Lingerie company puts out 'sexy Mister Rogers' Halloween costume

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Not to get too weird, but if the President decided that he knows who those people are, who gave the whistleblower information, and he decides he wants to carry out that sentence himself. I mean, would the Justice Department have a problem with that? What if he did it like openly on the South Lawn? Right? In front of Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel and Bill Barr, the Attorney General. He is out there killing somebody, right?

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: Not to get too weird, but that's frickin' weird.

GUTFELD: All right. Shut up. The media and the Democrats, two peas in a pitiful pod. First this guy.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF.: I'm going to say this only seven times, so you better listen good. I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent, understand, lots of it.

And by the way, don't call me again. I'll call you when you've done what I asked.

This is in sum and character what the President was trying to communicate.

GUTFELD: No, it wasn't. You made that up. Your defense?

SCHIFF: By summary, the President's call was meant to be at least part in parody. The fact that that's not clear is a separate problem in and of itself.

GUTFELD: Oh, I get it. It's our fault.

GUTFELD: We're the dolts who didn't understand it. But he has got a point. After all, it is hard to tell the difference between him and a joke.

GUTFELD: But remember, remember this is Adam Schiff.

GUTFELD: Oh, that's too easy. Too easy. Stop it. This is Adam Schiff, a guy so stiff kissing him is considered necrophilia.

GUTFELD: I hear Woody from "Toy Story" is still demanding a paternity test.

GUTFELD: Here's a fun fact. If you look at the Schiff's family tree, you actually find a family of trees.

GUTFELD: But the reason he gets away with being an idiot is because his allies make him look sane.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Donald Trump making clear that he can't win the presidency without foreign interference. He doesn't have any interest in trying.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: The high crime is in front of us right now. We see it. It was an extortionist's effort to try to get a foreign government to get dirt on his opponent.

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN HOST: To people who see this kind of stuff in movies, you see mob bosses doing it. Is this something that Presidents do?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We see this from mob bosses. We do not see this from Presidents.

GUTFELD: The mob boss comparison again, as if that's bad. What does a mafia boss get that Democrats don't -- respect. Ask yourself this? Who would China -- who would China, Russia or Iran rather not negotiate with? A mafia boss or a grad student majoring in moping?

GUTFELD: A mafia boss or a guy who forgets where he puts his pants?

GUTFELD: A mafia boss or another guy who forgets where he puts his pants?

GUTFELD: A mafia boss or that lady who shushes you in the library.

GUTFELD: Any enemy would prefer those lightweights over Trump, but for us, we will take Gotti over Gandhi. Now, the media and the Dems pretend they've reached impeachment after much thought, even though they've been snorting that drug for three years, which is why we can't take it seriously without first acknowledging it was orchestrated by the media.

So when the White House released a transcript of Trump's call, gosh, it sounded like another call between Trump and just about anybody. You have that flowery congratulations stuff. You know, you're great. No, you're great. You're right, I'm great.

GUTFELD: Then Trump complains as he always does about American spending money while other countries don't, which is a fair point. Then he asked this guy to look into election meddling, something that had happened and included Russia, Ukraine and the D.N.C.

You think the media would support Trump getting to the bottom of that? Nope. The media's golden rule. Only Trump can be investigated. So don't bother us with Hillary's campaign or that British agent pushing a dirty dossier. That's just piss under the bridge.

GUTFELD: Now, maybe Trump shouldn't have brought up Sleepy Joe. But that's Trump. I'm surprised he didn't mention low energy Jeb are De Nang Dick.

GUTFELD: So the Dems and the media turn a friendly conversation into extortion. But they've been warping Trump's intents since he came down that famous escalator. Really they're trying to impeach his personality.

Will American see through this charade? An unidentified guy with a political bias brings a complaint about what he heard secondhand from a phone call? It is first leaked to the press who takes the hearsay over a transcript.

Now think about that. They prefer hearsay over real words. That's like relying on a psychic for directions when your car has GPS.

GUTFELD: That's like choosing tofu over steak, or worse -- or worse, Lenny Kravitz over Jimi Hendrix.

