Lawrence Jones speaks with Chicago residents about gun violence plaguing city

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity."

Tonight, well, another story. We are now 99 days away from the biggest choice election in our lifetime where you will be the ultimate jury because now more than ever, this country, we're at a tipping point. At a point where we will either go the way of peace and prosperity and, oh, let's see, the greatest standard of living ever created by man, the way of safety, the way of security, or down the road of left-wing lawlessness and total anarchy.

The chaos, the carnage, the rampant crime taking place on city streets all across this country, from Seattle to Portland to Austin, Texas, to open to all Omaha, to Los Angeles, to New York City. It is not just a clear and present danger to our country. It is also a preview of coming attractions.

In other words, what we are now witnessing in city after city, they all have one thing in common, they've been run by liberal Democrats for decades. Well, that's what will show up on your front door in November if, in fact, Joe Biden and his team of supporters get their way and their radical stated policies are implemented.

This is a new, radical, extreme Democratic socialist party of anarchy, amnesty, complete annihilation of everything that has made this country great, including free-market capitalism. It's now a party of socialism and in complete denial about violence that you see on your screen every night gripping major cities.

You don't believe me? Well, tonight you will listen to Jerry Nadler. You'll hear Joe Biden in his own words. These shocking remarks tonight are straight ahead.

But, first, we begin tonight out west where another weekend of carnage wreaking havoc in the city of Seattle, demonstrators going more violent, more threatening towards police, the same in Portland.

Just take a look at this new body cam footage released by the Seattle Police Department. It shows violent agitators throwing rocks, bottles, wood, explosives at police officers during Saturday's protest in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

In total, 59 police officers suffered injuries after being hit by the bricks and the rocks on the other debris. While the city council and the summer of love mayor, that, well, dopey mayor, Jenny Durkan, continue to downplay the violence and prevent police literally from doing their job.

Get this: local leaders are now giving police officer zero ability to quell the unrest. They are putting handcuffs on the officers.

Just listen to the police chief, Carmen Best. This is a shocking statement.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARMEN BEST, SEATTLE POLICE CHIEF: People throughout Seattle need to be aware that the city council ordinance banning the use of less lethal tools, including pepper spray, which is commonly used to disperse crowds that have turned violent, will go into effect this weekend. Yesterday, I sent a letter to city council members that clearly explained the foreseeable impact of this ordinance on upcoming events. I think it's important that you understand that as well.

With the city council ordinance, we hear loudly and clearly that the use of these less lethal tools by SPD officers to disperse crowds that have turned violent have been completely banned by the city council.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Let me interpret. This should never happen in any city because what the police chief is saying there is that the city of Seattle have now rendered police in that city incapable of doing their jobs. The police chief now saying that they would love to do their jobs but businesses and residents, you're on your own if more riots ensue. She will not put her officers at risk with handcrafts on.

Far left leaders are taking away everything a solitary tool that police departments have to protect themselves and businesses and innocent law- abiding citizens. It's not peaceful, it's anarchy. And it is now the new normal in so many of these liberal-run cities all across the country, like in Portland, Oregon, which suffered yet another weekend of yes, rioting. And more calls against -- violence against the police.

Take a look at what "The Daily Caller" Shelby Talcott, who's going to join us later, recorded. Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(CHANTING)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Every city, every town, burn the precinct down. Really? To the ground?

Does that sound peaceful to you? And it gets even more disturbing. Just last night, police discovered a bag of rifle ammunition, Molotov cocktails while responding to a chaotic scene at a local park. Then a nearby violent protester once again launched fireworks at the police and federal agents guarding the federal courthouse.

And as the police department explained in the press release, these writers, quote, wear gas masks, they carried shields, hockey sticks, leaf blowers, flags and umbrellas specifically to thwart the police.

Independent journalist Ami Horowitz has been on the ground reporting on the weeks of chaos in Portland.

Here's a small sample of what he uncovered that the media won't show you. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Chaos is a good tool in order to reshuffle the deck.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's become a useful tool. Chaos is a complete reboot.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you think that organized chaos --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Will work? Yes?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Keyword, organized chaos.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think it could be used as a tool.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Use that chaos to tear down the system and rebuild it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I believe so. Yeah.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Tear it down, I believe so.

So, Mayor Durkan, Mayor Wheeler or city council so-called leaders, how can you not see or care what this is all resulting in and at what point do we blame these failed politicians for aiding and abetting all of this nonstop crime and chaos and carnage?

