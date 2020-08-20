Laura Ingraham's panel reacts to night three of the Democratic National Convention

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," August 19, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham, this is “The Ingraham Angle” from Washington tonight. Day three of the DNC.

And I have to say, I was sitting here watching these proceedings, and I wondered if this was one of the most dreary visions of America ever presented at a nominating convention. I didn't recognize this America. And to deliver the depressing message, the party brought out the big guns, so that that would be kind of fun, they had the big guns, the big stars.

When in addition to their candidate for vice president, Kamala Harris, we heard from Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, and the man who is really pulling the levers here behind the closed doors, that's former President Barack Obama.

Now, remember, he's the man who apparently solved none of these terrible issues and problems during his eight years in office. Tonight, we're going to bring you can't-miss reaction from Trump campaign Senior Advisor, Laura Trump. House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, Molly Hemingway, Kim Strassel, Victor Davis Hanson, a lot more.

But first, now, once again, this was all sizzle, no steak at the DNC. So, they trotted out the party's last global superstar, their last two-term president, Barack Obama, but that just ended up reinforcing what the entire country already knows.

Joe Biden is no Barack Obama. Now Obama's almost 60, but he still has the swagger, you see it. He's one of the most talented politicians over the last 50 years.

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: I understand why a lot of Americans are down on government. I understand why a white factory worker, who's seen his wages cut, for his job shipped overseas, might feel like the government no longer looks out for him. And why a black mom might feel like it never looked out for her at all.

INGRAHAM: But, of course, they tried this, almost the same lines in 2016 with Hillary Clinton and they failed miserably. But Democrats think Joe is in a better place and Hillary was because Joe has two running mates, Kamala and COVID.

But two problems with that Kamala, she's too radical for most swing voters. You hear her talk about structural racism tonight. And COVID is beginning to fade in the red states where people going back to work, going back to school, playing football, may know this, but back to Obama, their star tonight.

Now, if you think you're getting an Obama third term with Biden, it's important to take a reality check on what he actually accomplished. His trade policy encouraged more outsourcing of American jobs to foreign countries. He supported the Trans-Pacific Partnership, remember that which was so unpopular, even Hillary Clinton walked away from it when she campaigned, and Biden disingenuously, of course, claims he'd changed it.

Obama's health care plan was so unpopular that it led to his party losing its house majority in 2010. Obama's DOJ ran roughshod over religious liberty and was eventually smacked down by the Supreme Court for doing it to the Little Sisters of the Poor.

Obama's Immigration and Border policy made it easier for illegal aliens to come here and get government benefits from schooling to food stamps. This kept wages down for working class Americans as well. Obama's foreign policy blunders led to the rise of ISIS and a China unchecked and unchallenged.

And then came 2016.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The reason I'm here is because of President Obama and Joe Biden, because if they did a good job, I wouldn't be here.

I enjoyed my previous life very much, but they did such a bad job that I stand before you as president.

INGRAHAM: He is 100 percent right. We already had eight years of Obama and the end result was an America first Trump presidency. So Obama's pixy dust that it was sprinkling tonight was more like sand in your eyes.

OBAMA: I'm in Philadelphia, where our constitution was drafted and signed. There wasn't a perfect document. But embedded in this document was a north star that would guide future generations. A system of representative government, a democracy to which we could better realize our highest ideals.

INGRAHAM: Ignore that historic setting was beautifully, beautifully lit and everything, the references to the founders cute but we know what's going on here. And remember what his most rabid followers were doing to our history, our historical markers for the past few months or so.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mount Rushmore is really a national symbol -- symbolism, a symbol of white supremacy.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Questions have really been raised about Thomas Jefferson, in particular, but also George Washington.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The statue of Christopher Columbus was removed.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CA: I don't care that much about statues.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Theodore Roosevelt statue is coming down in New York City.

NEW YORK GOV. ANDREW CUOMO: People are making a statement about equality. I think it's a healthy expression.

INGRAHAM: That's a healthy expression. Why don't they try to take down that museum too then?

Well, tonight, we saw it once again, this choice is clear, the panelists will get into all of this. But if the Democrats win, the donors are going to get their cheap foreign labor again, and the chance to ship more jobs overseas again. And if the Democrats win, the social justice warriors, they're going to get to program the schools, pack the courts, and re- weaponized the Justice Department.

