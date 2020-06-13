Left fearmongering over COVID despite new data

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," June 12, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham, and this is The Ingraham Angle from Washington tonight. Rapes, robberies, violent assaults, all those are the shocking actions happening right now in Seattle's cop free zone. Who described it as a festival yesterday? Well, is this the future you want for your children. Sarah Carter, Lara Logan, and Chris Christie are all here to respond.

Plus, the big COVID lie. Where is the second wave the Left has been warning us about? Well, tonight, we're going to break down the actual numbers and how would we know what to think if it weren't for celebrities shoving it all down our throats. Raymond Arroyo is here with Hollywood's latest embarrassing new plea to stay relevant in Follies. But first, the Angle's GOP platform for 2020. That's the focus of tonight's Angle.

The past six months have been to put it mildly a very difficult time for the country. First, the Democrats dragged the nation through the phony impeachment proceedings without even specifying a crime. Then the Coronavirus hit, and blue state governors decided to flatten the curve by flattening our economy and our constitutional rights. And now we're in the midst of mass demonstrations and there's still some rioting breaking out in major cities. And with the 2020 election now just four and a half months away or so, the GOP has to make sure its platform actually speaks to the horrors and the hardship that this country is experiencing. It should also give people hope that our best days are indeed ahead of us. They're not behind us. Well, lucky for them, The Ingraham Angle has put together some platform prerequisites.

First, we will redouble our efforts to preserve for all Americans their freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of press and freedom of assembly. We lost a lot more than just our booming economy and those lockdowns. And even with states reopening, millions of Americans are still unable to attend church services, go to weddings or any other large gatherings for that matter. Well, unless you're looting, rioting, or hurling obscenities at cops of course, then it's OK.

Our sacrosanct freedoms should only be abridged in true emergencies and only pursuant to laws passed by elected officials, not by decrees issued by governors or mayors, especially those who don't even follow their own rules.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Chicago's mayor Lori Lightfoot is spotted breaking social distancing to get a haircut. UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Governor Pritzker in Illinois sends its family to Florida the play on their estate and then locks down the whole state and tells them what they can't do. UNIDENTIFIED MALE: While Governor Whitmer was urging residents to stay at home, over Memorial Day weekend, the governor's husband Marc Mallory is pushing to get his boat in the water. Mallory tried to name drop the governor to get it done. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Number two we want prosperity for all Americans. And to achieve this goal we will protect basic property rights, but we will also stop efforts by multinational companies to ship jobs offshore, think about it. 21 million Americans almost are drawing on unemployment right now. And while the jobless rate is coming down as states reopen, the numbers are unacceptable.

So, instead of Congress just green lighting more debt funded welfare benefits, Congress should make sure American workers do not have to compete unfairly with foreign workers. Now, Trump's already done the unimaginable by bringing China to the negotiating table with tariffs and by replacing the disaster that was NAFTA with the USMCA. But we need to do a lot more.

Now, we could start by bringing back our medical supply chains from China. The country of course that unleashed COVID on the rest of the world. Never again should we be held hostage by the CCP for vital medical equipment and medications. Now when the next pandemic hits and of course it will, they should be coming to us for help, not the other way around.

Third, we want all Americans to feel safe inside and outside their homes. And that means swift and sure punishment for violent crime, especially in poor neighborhoods. It also means supporting the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect us.

MIKE O'MEARA, NEW YORK POLICE BENEVOLENT ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT: Stop treating us like animals and thugs and start treating us with some respect. Nobody talks about all the police officers that were killed in the last week in the United States of America. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: We already know what happens when Blue lives no longer matter, we see tragedies like the cold-blooded murder of retired Captain David Dorn in St. Louis or the three officers in Buffalo who were run over by a peaceful protester in an SUV. And Officer Shay Mikalonis in Las Vegas who was shot in the head during a peaceful protest. And he may be on a ventilator for the rest of his life. Not even 30 years old.

Now, no police department is perfect and bad cop should be weeded out. Cops that commit criminal actions should be jailed. The punishment should be severe. But defunding police because of the evil acts of a very small number is dangerous. We already know what a police free society looks like. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARMEN BEST, SEATTLE POLICE CHIEF: Response times for crimes in progress were over 15 minutes. About three times as long as the average of every year. If that is your mother, your sister, your cousin, your neighbor's kid that is being raped, robbed, assaulted, and otherwise victimized. You are not going to want to have to report that it took the police three times longer to get there. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Number four, we recognize that the Chinese Communist Party is a grave threat to the United States. And we'll take all measures necessary to prevent it from endangering our national interests. Now, for starters, we should prohibit American companies from doing any work in China that would benefit the Chinese military or enable the communist regime to further oppress its own citizens.

