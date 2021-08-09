'Levin' on unalienable rights, government

This is a rush transcript from "Life, Liberty & Lenin," August 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, America. I'm Mark Levin and this is LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN. We have a great show tonight for the full hour, former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich.



But before I get to Newt, does it trouble you that our government at all levels is now in our bedrooms, they are in our cars, they are in our religious institutions, they are in our schools, and they always have excuses for all of this. It could be health, it could be for the good of the community, whatever it is -- whatever happened individual liberty? Who even talks about individual liberty anymore?



Who even talks about the declaration of unalienable rights? What kind of a country with turning in to?



Alexis de Tocqueville warned about soft tyranny. Well, ladies and gentlemen, we are surrounded by soft tyranny and it is getting increasingly more aggressive.



You see the demands when it comes to vaccines. You see bureaucrats shutting down businesses. You see bureaucrats at the C.D.C. telling landlords that they can't collect rent as they go broke.



You see a President of the United States defying a Supreme Court ruling that says those bureaucrats don't have that authority. You see a President of the United States opening our borders wide to individuals, many of whom have the virus, are criminals, are MS-13 -- and you name it, and he could care less that he is doing this purposely.



You see Democrats and Republicans in Congress getting together on an infrastructure bill, 2,700 pages, and $1.2 trillion. You have people on television, so-called Republicans promoting it, who have no idea what's in it. And all the social manipulation and social engineering that they attach to these spending bills -- that's not a Representative Republic. That's not a Constitutional Republic. That's not a Federal Republic.



You know what that is? It's what Thomas Jefferson called it. That's tyranny by legislature.



We have tyranny by legislature, we've tyranny by bureaucracy, and we have tyranny by the executive branch. They don't want to know what we think, they don't ask for our input. You can't even get into the Capitol Building today, if you want to.



We have a House of Representatives where the Speaker of the House rules like she's some kind of a fascist, and she has proxy voting, so members don't have to show up. They don't even have to show up. Now, why does she do that? So, she has their votes in the back of their pocket.



Well, the House of Representatives is elected every two years because it's supposed to be the closest to the people. Does it feel like the closest to the people to you?



The border is wide open. Crime is going through the roof. We have this radical agenda. Colleges and Universities are out of control. Public schools are now brainwashing our children to hate faith, to hate our country, and to hate our founding.



The corporatists who don't believe in capitalism anymore, are turning their corporations into surrogates for big centralized government.



We have Black Lives Matter and Antifa. I look at these as the militia wing now of the Democratic Party. What am I talking about?



In these autocratic regimes, Biden likes to talk about autocracy -- it's too bad he doesn't understand, he is an autocrat -- and these autocratic regimes and these Marxists and fascist regimes, what do they have? They have their thugs. And all through last summer, their thugs were burning cities, attacking cops, assaulting people, killing people, and the media supported it. The media celebrated it.



Their candidate for President could barely under words that it was a bad idea. Their vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, she was helping support a movement to get these people off.



Now, this isn't a Constitutional Republic when this sort of thing is happening. What's happening is we're empowering the Democratic Party. We're empowering this one force and this is what they do in autocratic regimes. They have one-party systems.



Look at California. Look at New York. Look at Illinois. Look at some of these other states.



Well, that's going to be America if they get their way. The border is open in order to flip Texas, flip Florida, and flip Arizona; then there can be no competition. This so-called For the People Act isn't for the people, it is for the Democratic Party. If they can nationalize the election process, they will destroy the red states. That's exactly what they want.



And that bill is a horrendous, unconstitutional disaster. They don't care. Why do they want to expand the Supreme Court? So they can control what the judiciary has to say? Every Marxist, fascistic regime does exactly the same thing.



This Democratic Party is diabolical and you have to have the courage, you have to have the bravery to explain it, and you have to have the courage and the bravery to explain what's taking place.



These are spawned American Marxist movements that hate capitalism, that hate American sovereignty, that hate you as a matter of fact -- all you white supremacists out there and the white dominant society.



Here's my problem, though. Do the Republicans in the Senate have any idea what the hell is going on? In the House, I think they do. In the Senate, I don't think they have any idea. We have 18 Republican senators, including the Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, who are busy cutting bipartisan infrastructure spending deals. What kind of ridiculousness is this?



