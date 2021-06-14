'Life, Liberty & Levin' questions how justice is being served to Capitol Hill rioters

This is a rush transcript from "Life, Liberty & Levin," June 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARK LEVIN, HOST: Hello, America. I'm Mark Levin, and this is LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN.

What has happened exactly to the hundreds of people who were involved on January 6th, some of whom broke into the Capitol Building, some of whom were on the Capitol Building steps, some of whom were on the Capitol building grounds? Not the hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of thousands who came spontaneously that day, to protest the election, and to support Donald Trump, but the others. What has happened to them?

We are supposed to be a Republic. We are supposed to be a free country. We have a constitutional system. We have due process.

Take a look at the Constitution. We don't have secret trials in this country, and yet, what has happened to these people? We get little spurts of information here and there from the two or three independent reporters, none of whom are associated with Big Media or Big Tech who have bothered to look into this.

What are we hearing? We're hearing that we have more F.B.I. resources applied to this than to anything else. That people are being rounded up all over the country and being charged in some cases with misdemeanors.

We have SWAT teams that are being used to collect people and bring them back to Washington. We're hearing that they are in some of the worst jails, and that some of them are being put in solitary confinement, where they only have an hour where they can go outside if that, that they're being fed poor food. They're being treated like they're terrorists, and in Guantanamo Bay, where they would be treated actually better.

What's happening to these people? And why is it that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi don't give a damn? Where are the civil libertarian groups? Where are the media? The media?

The truth is that this was not an insurrection, let alone incitement for an insurrection. There are hours and hours and hours of tape that the Department of Justice will not release. Why not? They will not release the name of the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt.

Ashli Babbitt wasn't a threat to anybody. She was in the building. She wasn't carrying a weapon. She was killed, a veteran of 14 years, a Trump supporter. We don't get any of the facts: who shot her and why was she shot? The police officer -- the officer's name is apparently a national security secret.

Now, part of what's going on here is the media and the Democrats and Biden want you to believe that this is part of a white supremacy movement, neo- Nazis and Klansmen. It's not true. But if it is true, tell us, who exactly are the neo-Nazis in the Klansmen? None of us support them.

But they use this phrase "white supremacy" to attack our entire society under this critical race theory, and so they move in and out of the language, move in and out of the definition. It is white supremacists. It's the greatest danger we face in this country, according to Biden.

No, actually, those massive nuclear warheads that are aimed at our major cities by China and Russia, and the ones that Iran wants to get with the support of the Biden administration, that's the greatest threat we face, ladies and gentlemen.

And so you have to ask yourselves, what is going on here?

Again, we hear that people are charged with misdemeanors, we hear that people are being threatened, that they may need to make plea agreements. We hear that they're being told that they have to pay funds, so, they can fix the Capitol Building.

Then I asked myself, how about Black Lives Matter and Antifa? Who is rounding them up? Who is sending SWAT teams out to get them? They did billions and billions and billions of dollars in damage, looting, arson, assault, people died, and I don't mean from heart attacks or strokes. I mean, died. Police officers assaulted left and right.

You want to know about an insurrection? This report that was just released by the Inspector General of the Interior Department. He spells it out and isn't an interesting, he got about 14 minutes of coverage of that by the major networks.

We were told that Donald Trump and Bill Barr ordered that Lafayette Park be cleared and they used rubber bullets and teargas on mostly peaceful protesters. First of all, mostly peaceful protesters? They almost burned down the historic church in Washington, D.C., St. John's Church. They were trying to charge the fence at the White House. Over 49 United States Park Police were injured, over 50 Secret Service agents and uniformed agents were injured.

We have a report now from the independent Inspector General that the media lied, that Donald Trump and Bill Barr never cleared Lafayette Park. It was cleared so they can get better fencing in there to protect the park from the mostly peaceful rioters, violent looters and all the rest who were coming there to cause problems.

The President of the United States and his family had to be taken to the nuclear bunker under the White House. That's an insurrection, ladies and gentlemen. These people were doing violence. Some of them were armed with God knows what. They were burning. They were creating mayhem.

They injured officers. They injured Secret Service.

I'm not defending in any way what happened on January 6th in the Capitol Building, but I am saying, we need a little bit of even-handedness and justice here.

I want to know who it is they are rounding up, what has happened to them, what they are being charged with. This information needs to be made public, absolutely made public.