Tech companies. We're talking to you. We absolutely need to keep the Chinese from infiltrating and undermining our institutions of higher learning. And that means no more CCP funding for American universities. But let's go a step further and pass legislation recently proposed by Senator Tom Cotton. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): It's a scandal to me that we have trained so many of the Chinese Communist Party's brightest minds to go back to China to compete for our jobs, to take our business and ultimately to steal our property and design weapons and other devices that can be used against the American people. So, I think we need to take a very hard look at the visas that we give to Chinese nationals to come to the United States to study. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Number five, we believe that America remains the best hope for a better life and a better world. And we pledge to teach our children the truth about this country, both the good and the bad, and to encourage them to honor the sacrifices of all those patriots who came before us. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RONALD REAGAN, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We've got to teach history based not on what's in fashion, but what's important. If we forget what we did, we won't know who we are. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, finally, we know that freedom requires a fighting spirit. Tyrants, both large and small, hate this country. They hate its people and the freedoms. They want to force us to live under rules that they make up while they'll be free to do what they want. Left unchecked, they'll create a divided country and a divided world with the rulers enjoying special privileges and the ruled, well, you'll just be trampled.

Ever since the days of the revolution, average Americans have fought against this sort of tyranny. And we pledge to continue this fight no matter the odds. And to give our children and grandchildren of all races and creeds a freer and better world, both here and abroad. And that's the Angle. Now, as we see the chaos in Seattle and other major cities, you have to wonder, what is it really all about? Joining us now is Sarah Carter, Fox News Contributor, host of The Sarah Carter Podcast. Also, with me is Lara Logan, host of Lara Logan Has No Agenda on Fox Nation. Sarah, this is not just about the group Black Lives Matter anymore, is it?

SARAH CARTER, HOST, THE SARAH CARTER SHOW PODCAST: Right. No, it's not. Laura and I was listening to your opening monologue and it really hit home for me. And I know it hits home for so many people with children. My seven- year-old daughter asked me, you know, the other day, Mommy, why are we fighting each other? I thought Daddy fought the bad guys overseas because my husband fought in Afghanistan and Iraq and he was wounded overseas fighting terrorists. And I said to her, you know, this is a part of our history right now, part of our nation, we're struggling to get through this.

And I think about the school systems and the universities and I think about all of what they have been teaching our young people. I mean, this really left us. It's not just about being liberal. It's not just about being open minded, but it's really about teaching our children to be anti-American. And I think that's what we're seeing now.

You know, when I was overseas and Lara was overseas and we were covering the war, it didn't matter what color you were. It didn't matter what religion you were. You stood alongside each other and you fought a common enemy to protect this country. And it's a tragedy what we're seeing now in our cities. And I really want us all to just take a step back and take a deep breath and realize that this is the greatest nation on earth that's so many people's struggle to get here, fight to get here, die to get here, to be a part of this great nation with a great judicial system with a wonderful, wonderful basis in our Constitution.

And I think it's a real tragedy that we're not seeing that now. We're not seeing it taught in our schools and we're not seeing it in our cities, streets. INGRAHAM: Right. It requires good Americans to speak up and be unafraid even when the mob comes after you. And Laura, I have to play something for you. This is a Seattle protester of one of the leaders of, I guess, one aspect of the, quote, protest about having a dialogue. What would that mean? Having a dialogue with the police? Watch. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I would love to sit down and have a conversation with the police chief, to have a dialogue, have a negotiation about what time they can come and pick up. We know our leaders will be committing war crimes against their own citizens. Let me ask you this question, should they be held accountable? (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, Lara, you were in countries where war crimes were being committed daily against innocents, and we fought in Iraq and Afghanistan and continue to have a presence in both countries against evil acts. What about a statement like that? LARA LOGAN, HOST, LARA LOGAN HAS NO AGENDA: Well, it's very interesting, Laura, because I also talk to a lot of people who fought in those wars, and I've been speaking to a number of professionals today who have been trained by the United States government to use the kind of tactics that you're seeing being used now against American people. But they were designed to be used against this country's enemies and foreign enemies.