GUTFELD: Then the media -- then the media blames Trump for securing transcripts after they had gobbled up leaks of previous ones. That's like a thief blaming you for changing your locks.

But this is business as usual. Literally, it's a business. To the media, the impeachment show is a money mill. Clicks go up, ratings pop, plus, nobody dies, unless you count American democracy.

And we're used to it. They were shouting impeachment even before they could walk. But ever since Trump entered office, he's been the bull in the china shop, an outsider who somehow got inside, you don't have to like him at all to understand what's happening.

It's not about that phone call. It's about the fact that someone closer to you than to them made it into the Oval Office. That's a first, it can't be permitted. It must be resisted.

GUTFELD: And really, even if that phone call never happened, it would have been something else next week. It was a Field of Dreams strategy. If you build the impeachment, the crime will surely come.

GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. He's the tastiest Rubin you'll ever have. Creator and host of "The Rubin Report," Dave Rubin.

GUTFELD: His favorite activity, fighting for liberty, host of the podcast, "Part of the Problem," comedian Dave Smith.

GUTFELD: She is eccentric, authentic and slightly hygienic. Host of "Sincerely, Kat."

KATHERINE TIMPF, FOX NATION HOST: Wait. I shower every day.

GUTFELD: And he had to pay real estate taxes on himself. My massive sidekick and host of "Nuff Said" on Fox Nation, Tyrus.

GUTFELD: All right, Rubin.

DAVE RUBIN, HOST, THE RUBIN REPORT: Yes.

GUTFELD: What are your thoughts on Ukraine-mania? I just coined that by the way.

RUBIN: That was pretty clever.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

RUBIN: How many writers do you have?

GUTFELD: None, but yes, you're right. That sucked.

RUBIN: You know, it's sort of like watching someone slowly go into madness. That's what we're watching. It is like, did anyone apologize for the Russia thing? Did Rachel Maddow or anyone over at MSNBC apologize for that thing?

GUTFELD: No.

RUBIN: So now it's like they've been reduced to literally making stories up. So Schiff makes up his story. Right? And that Rachel Maddow is literally acting out Trump choking someone on the White House lawn. It's like they're all going bananas.

GUTFELD: Yes.

RUBIN: And I also realized that the only time I ever see MSNBC is when I do this show.

GUTFELD: We are fair and balanced. We are fair and balanced. I do enjoy her entertaining style. Dave Smith, if you will. What are your thoughts on the whistleblower's second-hand knowledge complaint and your thoughts in general, if you will?

DAVE SMITH, COMEDIAN: Well, I just watching that compilation. It's really impressive when they make Donald Trump the mature one in the room.

SMITH: You've got to tip your hat to them. I like that it started with Russia collusion, and it is now Ukraine. You know, it's like they're going to less important Soviet countries.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SMITH: Like it is going to be like Tajikistan or something.

GUTFELD: Kat.

TIMPF: Yes, Greg.

GUTFELD: How are you doing?

TIMPF: Fine.

GUTFELD: What do you think of this mess?

TIMPF: Well, my favorite part of it was how when the transcript was released, everyone on Twitter just suddenly became a lawyer. Right? Like, I was looking at some of these tweets. And I was like, okay, like, you have some pretty, you know, self-assured takes for someone who I'm pretty sure just learned what quid pro quo means like, like three hours ago.

TIMPF: Like you also think you could perform heart surgery, Sharon, like, think that you're an Olympic athlete, because you go to pilates twice a week, like, I bet that they even think they can do the hardest job in the world, which is of course, cable news personnel.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: It is. It's cleaning the bathrooms at Coney Island. I think of those people sometimes and I can't sleep at night.

GUTFELD: It is. It is. Tyrus, what are your thoughts on this?

GEORGE "TYRUS" MURDOCH, CONTRIBUTOR: Two thoughts. One, once again, the coming attractions were so much better than the movie.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: It is like we all fall for it. We see "Star Wars" Jedi, we're all hyped.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: Like this is going to be great. And then we walk out of the movie theater, going, what's that?

MURDOCH: This latest one is right up there with a Jar Jar Binks character if everyone remembers that one.

