Man who stepped in to stop Disneyland brawl speaks out

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is “The Ingraham Angle” from Washington tonight. Mollie Hemingway, Carrie Severino co-authors of the #1 book on Amazon tonight and they're here to take us behind the scenes of the Kavanaugh confirmation fight, including the lengths to which Christine Blasey Ford went to scrub her social media before she made her accusations.

Plus, what First Lady Melania Trump really thought of Ford's claims, don't miss this. And we have a shocking viral video of a brutal fight at Disneyland, that's the talk of the country. And tonight the man who broke up the brawl reveals why so few others tried to intervene.

But first, "The Democrats' Race to the Bottom", that's the focus of tonight's “Angle.” It's becoming increasingly obvious that the party of JFK has become the party of AOC. Come on all the juice and excitement is with the far-Left.

People like freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and of course Ocasio-Cortez, you know all those lovely peace- loving folks who refused to condemn Antifa despite its member's violent attacks on innocent people.

They're the loudest voices in the room and yet they don't yet have strength in numbers, but they have hutzpah and a huge social media imprint and they can kick up a fuss better than almost anyone on issues ranging from abortion to borders to race.

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB, D-MICH.: They are choosing to not allow asylum seekers to go through the legal process.

REP. ILHAN OMAR, D-MINN.: - trying to manipulate state laws in order to impose their beliefs on an entire society.

REP. AYANNA PRESSLEY, D-MASS.: Hateful rhetoric for hateful behavior. Racists words and venom for racists policies.

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN ANCHOR, ANDERSON COOPER 360: Do you believe President Trump is a racist?

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: Yes, yes, no question.

INGRAHAM: Now, while these young Turks are kind of fun to watch as they scrounge for any morsel of attention, they've gone so far Left so fast that they've sent Speaker Pelosi reaching for her heart pills.

Now about their vote against border facility funding, Speaker Pelosi told The New York Times, Maureen Dowd, all these people have their public whatever in their Twitter world, but they didn't have any followings - talking about the vote. They are four people and that's how many votes they got.

Ouch! Well, AOC punched back on Twitter basically saying that, Pelosi does not understand the power of social media. Kind of sounds like Donald Trump there.

Now, while it's tempting to take Pelosi's side against the AOC allergens, she's no one to blame but herself. Now why do I say this? Because Pelosi fertilized the soil from which AOC and her socialist clique sprung. She enabled them and she's still doing it.

Speaking on President Trump's demand for the citizenship question to be included in the census, Madam Speaker sounded like AOC.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: This is about keeping - Make America - you know this hat "Make America White Again". They want to make sure that people - certain people are counted, it's really disgraceful. And it's not what our founders had in mind and it's not what we can decide who we are as the people. Who are we? What is America?

INGRAHAM: What is America? Well, it's not clamoring for racial bomb throwers, I don't think, Nancy leads a party determined though to beat Trump no matter what they have to beat down to get there, even their own party's former VP.

Well Jill Biden's slapped back at Kamala Harris last night.

JILL BIDEN, FORMER SECOND LADY: I mean the one thing you cannot say about Joe is that he's a racist. As soon as I heard those words--

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN HOST: They're saying you're not a racist, but this all stinks--

JILL: I know, but as soon as I heard those words, I thought, uh-oh, what's coming next? And I think the American people know Joe Biden. They know his values. They know what he stands for. And they didn't buy it.

INGRAHAM: Probably not. She thinks she is right about that. But all of the racial fear mongering carried out by the poison tongue prima donnas of the Left, smells of desperation and looks like defeat.

But the Democrats have made a calculation that if they can stop black people from voting for Trump, they'll win in 2020 - if they have to stop even 5percent more voting for Trump. And let's face it what else are they going to try to argue that Trump's economy isn't in terrific shape, good luck.

Here's BET founder Robert Johnson on how the economy is helping all Americans.

ROBERT JOHNSON, CO-FOUNDER OF BET: I give President a lot of credit for moving the economy in a positive direction that's benefiting a large number of Americans. I think the tax cuts clearly helped stimulate the economy.

Overall, if you look at the U.S. economy and you look at the number of people who are no longer - and looking for jobs but now sort of seeing the opportunities for job growth. You got to give the President an A+ for that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: A+. But Democrats, of course, they are going to say, "Well, yes, it's a good economy Robert, but for rich people like you". Because nobody else is invested in the market, no pension funds nothing like that, no 401(k)s.

I think it's time for an “Ingraham Angle” fact check. now from The Wall Street Journal here it is nearly 1 million more blacks and 2 million more Hispanics are employed than when Barack Obama left office. And minorities account for more than half of all new jobs created during the Trump presidency.

Unemployment among black women has hovered near 5 percent for the last six months, the lowest since 1972. That's just simply awesome. So how do Democrats argue against that?

Well Michelle Obama gave us a pretty strong clue over the weekend as she reminisced about sitting on that horrible stage during Trump's inauguration.

