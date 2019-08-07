Lawrence Jones asks Chicago residents about violent crime in their city

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," August 6, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Buckle up. Welcome to “Hannity.”

We've got news all over the place tonight. Multiple breaking stories, multiple fronts, including a damning new discovery from our friends at Judicial Watch showing the absolute depths of corruption inside the highest levels of the deep state.

Also, we have a shocking development from the hyper-partisan, yes, the vile Trump-hating FBI lovebird, the guy that said Hillary should win a hundred million to zero and we are a bunch of smelly Walmart shoppers that vote for Trump, Peter Strzok. Probably make your skin crawl but we will report. But, first, we turn to the mainstream media mob. They, of course, are operating as an unofficial press office for all things Democratic Party.

Now, for days, we have witnessed members of the press exploit, hourly exploit, the horrific violence in Dayton, in El Paso, Texas, for political gain. Every second, minute, hour of every day, their coverage has been once again the same people involved in line for two and a half years, conspiracy theories, hoaxes, just misinformation, propaganda. Again, same people, same wrong reporting. Desperate calls for action, emotional pleas for gun control, and even gun confiscation and above all, a demonization of all things President Trump and, of course, his supporters.

Now, meanwhile, the carnage in Baltimore, and Chicago, which happens every single weekend, have an every weekend on Obama's watch, totally ignored because it doesn't fit their hyper-partisan agenda. That's sad.

And, now, of course, the selective moral outrage is about to become even more selective. According to reports, the evil gunman in Dayton, Ohio, was a huge supporter of Democratic ideals, socialism, supported Elizabeth Warren for president.

Now, I'm going to be clear and we're going to be fair and we're going to be balanced and we are going to be intellectually honest and consistent. No one should blame Elizabeth Warren or politics for the actions of a psychopath, for somebody that is evil enough to shoot innocent people.

But that's not what the left has been telling us. According to them, President Trump is to blame for the shooting in El Paso and his rhetoric and politics. He is to blame for all of this. That's not true either. That is intellectually dishonest. But it's Russia, Russia, collusion, collusion, s-hole, s-hole, Stormy, Stormy, liar, liar, pants on fire, and, yes, racist, racist.

When it comes to the hyper liberal agenda driven people in the media mob, when it comes to this issue in Dayton, well, as of this morning, according to the Media Research Center, the big three networks, they never once, not one time, not even one itsy-bitsy time, dared to mention his political affiliations.

Remember, these events happen within hours of each other. And, by the way, these families, let's pray for them again tonight because I bet some of them haven't even found a plot to bury their family. I bet some have been picked out the coffin that they will lay their beloved in.

And there are people fund-raising off of this. That's how sick, twisted, evil, and disgusting this has gotten. We're going to have a lot more on this fake, phony, moral outrage, selective moral outrage in a moment.

But, first, with an update on the motives behind this weekend's despicable violence, news you won't apparently get from anybody else, is our own Trace Gallagher -- Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, CORRESPONDENT: Sean, in Dayton, the FBI says the shooter, 24 year old Connor Betts, showed interest and violence ideologies and had a desire to commit a mass shooting. They won't say what ideologies they are looking at, only that it does not appear to be racially motivated.

But there are numerous reports saying Betts' social media footprint includes extreme left-wing and anti-police postings, including supporting Antifa protesters who used violent tactics and saying that ICE agents are monsters. Betts' former high school classmates say he also got kicked out of school for having a, quote, hit list and a rape list. Betts killed nine people, including his sister.

In California, the FBI is also opening a domestic terrorist investigation into the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival that killed three, saying 19-year-old Santino Legan had a target list made up of religionist institutions, political groups of both parties, as well as federal buildings and courthouses. The effort doesn't have a motive for the Gilroy shooting but says the gunmen was exploring violent competing ideologies that they didn't favor one side or the other -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Trace Gallagher and our West Coast newsroom tonight - - thank you.

More coming up on this.

Also, the great one, Mark Levin, he has a lot to say on this topic. But we first turn to a major discovery from our friends at Judicial Watch. Today, they obtain a crop of previously sealed government records this time featuring a whopping 14 referrals for FBI employees who leaked highly sensitive or classified information. As of this moment, only four of those FBI employees have actually been fired. No criminal prosecutions have taken place either.

Now, let me just say this. If this were you, it is for me for sure, we would be locked out. We would be tried, we would be convicted, we would spend time in jail.

