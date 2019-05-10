Levin: We need a special counsel to get to the bottom of FISA abuse case

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," May 9, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Busy night tonight on “Hannity.” We are glad you are with us.

The Democratic Party's psychotic anti-Trump rage, it knows zero bounds. And tonight, Nadler, Pelosi and company -- well, they want the attorney general of the United States to actually break the law or they are going to hold him in contempt. That's how twisted they have now become.

Democrats want Barr to reveal secret grand jury information from the Mueller report or he will face charges from Congress. If he did it, it's illegal. It's a federal violation under Rule 6E to reveal grand jury information. They are lawmakers, showing that they know this?

Now, let's be very clear about where we are with this. As we speak, a full, completely unredacted copy of the Mueller report is available right now. At the top Democrats can view with only two full and seven partial lines redacted. That's it. That protect grand jury information as pursuant to the federal law.

Now, neither Nadler nor Pelosi or any other Democrat for that matter have ever bothered to view the report. So all of what this is is a circus. It is a sideshow, a total lack, and it is just more lies.

As I have said, the Mueller issue is over. It is done. It is finished. This that remains is merely noise.

And recently, Congressman Hank Johnson accidentally, well, stumbled on the truth and spilled the beans and I made it what this is really all about. A rare moment of clarity. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. HANK JOHNSON, D-GA: This is all part of the cover-up. And it is up to this committee to ensure that we get that report, because we have lawful responsibilities, constitutional responsibilities to engage in, one of which is possibly impeachment. How can we impeach without getting the documents?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: OK. It's pretty obvious, the subpoena and subsequent contempt vote, just a blatant political game, a circus from a group of -- well, people, who have conned the American people for years with lies and conspiracy theories. Truth, justice, it means nothing to them.

Look at how the top Democrats reacted in 2012 when Obama's self-proclaimed wing man, Attorney General Eric Holder, was held in contempt after refusing to turn over scores of subpoenaed documents related to the Fast and Furious scandal -- by the way, a scandal where Americans and others actually died because of their stupidity. For Congressman Nadler's rage, he tweeted against a very thought of a contempt ruling in the case, quote, just joined the #walkout of the House chamber to protest the shameful, politically motivated GOP vote holding the A.G. Holder in contempt. He deserved it.

Now, this from the very same person who just devoted to hold, oh, A.G. Barr in contempt -- why? For not releasing two lines that he must, he is mandated by law, legally protected grand jury information? Your hypocrisy reeks.

And it wasn't just Nadler. It's a whole bunch of lunatics that is known as the modern-day extreme radical Democratic socialist party. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: To bring this contempt of Congress against the attorney general, the Republicans are contemptible. The rush that they are putting on it is just inexplicable. What are they doing? What are they doing? The American people want jobs. They're going on a witch hunt.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF.: The Republican majority intends to bring a contempt resolution to the floor against the attorney general. To say that this is a terrible use of Congress' power and time is an understatement.

REP. ELIJAH CUMMINGS, D-MD: This is not about the facts. This is about politics.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: They have not found any evidence that this attorney general was hiding anything. That he had lied to anybody. They still do not have any facts to support this illegitimate investigation.

REP. STENY HOYER, D-MD: To our Republican colleagues, shame on you. Shame on you. Shame on you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It's like, what are we going to rant today? Selective moral outrage.

It's pretty much the Democratic Party's favorite tool. Fury over Kavanaugh, nothing over the allegations of violent rape and violent sexual assault against a Democratic lieutenant governor of Virginia, indignation over a Covington high school student who actually was perfect in a response in one of the most difficult situations why he was wearing a red MAGA hat. Let's just bludgeon the 16-year-old kid.

Nothing more than a yawn over the governor, the attorney general of Virginia dressing up, oh, in blackface. They are apocalyptic, panic over climate change, but they have no problem flying in and out of their private jet headquarters and riding around in their massive SUVs with oh, let's see, people to guard them with guns. And we are not allowed to have them.

And let's not forget anger from the 1 percent, from a multimillionaire who calls himself a socialist. Yes, that guy.

And worst of all, it's the selective moral outrage surrounding so-called Russia collusion, because for two and a half years, Democrats, their bodies in the media mob, they perpetuated nothing but lies, conspiracy theories, a total hoax on the American people, all while totally ignoring real collusion right in front of their eyes.