MICHELLE OBAMA, FORMER FIRST LADY: To sort of sit at that inauguration and so look around at a crowd that was not reflective of the country, it was just such the opposite of what - because during Barack's inauguration we made sure that the crowd looked like all of America, having the Tuskegee Airmen, having civil rights folks, having folks who had marched. And you know you could look out in his crowd and you would see America all of it--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Wait a second. I did not realize that the Obamas hand-picked the entire audience at the inauguration, those are lot of tickets. But you get the point, come on. Without saying the words she's calling Donald Trump a racist. It's absolutely pathetic.

Now I don't think it worked in 2016 and it won't work with an economy that is booming for minority workers.

JOHNSON: The party, in my opinion, has moved for me - personally - too far to the Left. If a Democrat is going to beat Trump that person he or she is going to have to move to the center and you can't wait too long to do that, because the message of some of the programs that the Democrats are pushing are not resonating with the majority of the American people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But you know what is peace and prosperity. Trump's approval ratings and the latest RCP average matches a two-year high of 45 and it's at 47 percent and a new Washington Post-ABC poll.

Now imagine where it might be if he had a press that was even modestly objective - every once in a while, and we'll never know. Now right now I see 2020 as a choice between the politics of relentless racial division versus Trump's refreshing economic vision. A vision that has created more opportunities for minorities in America than Obama and Bush before him, and that's THE ANGLE.

All right joining me now with reaction Horace Cooper, Co-Chair of Project 21 and Richard Goodstein, former Clinton adviser.

All right Richard, Democrats claim to be the party of facts and science yet they're in denial mode when it comes to this economy. What do you say about the minority jobs numbers which are stunning and its great news for people who've been out of work.

And the fact that women, especially black women who are often the breadwinners in their family, have this almost, I think, record last 50 years unemployment number. It's just - I was stunned to read those numbers.

RICHARD GOODSTEIN, FORMER CLINTON ADVISER: Right. Those numbers were virtually that good last election day.

INGRAHAM: So you're denying the numbers?

GOODSTEIN: Oh, no. No I'm just saying they were--

INGRAHAM: They had gone the other direction what would you have said?

GOODSTEIN: I'm just saying the numbers are positive.

INGRAHAM: So Trump is damned if he is doing well?

GOODSTEIN: No. What I'm saying that you tell me why black voters by 85 or 90 percent voted Republican in the face of those numbers and when Donald Trump went country - went from coast to coast North to South to say, act like my name is on the ballot.

His name was not technically on it, but he said vote like my name is on the ballot and black voters did. And they voted by 85 or 90 percent for Republican candidates. So you tell me--

INGRAHAM: So you say African-Americans vote against their economic interest?

GOODSTEIN: I'm saying--

INGRAHAM: That would that would be a kind of a condemnation of black people.

GOODSTEIN: I'm saying like all voters, they look at kind of the whole universe of things and they have a President who stood up for Nazis in Charlottesville--

HOARSE COOPER, CO-CHAIR, PROJECT 21: That's not true.

INGRAHAM: False, lies - false. I'm not going to let you get away with saying that.

GOODSTEIN: Let's talk about it then.

INGRAHAM: He did not stand up for Nazis, no.

COOPER: That's not true.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: That's not what we said. He said--

GOODSTEIN: But we all hear him say it.

INGRAHAM: He said he condemned the violence. That's the lie and it's repeated - no. When did he say the word Nazis?

GOODSTEIN: He said with there's good people on both sides and we saw who was marching--

INGRAHAM: - because he was--

GOODSTEIN: - they were bearing torches and saying Jew shall replace us.

INGRAHAM: So you were actually--

GOODSTEIN: You tell me.

INGRAHAM: You would actually think that Donald Trump believes that?

GOODSTEIN: I think that Donald Trump believes that his base is so--

COOPER: Well, black you don't. Black Americans don't.

INGRAHAM: I don't think you actually believe. I think you're saying--

GOODSTEIN: I actually believe that Donald Trump is so--

INGRAHAM: - is a Nazi--

GOODSTEIN: - is so taunted by his base that if he actually took after Donald--

INGRAHAM: This is why you--

GOODSTEIN: - if he took after David Duke that his base would say, excuse me that's not the guy we voted by for--

INGRAHAM: By the way--

GOODSTEIN: - which is why he doesn't.

INGRAHAM: I think this is why Nancy Pelosi and some Democrats were pretty smarter getting nervous, because of what you just said. I think America buys that Trump is Nazi, Trump is a racist.

GOODSTEIN: - behind by 10 places to Biden if he is still so great?

INGRAHAM: Well, so I guess you would have relied on the polls last election.

GOODSTEIN: And why is it - well, the generic ballot this time last year we showed this - showed Democrats winning by nine and they do today for the 2020 elections.

INGRAHAM: So Horace on this point of where the Democrats are on race, Richard is - I'm glad he said what he said, because we're seeing a preview of where this is going. They cannot win on the economy. Obama was not the deliverer of all great things for minority workers, we know that now.