A third far more radical Obama third term, but without Obama and all his star power and all the celebrities, only the destruction his policies left behind.

Joining me now, Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at The Federalist. Kim Strassel, Wall Street Journal editorial board, both are Fox News contributors. Also is Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution, Senior Fellow, he's with us as well.

Mollie, it's been a long time since Barack Obama was so disappointed with us. They've kind of turned him into another MSNBC panelists gone was hoping change. And it was a very depressing vision of the America that is still the envy of the world today.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I thought it was interesting what he didn't say. So, throughout the last few months, you have not heard a lot of democratic leaders condemning the violent riots and protests in cities across the country, sometimes, they're even supporting them.

The setting that President Obama chose, I thought was a great opportunity. I thought maybe he would be the only person who could really explain why it is wrong to be doing violent riots to believe that the country is irredeemably evil and must be overthrown. And I was hoping he would go there, and he didn't go there.

He gave a speech that I think is pretty typical of the type of speech he gave where he sort of rewrites his own history to be better than it was he had a line about saying that President Trump is condemning the press or something, neglecting to mention that his administration was very brutal toward the press and had spied on journalists, and had used his Department of Justice to go after them, or to sing and wax poetic about democracy. Not mentioning that he, of course, spied on the Trump campaign, his kit -- his administration spied on the Trump campaign and did so much to undermine the peaceful transfer of government for the first time in our history.

INGRAHAM: Now, speaking of this idea of the rioters, the protesters, Victor, if Obama, you know, tried to wrap this up in a beautiful historical narrative that only VDH can comment on watch.

OBAMA: To the young people who led us this summer telling us we need to be better, in so many ways, you are this country's dreams fulfilled. You can give our democracy new meaning. You can take it to a better place.

INGRAHAM: Victor, you can burn churches down and do face historical markers and set buildings on fire and level them and you know three nights of work. Unbelievable. Suffered jets are just like ripping down statues that are not your property.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Yes, I mean, the inner cities in Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, New York are wasteland and they call it the (INAUDIBLE) administration. So, we saw young people, we saw them trying to burn alive policemen in Portland, we saw them destroying the whole shopping million, million-dollar mile and corridor. They're not temporary.

I say they, but the Democrats are temporary, mentally or ideologically or politically incapable of criticizing BLM an empty in the violence, you know, 700 policemen injured, $10 billion of destruction. Many people killed because they find it, I guess, useful to create the sense of anarchy. They're also incapable of offering a positive agenda. We don't -- if you're a (INAUDIBLE) in Pennsylvania, you didn't hear what's going to, what's in you're -- in it for your future.

Here in California, it's 109 today and we've had these rolling blackouts because of voluntarily retiring 4000 megawatts to have our New Green Deal. It's here in California. Is that what is that what the rest of the country wants? Are they going to stop the wall, continue the wall, tear it at all? So, there's nothing positive as an alternative agenda. And then they talk about the Constitution, but my gosh, Laura, they're actively trying to destroy the Electoral College.

They have 550 sanctuary cities that nullify federal law. In addition, they have Beto who's talking about really buying back guns that he never owned. The government never owned them. So, endangering the Second Amendment, so they're very anti-constitutional. And finally, when they sell COVID, COVID, COVID, what more do they want? Can they spell out? We bought $4 trillion this year. They want to borrow six, eight, are we doing better or worse than U.K., Belgium, Spain, Italy, about the same. And the degree that we're not doing better like Germany, it's pretty much because --

INGRAHAM: Yes, got to get careful in here.

HANSON: 11 percent of the population has about 40 percent of the deaths in New York.

INGRAHAM: Right. So, so, they, they continued fear mongering with COVID tonight, Kimberly, ignoring the fact that the numbers in Arizona, Texas, Florida are going down. I mean, we're hearing herd immunity in some communities in those states. Red states are opening. But Kimberly when, when, when she talked, Kamala Harris talked about education in the, you know, the need to have kids in schools are the idea, what? What? The red state governors want to open their schools, the blue state governors are keeping the schools shut no matter what the COVID record is.