MURDOCH: They made a whole lot of noise and you never want to hear it again. Just to show you how deep undercover this was to President Trump. He put his Dwight Truitt on it. Giuliani.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: Who is the official -- to the assistant. He loves him. He knows he can't have a real job.

MURDOCH: So he is like, yes, you can go to Ukraine and seek that, absolutely. Hey guys.

MURDOCH: What? I'm wrong?

GUTFELD: No, it's just too true, maybe.

MURDOCH: He is the assistant to the Assistant Attorney General for the world. Sorry, Giuliani, you are a hero.

GUTFELD: By the way, Trump is going to manage to take that steering wheel from the impeachment thing and turn it into the Trump show. And it's going to just destroy -- well, let's save that for the next time segment, the Democrats. What's up with Joe Biden? Not his poll numbers, they are going down.

ANNOUNCER: Now, “The Greg Gutfeld Show” presents, The 2020 CAN'T-idates.

GUTFELD: Well, Warren is rising while Biden is sliding. Liz Warren is polling ahead of Joe in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two primary states. Kat, did you know that?

Anyway, face it. Biden has made some gaffes. And maybe Dems see Liz as more sure footed and decisive than Biden. Give us a decisive answer, Liz.

QUESTION: Under a Warren administration, would your Vice President's child be allowed to serve on a board of the foreign company?

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: No.

QUESTION: Why not?

WARREN: I don't -- I don't know. I mean, I have to go back and look at the details.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: I don't know what the details. It would be a simple question. Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders, remember him? This week, he called for an extreme wealth tax -- extreme. And even a National Wealth Registry, which sounds a little creepy. And then there's this fella.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Those people that are enabling him, there is a cold, frigid place under the historical aisle, they will go down in history as despicable actors who have enabled one of the Presidents who was doing some of the worst things to that office in the entire history of our country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So he is talking like he just ate a hot slice of pizza.

GUTFELD: Ordinarily, I might start around at how despicable is the new deplorable but Cory's campaign is on life support, so who the hell cares?

GUTFELD: Instead, let's watch Amy Klobuchar dancing to one of my favorite songs.

GUTFELD: Death Metal makes everything better, including moms dancing. All right, Dave, how do you feel about this?

RUBIN: I would genuinely rather -- oh, Dave.

GUTFELD: I forgot, we have two Daves. All right. Go ahead.

RUBIN: I would genuinely rather vote for Thanos from the "Avengers" than any of these people.

MURDOCH: Good choice, yes.

RUBIN: Because he is at least honest. He wants to wipe out half the people on Earth. These guys want to just do it subtly. But actually, truly, I'm actually starting to feel bad for Biden more than anything else.

GUTFELD: Yes.

RUBIN: I mean, the guy is falling apart.

GUTFELD: Yes.

RUBIN: Like the debate where his eyes started bleeding and then his teeth fell out in one debate.

GUTFELD: Yes.

RUBIN: And he's also -- he's also at that phase -- it's sad. It really is. That phase where you know, when you're talking to like your grandma, sort of at the end, and he is speaking and you're like, are you going to be able to get to the end of that sentence?

GUTFELD: Yes, and then they start farting.

RUBIN: Yes.

GUTFELD: Then all people start fighting in front of you.

RUBIN: Yes.

RUBIN: But you know, a lot of that inevitable.

GUTFELD: That's the next step -- the farting. The endless, endless. All right, Dave Smith. Do you think that this whole impeachment thing is actually going to knock Joe out?

SMITH: I've been saying from the beginning, I thought there was no chance Joe Biden would be the nominee anyway, but this is one hundred percent the nail in the coffin. There's no way he can serve.

I mean, he has got a lot of problems. Hillary Clinton, when they were doing the whole Russia collusion, people would be like, but Hillary Clinton colluded with this British spy. She was already gone out of politics.

GUTFELD: Right.

SMITH: He is still trying to be in politics. How can you bash Donald Trump for asking the Ukrainian government to look into the corruption?

GUTFELD: Yes.

SMITH: When he is on tape bragging about asking them to not look into it? How does that not objectively worse?