They need to release all that video that they are sitting on, because as it turns out, some of that video, it appears that the Capitol Hill Police were letting them into the building. We need to see that, too.

Again, back to Lafayette Park, what did they find? "We found -- from the report -- that the United States Park Police had the authority and discretion to clear Lafayette Park and the surrounding areas on June 1, 2020. The evidence we obtained did not support a finding that the United States Park Police cleared the park to allow the President to survey the damage and walk to St. John's Church."

They lied day in and day out -- the media, the politicians, all of them -- they lied because they wanted to drag down Donald Trump. Why aren't they rounding up any of those people?

So, these are serious questions I have this evening. I want to know what's happening to those people? Do we live in a free country or not? Do we live in a Republic or not?

Is there going to be justice? Real justice or not?

We cannot have our F.B.I. as we have learned and these prosecutors conducting themselves in the dark without us knowing exactly what's going on. Moreover, why are some citizens treated one way and some citizens treated another?

This has nothing to do with white supremacy. This has nothing to do with white supremacy and Joe Biden should know, since he was a segregationist and a white supremacist early in his career.

I want to turn to a great Senator, Senator Ron Johnson, among a relative handful of senators who have not asked the Attorney General to explain himself, to explain what exactly is taking place here. Senator, how are you sir?

SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): I'm great, Mark. I hope you're well.

LEVIN: I'm doing great. Senator, you, and only four of your colleagues penned a letter to the Attorney General of the United States on June 7th, you asked a myriad of crucially important questions, including: who are all these people you're rounding up? What are you doing to all these people? What are you charging them with?

Why are you treating them one way and Black Lives Matter and Antifa another way, particularly when you compare the kind of damage that's been done to the country?

We get these erratic reports from the press that really isn't given access about how they are being treated in jails, what kind of food they're getting, they're solitary confinement.

Senator, first of all, why isn't all of the United States Senate concerned about this rather than just five or a handful of Republican senators?

JOHNSON: Well, because if you raise these issues, Mark, you know, you get slaughtered and attacked in the press. I mean, the fact that I just questioned the narrative that there were there of armed insurrectionists, intent on overthrowing the government, you've seen how that's worked out for me.

So, our colleagues do look at that, and you know, probably decide they don't want to touch that issue with a 10-foot pole. But this is highly alarming. Every American should be concerned when we see the unequal administration of justice. And it's not just within the Justice Department, but it's also within our media.

I mean, how many reports have you seen -- I know people like you have shown it, Tucker has shown these videos of people being beaten to a pulp during the summer riots, and it doesn't even get covered. They want to sweep over 500 riots that injured over 2,000 law enforcement officials, up to $2 billion of property damage, they want to sweep all that under the rug and just concentrate on what we all condemned by the way, what happened in the Capitol.

I wasn't happy with that. I found that violence repugnant, the racial slurs repulsive. You know, I condemned those actions. I want those individuals prosecuted to the full extent of the law, but I don't want the media and I don't want Democrats and politicians painting with a broad brush that just because, you know, a hundred or a couple hundred people assaulted law enforcement, that somehow 75 million Americans that voted for Donald Trump are somehow suspected domestic terrorists, and if given the chance, they'd be armed insurrectionists as well.

So, again, bottom line, the bias in the media prevents I think, an awful lot of people questioning this, but we've written that letter. And we've certainly put the Attorney General and other officials on notice that we are going to be monitoring this and people need to be treated fairly.

LEVIN: You know, Senator, the only person who was actually killed on January 6 was Ashli Babbitt, a veteran. She wasn't carrying a weapon. She wasn't threatening anybody. She was in the Capitol building, and she was killed. And the reports are that the officer who shot her was cleared.

What kind of country is it where the officer, his name won't even be revealed, because they are afraid for his security. I mean, by God, we, the American people have a right to know the facts. The only person killed that day was this veteran who was in the building, who didn't have a weapon, who wasn't threatening anybody. She was walking around with the rest, and boom.

And we don't know the name of the officer because the Department of Justice won't tell us. And now her family has to sue to get the name of the officer. Have you ever heard anything like that?

JOHNSON: Well, we certainly didn't hear that when the tables were turned. And, you know, the situation is just different.

So no, again, the concern about the unequal application of justice ought to concern every American.