Thankfully, President Trump, he's taking bold action to restore law and order but he's holding those who commit violence accountable. He tweeted tonight, quote: Anarchists, agitators or protestors who vandalize or damage our federal courthouse in Portland, or any federal buildings in any of our cities or states, they will be prosecuted under our recently re-enacted Statues and Monuments Act. Minimum ten years in prison. Don't do it!

So far, 18 people have been charged for their roles in the Portland riots. The president is expanding the effort to protect federal property in Portland. Portland is now sending 100 more agents to the riot zones. Again, just to protect federal property.

The president has been offering these cities, these mayors and governors help again and again to help them restore order and safety and security. Radical Democrats aiding and abetting more anarchy and violence and in some cases, even marching with the anarchists.

But at the same time, like I've been saying, 100 agents, they can't save and protect these cities. They can only protect those buildings unless and until these reckless, you're responsible Democratic mayors and governors step up and do their job. Just accept the help that's being offered to them.

Here with the latest in Portland, a reporter for "The Daily Caller", Shelby Talcott. Independent filmmaker Ami Horwitz is with us. Thank you both.

Ami, you've been there for a week. You just got back.

Shelby, you're still there. I just heard people talking, tape you had sent me, that violence and looting and all of this is all acceptable to them. Why -- why -- what is the reason and who's doing this?

AMI HOROWTIZ, INDEPENDENT FILMMAKER: Yeah, look, what we have here is a number of things. First of all, you have this hard-left group that have taken over the square. Make no mistake about it: you know, there's 4,000 or 5,000 people there, several hundred people are actively rioting, trying to burn down and attacked the federal building while the other 5,000 people are cheering them on. So, they're really a part of what's going on.

Then you also have a confluence of events. You have the left-wing Democratic mayors who, A, think that this is a way to push back on President Trump by having this craziness go on in their towns that gets blamed on the president, and also looking to appease the hard left flank. Unfortunately for them, the revolution invariably devours their own children and you're going to see Jacob Frey of Minneapolis, Jenny Whelan (ph) of Seattle and Wheeler of Portland, they are going to put their heads in the political guillotine because they are trying to appease the most radical of their elements, and that's going to end up being a massive problem for them in the country.

HANNITY: And, Shelby, it's pretty amazing because before the president protected the federal buildings and the courthouses after they were vandalized and attempts to bring them to the ground, again, the president is only protecting those areas but he's been -- he has been begging the mayors and governors to accept the help that he will offer. When cities and areas have accepted his help, they have restore law and order. They refuse steadfastly to do so, seemingly want to fight the president more than even protect their own citizens.

SHELBY TALCOTT, MEDIA REPORTER, THE DAILY CALLER: Yeah, Sean, we've definitely seen a ton of unrest and violence and pushback from local officials. Ted Wheeler was out the other day on the ground and he was sort of backing these violent protesters, even while the protesters were shouting expletives at him and, you know, I think a water bottle was thrown at him. So, it's really interesting.

And these federal officers have been deployed to protect the building and they have said time and time again if the protesters don't touch the fence and don't try to break through, you know, they're not -- they're not going to come outside. And we'll see that. They don't come outside until these protests escalate and night after night, they are escalating.

HANNITY: Yeah, and the mayors and the governors are allowing it to happen. Brave reporting by both of you. Thank you both, Ami, Shelby.

All right. Safety, security, it is the foundation of the great American dream. If you can't be safe and secure in your own home, how do you pursue happiness, right? Every child, every neighborhood, don't they deserve to be safe and secure? Don't they deserve a good education opportunity? How do you possibly climb the ladder of opportunity living in a free society without those fundamentals?

Unfortunately, left-wing mayors, they'd rather play petty politics, even as crime ways cripple their cities. Look at Philadelphia, multiple police cars set ablaze across the city overnight.

New York City, the city shootings are 176 percent increase since last year. We're now learning that a second teen has died. A triple shooting in Brooklyn pushing the number of New York City homicides in 24 hours to eight. Where is the mayor?

Well, he's out there quoting Mao and Karl Marx. Where is the outrage for this nonstop and less violence destroying communities? In New York, for example, 98, 99 or 100 percent of shooting victims are minorities in New York. The mayor is doing nothing except defund the police department and speaking out on behalf of the anarchists and saying President Trump is a bad person. Well, that's not keeping anybody secure.