And Sarah knows exactly what I'm talking about, because she and there are others out there as well, recognize a lot of these tactics. So, what you're seeing is, there is a group of people who genuinely many people in this country genuinely want change right now and have a real grievance, but they're being used and exploited. And as a cover for the people, there are other interests. Right. Of course, you have the anarchists that are on the ground. You have genuine people down there. Sure.

But there are anarchists amongst them as well. And you don't have to take my word for that. Right. You can go to crime think is one of their sites, something they tweeted out today with a long podcast. By the way, where they said in this episode, an anarchist from Minneapolis explores how abolitionists organizes rioters and others join forces to make police abolition thinkable. And participants in the revolt describe how it went down. So, this for them is a revolt. Right.

And one of the most significant things here that's being overlooked in the national conversation, as most of the media and all of the political spin doctors on the Left and some on the right, by the way, rush to deny what people are seeing right in front of their eyes and make us all sound like we're crazy. Well, what they're missing is that none of these people can do this without significant amount of funding and organization and infrastructure. And that's where you really get to the political dimension of this. And if you look at the messages, they're all consistent with the messages of many different anarchist groups, which, by the way, all change their name all the time to avoid accountability. That's what they do. So, they try and laugh at you and say, oh, well, you know, these people who say we're organized. We're not. These people who say, we're a group, we're not. They don't understand us. But this is by design. It's part of the deception and the tactics and the operation.

But what about the political forces behind them? What about the political messaging? What about the former American generals who have said, we're taking these tactics that we designed to use against our enemies and by the way, you can read about this in The Washington Post and NPR and the Military Times. It's all over the Internet.

General McChrystal wasn't even hiding it. And he's got others with him and they're saying we're going to use this against this President, against his messaging on the pandemic and against him in the election. So, when you hear people on the streets saying, the President has lost the support of the nation, amazing you hear that from politicians as well, don't you? The exact same messaging. And they want to create this, they create the problem, civil unrest so that they can get the solution that they want. The President says he's going to call up the guard. They say, oh, look, he's overreaching. He's military--

INGRAHAM: Well, let me get to Sarah here--

LOGAN: And if you go right back--

INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, the generals - you have a lot to say and we want to hear it. But Sarah, I've got to say what Lara said about the generals. I have found this to be extremely disturbing, that we have unelected military figures who seem to be in some instances, finding at least implicit common cause with folks that seek to do harm to the country at least do harm to the President, I should say.

And look, they can hate the President. That's fine. They can whine about the President. That's fine. That's all. That's all right. If they don't like Trump. Vote against him. But that's really what all of this is. This is a political reaction to Donald Trump with ANTIFA and BLM and other forces kind of mixed in. CARTER: That's absolutely right, Laura. He's the Commander-in-Chief. This is the point. He is the Commander-in-Chief, President Donald Trump. And it's their place to take a step back. You know, the military, especially in the hierarchy, is not there to criticize the Commander-in-Chief in public. I mean, they can make their own criticisms of him. They can call him behind the scenes. But you don't do that publicly because that's a national security issue.

And what I mean by this Laura is we've seen this coming from our generals, General Mattis and others, as well as John Brennan, James Clapper, James Comey, everybody coming out say he's a clear and present danger. These are enemies of President Donald Trump and really, they're enemies of the American people that voted for President Trump. And they pose a significant national security issue in our nation instead of trying to unify the nation. They're working against the administration.

We already know what happened with the Russia hoax. We already saw what happened right now exposed with the Inspector General, Michael Horowitz's report and the malfeasance within the FBI and what they tried to do to this administration then. But what we're seeing now is another kind of hijacking of a crisis. Right.

Let's see if we can exacerbate this crisis as much as possible, continue the chaos, ride this train to try to derail the November election. And I think as Americans, we need to be very cautious of what's going on here. And I really think these generals really need to keep their mouths shut because it's not appropriate. It's not right. It's not what they're supposed to do. They're not politicians. And they need to take a step back and realize they're doing more damage to the nation than good. INGRAHAM: The media, by the way, is once again claiming that President Trump - this is what they did in 2016, as I recall, will not accept the election results. Watch. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Joe Biden said this week that he thought the military would have the distinction of having to escort Donald Trump from the White House, do you think that's a scenario specifically that they might be planning for.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If they're not planning for it, I think that there probably should be some scenario planning for anything that might happen after this election. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Lara, that's exactly what we were just talking about, like egging the military on, too. OK. He's not - so you're going to have to go into the White House and we'll help you. We'll knock down the fence and rip him out of there. You see the coordination here in the messaging. LOGAN: You do see the coordination and what it's called law is a tactic that has been shown to be used frequently since Donald Trump was elected. They accused him of colluding with the Russians, where actually it was the Hillary campaign. Right. That colluded with the Russians to spy on a candidate in a presidential election and on American citizens.