But apparently, the thing we must watch out for the most is a two-tiered justice system. One for the Clintons, one for Comey, and one for the rest of us. But I do have confidence in what the attorney general has promised, what he has pledged, what the inspector general has promised, what he has pledged, and what John Durham is also investigating.

My sources tell me tonight that in fact, much progress has been made. Things are a little delayed because of the progress but the truth will come out. I have it from high ranking sources.

Now, you have a high ranking FBI official like Andrew McCabe, well, he leaked, he lied on a regular basis. He paid a price for that. And, by the way, American war hero, Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, you know the one that McCabe and Comey bragged about setting up, taken advantage of chaos of the Trump administration which they wouldn't do under Obama or Bush, remember? Yes, he got nailed for lying to the FBI. Why not Andrew McCabe?

We can't have a two-tiered justice system. We need equal justice, equal application of our laws and that is our constitutional republic. It is the foundation. It is core of our rule of law.

Joining us now from the Judicial Watch, its president, Tom Fitton.

Tom, my sources very strongly confirming to me that, and I know you felt differently than me last week on the issue, for example, on Comey, the issue of intent as it relates to, OK, he did have the documents in his house, less than candid, lack of candor as they call it, lying, but at the end of this investigation, my sources are telling me tonight it will be so big and so massive that everything that we have then telling our viewers by saying no later than the fall are going -- it's all going to be revealed to the American people.

TOM FITTON, JUDICIAL WATCH PRESIDENT: Well, I hope that's the case. We have documents out there showing there is this culture of corruption at the FBI with regard to leaking 14 leaks, only four firings. Some were recommended for significant suspensions, they couldn't even get that done.

McCabe was referred to for prosecution last year been one of these folks he was fired for his leaking and lack of candor and lying, frankly, to investigators. The prosecution hasn't yet happened.

Look, you know, we want justice to be done. We are looking forward to the I.G. report about Comey stealing and then leaking illegally these FBI files. Now, he leaks those files after he was an FBI director -- after he was fired but there is criminal liability potentially there. I guess my general concern is that they separated this case out to from the other issues that he was involved in as FBI director and it's all part of the peace, but we will see how it plays out.

But we have to remember as we think about the Mueller investigation, we have to go back to the beginning. It was started as a result of an illegal leak by the former FBI director who was fired and in pursuing a vendetta against President Trump leaked documents to get his friend ultimately appointed as special counsel.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you, Tom Fitton, who has been doing great work with Judicial Watch. I know we have other FOIA requests that we expect will be revealing more stories in the days and weeks to come.

I know for some of you this has taken a long time. I know the wheels of justice sometimes move slowly. The issue of Mueller is gone, done, and finish. The issue of the abuse of power and corruption, it's not only just started, they are deep into discovering the things that we have told you on this program.

Every one of them will be proven to be true. Every single solitary report that this show and our ensemble team has brought forward will be proven true. That is news that I can report to you tonight confirm to me from very high sources.

Now, By the way, judicial watch is not the only deep state story that will make your blood boil. Now, remember this guy? Yes, he's the one that called us smelly Trump supporter is that shop at Walmart.

By the way, I like shopping at Walmart. I like shopping at Target. I like shopping at Costco. I like all of those stories, because they save money.

So, anyway, I think smart people shop and save money to get the same product for lower price. Not a dumb idea. But anyway, the hyper-partisan, virulently anti-Trump FBI official who thought Hillary should win a hundred million to zero and, of course, absolves her of her charges, he did the interview of Hillary and let her bring her friends that had already been given special considerations. Remember?

Then he went on just a week or two later to lead the witch hunt into Trump- Russia collusion and, by the way, his girlfriend even said after nine months they had nothing. He said that in a closed-door testimony she gave. He vowed to stop and Donald Trump you he's the one that had the insurance policy. He's the one that called us smelly Trump supporters, that guy. Just in case Trump, one, the insurance policy, remember that -- the same guy that we have been reporting over and over again.

And, by the way, he also said Hillary Clinton again, hundred million to zero should win. And then he helped exonerate her even though the evidence was overwhelming and incontrovertible that she violated the Espionage Act and, yes, a real obstruction happened when you delete subpoenaed emails, you have somebody used something we never heard before called Bleach Bit. And then you go ahead and you bust up your BlackBerrys and your iPhones with hammers and have a staff member do it and remove the SIM cards. Yes, the liberal media mom didn't think that was obstruction.