And as we all know by now, Hillary Clinton bought and paid for, yes, Russian lies using a foreign spy, putting together a document that he doesn't even standby with propaganda, misinformation, lies leaked to the press. Why? To help rig the election in Hillary's favor. Did I say with Russian lies?

"The New York Times" suggesting that this is actually part of a Russian disinformation campaign all along. And that didn't stop the phony dossier from being weaponized by our own federal government. And the dossier author Christopher Steele, I thought foreign nationals weren't supposed to influence -- weren't supposed to influence our elections?

Any, Steele had his painted propaganda with multiple individuals inside the Obama administration. High ranking DOJ official Bruce Ohr, well, he warned everybody in the DOJ and the FBI that Steele was being funded by the Clinton campaign. She was paying for all of it. And that his information, her information she paid for was unverified that Steele hated Trump and Hillary played for it. That was August of 2016.

Investigative reporter John Solomon from "The Hill", he'll join us in a minute with much more breaking news, reporting that the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Kathleen Kavalec, well, documented that Steele's research was all political. There was an end date. He had an election day deadline.

Ten days later, October 21st, oh, Jim Comey, Mr. Jim, 2016, signed off on the first FISA application against Carter Page, swearing that Steele was reliable and accurate, and that he verified the bulk of that information which was Hillary's bought and paid for Russian lies. Remember, that's on top of the FISA applications, it says a verified application. The words are right on top.

And tonight, we have brand-new just released handwritten documents uncovered by John Solomon. The investigative reporter showing the State Department official Kathleen Kavalec actually sounded the alarm about Steele to the high-ranking members of the FBI, Jim Comey's FBI, over a multitude of issues all before the first FISA application went in.

Not only did she report the partisan nature of Steele's research but also accused him of giving the government blatantly false information and also leaking his material to "The New York Times" and "The Washington Post," all too happy to, of course, print it. She raised all of these damning concerns well before Christopher Steele was the centerpiece of the first FISA warrant request or application against Trump campaign associates Carter Page, thus giving a backdoor into all things Trump, all things were on Trump, all things Trump campaign.

And according to Solomon, well, breaking just minutes ago, Congressman Mark Meadows confirming this information was, in fact, transmitted to the FBI. Wow, maybe that's why the self-aggrandizing super patriot Jim Comey is trying hard to reshape the narrative and another public appearance on fake news CNN earlier tonight. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SABREN WANDAN, MARYMOUNT UNIVERSITY STUDENT: "The New York Times" reported that the FBI sent an investigator posing as an assistant to meet with the Trump aide George Papadopoulos in 2016, does that qualify as spying?

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: Yes, I'm not going to comment on a particular investigative step, because that's for the bureau to do. I'm not in the government anymore. But the FBI doesn't spy to begin with. The FBI investigates.

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN MODERATOR: The inspector general, the attorney general, is obviously looking now into the origins of the investigation as to the president and his campaign. Are you confident you did everything by the book and that the FBI, the people around you did everything by the book?

COMEY: Yes, that doesn't --

COOPER: No doubt?

COMEY: No doubt in my mind, but doesn't mean I'm against review of it. That's totally fine.

COOPER: So, you think that the inspector general will find nothing inappropriate?

COMEY: I don't think so. At least not that I know of. But if they do, they do, and they should be transparent.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Hey, Jimbo, you signed a FISA application to spy on Carter Page and the entire Trump campaign.

By the way, I have warned you before, you know what, Jim, you have the right to remain silent, and start using that right.

We're going to have more of my monologue in just a minute, but first joining us with all of the details on this late-breaking report today is "The Hill's" investigative reporter John Solomon.

John, I look on this. You just have more breaking news just moments ago as confirmation that really is game, set, match. What do you got?

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL: Yes, this is very significant. Congressman Mark Meadows who's been one of the key Republicans unraveling the false Russia collusion narrative confirmed that the U.S. government, tonight, U.S. government officials tonight that the State Department notes that I've written about the last couple of days were, in fact, transmitted to the FBI prior to the issuance of the FISA.

Why is that significant? It means the FBI would have been in position of four pieces of derogatory information about Christopher Steele.