So that tactic is where you accuse someone of doing exactly what it is, you're doing. And the benefit of that, according to professionals, is that it normalizes the behavior. So, nobody's shocked when it comes out. It's just that they control the message and the megaphone, which means a lot of the time they control accountability as well.

And another tactic that you saw was in the beginning was ambiguity increasing. So, they threw all kinds of things in the mix. Do you remember Donald Trump is unstable? Donald Trump is not very bright. Donald Trump is a danger to all of us. He's going to press the nuclear button.

The Lincoln Project today, an organization funded, by the way, by Republicans who are weighing in with the generals and the Left and are very vicious against this President and are very determined to see him defeated in this election. They're using a tactic now called ambiguity decreasing, where they put out a video which has Hitler playing Donald Trump and it has them freaking out. It has his military abandoning him and it has him reaching for the nuclear button. And that's a consistency of messaging from the day he was elected, which tells you how long they've been working on this. INGRAHAM: I think people are - I think people see through this. I mean, this is like Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner, I mean,

LOGAN: I agree.

INGRAHAM: I just think it's so pathetic. I mean, just debate your ideas. Hey, Democrat.

LOGAN: Because it's not true.

INGRAHAM: Yes. If you have better ideas about how to raise people's standard of living, debate the President, take on his policies. But this is just - it's embarrassing for you, for the media, for all these people pushing this. And meanwhile, the country is in - good parts of the country getting burned down. It's just lunacy. That's how much they hate the press. Burn the country down.

LOGAN: Because there's only one truth. That's it. And people are united. They're not divided.

INGRAHAM: No, the country wants to stay together. Thank you very much. Ladies, great to see on a Friday night. Thanks so much.

And coming up, a reminder of what's really at stake if we give in to the Left's politics of panic and ruin. And then Chris Christie blasts the Seattle mayor's idiotic response to the occupation of her city. Remember, it's just a festival. You don't want to miss it. (COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: First, it was COVID. Now we're dealing with the fallout of a particularly vicious example of police brutality. Well, these are, of course, horrible tragedies. There's absolutely no disagreement about that. But the notion that these two terrible events justify destroying the best and most successful nation in the world and all of our history, good and bad, ruining lives of tens of millions of people, putting countless businesses into bankruptcy. I mean, all the things we've seen is trashing historical monuments, turning the whole country into a cesspool of moaning and self-hatred. It's ludicrous.

It would be absurd to give up all the progress we've made in improving the inner cities over the actions of any number of policemen. The tragic results we all recognize though, then it would be foolish to destroy our economic might over a virus that will inevitably run its course and go away. We have no cure and they can't agree that hydroxyl chloroquine actually works in some cases. So, most Americans instinctively realize that these facts, they want to get back to normal and they are getting back to normal.

But this is an election year. So, the media and Democrat politicians are using the politics of panic, both fronts, the protests, riots and then the COVID to harm the President's chances in November. They want to keep him off the road. They don't want him to be going to rallies. They're going to say it's dangerous regardless of any where he goes. They seem to be giddy at the prospect of canceling this campaign.

Now, we're going to get into this now with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who also has an interesting announcement. He's going to bring to us about a new charity that he has started, and he joins us now.

Governor Christie, great to see you tonight. I want to first get into - we're going to jump to Seattle in a moment, but I want to first talk about this. You knew this was going to happen, the moment Trump was going to say, I'm getting back on the road to be with the American people. They were going to say you planned it on a day that's disrespectful to people or it's too dangerous to go out there. What do you see here happening? CHRIS CHRISTIE, FORMER GOVERNOR OF NEW JERSEY: Now, listen, I think that I've been advisor to the President for some time to get back down and start talking to the American people and thanking the American people for the enormous sacrifices that they've made, they've made in order to flatten the curve on this virus. And now he needs to thank them and encourage them to get back to work. He needs to get out on the road. I think he should have gotten out even sooner than others. INGRAHAM: Well, again, it's encouraging to see how many people want to go to these rallies. I mean, just when I've traveled people like when is the President going to get back out there? I think that's very important, Governor Christie, as a sign of hope and confidence after what this public has been through in the past six months. I mean we forgot that he went through impeachment for the first month and a half of the year. I mean, that seems like 10 years ago now. But this is all it's been for six months. CHRISTIE: It does and-- INGRAHAM: I think we're having trouble with - there we go.