We just did not go up at the rate they're going up under President Trump. These numbers are simply stunning for minority Americans - they're stunning. And so all they have is Trump is a racist, that's all that he's a bad person, he's a racist and you're a bad person and you vote for him. That's what I think we're talking about. That's the 2020 election in a nutshell. Good luck with that. They tried it in 2016 against Trump and it didn't work.

COOPER: In 2018 they tried it with these radicals running in Georgia, running in Florida and running in Texas. And guess what, it wasn't just white Americans, black Americans refused to vote for black candidates at the top of the ticket, because they were talking crazy.

One of my favorite authors is Charles Murray. He wrote a book called "Losing Ground", that's what could be written Losing Ground 2 to for what happened during the four years of the Obama administration. In every single category black Americans lost ground, just like the rest of the country.

It isn't true that it is we are about where we were on Election Day. The truth is from 2008 to 2016 a whole lot of people lost a whole lot of their assets, their income and their livelihood. It started to turn around in the end.

INGRAHAM: I want to play what Beto said and Beto's campaign is floundering. He was the pretty boy and it happens, campaigns are up and down. I get that. But he's on the cover of Vogue - Kennedy-esque and now he's down in single - single digits.

This is where he thinks he can gain traction. Watch.

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: This country was founded on white supremacy and every single institution and structure that we have in our country still reflects the legacy of slavery and segregation and Jim Crow--

INGRAHAM: You wouldn't agree that the country was founded on white supremacy. Is that where we are? Then we got to rename where we're broadcasting from right now. It can't be Washington D.C.

GOODSTEIN: Yes. Look, I think that Donald Trump and his supporters would love to make this all about reparations and open borders--

COOPER: No, the Democrats are wanting to do that--

INGRAHAM: Let him finish.

GOODSTEIN: And I think what Democrats are trying to do is trying to kind of reach out to his broad populace as they can.

INGRAHAM: You don't think that's a broad - does it?

GOODSTEIN: Do I - look, that's not how I would verbalize the kind of foundation of this country. But I know he's certainly got a point that slavery helped various people in economic gains--

INGRAHAM: Well, what are you saying? Just going back to 2016 when Jeb Bush was out there - and God bless the Bushes, they're really nice people. But when Jeb Bush was out there saying gibberish on immigration or it's an act of love.

I mean, there were a lot of us conservatives who said we love you as a person, you did a great job as governor, but you are so wrong on this. Why is it the Democrats have such a hard time going after their people who are never going to be President? He will never be President.

GOODSTEIN: I know, Horace has something to say.

INGRAHAM: But why is it that the Democrats cannot criticize--

GOODSTEIN: This time last year and to the end of the campaign we heard about caravans and that was a loser.

INGRAHAM: Really? Not now. Immigration is the top issue in America.

GOODSTEIN: It was a loser that the suburban women who voted for Trump in '16 abandoned him in droves in '18, as they were nauseated about seeing these kids in cages.

INGRAHAM: Oh, the Obama cages you mean?

GOODSTEIN: I'm saying the people--

INGRAHAM: Yes, they are Obama cages and you didn't care about--

GOODSTEIN: People saw what the Trump policy was and--

INGRAHAM: Yes. You didn't care about Obama cages when Obama had them, but now they are Trump cages when the Democrats won't do the asylum reform.

OK. Well, I guess we could try that. I don't think that's going to work. They tried to vilify Trump in 2016, Horace, he's done criminal justice reform. He's had people who normally aren't that political at the White House. No one covers the events, by the way. People - I covered it - a few - Fox shows it. But we ran long clips.

I had people messaging me said, when did that happen at the White House? I've never seen that. And I said, well, happened today. Oh, really because it's not been anywhere. That's part of the little the little thing that's going on with the media. Don't cover that, because that actually makes Trump look human. And I know people want to have a caricature of him and I'm grandstanding--

COOPER: Every single Americans black, white--

INGRAHAM: I'm very passionate about that. I don't like people throwing around the Nazi racist thing. It's been done to a lot of people, including yours truly, and it's a false flag and I don't like it. It's rude and mean. Go ahead.

COOPER: Every American black, light or brown - every American votes their own interest. And guess what, when the march on Washington - the original march on Washington when Martin Luther King spoke it was originally organized as a jobs rally, because people want to have control over their lives and their destiny and improve the lives of their families.

This is what has happened over the last two years of the Trump administration.

INGRAHAM: Yes

COOPER: And they like it and they know it.

INGRAHAM: A friend of mine today said that Trump should do a national plan to fight homelessness. I'm actually thinking that's actually a good idea. I think if anyone could defeat homelessness he might have actually some chance.

But in liberal cities we see - this city two blocks from here I sit once a week, we have people straight sleeping on the streets in tents all over Washington D.C., why is this happening? They're telling me I have to wrap. But this is a great conversation. Thank you both for being here.

And remember when then candidate Trump posed this question to African- American voters?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: Look how much African- American communities has suffered under Democratic control. To those I say the following, "What do you have to lose by trying something new like Trump?"

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, as we noted earlier, he's delivering on that promise. My next guest is a minority business owner himself who says there's no denying that African-Americans are thriving under Trump.