One, that he broke his FBI agreement and went to the State Department. Two, that he gave the State Department false information. We can get back to that in a second, the same type of information that was in this dossier. Three, that he had a political deadline, meaning that his goal was not to help the intelligence community, was to get it out before the election day. And four, that he was in contact and transmitting information to "The Washington Post" and "New York Times."

If they were in possession of all of that information and then ten days later went to the court and swore the statement, we have no derogatory information about Christopher Steele. They would have overtly misled the FISA court in order to secure the first FISA warrant against the Trump campaign.

HANNITY: All right. John Solomon, let's go through this, because we know through closed-door testimony revealed, thanks to Congressman Doug Collins, that Bruce Ohr warned everybody at the DOJ and the FBI in August 2016 before the first FISA warrant in October 2016. Now what we have is the first concrete evidence that they were warned with great specificity before they put in that FISA application that did spy on Carter Page and the Trump campaign. The first one signed by, you know, Mr. Super Patriot Jim Comey, correct?

SOLOMON: Yes, that's right. He signed off on the first FISA warrant for sure.

Listen, here's the most extraordinary thing. We had two -- we had House Intelligence, Senate Intelligence, Senate Intelligence, House Judiciary, Senate Judiciary set up investigations and these documents didn't surface until the group Citizens United got them through FOIA litigation. Somebody chose to keep this information secret.

And I think that's a very serious --

HANNITY: It would not have gone to a low level FBI special agent, right? Not that any or low level. We love the FBI except for these guys.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: And Andrew McCabe, than deputy FBI director, said: No dossier, no FISA warrant, correct?

SOLOMON: That's right. That's right. And remember, Rod Rosenstein said, listen, we check everything out before we do these FISAs. People don't appreciate that.

HANNITY: One year ago this May, yes, sir.

SOLOMON: It was. It was this month. And here is a key thing, a State Department official who spent 45 minutes with Christopher Steele detected false information from him immediately that got out of him when he was talking to the media and leaking, got out of him that he had an election deadline and the FBI has pretended for the last two and a half years he could not figure that information with all of its tools.

HANNITY: Last thing, we also know that Steele was trying to communicate with the special counsel through Bruce Ohr. And we know that from Bruce Ohr's notes. Great reporting.

SOLOMON: Absolutely, all the way through --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: They knew everything ahead of time, which means that the conspiracy to commit fraud on a court, they knew ahead of time. That is premeditated fraud by every definition, what you are describing. All right.

SOLOMON: There is a lot to be investigated. There is no doubt, Sean. This is a lot of important information.

HANNITY: John Solomon, thank you.

So, the dark underbelly of the deep state as we have been promising is being exposed. Every day, week, month, as we go forward, you will be seeing so much more. We are seeing illicit spying on a campaign, FISA abuse. Real Russia collusion from the Clinton campaign and, of course, yes, they rigged her investigation as it relates to the secret server with top secret classified information on it and then, of course, the obstruction that happened thereafter.

By the way, serious abuse of power surrounding creepy Uncle Joe Biden tonight and the country of Ukraine and the country of China.

Tonight, a “Hannity” investigation on that serious matter. We will be bringing that up in a special mini “Hannity” investigation and monologue, but all these actors must be held accountable.

At least one Republican senator appears to be somewhat brainwashed by his Democratic colleagues. And that tonight is Senate Intel Committee Chairman Richard Burr issuing a subpoena to Donald Trump Jr.?

He has already testified nearly 30 hours. Why? And attempt to force him back to Capitol Hill, a perjury trap to answer more questions about what we know now is a hoax? Something that never happened, confirm now four separate times, four separate investigations?

Listen closely, Senator Burr, let me spell it out for you -- Robert Mueller found no collusion. The FBI's counterintelligence investigation for nine months. Talk to Page and Strzok, they found no collusion. House Intel Committee investigation, no collusion.

And in February, two years, 200 interviews, your own committee found no collusion. Senator Burr, are you like a collusion truther? How many times do you want Donald Trump Jr. and other people to answer the same stupid questions that have been disproven?

This is now bordering on harassment and abuse of power and certainly a waste of our tax dollars. How many private citizens' legal bills do you want to continue to run up? It is $1,000 an hour for a good attorney in D.C. Are the people in North Carolina really being served by this never ending witch hunt, four separate times it has been found not to have happen.

So the question is, Senator Burr, well, maybe you have been in the swamp way too long.