But Trump saying, ah, this was a witch hunt. That was obstruction, and the guy never got fired. Anyway, Strzok is the guy who terminated -- he was terminated from the bureau once his horrific conduct became public. He is back and he wants you to know, he has been wrong. Peter Strzok now suing the FBI and the DOJ because he is claiming his firing was politically motivated.

OK. Here was a reaction to that news, Fox News contributor Sara Carter, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz.

All right. Professor, you're laughing harder, so I will start with you. I go to the person that sees the amusement in this first.

Your reaction?

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR: Well, I thought he should have been fired the day his tweets and messages became public. You can't be a member of the FBI and try to influence the outcome of the election against the will of the voters so I think he was appropriately fired. I think this lawsuit sounds to me frivolous.

He wasn't fired for partisan political reasons. He was fired because he didn't show the objectivity and neutrality required of a federal agent particularly a member of the FBI. It's a great agency but it lives by its neutrality and objectivity and he violated those principles. He was appropriately fired and his lawsuit it seems to me has no basis.

HANNITY: Have you ever heard of the case when Strzok interviewed Hillary Clinton -- now, remember, James Comey, they didn't interview her until July 2nd. They were writing her exoneration in May of 2016. Then Comey stepped in and thought he'd be the attorney general because she, of course, was compromised after the tarmac meeting with Bill Clinton where they only talked about children for almost the full hour, if you believe that.

But did you ever hear of anyone being interrogated by the FBI that was allowed to bring in people that were also similarly, like Cheryl Mills, and -- Sara, help me out, the person that was in that interview?

SARA CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, yes, Cheryl Mills who would have been a witness and the others that were brought in. Look, Sean, this is the reason why deputy director David Bowdich fired him and remember, when it goes to OPR, there were issues inside the FBI as well. Even with OPR, that's the Office of Professional Responsibility, that was doing the review.

Remember, there were a lot of people in there that were friends with each other because it's kind of like the FBI. It's like the fox guard in the hen house kind of thing, you know? And so, there were a lot of friends come a lot of communication between these folks, and David Bowdich did the right thing. He saw what was going on, it's exactly what Alan Dershowitz said.

You know, he wanted to stop the president. He talked about an insurance policy. The cornerstone of Quantico for the FBI, for FBI agents going to the process of becoming agents in serving their country in a noble way is to put all side all political bias, especially during an investigation. And the second reason that he should have been removed, and he was removed, was because he was having an affair.

Here is a guy on the Russia desk -- on the Russia desk who is having an affair with another person inside the FBI, both of them married, think about the national security implications of what he was doing. If the Russians for any reason --

HANNITY: At the level, I mean --

(CROSSTALK)

CARTER: Exactly, if the Russians had any information.

HANNITY: If you think about it -- writes in exoneration in May, special considerations, by the way, in the case of Hillary, Cheryl Mills, and other person involved in the case, sitting by her side as she supposedly is being interrogated, then, of course, exonerates three days later, has Comey do that, Comey was involved in the exoneration letter, and then he starts the Russia witch hunt and even his Lisa Page, according to my sources, Sara, is saying she is poorly cooperating and she has been for quite a while and she is also the one who closed-door testimony that said, yes, after a nine- month investigation into President Trump, no collusion. We had nothing. That's before Mueller even started.

And then you look also at a guy like Peter Strzok and his other involvement in stuff here, I would say from a legal standpoint, even a great lawyer like Alan Dershowitz, Harvard professor that he is and man I admire, I'd think you would have a hard time justifying his actions as an official in the FBI and don't forget, he worked for Robert Mueller and Robert Mueller fired him and then Robert Mueller cleaned his phone and cleaned Lisa Page's phone.

DERSHOWITZ: Well, Robert Mueller didn't fire him. He put him in a different position. I think he was --

HANNITY: Well, he claims he fired him, and McCabe claims he fired him. So, so one of them is full of something.

DERSHOWITZ: But I think the point is, I think we have to have one rule of law apply to everybody, but the rule of law I would apply to everybody would be to stop accusing people of crimes we should have had an independent commission where everything came out.

I love what Judicial Watch is doing. Bring everything out. Bring everything into the light of the public.

Sunlight is the best disinfectant. A commission would have done that. But when you have a special counsel operating behind closed doors, we only get tidbits. We get redacted reports. We get the Mueller report which didn't contribute at all to trying to prevent Russia from doing this again. We needed a commission with teeth to be able to come up with ideas to stop this from happening in the future.