They don't know what's in that bill. Other people are starting to find out what's in the bill. But putting that aside, when you have somebody in the White House like Joe Biden who is defying a Supreme Court decision, who is violating Federal immigration law; when you have a President of the United States who is allowing people into this country by the tens of thousands with the COVID-19 virus and the delta variant, while he is insisting that law-abiding and vaccinated American citizens wear masks, you don't start cutting deals with somebody like that, who won't fix the border, who is creating a health disaster in our own country.



You have a guy in the presidency who wants to destroy our voting system, who is destroying our financial system, and we have 18 Republicans in the Senate, including the Republican leader -- we have a bipartisan bill here, all bipartisan here, wonderful -- with only $500 billion of the $1.2 trillion actually going to roads and so forth.



What should the Republicans do? They should put their foot on the brake. They should go to the American people and say, "This man, this party is completely out of control. They are destroying this country from within. They are dangerous. They are violating the Constitution of the United States. They're destroying the finances of the United States. They are attacking the sovereignty of the United States. We have never seen anything like this before and we are not going to participate in this. We are not going to be bipartisan contributors to the destruction of this country."



It is shocking to me. We just went through five years with a Democratic Party and the press and all the rest targeted our President, Donald Trump, who never violated the Constitution, who never defied a court order, let alone a Supreme Court ruling, who believed in American sovereignty, who embraced American capitalism, who protected as best as he could the American people from viruses and so forth.



They tried to destroy him. They tried to trash him. He is still under investigation. We have never seen anything like this. You're investigating a former President of the United States, again. Autocrats do that sort of thing. Autocrats do that sort of thing.



Now, we have this -- a disaster. Can you point to anything that's working well in this country? You've been to the grocery store lately? Food prices are through the roof. Have you been to the gas pump lately? Gasoline prices are through the roof. Interest rates are going up. It's going to kill the housing market.



Now, landlords are not allowed to collect rent. Are these people aware of the founding of American private property rights? They could care less. So, what are we dealing with here?



All these disparate movements, these American Marxist movements, the phony climate change movement, a Green Deal movement, a war on capitalism, a de- growth movement that was born in Europe in the 1970s; critical race theory, another destructive, horrific, racist movement dressed up as some kind of righteous movement. It is Louis Farrakhan dressed up as scholarship, pushing the destruction of our society.



The only way to fix America, you know, is to tear it down, burn it down, and rebuild it. All these other efforts, a transgender movement? I mean, transgenderism is one thing, but a movement? Yes. Attacking what? The nuclear family. The nuclear family is under attack.



One of the 10 bullet points in the Communist Manifesto. I'm not making this stuff up. It's absolutely true. That's what's going on in this country. And Joe Biden is busy signing Executive Orders left and right, enshrining, without your input, without Congress's input, one of these radical elements after another.



Congress -- Congress doesn't want actually the ability to even pass legislation because they don't have the votes unless these RINOs jump in. Why do you think AOC and Cori Bush and the other American hating Marxists - - why do you think they keep demanding that the bureaucracy institute stuff, that the President institute stuff, that the courts institute stuff, because they are a minority of a minority, but they have power, and when you look throughout the history of these various so-called revolutions, these Marxist revolutions, it is not the proletariat rising up against the bourgeoisie. It's not the masses rising up demanding that Lenin take over the country, and Mao take over the country, or Chavez take over the country, or Castro take over the country. It's a relatively small cabal with a small percentage of the population behind them imposing their will.



What am I talking about here? Ladies and gentlemen, we're in the majority. We're an army of tens of millions. We need people in the Senate and elsewhere who are going to take these people on, who are going to go on offense, who aren't going to play bipartisanship in the destruction of this country, who understand what swirling around us, what is swirling around in our classrooms, what is swirling around on the border, what is swirling around in our corporate boardrooms, and all the rest.



And I want to tell you something, this is American Marxism. The book is not called Marxism. It's called "American Marxism."



You saw Professor Paul Kengor who was on here last week. He's an expert on Marxism, communism, and the Cold War, and he said it. He said, you're right, Levin, you've hit on something here. What's happened here, decade after decade of tenured Marxist professors, brainwashing our kids, well, our kids are now in power, and you have the media in this country, journalism, schools, education schools, same thing.