And meanwhile, Burr's colleague, Senator Blumenthal, who's a lunatic anyway, who has made a career about lying, for example, his nonexistent service in Vietnam, oh, he is threatening Don Jr. with prison. I'm sure that Don Jr. is shaking in his boots.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL, D-CONN.: If he fails to answer, he ought to be put in jail. If he fails to comply with the lawful subpoena, he has no privilege, prison is the only answer.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Yes, Mr. "I Believe" himself, the senator threatening a private citizen with jail over a hoax. Wow, we used to be the United States of America, a democratic republic.

After lies and conspiracy theories, this is how you want to treat the first family? Unbelievable. Sad, pathetic.

And while Blumenthal is stuck in his never ending cycle of fake Russian vitriol, the other Democrats and some of the media mob, their willing accomplices, have moved on to breathless hysteria over President Trump's taxes. So-called bombshell report from "The New York Times" revealing years of Trump tax documents from the '80s and '90s, 35 years ago, showing that the real estate mogul lost over a billion dollars.

Now, this isn't even news, because actually the president himself pointed this out many times, one being the very first episode of "The Apprentice" in 2004. Wow, "The New York Times" is finally catching up.

There is no secret he went through an incredibly tough financial period in the '80 and '90s. Yes, that's when Atlantic City casino business actually went belly up. Watch the president back in 2004, tell "The New York Times" that they reported this week. This is beyond idiocy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, THEN BUSINESSMAN: I own buildings all over the place, model agencies, the Miss Universe pageant jetliners, golf courses, casinos, and private resorts like Mar-a-Lago, one of the most spectacular estates anywhere in the world.

But it wasn't always so easy. About 13 years ago, I was seriously in trouble. I was billions of dollars in debt.

But I fought back at, I won, bigly. I used my brain. I used my negotiating skills and I worked it all out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: He told the whole story himself.

Now, maybe before the media mob breathlessly, hysterically tries to besmirch the president over his taxes, maybe they should just go back and watch old episodes of "The Apprentice." Separate news from the less hype and hysteria. There was nothing in "The New York Times" reported that Donald Trump did not already tell us.

Now, this might be hard to hear for the socialist justice warriors in the press, Donald Trump is still really, really rich. He is still a billionaire. Still owns a 757. Still really successful.

And though you have not accepted the truth and reality, yes, he is the duly elected 45th president of the United States of America. Time to face him truth.

Joining us now, the author of the number one bestseller "The Russian Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump", Gregg Jarrett, along with investigative reporter, FOX News contributor Sara Carter.

Sara, we begin with you. John Solomon's report from tonight, this is now concrete evidence, the FBI was told everything about Christopher Steele who paid for the Russian dirt dossier lies and they then used it anyway. To spy in spite of what James Comey says.

SARA CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it was to spy, and what is worse, Sean, is the fact that the FBI was well aware of what Christopher Steele was up to, what he was doing, the fact that Christopher Steele himself had admitted to Kavalec, the deputy assistant secretary of state at the time, that he was going to release the information before the election.

This was certainly to target then-candidate Trump and then eventually President Trump, because remember after they get the foreign intelligence surveillance warrant to spy on Carter Page, which they did not disclose to the court, all of the information that they had, and where this information came from, and the fact that half of it was lies, they continue to spy on Carter Page, renewing it for four times during the 2016 and throughout 2017, all the way into the fall. The last one actually being signed by Rod Rosenstein.

So, what John broke is so significant and so important, it's going to unleash the avalanche, because now they're going to have to explain why they did this. And it is absolutely spying when you concoct a tail to actually look into other people's emails, listen into their telephone conversations and try to set up a duly elected president of the United States.

HANNITY: The avalanche that it keeps saying, coming cascading down. Gregg Jarrett --

GREGG JARRETT, LEGAL ANALYST: Yes.

HANNITY: -- this is but a small part. We have, of course, the inspector general's report on fives abuse. We now have the attorney general that will look into Hillary's rigged investigation. We'll have the Huber report on leaked materials. We will have 302s, we will have Gang of Eight, we will have the FISA applications themselves.

Mueller is dead. Whether people can face the truth or not, now act two, the curtain is up.

JARRETT: And John's documentary evidence now proves conclusively that James Comey was lying to a FISA court. And, of course, tonight, on CNN, you played the clip, when he said he went by the book. That is also a lie to the American public.