HANNITY: Last question, Sara, and I have a little time here. I have my sources confirming to me tonight at very high levels and, by the way, it's not Trump. Everyone in the media, stop your obsession.

I have high-level sources telling me tonight that by the time Durham is done with his job and the attorney general is done with his job and the investigation is complete, adding into at the Inspector General Horowitz, it will shock the conscience of a nation. That is a quote.

CARTER: Absolutely. That is the exact same thing I have been today from my sources, very senior level sources, that John Durham's investigation is moving full steam ahead and that the information that the public will hear in the upcoming months will shock the conscience and I think it will satisfy quite a few people.

HANNITY: Thank you both. You've both been phenomenal and you have been truthful with his audience which most media has not been. Thank you very much.

When we come -- first, in the wake of the past week, the reaction from many on the left, we saw it, it was shameful, grieving families, they have yet to bury their loved ones, probably many haven't even picked out coffins and where they are going to bury their loved ones. Look at that.

Democratic Party, DNC, Elizabeth Warren, click here, donate? Donate? Are you kidding me? Elizabeth Warren?

For them when -- what, humanity seems to take a backseat to politics? President Trump forcefully condemning hate? He's going to meet with families both tomorrow in both El Paso and Texas.

Anyway, joining us, we are pleased to have back on the program, our good friend, Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary that he is. Charlie Hurt, and Charlie Hurt, of course, his brand-new book out, number one best seller here.

Ari, let's start with you. Fund-raising, really, Ari? That's -- really?

ARI FLEISCHER, CONTRIBUTOR: Does it surprise anyone? The way politics are these days, these guys are just launched already to do this and it doesn't surprise me. But, Sean, what really does surprise me and bothers me is the media's double standard. You alluded to it earlier in the way the Dayton story and the El Paso story have been told.

All you need to do is swap out the name Warren for the Dayton shooter identified and replaced it with Trump. Swap out he's a socialist with conservative and you have a massive feeding frenzy in Dayton about the motives and how Trump and conservatives are responsible.

It's basically been whitewashed and diminished by the media in Dayton and it's a horrible double standard.

HANNITY: You know, I want to play, Charlie, Barack Obama's weighed in on the tone and civility and everything that he wants Republicans to be but -- well, he did hang out in the church of GD America and America's chickens have come home to roost, and he was friends and did start his political rear in the home of unrepentant domestic terrorist, thinking, oh, and we do have this picture of him and Louis Farrakhan and let's just play a little bit of his very, very responsible rhetoric from the past.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: It's not surprising then that they get bitter, they cling guns, or religion, or antipathy toward people who aren't like them.

It is this world, a world where cruise ships throw away more food in a day than most residents of Port-au-Prince seen in a year, where white folks creed run a world in need, apartheid in one hemisphere, apathy in another hemisphere.

Talk to your neighbors, I want you to talk to them whether they are independent or whether they are Republican. I want you to argue with them and give them their face.

We've got to have middle-class families up in front.

We don't mind the Republicans joining us. They can come for the ride but they've got to sit in back.

I'll put -- I'll put Mr. Burgess up against Sean Hannity. He will tear him up.

You've got there a plan which is, let's have dirtier air, dirtier water. Less people with health insurance.

You don't negotiate by putting a gun to the other person's head, or worse yet, by putting a gun to the American people's head by threatening an American shutdown.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That was Obama and then, of course, this picture, for his eight- long-year -- oh, there he is. That would be one of the most racist and anti-Semites in the United States of America. I don't think he's ever been asked a single question, why are you next to Louis Farrakhan? I'd like an answer.

They pulled it off. I knew that picture existed. And I suspected it did. I couldn't get my -- now it's out.

Charlie, if Donald Trump was next to Louis Farrakhan, I would think it would be a big deal. I would think somebody by now might have asked him a question about it.

CHARLIE HURT, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, you would think may be. But that compilation is a perfect example of why Barack Obama is the biggest political disappointment in modern times in America. He had an opportunity to unify this country in ways that perhaps no other president did and he squandered that opportunity. He chose -- instead of unifying people, to divide people.

And remember that first campaign he ran? It was a very -- you know, he made big promises about unifying people to buy the time 2012 ran around, came around, he was being as divisive as we had ever saw in that montage. And, you know, when it comes to things like these shootings, these horrific shootings, the thing that is so horrifying about this is -- first of all, it's disgusting to see politicians raising money, advancing their stupid political agenda based on these things, on these real tragedies.