CEO of Hydromatic Technologies Corporation, Michael Brown joins me now. Michael in what ways has your company grown since Trump took office?

MICHAEL BROWN, CEO, HYDROMATIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION: Thank You, Laura. You know, our company has grown in the sense since Trump has taken control of the White House and the presidency.

Our company has grown in the sense that we have better opportunities now to do what we've been wanting to do for quite some time, and that is to create manufacturing jobs. Our objective is to create manufacturing jobs by reopening a former Maytag plant to produce safer drier products for American consumers.

And I feel that Trump's policies, I feel that he is a very strong and successful businessman. I'm more so behind him because he is the person that has helped drive our economy up and he's driven employment - unemployment down.

And I think that when unemployment goes down in the African-American community, as is proof that has happened. That poverty also, which is obviously related to if you have a job or don't have a job, if you have a job then you're not prone to commit crimes.

And I believe that poverty and crimes were tied together so I believe that President Trump has done a great job since he's been in the office of reducing crime amongst the African-American community because more African Americans are at work today.

INGRAHAM: And Michael, I think Barack Obama also promised to see that that plant reopened and it didn't happen. Trump takes on China and starts slapping tariffs on cheap washing machines and stuff coming in, and lo and behold they have to move some operations back to the United States.

Now it's not happening everywhere, but it's a start and these are real lives involved. The lives of your employees, people in the community who benefit when one person is at work, they have a little bit more money in their pocket to spend. It's a ripple effect across the community.

So what do you say to people who say well how can you support Trump? He's a racist or he's this? I mean we hear this non-stop from the mainstream media. And you say?

BROWN: I say Trump is not a racist. I say Trump is the businessman. I say he's more of a businessman than a politician. And because he's a great businessman - because he's obviously a successful businessman, I think, that his ideology for helping our country become stronger. It's based upon his sound principles for how basically a business should operate to be profitable.

We should be profitable when we're profitable our lives are better. And I think that he's really pushing for American lives to be better. When it comes to our outsourcing our jobs to China and outside of the United States, I think we've made our country weaker.

INGRAHAM: Michael, thank you so much and best of luck to the - to your company and this new plant reopening. We just wish you the best of luck and lots of success in the years to come. Thanks for joining us, important perspective.

BROWN: Well, thank you. Thank you.

INGRAHAM: Absolutely. And up next, untold stories from the Kavanaugh confirmation, it seems like yesterday, unbelievable, including at lengths to which Christine Blasey Ford, she went to cover her tracks on social media right before her accusation.

And for the first time what Melania thought of Ford's accusations. Mollie Hemingway, Carrie Severino have answers in their brand-new book and they reveal them next.

BRETT KAVANAUGH, ASSOCIATE JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES: - six background investigations over 26 years.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Sir, as it relates to the recent allegations, are you willing to have them do that?

KAVANAUGH: The witness testimony is before you. No witness who was there supports that I was there.

HARRIS: OK. I'm going to take that as a no and we can move on.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: This is about the closest I'll probably ever have in my life to an "I am Spartacus moment".

So diminish the truth, diminish the issue of sexual harassment in this country and to again relegate ourselves to what I believe is a dark - dark element of our society with that, sir, I will leave.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: It's like a bad dream Cory Booker 2020. They were all auditioning with 2020. Of course, that was during the grandstanding - during the Kavanaugh hearings. Instead of trying to get to the bottom of unfounded accusations against the now sitting Supreme Court Justice, Brett Kavanaugh, well despite Kavanaugh's eventual confirmation Democrats and the media laid waste to the process.

And we were promised investigations into the bad actors and the leaks. Remember Julie Swetnick - remember that name Michael Avenatti? Well, what happened to those probes? Well joining me now two people who know the real story, based on real interviews, real reporting with President Trump and more than a hundred others.

Carrie Severino is Chief Counsel of the Judicial Crisis Network and Mollie Hemingway, Fox News Contributor, their new book #1 on Amazon two day, first day it's out. "Justice on Trial" and we're delighted both of them - congrats to both of you. I know you worked hard on this book.

So Mollie let's start with you. We got a leaked a letter from it looks like - Dianne Feinstein's office. We were promised in letters from Chuck Grassley investigations into the leak what happened?

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes Chuck Grassley actually did do a good job of recommending to the Department of Justice that they investigate some of these scurrilous allegations that were made without any merit, nothing happened at the Department of Justice, to our knowledge. We were--

INGRAHAM: So what is Bill Barr doing with this?

HEMINGWAY: Well, I don't - I mean, to our knowledge nothing has been done. Nothing has been announced - even though - and then you have this leak and it seems like there was so much interest in this story, while it was going on, the media just completely lost it.

INGRAHAM: Oh, that's a shock.

HEMINGWAY: There's no more investigation into what happened. It wasn't just Dianne Feinstein, yes, she totally circumvented the process. Remember, that process was put in place because of what happened with Clarence Thomas and the - and there was an investigation after that that showed there was a Democratic leak to get that thing out into the media.

