in the process you build things, you create jobs, factories, manufacturing centers. I know one case in particular where he got a 400 percent return and you took a risk and a bunch of young guys that I happen to know and low and behold it worked and jobs were created, products goods and services were made and everybody did it better. Why is it a better system?

SCARAMUCCI: Well, also there were risk taken and so that you have to reward people for those risks, you have to reward people for their savings. But I actually totally love the Bernie Sanders speech and I love the direction he's going in Sean, because it's going to virtually guarantee the President's victory.

You know Victor wrote a great book called The Case for Trump. And it just lays out why the President is here to preserve the American system and to preserve. We all know about capitalism that it lifts more people out of poverty than any other system in the world. So, I love the Bernie Sanders narrative, Sean. Let him keep talking like that. It'll guarantee a Trump reelectoral success.

HANNITY: The great Barry Farber, one of the pioneers of talk radio often said there has never been a country in the history of man that has accumulated more power abused at last and I add to that and used its power for the advancement of the human condition more, not perfect, but the best. Thank you both.

SCARAMUCCI: Amen.

HANNITY: When we come back, the great one Mark Levin. He has a few thoughts about George Stephanopoulos and a lot more. Also, later, thought California couldn't get crazier. Now inmates running the asylum, carry pot behind bars. Wow. They'll all be stoned. Can't make it up. Straight ahead.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: Your campaign this time branded foreigners, if Russia, if China, if someone else offers you information on an opponent should they accept it, or should they call the FBI?

TRUMP: I think maybe you do both. I think you might want to listen. I don't - there's nothing wrong with listening. If somebody called from a country in Norway, we have information on your opponent. I think I'd want to hear it.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: You want that kind of interference in our elections.

TRUMP: It's not an interference, I have information. I think I'd take it if I thought there was something wrong. I'd go maybe to the FBI.

HANNITY: I'd listen if they called me and it was bad. Why call the FBI. The sound bite that sent the media mob into absolute predictable hysteria. We told you what happened last night. He is now the author of the number one bestseller in the country, in the New York Times bestseller list. It's a fantastic read, Unfreedom of the Press. We call him the great one, number one show on cable, Sunday nights Life, Liberty and Levin on the Fox News Channel. Nationally Syndicated Radio Host. He won't admit it, but a friend of mine. Great one.

You know I watched this and I'm thinking of your book and the great history all that you laid out in this book, nobody has ever done this before, which I think makes all your books unique. and I look at that what he said, and I compare what Hillary did. I actually think the President set him up.

MARK LEVIN, AUTHOR, UNFREEDOM OF THE PRESS: Well, first of all have you ever seen a dumber media in your life.

HANNITY: No.

LEVIN: I mean truly a dumber media.

HANNITY: No.

LEVIN: Let's think about this. How would the President even know to turn something over to the FBI unless he accepted it and read it? Accepted it and listened to it and that's basically what you said, yes, I would take a look at it and if it goes to the FBI, it should go to the FBI. But look how upset they are. You've made the point. Let me underscore, Hillary Clinton, the DNC paid for information. They paid for Russian information; it didn't come to them. They had a manufacturing. They paid for it. And then of course contact the FBI. Would that be the FBI that sent spies into the Trump campaign. It was leaking to the media. You know a little bit of history does help.

I seem to remember Sean in the 1990s, the Red Chinese military poured millions of dollars into Bill Clinton's re-election, remember that the Riady Group and Johnny Chung and the rest, they were bringing bags of money, serial numbers into the DNC. Does anybody remember the media getting all worked up other than really the L.A. Times?

I don't remember Nancy Pelosi getting worked up. You know they didn't even appoint a special counsel to investigate that. Now that's real interference. And we, American people, we're such pleas, we're so stupid, we're really supposed to believe that China wants Trump to win. So, they're going to give Trump information on Bernie Sanders.

They would love Bernie Sanders. He's a kindred spirit. Or that the Russians are really happy with the way Trump is treating them. So, they're going to give him information to defeat Kamala Harris or the Iranians or the North Koreans. How stupid is that? The rest of America watches this and we laugh at the media. Or how about the great lion of the Senate, Ted Kennedy, who used surrogates to contact the KGB to try and defeat Ronald Reagan in his re-election in 1984 and Nancy Pelosi, who can forget Nancy Pelosi in 2007 undermining the Bush administration.

George W. Bush running off to meet with a genocidal dictator, the father of the current genocidal dictator in Syria undermining our national security. Who can remember that Democrats speaker before that, Jim Wright running off to Nicaragua to meet Ortega, another genocidal communist? I mean the Democrat, it's a joke. Now I want to address one other thing too. You talked about Bernie Sanders. We have two plagiarists in the race on the Democrat side. Joe Biden, who's a well-known plagiarist, because he's too dumb to even say things on his own. But then there is Bernie Sanders, Bernie Sanders. Bernie Sanders has stolen. his agenda. from Joseph Stalin from the Soviet Union in 1936. I want to educate CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and all the rest of them.

HANNITY: Mark, wait a second.

LEVIN: Yes.

HANNITY: That's a task impossible for the benefit of our audience. I'll let you do it for that.

LEVIN: OK. Chapter 10. 1936 constitution, the Soviet Union sounds really great. Article 118, citizens of the USSR have the right to work that is and I'm quoting are guaranteed the right to employment and payment for the work in accordance with its quantity and quality. Article 119, citizens of the USSR have the right to rest and leisure, the institution of annual vacations with full pay for workers and employees and the provision of a wide network of sanatorium, rest homes and clubs for the accommodation of the working people.