LEVIN: You talked about the damage that was done by these groups, Black Lives Matter, which is celebrated. I mean, Black Lives Matter is a violent Marxist, anti-Semitic, anti-American organization and has done precious little to go into the black communities and help black communities build, help black communities with school choice, help black communities at all.

It wants to overthrow the country and it believes in this critical race theory where it's really a white dominated society, and that white dominated society needs to be destroyed. Now, that is the mentality. So, when you have mayors painting the name of Black Lives Matter in the streets, when you have the President of the United States saying the gravest threat we face as a nation is white supremacy, and then you see how they are treating these -- it could be up to 400 people at the Department of Justice as if they are all Klansmen, or they are all neo-Nazis, well, if somebody is a Klansmen or neo-Nazi, tell us.

But it turns out, I'm sure that the vast majority of them are not. So, we're not getting the facts. It reminds me of what took place, Senator, at Lafayette Park, the Inspector General's report came out. There was a narrative for a year and the press kept pushing the point that Trump and Barr cleared with the rubber bullets and teargas. That park of mostly peaceful rioters, who burned a church and were trying to charge the White House, and it turns out, as they said, they had nothing to do with that, and the media gives it about 14 seconds of coverage.

I'm just concerned that that's happening here and a lot of lives are being affected. Your thoughts?

JOHNSON: Well, understand, you know, one of the reasons a lot of people support the thousands of armed insurrectionist narrative, obviously, that works politically for the Democrats. The media loves it. But it also works pretty well for anybody who is responsible for Capitol security. You know, and that includes congressional leadership.

The people who are actually responsible for having a plan, for having an appropriate force structure in place, when there are going to be tens of thousands of people protesting the counting of the electoral votes. I mean, people obviously dropped the ball.

You know, we had a recent Senate report, and they certainly talked about the intelligence failures, but nobody is really talking about the leadership failure at all levels.

So, anybody responsible for the security of the Capitol, they all so like the thousands of armed insurrectionists narrative because then what could have they done about it? I mean, there's no pre-planning we could have done. There's all kinds of pre-planning. Quite honestly, had we been prepared, the Capitol never should have been breached.

But no, I mean, what you're talking about but in terms Lafayette Park, Mark, that's just one more example of the drive-by media, producing a narrative for an effect, obviously, that hurt Donald Trump, just like the fact they suppressed the Hunter Biden story, just like the way they never reveal their sources in terms of the whole Russian collusion hoax, the way they covered up for Hillary Clinton's e-mail scandal; Lois Lerner --

I mean, go back in time, the drive-by media falsely reports these stories, these narratives to hurt conservatives and then once they accomplish their objective, they meekly admit, oh, I guess we are wrong on that one and they move on. They drive-by.

LEVIN: We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back. Senator Ron Johnson, in your letter with four of your other colleagues, you indicate through your questions that there's been -- they've utilized geolocation data from defendant's cell phones to track down individuals. There have been SWAT team used, SWAT team raids, and you're trying to figure out how many times that's been done.

And so, they really are going to the ends of the earth to try and track down every single person. Some of these people are serving time in jail for trespassing, as I understand it, while the prosecutors are trying to figure out how to shake them down.

So, the sweep is so huge, that in addition to people who may have broken in and hit police officers, we're getting people who may have sat on the Capitol Hill steps or wall, they're being swept into this, too.

What if Merrick Garland doesn't give you answers? I mean, the Republicans are in the minority. This administration seems to thumb its nose at the Republicans. Are the things that can be done to get answers from the Department of Justice, that's my concern, frankly?

JOHNSON: Well, it's very difficult. You know, I subpoenaed Christopher Wray, the F.B.I. Director. I really didn't get squat from him and that's when President Trump was in office and wanted the information released.

So, you know, obviously an oversight letter like this, we are trying to get information from the Attorney General, but we're also creating, trying to create public pressure. But I think, we do need to be concerned.

You know, I go back to Wisconsin, and I got -- I get Wisconsinites coming up to me, first of all, thanking me for telling the truth about January 6. They were there. You know, I entered into the record an eyewitness account by Jay Michael Waller, a very knowledgeable observer. He teaches Political Warfare at Fort Bragg.

He went through -- he wrote a 14-page, eyewitness account before you ever listened to news media, I entered that in the record, and I was immediately labeled a conspiracy theorist. But when you take a look at what his eyewitness account was, you know, basically, the vast majority the crowd, they were -- they were in a jovial mood. They were serious, but they weren't violent.