Tonight, out in Milwaukee, there are calls for a federal investigation, an African-American activist known for carrying pro-Trump sign through the streets fatally shot Thursday afternoon. Milwaukee police tonight they released a photo of the suspect. We are following that story.

In Chicago, well, let's see, last weekend it was what, 70. We can before, 64. 59 more people in Chicago shot this weekend and another crime-plagued weekend of violence, including an infant wounded and another senseless act.

And, by the way, even amid these daily tragedies in the Windy City, you have Mayor Lightfoot, another genius, still resisting the presence of, what, the 100 federal agents protecting federal buildings that she's not protecting. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT, D-CHICAGO: I've drawn a very hard-line. I will not allow federal troops in our city. We will not tolerate unnamed agents taking people off the streets, violating their right and holding them in custody. That's not happening here in Chicago. And they understand if they cross that line, we will not hesitate to use every tool at our disposal to stop troops and unwanted agents in our city.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: When do you stop the people firing the bullets of innocent children? You lost a 7-year-old little girl in the city of Chicago. Last week and, in the 11-year-old was shot. Where's your concern for the 70, 64, 59 people shot, this -- every weekend? Mayor, what are you doing to stop the violence? What have you done to save lives?

This is America. That is our treasure, our children, our grandmas and grandpas, innocent men, women, and children suffering because of your inaction.

And you see more worried about optics and politics than you do about your own -- your own citizenry that you should be defending. You're a disgrace. All of these mayors are a disgrace.

Our own Lawrence Jones on the ground in Chicago.

Lawrence, last time you were in Chicago, you interviewed the family that lost at 7-year-old young girl, beautiful little girl. And you interviewed that family. That was on the Fourth of July weekend. What's going on there now?

LAWRENCE JONES, HOST OF "KEEPING UP WITH JONES" ON FOX NATION: Good evening, Sean.

Right now in downtown Chicago, it's pretty peaceful. But on the south side, the bloodbath continues. Over the weekend, 59 people were shocked. Three people were killed and right before we got on air, we got word from our sources that five people were shot. Unfortunately, we don't know their condition, Sean.

But earlier today I went and talked with residents on the south side to get how they're feeling about this bloodbath in their city. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: You've got over 50 people shot over the weekend.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Correct and then 14 people at the funeral home. That's around the corner from my house. I drive past it all the time. So, I'm like, I could have been a victim of that just riding past, just walking past.

JONES: What do you do, just normalize it?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's not -- it's not normal. I don't want to do, man. It's crazy.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, here it is, our children are coming to property. Y'all do nothing to help our kids. We don't care anymore.

JONES: You don't think the leaders care? You don't think the --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, they don't care. We know they don't care.

JONES: Solutions on the table is sending in federal agents. What's your stance on that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, I have heard some comments from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and she don't -- she don't want that type of action in our city. But I'm for it. We've got to do what we've got to do.

JONES: What will help Chicago?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm going to tell you the honest to God's truth. You have to come together and pray -- prayer. That's the only thing is going to help us right now is prayer.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: And, Sean, as we were talking with those people right there on the South Side, we've got another tip from one of our sources that told us that a ten-year -- ten month-year-old was shot and is in critical condition. We went, if you look at the screen, you'll see some of the videotape of the crime scene. And this really goes to how the parents are feeling.

We talked to a business owner. He's afraid for the sake of his child. He said he can't go there and play with him. Here's what he has to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: Who is responsible for this?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's a trickle-down effect. It comes from the top. It comes from the people in charge of the city. It comes from the people in charge of the state. You know, what makes me upset is that I applied for a FOID card to be able to purchase firearms March 25th.

JONES: They're not giving you the opportunity to protect yourself and your family?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They're not giving me the opportunity to protect myself. I can protect myself. I need something to be able to protect my wife, my two children, and my child to be.

I feel scared living in the city of Chicago. I think it's a nightmare. I have nightmares of leaving the house and being assaulted because I'm not able to protect my family.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: Sean, an emotional interview from the business owner who's been in Chicago his entire life. He says he's considering moving.

I am reaching out to city officials to ask them why is it so hard for residents to get guns when you have criminals every single day having guns illegally.

Back to you, Sean.

HANNITY: They are failing the citizens in the state and in that city. Lawrence Jones on the ground for us, thank you.