GUTFELD: Kat. Kat, there are rumors -- and we've talked about it on the show that Hillary is coming back in. I don't know how you feel about that. If you want to comment on that. Or you have something inside your head that's festering and waiting --

TIMPF: Always.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: No, I do think it's going to be Elizabeth Warren. I really do. And it's just so astounding to me that apparently, the best the Democrats can do is some white lady who didn't realize she was a white lady until she was in her 60s.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: She was in her 60s. Like as, as a white lady myself. I have to say, way younger when I figured that out. Okay.

TIMPF: I don't want to brag like toot my own horn too much, but it wasn't even hard.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: You know, I didn't have a hard time.

TIMPF: There's no Kat Timpf recipes and any powwow chow cookbooks at all. You can just -- I actually kind of always known I was white, and I didn't realize that that was a not a thing for everyone.

GUTFELD: Tyrus. Who do you think -- who is going last in this? Who's going to be the nominee? Where do you see this going?

MURDOCH: Oh, it's -- I think they've all kind of pulled themselves aside after the whole Biden whooping they've been getting for the last few months. They're like, who do we dislike the most among us? And they're like, Warren, yes, Warren, she is always messing with us.

You can have it. So this is a situation where who was ever running, it's a wrap.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: So why do I want to go -- I mean, this is serious, who wants to go through what the Democratic nominee is going to go through?

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: When it's over, they're going to chant things about you. They're going to dislike you. You're not going to be able to get a job anywhere. You're going to end up showing at weird artist galleries in France for a couple of bucks like unless you write a book about him.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes.

MURDOCH: That's the only -- the whooping at the hands of Trump. That's the only chance you've got of making some money.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: So she can have it.

GUTFELD: And to add to that point, I don't -- I don't know how candidates are going to be able to shine when all the press is going to be on the impeachment thing. Trump again it's going to suck all the oxygen out of the room.

MURDOCH: They don't know what to do with it, like you've got -- whether you agree or disagree, you've got a little bit of a ball with the transcripts and the conversation and you could do something with that.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: Biden could have used that, but Democrats just -- they don't know how to -- they take the ball and punt, first thing they do.

GUTFELD: Yes,.

MURDOCH: They don't try to run for anything.

GUTFELD: They are going to --

MURDOCH: And what does he do? Oh, it's not about me, it's about the issues. No, bro. It's about you. Make it about you and people get behind you.

TIMPF: But you can punt whenever you want?

MURDOCH: No, you can't. That's the point.

TIMPF: Okay.

GUTFELD: All right, enough talking about hockey. Like I said, another smearing at a hearing over e-cigs, of all things.

GUTFELD: She is supposed to be doing work, instead she is being a jerk. We're talking about Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. She's on a subcommittee that held a hearing on vaping this week, where she politely respectfully questions a couple of doctors who say vaping is bad.

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB, D-MICH.: Dr. Rizzo, yes or no? Is it safe to inhale these liquids contained inside e-cigarettes directly into your lungs?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No.

TLAIB: Dr. Eziki, can you explain how nicotine impacts brain development at adolescence?

GUTFELD: Straightforward questions of expert witnesses who gave the answers that she agrees with. But then it came time to question the one witness that supports vaping because it helped her quit smoking.

Vicki Porter testified that vaping is quote, "not safe but less harmful than cigarettes." This is how Tlaib questioned Porter.

TLAIB: I want to know more about you and your beliefs and I respect that. We all have different beliefs, but you call yourself a converted conservative and a reformed Marxist. Are you a conspiracy theorist?

VICKI PORTER, WITNESS: I think my politics are entirely irrelevant to this hearing.

TLAIB: Oh, okay. Why were you winking at one of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle? You winked?

PORTER: Because I know Glenn Grothman.

TLAIB: Oh, that's what it -- so the winking.

PORTER: He introduced me. He is a friend of mine.

TLAIB: Okay, I understand. I didn't know what the winking was because I thought maybe there was something like a conspiracy thing going on. I didn't know.

PORTER: You think there's a conspiracy in this hearing, ma'am?

TLAIB: No. I actually think people are speaking truth here. And you can provide information --

PORTER: May I may address the truth?

TLAIB: Well, the truth to you is very different for the majority of people in this room who do believe that children --

PORTER: For me, it is I quit smoking with the e-cigarettes and so did eight million other people.