As I've said before, there's not a dime's worth of difference between most of the media in this country, and the agenda being pushed by AOC, being pushed by Speaker Pelosi, and being imposed by Joe Biden, not a dim's worth of difference. Why? Because our media have been corrupted, like so many of our other institutions.



We need to stand on our toes rather than our heels. We need to say, what do you mean bipartisanship? Bipartisanship? You need to use every tool available to you in the Senate to help stop this, just how the Democrats use every tool available to them to promote it, 24/7.



It's like the Democratic Party is so radicalized now, and it's on the move 24/7, and the Republican Party is stuck in the 1960s and the 1970s with no foggy idea what's going on in this country.



And one other thing, before we turn to the great former Speaker Newt Gingrich, the fact is, what this has demonstrated is we have to rely on ourselves. We need to be the ones who show up at shareholder meetings, shareholder meetings in corporations that make demands. We need to be the ones who show up at school board meetings and more than that, file lawsuits when they violate the equal protection rights of our kids.



We need to be the ones who use FOIA to collect as much data on what's going on in the school systems and with these teacher unions as possible. We need to use the boycott, divest, and sanction movement, the BDS movement against these various institutions.



There are tens of millions of us, if we just spend a little bit of time each day or each week being the Paul Reveres, being the activists that we need to be to defend this country and protect this country. We must do it.



This is our generation's calling or we're going to lose this country.



I'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



LEVIN: Welcome back, America. Speaker Gingrich, I want to break this down piece by piece. Let's look at the border. To me, there are so many issues there when you look at the border and what this President is not doing and is doing. What is your take on what's taking place on the southern border?



NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, look, I think the first question that we should make a national question is: Where are they going?



I mean, last month, we had the equivalent of a city, over 200,000 people come into the United States illegally on the southern border. Where did they go? What towns are they in? What states were they sent to?



The fact is the Biden administration is following a deliberate policy of sending people who may have COVID, sending people maybe criminal gangs, and sending them to towns, refuses to tell us where they're going, refuses to tell us how it is being handled, and it is well over a million people over the last year and it is growing. I mean, every month, it gets bigger, because the word is out, not just in Latin America, but for example, Ghana is now becoming a major contributor to the stream of people coming into United States, because the word is out.



You know, Joe Biden wants you to come to America illegally. And I think the question people have to ask themselves is: Why do the Democrats favor illegal immigration, to such a degree, that if the State of Texas moves to block the border, instead of thanking them for protecting America, the Biden administration files a lawsuit to stop Texas so that we can have more illegal immigration?



And my personal belief is that this is a deliberate policy on the left that they want to frankly drown the system with as many people who don't understand the Constitution, don't understand the rule of law. They are not yet acculturated into being American.



And this is not a racist comment. I think there are Latinos who favor the Constitution, African-Americans who favor the Constitution, Asian-Americans who favor the Constitution, but Joe Biden runs over the Constitution, and has contempt for it. This is exactly what you describe in your book on American Marxism. These are classic anti-bourgeois law, why should I obey your laws kind of people, and they are proving it every day from the communist District Attorney in San Francisco, who will not prosecute criminals, to what's happening on the border.



The border is a crisis, and I think the average -- every American should ask, how many people have been sent to their town or their county or their state? Because this administration is so secretive, it won't tell anybody where it is sending people, and they are going to be, in the course of four years, my guess is they will have brought in something on the order of seven or eight or nine million people.



LEVIN: And so what purpose other than to empower the Democratic Party? You know, and you see in a lot of these regimes, Mr. Speaker, the party comes before the country because it's allegiance to the party, and allegiance to the party is said to be allegiance to the country. You see this in all of these autocratic societies.



And when you look at the war on our voting system to empower the Democratic Party, when you look at what they are trying to do to our constitutional system, and destroy separation of powers, which is core to our system, when you look at what's going on in the border, when you look at these multitrillion dollar spending bills that really have as their purpose, empowering their base and their Democrat cities and states. Is this not really a massive redistribution of wealth to the Democratic Party and the Democratic Party base?



GINGRICH: Oh, absolutely. If you look at where the money is going to go, and you look at the pay off, for example, I think $200 billion to the teachers unions who are major supporters of the Democratic Party, $200 billion to people who are telling you, they don't want to show up and teach. You look at what is happening.