You know, James Comey is now swinging these wild haymakers, because he knows that very soon --

HANNITY: Does he? Does he?

JARRETT: -- he is going down on the canvas for a ten-count. He is in a deep serious legal jeopardy, for a number of thing -- lying to a FISA court, leaking government documents that he stole, starting an investigation without credible evidence, spying on the Trump campaign, and making false statements to Congress.

I hope he saved all of the money that he made from that phony book of his. I'm talking about "liars and lying people", because he's going to need the money for his defense team.

HANNITY: Gregg Jarrett, remind me to never piss you off, because that was a pretty damning indictment. That's why you had the number one bestseller in the country for weeks.

All right. Thank you both. Great work both of you, and John Solomon.

When we come back, the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will be here. We're going to get his thoughts on the Democrats' outrageous behavior in Capitol Hill, their unwillingness to let it go. He says it's dead, it's over.

And tonight, the great one, Mark Levin, will join us, and a special HANNITY investigation into Joe Biden that nobody else in the media will do.

Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared that the case was closed on the Mueller report earlier this week, but now, the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr., why?

President Trump responded earlier today. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: My son is a good person. My son testified for hours and hours. My son was totally exonerated by Mueller, who, frankly, does not like Donald Trump, me, this Donald Trump. And frankly, for my son, after being exonerated to now get a subpoena, to go again and speak again after close to 20 hours of telling everybody that would listen about a nothing-meeting -- yes, I'm pretty surprised.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now with reaction is the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself.

Senator, good to see you.

You have called this partisan paralysis, breathless conspiracy theorizing, unhinged partisanship, Groundhog Day, a spectacle, stop relitigating a 2- 1/2-year-old election result and move forward for the American people. I agree with all of that.

What is Senator Burr doing? Did he not hear your message?

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL, R-KY: Well, I think the good news is that Chairman Burr has already indicated that the committee will find no collusion, because that will be consistent with the Mueller investigation. I think that this is going to have a happy ending.

I understand the president's frustration here. But I think that this is just a blip, I think that the case is closed. I think that the controversy has been concluded.

I don't think the House thinks that, they're going to continue to try to stir this up. But enough, already. I mean, you know, we found out from the Mueller report that the Russians were deeply involved in it. There was something like 18 to 20 indictments of Russian companies and Russian individuals who were trying to get into the campaign and to mess with it.

I think it's over. And I think it's time to let it go and move on and try to deal with people's business.

HANNITY: Specifically, is that your message to Senator Burr?

MCCONNELL: That's my message to the public. That's our view that the case is closed and it's time to move on, and I believe when the Senate Intelligence Committee finally does report, which I think will not be too far down the road from here, they will reach the very same conclusion.

HANNITY: You called yourself the grim reaper of the country.

MCCONNELL: I'm sure did.

HANNITY: When it comes to the Green New Deal. Well, I mean, everything's going to be for free, so we're told. But we were also told that you can keep your plan and keep your doctor and save money. That didn't happen. Millions lost their plans, doctors and everybody paid more.

But this see - I think there's an important point you're making. This is not just Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez--

MCCONNELL: Yes.

HANNITY: --we've got Presidential candidates. How do you assess this group of 20-plus Democrats that want to be President?

MCCONNELL: Even the ones, Sean, that will declare themselves moderates, will say with regard to health care that they want the public option. There won't be any private health insurance if you have a public option, because the government will always sell you the insurance cheaper.

So no matter how they choose to characterize themselves, you can bet, whether it's Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders or somebody else, the nominee for President on the Democratic side is going to be on a path to try to turn America into a socialist country.

We're not going to let that happen. Donald Trump still in the White House, and as long as I'm Majority Leader of the Senate, I get to set the agenda, that's why I call myself the Grim Reaper. We will not have the Green New Deal and will not have Medicare for none as long as I'm Majority Leader of the Senate.

HANNITY: Tell me about - and tell us about your relationship with the President now - I know you said we're not going to do health care this year. But I know most Americans would like health care fix. They would like to have portability if they change jobs.

I personally like either health savings accounts, there's a health care cooperative where it's $50 a month unlimited care and Wichita, Kansas, Dr. Josh Humber (ph). What are the top agenda items as we close out this year and move into an election year?