KIM STRASSEL, EDITORIAL BOARD, WALL STREET JOURNAL: Yes, there were two notable COVID moments tonight. One was when Barack Obama actually mentioned H1N1. Because up until now, Democrats have only wanted to make the comparison to Ebola, which by the way, is apples and oranges. H1N1 is better and I was surprised to mention it because you know what their record on that was absolutely disastrous, especially in terms of making and rolling out a vaccine. So, there's some, some real ground to cover in that for some enterprising journalists.

But yet, Kamala Harris is talking about the need to educate all of these other candidates sitting in empty classrooms, as those this is somehow Donald Trump's fault? It is the blue state governors that aren't acknowledging the need to get kids back to school. It's teachers unions who are refusing to go back or suing or threatening sick outs, you know, that it's the states out there that are trying to actually make this work and recognizing the needs to balance the economy and education along with dealing with the virus that are ones that are moving the country forward. And that's the approach this White House has been pushing to.

INGRAHAM: And finally, Mollie really quickly. When we have Elizabeth Warren, in a classroom and in the background, it says BLM spelled out, you know, it's like the what can you find in the room game. And a lot of people online were saying, this is foreshadowing, and I know all of you have written a version of this. This is foreshadowing the 1619 project coming into public schools with that little Elizabeth Warren, you know, three- letter spell out in the background. That was purposely done obviously.

HEMINGWAY: Well, that. And also, I've been finding interesting that Democrats are talking about schools in any sense. Now, Teachers Unions are very much a part of the Democratic coalition. But teachers unions are kind of at odds with the children and their families when it comes to reopening schools or whether children should be banned from schools, but also they are the means by which a lot of this progressive ideology gets filtered into the classroom and it is something that teaches that the country is irredeemably evil as opposed to you know, I liked actually what President Obama said at the beginning of his speech. I wish he would have carried it through to talking about why this desire to overthrow our system is so, so wrong.

INGRAHAM: Yes, panel, great to see you tonight. Thanks so much for sticking around. And speaking of Barack Obama, now he made sure to play up his suppose a bromance with Biden tonight. But all of this cheerleading and bluster about what a great V.P. Joe was, let's not forget Obama's refusal to endorse Biden, in the first place. Who forgets this? But that isn't nearly as humiliating as all the nasty and insulting comments he's made about Joe.

Now, in his first press conference in 2009, the young president quipped, I don't remember exactly what Joe was referring to, not surprisingly. It is 2014 book, New York Times' magazine Mark Leibovich writes, "While Obama had come to like Biden, he often talked about him with a patronizing over fondness, as if the V.P. were the beloved family dog that kept peeing on the carpet." And just last week, Politico reported one Democrat who spoke to Obama recalled the former president warning. Don't underestimate Joe's ability to eff things up.

So, how hollow of an endorsement was this? Is this? Here with a reaction and Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Lara Trump. Lara, we know Joe is incapable of being the front man for his own campaign. How concerned is the Trump camp, that Obama will draw President Trump into a fight make it against Obama versus Trump instead of Trump versus Biden?

LARA TRUMP, SENIOR ADVISOR, TRUMP CAMPAIGN: Well, he hasn't been very forthcoming to do very much for Joe Biden. So -- well, that remains to be seen. I mean, he didn't want him to run in 2016. We know he talked him out of that, as you just pointed out, he told Joe Biden: I'm not going to basically endorse you until you're the last guy standing. And so, look, we're, we're not too concerned about that. We all have to remember, Laura, that at the top of the ticket, at the end of the day, it is still Joe Biden. And you wonder why we've had, basically, a two-hour infomercial where you never see the product that they're selling.

And by the way, it's a product nobody wants to buy and Joe Biden, they're rolling out all the big guns but you, you really don't hear much about Joe in and many things that people are saying what is he going to do for this country? How is he going to help Americans? The reality is they know he can't they know the only way forward is Donald Trump and he's the one that is going to get us back up and running, bring our economy back to all those things he's already done. Nobody wants to buy what the Democrats are selling. So, we're not too worried about former President Obama right now.