What you basically have now is union allies, big city machines, you have very big corporations, in many ways, it resembles Italian fascism. In that you have an alliance between the Biden administration and many of the biggest corporations, so that the Biden administration has actually suggested that Facebook and Twitter and others might do a better job of policing the American people.



Now, this is a kind of coalition of the bigs. In the 1930s, it was very dangerous. And I think you're seeing it come back. And it's a combination, as you point out, it's a transition point towards Marxism, so you have sort of the AOC Marxist level and Biden is considered a moderate, because he is just implementing sort of the state fascism, in which the government and the big businesses cooperate, and I think it's very dangerous.



I regard the oligarchs in Silicon Valley as a great threat to our freedom, and none of these people care. You know, if you're Nancy Pelosi, you're totally protected all the time. You live in a very fancy place in San Francisco, you're above the human feces, and you're above the crime. You're above all those little things that normal people have to do, because you're an aristocrat, and we need to understand we now have a political aristocracy.



And by the way, ironically, it's beginning to blow up. I don't think people realize yet the two latest polls. Governor Newsom is losing in California and you're likely to have Governor Cuomo indicted and impeached in New York. So, the two top Democratic governors in the country, both may collapse under Biden-ism, and I think it tells you the level of turmoil that's beginning to build in the country.



LEVIN: And underscore your point, notice, they are in a rush to institute their agenda. It's 50/50 in the Senate, but for the Constitution, they wouldn't be in the majority, except for the Vice President's vote. In the House over four or five vote lead in these phony moderates who walk right behind Nancy Pelosi every time she tells them what she wants to do, and they do it, and they have no mandate for any of this.



But because of who they are, they don't care whether they have a mandate or not, do they, Mr. Speaker?



When we come back, I want to pursue that with you, this, the party of the people. They don't give a damn if the people support what they are doing or not. This is what I want to pursue with you.



We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



JON SCOTT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Welcome to "FOX News Live." I'm Jon Scott.



The U.S. Senate is inching closer to passing a massive bipartisan infrastructure package. Lawmakers reconvened today after voting to break a filibuster and advance the $1 trillion spending bill yesterday.



As we await a final Senate vote, possibly later tonight, Democrats are beginning to turn their attention to their $3.5 trillion spending bill which Republicans have largely slammed amid growing concerns over surging inflation.



The California's Dixie fire still raging there after nearly a month. It's now the largest single wildfire in the state's history burning more than 460,000 acres so far. That fire just 21 percent contained right now.



I'm Jon Scott, we take you back now to LIFE, LIBERTY, & LEVIN.



LEVIN: Welcome back, America. Speaker Gingrich, it is amazing to me how, what I call these American Marxist oligarchs, aristocrats, they always -- while they're stealing liberty from the people, they always claim they're doing it in the name of the people, don't they, no matter if it's Mao, if it's Lenin, if it's Castro, if it's Chavez, if it's Pelosi, if it's Schumer, if it's by -- it doesn't much matter -- and they build this massive bureaucracy.



So, if they win an election, they claim a mandate. If they lose an election, they claim it is illegitimate and they rule by permanent government. So, in other words, they never lose, do they, Mr. Speaker?



GINGRICH: I think that's one of the things we've got to collide with. The reason they hated Trump so deeply is that Trump actually was starting to root them out. He was starting to take on their bureaucracies and weaken them.



And you're exactly right, when you have a State Department or you have a Justice Department where 97 or 98 percent of their political contributions go to the Democrats, you know that when you try to implement a policy, which is not far left, you're going to face foot dragging and resistance and undermining and leaking and sabotage on a regular basis.



And I think, whoever wins in 2024, if they're a Republican, they should enter office with the intent as one of the first parts of business to begin to break up the bureaucracies and make it possible to actually have bureaucrats who obey the public.



Right now, you have a layer of news media, universities, bureaucrats, and politicians who literally sit on the country and they represent a power structure, which is opposite of the American people. We've been doing polling with John McLaughlin, and we found 16 issues in which there's an 85 percent rejection of the left, 85 percent, and they just don't care.



I mean, the best example, is this issue of whether or not you ought to have a photo ID in order to vote. That's -- you know, it's overwhelmingly supported by African-Americans, by Latinos, everybody, except the hard left, which understands that they won't be able to cheat and steal. And so, they are just trying to run over the whole country. And historians -- we'll see what happens in this round. But historically, these kind of anti- people, systems ultimately get repudiated in stunning destruction.