MCCONNELL: Well, our challenge in doing any kind of health care reform now is the Democratic House. They're not going to agree to the kinds of things we'd like to do, that you mentioned.

The President established this business to form small groups for purposes of being able to allow groups to purchase insurance like larger companies, and a number of other things the administration has been trying to do through executive orders.

But, look, you know what the Democrats want to do? They're running the House. They want to have Medicare-for-all, which is actually Medicare-for- none. Doing a deal with Nancy Pelosi's House is a real challenge.

As the President's pointed out on health care, what he wants to do is to come up with a recommendation we can enact when we get the House back and hold the Senate and he's on his second term.

HANNITY: Tell us about your relationship with the President Trump, how you work together? Tell us maybe things you didn't know about him that you now - I assume you talk with him regularly. Tell us about it.

MCCONNELL: Yes. Well, we talk on almost a daily basis. We've been on the same wavelength almost all the time. Since he's been there we're trying to take America in the same direction. And I want to particularly compliment the President for the extraordinary selection he has made for judicial appointments.

As you know Sean, the biggest call I made in my career was to not let Barack Obama fill the Scalia vacancy during the Presidential election.

HANNITY: I give you a lot of credit for that many times.

MCCONNELL: The President didn't blow that opportunity. He sent up Neil Gorsuch. And then we fought our way through a highly controversial confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh. But it's not just changing the Supreme Court that we did, we also were changing the Circuit Courts, one step below the Supreme Court.

HANNITY: All right, Senator, thank you for being with us. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, we appreciate you taking time to be with us tonight.

When we come back, you won't believe what Hillary Clinton said this time, actually lecturing us about the rule of law in the country. "The Great One", Mark Levin, gives us reaction, and tonight a "Hannity Investigation" into the real Joe Biden, revealing all of the vulnerabilities that the rest of the media won't tell you. Straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. We have new breaking news, by the way. Jim Comey, former disgraced FBI Director actually says, "Well, it's likely that Trump could have committed crimes and he may be charged after his time as President, because of long-standing Justice Department policy that is against indicted a sitting President".

Let me just cue in Mr. Comey about one little fact here. The Attorney General was clear and clear in his expressing that was not Mueller's consideration. That that constitutional issue in fact was not unplayed that based on the merits there was no indictable offense period.

It's interesting to come out on a night where John Solomon just broke the news, that in fact, Jim Comey who signed the first FISA application with the bulk of information, being Hillary's bought and paid for dossier, that the FBI was warned days before about the dossier. And that Hillary paid for it, Steele hated Trump, and it wasn't verified.

All right, joining us now with reaction to all of this Author of Unfreedom of the Press, which is coming out very soon, he hosts "Life, Liberty and Levin" right here on the Fox News Channel. Host of Levin TV, nationally syndicated radio. I call him "The Great One", Mark Levin.

Mark you used to be the - you work for Ed Meese, you were his Chief of Staff.

MARK LEVIN, LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN HOST: That's right.

HANNITY: OK. You talked at length about long-standing policy about indicting a sitting President. Barr said it had nothing to do with it. Barr said, "Mueller had no consideration to do with it".

LEVIN: Right.

HANNITY: So, Comey, who we now know the FBI was informed fully about the dirty dossier. He signed the first FISA warrant. To me he's the one in legal jeopardy, ironically, and not the President.

LEVIN: All right. What ought to happen here is, there ought to be a grand jury impaneled. Comey should give testimony, McCabe should get testimony, Baker should get testimony, Strzok, Page - the whole cabal should be giving testimony. They should get a little bit of their own medicine.

We should have a criminal grand jury and we should have either a Special Counsel or a United States Attorney take charge of this case and get to the bottom of it. Put these people under oath and let them get the Donald Trump treatment. We want all their documents, no privileges, nothing. Drag them in and maybe drag their kids in too.

But I wanted to talk about something else because, Nancy Pelosi's quite ubiquitous these days. She's barely coherent. She is a constitutional illiterate, but that's the person they chose the Speaker of the House.

And I got to thinking she's very, very, rich. She's a multimillionaire. I don't really care about that. She has a husband, people don't even know, his name is Paul Pelosi, he's a San Francisco real estate developer, he's a financial investor. Tell me how did the Pelosis make their money?

Tell me, who do they know, are there any foreign interests, have we seen their bank accounts, have we seen their tax returns, I'm curious? Because Nancy Pelosi, like Eva Peron today, she announced that, "We make the laws in the House of Representatives".