And so you have Wisconsinites coming up. That was me. Now, I didn't commit any insurrection. So, people actually are appreciative of the fact when people tell the truth, and Mark, I think it is extremely important to create an accurate historical record of exactly what happened. So the false narrative, the thousands of armed insurrectionist doesn't last.

That is why I have my staff going and reviewing the relevant parts of the 14 hours' worth of surveillance, and we're finding out some pretty interesting things.

LEVIN: Can you tell us some of the things you're finding out? I think some of what we saw was that the Capitol Police were allowing people to come in to the building.

JOHNSON: Well, to that point, on Thursday, I wrote a letter to the Acting Chief of Police, Miss Pittman, and asking her to further describe what we witnessed at the West terrace doorway that basically was open from the inside by people exiting the building.

Once it was opened, we counted up to about 309 people entering that door. And you know, I think five police officers met them. There was no violence that we could tell. But that's about how about 38 percent of the approximately 800 people who entered the Capitol. No confrontation, they just basically walked through the door.

And so I want to know a little bit more about that. I'd like to be able to interview those officers exactly what happened. Of course, we've seen it -- we've seen video.

Julie Kelly has been doing a good job of monitoring all of the court documents on this, but we've seen plenty of video of people in the Capitol and they weren't rioting. They don't -- it doesn't look like an armed insurrection when you have people that breached the Capitol and I don't condone it, but they're staying within the rope lines in the rotunda. That's now what an armed insurrection would look like.

LEVIN: And I believe in armed insurrection requires arms. And --

JOHNSON: Precisely.

LEVIN: It is my understanding nobody -- nobody has been charged with having any weapon in the Capitol building. And God knows that the prosecutors are looking for that. And again, we have to keep stating we don't support what took place because the media are so corrupt, and so dishonest, that if you dare to object to their narrative and the Democratic Party narrative, they want to paint you into the corner.

But I think at this point, the American people understand how corrupt and dishonest the media are. We don't have a press. We have Democrats dressed up as journalists. It's that simple.

It's not a press, Chuck Todd, a Democrat; George Stephanopoulos, a Democrat. I can go right down the line of all the Democrats and leftists who are in the media. MSNBC is a useless carbon footprint. Look at CNN, its ratings are dying for a reason with all the Democrats that are working for Jeff Zucker over there.

So what we have to do and what you're doing courageously is, let's get the facts, let's get the truth for the American people. If we have to go over, under, and around the media, then by God, that's what we're going to do.

Final comments, Senator?

JOHNSON: Well, you're exactly right. And Mark, that media bias is destroying this country. They got their guy elected. So, now we have open borders. We're spending trillions of dollars we don't have. And let's take a look at Dr. Fauci, what we are finding on gain-of-function, but even from my standpoint, even worse, the suppression of information on early treatment of cheap generic drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

Have we been doing that, literally tens of thousands of American lives might have been saved, but the media suppressed, they vilified doctors that had the courage to treat patients. So no, this is dangerous for this country and media biases has cost Americans their lives.

LEVIN: And Senator, I will announce for the first time on this program, I used hydroxy. I used it for months. I have heart disease and asthma. And I'm glad I did, because I never got the virus.

Senator, thank you very much. Keep up the good work and God bless you, sir.

JOHNSON: God bless you. Take care.

LEVIN: We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back, America. My next guest should be getting a Pulitzer Prize for her unbelievable reporting on what's been taking place with these individuals subsequent the January 6.

Julie Kelly, she is the senior contributor at the American Greatness site, which is a terrific site, disloyal opposition author.

Julie Kelly, you've been writing a lot about this, but not just ubiquitous, very comprehensive, very deep. You've been studying the charges that have been brought against these people. We've got SWAT teams out there. We've got -- they are hunting them down all over the place. People who have done nothing violent, maybe they trespassed.

What is it that we should convey to the American people about what's taking place here?

JULIE KELLY, SENIOR CONTRIBUTOR, "AMERICAN GREATNESS": Well, Mark, thank you so much for having me on. It's such an honor. I think what the American people need to know is that the U.S. government, Joe Biden's Justice Department is holding political prisoners in jail in Washington, D.C. that has been opened up specifically to house January 6th defendants awaiting trial. They've been denied bail.