CHRISTIE: Diagnosis. The most certainly given diagnosis in the month of May and the United States with some type of mental health. I mean, the fact of the matter is that these lockdowns have caused people to lose their livelihood, lose their savings. And people are distraught, Laura, and they're committing domestic violence. They're turning to drug abuse and some tragically to suicide. You know, we need to protect lives. We all agree with that.

But all lives are precious, not just the people who've been infected by COVID, but also the people who are being driven to this because of the lockdown. So, I think, you know, it's a right time for the President to get out there and lead by example and to be able to show people that we can do these things responsibly, we should do them responsibly, but we need to get back to them. INGRAHAM: All right. This is how we are encouraging our young people to feel about the police. Now, this was a scene I just saw this Governor Christie tonight, but it happened Wednesday night in Miami. Now, these are mostly African American and Latino police officers. Watch this unfold.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

INGRAHAM: Governor, notice the protesters were attacking black officers. I thought this was Black Lives Matter, but not if you're wearing blue. CHRISTIE: Well, fortunately for me, Laura, where I am, I couldn't see the video and haven't seen the video - but let's be sure, we don't need to defund the police departments across this country, we'll be (inaudible). They've got a lot of people who have been writing about New Jersey over the last couple of weeks. Ask the person, along with local officials there and instituted the new police force in Camden. We didn't have less police officers. We had more police officers.

We asked them to walk the beat, riding bikes, interacting with the community. This is not an issue to defund the police. This is to make sure the police are funding the right way and trained the right way. And if you do that, we'll get the results in Camden, Laura - seven years - by 81 percent and complaints were excessive use of force by police, down 95 percent. You can lower crime and lower violence allegations against police at the same time. And that's a city that's 96 percent minority. So, it can be done, and we should be doing.

INGRAHAM: All right, Governor Christie, I'm going to buy you a new studio in your house because the audio is so bad. This is how much we love you. OK. This is how much we love you. Your audio is terrible, but you've got to tell us about your charity. OK. Because I want to hear about it. And I hope your audio holds. Everybody's got to listen to this. Tell us.

CHRISTIE: My wife and I started a fund called https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__nj30dayfund.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=5aA7-n94b0ADbwX2l6PSVCxAcmcqSw1O0oCWoH-BPjk&s=VdQsxGsyxCXzBjby2lQX-VjzNrxXr5ndivl0WmIaSBk&e= . And we are going to be giving out $3000 grants to small businesses in New Jersey to keep them to bridge them, to get to - whenever Governor Murphy here reopens our state, we're going to help them. We made an initial contribution ourselves of $100,000. We're raising money. And we also promised to cover all the expenses of the fund, so every dollar people donate goes to a small business. And these are for --

INGRAHAM: All right, Governor Christie, thank you so much. We'll post it - - Governor, I'm going to post this stuff on Twitter, I'll make sure it's on my Facebook page to people can actually donate. It's a great cause. And the president is meeting with Governor Murphy tonight. But I'm going to buy him a new studio. I just have to do that. Skype.

Coming up, Hollywood's latest attempt at wokeness completely backfires, and what we expose about Nancy. Is she hiding one of her ancestors? "Friday Follies" with Raymond Arroyo and good audio, next.

INGRAHAM: It's Friday, and that means it's time for "Friday Follies." For all the latest we got to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, you've been very, very present this week on the show. Kudos. Kudos.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And some celebrities I know have started a new online campaign. Wait a second, I have to gather my -- it was very moving.

ARROYO: It was.

INGRAHAM: And it was inspired by what they're going through and feeling right now. So what is it?