And I need to remind the Speaker of the House, actually you don't. You pass bills and they're not laws until they go through the Senate and the President signs them. That's how the system works.

But I'd like to know about all their connections, how they got so rich. I really would.

What we have here is an attack on the President and an attack on his family. Collusion, Special Counsel, contempt, obstruction, constitutional crisis - I just started writing them down, impeachment, tax returns, bank accounts, they want - they've already leaked some of his tax information. They accuse him of campaign violations. They accuse him being a racist and anti-Semite, mentally unfit for office.

Let me tell you what's going on here. The Democrat Party has hijacked the House of Representatives. This is an opposition research campaign. They're working for whomever the Democrat nominee is. If they can impeach the President, they'll impeach the President.

What they're trying to do is, drive down his ratings to get them under 30% and then they'll go for impeachment. Otherwise, they'll act like he should be impeached. They'll talk about a constitutional crisis. These are the talking points now.

They create the conflicts, they create the issues, they create the confrontation, they issue scores and scores of subpoenas, six committees - the Committee Chairman, as I speak, are meeting and dark in some shadowy room, trying to figure out how to bring down the President of the United States, how to embarrass him.

They go after his businesses, they go after his son, they go after his associates, they go after his counsel, they go after him. What is the purpose of all this? "Oh, well, we want to know if the IRS is working".

Let me tell you secret, the IRS isn't working. It never works, so that's not an issue. "Well, we want to make sure there isn't any foreign collusion". Great, then all you Members of the House and Senate, you cough up your tax returns and your bank accounts, so we can make sure you're not in the back pocket of some third world country.

"Well, we just want to make sure our financial system works". Well, let me tell you something that works. You don't work, the debt is through the roof. Everybody can see through this.

And it's not just the federal Democrats. Maryland and DC, the Democrats get together there, they bring a phony lawsuit, the emoluments clause, because the President has a hotel and foreigners stay there, so he must be making money on the side - such BS.

New York, state tax returns. "We're going to pass a bill of attainder, which is federally unconstitutional. What is that? A law aimed at one citizen, the President. We're going to turn his state tax returns over to Congress.

Let me tell you what's going on. This is a Democrat Party cabal, trying to reverse the 2016 election, trying to disenfranchise 63 million voters, mostly Republicans, independents and some Democrats, led by a Speaker of the House from San Francisco, a Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee from New York, the Chairman of the Oversight Committee from Baltimore.

Three or four blue cities trying to change the course of this country, trying to reverse the course of the election. And let me tell, you they keep saying, "The American people want". They don't represent the American people. They keep saying, they're following the Constitution - they're shredding the Constitution. They don't even know what's in the Constitution.

It is we who are standing up to this cabal, this rogue activity. It is we who are standing up for the Constitution. And let me tell you something--

HANNITY: Mark.

LEVIN: --they are playing with political fire. There are tens of millions of people who are not going to stand for this, and they are going to vote, they're going to become more active than ever before. And they are going to not only lose the presidency, they will lose the House. We will strengthen the Senate and then maybe and they maybe will subpoena the hell out of them.

And they maybe will have special counsels against them, because if they want to use Soviet tactics against Republicans, then the only way the Democrats know to stop is if Soviet tactics are used against them. That's it.

HANNITY: When's the book out?

LEVIN: Book comes out May 21, people can pre-order it on amazon.com or any of those sites and some where they--

HANNITY: Hannity.com too.

LEVIN: It's a very, very important book.

HANNITY: I get the first interview for that book. We have it arranged already, but we'll make the announcement at the appropriate time. "Great One", that's why we call you "The Great One". Congratulations my friend. Sunday nights 10 p.m., the #1 show on cable.

Coming up we do a special "Hannity Investigation", somebody who knows creepy Uncle Joe, you might want to call, you're going to want to watch this next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Well, crazy, creepy Uncle Joe, and Joe is early frontrunner status among the 2020 Democrats below the surface. Biden looks as vulnerable as any of them, especially as the evidence of international corruption is mounting tonight as the Hill's John Solomon explain.

While Biden was Vice President, well, his son Hunter took a lucrative job at a major Ukrainian energy company, and when the company became the subject of a corruption probe in that country, Biden then used his influence to get the lead prosecutor fired.