Now, it's more clear than ever, Democrats are totally fine with the lawlessness. They accepted as the new normal in America. In fact, they either fully supported or denied exists. Remember, barely there, the corrupt Joe Biden's saying police, yes, become the enemy, and enthusiastically agreed that funds should be diverted away from law enforcement. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESUMPTIVE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Surplus military equipment for law enforcement, they don't need that. The last thing you need is an up-armored Humvee coming into the neighborhood just like the military invading. They don't know anybody. They become the enemy. They're supposed to be protecting these people. So, my generic point is that --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But can we degree that we can redirect some of the funding?

BIDEN: Yes absolutely. One of the things we also need to be doing is fundamentally changing the way and I've been pushing it for years, changing the way we deal with our prison system.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It's called criminal justice reform. You didn't do it, Joe. Neither did Barack.

You didn't do police reform. Neither did Barack. You had eight years to do it.

You had also Ferguson. You did nothing. You had Baltimore. You did nothing and all these other incidents, all talk. You know, 51 years of blabbering.

Don't forget, last week, Biden accusing the federal law enforcement of, quote, egregious tactics -- our law enforcement -- said they were responsible for attacking peaceful protesters. That's not at all what happened.

Jerry Nadler, he might've out on the ever confused Biden, gone a step further, calling violence in places like Portland a mess. Everything we've been showing you, don't leave your own eyes. Believe this psycho.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This violence across the whole country, do you think it's violence from Antifa? That's happening in Portland right now, these riots?

REP. JERRY NADLER, D-N.Y.: That's a myth that's being spread only in Washington, D.C.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: About Antifa in Portland?

NADLER: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sir, there's videos everywhere, online. There's fires and riots. They're throwing fireworks at federal officers. DHS is there.

Look online. It gets crazy, Mr. Nadler.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: OK, we got the congenital liar Schiff and Nadler, two of the biggest liars, they're telling you none of this is real. That's a lie. Is he that delusional, that much in denial, that much disconnected from reality. No, I think it's all about election.

The mob and the media, of course, parroting the same lies. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Every night there's people, they throw water bottles over the fence, or, you know, or buildings have been vandalized, graffitied. I think it's debatable whether vandalizing a building or throwing a water bottle is violence.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The presence of federal troops the demonstrations are seen as necessary to counter the proportionately small examples of violence or destruction of property points us collectively down the road to authoritarianism.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right-wing media and the feds are trying to paint Portland as a city under siege, but the truth is only a couple hundred or fewer protesters and scores of police officers are out in the city downtown. Look at this map they posted on website for the newspaper. The tiny little red dot is where the action happens at night, all these fires and other problems.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Thousands of people.

By the way, it gets worse. Just look at this "ABC News" tweet reading: Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse damaged the police station, assaulted officers after a, quote, peaceful demonstration intensified.

A few days ago, fake news CNN reporting, quote, the protest in Portland were mostly peaceful delay, though, they have at times devolved into violence, vandalism and arson. We don't want to talk about that.

Mostly peaceful? Wow, 59 officers got hurt in one city this weekend. Night after night, they are now on week six in Portland. Calls to burn down precincts, fires at federal courthouses, rocks and bottles and Molotov cocktails and guns and knives and fireworks. This madness there had been going on for 60 days.

New York toilet paper "Times" actually had to admit there was, in fact, violence, claimed it was Donald Trump's fault. He's been trying to stop it.

Outright lies, deception, Democratic talking points, 24/7 fake news propaganda machine. They are state-run television. They are nothing but an anti-Trump cult. They have lost their minds. It's a state of psychosis and hysteria out of control, and it's hurting the country.

Hating Donald Trump is more important to the Democrats, the media mob than the safety of innocent men women and even our children. Talk about repulsive, repugnant, out of touch with truth and reality, the same people that lied about, what, Russia, Russia, lied about Ukraine, ignored quid pro quo Joe, Hillary Clinton's obstruction, let see premeditated fraud on the FISA court. Would you expect any less?

Guess what? All of this is on the ballot in November. Democrats have made it clear they will not condemn the violence. They will downplay it. They will excuse it. They will even at times join in and maybe even glorify it.

Barely there Biden, Schumer, Pelosi, they will never stand up to the lawlessness. Remember, Biden claiming federal agents brutally attacking peaceful protesters. Pelosi calling federal agents, quote, "stormtroopers." Clyburn saying and comparing federal agents who are through this the Gestapo. And it's why, in 99 days, your vote matters and the message you sent matters because a vote for a blue wave, guess what, that's a preview of coming attractions.