They are living in harsh, almost solitary confinement conditions in this jail. But what's overall happening as we can get into the specifics of what's happening at this jail, I call it the deplorable jail because that's, of course, how the Biden regime views these people.

But the F.B.I. and D.O.J. continues this nationwide manhunt. They have arrested almost 500 people now, mostly for misdemeanor charges related to what happened on January 6th. This is a political persecution against Trump supporters and the American people need to know what is happening and why it's happening.

LEVIN: How many of these individuals had weapons with them? Weapons in the terms of firearms as an example.

KELLY: So, they refer to this as an armed insurrection. Nancy Pelosi came out on January 7th, held a very dramatic press conference and referred to the events of January 6th as an armed insurrection. So, that was all it took for the media and plenty of Republican politicians to go ahead and echo that line that this was armed.

But Mark, not one person has been charged with carrying or using a firearm inside the Capitol building that day. As you know, the only person who used a weapon, a firearm inside the Capitol Building is this still unidentified Capitol Police officer who shot and killed an unarmed female veteran, Ashli Babbitt.

So still, after all this time, more than five months, this manhunt where F.B.I. agents are, as you said, conducting pre-dawn raids of people's homes; in some cases, breaking down -- raiding people's homes of innocent people who they later claimed it was a case of mistaken identity. But they are tracking these people's cell phone usage, all of their posts on social media, their own selfies. They are using all of this evidence against them.

And so this is what our F.B.I. is doing and dragging these people, destroying their lives, bankrupting them, but to your point, I believe the last calculation I did, about three dozen weapons what the government refers to as weapons.

Now Mark, these aren't deadly and dangerous weapons when Antifa or BLM uses them, only when January 6th protesters, so these are pepper spray, riot shields, a helmet in one case, a few flag poles, a couple of people brought in small batons, not necessarily that they even used these weapons, just that they carried them into the building, or they even had them outside of the building. People who never even went inside the building, are still being charged.

So, it was not an armed insurrection. No one had guns, they had no intention of using them to assassinate Mike Pence or Nancy Pelosi or any of the other ridiculous claims that we've heard.

LEVIN: Well, if they had, you would think that the Attorney General of the United States would be issuing press statements saying so. Do we know how many of these individuals were Klansmen? Or neo-Nazis? Because the rhetoric now coming out of Joe Biden, who with no one -- because he was a segregationist early in his Senate career is about white supremacy.

The whole nation is damnable about because it's a white supremacist dominated nation. And here's an example of it.

And so they use the language to confuse the American people. We are talking about Klansmen and neo-Nazis and white separatists. Are we talking about Americans? And so my question is: do we know how many of these individuals were neo-Nazis or Klansmen? Because I looked and I couldn't find any information on it.

KELLY: None that I have seen. I think you saw one guy early on with a Camp Auschwitz t-shirt, and they use that, the media, as evidence that these were neo-Nazis. But no. I've seen no racist language in any of the court documents, certainly nothing to support the idea that these are white supremacists or domestic violent extremists as our Director of National Intelligence refers to them.

LEVIN: You talk about this t-shirt, I guess they haven't been listening to Omar or Tlaib or AOC or any of the others who make them most outrageous anti-Semitic statements from the floor of the House of Representatives.

I want to continue with you. You have a lot to offer us. We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back. Julie Kelly, how many of the Marxist, anarchist, violent, rioting Black Lives Matter individuals have been rounded up with SWAT teams? Have their phones located through cell towers? And how many do we know have been prosecuted? And how many F.B.I. agents have been focused on that sort of investigation? Do you know?

KELLY: I'm guessing none. What's interesting, Mark, as you probably know is that this is the same Justice Department actively dropping cases against Portland rioters for far worse, more egregious crimes committed last year. This includes attacking police officers with the same chemical spray that they call a dangerous and deadly weapon if it was used on January 6th, but not if it was used repeatedly by Antifa thugs.

Obviously, destroying Federal property is not that big of a deal when it's in Portland because as Merrick Garland said, that happened at night, not during the day like the Capitol protesters, so not -- yes.

So, they're not only not being rounded up, their cases are being dropped, their records are being expunged, and this was sort of the letter that Senator Johnson and others wrote to Merrick Garland this week, outlining, really detailing the discrepancies in the Justice Department's handling of 2020 protesters versus January 6th.