ARROYO: Well, it's called, "I take responsibility," and it features some of Hollywood's biggest names, Laura. Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Aaron Paul, Julianne Moore, engaged in a public confession of sorts.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I take responsibility.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Every blatant injustice no matter how big or small.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I will longer allow racist, hurtful words to be uttered in my presence.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Killer cops must be prosecuted. They are murderers. It is time to take responsibility.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: I take responsibility, Laura, for exposing this audience to celebrities squeezing the pity out of lines written for them where they take responsibility for things they might, or might not be guilty of.

INGRAHAM: I thought that was Stanley Tucci again. I was like, that's Stanley Tucci.

ARROYO: Laura, look, this is one of the more ridiculous displays of self- flagellation, OK. Who are Stanley Tucci and these people hanging around with? It sounds like they've been attending weekly Bund meetings. What's happening in Malibu?

INGRAHAM: Comedian Ricky Gervais tweeted "Terrible lack of diversity in this video."

ARROYO: Yes. Laura, here's the kicker. To get onto the website, you have to choose what you personally take responsibility for, things like explaining away systemic racism, saying I don't see color, or valuing black culture more than black lives. I object to this entire exercise, because you can't get in unless you admit to something. But what if you're black or a person of color? Is it a whites only site? If that's the case, this Hispanic boy wants nothing to do with it. I propose inclusivity, real inclusivity, and diversity.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, there are already parities of that just all over the internet. And there was an African-American young man who did a parody of it who took responsibility for any role he had in giving them this supposed guilt to create this horrible video. So everyone is doing takeoffs on it. It is just -- do they know what most Americans think when they see that, or they are just so in their bubble, they don't quite see it?

ARROYO: It's a narcissism as a penitential act, Laura. It never works.

INGRAHAM: Yes. But you did look like Stanley Tucci, and much younger version of him.

ARROYO: I'll be his understudy. We've got to move on?

INGRAHAM: More statues vandalized overnight, but the protesters seem to be missing their mark, I understand?

ARROYO: Yes. They are actually equal opportunity when it comes to destroying public property. In Richmond, Virginia, a memorial statue for officers killed in the line of duty was vandalized, and it's now being removed.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's a despicable act. It's incomprehensible. I have cried more than once over how this statue has been violated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: The statue, Laura, incidentally, was Byrd Park, as in Democratic Senator Robert Byrd, the former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan and close pal to Joe Biden. But the protesters didn't bother with that. They were too busy vandalizing this statue of Matthias Baldwin near the Philadelphia City Hall. There is only one problem. He was an abolitionist who hired blacks to work in his shop and spent his money educating African-American children. These people are absolute morons who are doing this destruction. They even defaced the Philly Civil War Memorial. It's Dedicated to the Union soldiers that fought the Confederacy.

INGRAHAM: Well, first of all, they are antihistory, but many of them, God bless them, they don't even know history. Someone says get that statue. And they run to the statue.

ARROYO: They all swarm.

INGRAHAM: And here's a news flash -- the statue won't run away. So you can just get that statue.

INGRAHAM: I saw that, get that statue, and they don't even know what it is. They're just spray-painting it.

Now Nancy Pelosi is requesting that 11 Confederate statues be removed from the capital but, wasn't her father, wasn't he mayor -- he was the mayor of Baltimore, right?

ARROYO: Yes.

INGRAHAM: He dedicated a Confederate memorial to Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

ARROYO: That's correct. On May 2nd, 1948, I looked it up, "The Baltimore Sun" reports that Mayor Thomas D'Alesandro, Pelosi's father, said, quote, "We can look for inspiration to the lives of Lee and Jackson to remind us to be resolute and determined in preserving our sacred institutions. Americans must emulate Jackson's example and stand like stonewall against aggression in any form that would seek to destroy the liberty of the world."

Laura, that monument was removed in 2017. Here's why all of this is folly, ripping down all of these statues no matter what they are. As MLK said, we are not makers of history, we are made by history. So let's see all of it. We need to let our children see the sins and the glories of the past, including the Civil War and those figures, explain where they went wrong and who they were. If not, we're going to repeat their errors. How ridiculous is it, mobs are tearing down statues of dead Confederate generals who took up arms to create their own country, while in Seattle they're taking up arms to create their own country. We're already in repetition and repeat. It's unbelievable what we're seeing.

INGRAHAM: Some of the greatest Democrat icons and one of the greatest presidents of our time, FDR, I think he dedicated a memorial to Robert E. Lee, I believe it was at the University of Texas. I may be in error there. I believe it was the University of Texas. And he said, essentially, Robert E. Lee was the greatest general and greatest Christian gentleman. It was like this over-the-top dedication of this memorial to Lee by FDR. And so --

ARROYO: Laura, I'm all for more statues. Put Sojourner Truth there, put Grant up. Let's see the panoply of American history and decode it and explain it to the next generation. That's what we should do.