INGRAHAM: Right. This keeps happening because there is no repercussions. Carrie Severino where are the repercussions?

CARRIE SEVERINO, CO-AUTHOR, "JUSTICE ON TRIAL": well I think I think the repercussions have to be coming, hopefully, from the American people. And we talked a little bit in the book how we saw some of that in 2018 where you saw people who were really damaged. You saw the moderate Democrats who voted against Kavanaugh and then lost.

You saw Republicans who were really helped by this and in the polls because people were so outraged at what they saw, which was a total miscarriage of justice. Like we say it's not just Brett Kavanaugh it was on trial, it was justice on trial. Because they were saying things that were at odds with a due process, with presumptions and since these basic fundamental tenants of our of our society.

INGRAHAM: It was a complete train wreck - those hearings, it was embarrassing I thought for the country. But that was an audition for Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, those two - well, their aim was we're auditioning for 2020. This was part of the narrative that they're now using on the campaign trail.

And Mollie you point out in the book that Blasey Ford went to extreme lengths to cover her tracks - her social media tracks before lobbying these false accusations at Kavanaugh, what do we know about that?

HEMINGWAY: Yes. We show that we had this presentation at the time of the accusation was made that Blasey Ford was an apolitical person who by all accounts in the Washington Post was a veritable saint.

We talked to people who know her, who are friends with her, who say that their recollection of how she was in high school and how she was even in the months before this all broke loose, was very much at odds with what that media presentation was - a highly political person. And someone who--

INGRAHAM: Anti-Trump liberal.

HEMINGWAY: Yes, I mean openly and avowedly so. And also that - and these are again people who like her, but they remembered her--

INGRAHAM: Was she asked about this at the--

HEMINGWAY: - as a heavy drinker who was much more aggressive with boys than we were led to believe. And no, not only was she not asked about that, you didn't see any media coverage looking into it, so we look into it in "Justice on Trial".

INGRAHAM: And when you scrub your social media profile, that's a statement, is it not?

SEVERINO: Oh, yes, and we talked to people who had known what was on that those social media feeds before and it was definitely clearly very biased. And it sounds like it was not - this wasn't just a, "I'll delete my account". This was very carefully done, right.

I mean, this is this is what's interesting about this. You see time and again here's someone who says, "I don't want this to be public". But the first person she called to talk about it, it's The Washington Post tip line. It doesn't really line up with the explanation we got. Instead of having it go to something in a confidential matter, it's being broken in The Washington Post. It that it doesn't go--

INGRAHAM: What about her family, they were not wild about this, right? Her family - is her family was not--

HEMINGWAY: Well, what we do know is that - while everybody who was sitting behind Brett Kavanaugh was investigated within an inch of their life at his hearing. Nobody noticed the fact that there weren't family members there. That they were not saying - I mean, they think they did their best to be supportive without saying that they thought what she was saying was true.

INGRAHAM: I mean, that's a - that is a devastating part of this. And I heard about like on the plane to Washington they were kind of celebrating. They were - I heard all sorts of things from friends of hers and so forth.

In the book you also talk about Melania Trump, which was fascinating and her reaction to all of this. And you write quote "Outside of newsrooms the view was much different. You know that woman is lying, don't you?" Melania said to her husband, echoing a perspective held by millions of people at the time. So Melania didn't believe it was true?

HEMINGWAY: Right. Well first off, it was just fun to get some of these behind the scenes things, but not just the White House--

INGRAHAM: President, I assume--

HEMINGWAY: But in the Senate - we talked with so many people at the White House and in the Senate to get this. But, yes, what she was saying was not that surprising. She didn't think - she wasn't credible, well so were millions of Americans saying that this was not something you were getting if you watched much of the news media.

INGRAHAM: I have to bring this up because conservatives are concerned about Brett Kavanaugh on the bench. Couple of cases stand out Idaho vs. Garza, Apple vs. Pepper. Idaho vs. Garza he joined with the Chief Justice with liberals and it was a plea agreement case. A lot of conservatives saying, is he the new Kennedy?

He - of course he was recommended by Justice Kennedy. Kennedy was the swing vote on the Court. Could you - could they have fought for the wrong Justice? Could this turn out to be another Republican slap in the face, Souter, Kennedy, I wouldn't say Souter, but more like Justice Kennedy, not a reliable judiciary conservative. And I went to the mat for him. And if he's not, he's going to hear from me. But these two cases were outrageous. I'm going to say that right now.

SEVERINO: Well, yes, I have to say, though, they were cases this term, and many fewer cases than, say, Justice Gorsuch sided with the liberals. Justice Thomas, who you and I both admire a great deal, he had a case this term where he sided with the four liberals.

INGRAHAM: Was that a seminal case?

SEVERINO: Yes, I agree. But when you look at the key cases this term, the Census case, the gerrymandering case, the cross case with the religious freedom, some really key cases on property rights, these are some of -- the deference case on administrative deference -- there were some really important areas that court is moving forward, and he not only voted with the conservative majority in those but often has some very bold --

INGRAHAM: I had to bring it up because it has been written about.