LEVIN: You had wave after wave of violent attacks against the Federal courthouse in Portland. That's the third branch of government. And when Federal law enforcement was sent there to try and protect it by President Trump, Nancy Pelosi called Federal law enforcement storm troopers. That went on for a hundred nights, a hundred nights and it was violent with Molotov cocktails, with lasers flashed into people's eyes and so forth. Mostly peaceful, that nonsense.

Then we know what took place at the White House, whether attack after attack, up against the fence in the White House, they had to bring new fences in, about 50 Park Police were injured, over 50 Secret Service were injured and they attacked Donald Trump. They lied about Donald Trump in terms of clearing Lafayette Park.

I don't know that the F.B.I. and the Department of Justice were rounding up those people. That was an insurrection. I don't know if they were rounding up the people in Portland. We know they weren't. That was an insurrection.

All summer long, we saw an insurrection with our cities burning, with police precincts being attacked, with cops being attacked, with other human beings being attacked. And the Democratic Party and the media, well, they were mostly silent, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

What are the conditions in this jail that they set aside for the January 6 people?

KELLY: So -- and it is really important for people to understand, these people are in jail, on pretrial detention orders that are being requested by the Justice Department and signed off on by Federal Judges in Washington, D.C. These people have not engaged in one minute of a trial. In fact, their trials could be delayed until next year, which is really what the Justice Department is trying to do.

So in this pre-trial detention orders, these people are denied bail. One man who is accused of allegedly spraying Brian Sicknick with a pepper spray, a Federal Judge denied a $15 million bond package put together by 16 of his family members. And this Judge, 83-year-old Reagan-appointee said he could not see any circumstances to let this man out of jail because he attacked a cop.

Now, thinking about what you just said, what we saw over and over in 2020 and still see in cities every night, the fact that these people are treated differently, if they allegedly and this is all allegations, it's all based on evidence that the government is putting together based on videos that only the government has access to, they are keeping this trove of over 14,000 hours surveillance footage captured by the Capitol security system that day, they're keeping that under wraps away from defense attorneys, away from defendants, they are sort of cherry picking these clips, using this as evidence.

And that's the evidence presented in court to convince these Judges to keep these people behind bars, again, awaiting trials that could be still months and maybe a year away from their original arrest and detention time.

So, this is a constitutional and humanitarian crisis that's happening right in our nation's capital, and largely almost completely ignored, not by the media, but also our Republican leadership in Washington.

LEVIN: You would think that if the Department of Justice has the goods on all of these people, that if the Department of Justice is conducting itself in a righteous manner, that they throw all the books open, that we know everything about everything, and yet everything is secret from the police officer to the conditions in the jails, and I might say, it must be a very lonely experience for you, Julie Kelly, because almost nobody else is writing about this.

We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back. You know, Julie Kelly, unlike the media, you and I don't make excuses for violent people. What we're talking about here is the Constitution, due process, and justice. When we see violence against the Federal Courthouse and nothing is done about it and the media cover it up and joke about it, and celebrated basically, the Democratic Party call those who are defending us storm troopers, when Joe Biden would barely say a word about it, and Kamala Harris, too.

And then you look at what took place at the Capitol building, the exploitation by the same Democratic Party and the same media.

It is one thing if they said, let's treat this group this way, this group this way, this group this way on an even playing field, but they don't say that, and they don't believe that.

Now, Julie Kelly, I'll tell you what's interesting to me. Nancy Pelosi wants a commission, which is basically a Democratic Party politburo to keep pushing her narrative, and one of the commissions she doesn't want is a commission to determine why Nancy Pelosi wasn't prepared. What Nancy Pelosi did or didn't do, despite the fact that the President of the United States was prepared to provide 10,000 National Guardsmen. They knew there was going to be a big crowd there. Is she in part trying to cover her tracks by pointing the finger in every other direction, do you think?

KELLY: I think so. You know, there were so many missteps that day, too, whether they were intentional or accidental. I know, you saw the Senate report that came out this week, which was highly critical of the U.S. Capitol Police and their lack of preparedness for that day. Now, was it accidental? Was it intentional?

You know, Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats are ready to fork over another $2 billion in funding, a big chunk of that to prevent anything like this from happening again. A big chunk of that is slated to go to the U.S. Capitol Police for overtime pay, hazard pay, $4.4 million to put together to establish a wellness and trauma center.

LEVIN: Wait a minute. Wait a minute. I thought we were defunding the police everywhere else in the country?