TLAIB: You're still smoking, ma'am. You're still smoking.

PORTER: I am not smoking.

GUTFELD: Well, that was the opposite up there. My cat has better balance. Seriously, watch.

GUTFELD: So my cat has a gambling problem.

GUTFELD: I think you know, Dave Smith, no matter what side you are on the vaping, I don't believe there's two sides to this. That citizen pays that woman's -- Tlaib's salary. How can she -- I don't understand. She is using her. It's like -- she was so smug and disrespectful because she knew she was protected by her position.

SMITH: Yes, well, she is.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SMITH: Tthat's how this works.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SMITH: When people do this thing. Like oh, we pay their salary. Like do you have a choice?

GUTFELD: Yes.

SMITH: No.

GUTFELD: No.

SMITH: You pay their salary or you go to jail.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SMITH: That makes them the boss.

SMITH: Like they believe their governments rule because they go, I'm the one who pays your salary, but if you don't have a choice whether you pay their salary, that would be like if someone mugged you and then you were like, I guess I'm that guy's boss.

SMITH: Because I am paying his salary. He is a very good employee.

RUBIN: Thorough.

SMITH: I will say this is -- this is despicable. It's like they hide around this -- they ask these questions like, oh, is it -- is it bad for you? Well, okay, what does that even mean? Lots of things are bad for you.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SMITH: Do you believe in freedom or not?

TIMPF: Everything fun is bad for you.

SMITH: Yes. Quite literally. If something's not bad for you, no one wants to do it.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SMITH: I don't know. I quit smoking cigarettes with the Juul.

GUTFELD: Same here.

SMITH: So I think it's a lot better. Now, the government didn't make me do that. My wife did, but still I didn't have a choice.

GUTFELD: She is the government.

SMITH: She is my government.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SMITH: And also I pay her salary without choosing to. But I'm just saying like the idea when you actually get down to the nuts and bolts of this. You see like the laws that were passed. What's the state where they said cartridges, six months in jail?

TIMPF: Michigan.

SMITH: Michigan. There you go. I knew Kat would have the answer to that one.

GUTFELD: That's your hometown. Kat, you vape. I -- vaping got me off the cigarettes and now I don't even vape anymore, but you vape like --

TIMPF: I breathe more Juul than air.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: To be precise. Listen, you missed my favorite and by favorite I mean, most disgusting ridiculous part of this interview. She -- Rashida Tlabi literally said in the interview that secondhand smoke is and I quote, "worse than directly smoking cigarettes."

GUTFELD: Amazing.

TIMPF: What? Like, if that were true, doctors would be prescribing cigarettes to children who like lived in, you know, homes where their parents smoke. They'd be because it'd be better for the kids to just be puffing squares than to be around the secondhand smoke.

TIMPF: But this is the problem with our government, right? Whether it's got, you know, a congressperson trying to legislate on guns who's never shot one, or you know, this lady who apparently you know, wants to give toddlers Marlboro Reds, they are legislating on things and trying to ban things and take things away that they don't know anything about.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: Vaping is not the same as smoking. It's not -- is it good for me? No, but nothing I do is, okay? So like, it's -- Public Health England says 95 percent safer. That's a big deal.

GUTFELD: Right. It's a big deal.

TIMPF: So -- and just to be so arrogant about something that you are clearly maybe the dumbest person in the world on, wanting to give cigarettes to kids, so it's just so wrong. And it makes me sick. And it makes me vape more.

GUTFELD: Tyrus?

MURDOCH: This is the problem we have today with people who are supposedly elected by people to do this. If you don't agree with me, I'm going to insult you. So therefore you have to worry about -- so the woman's time was spent clearing up whether she was a conspiracy theorist and then apparently a homewrecker because she is flirting with --

GUTFELD: Dave? Last word.

RUBIN: I guess I could add something insightful or maybe we could just play that cat video again because that with the cards that was incredible.

No, Tlaib is horrible.

GUTFELD: Yes.

RUBIN: No, you shouldn't be in Congress. Go away.