HEMINGWAY: It's also important to fight for due process regardless. And it's not just about --

SEVERINO: Whether you like him or --

INGRAHAM: Absolutely. Absolutely. It is -- I can't tell you how many texts I get, oh, my God, we hope that Kavanaugh does not go squish Kennedy on us. I get -- don't blame me. Should it have been Tom Hardiman? I'm not going to argue that now.

SEVERINO: He had a 12-year record on the courts of appeals. What we have seen in this term is just in line with that. So keep watching, but I predict you're going to be happy.

INGRAHAM: This book is fascinating, and it seems like his hearing, hearings were yesterday. But you guys put it all together, and of course it's number one. Congratulations. You both deserve all the success with this book. I know how hard it is to do this, real reporting that wasn't done by anyone else. Ladies, thanks so much for being here tonight.

HEMINGWAY: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And in a shocking incident at Disneyland this weekend, a family duked it out in the middle of Toontown. So what happened to the happiest place on earth? What happened is going to shock you. We talked to the man who eventually intervened when no one else was when we come back.

INGRAHAM: What we are about to show you is a brutal family fight that stunned park goers at the happiest place on earth, Disneyland. I've got to warn you, it's violent. It all started when a woman spit in I guess her brother's face. Watch.

(SHOUTING)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Call security!

(SHOUTING)

INGRAHAM: Absolutely despicable. I don't know if you saw it, but there are three toddlers right in the middle of all this. They were obviously terrified and crying, and they themselves could have been seriously hurt. This entire family should obviously be ashamed of themselves. And by the way, no charges have been filed. Apparently, nobody has even been interviewed.

While everyone else was filming, though, and they had the cell phone cameras out and watching, trying to stop a grown man from punching women, that would have been nice. One brave bystander, Jason Blair, did step in. He joins me now. Jason, it's great to have you on tonight. Thanks so much for joining us. What made you stop in? And some did follow, but you were the first one who really stepped in, and so many others were hanging back. Why?

JASON BLAIR, INTERVENED TO STOP THE DISNEYLAND BRAWL: The first thing that I noticed when we approach the situation was a gentleman beating up on a lady. And just my instinct was that shouldn't happen and something needed to take place. And I saw those kids there and I just felt I had to get in there and try to break everything up.

INGRAHAM: It seemed like, Jason, I should say, you are a high school football coach, I believe.

BLAIR: Yes, ma'am.

INGRAHAM: So I already like you. But what is amazing about this is that it seemed to go on for an eternity. I guess it was in reality, three-and- a-half minutes. But it was just brutal. One person gets smacked and the other person throws -- and the poor woman falls from a wheelchair, and the child is crying. Then he pulls another women's hair -- I am watching this going, it's almost like it's fake. But it was scarily real. And yet security seemed really slow and scant at Disney, which is shocking to me. Does that surprise you?

BLAIR: I think the area that we were in in Toontown, obviously it's younger parents and toddlers. I got it's more of a difficult area to get into as far as Disneyland. I don't know what the protocols are as far as security. But yes, it did take a long time. This fight took -- you look at the video, I think it spans out at like four minutes. And I didn't see it until a couple days afterwards when I saw it in its entirety. But the guy was extremely violent. And he was enraged. But he was only attacking the women. I definitely am not going to stand up for that.

INGRAHAM: Jason, there were a lot of men who just stood there. There were a lot of men in the video, and they are videoing. And not thinking for a second, maybe they are worried about getting sued, maybe they are worried about getting hit, or maybe they are worried about posting a social media. Who talk to your values, your parents? Where did you learn them?

BLAIR: Definitely my mom, my brother, really taught me to do the things that are right. One of the things I preach to my kids and I preach to my team that I coach, do the right thing, step in. And there are small little segments that you can step in and be a hero. But we should be helping our fellow man, not hindering them and filming them and being on a cell phone. To me, that was baffling. We stepped in.

Granted, we didn't get into the fight. I never saw the two gentlemen fight. We were still in the back of visiting Disneyland. We were doing our thing as a family. And when we approached the situation, as soon as he laid hands on a woman, I knew that was wrong, and it's time to step in and at least separate it and defuse the situation as best I could.

INGRAHAM: Jason, thank you. Thank you for doing what people just used to do it as a matter of course. And this could be the best segment we've done in a long time, just hearing you say the words you just did. Thank you, and I bet your players love you because you are a role model, not just on the field but off the field. Thank you so much for being here.

BLAIR: Thank you for having me.

INGRAHAM: And the impulse to grab a camera -- absolutely. The impulse to grab a camera and film and not intervene, plus the willingness to brawl in public reveal two issues -- the sad reality of what our society is willing to accept, that behavior, and the complete loss of shame. But why is this becoming the new norm?

Joining us now to analyze, Dr. Norman Fried, a clinical psychologist at Columbia University. Doctor, why are we seeing this trend of immediately pulling out cell phones to record violence rather than an impulse to stop it?