INGRAHAM: I think, I think what is obvious, to me, at least, is that their COVID policy, they kept saying, Joe is going to get it under control; Joe is going to beat the pandemic. What they're not saying is Joe is going to lock you down. Because if they think Governor Whitmer and, and these blue state governors have the answers, we'll all the activists are push pushing, Lara, everything to close. Schools to close, no football, no fun, no meetings, no church, that's their only play and wear goggles and a mask for everybody, even in Zoom calls. That's it. That's the plan. But they don't want to say that because suburban moms don't want to be locked in and have their kids locked in with them doing Zoom calls. They just don't want that.

L. TRUMP: Yes, you can keep the liquor stores open though don't worry about it. Churches have to remain closed. And by the way, it's so laughable that Joe Biden is ever introduced as somebody that would have done a good job in any respect with the coronavirus because we all remember: while the Democrats were playing politics the same day Nancy Pelosi was handing out her impeachment pins, Donald Trump stopped travel coming to this country from China to prevent the spread from happening too quickly. What did Joe Biden do?

He called it xenophobic, he called it fear mongering. So, the idea that he had any sort of solution for this, Nancy was also telling people come on down to Chinatown. These people are crazy if they think that they would have done anything better than this president. This president did an amazing job. Coronavirus Task Force led by Mike Pence did an amazing job. Not a single person in this country went without a ventilator that needed them, yet they are still banking on coronavirus. It's very going to be amazing how is going to disappear, Laura, on November 4th for these people.

INGRAHAM: Oh, Lara, thanks so much. Great to see you tonight. And speaking of hollow endorsements, Pelosi took the center stage to complete, complete her transformation into just a radical anti-Trump zealot. But before she did, they introduced her with this funding ad.

PELOSI: I'm a mother of five, grandmother of nine. I wish (INAUDIBLE). The power of the Speaker is awesome. Awesome. You also have to be prepared to throw a punch for the children.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Throw a punch for the children.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: From running the house, to Speaker of the House, and taking on the White House. Unapologetic. Unafraid.

INGRAHAM: Go, Nancy! Joining me now is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy who can't beat her in a battle of wits. I mean, it's just! Congressman, that video is over the top. But look, the Democrats put on a good show, and they use personality because they didn't want to talk policy going back to the national lockdown that they're going to impose. There's no doubt about it. That's their only strategy. What do you all -- what are you all thinking tonight after watching this?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY, R-CA: Well name me one thing, one problem that the Democrats have solved since they took the majority, the power of the speaker. She spent her entire majority drumming up an impeachment that failed as well, and she doesn't even mention that.

You know, they have no message, so all they do is mislead. And when you watch tonight, they beg people to vote but they don't inspire somebody to vote with an agenda about tomorrow being better than today.

When I watched, Kamala Harris said, we'll solve COVID. If Joe Biden was president today, we'd still be debating whether the planes from China should come to America, because we know Hunter Biden would probably be getting quite a bit of money from that.

INGRAHAM: Now, Congressman, a lot of Republicans are messaging me over the last 24 hours watching this virtual thing. You know, people don't really want to watch virtual conventions. I mean, there's people stream it, maybe. But in general, it's just empty feeling. How are the Republicans going to put on a compelling message that keeps people's attention and knocks back some of these myths about how Trump handled COVID and the economy, all the rest? How are you going to do it? How's the campaign going to do it?

MCCARTHY: Well, we're going to, we're going to do it in many different ways. We're going to show average Americans talking about it because we actually have an agenda we can run on. We can talk about renewing the American dream. We could talk about opening schools back up, we could talk about restoring our way of life. Meaning, that we will defeat COVID.

You know how we'll defeat it, because we'll have the therapeutics coming out even next month, hopefully. We'll have vaccines like we've never seen before. With this Operation Warp Speed that people will talk about. This is a Manhattan project of what vaccines will be like. And then we'll talk about rebuilding the economy bigger than ever before.

When Kamala Harris talks about raising all the boats to economy for everybody, we have a record of doing it, that it didn't matter what gender what color of skin or others, we had a job for you. And that's the difference, 9.8 million jobs just in the last three months. We're showing the difference, instead of looking at what the Green New Deal, looking at what they want to do to defund the police or the border, or dismantle America or destroy and let the mobs rule us. President Obama thinks that's the future.