GUTFELD: Yes. I mean, that was -- I couldn't watch it. I mean, I don't - - the issue is irrelevant. It's just the way she treated that person just made me sick to my four stomachs.

RUBIN: I'll clear it up for you. I think she's a really, really great Congresswoman.

GUTFELD: Let the record show that he winked at me. I am happily married, I'll have you know, and if you meet us later down at the club, I'll show you.

All right, he raised a million bucks for charity. Then a reporter found his old tweets, let the canceling begin.

GUTFELD: Pass the wine, it's story time. So there's a guy, Carson King, he is 24, he held a sign at a football game last week asking for beer money. ESPN puts the camera on him and boom, people start sending the guy tons of money, tons of it, which could have bought him a lot of beer.

But instead King donates it all to a local Children's Hospital. What a guy. Anheuser Busch matched the donations and put Carson's face on a beer can.

In a few days --

GUTFELD: It doesn't end there, people. Hold your applause. Over a million dollars, almost $2 million is raised. The story was so great "The Des Moines Register" writes a profile on their local hero, during which the report found racially offensive tweets that King wrote eight years ago when he was 16.

And faster than you could say donkey piss, Busch Beer dropped him like a hot potato. Now King apologized. He owned up to the tweets and said he was disgusted by them. And a lot of people were mad, but not at Carson but at the paper that brought up Carson's tweets.

People wanted to forgive him rather than cancel him. Perhaps seeing that the good Carson is doing now shouldn't be erased by terrible acts of the past, the Governor of Iowa even declared Saturday Carson King Day, but the story's not over.

The reporter who dug up Carson's tweets. Well, he had some rotten posts of his own that were discovered. Now, he doesn't work for "The Des Moines Register" anymore.

GUTFELD: Now, you can clap. I love that you got -- but anyway, so the circle of cancelling culture is complete.

Finally, here's the stupid video of a bird enjoying a Q-tip massage that has nothing to do with the story.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: RIP, little bird. RIP. No, he is fine. I have no idea. I didn't check on him. All right. Tyrus, I believe that if helping sick and dying kids can't get you off like a bad tweet, then nothing can. We're all doomed.

MURDOCH: Sometimes I wish the world would just be a little different. I'd love to go sit down with that reporter just for a few minutes and just talk to him.

I get it, if he was known for fundraising.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: In his earlier years with his crazy tweets trying to raise money for the Klan and there was a whole conspiracy of years of this guy showing up at sporting events with is cute little sign getting money and they're taking that money and dropping it off at the Klan's Children's Daycare.

MURDOCH: By all means get that son of a [EXPLETIVE] off the air.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: But he was 16 years old, made a dumb tweet, grew up apparently, he wasn't doing great. He was asking for beer money at a college game.

So let's just say he wasn't on the career path that his parents paid for. He was given the most money he's ever had his rotten clan donating life, which would have bought new hoods, pitch forks, crosses, gas for the one car. But what did he do with that money? He gave it to a Children's Hospital.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: So as far as I'm concerned, we're good. I am black. We're good.

MURDOCH: My only concern, my only concern because I haven't done much on Twitter. Yes, but my MySpace back in the day.

MURDOCH: I wasn't too cool about just being forced to be friends with that one dude.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: I talked about his ass. I might even put a reference in there by the skin tone. I don't remember it. So you all watch your MySpace. Better look out. It is ridiculous.

GUTFELD: Well, it is. You know, Dave, you've had -- this canceling -- Dave Smith. I have two Daves. It is driving me crazy. What do you make of this cancel culture? It seems like -- maybe it's turning a corner? Maybe not?

SMITH: Well, I don't know. I mean, this was like the most egregious example I've ever seen, a kid who wasn't anybody, he wasn't up for a job. He was just like, hey, Children's Hospital, take my money. And then like, let's see if you're not racist.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SMITH: Did actual children not receive money? Because of -- I really -- I try to not hate people and not root for anyone getting fired because I don't want to become what I hate.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

SMITH: I am so happy that guy got fired. These people, we need to like take this back somehow and really shame these people. Like shame on Anheuser Busch for pulling out of this thing. You were doing something good.