I actually think, by the way, that there's a lot to be learned by watching John Adams in "The Federalist," who were the first people with Alien and Sedition Act to try to legally suppress free speech in America, and they were desperately trying to hold off Jefferson and the emerging democratic Republican Party. The result was, in four short years, they were annihilated, and by 1812, they literally disappeared as a party.



And I think the Democrats don't realize yet, they are playing with real fire, particularly in their more radical views. Like, you know, doctors shouldn't list whether you're a boy or a girl when you're born. Now, most Americans think that's insane.



You know, to be white ought to be inferior, not superior. So, you have a group in California urging white parents not to send their children to really good schools, because that'll leave spaces for minority children.



The level of things they've adopted that are totally opposite to all Americans. I mean, you have a huge number of African-Americans and you've seen this with some of the Olympians when winning have been the opposite of what the left hoped for. They've praised America, they've thanked America. They've said how grateful they are to be in America.



And some of them come, for example, we have one who is a third generation - - Meng, her grandparents, or parents rather, migrated after we lost the war in Vietnam and she is totally committed as an American to what a great country this is. Well, that's what's going to happen. The left gets more and more radical, people like AOC are more and more clearly communists, and more and more clearly willing to impose on the American people and have no idea how the economy works.



I mean, who does she think is going to build houses and rent houses to poor people if the government stops everybody from paying their landlord? I mean, that's the same with everybody, don't put your money into housing for poor people. She has no idea how that works.



LEVIN: But she wouldn't matter, but for the media promoting her, but for the Democratic Party embracing her, but for the President of the United States and his Chief of Staff, this Ron Klain talking to them constantly, making sure that that part of their party is satisfied, but it's becoming more and more the party, not an extreme part of the party, it is becoming more and more the party.



And I want to come back to you on this, which is why in the world would the Republicans in the Senate be entering into negotiations with a President of the United States who is violating Federal law? Who purposely has the border open with all the horrendous things going on down there? Who is having people come into this country -- he knows it -- who have this virus, while telling people who have been vaccinated they have to mask up, their children have to mask up and so forth?



He is destroying this country in many respects from within, and the Republicans act like it's another day. They are so excited. Watch this guy, Cassidy -- it was the most appalling thing I've ever seen -- from Louisiana and the other. They are very self-righteous, these 18 Republicans about how important this is, and we've shown that we're bipartisan.



You know, the Democrats don't care if they are bipartisan or not. They've got reconciliation. They are lined up to go, baby. This is just part of a strategy for them.



They play short ball, they play long ball. Well, I think our guys are in the left field stands. I don't think they have the foggiest idea what's going on and they certainly don't have the guts to fight it.



I want to ask you about this. Is something within the Republican Party to stop -- does something need to happen? I mean, we're facing the most radicalized Democratic Party in my lifetime, I would say in the last hundred years. I would say, period, actually, and I don't think the Republicans are up to this in the Senate. I'd be interested in your take.



We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



LEVIN: Welcome back, America.



Speaker Gingrich, I argue in my book, "American Marxism," we need a popular movement. We had a popular movement in the Revolutionary War. We had a popular movement in the Civil War. We had a popular movement with the Tea Party movement, the Reagan Revolution, even the Trump movement.



But we're not going to be able to rely on some great Republican statesman or the Republican Party generally, to really take this on and to save us. We're going to have to go into the schools and the corporations and the communities and so we're going to have to be a much more active people because there is power in numbers and we have a lot of numbers.



That said, elections do matter, sometimes less and less, but they do matter.



And so, I wanted to ask you, what is going on with the Republican Party, particularly in the Senate? Do they not recognize what's taking place in this country?



GINGRICH: I think there's a big difference. The House Republicans, largely with only a handful of exceptions, understand that this is a fight to the death; that the left really wants to destroy the America we know, AND that people like -- I mean, Nancy Pelosi basically is a dictator right now. And so, as a former Speaker of the House, I am stunned at how much she has violated the rules, and how much she has aggregated power into one person, and the damage that that's doing to the institution. So, the House is a different place.