Hear now with reaction, Fox News contributor, Dan Bongino, Fox News correspondent at large, Geraldo Rivera.

I don't like being lied to, Geraldo. I have two kids. Whatever they did, we're kids, there's nothing was as bad as what I did. So, I would act more outraged than I was.

But it was when they don't tell the truth. They're lying to the -- politicians are lying and the media is lying because -- and we see it every day and night now. How do they deny simple video and avoid truth?

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: They deny it because it's in their interests to have blindness when it comes to this anarchy, this violence. New York, Jerry Nadler's city, my hometown is experiencing a spike in urban violence unseen in decades, decades, Sean. Eight murdered in New York City on Sunday.

You know, we used to go two, three weeks, four weeks with eight homicides. Now, on a single day.

You know, in Chicago, the ghetto civil war that's going on. The name you never hear in Portland, Seattle, George Floyd. They are defaming his memory. They are defacing his memory. They are in absolute denial.

There's punks on the West Coast, there's thugs in Chicago and now in New York, the gang culture spreading. It is absolutely a crisis.

And the fact the mainstream media, they are smoking something that allows them to see reality that does not exist because they chose not to confront the reality

HANNITY: You know what it is, Geraldo? Their hatred of Trump even overrides --

RIVERA: It is that.

HANNITY: -- what should be a natural instinct to protect innocent fellow citizens.

Dan Bongino?

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Sean, here's the problem. This current crop of media people are still being led by dinosaurs from the non-digital era. What I mean is these morons in charge of these liberal networks, imbeciles may be, morons may be nice, still think we're living in the Walter Cronkite era, where if you don't air Antifa beating the living stuff out of people on TV that it didn't happen, not realizing that 20, 30, 40 million Americans will go to Facebook or somewhere else and watch the video of Antifa beating the snot out of officers, burning down buildings, lasering their eyeballs.

Now, Lawrence Jones came on tonight and told you about a 10-month-old shot in Chicago. You know what a bullet does to a 10-month-old. Does the media think -- let me get this straight. If George Costanza over at CNN, Stelter, if he comes on and doesn't report it, it didn't happen and it doesn't matter because he said, don't worry, it's the right wing machine that's making this out be something that's not there.

Does he not look at the crime rates? Is he not aware we can do our own homework?

Sean, imagine how this looks through the ice of the police officers, being brutally attacked every night, being told by the media machine out there that, oh, don't worry, they are mostly peaceful until they kick you between the legs. That is totally B.S., and their credibility is zero.

And this media generation better wake up, the digital era is here. We've figured it out and nobody, nobody trusts you anymore. No one.

You are a laughingstock. You are the three-card Monte guy in 1980s' Times Square.

HANNITY: They're lying. The American people know that they've been lied to for years and is just continuing.

Geraldo, Dan Bongino, thank you.

When we come back, the day of reckoning has come. The deep state, this is now getting very real. We now know the secret source for the Steele dossier, and Senator Lindsey graham said the FBI lied, well, there asses off and he'll tell us all about it, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: We have big, breaking news on the investigation into the Russia hoax and probe. The sub-source, remember, for the unfounded allegations and the other Clinton bought and paid for Steele dossier with Russian disinformation has now been revealed. Igor Danchenko is his name, former senior research analyst, tick-tock, at the Brookings Institute. Not a Russian-based source as the FBI claimed on their application to the FISA court.

In an interview with the FBI in January 2017, Danchenko admitted the information he gave Steele was unreliable, three days of testimony.

Also tonight, the Attorney General Bill Barr scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee tomorrow. According to his opening statement, the attorney general will say the chaos we are seeing Portland is not a protest but a, quote, assault on the government of the United States.

Here with reaction, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham.

Senator, let's start with the sub-source, because the sub-source was interviewed, correct me if I'm wrong, three days in January of 2017. Am I correct on that?

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: That's right, yes, and actually again in March, two or three separate occasions. Three days in January and again in March of 2017.

HANNITY: OK, so the sub-source. Now, this is a guy that said this was bar talk and didn't --

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: -- the Mueller report say, weren't we told that this information had Russian connections when, in fact, it did not have any Russian connections whatsoever.

GRAHAM: I don't know about you but I always assume the Russian sub-source was some guy in Russia deep in the bowels of the Kremlin feeding this stuff to Christopher Steele. The sub-source was a senior Russian researcher at the Brookings Institute and an employee of Christopher Steele living in the United States.