INGRAHAM: Well, they have an interesting way of trying to sell their, their candidate. They get all these also ran so called Republicans or strategists who ran failed campaigns for Republicans. And they put them on CNN. A Jake Tapper show today, Congressman Charlie Dent endorsed Obama congressman and said this. Watch. Quickly.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAKE TAPPER, HOST, CNN: Is it possible that the Republican Party is now the party of deranged bigots and there isn't a place in it any longer for a Charlie Dent?

CHARLIE DENT, FORMER REPRESENTATIVE OF PENNSYLVANIA: I have a lot of friends who are in Congress on the Republican side, and I know they're just as frustrated as I am and they're not as in position maybe to say as I can, but they're, they're frustrated and they know this is very difficult and that they're all in a bad situation as is the party.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Real quick, Congressman, deranged bigots. That's what Jake Tapper threw out there, the Republican Party. Nice.

MCCARTHY: So, they so they hire former Republican on CNN, and they're shocked by that. What about a Democrat who gets elected to Congress in the majority, but leaves the party to join the Republican Party? That happened this year with Jeff van Drew, that's much more telling than a sore loser who ran for president or somebody who opened up a studio in Hollywood or somebody who works for Google. I think that tells much more about who believes in a philosophy and how we will win one more time.

INGRAHAM: I will stand and it's just utterly disgusting as well. But no one's watching, so it doesn't matter. All right, Congressman, thanks so much. Great to see you tonight.

And for analysis, the DNC's night three, some of the meetings on the edge of the convention. We're joined now by Fox News Contributor, Raymond Arroyo.

All right, Ray, you noticed a theme that seems to run through everything tonight. What was it?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, the Democrats smartly program this evening through their speakers, there was a theme: America is finished. It's a dystopian nightmare out there, and then they proved it. Watch.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: All businesses around the country are bearing the economic brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And behind every business, there's a family.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A lot of people clearly are in pain right now.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: For every farm, there's a fight to stay cool.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is hard work.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And there's heartbreak.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are going to lose 20 to 30 percent of our small businesses.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you don't have a flag, I have flags here. I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic, for which it stands, one nation indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

ARROYO: I think they left something out there, Laura. But surely the Muslim caucus event wouldn't exclude under God from the pledge, right?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

ARROYO: Laura, I don't know how they imagined that this is going to win over people of faith. I mean, you know, we all resolve these plays for people of faith today. Tomorrow, we're going to bring you even more of their interfaith council. This may appeal to secular voters. People of faith have evangelicalism and Catholics run when they hear this kind of thing.

INGRAHAM: Well, it's the kind of stuff also that's in these pre-big speech events, or you really find out what's going on in the party. And I think no one's watching these things, you are, thank you, because -- but nobody's watching this stuff. But when you watch, that's the nitty gritty of radicalism, and you really get a taste of what your kids are going to be taught, what the Justice Department's going to be doing, what judges are going to be picked upon their, their credentials and their viewpoints. That's going to govern, not, you know, we're all going to come together and, and Kumbaya along the constitution museum. That's, that's not what it's going to be.

ARROYO: Well, beyond the happy talk, beyond the flag waving and Joe Biden make phone calls to people he meets on elevators on Amtrak, we're left with this. You're left with this. What are the activists in the party, the people driving momentum and collecting voters? What do they believe? This is what they believe? And we'll bring you more of it in the days ahead.

INGRAHAM: All right, Raymond, we look forward to it. Thanks so much. And Dinesh D'Souza, Pastor Daryl Scott, they're standing by fiery responses from both to Kamala Harris' acceptance speech. Stay tuned.

INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris' acceptance speech was about some electric as the state of California right now. Focus groups seem to be tested out. And you'd expect that including this line.

HARRIS: This virus, it has no eyes. And yet it knows exactly how we see each other and how we treat each other. And let's be clear, there is no vaccine for racism.

INGRAHAM: Not sure what to blame the higher death toll on African Americans, Latinos from COVID on you got it systemic racism. Joining me now, Dinesh D'Souza, Conservative Author and Filmmaker whose new movie "Trump Card" will be released on demand, October 9. Also, with me is Pastor Darrell Scott, Co-Chair, the Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board. Dinesh, this was the animating theme of her acceptance speech. Tell me that more damage Kratz out there getting a little more creative than this. I found this very depressing tonight overall.

DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE AUTHOR: Yes, I think it was in some ways it didn't even do justice to Kamala Harris because it was an empty, vacuous account of how she came to be who she is. There was a lot of invocation of family, but it actually contradicted all the things that Kamala has said in interviews earlier in her career. She said that she was very influenced -- she was raised, by the way, on the Indian side of her family when her parents divorced.

And she said the two most influential people that shaped her life were her grandfather, a kind of Indian Socialist named Bibi Gopalan, and I know something about this lord because I grew up in India, under Socialism. We had the ration card, which limited what you could buy cooking oil and rice and sugar. And so, Socialism basically deprived a whole generation of Indians of their birthright. So, this socialist ideology she apparently got from my grandfather, not one mention of that at all.

And then, her mom, Shyamala Harris who's had a big influence on her but a kind of a cynical one, again relatively unmentioned. Shyamala Harris was the one who made some very cynical comments about Kamala's a rising to power by linking herself to influential men. And this, I think, is again something that I think she didn't want to highlight at all; it contradicts the whole #MeToo narrative sort of levitating your way to the top. All of this was carefully omitted from this kind of morality tale that we got tonight.

INGRAHAM: Pastor Scott, again, racism seemed like the running mate of Joe Biden or the virus was the running mate and Kamala was a running mate, but your overall take on the appeal to black voters through this message.

PASTOR DARRELL SCOTT, CO-CHAIR, BLACK VOICE FOR TRUMP ADVISORY BOARD: Well, you know, my friend, and this did the play by play, I'll give the color commentary. That was the most dough, boring, uninspiring acceptance speech I've ever heard in my life. She sounded like a kid in the sixth grade, giving a -- reading a book report in front of the class. Any black voters that were undecided before that speech, they're deciding now; they've decided not to vote for Kamala Harris. I'm being honest. That was horrible.

It was, it was all I could do to keep them from falling asleep while it was going on. I mean, for her to be at this supposedly pivotal moment in history, and here she is a woman's breaking whatever this glass ceiling or whatever it is, this is all she brought, this is what she prepared? Who wrote this, who prepared this, should be ashamed of herself? She, whoever is being truthful with her needs to tell her I'm sorry, Kamala, your speech sucked and I, believe that maybe you can redeem yourself at the next step. But for tonight, you blew. It was horrible.

INGRAHAM: I think Dinesh again, Sarah Palin speech in 2008 actually laid out the vision for McCain-Palin, what they wanted to do for the country. And she was trashed by, you know, Nicole Wallace all these people who didn't like the vision, I guess, or didn't like her. But it was a better speech than this. This was just a walk down memory lane plus Donald Trump's, you know, incompetent, blah, blah, blah -- same old stuff we've heard on any given night on any of the other cables. So, how does that make her different? That's what -- I think she was poorly served. I think, Pastor Scott, absolutely correct there.

D'SOUZA: Well, the problem for Kamala Harris is that her record as a prosecutor is very infuriating to the progressive left. So, that's not something she could possibly have highlighted, because it would have actually boomeranged on her. So, then, we come all the way to all that she really has left, which is the identity politics narrative, the first black woman narrative.

And to make that work, she has to be a genuine victim, she has to ultimately be someone who was done wrong by society. But in reality, of course, a life has been one of almost unadulterated privilege, privilege in every sector of American life lifted up by two very successful professional parents and with a background behind them. So, she ultimately -- the narrative doesn't work, and that's why as a candidate, Kamala doesn't work.

INGRAHAM: In six hours of primetime programming, the Black Lives Matter group has been mentioned about six times, but in the panels that populate the daytime hosted by all those activists we were talking about, it was mentioned many times, many times in a single sentence, Pastor Scott, and about 20 seconds why the disconnect daytime? primetime?

SCOTT: Well, the disconnect is because of the audience they're trying to reach and the message they're trying to present. And it just shows right there that they're not even united in what their endeavors and initiatives are. I will say this as well with the conditions that are currently gripping this country with the violence that's going on in certain areas, their lack of mention is disgusting and disturbing. Americans want leadership. Americans want inspiration. And they don't want just information. We want inspiration and it's woefully lacking during this, during this convention.

INGRAHAM: Gentlemen, great to have both of you on tonight. Really enjoyed the conversation. We'll see you soon. And up next, we will bring you Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team. They take it all from here.