In the Senate, you have this myth of comity. We're all -- really, we're all senators, we're all going to talk with each other, and you get a certain number of them who actually, despite everything, read "The Washington Post," read "The New York Times," watch the major news networks. And they think, oh, what if we could be bipartisan? What if we could be friends? So, I might have to sell out. But it'll be so much positive for America to be able to say the word "bipartisan."



Now, I've been through this several times. In the late 70s, with Reagan, who broke with the traditional party, and said no, and took on the left. Again, we did it when George H.W. Bush broke his word, and raise taxes, I led the effort to defeat it. And that was a decisive moment in the Republican Party in the 90s, because all of a sudden, people in the country said, oh, those guys actually keep their word. They actually -- they actually meant no new taxes.



And I think you're back in a similar moment here. People have forgotten. The reason that Trump emerged is that 63 percent of the Republicans were totally angry with their Washington leadership based on polling in 2015.



So, if you ran as a Washington senator or a Washington congressman, people immediately wanted somebody who was different. And so Trump was running in that environment, that is why it brought on the Tea Party. People looked around and said, "I'm not satisfied with these guys. They're not leading."



Well, I think the members in the Senate who are buying this totally phony bipartisanship in which you, the Democrats are going to write this bill. It's going to be a terrible bill. They're going to be things in this bill, that no Republicans should vote for, that there is no defense for.



And I think that the Republicans who did vote yes, should really rethink it. They've got a few days ahead of them, and they should really rethink it. And people who watch this show ought to call their senators, and just say, "Have you lost your mind? Have you read the bill? Do you realize how bad it is?"



And people like Senator Lee and Senator Cruz are doing a good job of standing up and saying, "Hey, look at what's actually in the bill. Don't tell me about the headline in the press conference. Look at what the Democratic staff have written into this bill, and it will be very abhorrent to most Republicans," and I think will become a major issue in primaries in the Republican Party.



And I think that people are going to say, just as they did with the Panama Canal Treaty, when a whole generation was wiped out in the Senate because they voted with giving away the Panama Canal, and people just were furious and thought as American nationals, they really resented doing it. And so they took it out on Republican senators and Democrats.



I think this bill is going to be similar.



LEVIN: You know, it always amazes me. The Senate Republican leadership blames everybody but themselves when they don't win seats they think they should win. They never look in the mirror these guys, they just think they're going to glide their way through. It's not going to happen today. There's too much at stake. Everything is at stake.



People see it. It is affecting their homes, it's affecting their cars, and it's affecting their gasoline prices. It is affecting their children in the public schools. And the idea that we don't have a more offensive minded, aggressive Republican Party in the Senate laying down the principles and spelling out what the other side is doing to our culture in every respect is so shockingly ignorant to me, politics aside. When the hell are you going to stand up for your country? When are you going to stand up and take a stand and say, you know what? We're not entering into bipartisan anything.



We're not voting for infrastructure, we're bringing this place to a halt until we get some things on the table here. You secure that damn border. We cannot have people coming in here willy-nilly who are sick. We're not going to contribute to this massive national debt. We're not spending $1.2 trillion, only 40 percent of which is actually infrastructure, Mr. Speaker, the Tax Foundation said it's not even $1.2 trillion, it's $2 trillion.



They are coming behind with $3.5 trillion with a massive welfare state expansion. Experts say, that's not $3.5 trillion, that's $5.5 trillion.



You want to contribute to turning this country into the Weimar Republic? You know, Republicans, Mr. Speaker, they stood up against slavery. They've taken positions that are principled, that are right.



I just don't see it. I do agree with you. I see it in the house. I don't see a lot of it in the Senate.



We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



LEVIN: Welcome back. Speaker Newt Gingrich, the American Corporation, you know, when I was young, they were pretty patriotic. Republicans supported them because they tended to support capitalism and competition, not perfectly, don't get me wrong. What do you make of what's happened to American corporations, what I call these corporatists?



GINGRICH: Well, part of it is they hire all the students who graduate from the Ivy League schools. So, all of their senior staff represent anti- American woke values. They are more comfortable with the Chinese Communist Party than they are with the Republican Party. They are more comfortable with Xi Jinping than they would ever be with Donald Trump.



And so, you know, I mean, when you see somebody like the head of Nike announce that Nike is a Chinese company, that's really staggering.