But what's even worse about it is that because they politicize them and because they turn them into their own hateful rhetoric to attack their political opponents, they ensure that this stuff keeps on going. They ensure that the volume stays at 16 instead of ratcheting it down and bringing it down the way President Trump tried to, and bring everybody together and say a prayer and try to find solution that makes sense that solve this.

HANNITY: Let me ask, Ari, one last question. Remember what Obama said about the angry Americans in Pennsylvania that cling to their god, their guns, their bible, their religion? By the way, I'm guilty. I'm also a smelly Walmart shopper, an irredeemable deplorable. And then you got the GD -- the church of GD America, and then you got Farrakhan picture, put Donald Trump in that position. We've got about 30 seconds.

FLEISCHER: One of the things I've always lamented about the press as they were easy on Obama for eight years and brutal to Trump, and then they still won't admit it. They still defend what they do, even "The New York Times" buckles to the resistance and they change their headlines because they have to answer, unfortunately, to the pressure of the resistance.

The media's treatment of Obama compared to Trump explains an awful lot about why Donald Trump acts the way he does because if he doesn't defend himself, who will?

HANNITY: I've got to run.

Good thing we have taped though, isn't it? You know? You can prove a lot.

All right. Thank you all.

FLEISCHER: That's right.

HANNITY: The great Mark Levin. Also, protesters outside the home of Senator Mitch McConnell chanting stabbed him in the heart. Geraldo, Dan Bongino, Mark Levin, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Things are getting pretty dangerous. We have far left, radical demonstrators warning outside Senator Mitch McConnell's Kentucky home, shouting threats and profanities. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm not trying to break my shoulder like Mitch. I wonder how the hell he felt. He had no (EXPLETIVE DELETED). He to go to surgery. His (EXPLETIVE DELETED). He got beat up by his neighbor.

(INAUDIBLE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (INAUDIBLE) (EXPLETIVE DELETED)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You know somebody is. That's probably what it is.

Just stab the (EXPLETIVE DELETED) in the heart, please?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You won't get no rest because of us. We can get no rest because of you. You won't get no rest because of us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Things getting hot. When, pretty unbelievable. Also tonight, Democratic congressman from Texas, Joaquin Castro, he's the brother of the 2020 candidate Julian Castro is now openly targeting Texas businesses.

Look at this, in a tweet titled, who is funding Trump? Does he realize how reckless that is?

This is downright sick and dangerous.

Here with direction, former Secret Service agent and Fox News contributor, Dan Bongino, along with Fox News correspondent-at-large, Geraldo Rivera.

These two battled it out for an entire hour on my radio show. I didn't get a word edgewise, nor did I want to.

You know, I see people fund-raising off tragedy, Geraldo. I see Democratic Party. I see actors talking about, oh, I think about blowing up the White House and when's the last time an actor assassinated the president. Maybe it's time. And severed heads. And every name possible has called on Donald Trump.

And yet the very same people doing are lecturing Donald Trump when they have been as or more guilty of the incendiary rhetoric they say they deplore.

GERALDO RIVERA, CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: I think that in the case of Joaquin Castro, that one bothers me particularly, Sean, because I have in my mind a very vivid image of a guy driving by someone wearing a MAGA hat, an old fellow wearing a MAGA hat, the guy gets out of the car and cold cuts the elderly gentleman, hits him three or four or five times. There is rage. There is the propaganda and it comes from both sides. It is so extreme now. Politics has become a contact sport and for Castro to so irresponsibly publish the name of the donors giving money to Donald Trump in the town of San Antonio, is a recipe for one of those donors to get hurt. I think it's awful and he should apologize and delete his tweet immediately. It is the height of irresponsibility, Sean.

HANNITY: The things that have been said the worst. The American people have been lied to you on a spectacular level about this President. You know, every second, minute, hour of every day, Dan, but it's stormy, stormy, racist, racist, Russia, Russia, collusion, collusion, as hole, I mean, and never stops.

They manufacture this rage which we now know selective moral outrage because I showed you a lot of what Obama did and he loved the Church of GD America and apparently was buddies with Louis Farrakhan. Not a peep out of anybody.

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR: I mean, Sean, I'm really sick of these people and I think most sane Americans should be to you. Listen to me. I'm to be very clear on this. Geraldo, it's not coming from both sides. It's coming from the left. There are isolating examples on the right. It is a unanimous problem on the left.