He even bragged about it. Remember? Prosecutor was investigating Biden's son. Biden used the threat of pulling $1 billion U.S. aid if they didn't fire the prosecutor in six hours.

Well, now the shady dealings extend all the way to China, because as author Peter Schweizer uncovered, Hunter Biden's private equity firm got a whopping $1 billion deal with the Chinese government back in 2013 after just 10 days when he went with his father to meet with Chinese officials on Air Force Two.

And here's the kicker, according to Schweizer, Hunter Biden had no background in China, no background in private equity, but he walks away with an enormous deal for one of the world's most powerful governments. And I remember just days ago, yes, Biden had to walk back comment saying China wasn't real competition for the U.S.

Now beyond the shady dealings, Biden is doing everything he can to try and do to catch up now and cozy up to the far-Left, promising free healthcare for illegal immigrants, spreading baseless fears about Republicans wanting to bring back Jim Crow, playing the race card. Even apologizing the way he treated a Nita Hill, all in an obvious effort to make up for his long history of insensitive remarks.

Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You cannot go to a 7-11 or a Dunkin' Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I'm not joking.

CHRIS WALLACE, HOST: What kind of chance would a northeastern liberal like Joe Biden stand in the South?

BIDEN: Better than anybody else. You don't know my state. My state was a slave state. My state is a border state. My state is the eighth largest black population in the country.

You got sort of the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, it is - that's a story book.

Romney wants to let - he said in the first 100 days he's going to let the big banks once again write their own rules. Unchain Wall Street! They're going to put y'all back in chains.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And old establishment candidate with shady international dealings, running on a last name, no message, gaffe after gaffe, and pandering to the far-Left, well sounds a lot familiar to you? It's Hillary 2.0. And don't forget Biden has to run on his and Obama's economic failures.

Eight years, 13 million more Americans on food stamps, 8 million more on poverty, lowest labor participation rate in the 70s worst, recovery since the 40s, lowest homeownership rate in 51 years, and on top of that, the only President and Vice President in history never to reach 3 percent GDP. And he took on more debt than all 43 Presidents and Vice Presidents before them combined.

Compare that to the Trump agenda. Record low unemployment in two and a half years, best wage growth in 10 years energy, independence for the first time in 75 years, and even bigger are the questions surrounding the Obama White House's role in what is the biggest abuse of power corruption, scandal in history.

Here to react to our investigation which is only the tip of the iceberg, Fox News Contributor, Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino, a lot of dirt there Dan, and I'm just touching the surface. Those are the headlines.

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, you are. Sean, but there's a lot there. And let's just break it down to a couple of things. Joe Biden has a lot of problems. Problem Number one, he's been in office as long - literally as long as I've been alive - not figuratively. As long as I've been alive, Joe Biden's been a politician. He's not exactly the change agent you've been looking for to make a terrible Star Wars analogy.

Number two, he happens to be a male and white, which doesn't matter to me or you, or frankly a lot of our viewers. But to the identity politics, Left, they've mired themselves and this the melanin content of your skin means everything and where you were born. Again it doesn't matter to people who care about ideas, but that's not where the Left is right now.

Third, most importantly, you just brought up. John Solomon's work on this - he should get a Pulitzer for this. His work on Joe Biden in the Ukraine - what happened in Ukraine with Hunter Biden?

Remember, Sean, Joe Biden takes a trip in April 2014 over to Ukraine. Conveniently, right in that exact same time period, his son gets a lucrative appointment to Burisma, a natural gas company where he's paid a fortune in a monthly stipend and the Ukrainians are investigating that.

Joe Biden according to John Solomon's reporting, pressured the Ukrainians to stop the investigation, sounds like collusion to me, Sean.

HANNITY: Yes, and a $1 billion deal with the kid who nothing about China or equities, sure just a pure accident. Dan, thank you. More “Hannity” after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. It went long tonight, but that is all the time we have left this evening. Now we will have a follow-up to our big breaking news report from tonight. And that of course, being - yes, the FBI was totally, completely given the heads-up on Christopher Steele. Hillary paying for the dossier, the dossier that Steele doesn't stand behind. It was not verified and he hated Trump.

So why did Comey, why would he sign that first FISA application? Premeditated? Oh, fraud on the court? Perhaps.

Let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham, where are you tonight?