INGRAHAM: I'm from Connecticut. I'm from Connecticut, OK, so you can't get any more Yankee than I am. But I don't like the idea of tearing stuff down, and especially without a vote of anybody. I think it's not good.

ARROYO: I agree.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, before we go, we have another installment of the house husbands of the Hamptons.

ARROYO: Now Laura, we all know, CNN's Anchor Chris Cuomo loves showing off his physique. But this time his self-exposure may have gone a bit far. His wife was doing an Instagram live yoga instructional when in the window behind her, Cuomo's behind made an appearance. The video was quickly deleted, but not before someone screen grabbed it, hopefully not too hard. But you can see it there. Here's my question, Laura. Was this planned?

INGRAHAM: Yes.

ARROYO: It's only one of two things. Either this was on purpose.

INGRAHAM: Oh, come on.

ARROYO: Or the south Hamptons are the new Garden of Eden. I don't know what this is. But I, for one, have never paraded buck naked around in my backyard, and I don't know anyone who has. What is that?

INGRAHAM: Raymond, it's an outdoor shower, I presume.

ARROYO: Right at the window out in the open air?

INGRAHAM: Raymond, you're getting very cheeky tonight, I noticed, about all of this.

ARROYO: I see what you are doing there, Ingraham. INGRAHAM: Anything to promote the show for ratings. You've got to keep it up.

ARROYO: I guess.

INGRAHAM: But Raymond, you have to work on your confessional videos.

ARROYO: I will.

INGRAHAM: Are they going to do a confessional video for any of the really bad movies that invariably they've all acted in? Some of those guys were great and phenomenal actors, obviously, but everyone has to do a lemon every now and then. So they should do confessionals for those as well while they're at it.

ARROYO: Julianne Moore could do an evening of those, Laura. In the meantime, I'm going to go do my squats in case that I get --

INGRAHAM: Oh, good. Rebecca, watch out.

Up ahead, now that the economy is heating up, the media stoking fears the second wave is coming, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A new wave of coronavirus cases possibly triggering on another lockdown.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Spiking across the country. Is Texas already experiencing a second wave?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Many experts warn a second wave of infection is ahead if states relax the rules too aggressively.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Especially in areas where President Trump might do rallies. The idea that the media are really worried about a second wave is just laughable. They just spent the last two weeks condoning, celebrating, marching themselves in protests across the country, and they told us that racism was the real health crisis in the United States. So these aren't serious people and they shouldn't be treated seriously.

Now, what does the data actually say? Yes, there has been an increase in COVID positive cases in some places, but that's a pretty meaningless metric given that we're doing way more testing now. What's really important is the numbers of hospitalizations and ICU beds. For example, the media breathlessly covered the 1,902 COVID cases reported in Florida today. It's a record, they screamed. But the data shows that Florida hospitalizations have been trending downward for two weeks. That's great news.

Hospitalizations are increasing in Texas, which is concerning, but the media are treating the state like it's another New York, which, as you can see, is just ludicrous, not the case at all.

Now, Arizona has also grabbed the media's attention, they reported over 1,600 new cases today. But guess how many Arizonans were hospitalized for a COVID on Wednesday? One. Yes, that's right, one person in a state of over 7 million people.

Joining me now is Phil Kerpen, president of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. Phil, are they really going to try this after everything they've said and done over the past few weeks, losing all credibility over the COVID fearmongering?

PHIL KERPEN, COMMITTEE TO UNLEASH PROSPERITY: It's pretty amazing to see, because when the riots were the thing and the protests, and that was the biggest thing going, they had the doctors and the nurses out there protesting with them. And now all of a sudden, they want to bring back the fear and the shame and go right back to the old story they were on before that and just act as if that never happened.

I don't imagine that people find it very credible, but they have the platforms they have, and they are doing it.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Fauci, who was fairly absent for most of the protest, he tried to explain some of the rise in cases in some states. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: In some of those areas, not all, are seeing increases in hospitalizations. You're going to be seeing increase because you're testing, but once you start seeing increases in hospitalizations in addition to that, then that cannot be explained just by an increase in testing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Phil, what's the real explanation for this? Are too many people out there actually living their lives and having fun?