I'm not taking any rhetoric lessons. Any, from a group of radical left, not all Democrats, I'm not given stereotypes like they do, but the radical left, a group the calls as, Nazis, racist, deplorable, you go through the list every night, from maxis waters getting up in the face of people at a gas station, who was it Cory Booker he looks he is got a punch able face talking about Trump.

Hollywood a leadership already played a mantra. And you're giving us rhetoric lessons? You know what, big juicy hard pass on that. You guys can stick it until you get your own house together, don't even dare lecture us about rhetoric.

HANNITY: We'll give Geraldo--

RIVERA: There is one exception though and it's the President of the United States. He cannot get hander, use the language of separation, he cannot use the language of division, he is the --

HANNITY: Geraldo, hold on a second, if he is going to stop this 90 percent of heroin, and the fentanyl and the 1 percent, not the 99 percent want to be part of our offense but the 1percent involved in trafficking drugs, trafficking young women for prostitution, those people that come here and commit violent crimes, murders, and worse, you know, with their trafficking stuff, I mean come all of it together, we have to stop them. Saying build the wall doesn't mean anything except we want wretch you before you come. That's a wall with the door. That's there.

RIVERA: Immigration is one thing, racism is another. We've got to make sure the President doesn't fuel the worst against --

BONGINO: President's not to--

HANNITY: Are liberals responsible when somebody dies from heroin? Dan Bongino, last word.

BONGINO: Geraldo, he's not doing that. Stop can saying conflating the President tweet with racisms. He is not doing that. You're making that up. I'm sorry.

HANNITY: We're going to get Geraldo a new microphone.

RIVERA: I want the President to be all he can be.

HANNITY: When we come back "The New York Times" caving to the liberal bull mob literally last night even changing a headline that wasn't well, resistant enough. The Great One, Mark Levin, he is fired up. He will join us also, Lawrence Jones in Chicago tonight. You know, the forgotten city 50 people shot this past weekend. Nobody in the media mob talks about it. We are reporting on it. Straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right, "The New York Times" they caved into bullying from the far left and some of the 2020 candidate get this after publishing a headline read "Trump preaches unity versus racism". Which President didn't do that is factually accurate? Now the new extreme 2020 democrats like Beto O'Rourke and many others had a complete meltdown they actually got the paper to change the headline to read, "Assailing hate but not guns".

With reaction, the author of the number one "The New York Times" best seller, now 11 straight weeks on "The New York Times" list, now let's give a comparison. Let's see fake news Jimmy Acosta sold 14,000 books in seven weeks and the Great One sold hundreds and hundreds and thousands in ten weeks. Congratulations. This is an important book, Mark also of course "Life, Liberty & Levin" Syndicated Radio. How are you sir?

MARK LEVIN, "UNFREEDOM OF THE PRESS" AUTHOR: Very well, thank you. I'm not surprised "The New York Times" buckled. "The New York Times" leads the Democratic Party and the Democrat Party leads "The New York Times." If you look at the holocaust and the third rank in that period Franklin Roosevelt, one of "The New York Times" to quiet down its coverage and it did.

It barely appeared in the use of newspaper and to the extent it did it was in the back papers. That's how grotesque "The New York Times" is and of the FDR administration. We want to talk about bigotry and Anti-Semitism, start there.

But I want to talk about the media right now because the media, they grab the narrative and the narrative of course, you have two mass murders in the narrative is about Trump, gun control, the Republicans, the NRA, Fox News, I don't see any other media outlets coming out and defending this first amendment and Fox News.

I do want to turn to my book. "The relationship between journalist and the last democratic and administration." I want the American people to understand why these so-called journalists one like Democrats because they are. Why these so called journalists push the progressive agenda because they do.

Take listen to this. And this is publicly sourced to the Atlantic among other places. The "Time" magazine managing editor Rick Stengel, he moved to the Obama administration, Douglas France, "The New York Times" and "Los Angeles Times" reported, he moved to the Obama administration. "Boston Globe," online politics editor, Glen Johnson, he moved to the Obama administration. Administration.

"Washington Post" writer, Stephen Barr, he moved to the Obama administration. "Washington Post" Congressional Reporter, Shaly Mary (ph), she moved to the Obama administration. Rosa Brooks was a Columnist for the "L.A. Times," she moved into the Obama administration. "Washington Post" Dustin Thompson, he or she moved into the Obama administration.