Imagine in the 30s that the head of General Motors had said that GM is a German company. People would have been shocked and astounded, and yet, part of it is just the power of money. The Chinese have been very intelligent about taking care of certain companies and punishing other companies.



Look at the speed with which the National Basketball Association collapsed, because so much of their revenue now comes from China? That when they had somebody who -- the only thing the general manager in Houston did, was he favored in a tweet, the freedom loving people of Hong Kong. And for that, the Chinese communist dictatorship said, we will close down the NBA in China unless you get him under control, and he had to apologize for favoring the people in Hong Kong who love freedom.



Now, there is something disgusting about that, and you know, when I think back to the free Americans who randomly got together as militia at Lexington and at Concord, and who took on the British Regular Army and defeated it, and began an eight-year war for freedom. I think about their values and the values of Washington, and the values of the people at Valley Forge. And I look at some of these corporate leaders. I am truly disgusted by their betrayal of America, and their betrayal of freedom.



And I regard what the head of Nike said, as a total betrayal of the United States. I mean, he might as well get Chinese -- as far as I'm concerned, he ought to get Chinese citizenship and be openly who he obviously, operationally is. You know, a little -- a little genocide among the Uighurs, well, that's not a big problem. Destroying Tibetan Buddhist culture, well, it's not really as important as our bottom line.



Crushing the people of Hong Kong, well, you know, we had really great sales last month in Beijing. Threatening to invade Taiwan, well, you know, you have to understand all of these complicated issues.



This stuff is nonsense, and we need to have an American debate and decide that we want American companies that are patriotic and if you're determined to be pro-Chinese, you need to think seriously about where you're based and about what kind of citizenship you want.



LEVIN: And you know, Newt, here at home, these corporations have thrown in with the administration the whole phony Jim Crow argument against these Republican legislators who are trying to take back the election system post virus. They are even liberalizing their system still, and these corporations throw in with the Democratic Party, they throw in the most radical elements of the Democratic Party.



My view is that Republicans ought to let them live or die on their own, stop protecting them, stop defending him. Start boycotting them, start showing up to shareholder meetings, and the difference between us and them is, we will support capitalism and freedom. Whereas they want gimmes, they want handouts, and they want protection from competition. What's your thought?



GINGRICH: Well, we ought to be the party of small business. We ought to encourage the millions of entrepreneurs who want to go out and start something and hire people and compete. We should not be the party of these handful of really big businesses that basically survive by having lobbyists rather than engineers.



I mean, you look at the defense contractors, it is a real problem, because more and more, they have caused overruns. They're inefficient. They are technologically obsolete, but they've got great lobbyists. That's a problem for American survival.



LEVIN: Newt Gingrich, it's always a pleasure. It's always great to hear from our wise man.



I want to thank you for what you've done throughout your career, and I want to thank you for what you're doing now.



GINGRICH: Thank you.



LEVIN: Take care of yourself.



GINGRICH: All right.



LEVIN: We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



LEVIN: Welcome back, America.



You know information, knowledge, and education are everything. That's what a free people need. That's what freedom is all about. So, you can process in your cranium what's going on around you and make decisions, have free will and mobility, create things, produce things, live a very useful and fulsome life.



But there's a war on all that in our colleges and universities. The academic year is about to begin. And many of your children who are going to some university or college are going to be facing tenured professors, and an entire culture that rejects all of that.



They are going to fight free speech and academic freedom, and they are going to push propaganda of the worst sorts.



There is no academic freedom anymore on our college campuses. In so many respects, these are indoctrination mills. That's why Biden and company want free education at the college level or want to wipe out student loans, so they can process more and more of your children through their system.



Well, you're not compelled to force your kids to study and read only what these colleges and universities and professors tell them to read and to learn. That's part of the problem. Many of you have caught my radio show and say, here we have Thanksgiving and our kid comes back from college, we don't recognize him or her anymore.



Seven hundred thousand or more of you have already purchased "American Marxism." I want to strongly encourage you to make sure your children who are going into college or some university or even high school are armed with your textbook, are armed with the antidote to all of what they are going to be taught and all of the efforts of brainwashing and indoctrination.



You don't have to rely on the government or these universities and colleges to tell your kids what to learn, you get them the antidote.



And I will see you next time on LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.