He calls up a bunch of people in Russia. Would you think this information came from?

It came from the Russian intelligence service. They played this guy like a fiddle. This was Russian disinformation. Some FBI agents recognized it as such.

He told Steele, here's what I found but it's not really reliable because Steele turned it into a Tom Clancy novel. The FBI bought it hook, line, and sinker and got warrants with it. The most successful political operation the history of Democratic Party, because Steele was on the payroll of the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton's campaign.

HANNITY: So, so, they were warned -- now we were learned on the unclassified document from last week from you, what did we learn?

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: We learned that when they went to first brief the president and the national security advisor elect if it would be if they got elected, General Flynn, that was all the ruse for Operation Crossfire Hurricane. And we know that they knew from before the first dirty dossier that -- that it was a dirty dossier, it was unverified.

Steele had an agenda and Clinton paid for it, they'd said it was verified. It's unverifiable. It's now been debunked. They still sign those two, and then even after the sub-source, in other words, Christopher Steele's sources, then they went on to sign two more warrants.

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: Now, how is that not premeditated fraud on a FISA court and what has taken John Durham so long to get that fundamental conclusion? Because what we now know is overwhelming, incontrovertible, slam-dunk. That needs to be brought before a grand jury, Lindsey Graham.

When is that going to happen?

GRAHAM: Yes, I don't know, yellow (ph). We'll find out soon I suppose.

But I'm going to interview the intel analyst who interviewed the Russian sub-source and produce the 40 page memo. If nobody else will talk to him, I'm going to talk to him and the case agent and asked him as a simple question.

When he found out that the Russian sub-source was a Steele employee not based in Russia but based in the United States, and everything in the document was bar talk, hearsay and garbage, did you tell anybody?

And I guarantee you they did. But here's what else you're going to find this week I hope. The Congress got suspicious about the sub-source, wanted to know how reliable the person was. In 2018, 2018, ask for a briefing from the FBI about the Russian sub-source because the intel committees were getting suspicious and I found the briefing notes and they lied to Congress, the FBI did, like they lied to the FISA court. What we have over three year period, 16, 17, and 18 is a complete breakdown of the rule of law, manipulations of the system at every turn and is just not a few bad actors unfortunately, it's a system failure.

HANNITY: And so, you'll have Sally Yates tomorrow. You're planning on bringing in Comey and McCabe.

GRAHAM: Next week.

HANNITY: At some point --

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: -- do we ever get to the July 5th meeting in the Oval Office where Biden talked about the Logan Act and Obama talked about getting his people on this, his people, the right people, and when Sally Yates admitted she was shocked that Obama knew all about the Kislyak call and Comey was there, and Comey even saying we have nothing and now we know Peter Strzok said we have nothing with any evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, and then they knew it all they kept going forward with the lies to the FISA court?

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: And then they went forward with the impeachment investigation.

I want to know what they knew and when they knew it. Are they all going to be held accountable, Lindsey Graham?

GRAHAM: All I can tell you is that we're going to have an election in 2020 and I hope people consider the Obama Justice Department to be sewer that it was. Sally Yates will testify before the Judiciary Committee August 5th. And we'll have a talk after she --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Oh, she signed one of the warrants, didn't she, Senator?

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: One of the applications?

GRAHAM: Maybe the best question I ask here, if you knew then what you know now, would you have signed it?

HANNITY: Well, Rod Rosenstein answered that question before your committee recently --

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: -- and he said he would not.

Let's see what Sally Yates says tomorrow.

GRAHAM: Stay tuned. It's next week.

HANNITY: Keep up the good work. We will hold them accountable.

All right. Ninety-nine days until what is the single biggest choice of election Americans will ever face in their lifetime. You're the ultimate jury. We have news on the Biden campaign is not going to want to hear. Ari Fleischer, Mercedes Schlapp, they way in, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Some bad news for the ever corrupt and forgetful Joe Biden. Michigan swing state voters are questioning the former vice president's ability to lead. That's according to the findings of a new monthly focus group by Axios. It's under 100 days left, 99 days until the election.

Well, presidential historian Jon Meacham cautioning voters who were paying attention to the polls that Joe Biden leading. Wonder if he's right. I suspect he might be.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JON MEACHAM, PRESIDENTIAL HISTORIAN: John, our friend John Heilemann was right. A hundred days is an eternity here, not least because of the tumult of this remarkable year, questions of the economy, the questions of the pandemic, the inherent instability of the incumbent president. But we are in this moment where I think a lot of people who might be voting for the incumbent are not going to tell pollsters.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Ari Fleischer, senior advisor to the Trump-Pence campaign, Mercedes Schlapp.