Roberta Baskin, CBS News, she moved into the Obama administration. "Washington Post" Warren Bass, outlook section, he moved into the Obama administration. Education Week Reporter, David Hoff, moved into the Obama administration. CNN Senior Political Producer Sasha Johnson, she moved into the Obama administration.

"Chicago Tribune" Jill Zachman, she moved into the Obama administration. "Washington Post" Rick Weiss, he moved into the Obama administration. This is necessary. Former CBS and ABC Reporter Linda Douglass, she moved into the Obama administration. "The New York Times" Reporter, Eric Dash, moved into the Obama administration.

CNN, Aneesh Raman, worked for the Obama administration, moved into the campaign. CNN's National Security Reporter, you see him now, Jim Shooter, worked for the Obama administration. San Francisco Chronicle Environment Reporter, Kelly Zito, moved into the Obama administration. And we have more.

Family ties between the press and the Obama administration. Again, publicly root source, "Washington Post" among others, ABC News President, Ben Sherwood brother of Elizabeth Sherwood Randall, Top National Security Advisor to President Obama. His counterpart at CBS News Division President David Rhodes is the brother of Benjamin Rhodes who was the Deputy National Security Advisor to Obama.

This is all in my book. CNN's Deputy Washington Bureau Chief Virginia Moseley, married to Tom Nash, formally also in the Hillary Clinton State Department under Obama. White House Press Secretary Jay Carney, his wife, Claire Shipman, worked at ABC News. National Public Radio's White House Correspondent, getting bored America? Terry Supero (ph) well, he is married to Michael Gottlieb when Michael Gottlieb worked in the Obama White House Counsel's office.

Vice President Biden's one-time communication director, Shaly Marry (ph), married to Neil King, one of "The Wall Street Journal" top political reporters. Then, of course, there's MSNBC's Chris Matthews, he worked for Jimmy Carter. CNN's Chris Comeau, his brother is Governor, Andrew Comeau, of New York. CNN's Jake Tapper worked for Democratic Congresswoman Marjorie Margolas Miss Winskey (ph) and handgun control.

ABC's Cokie Roberts, her father was the House Democratic Leader Hale Boggs. You've got ABC's George Stephanopoulos, a Clinton hack. You've got MSNBC Mika Brzezinski her father is Zbigniew Brzezinski father was the NSA Advisor to Jimmy Carter. You have MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell he worked for the Democrats.

I think it go on and on and on. You wonder why when he these horrific murders occur the first thing that occurs to our media, the mass media that is not a free press, it doesn't seek objective truth. It doesn't mourn for the victims. Doesn't give them 2 minutes or their families. They are off to the races, accusing the President of racism.

Let me ask you this, under Obama, Sandy Hook occurred, pulse night a club occurred was Obama responsible for any of that? Why not?

HANNITY: 37 times.

LEVIN: If Trump is to blame, why isn't Obama to blame? All the murders taking place in Chicago, why isn't the Democrat Mayor to blame? And if Trump is to blame and his rhetoric is to blame, then why all the talk about gun controls? I thought it was Trump's rhetoric that is to blame? So we don't need any gun control.

Let me tell you this. If you don't support the progressive agenda, that's what this, is all about. Eviscerating the second amendment, eviscerating civil liberties, and then apparently you support a mass murder. Meanwhile, you want to hear hate speech? I've got pages and pages of it in my book from the press. You want to hear hate speech? Tune into CNN and MSNBC. Listen to their awful poisonous vile hate speech about 63 million Americans who supported this President and they promote AOC and Tlaib and Omar and all the rest. It's a non free press. That's the problem.

HANNITY: Mark Levin is number one "New York Times" best seller for a reason. All of that in his book, "Life, Liberty & Levin, number one on weekends here at Fox News channel 10:00 p.m. Sundays. When we come, violent crime in Chicago it's happened all these years we've actually scrolled the names of people shot and killed that you have never heard of. Well, we sent Lawrence Jones today there were 50 people shot in Chicago over the weekend. But of course, the media mob said nothing. We will get reaction also from him and Ben Carson, next.

HANNITY: All right, so the destroy Trump media mob again predictably like they do every second minute hour of every 24-hour day, shamelessly attacking the President for the tragic mass shooting in Texas but not the one in Ohio. No. Because that shooter supported Elizabeth Warren and was a huge socialist but their hypocrisy is being exposed by what they are not talking about?

We have chronicled on this show many, many times, a lot during the Obama years, big liberal city, run by liberals for decades and decades and decades. The city of Chicago this past weekend, well, yes, another weekend, a lot of gun violence, seven people killed, 52 other people wounded.