KELLY: Exactly.

LEVIN: So in Washington, D.C., we're going to massively increase their budget. But do we know exactly what Nancy Pelosi -- what did Nancy Pelosi do? And when did she do it? In other words, 24 hours before, 48 hours before?

She's the King or the Queen, if you will, of the Capitol Building. She's the Speaker of the House. McConnell, too. He is the Republican leader. We have no idea really what either of these two did, particularly Pelosi as the Speaker of the House to prepare this building. And now she had the National Guard there for months. Now, as you say, she wants to massively increase spending on law enforcement, although no other city should. Don't we have a right to know exactly what Nancy Pelosi did?

KELLY: We do, but we never will know, unfortunately, as you know, we'll never get to the bottom of it. But another question, too, Mark, is why do they keep lying about what happened that day? If the events of January 6 were the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War, as Joe Biden says are comparable to 9/11, Oklahoma City bombing like Merrick Garland has said, why do they have to keep lying? Why do they have to lie that five people or seven people as they said in the Senate report were killed as a result of what happened that day.

They've lied repeatedly about Brian Sicknick. The U.S. Capitol Police -- they are lying to this day, still insisting that he was killed in the line of duty when we know that he wasn't. But two men still rot in this D.C. deplorable jail in order to keep that narrative alive that Trump insurrectionists murdered a cop and then resulted in the suicide of two other cops afterwards and that, you know, these other people died because of what happened that day, when the only person who was killed really was Ashli Babbitt and we still don't know the identity of the officer who did that.

So, why do they have to keep lying? Why did they have to conceal video evidence? Why are they lying in court about what happened? I mean, I've listened to -- I've listened to judges and I've listened to prosecutors say that five people were killed, including a police officer. So, they just keep inflating what happened that day, all for political purposes, to keep political prisoners in jail, and act as a threat and intimidation and bully to millions of Trump supporters, people on the right that you better watch your staff or else you're going to pay a price.

LEVIN: And the media could care less. The media don't demand to see what's going on in person in that jail any more than they demand to go to the southern border and see what's going on in person on the anarchy and the inhumanity that's taking place there. Out the window goes these phony left- wing civil libertarians who are nowhere to be found.

And you and I, we oppose violence. We oppose rioting. We oppose all of it, but apparently the left does not.

Julie Kelly, I want to thank you very much for what you're doing. Keep at it. And I really mean that, you deserve a Pulitzer Prize. But hey, they are not going to listen to me.

KELLY: Well, thank you and thanks for bringing attention to this. I know the families and detainees will be very appreciative. So thank you.

LEVIN: You bet. We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back, America. This is my new book, "American Marxism." It comes out in July. I hope you'll preorder your copy.

I've spent a lot of time thinking, researching and writing on this subject. And one of the things I've learned is it's time to call these people what they are. They are Marxists, American style.

What do I mean by that? We have various movements in this country now that have been spawned by Marxism, I prove it in the book and I demonstrate it in the book.

We have things happening in our country that make no sense. In fact, they're insane. We now call women birthing people. We are supposedly a white supremacist society. Fifty eight genders according to Facebook.

Each of you are personally responsible for hurricanes and the rising tides of oceans and earthquakes. War on private property, war on free speech, war on energy.

Brainwashing our kids with racism and filth, class warfare, open borders, and the dismantling of citizenship.

The tyranny of a press that is supposed to protect us from tyranny. The tyranny of Big Media, which is a surrogate of the Iron Fist of centralized government. Where does all of this come from? How did it come to be? How has it devoured our culture?

You're going to learn this in "American Marxism," where I look for the answers to, and I found them, I think. Moreover, it's not enough to know who the enemy is. We need to know who the enemy is in order to challenge them, to confront them, and defeat them. But we need to have strategies and tactics.

We need to galvanize, we need to unite, those of us who love this country, those of us who embrace our history, the good, the bad, and the ugly, but mostly the good. Those of us who believe in capitalism and individual liberty. Those of us who believe in unalienable rights.

Whatever our little differences of party, whatever our little differences of faith or whatever our little differences are, put them aside. Put them aside because this is the battle not of the century, it is the battle of forever. Are we going to claw our way back and take our culture back -- and I'm talking about red-blooded Americans of all colors, stripes, and kinds.

Are we going to surrender it to the American Marxist?

I'll see you next time on LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN.