SMITH: And then, like, if you -- there are these people, I just went through this with my buddy Shane Gillis, who is a hilarious comedian who got canned from "Saturday Night Live" for a single episode. There are people who have no talent, do nothing to contribute to society. They just pour through other people's Twitter.

GUTFELD: It's gross.

SMITH: To find something offensive to ruin your life. We need to like publicly shame these people.

GUTFELD: I agree. But you know what? They don't care. Like it is true. They don't take risks. They're in their -- I hate to say basement because it's such a cliche, but maybe it's their parents basement.

GUTFELD: Rubin, you've gone through this yourself.

RUBIN: Yes.

GUTFELD: You've been like -- you've been called everything in the book.

RUBIN: Yes. Well, it's funny because these people, this idea of mutually assured cancellation. We all know it is happening and yet your studio audience tonight all applauded when they found out that the writer got fired.

GUTFELD: Yes.

RUBIN: So it kind of tells you like, we're all in this thing together. We're all like, ah, it's no good, but ho-ho-ho. Let's go. Let's go.

GUTFELD: True.

SMITH: But at a certain point, if someone throws a punch at you, and then you knock that guy out, you're kind of rooting for it. It's like, all right, well, you started this. So what do you want to happen? Yes, in an ideal world, we shouldn't be hitting each other.

GUTFELD: Right.

SMITH: You're going to go around hitting people, but I am kind of going to root for someone who knocks you out?

GUTFELD: Exactly.

GUTFELD: And, you know, I am stuck, I mean, part of me doesn't want to be part. I feel like a mutually assured forgiveness would happen if we all started forgiving, but they're not going to forgive us. Kat, last word to you.

TIMPF: I think you all are so wrong. I get that, you know, children with cancer is a serious thing. But there are some things that are just more serious than an innocent child suffering with a potentially fatal terminal illness. And eight year old tweets from when you were 16 are definitely, definitely far more serious than what those children are going through.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: So I just would like to commend "The Des Moines Register" for having such like a great barometer for morality and what's really important, I mean, like, listen, saving children's lives, it's great. Okay, it's good.

But making sure that it's not being done by someone who tweeted something dumb as a teenager, far more important.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

GUTFELD: May I add before I move on, we should check the tweets of the kids in the hospital too, because I don't want them getting -- I don't want those kids getting any money if they had any bad tweets. All right, so we're going to check out those gates, too.

All right, still to come, does the world need a sexy Mr. Rogers costume? I thought the original was good enough but --

GUTFELD: It's the kind of Fred you wear in bed. The sexy Mr. Rogers costume is now available for purchase online and some fans don't think it's a wonderful thing for the neighborhood.

The costume features a low-cut zip sweater, a detachable collar and high waist grey shorts. Same thing I wear when I garden.

GUTFELD: Dessie Mitcheson posed to model the costume for a yandy.com. She told TMZ the backlash has been more than expected.

DESSIE MITCHESON, MODEL: As soon as they saw the costume, I knew there was going to be people that loved it, and they're going to be people that hated and people that just judged it. But I think it's getting blown out of proportion for sure.

Mister Rogers was all about nice and people are being pretty mean.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So true. Let's look up some tweets that you made. Meanwhile, Fred Rogers' son, John tells TMZ, if dad was alive, he'd get a chuckle out of it.

Anyway, it seems like a weird outfit to sexify. But here's some that I'm making this year. This is the sexy insurance adjuster. This is the sexy land surveyor. This is the sexy pharmaceutical executive, and the sexy planning and zoning commissioner and of course, the sexy Lou Dobbs.

GUTFELD: All right, Kat. What -- would you wear this?

TIMPF: I think it's offensive.

GUTFELD: Really?

TIMPF: I think it's incredibly offensive. Sexy Mr. Rogers. Adding that qualifier is just saying that Mr. Rogers did not do a perfectly good job being sexy on his own. All right?

GUTFELD: That's true.

TIMPF: Just Mr. Rogers is fine, but no, I love this making sexy. That's not sexy. My favorite Halloween costume ever was when I was in college. My roommates and I we went to sexy Louisiana Purchase.

GUTFELD: Oh.