DR. NORMAN FRIED, PHD, CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST: That's a wonderful question, Laura. And I believe that what we are becoming is a society of bystanders. Recognize that we have bullies, and there are the bully, but now there are bystanders, people who are more prone to pull out their phone and what has what is happening from behind a screen than to put the phone down and reach out in an ethical manner to help those that are in need. And we are certainly in a world that is in need of repair. But unfortunately people are more involved in looking for that money shot, that moment where they can actually perhaps go viral and post it as opposed to helping those that are actually in pain.

INGRAHAM: We know that is happening, doctor, but why is this happening in your view, given everything that you have read, the changes in the culture, what has changed in perhaps the family. You just heard the football coach say what he was taught. What's going on here? This is a real problem in our society today.

FRIED: It absolutely is, Laura. And what I want to say is that much of the problem comes from a sense of not having a strong sense of self, not a strong sense of who we are, what we stand for. And as a result, we are more prone to doing what other people are doing in group dynamics. And we will end up not standing up for the things we believe in. If we have a stronger sense of what is important to us, and we --

INGRAHAM: Wait a second. What's important to them, doctor, is posting on social media. Isn't it what's right and wrong? Isn't it words that Jason said? He probably does not have a PhD like you do, but it's right and wrong. The sense of self is, I want to smash someone across the head. That's the sense of self. That's what I want to now, that is what that guy thought when he was ripping that girl's hair out.

FRIED: No, that is not a sense of self. That is a sense of impulsivity. That's a need that is being met impulsively. But what needs to happen is people have to be much more in touch with what it is that they are trying to do to help those that are in pain. There's an inability for us to restrain our needs and our impulses. And it could come from the way we were raised. It could come from the things we see on TV. It could come from the things that we feel after we have been to a very difficult day. But it's very important for us to recognize that there is a significant difference between a fact and a feeling. And what we feel, we are entitled to. However, we never act on feeling.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Fried, I know we are going to have you back because, sadly, this trend is continuing. There are great people out there who do risk their own lives, frankly, and their own -- being sued, as I said. People are worrying about being sued, because of the lawyers and the lawsuit mania that we have in this country which is disgusting.

FRIED: Very true, Laura.

INGRAHAM: That is making a lot of people afraid. That's just a fact of life. It's not a psychological thing.

FRIED: And yet there are very good people in this world, and, unfortunately, we are witnessing some that are full of hubris and rage, and we want to believe that there are better people with good action inside. And hopefully we can all be that way in the future.

INGRAHAM: Absolutely. Thank you so much.

FRIED: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And we do have some breaking news tonight on the Justice Department's grilling of dossier author Christopher Steele, and why a revelation about one of Steele's sources could be a centerpiece of that forthcoming inspector general report. The breaking details in moments.

INGRAHAM: We have some breaking news tonight, details of what happened when the DOJ drilled the author of that anti-Trump dossier, Christopher Steele, for 16 hours last month. According to "The New York Times," I.G. Horowitz and his team now know, quote, "by January, 2017, FBI agents had tracked down and interviewed one of Mr. Steele's main sources for the dossier, a Russian speaker from a former Soviet Republic. After questioning him, FBI officials came to suspect that the man might have added his own interpretations to reports from his own sources that he passed on to Steele, calling into question the reliability of the information."

Despite all this, the FBI still renewed two more FISA warrants on Carter Page after they knew, or should have known, this was all baloney. Here now is Sol Wisenberg, former deputy independent counsel and a FOX News contributor, of course. Sol, how big a deal is as a revelation? Should they have at least flagged what they learned at the FISA court?

SOLOMON WISENBERG, FORMER DEPUTY INDEPENDENT COUNSEL: It depends on what you are talking about. They certainly should have flagged that Steele was not reliable because they had already -- they learned about some false statements that he made, that there was a Russian consulate in Miami, for example. So it depends on what you're talking about.

INGRAHAM: I'm talking about what I just referenced. Sol, Sol, what I just referenced, OK, was the issue of this guy's unreliability, where the source was not a direct source with direct knowledge, he admits this guy from a former Soviet Republic, that he was putting his own spin on facts that he may have gathered from other sources. So it's a more attenuated claim that perhaps that fact should have been flagged to the FISA court when they're actually spying on an American citizen. That is the point I was making.

WISENBERG: It should have unquestionably been flagged if the FBI knew about it and if Steele knew about it. But the biggest problem, as we pointed out before, is that there was no corroboration of Steele's information. It's not enough to corroborate Steele. You have to corroborate the actual facts that you are talking about. You have to say, this is the person who reported it, he has been reliable in the past. All they said is that Steele was reliable, which, by the way, he wasn't. So they've got bigger problems than this.

INGRAHAM: They wanted to give this thing going, Sol, they wanted to keep rolling these FISA warrants to hope they would get something to then use and what would have been, what they probably thought would have been an independent or Special Counsel's investigation or some type of investigation run by some other office at DOJ.