One Chicago hospital couldn't even keep up. They had to turn patients away, patients that were shot. We sent our own Lawrence Jones, our Investigative Reporter our Correspondent to the windy city to speak to residents about what has been going on there for a long time that the media doesn't talk about? Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRANCE JONES, CORRESPONDENT: So this weekend, we saw two shooters they got national media coverage, El Paso and Dayton. But Chicago had a deadly shooting as well, why isn't Chicago getting the attention like the rest of the cities are?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think that people have gotten used to this being synonymous with Chicago. It said. That's all I got to say.

JONES: Why don't you feel like it's being covered right now?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They I don't care. It's a race thing in my opinion. They don't care.

JONES: Do you think people care about Chicago the national media cares about Chicago?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They don't.

JONES: What about your elected leaders?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nothing, none of them.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They just hitting the check in my opinion.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They're old most of them need to retire. We need some young blood in there.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't see it changing real soon.

JONES: Why not?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because it's a breakdown of the family unit.

JONES: You look at where we are, what has changed? Things have gotten progressively worse. How can we solve this issue?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Bring in the national guards. Put them on the street and give us a curfew and that's the only thing I could think of if they bring in the national guards.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: You know, joining us with reaction our Correspondent and Investigator Reporter Lawrence Jones you know what a couple words stood out. It's sad. They don't care. When Obama was President, I took the time on this program and I showed it last night. We scrolled the names and it went on and on and on.

We did this trying to call attention, bring attention to all of these people shots, many of them murdered, nobody ever talks about them. 52 people shot, seven dead. Why do we not talk about our families in Chicago? And more importantly, why the hell don't we fix it because Rudy Giuliani fixed it in New York?

JONES: It sounded very clear that the south side of Chicago are treated now at the like the stepchildren of America. It's very sad. Then numbers are actually up to 59 people that were shot in Chicago. Of course, seven people they were killed. The residents fear is that they are outraised because it's not just of shooting that is happening here, it's the disparity issue that economics here as well.

And when you have three shootings that actually happen over the weekend and only two of them get the coverage, you explain why that wasn't covered. I think they have a lot to talk about a lot of the residents didn't even want to go on camera because they were afraid that they would be shot as a result of coming on camera. A lot of the leaders here have something to answer for. I ask you guys to pray for the residence that went on camera here today because a lot of them are shaken but they felt like they had a duty to call attention to Chicago.

HANNITY: Lawrence, that's our American family. Joining us now with reaction Housing Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson. Dr. Carson, that's our American family. How do we end this?

BEN CARSON, HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT SECRETARY: Well, we were in the Oval Office today just talking about this very thing that many cities, Baltimore just passed a 200 mark in homicide this year and it's almost August of 6th.

What we are going to have to do is work together. That's really the key. Rather than making everything into a political issue. The fact that people are trying to point fingers at someone and say you did it when it's actually the finger of a madman who pulled the trigger that's causing the problem, first, we have to deal with reality and until we start to do that, we are not going to make any real progress.

HANNITY: Doctor, let me ask you something. These cities have been run by liberals they claim they have the most compassion for minorities. While, the best job numbers ever of minorities are under Donald Trump. Here's my question can we adopt a city, we will start with Baltimore, bulldozed that place, get rid of the rats and rebuild it, and help the people and may be partner with Bernie Marcus and get materials at cost, is that something that Donald Trump can do to show these liberal leaders how to do it?

CARSON: Well, we have talked about similar things. About getting the people who are on the street off the streets, finding an adequate place for them to live, cleaning the area up, utilizing some of the manpower that is there doing nothing. All of those are the kinds of things that we need to be talking about and remember, the mother of those kids in Chicago who were killed this weekend are just as devastated as the ones in El Paso and Dayton.

HANNITY: How it this idea, Wollman Rink the Donald Trump Baltimore. I'll talk to you more about it. Thank you for what you are doing. We need to save those kids. Straight-ahead.

CARSON: Absolutely.

HANNITY: That's all the time we have left this evening. I like the idea, the President is well-known for what he did with Wollman Rink. The government couldn't get it done in like a decade. And he came in and got it done under budget and also on time, matter of fact, before time. Maybe the President needs to fix one city and show these liberal mayors and politicians how to do it. Never be the media mob. Let not your heart be troubled. Mayor De Blasio tomorrow but here is Laura Ingraham first.

How are you, Laura Ingraham?