Good to see you both.

Ari, let's start with you, and I want to specifically go at, a lot of things changed here. I thought -- we've seen the tipping point on both sides.

The president all in on COVID. He' got National Guard troops. He's got PPE. He's got advisors in nine states, all over the hot spots.

And then we've got Joe Biden embracing the -- well, defund movement, if you will, Bolshevik Bernie's economic plan, AOC's new Green Deal agenda, Bozo O'Rourke's gun confiscation plan, and Pelosi and Schumer which are both lunatics.

So, I think the race has changed as he's gone far left and the president is out there focused on issues.

ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: And you left out the part where Joe said a nurse when he was ill, blew into his nostrils to make him move. He said that last week.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: I played it a lot last week. I'll get it -- I'll rack up for you. Go ahead.

FLEISCHER: Yes, the golden oldies only go back a week when you're dealing with Joe Biden.

Look, Sean, the fundamentals of the race do remain the same. This is still a referendum on President Trump. The president has not yet shifted this and turned it into a choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. I submit to you that's still because of COVID.

The president, to his credit, has wisely shifted gears and has really making an August, late July, August focus on COVID which he needs to continue to do. And that way, once he's dealt with that successfully, I submit he'll be able to turn the tables and really go hard against Joe Biden who is a walking, talking vulnerability.

HANNITY: And, Mercedes, I mean, he went 87 days without any questions from the press. Now, we're back up to 27 or 29 days. He's a ghost. It is the spirit of Joe Biden.

But he's embraced Bernie, AOC, Beto O'Rourke, and Pelosi and Schumer. He's gone hard left.

MERCEDES SCHLAPP, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN SENIOR ADVISOR: Yes, and I think it's so important for the American people to wake up to this new reality that there is no such thing as this moderate Democrat presidential candidate. He's made a decision to align himself with the radical left.

I mean, I asked you out there to read this unity plan. It is about abolishing immigration detention. It is about ending deportation. It's about open borders. It's about defund the police. It's about abolish ICE.

The list goes on and on. It's about tax hikes for Americans which would impact 82 percent of Americans. So, Sean, we are in a new reality with the Democrat Party. Joe Biden knows he's got to pivot to the far left in order to keep his base settled. Even the Bernie people don't like Biden.

HANNITY: They still don't like him.

SCHLAPP: The difference is that normally -- yes, normally, when you're in a general election, you should run center. That is not what Joe Biden is doing. He's running to the far left.

HANNITY: OK. If you're going to give advice, you're both very smart political operatives. Ari, we'll start with you. Let's say my name is President Donald Trump, it's not Sean Hannity.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: What do you -- so, I think the president really has hit his stride. He's dialed in. He's focused on the issues. I don't see him fighting with the media. I seem out there with information every day.

They're making a lot of progress on therapeutics, a lot of progress on the vaccine. He mentioned a lot of that today. What do you tell the president? Law and order is now as big an issue as anything else in the campaign, too.

FLEISCHER: The most important thing he has to do the next month is keep his foot on the gas on COVID. It's a high hurdle. He's got to get across that hurdle first. If he counters that, then you reset the race.

So, keep talking to the country, be realistic. Don't overpromise. Don't oversell. Tell it exactly straight, and I think what the president will find is the more frank --

HANNITY: And he did that last week, right?

FLEISCHER: -- the more he's tough about how tough it is -- yes, he did -- but the more tough he is on how tough this is, his poll numbers are going to turn around and start to go up again.

Be frank. Be straight. Be direct.

HANNITY: Mercedes?

SCHLAPP: Well, I mean, the American people want a strong leader and what we get with President Trump is that the man works 24/7. You know this, Sean. And he is results-oriented.

It's why he has focused on the Operation Warp Speed and getting the vaccines done and working on those and the therapeutics as well. You have to remember that the Democrat political advisors are telling Joe Biden to stay in the basement. That's their plan. And that is so not right for the American voters who deserve to know what Joe Biden's vision is for America, which is that of destroying our economy, allowing for an unsafe America, and creating chaos on the street.

HANNITY: All right, guys, good advice from both of you. Thank you both for being with us.