Article 120, bear with me, citizens of the USSR have the right to maintain (ph) old age and also in case of sickness or loss of capacity to work. This right is ensured by the extensive development of social insurance of workers and employees at state expense, free medical service for the working people and the provision of a wide network of health resorts for the use of the working people.

One more, Article 121 of Stalin's Soviet Constitution 1936. This right is ensured by universal, compulsory, elementary education by education including higher education, being free of charge by the system of state stipends for the overwhelming majority of students in the universities and colleges. And it goes on a merit (ph). So, Bernie why did you come forward and tell everybody, you're stealing from Stalin in 1936. You're stealing - I know I'm not allowed to say this. I know I'm not allowed to say this, but for the Praetorian Guard media that protects the Left, that protects big government, big centralized government.

The American people can't stand you and I'm going to tell you why, you are destroying freedom of the press. You make a mockery of yourselves. Every time Donald Trump says something, you say it's the end of the world, we've never seen anything like it. We're smarter than you. You operate in a bubble in Washington, you operate in a bubble in New York. You have no comprehension of what's going on in the country. That's how you miss 2016.

You push this lie for two and a half years of Russian collusion. You ignored Hillary Clinton in the DNC. The American people are onto you even today, even today the Iranians are taking out oil tankers, not ours, but others. The Iranians are looking for war. And what do we hear from the Code Pink left in the media that it's John Bolton's fault. that it's the Secretary of State's fault, that it's the President of the United States' fault. You're pathetic. It's a joke.

HANNITY: Why we call you The Great One. See that book behind them, Unfreedom of the Press. Number one in the country. I haven't gotten it yet, hannity.com, amazon com bookstores everyone. Great one, thank you. Life, Liberty & Levin, number one show. 10 Eastern right here on Fox News Channel every Sunday.

Coming up, you're not going to believe the next story. California prisoners are allowed to well possess weed behind bars, but they can't smoke it. You can't make this up. You just can't. But it's true. (COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: I can't believe what California is doing now. Trace Gallagher joins us again from our West Coast Newsroom. OK, just tell me it's not true, it's a rumor. Just tell me it's fake news CNN.

TRACE GALLAGHER, CORRESPONDENT: No, this one is spot on, it turns out Sean in California you're not allowed to smoke pot in prison or eat it, but you can possess it though if you have it, it's unclear how the state plans to stop you from eating it. This conundrum was brought to us by the Third District Court of Appeals which has now overturned the 2017 convictions of five men with marijuana in their jail cells. The judge said when California voters legalized marijuana back in 2016 it included those behind bars.

The court says the prisons will still have the ability to regulate cannabis possession just like cigarettes and alcohol. But now if inmates are caught with pot, it will no longer add to their prison terms. So, it's up to the Attorney General to decide whether to appeal the case to the California Supreme Court. The State Bureau of Prisons says drug use and sales in California prisons remains prohibited even though experts point out that drug use and sales in California prisons remains rampant. Big problem. Sean.

HANNITY: Trace Gallagher says, it's real news. Trace, thank you. Appreciate it. Here with reaction Salem Radio Networks American First Radio Host, our friend Sebastian Gorka and Fox News Contributor Dan Bongino. Dr. Gorka, we have not seen you for a while. You've been busy. We're glad to have you back. We missed you and your thoughts.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, SALEM RADIO'S AMERICA FIRST HOST: Thank you, Sean. Great to be back and congratulations on Sarah Huckabee's news today, she deserves a break.

HANNITY: God bless her. How the hell she put up with that crap, I don't know.

GORKA: Exactly right. Look, this is insane. This is contraband. This is a controlled substance. And now you're allowed to have it if you're a prisoner in California. What's it going to be next Sean, is it going to be legalizing shaves. Is it going to be cell phones for the guys inside their cells? But this isn't the worst. Senator Scott Wiener of San Francisco Sean, he wants to make it so that if you wish to identify as a woman, as a male prisoner you get to be called a woman and you get to be put in prison with other women. So, if you're a 300-pound guy called Bubba and you want to be called Jill and change your sexual identity, they have to call you Jill and you get to go to the girl's prison. It's California, it's insanity. And this is why Donald Trump is President.

HANNITY: I'm speechless. Dan Bongino, you want to top that?

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR: You know it's interesting about this Sean is it still illegal in prison to smoke, I admit the marijuana, but you can't inhale it, so you have to go Bill Clinton style. But it's also illegal to sell it. So, I wonder like how is the weed get in there like the weed fairy. How exactly did they feel like you know the Tooth Fairy for weed? Have they really got this thing through? Like only in California, Sean. Any of this make sense. It's a real shame, I go out there often. It's such a beautiful place and by the way, there are a lot of good conservatives - I see them all the time. Yes, it's a great place.

HANNITY: It's gone.

BONGINO: It's just such a shame that it's being ruined by this liberal lunacy all the time.

HANNITY: OK. I'll let the audience decide. Thank you both. Good to see you both. More Hannity after this.

HANNITY: Before we go tonight, I want to give a special congratulations to Sarah Sanders for a job well done as the White House Press Secretary. Now can you imagine, you have to go to work every single day and see Jimmy Acosta and company and the raging mob. And every one of those people, all they want to do is get their second in the spotlight. Set it up. Look good to their audience like they're the toughest, the meanest, the biggest anti- Trump person in the world.

Anyway, she'll be leaving her post at the end of the month. Sarah served the country well. She will be missed. And she's earned a nice long vacation. And believe it or not, she really makes pies. She even proved that to the fake news media that had their doubts. But it is what it is.

Our promise, we're going to investigate the investigators. We will never be the rage Trump media Bob and let not your heart be troubled. There she is, Laura Ingraham. Hi.