KERPEN: It's interesting, because a few of these states have the same sort of trend going on, Texas and Arizona being the two that I've definitely looked at the numbers. and that is the daily admissions are flat or even slightly trending down, but the cumulative hospitalized is going up. And that means either people are staying in the hospital longer than they were before, or they're diagnosing people who were already in the hospital for some other reason, they take a test, and then they get added to the COVID count.

So there's something going on with these numbers. We need more information to really understand them. But the most important thing is the point you made with that charts before is these are still very low numbers. There may be a slight uptick, that's something you need to watch, and if it does become something more pronounced, then maybe gives people more advice to try to limit that spread.

What we don't need to do is even consider going back into lockdown, which I don't think --

INGRAHAM: No, it's just never happening again.

"The New York Times" is trying to juice the COVID stats, Phil. They are saying that "The Times" is now including cases and deaths that have been identified by public health officials as "probable" coronavirus patients. Some states and counties only report figures in which a coronavirus infection was confirmed through testing. Phil, we've talked about this before, but this is the recommendation, is it not, from the CDC, they have guidelines. So if you don't get a test, but someone had COVID like symptoms, or fluey symptoms, whatever number of symptoms, they can check the box.

KERPEN: Right. The interesting thing about this, and the CDC does say to put the probable in the count, but New York state does not. New York state is excluding, still, New York City's very large number of probables. And that's why a lot of the sites you see, like the World Meter site, had like 30,000 for New York. But if you go to COVID Tracking Project, which goes by the New York state, they're at about 25,000.

Which, do we think those deaths were actually COVID or not? If we think they are and we're confident in that, then I guess they should be in the count, but the fact that New York is not comfortable including them to me indicates that they may not be. They may represent something else.

Look, whatever these numbers are, whether they should be in or out, it doesn't have any effect, or very little effect on where the country is right now in going forward, because tests are no longer scarce. They are ubiquitous. In fact, Medicare and most private insurers now require postmortem testing before they will pay out that something was COVID if you didn't have previous confirmation. And so I don't think we're seeing many probable cases anymore. It's going to be lab confirmed or ruled out.

INGRAHAM: A friend of mine in Minnesota told me today, Phil, that Minnesota is not getting noticed for something, and it's the fact that 81 percent of deaths from COVID, 81 percent, are in nursing homes. That is a stunningly high number. In Fairfax County, Virginia, counties around D.C., very, very high numbers as well. Maybe not 80 percent, but most of the deaths in many of these highly populated counties in the United States are coming from those facilities.

KERPEN: Minnesota is really interesting because Minnesota is another one of these states like New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania where their post- acute care plan after someone was hospitalized is they send them straight into the nursing home even if they are still infectious, which is a terrible, terrible policy. Almost all of the other states that were doing that stopped doing it. Minnesota is still doing it. They defend it.

And the interesting thing about Minnesota is when we point out that these bad policy of reseeding and pushing infectious patients into the nursing homes is one of the reasons we have these meltdowns in the northeastern states and places like Illinois and Michigan, the so-called experts on the left say, oh, no, no, no, what happens in the nursing home is all about how much spread you had in the rest of society because you can't keep it out, and the only way to stop and save people in nursing homes is to have these broad lockdowns. But Minnesota really proves that the wrong policies can lead to a high death toll even if you have almost no deaths in the rest of the population.

INGRAHAM: Yes, well, we're not going into lockdown again. We've seen the results of that, and we have way too many people out of work, too much time on their hands, and devastation to American businesses, depression, isolation, drug abuse. It is just -- it's bad. So it's time to open up and rebuild prosperity. Phil, you helped us make sense of all of this. Thanks so much.

KERPEN: My pleasure.

INGRAHAM: And coming up, the police find a friend in the unlikeliest of places. The Last Bite, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: We found a sliver of hope in Seattle's cop free zone. One man vowing to cross the aisle and help protect our protectors.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm being a peacekeeper and taking them to their office. That's it. That's all. I'm out here every single day to make everybody is OK.

You see I'm black, bro. I'm not worried about police. I'm not scared of these police, OK? As many police go in there, who gives a --

We're here to change things. So when we talk to them and -- together, that's when the -- we're going to get -- done.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Did you see how the crowd turned to him for simply escorting police into their building?

That's all the time we have tonight.