When we come back, positive news tonight about the race for the COVID-19 vaccine and new news coming soon on therapeutics. Also, Democrats politicizing the virus for their own gain. Congressman Matt Gaetz will join us.

Also, a New Jersey gym owner who was arrested today for violating the state's coronavirus orders, let's put him in prison. Probably get a life term. Probably have agents. Let's see, predawn raids, 29 guys tactical gear, frogmen and CNN cameras. He opened his gym. Oh, my gosh. Think of it -- straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: So, earlier today, the president visited a North Carolina facility helping to develop a coronavirus vaccine. It comes as the biotech giant Moderna today officially launching the third and final phase in terms of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccine trial. It is happening in Nevada, 30,000 volunteers, prompting more signs, the hope to beat this virus, the invisible enemy.

As Democratic leaders are turning a blind eye to rioters, a co-owner of a New Jersey gym was actually arrested earlier today, put in handcuffs. His business boarded up.

Here with reaction, Congressman Matt Gaetz from the great state of Florida. And the Atilis Gym owner Frank Trumbetti is with us.

Let's see -- so you open your gym. You got handcuffed. You're not forcing customers. You're not dragging them out of their homes and forcing them into the gym. They are choosing to go.

My understanding is that you put a lot of PPE, a lot of, you know, sanitation within the place. You're sanitizing everything. People are even wearing masks I understand.

You opened your business and you're actually happy because now, this forces the issue. What do you mean by that?

FRANK TRUMBETTI, CO-OWNER OF ATILIS GYM IN BELMAWR, NJ: Well, this has been going on since May 18th. May 18th, we initially opened up against the governor's unconstitutional executive orders. And we had people show up. And then we were illegally shut down by the board of health. They change the locks on our doors on May 22nd.

We got the doors back up on June 16th. And since June 16th, we have actually done our own contact tracing just to show we proof and actually through midnight last night, we've had 13,009 people show up for business to our facility where we actually have them check into a biometric scanner which takes their temperature. They fill out a health questionnaire which is time stamped and we do a lot of other PPE things around.

But the key there is we actually have no positive cases. Nobody sick out of 13,009. And at this point, we truly believe we are being singled out not just as an industry but as, you know, an entity. Governor Murphy has actually listed for some reason, labeled all gyms as equal, and they're not.

OK, they don't do any guidance over any protocol. To this day, they still don't have a protocol. They asked for 14 days. It's now day 132. What do they expect us to do? How do they expect us to make a living?

As you said, people -- we're not dragging people in. Our gym has become a sanctuary for a lot of veterans, people that suffer from PTSD, had anxieties, actually are recovering drug addicts or alcoholics or dealing with anything like that, just things that actually make their life better.

HANNITY: Well, I've got to tell you.

TRUMBETTI: And they're trying to take that away from all these people.

HANNITY: Frank, I have a dojo in my own basement and we're using the same thing -- we are doing the exact same things you do.

Matt Gaetz, this is not the United States of America that I know.

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.: Yeah, the government should actually be working with business owners like Frank to extend safety and ensure sanitation and contact tracing, not working against them. It sounds to me like there are plenty of dumbbells in Frank's gym and in the New Jersey government if they're acting this way.

Look, if you evaluate the challenge more briefly, China birthed this virus on the world through their lies, to their negligence, through their corrupt relationship with the World Health Organization.

But through Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration can provide hope within our country, to our business owners and to everyone in the world because we are right now engaged in the fastest development of a vaccine that the world has ever known and we're already putting vaccine candidates in production so that when we finally get over the final hurdle in the regulatory process, we will have tens of millions that are available to bring that vaccine and to bring that hope for a normal life to a neighborhood near you.

HANNITY: The president's Operation Warp Speed.

Frank, I'm sorry this is happening to you. I wish you the best. If we can help, let us know.

Congressman, great analysis. Thank you.

TRUMBETTI: Thank you.

HANNITY: When we come back, more "Hannity" after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. So, just one week from tomorrow, August 4th, my brand- new book "Live Free or Die: America and the World on the Brink" will be available. Right now, you can go to hannity.com, get your copy fresh off of the press.

Now, you want to know, we've got to take this country back otherwise, the most radical, extreme socialist led by Biden, Bolshevik Bernie, AOC, Schumer, Pelosi and let's see, oh, that's right, the gun czar, Bozo. Anyway, hannity.com.

Let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham, take it away.