I want to talk about a couple of other issues with you tonight, it's kind of a legal whip we are doing with you. This Jeffrey Epstein case, OK, Trump's response to the call for his Labor Secretary, Alex Acosta, to resign for his handling of the Epstein case back in 2008. Watch.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: You go back 12 or 15 years ago, or 20 years ago, and look at their past decisions, I would think you'd probably find that they would wish they maybe did it a different way. I can only say this, from what I know, and what I do know is that he's been a great, really great secretary of labor. The rest of it, we'll have to look at.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The rest of it, we'll have to look at. That didn't sound all that ringing endorsement. Sol, what do we know?

WISENBERG: They should look at it because what his district did, the Southern District of Florida U.S. Attorney's Office, was misled to the victims and hid from the victims that they had a non-prosecution agreement with Jeff Epstein. That is wrong. Whether or not it violates the Crime Victim Rights Act, which a judge in Florida ruled that it did. That's open to debate. But it was wrong. It shouldn't have been done. Those victims should have been told and had their input listened to as to whether or not this guy would not have any federal charge at all. He had state charges but no federal charges, and they didn't know. It was hidden from them. There is no question about this, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Sol, tonight "The Daily Beast" is reporting, we have not confirmed, but they are reporting that Acosta said at the time of his considering the confirmation for Labor Secretary, was being interviewed, do you have any issues that would make your confirmation difficult. And when this was brought up, he told them that he was told by a higher up to back off, and that perhaps Jeffrey was an intelligence source of some sort. So we haven't confirmed that so you don't have to comment on that, but that just was published in "The Daily Beast." That's another wrinkle on this issue. Sol, thank you so much for joining us tonight.

And up next, the story of a businessman turned politician and true patriot. No, not Trump. Up next, the real story of the late Ross Perot. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: Before the media were vilifying Trump with every breath, they took aim at another millionaire political outsider who made a run for the White House. The man, the great Ross Perot died today at the age 89. We remember him for his keen business sense and political instincts, and he warned of the problems ailing America long before the parties actually caught on.

Joining me now with more insight, presidential historian Craig Shirley. Craig, let's start with Ross Perot on trade. It's a classic.

ROSS PEROT, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You have to admit that NAFTA, the Mexican trade agreement, where they pay people a dollar an hour, and you're going to hear a giant sucking sound of jobs being pulled out of this country. If you want to go to the core problem that faces everybody in manufacturing in this country, it's that agreement that's about to be put into practice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Boy.

CRAIG SHIRLEY, PRESIDENTIAL HISTORIAN: Prescient.

INGRAHAM: Beyond prescient. He knew that manufacturing jobs were key to America's middle class and advancement.

SHIRLEY: Sure. There's always been a populist strain in American politics, and what Ross Perot identified in 1992 was that antiestablishment strain that didn't want to choose George Bush or Bill Clinton. And the myth going around for years from the Bush camp that lost is that Ross Perot cost him reelection, which is not true. An old friend of mine, Arthur Finkelstein, who passed away last year, a Republican pollster, did an analysis of the Perot vote after the 92 election, and he told me that they came proportionally from Bush and Clinton. So Clinton still would have won. Bush lost the election because he gave up the ghost on the Reagan revolution. He would have won if he hadn't broken out his pledge on taxes.

INGRAHAM: How about if he hadn't cleaned out all the Reaganites who were all over government. He cleaned out the Reaganites, like, sorry, pick up your stuff and leave.

SHIRLEY: But also he gave up on Gramm-Rudman, which was working, which Reagan signed into law, which was the automatic spending cuts, because Congress and the president realized they couldn't get control of spending, so they passed Gramm-Rudman and the spending cuts were going automatically. And then Bush raise taxes and broke the deal.

INGRAHAM: Broke the pledge. Craig, take a listen to what Perot said in 92 in a debate about what other countries need to do as far as pulling their own weight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROSS PEROT, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We cannot be the policeman for the world any longer. We spend $300 billion a year defending the world. Germany and Japan spent around $30 billion apiece. It's neat if I can get you to defend me and I can spend all my money building industry, that's a homerun for me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: NATO is not paying its fair share. People who don't know their history don't know Perot came before Trump.

SHIRLEY: Some things never change. But Richard Nixon mentioned that in the 68 campaign. That came up in the 70s with Reagan is that some issues just never change. And the fact is there is that strain in American politics, there is a dialectic to American presidential politics which is always a political upheaval starting in 1800 with Jefferson.

INGRAHAM: Hamilton didn't want us involved in a lot of foreign entanglements. That was a big debate back then.

SHIRLEY: Right, right. But even George Wallace, John Anderson, other third-party candidates represent that third-party strain in American politics.

INGRAHAM: Craig Shirley, thank you so much. And we'll be right back with the Last Bite.

INGRAHAM: It's time for the Last Bite. Everybody has been talking about the Women's World Cup, but we missed an even bigger sports event this weekend. What is it? The wife carrying world championships! The Lithuanian couple who won for the second year in a row revealed their secret.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The secret is my wife, she's the best. Yes. And I mean it. If you have a good wife, everything is possible.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, I like that. I thought he was going to say because she doesn't weigh much. My gosh. That's all the time we have tonight. Don't forget my new podcast dropped today. Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team take it all from here.

Shannon?