TIMPF: Yes, I was sexy. I was sexy Lewis. I was Sexy Lewis. My best friend was Sexy Clark. We had a Sexy Sacagawea and let's not forget we had a sexy Thomas Jefferson. And we had a little cardboard canoe and it was very sexy and educational.

GUTFELD: And how much did you cost?

TIMPF: What? What does that mean? Oh, the Louisiana Purchase?

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: Yes, I'd have to Google that.

GUTFELD: Yes. Rubin, does this ruin -- does this ruin Fred Rogers for you?

TIMPF: It's true.

RUBIN: I don't think -- I don't think anything could ruin Mr. Rogers, but it was making me think, who is that woman that lived in the carousel with the bright red cheeks? Anyone remember that woman? In Mr. Rogers?

GUTFELD: Lady Elaine.

RUBIN: Lady Elaine.

GUTFELD: I don't know why I knew that.

GUTFELD: I'm going to go to hell.

RUBIN: That woman just freaked me out.

GUTFELD: She had such rosy cheeks.

RUBIN: Yes, there was something wrong with that woman.

GUTFELD: There's something wrong. There's something wrong with her indeed. I can't stand her. I don't have any replicas of her in my basement -- at all.

RUBIN: I like how you pretended that you have no idea who she was.

GUTFELD: Yes, I have no idea. All right, Tyrus.

RUBIN: There's really a Lady Elaine, right?

GUTFELD: Stop it. It's not mine.

MURDOCH: I think you need a few -- I like the hole you're digging right now. Why don't we just give you some more time? You dropped that quick, Lady Elaine. Did you see that? Can we get an instant replay of that creepy ass look that came after that where he just --

GUTFELD: All right. I've had enough of your commentary.

MURDOCH: Okay, I have one, listen. Listen. I swear if they had the three X long, tall, I'd rock it. You know, I really -- I'll really rock it.

GUTFELD: Lose the entire neighborhood.

MURDOCH: This is the problem with being in a really safe, productive society with jobs and no war. No missiles flying overhead and real division problems is that we have time for a group of people to nitpick over what Halloween costume looks good.

Here's the good thing. Most of the people who buy that aren't going to fit real good anyways.

MURDOCH: And there's going to be a lot of husbands going oh, yes. Thank you so much. Just -- it's such an insignificant thing to where, I wrote an op-ed about it. I think you should be shot at this point. If your day -- if that's what your day is about. Well, when I get home I've got to write about -- I'm going to write a scathing op-ed about that Mr. Rogers sexy costume. I mean, that's where we're at?

GUTFELD: But you know what?

MURDOCH: Get a hobby.

GUTFELD: Dave, you remember -- this is the whole issue at Yale. They attacked professors over the Halloween costume. People got fired.

SMITH: Yes, but that was like for culturally appropriating costume. This is just weird.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SMITH: It's not like making like you know a slutty outfit. It's just evolved. They are the ones to choose. I mean, Mr. Rogers, it's a real -- I have issues outfit.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SMITH: I mean, I'm -- hey, it's a free country do what you want to do. But guys, I would not date those chicks.

SMITH: I would maybe just be friends.

GUTFELD: Unless, Mr. Green jeans might be good. You know, on Halloween. You know, everybody's trying to be all about sexy. I do the reverse. Because I'm naturally sexy every day. Do we have -- I was voted sexiest Man 2019 from "Sexy Man" Magazine.

MURDOCH: You're seriously going to clap that.

TIMPF: He literally made his staff make that for him. That's sick.

GUTFELD: Well, but that's why -- so that's why I have to dress as non-sexy as possible on Halloween, as sexy man of the year from "Sexy Man" magazine. You'll be seeing a lot more of "Sexy Man" magazine in the coming episodes.

GUTFELD: Because I'm making up all those covers. All right, "The Gutfeld Monologues" Live fall tour has started. October 12th, Omaha Nebraska, plus Jacksonville, Durham. Durham? November -- Cleveland and Knoxville, December. Go to ggutfeld.com for ticket info. That's it.

GUTFELD: We are out of time. Thanks to Dave Rubin, Dave Smith, Kat and Tyrus. Our studio audience. I'm Greg Gutfeld. And I love you, America.

